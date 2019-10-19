|
|
|DUKE
|UVA
Perkins, defense lead Virginia in 48-14 rout of Duke
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Bronco Mendenhall was at a loss to explain how Virginia's game against Duke turned into a blowout. So were his players.
''I thought it would come down to the last possession, so holy cow,'' Mendenhall said.
Bryce Perkins ran for three touchdowns and Wayne Taulapapa ran for two as the Cavaliers rolled, 48-14, their fifth consecutive victory against the Blue Devils. Virginia forced five turnovers and has forced 15 in the last four meetings between the rivals.
''Maybe we're just in the right place at the right time when we play Duke,'' defensive end Eli Hanback said.
Hanback had one of three fumble recoveries for the Cavaliers, who scored 20 points off those takeaways.
Joe Reed also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, his second scoring return of the season and program-record fifth of his career, and Brian Delaney kicked two field goals a week after his three field goals accounted for Virginia's only points in a 17-9 loss at Miami.
This time, Virginia had no issues once inside the opponent's 25, which Taulapapa credited with a ''change of mindset.''
''Bryce can't do everything. He's amazing in every single way, but he can't do this by himself,'' Taulapapa said.
The Cavaliers (5-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), whose loss a week ago dropped them into a tie with Duke and North Carolina in the ACC's Coastal Division, regained the upper hand on the backs of a defense that set them up for four scoring drives of 34 yards or fewer.
The Blue Devils (4-3, 2-2) came in averaging more than 40 points over their last five games but managed only a 36-yard scoring pass from Quentin Harris to Scott Bracey against Virginia's front-line defense. Duke gained just 166 yards in the first three quarters before Chris Katrenick replaced Harris for the final 15 minutes. Katrenick hit Eli Pancol with a 23-yard touchdown pass with 2:41 remaining.
''They did a good job getting pressure on us on passing downs, and a good job penetrating the line of scrimmage on run plays,'' Harris said. ''These type of games happen in football. For whatever reason, we didn't play our best today and they capitalized on that.''
Harris completed 13 of 26 passes, but for just 88 yards with two interceptions. He also ran eight times for just 37 yards.
Perkins scored on two 1-yard runs and a 3-yard run and Taulapapa scored on runs of 3 and 9 yards. Taulapapa finished with 77 yards on 14 carries and Perkins had 62 on 22 attempts. He also completed 13 of 26 passes for 141 yards with one interception.
THE TAKEAWAY
Duke: The Blue Devils' fourth first down came midway through the third quarter when the snap to punter Austin Parker on fourth-and-3 from the Duke 32 bounced and Parker picked it up and ran 4 yards. Four plays later, on fourth-and-5, Parker was on again to punt and appeared to be trying a rugby-style kick but instead tucked the ball and ran for 12 yards to the Virginia 46. It was the first time the Blue Devils crossed midfield all game.
Virginia: The Cavaliers caught a break in the first half when Perkins dove over the pile for the end zone and fumbled. Duke players charged out of the pile in celebration, but a review determined that Perkins had broken the plane of the end zone before the ball came loose, giving the Cavaliers a 17-0 lead. It was 27-0 before Harris connected with Bracey late in the third quarter.
ONE MAN SHOW
Perkins was responsible for 152 of Virginia's 153 yards in the first half. He threw for 111 yards and ran for 41.
UP NEXT
The Blue Devils are on the road again, facing North Carolina on Saturday.
Virginia starts a two-game road trip at Louisville on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
UVA
Cavaliers
- Interception (12 plays, -24 yards, 5:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-A.Reed kicks 64 yards from DUK 35. 2-J.Reed pushed ob at UVA 44 for 43 yards (27-D.Neal).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 44(15:00 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to DUK 49 for 7 yards (33-L.Johnson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UVA 49(14:53 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to DUK 45 for 4 yards (28-M.Gilbert16-D.Singleton).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 45(14:11 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to DUK 43 for 2 yards (49-K.Quansah).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 43(13:35 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to DUK 42 for 1 yard (26-M.Carter16-D.Singleton).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - UVA 42(13:04 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to DUK 36 for 6 yards (92-E.Cerenord).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - UVA 36(12:27 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to DUK 34 for 2 yards (32-B.Hill).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 34(11:46 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to DUK 29 for 5 yards (26-M.Carter).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UVA 29(11:09 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 5 - UVA 29(10:26 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to DUK 13 for 16 yards (26-M.Carter32-B.Hill).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 13(10:23 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to DUK 11 for 2 yards (33-L.Johnson51-V.Dimukeje).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UVA 11(9:44 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to DUK 11 for no gain (33-L.Johnson51-V.Dimukeje).
|
Int
|
3 & 8 - UVA 11(9:03 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 33-L.Johnson at DUK End Zone. 33-L.Johnson touchback.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(8:35 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 29 for 9 yards (1-N.Grant).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - DUKE 29(8:26 - 1st) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 34 for 5 yards (4-J.Mack7-C.Moore).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 34(7:45 - 1st) 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 36 for 2 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 36(7:25 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 37 for 1 yard (7-C.Moore14-N.Taylor).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 37(7:00 - 1st) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 40 for 3 yards (1-N.Grant58-E.Hanback).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - DUKE 40(6:40 - 1st) 45-A.Parker punts 36 yards from DUK 40 to UVA 24 fair catch by 80-B.Kemp.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 24(6:10 - 1st) 2-J.Reed to UVA 20 for -4 yards (49-K.Quansah).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - UVA 20(6:03 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 44-T.Cowley.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 14 - UVA 20(5:18 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 25 for 5 yards (10-M.Waters96-C.Rumph).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - UVA 25(5:13 - 1st) 81-N.Griffin punts 47 yards from UVA 25. 31-J.Blackwell to DUK 36 for 8 yards (6-P.Kier). Penalty on DUK 36-E.Deveaux Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at DUK 34.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 24(4:40 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 26 for 2 yards (29-J.Blount4-J.Mack).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 26(4:27 - 1st) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 28 for 2 yards (7-C.Moore58-E.Hanback).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - DUKE 28(4:04 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - DUKE 28(3:32 - 1st) 45-A.Parker punts 38 yards from DUK 28. 80-B.Kemp to UVA 36 for 2 yards (31-J.Blackwell49-K.Quansah).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(3:28 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 40 for 4 yards (31-J.Blackwell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UVA 40(3:19 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp to UVA 40 for no gain (16-D.Singleton32-B.Hill).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UVA 40(2:40 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana. Penalty on UVA 69-C.Glaser Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - UVA 40(2:04 - 1st) 81-N.Griffin punts 32 yards from UVA 40 Downed at the DUK 28.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 28(1:55 - 1st) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 32 for 4 yards (14-N.Taylor7-C.Moore).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 32(1:46 - 1st) 22-J.Coleman to DUK 31 for -1 yard (11-C.Snowden1-N.Grant).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 31(1:20 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Bracey.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - DUKE 31(0:41 - 1st) 45-A.Parker punts 47 yards from DUK 31 to UVA 22 fair catch by 80-B.Kemp.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (9 plays, 78 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 22(0:35 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 28 for 6 yards (59-T.Hornbuckle).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UVA 28(0:30 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - UVA 28(15:00 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois runs ob at UVA 41 for 13 yards.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 41(14:55 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois pushed ob at DUK 36 for 23 yards (31-J.Blackwell).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(14:24 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 44-T.Cowley. 44-T.Cowley to DUK 17 for 19 yards (7-J.Waters).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 17(13:50 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to DUK 5 for 12 yards (26-M.Carter49-K.Quansah).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - UVA 5(13:14 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins to DUK 1 for 4 yards (33-L.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UVA 1(12:37 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins to DUK 1 for no gain (95-T.McSwain16-D.Singleton).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UVA 1(11:56 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:15 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Interception (4 plays, 54 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:10 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(11:10 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 25(11:10 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 29 for 4 yards (16-R.Burney). Penalty on DUK 19-J.Bobo Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at DUK 29.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 19 - DUKE 16(11:05 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 25 for 9 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - DUKE 25(10:50 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun INTERCEPTED by 28-B.Nelson at DUK 38. 28-B.Nelson to DUK 21 for 17 yards (63-J.Monk).
UVA
Cavaliers
- FG (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 21(10:22 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins to DUK 17 for 4 yards (49-K.Quansah51-V.Dimukeje).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 17(10:14 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins to DUK 13 for 4 yards (95-T.McSwain92-E.Cerenord).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UVA 13(9:32 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to DUK 13 for no gain (16-D.Singleton86-D.Jordan).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - UVA 13(8:52 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:05 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(8:01 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Young.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 25(8:01 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 30 for 5 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 30(7:58 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 34 for 4 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - DUKE 34(7:39 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 34 for no gain (14-N.Taylor58-E.Hanback).
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (12 plays, -33 yards, 4:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UVA 34(7:13 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins sacked at DUK 40 for -6 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 16 - UVA 40(7:08 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to DUK 27 for 13 yards (10-M.Waters).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - UVA 27(6:33 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins to DUK 20 for 7 yards (10-M.Waters).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 20(5:50 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Chatman. Penalty on DUK 96-C.Rumph Offside 5 yards enforced at DUK 20. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 5 - UVA 15(5:13 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins sacked at DUK 20 for -5 yards (51-V.Dimukeje53-T.Rice).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 20(5:09 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to DUK 14 for 6 yards (31-J.Blackwell).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - UVA 14(4:23 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to DUK 2 for 12 yards. Penalty on DUK 33-L.Johnson Pass interference declined.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - UVA 14(3:43 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois. Penalty on DUK 31-J.Blackwell Pass interference 12 yards enforced at DUK 14. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - UVA 2(3:43 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins to DUK 1 for 1 yard (49-K.Quansah32-B.Hill).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UVA 1(3:37 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins to DUK 1 for no gain (16-D.Singleton28-M.Gilbert).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UVA 1(2:58 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins to DUK 1 FUMBLES. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UVA 1(2:14 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:14 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Fumble (6 plays, 23 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:56 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(1:56 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 21-M.Durant.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 25(1:56 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to DUK 35 for 10 yards (1-N.Grant11-C.Snowden).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(1:53 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 21-M.Durant. 21-M.Durant to DUK 42 for 7 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - DUKE 42(1:36 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris to UVA 50 for 8 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 50(1:15 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 21-M.Durant.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 50(1:06 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 21-M.Durant. 21-M.Durant to DUK 48 FUMBLES (14-N.Taylor). 91-M.Alonso to DUK 48 for no gain.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 48(1:02 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 48(0:56 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UVA 48(0:51 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UVA 48(0:45 - 2nd) 81-N.Griffin punts 34 yards from DUK 48 Downed at the DUK 14.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Halftime (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 14(0:38 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 15 for 1 yard (56-M.Gahm33-Z.Zandier).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Fumble (1 plays, -4 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 21 FUMBLES. 11-C.Snowden to DUK 21 for no gain.
UVA
Cavaliers
- FG (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 21(15:00 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 21(14:57 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to DUK 16 for 5 yards (92-E.Cerenord).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UVA 16(14:51 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - UVA 16(14:04 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:58 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 64 yards from UVA 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 27 for 26 yards (20-M.Hollins).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(13:55 - 3rd) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 32 for 5 yards (29-J.Blount4-J.Mack).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 32(13:50 - 3rd) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 32 for no gain (91-M.Alonso4-J.Mack).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 32(13:31 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 35 for 3 yards (7-C.Moore).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - DUKE 35(13:03 - 3rd) 45-A.Parker punts 35 yards from DUK 35 to UVA 30 fair catch by 80-B.Kemp.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (8 plays, 70 yards, 4:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 30(12:24 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 34 for 4 yards (39-J.Lewis96-C.Rumph).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 34(12:17 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to UVA 40 for 6 yards (33-L.Johnson96-C.Rumph).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 40(11:39 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 40(11:07 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 47 for 7 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 3 - UVA 47(11:00 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to DUK 31 for 22 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 31(10:24 - 3rd) 88-T.Kelly to DUK 14 for 17 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 14(9:44 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins to DUK 3 for 11 yards (51-V.Dimukeje39-J.Lewis).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - UVA 3(8:59 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:18 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:13 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(8:13 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Bracey.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 25(8:13 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - DUKE 25(8:07 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 11-S.Bracey. 11-S.Bracey to DUK 32 for 7 yards (7-C.Moore).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - DUKE 32(8:07 - 3rd) 45-A.Parker pushed ob at DUK 37 for 5 yards (7-C.Moore).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 37(7:21 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris scrambles to DUK 43 for 6 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - DUKE 43(6:54 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 42 for -1 yard (56-M.Gahm).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 42(6:35 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|
+12 YD
|
4 & 5 - DUKE 42(6:10 - 3rd) 45-A.Parker to UVA 46 for 12 yards (42-N.Jackson85-G.Misch).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 46(6:05 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to UVA 45 for 1 yard (33-Z.Zandier).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 45(5:58 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris to UVA 36 for 9 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 36(5:32 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Bracey.
|
+36 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 36(5:09 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 11-S.Bracey. 11-S.Bracey runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:05 - 3rd) 48-A.Reed extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (6 plays, 21 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:57 - 3rd) 48-A.Reed kicks 60 yards from DUK 35. 2-J.Reed runs 95 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:57 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(4:43 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 20 for 20 yards (21-W.Taulapapa).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 20(4:43 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 25 for 5 yards (28-B.Nelson29-J.Blount).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 25(4:39 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 31 for 6 yards (33-Z.Zandier11-C.Snowden).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UVA 31(4:21 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris sacked at DUK 21 for -10 yards FUMBLES (4-J.Mack). 58-E.Hanback to DUK 21 for no gain.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Interception (6 plays, 35 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 21(4:01 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 21(3:54 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - DUKE 21(3:48 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Brissett. Penalty on DUK 39-J.Lewis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at DUK 21. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - DUKE 6(3:41 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to DUK 5 for 1 yard (96-C.Rumph49-K.Quansah).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 5(3:35 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp to DUK 3 for 2 yards (33-L.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - DUKE 3(3:00 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:20 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (2 plays, 40 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:13 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(2:13 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 20 for -5 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - UVA 20(2:13 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 23 for 3 yards (4-J.Mack).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 12 - UVA 23(1:48 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 81-A.Young. 81-A.Young to DUK 38 for 15 yards (15-D.Cross).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 38(1:22 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Young.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 38(0:54 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 38 for no gain (33-Z.Zandier56-M.Gahm).
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - UVA 38(0:46 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray INTERCEPTED by 29-J.Blount at UVA 40. 29-J.Blount to DUK 40 for 20 yards (50-J.Wohlabaugh).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Downs (8 plays, 27 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(0:19 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to DUK 9 for 31 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - DUKE 9(0:07 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 4th) 43-J.Duenkel extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Interception (8 plays, 2 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) 43-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(14:54 - 4th) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 29 for 4 yards (29-J.Blount7-C.Moore).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 29(14:54 - 4th) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 31 for 2 yards (14-N.Taylor16-R.Burney).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - UVA 31(14:23 - 4th) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 34 for 3 yards (7-C.Moore33-Z.Zandier).
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 1 - UVA 34(13:52 - 4th) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 44 for 10 yards (7-C.Moore29-J.Blount).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 44(13:15 - 4th) 15-C.Katrenick to DUK 45 for 1 yard (7-C.Moore56-M.Gahm).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UVA 45(12:45 - 4th) 15-C.Katrenick incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - UVA 45(12:18 - 4th) 15-C.Katrenick complete to 88-J.Marwede. 88-J.Marwede to UVA 48 for 7 yards (7-C.Moore).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - UVA 48(12:12 - 4th) 15-C.Katrenick incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (9 plays, 65 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(11:40 - 4th) 5-L.Atkins to DUK 47 for 5 yards (23-L.Young27-D.Neal).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 47(11:34 - 4th) 36-L.Stone complete to 87-D.Wicks. 87-D.Wicks to DUK 35 for 12 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(11:13 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa pushed ob at DUK 28 for 7 yards (30-J.Alexander43-R.Shelton).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - DUKE 28(10:38 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to DUK 21 for 7 yards (41-X.Gagnon).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 21(9:57 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to DUK 17 for 4 yards (23-L.Young).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 17(9:18 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to DUK 15 for 2 yards (96-C.Rumph43-R.Shelton).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - DUKE 15(8:36 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to DUK 16 for -1 yard.
|
Int
|
4 & 5 - DUKE 16(7:55 - 4th) 36-L.Stone incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 30-J.Alexander at DUK End Zone. 30-J.Alexander to DUK 20 for 20 yards. Penalty on UVA 87-D.Wicks Facemasking 15 yards enforced at DUK 20.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(7:08 - 4th) 36-E.Deveaux to DUK 42 for 7 yards (30-A.Clary17-E.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - DUKE 42(6:58 - 4th) 15-C.Katrenick to DUK 42 for no gain (29-J.Blount17-E.Brown).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - DUKE 42(6:22 - 4th) 36-E.Deveaux to DUK 45 for 3 yards (17-E.Brown30-A.Clary).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 45(5:47 - 4th) 36-E.Deveaux to DUK 45 for no gain (95-B.Smiley78-J.Ahern).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 45(5:10 - 4th) 15-C.Katrenick incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding. Penalty on UVA 94-A.Faumui Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at DUK 45. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(4:36 - 4th) 36-E.Deveaux to UVA 37 for 3 yards (29-J.Blount78-J.Ahern).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 37(4:15 - 4th) 6-E.Pancol to UVA 29 for 8 yards (30-A.Clary).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 29(3:53 - 4th) 15-C.Katrenick to UVA 23 for 6 yards (17-E.Brown42-N.Jackson).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 4 - DUKE 23(3:19 - 4th) 15-C.Katrenick complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:46 - 4th) 48-A.Reed extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:41 - 4th) 48-A.Reed kicks 35 yards from DUK 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to UVA 30 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 30(2:41 - 4th) 36-E.Deveaux to UVA 28 for 2 yards (17-E.Brown95-B.Smiley).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 28(2:39 - 4th) 36-E.Deveaux to UVA 25 for 3 yards (42-N.Jackson17-E.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UVA 25(1:55 - 4th) 22-J.Coleman to UVA 25 for no gain (17-E.Brown).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 5 - UVA 25(1:25 - 4th) 22-J.Coleman to UVA 23 for 2 yards (30-A.Clary).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|17
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|4
|9
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-14
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|3-6
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|250
|299
|Total Plays
|71
|69
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|132
|154
|Rush Attempts
|41
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|118
|145
|Comp. - Att.
|15-30
|14-28
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|2-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.0
|3-37.7
|Return Yards
|72
|177
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-46
|2-138
|Int. - Returns
|2-20
|2-37
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|118
|PASS YDS
|145
|
|
|132
|RUSH YDS
|154
|
|
|250
|TOTAL YDS
|299
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
