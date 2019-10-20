Drive Chart
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Juwan Washington and Chase Jasmin each ran for a touchdown, Kaegun Williams had a 95-yard kickoff return for a score, and San Diego State beat San Jose State 27-17 on Saturday to become bowl eligible for the 10th consecutive season.

Washington finished with 16 carries for 70 yards and Jasmin had six for 70, including a 50-yard touchdown that made it 27-10 late in the third quarter.

Williams took the opening kickoff and raced untouched to the end zone. Kairee Robinson's 15-yard touchdown catch tied it about 90 seconds later before Matt Araiza made field goals of 41 and 27 yards in the second quarter to make it 13-7 at halftime.

Matt Mercurio's 25-yard field goal capped a 14-play, 68-yard drive by San Jose State (3-4, 1-3 Mountain West) to open the second half but Washington scored on a 1-yard run before Jasmin's TD gave the Aztecs a 17-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

San Diego State (6-1, 3-1) has won three straight overall and seven in a row against the Spartans.

The Aztecs limited San Jose State to just 54 yards rushing and dominated the time-of-possession battle 40:22 to 19:38.

Josh Love was 19-of-36 passing for 218 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for the Spartans.

