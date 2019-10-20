|
|
|SDGST
|SJST
Washington, San Diego St. beat San Jose St. 27-17
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Juwan Washington and Chase Jasmin each ran for a touchdown, Kaegun Williams had a 95-yard kickoff return for a score, and San Diego State beat San Jose State 27-17 on Saturday to become bowl eligible for the 10th consecutive season.
Washington finished with 16 carries for 70 yards and Jasmin had six for 70, including a 50-yard touchdown that made it 27-10 late in the third quarter.
Williams took the opening kickoff and raced untouched to the end zone. Kairee Robinson's 15-yard touchdown catch tied it about 90 seconds later before Matt Araiza made field goals of 41 and 27 yards in the second quarter to make it 13-7 at halftime.
Matt Mercurio's 25-yard field goal capped a 14-play, 68-yard drive by San Jose State (3-4, 1-3 Mountain West) to open the second half but Washington scored on a 1-yard run before Jasmin's TD gave the Aztecs a 17-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
San Diego State (6-1, 3-1) has won three straight overall and seven in a row against the Spartans.
The Aztecs limited San Jose State to just 54 yards rushing and dominated the time-of-possession battle 40:22 to 19:38.
Josh Love was 19-of-36 passing for 218 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for the Spartans.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 60 yards from SJS 35. 26-K.Williams runs 95 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(14:46 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 48 yards from SDSU 35. 30-J.Burrill to SJS 34 for 17 yards (23-D.Hall12-N.Harris).
|
+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 34(14:46 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to SDSU 25 for 41 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(14:41 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SDSU 19 for 6 yards (23-D.Hall).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - SDGST 19(14:21 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SDSU 15 for 4 yards (14-T.Thompson44-K.Tezino).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 15(13:53 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson runs 15 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on SDSU 32-T.Hawkins Holding declined.
|
PAT Good
|(13:18 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (8 plays, 41 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:11 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 26 for 26 yards (46-C.Webb).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 26(13:11 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 32 for 6 yards (4-S.Latu).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - SJST 32(13:04 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 30 for -2 yards (26-A.Jenkins).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - SJST 30(12:30 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew sacked at SDSU 29 for -1 yard (54-D.Talauati).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - SJST 29(11:50 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 59 yards from SDSU 29 Downed at the SJS 12.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (11 plays, 55 yards, 4:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 12(11:20 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 16 for 4 yards (42-T.Cassidy44-K.Tezino).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 16(11:03 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 28 for 12 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 28(10:35 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to SJS 33 for 5 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - SDGST 33(10:10 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 43 for 10 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 43(9:50 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Crump. Penalty on SDSU 18-T.Thompson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SJS 43. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 42(9:06 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Blackwell.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 42(8:59 - 1st) 12-J.Love sacked at SDSU 47 for -5 yards (57-K.Banks65-C.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - SDGST 47(8:57 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - SDGST 47(8:19 - 1st) 43-A.Galland punts 38 yards from SDSU 47 to SDSU 9 fair catch by 15-J.Byrd.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 9(8:14 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 18 for 9 yards (12-B.Ezell).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - SJST 18(8:08 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 27 for 9 yards (12-B.Ezell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 27(7:40 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 27(7:15 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew to SDSU 36 for 9 yards (92-C.Hall41-H.Darden).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - SJST 36(7:08 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew to SDSU 39 for 3 yards (97-C.Johnson).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 39(6:35 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SJS 50 for 11 yards (28-T.Parker).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 50(6:04 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SJS 47 for 3 yards (28-T.Parker).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - SJST 47(5:33 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to SJS 38 for 9 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 38(4:59 - 1st) 22-C.Jasmin to SJS 36 for 2 yards (28-T.Parker).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SJST 36(4:23 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SJST 36(3:42 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - SJST 36(3:38 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 34 yards from SJS 36 to the SJS 2 downed by 22-C.Jasmin.
SDGST
Aztecs
- FG (7 plays, 18 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 2(3:34 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 4 for 2 yards (44-K.Tezino).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 4(3:28 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 2 for -2 yards (65-C.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SDGST 2(2:59 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - SDGST 2(2:15 - 1st) 43-A.Galland punts 51 yards from SJS 2. 15-J.Byrd to SJS 42 for 11 yards (33-B.Manigo46-C.Webb).
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 42(2:09 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SJS 34 for 8 yards (27-J.Lenard25-C.Bostic).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - SJST 34(1:59 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SJS 31 for 3 yards (4-S.Latu).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 31(1:22 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SJS 22 for 9 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - SJST 22(0:48 - 1st) Penalty on SDSU 71-K.Spalding False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 22. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - SJST 27(0:19 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SJS 24 for 3 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - SJST 24(0:15 - 1st) Penalty on SDSU 76-Z.Thomas False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 24. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - SJST 29(15:00 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew scrambles to SJS 24 for 5 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - SJST 24(15:00 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:40 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(14:33 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 26 for 1 yard (58-C.Mitchell66-J.Tavai).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 26(14:33 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 85-B.Foley. 85-B.Foley to SJS 28 for 2 yards (44-K.Tezino).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SDGST 28(14:02 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - SDGST 28(13:21 - 2nd) 43-A.Galland punts 45 yards from SJS 28 to the SDSU 27 downed by 44-J.Cobbs.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 27(13:11 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Sullivan.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 27(12:58 - 2nd) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 26 for -1 yard (28-T.Parker).
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - SJST 26(12:51 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew sacked at SDSU 18 for -8 yards (20-T.White).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - SJST 18(12:15 - 2nd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 47 yards from SDSU 18. 12-B.Ezell to SJS 43 for 8 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
SDGST
Aztecs
- FG (22 plays, 73 yards, 10:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 43(11:40 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 85-B.Foley. 85-B.Foley to SDSU 45 for 12 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 45(11:27 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to SDSU 48 for -3 yards (44-K.Tezino66-J.Tavai).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - SDGST 48(11:03 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Crump.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - SDGST 48(10:28 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Foley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - SDGST 48(10:21 - 2nd) 43-A.Galland punts 35 yards from SDSU 48 to SDSU 13 fair catch by 15-J.Byrd.
SJST
Spartans
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 13(10:15 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 17 for 4 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - SJST 17(10:10 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 19 for 2 yards (42-V.Fehoko45-K.Harmon).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - SJST 19(9:30 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 15-J.Byrd. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 25 for 6 yards (27-J.Lenard16-R.Tolefree).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(8:55 - 2nd) Penalty on SJS 92-C.Hall Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SDSU 25. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 40(8:55 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 44 for 4 yards (42-V.Fehoko16-R.Tolefree).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - SJST 44(8:35 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 47 for 3 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - SJST 47(7:54 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 13-I.Richardson. 13-I.Richardson to SJS 45 for 8 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 45(7:19 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to SJS 42 for 3 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - SJST 42(6:40 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to SJS 38 for 4 yards (44-J.Cobbs28-T.Parker).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - SJST 38(6:04 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to SJS 36 for 2 yards (28-T.Parker).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - SJST 36(5:19 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew to SJS 34 for 2 yards (4-S.Latu).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 34(4:47 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to SJS 36 for -2 yards (92-C.Hall).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - SJST 36(4:20 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SJS 30 for 6 yards (12-B.Ezell).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - SJST 30(3:37 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SJS 24 for 6 yards (12-B.Ezell).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 24(2:55 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to SJS 11 for 13 yards (3-T.Webb). Team penalty on SDSU Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at SJS 24. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 15 - SJST 29(2:17 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to SJS 16 for 13 yards (41-H.Darden).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - SJST 16(1:48 - 2nd) 29-J.Washington to SJS 8 for 8 yards (28-T.Parker).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 8 - SJST 8(1:17 - 2nd) 29-J.Washington to SJS 6 for 2 yards (27-J.Lenard4-S.Latu). Penalty on SDSU 45-J.Matthews Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at SJS 8. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 21 - SJST 21(0:45 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SJS 15 for 6 yards (19-K.White).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 15 - SJST 15(0:41 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew scrambles to SJS 1 for 14 yards. Penalty on SDSU 92-K.Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at SJS 1.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - SJST 11(0:32 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 29-J.Washington. 29-J.Washington to SJS 10 for 1 yard (28-T.Parker).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SJST 10(0:21 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Richardson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - SJST 10(0:14 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
SDGST
Aztecs
- TD (11 plays, 57 yards, 6:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:05 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson to SJS 28 for 3 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 28(15:00 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 38 for 10 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 38(14:50 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 44 for 6 yards (23-D.Hall).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SDGST 44(14:33 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 47 for 3 yards (44-K.Tezino65-C.Thomas).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - SDGST 47(14:05 - 3rd) Team penalty on SDSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SJS 47. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 48(13:30 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Humphreys.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 48(13:20 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SDSU 41 for 7 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - SDGST 41(13:11 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to SDSU 30 for 11 yards (44-K.Tezino36-D.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 30(12:48 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 30(12:19 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to SDSU 27 for 3 yards (38-A.Aleki).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - SDGST 27(12:14 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to SDSU 8 for 19 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - SDGST 8(11:41 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer to SDSU 7 for 1 yard (44-K.Tezino38-A.Aleki).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 7(11:10 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SDGST 7(10:30 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - SDGST 7(10:25 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (4 plays, 10 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:21 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 22 yards from SJS 35 to the SDSU 43 downed by 88-D.Bellinger.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 43(10:18 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to SJS 42 for 15 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 42(10:18 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to SJS 35 for 7 yards (12-B.Ezell).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - SJST 35(9:45 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to SJS 32 for 3 yards (28-T.Parker16-R.Tolefree).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 32(9:01 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew scrambles to SJS 26 for 6 yards (42-V.Fehoko4-S.Latu).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - SJST 26(8:27 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to SJS 24 for 2 yards (27-J.Lenard16-R.Tolefree).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - SJST 24(7:55 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew to SJS 23 for 1 yard (45-K.Harmon46-C.Webb).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - SJST 23(7:19 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to SJS 21 for 2 yards (4-S.Latu).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 21(6:38 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SJS 11 for 10 yards (3-T.Webb45-K.Harmon).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 11(6:11 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to SJS 5 for 6 yards (45-K.Harmon42-V.Fehoko).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - SJST 5(5:29 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to SJS 1 for 4 yards (3-T.Webb).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - SJST 1(4:46 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:10 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
SDGST
Aztecs
- TD (7 plays, 68 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:05 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(4:05 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 25(4:05 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Humphreys.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - SDGST 25(4:00 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 81-B.Humphreys. 81-B.Humphreys to SJS 35 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SDGST 25(3:56 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Humphreys.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - SDGST 25(3:56 - 3rd) 43-A.Galland punts 43 yards from SJS 25 Downed at the SDSU 32.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 32(3:39 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 39 for 7 yards (27-J.Lenard). Penalty on SDSU 34-I.Lessard Holding 7 yards enforced at SDSU 32. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 17 - SJST 25(3:30 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew to SDSU 37 for 12 yards (44-J.Cobbs).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SJST 37(3:13 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Sullivan.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - SJST 37(2:40 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 43 for 6 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 43(2:30 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 47 for 4 yards (44-J.Cobbs).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - SJST 47(1:55 - 3rd) 22-C.Jasmin to SDSU 50 for 3 yards (4-S.Latu).
|
+50 YD
|
3 & 3 - SJST 50(1:15 - 3rd) 22-C.Jasmin runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:38 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (9 plays, 42 yards, 5:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:26 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(0:26 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Crump.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 25(0:26 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 27 for 2 yards (65-C.Thomas).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - SDGST 27(0:21 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to SJS 32 for 5 yards (38-A.Aleki).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - SDGST 32(15:00 - 4th) 43-A.Galland punts 46 yards from SJS 32. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 22 for no gain (44-J.Cobbs).
SJST
Spartans
- TD (11 plays, 99 yards, 4:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 22(14:30 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 30 for 8 yards (46-C.Webb).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - SJST 30(14:21 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 35 for 5 yards (28-T.Parker).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 35(13:41 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 39 for 4 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - SJST 39(13:10 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 44 for 5 yards (41-H.Darden).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - SJST 44(12:26 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 49 for 5 yards (12-B.Ezell).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 49(11:39 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to SJS 40 for 11 yards (42-V.Fehoko16-R.Tolefree).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 40(11:07 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SJS 35 for 5 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 35(10:33 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SJS 36 for -1 yard (91-E.Ane).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SJST 36(9:50 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Jasmin.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - SJST 36(9:21 - 4th) 59-B.Heicklen punts 35 yards from SJS 36 Downed at the SJS 1.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (9 plays, -3 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 1(9:16 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 3 for 2 yards (58-C.Mitchell).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 3(9:09 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 7 for 4 yards (44-K.Tezino54-C.McDonald).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - SDGST 7(8:37 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to SJS 13 for 6 yards (54-C.McDonald23-D.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 13(8:02 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 13(7:37 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson to SJS 15 for 2 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - SDGST 15(7:31 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to SJS 29 for 14 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 29(6:55 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 85-B.Foley. 85-B.Foley to SJS 32 for 3 yards (44-K.Tezino).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 32(6:39 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 40 for 8 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
|
+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 40(6:02 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SDSU 8 for 52 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - SDGST 8(5:32 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Foley.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 8(5:06 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:02 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
SJST
Spartans
- Interception (1 plays, 97 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:59 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 17 yards from SJS 35 to the SDSU 48 downed by 45-J.Matthews.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 48(4:59 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to SJS 44 for 8 yards (44-J.Cobbs).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - SJST 44(4:57 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to SJS 41 for 3 yards (3-T.Webb).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 41(4:25 - 4th) Penalty on SDSU 88-D.Bellinger False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 41. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - SJST 46(3:54 - 4th) Penalty on SDSU 79-D.Dixon False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 46. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - SJST 49(3:35 - 4th) 22-C.Jasmin to SJS 47 for 4 yards (3-T.Webb).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 16 - SJST 47(3:29 - 4th) 26-K.Williams to SJS 46 for 1 yard (27-J.Lenard).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 15 - SJST 46(3:22 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew to SJS 45 for 1 yard (92-C.Hall).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 14 - SJST 45(3:13 - 4th) Penalty on SDSU 59-B.Heicklen Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SJS 45. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 19 - SJST 50(2:29 - 4th) Penalty on SDSU 40-A.Alves False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 50. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 24 - SJST 45(2:29 - 4th) 59-B.Heicklen punts 54 yards from SDSU 45 Downed at the SJS 1.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|15
|Rushing
|14
|4
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|340
|267
|Total Plays
|75
|53
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|260
|54
|Rush Attempts
|55
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|80
|213
|Comp. - Att.
|13-20
|19-36
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|12-85
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.8
|6-43.0
|Return Yards
|143
|25
|Punts - Returns
|2-11
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-121
|1-17
|Int. - Returns
|1-11
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|80
|PASS YDS
|213
|
|
|260
|RUSH YDS
|54
|
|
|340
|TOTAL YDS
|267
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SALA
TROY
13
37
Final ESPN2
-
LALAF
ARKST
37
20
Final ESPU
-
UCLA
STNFRD
34
16
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
FAU
36
31
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
CUSE
27
20
Final ESPN
-
4OHIOST
NWEST
52
3
Final BTN
-
UNLV
FRESNO
27
56
Final CBSSN
-
PURDUE
23IOWA
20
26
Final ESPN2
-
6WISC
ILL
23
24
Final BTN
-
WVU
5OKLA
14
52
Final FOX
-
IOWAST
TXTECH
34
24
Final FS1
-
11AUBURN
ARK
51
10
Final SECN
-
HOU
UCONN
24
17
Final ESPNU
-
NCST
BC
24
45
Final FSN
-
9FLA
SC
38
27
Final ESPN
-
3CLEM
LVILLE
45
10
Final ABC
-
GATECH
MIAMI
28
21
Final/OT ACCN
-
KENTST
OHIO
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
BGREEN
38
20
Final ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BALLST
14
52
Final ESPN+
-
OREGST
CAL
21
17
Final PACN
-
TCU
KSTATE
17
24
Final FSN
-
NILL
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESPN+
-
NMEX
WYO
10
23
Final ATSN
-
CSTCAR
GAS
27
30
Final/3OT ESP3
-
USM
LATECH
30
45
Final NFLN
-
UNC
VATECH
41
43
Final/6OT FSN
-
2LSU
MISSST
36
13
Final CBS
-
12OREG
25WASH
35
31
Final ABC
-
DUKE
UVA
14
48
Final ACCN
-
TEMPLE
19SMU
21
45
Final ESPN2
-
BUFF
AKRON
21
0
Final ESP3
-
LAMON
24APLST
7
52
Final ESPN+
-
20MINN
RUT
42
7
Final BTN
-
TULSA
21CINCY
13
24
Final ESPNU
-
IND
MD
34
28
Final BTN
-
SFLA
NAVY
3
35
Final CBSSN
-
CHARLO
WKY
14
30
Final ESPN+
-
22MIZZOU
VANDY
14
21
Final SECN
-
ODU
UAB
14
38
Final ESPN+
-
18BAYLOR
OKLAST
45
27
Final FOX
-
MTSU
NTEXAS
30
33
Final STAD
-
17ARIZST
13UTAH
3
21
Final PACN
-
RICE
TXSA
27
31
Final ESP3
-
ME
LIB
44
59
Final ESPN+
-
UK
10UGA
0
21
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
15TEXAS
48
50
Final LHN
-
TULANE
MEMP
17
47
Final ESPN2
-
COLO
WASHST
10
41
Final ESPNU
-
SDGST
SJST
27
17
Final FBOOK
-
ECU
UCF
28
41
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
EMICH
27
34
Final ESPN+
-
UTEP
FIU
17
32
Final ESPN+
-
ARMY
GAST
21
28
Final ESPN+
-
FSU
WAKE
20
22
Final ACCN
-
TXAM
MISS
24
17
Final SECN
-
16MICH
7PSU
21
28
Final ABC
-
TENN
1BAMA
13
35
Final ESPN
-
ARIZ
USC
14
41
Final PACN
-
NEVADA
UTAHST
10
36
Final ESPNU
-
14BOISE
BYU
25
28
Final ESPN2
-
AF
HAWAII
56
26
Final CBSSN