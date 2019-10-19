|
|
|TULSA
|CINCY
No. 21 Cincinnati holds on for 24-13 win over Tulsa
CINCINNATI (AP) Gerrid Doaks ran for a pair of touchdowns and turned a short pass into a 28-yard score Saturday, helping No. 21 Cincinnati hold on for a 24-13 victory over Tulsa after losing its top running back.
Doaks moved into a bigger role when Michael Warren II left the game twice with leg injuries. He became the focal point of an offense that had just enough to get Cincinnati (6-1, 3-0 American Athletic) a win on a day when the Bearcats remembered one of their best teams.
The Bearcats honored the 2009 team that went unbeaten in the regular season before losing to Florida in the Sugar Bowl. Players and former Cincinnati coach Brian Kelly - in town while Notre Dame has a bye - came on the field during the first timeout.
Tulsa (2-5, 0-3) had a chance to take the lead after stopping Cincinnati on a fourth-down run at its 10-yard line with 4:11 to go and the Bearcats up 17-13, but Zach Smith threw an interception. Doaks then ran 27 yards for the clinching score.
It was a rough day for Smith, who lost three fumbles and threw two interceptions, one in the end zone. The Bearcats have nine interceptions and five fumble recoveries in the last three games.
Cincinnati was committed to running the ball against a defense that's given up the second-most yards on the ground in the conference at 203.5 per game. Tulsa was up to the challenge, limiting Cincinnati to a field goal and Doaks' 4-yard touchdown run in the first half as the Bearcats managed only 145 total yards and a 10-7 lead.
Cincinnati finished with fewer yards (377-317) and first downs (23-18) than Tulsa.
A weird play helped the Golden Hurricane get its only touchdown with 17 seconds left in the first half. The Bearcats partially blocked a punt and then touched the ball downfield. Tulsa recovered and went on to T.K. Wilkerson's 3-yard touchdown run.
THE TAKEAWAY
Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane is 0-3 against ranked teams this season, also losing 28-7 to No. 18 Michigan State and 43-37 in triple overtime to No. 24 SMU.
Cincinnati: Warren limped off for a series in the first half and had to be helped off in the third quarter, putting little weight on his left leg. He finished with 35 yards on 13 carries. Doaks had 91 yards on 17 carries and scored on his only reception.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Bearcats didn't help their cause much with the ragged play in their fifth straight win.
UP NEXT
Tulsa hosts Memphis next Saturday
Cincinnati is off next week before playing at East Carolina on Nov. 2.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball
and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Fumble (7 plays, 42 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-R.Jones kicks 62 yards from CIN 35. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 23 for 20 yards (82-W.Huber29-J.Dingle).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 23(15:00 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes pushed ob at TSA 32 for 9 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULSA 32(14:55 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 40 for 8 yards (11-B.Wright27-D.Beavers).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(14:45 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to CIN 49 for 11 yards (6-P.Young).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(14:00 - 1st) Penalty on TSA 75-D.Bivens False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 49. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - TULSA 46(13:50 - 1st) Penalty on TSA 8-K.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 46. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - TULSA 41(13:35 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
Sack
|
2 & 20 - TULSA 41(13:20 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 35 for -6 yards FUMBLES (99-M.Brown). 99-M.Brown to TSA 35 for no gain.
CINCY
Bearcats
- FG (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(13:12 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to TSA 35 for no gain (42-C.Edmiston6-D.Cannon).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 35(13:08 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to TSA 33 for 2 yards (42-C.Edmiston).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CINCY 33(12:45 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - CINCY 33(12:02 - 1st) 19-C.Smith 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:55 - 1st) 97-R.Jones kicks 65 yards from CIN 35. 2-K.Stokes pushed ob at TSA 19 for 19 yards (13-T.Van Fossen4-J.Harris).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 19(11:50 - 1st) Penalty on TSA 9-S.Crawford False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 19. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - TULSA 14(11:46 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 18 for 4 yards (11-B.Wright8-J.White).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULSA 18(11:46 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 21 for 3 yards (19-E.Tucky5-D.Forrest).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - TULSA 21(11:21 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 15 for -6 yards (21-M.Sanders93-E.Ponder).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - TULSA 15(10:39 - 1st) 33-T.Bennett punts 47 yards from TSA 15. 22-R.Montgomery to TSA 49 for 13 yards (21-T.Wilkerson35-Y.Burnett).
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (7 plays, 49 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(9:57 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 17-R.Medaris. 17-R.Medaris runs ob at TSA 26 for 23 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 26(9:46 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to TSA 23 for 3 yards (6-D.Cannon10-M.Bunch).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 23(9:23 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to TSA 20 for 3 yards (90-J.Player).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - CINCY 20(8:55 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to TSA 15 for 5 yards (90-J.Player42-C.Edmiston).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 15(8:18 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to TSA 7 for 8 yards (8-B.Johnson10-M.Bunch).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 7(7:44 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to TSA 4 for 3 yards (8-B.Johnson10-M.Bunch).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - CINCY 4(7:24 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:53 - 1st) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Fumble (7 plays, 14 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:49 - 1st) 97-R.Jones kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to TSA 25 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(6:49 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 11-B.Wright Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TSA 25. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - TULSA 30(6:49 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 32 for 2 yards (5-D.Forrest6-P.Young).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULSA 32(6:49 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 36 for 4 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 36(6:29 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 42 for 6 yards (11-B.Wright).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 42(6:09 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 46 for 4 yards (6-P.Young9-A.Bush).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 46(5:49 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 47 for 1 yard (11-B.Wright5-D.Forrest).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 47(5:23 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith to CIN 46 FUMBLES (8-J.White). 3-J.Hicks to CIN 46 for no gain. Penalty on CIN 9-A.Bush Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CIN 46.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Missed FG (3 plays, 53 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 31(4:50 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to TSA 20 for 49 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(4:15 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to TSA 19 for 1 yard (91-C.Wick23-Z.Collins).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 19(3:41 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to TSA 16 for 3 yards (42-C.Edmiston10-M.Bunch).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - CINCY 16(3:41 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to TSA 14 for 2 yards (23-Z.Collins97-T.Stevenson).
|
No Good
|
4 & 4 - CINCY 21(3:00 - 1st) 31-S.Crosa 31 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 90-J.Player.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Interception (14 plays, 0 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(2:20 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 24 for 4 yards (42-M.Vann5-D.Forrest).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 24(2:13 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 27 for 3 yards (8-J.White93-E.Ponder).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULSA 27(1:49 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 38 for 11 yards (8-J.White5-D.Forrest).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(1:14 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 41 for 3 yards (42-M.Vann).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 41(0:49 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to TSA 47 for 6 yards (14-C.Jefferies).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 47(0:15 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 50 for 3 yards (11-B.Wright6-P.Young).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 50(15:00 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Johnson.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 50(14:36 - 2nd) 21-T.Wilkerson to CIN 45 for 5 yards (8-J.White6-P.Young).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - TULSA 45(14:30 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to CIN 37 for 8 yards (9-A.Bush).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(13:59 - 2nd) 21-T.Wilkerson to CIN 34 for 3 yards (11-B.Wright6-P.Young).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 34(13:44 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to CIN 23 for 11 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 23(13:13 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 23(12:53 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 32-J.Palmer.
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - TULSA 23(12:49 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 3-J.Hicks at CIN End Zone. 3-J.Hicks touchback.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(12:43 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 24 for 4 yards (42-C.Edmiston3-S.Brooks).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 24(12:33 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 17-R.Medaris. 17-R.Medaris to CIN 31 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 31(12:08 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 32 for 1 yard (15-T.Gipson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 32(11:39 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 35 for 3 yards (10-M.Bunch).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CINCY 35(11:09 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Deguara.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - CINCY 35(10:37 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 43 yards from CIN 35 to TSA 22 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 22(10:31 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 23 for 1 yard (3-J.Hicks).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 23(10:23 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to TSA 30 for 7 yards (6-P.Young).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULSA 30(10:00 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 48 for 18 yards (11-B.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(9:54 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 48(9:25 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 50 for 2 yards (99-M.Brown8-J.White).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TULSA 50(9:19 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 3-S.Brooks.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TULSA 50(8:36 - 2nd) 33-T.Bennett punts 41 yards from TSA 50. 22-R.Montgomery pushed ob at CIN 29 for 20 yards (23-Z.Collins).
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (7 plays, 12 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(8:29 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to CIN 34 for 5 yards (8-B.Johnson). Penalty on CIN 17-R.Medaris Pass interference 14 yards enforced at CIN 29. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 24 - CINCY 15(8:18 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Deguara.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 24 - CINCY 15(8:12 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles pushed ob at CIN 20 for 5 yards (9-R.Robinson).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 19 - CINCY 20(8:05 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara to CIN 41 for 21 yards (9-R.Robinson).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 41(7:29 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 38 for -3 yards (23-Z.Collins90-J.Player).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - CINCY 38(7:00 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara to CIN 41 for 3 yards (10-M.Bunch).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CINCY 41(6:27 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Deguara.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - CINCY 41(5:50 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 57 yards from CIN 41 to the TSA 2 downed by 59-Z.Wood.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (17 plays, 78 yards, 5:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 2(5:44 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 3 for 1 yard (42-M.Vann).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 3(5:31 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Johnson.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - TULSA 3(4:59 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to TSA 15 for 12 yards (7-C.Bryant21-M.Sanders).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 15(4:54 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 28 for 13 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 28(4:32 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to TSA 31 for 3 yards (5-D.Forrest). Penalty on TSA 71-C.Paul Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 28. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - TULSA 18(4:15 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 25 for 7 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 13 - TULSA 25(3:47 - 2nd) Penalty on TSA 19-D.Carter False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 25. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 18 - TULSA 20(3:15 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith to TSA 20 FUMBLES. 11-Z.Smith to TSA 25 for 5 yards (11-B.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TULSA 25(3:00 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - TULSA 25(2:19 - 2nd) punts 10 yards from TSA 25. 84-W.Fischer to TSA 35 FUMBLES. 19-G.Sawyer to TSA 45 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(2:13 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 47 for 2 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 47(1:47 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULSA 47(1:23 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to CIN 24 for 29 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 24(1:22 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith sacked at CIN 29 for -5 yards (99-M.Brown).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 15 - TULSA 29(1:04 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to CIN 2 FUMBLES (9-A.Bush). out of bounds at the CIN 2.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - TULSA 2(0:57 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to CIN 2 for no gain (42-M.Vann).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 2(0:47 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 3 for -1 yard (92-C.Brooks93-E.Ponder).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULSA 3(0:27 - 2nd) 21-T.Wilkerson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:22 - 2nd) 95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:12 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TSA 35. 21-T.Tucker to CIN 22 for 22 yards (20-K.Ray).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 22(15:00 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 27 for 5 yards (6-D.Cannon3-C.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 27(14:57 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CINCY 27(14:22 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Deguara.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - CINCY 27(14:14 - 3rd) 37-J.Smith punts 57 yards from CIN 27. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 20 for 4 yards (12-A.Pierce21-T.Tucker).
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(14:10 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 25 for 5 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 25(13:59 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks pushed ob at TSA 27 for 2 yards (5-D.Forrest). Penalty on TSA 9-S.Crawford Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 25. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - TULSA 15(13:39 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 19 for 4 yards (5-D.Forrest6-P.Young).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TULSA 19(13:20 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - TULSA 19(12:38 - 3rd) 33-T.Bennett punts 49 yards from TSA 19. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 35 for 3 yards (35-Y.Burnett20-K.Ray).
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (9 plays, 65 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(12:32 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 38 for 3 yards (3-C.Williams6-D.Cannon).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 38(12:22 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to TSA 39 for 23 yards (8-B.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(12:03 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 17-R.Medaris. 17-R.Medaris to TSA 36 for 3 yards (3-C.Williams6-D.Cannon).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 36(11:38 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 17-R.Medaris. 17-R.Medaris to TSA 32 for 4 yards (8-B.Johnson).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 32(11:05 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to TSA 26 for 6 yards (12-A.Green10-M.Bunch).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 26(10:32 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 11-L.Taylor False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 26. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - CINCY 31(9:58 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to TSA 28 for 3 yards (23-Z.Collins6-D.Cannon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CINCY 28(9:35 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris.
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 12 - CINCY 28(9:16 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:10 - 3rd) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (11 plays, 25 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:33 - 3rd) 97-R.Jones kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(8:33 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 30 for 5 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 30(8:33 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to TSA 30 for no gain (9-A.Bush8-J.White).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - TULSA 30(8:13 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford INTERCEPTED by 14-C.Jefferies at CIN 35. 14-C.Jefferies to CIN 35 for no gain. Penalty on CIN 42-M.Vann Offside 5 yards enforced at TSA 30. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(7:48 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 44 for 9 yards (3-J.Hicks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TULSA 44(7:25 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Johnson.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 44(7:10 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to CIN 49 for 7 yards (3-J.Hicks6-P.Young).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(7:04 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to CIN 48 for 1 yard (21-M.Sanders99-M.Brown).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 48(6:39 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 45 for 3 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 45(6:10 - 3rd) Penalty on TSA 66-G.Wheeler False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 45. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - TULSA 50(5:40 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to CIN 45 for 5 yards (14-C.Jefferies).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 6 - TULSA 45(5:29 - 3rd) Team penalty on TSA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CIN 45. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - TULSA 50(4:35 - 3rd) 33-T.Bennett punts 42 yards from CIN 50. 22-R.Montgomery pushed ob at CIN 18 for 10 yards (28-J.Hendrix).
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- FG (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - TULSA 8(4:26 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Johnson.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 8(4:21 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to CIN 7 for 1 yard (11-B.Wright99-M.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TULSA 7(4:17 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Johnson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TULSA 7(3:41 - 3rd) 95-J.Rainey 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:33 - 3rd) 95-J.Rainey kicks 59 yards from TSA 35. 21-T.Tucker to CIN 26 for 20 yards (40-M.Kulkin).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 26(3:29 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to CIN 34 for 8 yards (12-A.Green).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 34(3:26 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Cloud.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CINCY 34(3:04 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 37 for 3 yards (15-T.Gipson20-K.Ray).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(2:58 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 40 for 3 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 40(2:42 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 43 for 3 yards (21-B.Powers54-S.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CINCY 43(2:15 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Mbodj.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - CINCY 43(1:33 - 3rd) 37-J.Smith punts 40 yards from CIN 43 to TSA 17 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes. Penalty on TSA 44-C.Baumann Holding 9 yards enforced at TSA 17.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- FG (12 plays, 88 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 8(1:26 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 9 for 1 yard (8-J.White).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 9(1:17 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 22 for 13 yards (6-P.Young15-T.Ward).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 22(0:55 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith to TSA 24 for 2 yards (19-E.Tucky6-P.Young).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 24(0:38 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULSA 24(0:11 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes runs ob at TSA 40 for 16 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(0:04 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Johnson.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 40(15:00 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to CIN 49 for 11 yards (8-J.White).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(14:55 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes. Penalty on CIN 14-C.Jefferies Pass interference 5 yards enforced at CIN 49. No Play.
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 44(14:38 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to CIN 4 for 40 yards (4-J.Harris).
|
Sack
|
1 & 4 - TULSA 4(14:32 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith sacked at CIN 8 for -4 yards FUMBLES (8-J.White). 3-S.Brooks to CIN 9 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 9(14:13 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to CIN 6 for 3 yards (11-B.Wright).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 6(13:41 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith scrambles to CIN 4 for 2 yards (41-J.Dublanko11-B.Wright).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TULSA 4(13:04 - 4th) 95-J.Rainey 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Downs (17 plays, 81 yards, 7:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:16 - 4th) 95-J.Rainey kicks 59 yards from TSA 35. 21-T.Tucker to CIN 18 for 12 yards (40-M.Kulkin94-A.Goodlow). Penalty on CIN 47-N.Lawler Unnecessary roughness 9 yards enforced at CIN 18.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 9(12:12 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 10 for 1 yard (12-A.Green23-Z.Collins).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 10(12:08 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to CIN 16 for 6 yards (9-R.Robinson6-D.Cannon).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 16(11:36 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder scrambles pushed ob at CIN 21 for 5 yards (42-C.Edmiston).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 21(11:07 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 28 for 7 yards (20-K.Ray3-C.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 28(10:40 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 21-T.Tucker. 21-T.Tucker to CIN 32 for 4 yards (90-J.Player).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(9:59 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 24 for -8 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 18 - CINCY 24(9:25 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to CIN 29 for 5 yards (12-A.Green). Penalty on TSA 58-D.Lamp Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at CIN 24. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(8:45 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 44 for 5 yards (3-C.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 44(8:21 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Mbodj INTERCEPTED by 9-R.Robinson at TSA 29. 9-R.Robinson to TSA 29 for no gain (8-M.Mbodj). Penalty on TSA 9-R.Robinson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CIN 44. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 41(7:56 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to TSA 30 for 11 yards (35-Y.Burnett).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(7:32 - 4th) Penalty on CIN 51-L.Metz False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 30. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - CINCY 35(7:04 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 15 - CINCY 35(6:45 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson pushed ob at TSA 19 for 16 yards (10-M.Bunch).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 19(6:39 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to TSA 16 for 3 yards (44-C.Baumann12-A.Green).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 16(6:12 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to TSA 13 for 3 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - CINCY 13(5:38 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to TSA 12 for 1 yard (35-Y.Burnett).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 3 - CINCY 12(4:51 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to TSA 10 for 2 yards (42-C.Edmiston20-K.Ray).
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Interception (2 plays, 63 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 10(4:18 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 11 for 1 yard (93-E.Ponder).
|
Int
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 11(4:11 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 5-D.Forrest at TSA 43. 5-D.Forrest to TSA 27 for 16 yards (9-S.Crawford78-X.Gadlin).
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Fumble (11 plays, 20 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:37 - 4th) 97-R.Jones kicks 64 yards from CIN 35. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 21 for 20 yards (29-J.Dingle41-J.Dublanko).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 21(3:37 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 21(3:31 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - TULSA 21(3:26 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford. Penalty on CIN 9-A.Bush Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 21. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 31(3:20 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes pushed ob at TSA 37 for 6 yards (9-A.Bush).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 37(3:14 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 47 for 10 yards (6-P.Young).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 47(2:53 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 47(2:33 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - TULSA 47(2:28 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to CIN 42 for 11 yards (9-A.Bush5-D.Forrest).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 42(2:23 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 42(2:12 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith scrambles to CIN 37 for 5 yards (6-P.Young).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - TULSA 37(2:07 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith sacked at CIN 45 for -8 yards FUMBLES (21-M.Sanders). 11-B.Wright to CIN 41 for no gain.
CINCY
Bearcats
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 41(1:51 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 45 for 4 yards (3-C.Williams44-C.Baumann).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 45(1:45 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 48 for 3 yards (42-C.Edmiston91-C.Wick).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 48(1:06 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 50 for 2 yards (42-C.Edmiston97-T.Stevenson).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - CINCY 50(0:21 - 4th) Penalty on TSA 90-J.Player Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 50. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(0:14 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder kneels at TSA 47 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|18
|Rushing
|9
|8
|Passing
|11
|7
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|10-19
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|349
|299
|Total Plays
|86
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|134
|145
|Rush Attempts
|43
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|215
|154
|Comp. - Att.
|21-43
|12-22
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|12-94
|9-73
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|6-3
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.8
|4-49.3
|Return Yards
|63
|119
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|5-36
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-59
|4-67
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-16
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|215
|PASS YDS
|154
|
|
|134
|RUSH YDS
|145
|
|
|349
|TOTAL YDS
|299
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
RICE
TXSA
17
13
3rd 11:05 ESP3
-
UK
10UGA
0
0
3rd 8:09 ESPN
-
WMICH
EMICH
14
3
2nd 8:52 ESP+
-
UTEP
FIU
7
15
2nd 10:19 ESP+
-
KANSAS
15TEXAS
10
14
2nd 13:24 LHN
-
SDGST
SJST
10
7
2nd 10:28 FCBK
-
COLO
WASHST
3
21
2nd 9:20 ESPU
-
TULANE
MEMP
10
13
2nd 12:52 ESP2
-
ARMY
GAST
7
13
2nd 7:47 ESP+
-
ECU
UCF
0
14
1st 0:36 CBSS
-
16MICH
7PSU
0
0
1st 10:02 ABC
-
FSU
WAKE
0
3
1st 9:13 ACCN
-
TXAM
MISS
3
0
1st 6:04 SECN
-
17ARIZST
13UTAH
0
14
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
ME
LIB
17
45
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
SALA
TROY
13
37
Final ESPN2
-
LALAF
ARKST
37
20
Final ESPU
-
UCLA
STNFRD
34
16
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
FAU
36
31
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
CUSE
27
20
Final ESPN
-
4OHIOST
NWEST
52
3
Final BTN
-
UNLV
FRESNO
27
56
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
OHIO
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
9FLA
SC
38
27
Final ESPN
-
GATECH
MIAMI
28
21
Final/OT ACCN
-
NCST
BC
24
45
Final FSN
-
11AUBURN
ARK
51
10
Final SECN
-
HOU
UCONN
24
17
Final ESPNU
-
3CLEM
LVILLE
45
10
Final ABC
-
6WISC
ILL
23
24
Final BTN
-
IOWAST
TXTECH
34
24
Final FS1
-
WVU
5OKLA
14
52
Final FOX
-
PURDUE
23IOWA
20
26
Final ESPN2
-
CMICH
BGREEN
38
20
Final ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BALLST
14
52
Final ESPN+
-
OREGST
CAL
21
17
Final PACN
-
TCU
KSTATE
17
24
Final FSN
-
NILL
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESPN+
-
CSTCAR
GAS
27
30
Final/3OT ESP3
-
NMEX
WYO
10
23
Final ATSN
-
BUFF
AKRON
21
0
Final ESP3
-
UNC
VATECH
41
43
Final/6OT FSN
-
DUKE
UVA
14
48
Final ACCN
-
USM
LATECH
30
45
Final NFLN
-
2LSU
MISSST
36
13
Final CBS
-
20MINN
RUT
42
7
Final BTN
-
SFLA
NAVY
3
35
Final CBSSN
-
LAMON
24APLST
7
52
Final ESPN+
-
TULSA
21CINCY
13
24
Final ESPNU
-
IND
MD
34
28
Final BTN
-
TEMPLE
19SMU
21
45
Final ESPN2
-
12OREG
25WASH
35
31
Final ABC
-
22MIZZOU
VANDY
14
21
Final SECN
-
ODU
UAB
14
38
Final ESPN+
-
CHARLO
WKY
14
30
Final ESPN+
-
18BAYLOR
OKLAST
45
27
Final FOX
-
MTSU
NTEXAS
30
33
Final STAD
-
TENN
1BAMA
0
062 O/U
-35
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
USC
0
068.5 O/U
-10
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
14BOISE
BYU
0
045 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
NEVADA
UTAHST
0
058.5 O/U
-21
Sat 10:15pm ESPU
-
AF
HAWAII
0
066.5 O/U
+4
Sat 11:00pm CBSS