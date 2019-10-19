|
|
|ARIZST
|UTAH
Moss sets record, leads No. 13 Utah past No. 17 Arizona St
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) With its star running back and quarterback knocked out of the game in the first half, No. 13 Utah's hopes for a special season seemed as dim as the dark clouds around Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday night.
The rain kept falling but the mood changed considerably, with Zack Moss returning to score two touchdowns and break the school rushing record and Tyler Huntley playing long enough to steady the Utes in a 21-3 victory over No. 17 Arizona State.
That said, it was the defense that stole the show on this rainy night.
''Our defense was lights out,'' said Kyle Whittingham, a defense-first coach who admitted to exulting in the low-scoring affair. ''I can't remember a better defensive effort, certainly not as of late.''
The Utes (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) ended Arizona State's modern-era record streak of 125 games with more than 10 points. The last time the Sun Devils were held under double-digits was a 28-0 loss to Southern California in 2008.
Moss was held in check most of the game as Arizona State (5-2, 2-2) keyed on the senior back. But Moss broke through the line and outraced the defense for a 32-yard touchdown run that broke the rushing mark with 5:24 left.
''It was an honor for us as a defense to get the ball back for Zack and then be able to witness history,'' Utah defensive tackle Leki Fotu said.
Moss ran for 99 yards on 25 carries to push his total to 3,264. Eddie Johnson set the previous record, running for 3,219 yards from 1984-88.
''If I had 40 yards, 30 yards, as long as we won that was the biggest thing to me,'' said Moss, whose family was able to fly in from South Florida and witness the performance. ''But (setting the record) was nice too . it was emotional to have them all here.''
Eno Benjamin ran for 104 yards but Arizona State managed only 136 yards of total offense.
Freshman Jayden Daniels was 4 for 18 for 25 yards and an interception. He was sacked three times and was running from pressure almost every time he dropped back.
''Relentless defense. They're going to get after the quarterback,'' Daniels said after ranking Utah's front as the best he's faced.
Utah was one of just three teams in the country without an interception, but Arizona State's Chase Lucas picked off Tyler Huntley's pass and returned it to the Utah 28 in the third quarter. In the end, Arizona State couldn't capitalize on Utah's four turnovers.
''It's hard to win when you turn the ball over four times, but we found a way but that's just another credit to our defense,'' Whittingham said.
Huntley, who passed for 171 yards before leaving in the third quarter, was hobbled after he took a hit in the second quarter as he tried to scramble out of a sack. The play was reminiscent of last year against Arizona State when he evaded an initial tackle and sustained a broken collarbone on the ensuing hit that left him out for the rest of the season.
''He's a fierce competitor and he was bound and determined to go out and finish,'' said Whittingham, who added that Huntley begged to keep going back on the field but after another hit later in the contest, the Utes kept their QB on the sideline with important games still to play.
Tyler Johnson knocked the ball out of Huntley's right hand and Jermayne Lole recovered at the Utah 18, which led to Arizona State's only score - Cristian Zendejas' 40-yard field goal.
Moss took a swing pass 46 yards on Utah's opening possession, but fumbled and Evan Fields recovered and returned it 18 yards for Arizona State. Utah was driving later in the quarter and Demari Simpkins lost another fumble after a pass reception on the Arizona State 11. On their third trip inside the Sun Devils 25, Jaylen Dixon finally converted on a 10-yard end around.
Fields was ejected for a targeting penalty on Moss in the second quarter. The play nearly started a brawl as several Utes charged the defender. Fields was so frustrated by the call he flung his helmet against the wall as he was escorted to the locker room.
Cornerback Kobe Williams said the game was unusually physical and even chippy. ''We got out of whack. Coach always tells us to play with passion, not emotion. We played with emotion,'' Williams said.
Later in that drive with the injuries, Moss and Huntley returned and Moss scored on a 1-yard run to make it 14-0 for Utah at halftime.
Utah defense has only given up one TD in the last 11 quarters and that was a last-minute score in the Utes' 52-7 win over Oregon State.
The Sun Devils offense never crossed midfield in the first half and had just 42 total yards and two first downs.
''They hit us in the mouth and they beat us up,'' Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said.
The Utes have won 10 straight home games.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Utes may take a jump in the polls after a smothering victory over a fellow ranked team. The Sun Devils were looking for their third straight road win this season over a ranked team but never really threatened.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arizona State: Besides a handful of successful runs by Benjamin, the offense never got untracked. Daniels was under constant pressure and 12 penalties for 122 yards stopped any momentum before it really began. The defense played well but the Sun Devils failed to take advantage of the four turnovers.
Utah: The Utes suffered a slew of injuries to offensive lineman Darrin Paulo, receivers Solomon Enis and Bryan Thompson along with the dings to Moss and Huntley. Fortunately for Utah, Moss returned and gave the Utes their only effective offense of the second half. The top-10 defense looks stronger each week and will be key to another run to the Pac-12 South title.
UP NEXT
Arizona State: At UCLA next Saturday.
Utah: Hosts California next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 27 for 2 yards (13-F.Bernard26-T.Burgess).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARIZST 27(15:00 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Pearsall.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARIZST 27(14:12 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARIZST 27(14:07 - 1st) 35-M.Turk punts 49 yards from ASU 27. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 24 for no gain (54-C.Hatch7-E.Long).
UTAH
Utes
- Fumble (2 plays, 52 yards, 0:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 24(14:03 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 29 for 5 yards (3-W.Harts17-G.Lea).
|
+47 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 29(13:50 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to ASU 24 FUMBLES (16-A.Crosswell). 4-E.Fields to ASU 42 for 18 yards (50-F.Pututau).
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 42(13:15 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 43 for 1 yard (52-J.Penisini99-L.Fotu).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARIZST 43(13:03 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - ARIZST 43(12:25 - 1st) Penalty on ASU 71-S.Miller False start 5 yards enforced at ASU 43. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 14 - ARIZST 38(12:21 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 45 for 7 yards (1-J.Johnson52-J.Penisini).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARIZST 45(12:21 - 1st) 35-M.Turk punts 55 yards from ASU 45 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
UTAH
Utes
- Fumble (13 plays, 69 yards, 6:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(11:44 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 20 for no gain (8-M.Robertson98-D.Davidson).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 20(11:34 - 1st) 8-D.Vickers to UTH 16 for -4 yards (90-J.Lole).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 14 - UTAH 16(10:54 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to UTH 33 for 17 yards (3-W.Harts).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 33(10:18 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 43 for 10 yards (4-E.Fields20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(9:38 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 89-C.Fortheringham. 89-C.Fortheringham to ASU 44 for 13 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 44(9:00 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to ASU 38 for 6 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAH 38(8:24 - 1st) 6-D.Brumfield to ASU 36 for 2 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAH 36(7:43 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to ASU 33 for 3 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 33(7:22 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to ASU 33 for no gain (98-D.Davidson37-D.Butler).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 33(6:47 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley to ASU 19 for 14 yards (5-K.Williams98-D.Davidson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 19(6:10 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Thompson.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 19(5:32 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to ASU 15 for 4 yards (95-R.Wilkins).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTAH 15(5:25 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to ASU 10 FUMBLES (16-A.Crosswell). 16-A.Crosswell to ASU 11 for no gain.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (7 plays, 6 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 11(4:44 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels to ASU 12 for 1 yard (20-D.Lloyd).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZST 12(4:36 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to ASU 13 for 1 yard.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARIZST 13(4:02 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 22 for 9 yards (23-J.Blackmon20-D.Lloyd).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 22(3:21 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels sacked at ASU 20 for -2 yards (6-B.Anae).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - ARIZST 20(2:53 - 1st) Team penalty on ASU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ASU 20. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - ARIZST 15(2:04 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jarrell.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 17 - ARIZST 15(1:39 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to ASU 17 for 2 yards (99-L.Fotu52-J.Penisini).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - ARIZST 17(1:35 - 1st) 35-M.Turk punts 55 yards from ASU 17. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 29 for 1 yard (6-T.Davis).
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 29(0:58 - 1st) 25-J.Dixon to UTH 23 for -6 yards (90-J.Lole).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 16 - UTAH 23(0:44 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 19-B.Thompson. 19-B.Thompson pushed ob at UTH 37 for 14 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - UTAH 37(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on UTH 55-N.Ford False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 37. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UTAH 32(14:25 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Thompson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UTAH 32(14:11 - 2nd) 33-B.Lennon punts 48 yards from UTH 32 Downed at the ASU 20.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(14:07 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 87-T.Hudson. 87-T.Hudson to ASU 28 for 8 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARIZST 28(13:54 - 2nd) to ASU 24 FUMBLES. 5-J.Daniels to ASU 24 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ARIZST 24(13:28 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Hodges.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - ARIZST 24(12:46 - 2nd) 35-M.Turk punts 49 yards from ASU 24. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 40 for 13 yards (34-K.Soelle).
UTAH
Utes
- TD (8 plays, 60 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(12:40 - 2nd) Penalty on UTH 50-O.Umana False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 40. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - UTAH 35(12:27 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 44 for 9 yards (17-G.Lea).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UTAH 44(12:27 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 44 for no gain (8-M.Robertson).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTAH 44(11:52 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to ASU 30 for 26 yards (16-A.Crosswell3-W.Harts).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 30(11:28 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles pushed ob at ASU 21 for 9 yards (37-D.Butler).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAH 21(10:45 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to ASU 18 for 3 yards (17-G.Lea).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 18(10:02 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss pushed ob at ASU 10 for 8 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAH 10(9:24 - 2nd) 25-J.Dixon runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:06 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:59 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 63 yards from UTH 35. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 30 for 28 yards (28-J.Guidry). Team penalty on ASU Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ASU 30.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 15(8:59 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 24 for 9 yards (42-M.Tafua).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZST 24(8:52 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 22 for -2 yards (92-M.Tupai).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARIZST 22(8:12 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 23 for 1 yard (20-D.Lloyd13-F.Bernard).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - ARIZST 23(7:33 - 2nd) 35-M.Turk punts 50 yards from ASU 23 to UTH 27 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.
UTAH
Utes
- TD (16 plays, 73 yards, 5:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 27(6:55 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Dixon.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 27(6:47 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 25-J.Dixon. 25-J.Dixon pushed ob at UTH 34 for 7 yards (5-K.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - UTAH 34(6:38 - 2nd) Team penalty on UTH Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at UTH 34. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UTAH 29(6:03 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley sacked at UTH 27 for -2 yards. Penalty on ASU 37-D.Butler Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTH 29. No Play. (90-J.Lole).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 44(5:40 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 45 for 1 yard (37-D.Butler).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 45(5:22 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 40 for -5 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 14 - UTAH 40(4:45 - 2nd) 12-D.Lisk complete to 2-Z.Moss. 2-Z.Moss to ASU 46 for 14 yards (41-T.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(4:02 - 2nd) Penalty on ASU 4-E.Fields Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ASU 46. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 31(4:02 - 2nd) 12-D.Lisk incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Dixon.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 31(3:40 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield to ASU 29 for 2 yards (44-T.Pesefea).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UTAH 29(3:33 - 2nd) 12-D.Lisk incomplete. Intended for 21-S.Enis.
|
+16 YD
|
4 & 8 - UTAH 29(2:58 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 8-D.Vickers. 8-D.Vickers pushed ob at ASU 13 for 16 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 13(2:52 - 2nd) Penalty on ASU 8-M.Robertson Personal Foul 7 yards enforced at ASU 13.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - UTAH 6(2:52 - 2nd) 25-J.Dixon to ASU 3 for 3 yards (23-T.Whiley37-D.Butler).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAH 3(2:24 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss to ASU 1 for 2 yards (98-D.Davidson37-D.Butler).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 1(1:45 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:13 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Halftime (3 plays, 24 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:08 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 62 yards from UTH 35. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 26 for 23 yards (6-D.Brumfield).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 26(1:08 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 29 for 3 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZST 29(1:02 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 34 for 5 yards. Penalty on UTH 42-M.Tafua Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ASU 34.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 49(0:27 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to ASU 50 for 1 yard (20-D.Lloyd).
ARIZST
Sun Devils
|Result
|Play
|
Int
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 50(0:18 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-T.Lewis at UTH 7. 5-T.Lewis to UTH 14 for 7 yards. Penalty on ASU 71-S.Miller Holding declined.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(0:05 - 2nd) Penalty on UTH 1-J.Johnson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ASU 35. No Play.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 45-C.Zendejas kicks 50 yards from ASU 50 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 3rd) Team penalty on ASU Offside 5 yards enforced at UTH 25. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 30(15:00 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 32 for 2 yards (90-J.Lole98-D.Davidson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 32(15:00 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 36 for 4 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAH 36(14:35 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 8-D.Vickers. 8-D.Vickers pushed ob at UTH 44 for 8 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 44(14:10 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 44 for no gain (5-K.Williams17-G.Lea).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 44(13:12 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 5-J.Wilmore. 5-J.Wilmore pushed ob at UTH 50 for 6 yards (3-W.Harts).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UTAH 50(13:12 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Simpkins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - UTAH 50(12:29 - 3rd) 33-B.Lennon punts 36 yards from UTH 50 to ASU 14 fair catch by 2-B.Aiyuk.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 14(11:41 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Williams.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (5 plays, 28 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 14(11:41 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 32 for 18 yards (13-F.Bernard).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 32(11:40 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 42 for 10 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 42(11:35 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels to ASU 36 FUMBLES. 5-J.Daniels to ASU 34 for no gain.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 18 - ARIZST 34(11:08 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels to ASU 42 for 8 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARIZST 42(10:35 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARIZST 42(9:54 - 3rd) 35-M.Turk punts 43 yards from ASU 42 to UTH 15 fair catch by.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- FG (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 18(9:04 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels scrambles pushed ob at UTH 17 for 1 yard (92-M.Tupai).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - ARIZST 17(8:58 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk. Penalty on ASU 10-K.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UTH 17. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 24 - ARIZST 32(8:20 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to UTH 30 for 2 yards (13-F.Bernard).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 22 - ARIZST 30(8:18 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to UTH 22 for 8 yards (28-J.Guidry).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - ARIZST 22(7:34 - 3rd) 45-C.Zendejas 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTAH
Utes
- Interception (3 plays, 47 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:55 - 3rd) 44-K.Macias kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(6:50 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 34 for 9 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAH 34(6:50 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 36 for 2 yards (41-T.Johnson16-A.Crosswell).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(6:17 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-C.Lucas at UTH 49. 24-C.Lucas to UTH 28 for 21 yards (50-O.Umana).
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (5 plays, -15 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 28(5:43 - 3rd) Penalty on ASU 63-R.Hemsley False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 28. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - ARIZST 33(5:30 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARIZST 33(5:30 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to UTH 30 for 3 yards (26-T.Burgess99-L.Fotu).
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - ARIZST 30(5:25 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels sacked at UTH 38 for -8 yards (6-B.Anae).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 20 - ARIZST 38(4:48 - 3rd) Team penalty on ASU False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 38. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 25 - ARIZST 43(4:00 - 3rd) 35-M.Turk punts 38 yards from UTH 43 Downed at the UTH 5.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 5(3:39 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 6 for 1 yard (90-J.Lole95-R.Wilkins).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 6(3:31 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 4 for -2 yards (8-M.Robertson37-D.Butler).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - UTAH 4(2:54 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Dixon. Penalty on ASU 16-A.Crosswell Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UTH 4. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 19(2:09 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Dixon.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 19(2:01 - 3rd) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 20 for 1 yard (98-D.Davidson8-M.Robertson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UTAH 20(1:57 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Fortheringham.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - UTAH 20(1:29 - 3rd) 33-B.Lennon punts 36 yards from UTH 20. 21-J.Jones to ASU 49 for 5 yards (93-S.Lauaki).
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Missed FG (9 plays, 27 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 49(1:18 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to UTH 48 for 3 yards (52-J.Penisini13-F.Bernard).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARIZST 48(1:06 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZST 48(0:33 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby runs ob at UTH 36 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(0:27 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to UTH 36 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 36(0:19 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels scrambles runs ob at UTH 33 for 3 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARIZST 33(15:00 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels pushed ob at UTH 26 for 7 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 26(14:29 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels to UTH 28 for -2 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARIZST 28(13:53 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to UTH 24 for 4 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARIZST 24(13:05 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
|
No Good
|
4 & 8 - ARIZST 24(12:25 - 4th) 45-C.Zendejas 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UTAH
Utes
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 24(12:20 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley to UTH 22 for -2 yards (98-D.Davidson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - UTAH 22(12:15 - 4th) 25-J.Dixon to UTH 25 for 3 yards (23-T.Whiley).
|
-6 YD
|
3 & 9 - UTAH 25(11:35 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley scrambles to UTH 19 for -6 yards (98-D.Davidson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - UTAH 19(10:55 - 4th) 33-B.Lennon punts 39 yards from UTH 19 to ASU 42 fair catch by 2-B.Aiyuk.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 42(10:10 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to ASU 40 for -2 yards (26-T.Burgess).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - ARIZST 40(10:03 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - ARIZST 40(9:25 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels scrambles pushed ob at ASU 47 for 7 yards (42-M.Tafua).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARIZST 47(9:17 - 4th) 35-M.Turk punts 45 yards from ASU 47 to UTH 8 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.
UTAH
Utes
- Fumble (5 plays, 28 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 8(8:46 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Falemaka.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 8(8:38 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley to UTH 16 for 8 yards (23-T.Whiley). Penalty on ASU 3-W.Harts Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at UTH 16.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 31(8:33 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley to UTH 27 for -4 yards (44-T.Pesefea).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - UTAH 27(7:57 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 30 for 3 yards (44-T.Pesefea37-D.Butler).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - UTAH 30(7:15 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley complete to 89-C.Fortheringham. 89-C.Fortheringham to UTH 36 for 6 yards (21-J.Jones37-D.Butler).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UTAH 36(6:26 - 4th) 33-B.Lennon punts 40 yards from UTH 36. 21-J.Jones to ASU 30 FUMBLES (8-B.Boyd). 8-B.Boyd to ASU 32 for no gain.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Downs (6 plays, 22 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:24 - 4th) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(5:24 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(5:24 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to UTH 43 for 32 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43(5:16 - 4th) 25-A.Carter to UTH 40 for 3 yards (99-L.Fotu52-J.Penisini).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARIZST 40(4:49 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 88-N.Matthews.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARIZST 40(4:15 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
|
Sack
|
4 & 7 - ARIZST 40(4:09 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels sacked at UTH 47 for -7 yards (6-B.Anae).
UTAH
Utes
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 47(4:05 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 50 for 3 yards (90-J.Lole23-T.Whiley).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 50(3:59 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to ASU 39 for 11 yards (3-W.Harts).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 39(3:16 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to ASU 42 for -3 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - UTAH 42(2:33 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to ASU 36 for 6 yards (23-T.Whiley8-M.Robertson).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTAH 36(1:39 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to ASU 28 for 8 yards (41-T.Johnson).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 28(0:57 - 4th) 2-Z.Moss to ASU 20 for 8 yards (3-W.Harts).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|20
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|1
|8
|Penalty
|2
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|119
|342
|Total Plays
|51
|67
|Avg Gain
|2.3
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|151
|Rush Attempts
|33
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|8
|191
|Comp. - Att.
|4-18
|14-24
|Yards Per Pass
|0.4
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|12-122
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-48.0
|5-39.8
|Return Yards
|85
|21
|Punts - Returns
|2-13
|3-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-51
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-21
|1-7
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|8
|PASS YDS
|191
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|151
|
|
|119
|TOTAL YDS
|342
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NEVADA
UTAHST
3
22
4th 13:42 ESPU
-
14BOISE
BYU
18
28
4th 10:41 ESP2
-
AF
HAWAII
28
20
3rd 9:52 CBSS
-
SALA
TROY
13
37
Final ESPN2
-
LALAF
ARKST
37
20
Final ESPU
-
UCLA
STNFRD
34
16
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
FAU
36
31
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
CUSE
27
20
Final ESPN
-
4OHIOST
NWEST
52
3
Final BTN
-
UNLV
FRESNO
27
56
Final CBSSN
-
WVU
5OKLA
14
52
Final FOX
-
PURDUE
23IOWA
20
26
Final ESPN2
-
6WISC
ILL
23
24
Final BTN
-
IOWAST
TXTECH
34
24
Final FS1
-
HOU
UCONN
24
17
Final ESPNU
-
3CLEM
LVILLE
45
10
Final ABC
-
NCST
BC
24
45
Final FSN
-
11AUBURN
ARK
51
10
Final SECN
-
KENTST
OHIO
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
MIAMI
28
21
Final/OT ACCN
-
9FLA
SC
38
27
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
BGREEN
38
20
Final ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BALLST
14
52
Final ESPN+
-
TCU
KSTATE
17
24
Final FSN
-
NILL
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESPN+
-
OREGST
CAL
21
17
Final PACN
-
NMEX
WYO
10
23
Final ATSN
-
CSTCAR
GAS
27
30
Final/3OT ESP3
-
2LSU
MISSST
36
13
Final CBS
-
USM
LATECH
30
45
Final NFLN
-
12OREG
25WASH
35
31
Final ABC
-
TEMPLE
19SMU
21
45
Final ESPN2
-
BUFF
AKRON
21
0
Final ESP3
-
LAMON
24APLST
7
52
Final ESPN+
-
UNC
VATECH
41
43
Final/6OT FSN
-
IND
MD
34
28
Final BTN
-
TULSA
21CINCY
13
24
Final ESPNU
-
20MINN
RUT
42
7
Final BTN
-
DUKE
UVA
14
48
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
NAVY
3
35
Final CBSSN
-
CHARLO
WKY
14
30
Final ESPN+
-
22MIZZOU
VANDY
14
21
Final SECN
-
MTSU
NTEXAS
30
33
Final STAD
-
ODU
UAB
14
38
Final ESPN+
-
18BAYLOR
OKLAST
45
27
Final FOX
-
17ARIZST
13UTAH
3
21
Final PACN
-
ME
LIB
44
59
Final ESPN+
-
RICE
TXSA
27
31
Final ESP3
-
UK
10UGA
0
21
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
15TEXAS
48
50
Final LHN
-
SDGST
SJST
27
17
Final FBOOK
-
COLO
WASHST
10
41
Final ESPNU
-
UTEP
FIU
17
32
Final ESPN+
-
WMICH
EMICH
27
34
Final ESPN+
-
ARMY
GAST
21
28
Final ESPN+
-
ECU
UCF
28
41
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
MEMP
17
47
Final ESPN2
-
16MICH
7PSU
21
28
Final ABC
-
FSU
WAKE
20
22
Final ACCN
-
TXAM
MISS
24
17
Final SECN
-
TENN
1BAMA
13
35
Final ESPN
-
ARIZ
USC
14
41
Final PACN