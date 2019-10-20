|
|
|FSU
|WAKE
Wake Forest beats Florida State 22-20 on Sciba's 5th FG
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Whether a close game or a blowout, Wake Forest always seemed to find a way lately to lose to Florida State.
This time, the Atlantic Coast Conference's highest-scoring offense found a way to beat the Seminoles - by kicking a bunch of field goals.
Nick Sciba kicked a 25-yard field goal - his school-record-tying fifth of the game - with 4:18 remaining, and Wake Forest beat Florida State 22-20 on Saturday night.
''It stinks that our offense wasn't able to get in the end zone, but I'm glad that I was able to do my part and do my job in order to help us get a great team win, which I think was a big, pivotal win for us,'' Sciba said.
Cade Carney had a 3-yard touchdown run on the second play of the fourth quarter, Sam Hartman was 21 of 38 for 308 yards in his first start of the season and Sage Surratt had seven catches for 170 yards - his fourth game of the season with at least 150.
The Demon Deacons (6-1, 2-1), who average an ACC-best 39.7 points and 540.5 total yards, were held to a season-low point total. Yet they won a game with three lead changes in the fourth, snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series and bounced back from their record-setting 62-59 loss to Louisville.
Wake Forest lost its previous two home games against Florida State by a combined 15 points, and lost by 21 in Tallahassee last year. This was just its second victory over the Seminoles since 2008 and first since 2011.
''We've had some good wins here over the last 3-4 years, but I thought that was as gritty of a win as we've had,'' coach Dave Clawson said. ''Just kind of refusing to give up and finding a way.''
James Blackman put the Seminoles (3-4, 2-3) up 20-19 with his 36-yard touchdown pass to Tamorrion Terry with 11:22 to play.
Florida State had the ball twice after Sciba's final field goal. Ricky Aguayo was wide left on a 50-yard field goal into the wind with 2:13 remaining. After the Seminoles forced a stop and got the ball back with 35 seconds left, Blackman fumbled the final two snaps. He recovered them both, but the last one ended the game.
Florida State has lost two straight Atlantic Division games after winning three in a row.
''That one hurt,'' coach Willie Taggart said. ''Big-time.''
Cam Akers rushed for 157 yards behind a beaten-up offensive line and scored two touchdowns, rushing 2 yards for a score before taking a slick crossing pass from Blackman 19 yards for another TD for the Seminoles.
Blackman finished 27 of 43 for 280 yards with the two scores for Florida State after Taggart played it coy by declining to say whether Blackman or Alex Hornibrook would start against the Demon Deacons.
The second half was played in a persistent shower with Tropical Storm Nestor churning its way across central North Carolina.
THE TAKEAWAY
Florida State: The Seminoles sure didn't look like they have the second-worst total defense in the ACC, allowing 464.5 yards per game. They bowed up and held the Demon Deacons out of the end zone on 13 of their 14 possessions, holding them to field goals five times inside the 10. But the offense turned it over twice and just couldn't put one more score on the board when it needed one.
''We say this every week but it's true - can't turn the football over,'' Taggart said. ''We've got to take care of the football. We didn't do a real good job of that, and we turned it over in critical situations.''
Wake Forest: Turns out the Demon Deacons could beat Florida State with a bunch of 3s and only one touchdown. A week after putting up 59 points in a losing effort against Louisville, the Demon Deacons struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone, settling for those five Sciba field goals in addition to the Carney touchdown. Their last three games have been decided by a combined eight points - but this one could have been a lot more lopsided.
ROSTER SHUFFLE
Taggart had to repeatedly reshuffle his lineup on both sides of the ball due to injuries and a targeting flag on his top tackler. The Seminoles lost safety Hamsah Nasirildeen to a targeting flag on their first defensive series. And among the handful of Florida State players who went down with injuries of varying severity were starting center Baveon Johnson, left guard Brady Scott and receiver Ontaria Wilson.
SAM'S START
Hartman started the first nine games as a freshman in 2018 before suffering a season-ending leg injury. Jamie Newman took over and did nothing to relinquish the job, leading the Demon Deacons to a 4-1 finish last season and rolling up an ACC-best average of 341.2 total yards through six games before injuring his left shoulder in the second half against Louisville. He watched from the sideline in sweats.
HE SAID IT
''Instead of reading about how we can't beat Florida State, now you guys can write again how we don't win after a bye week.'' - Clawson, whose teams in six seasons at Wake Forest have never won its first game after a week off.
UP NEXT
Florida State: Plays host to Syracuse on Saturday.
Wake Forest: Plays host to North Carolina State on Nov. 2.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
WAKE
Demon Deacons
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to WF 34 for 9 yards (56-E.Rice).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 34(15:00 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to WF 39 for 5 yards (21-M.Wilson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(14:44 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman to WF 43 for 4 yards (82-J.Roberson).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 43(14:30 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to FSU 47 for 10 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen84-A.Dent).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(14:13 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt to FSU 16 for 31 yards.
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(13:56 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt to FSU 16 for 31 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 16(13:56 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 23-H.Nasirildeen Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at FSU 16.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - WAKE 8(13:56 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman to FSU 3 for 5 yards (44-B.Gant16-C.Durden).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - WAKE 3(13:56 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Washington.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WAKE 3(13:30 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Surratt.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - WAKE 3(12:58 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Downs (15 plays, 32 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:58 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba kicks 40 yards from WF 35 to FSU 25 fair catch by 88-T.Harrison.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(12:54 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FSU 25(12:50 - 1st) 3-C.Akers to FSU 30 for 5 yards (17-T.Redd18-T.Rucker). Penalty on FSU 55-D.Lucas Holding 10 yards enforced at FSU 25. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 20 - FSU 15(12:50 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to FSU 27 for 12 yards (4-A.Henderson).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - FSU 27(12:42 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews to FSU 36 for 9 yards (23-J.Strnad).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 36(12:27 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman to FSU 38 for 2 yards (72-T.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FSU 38(12:01 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson.
|
3 & 8 - FSU(11:26 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews to FSU 45 for 7 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - FSU 38(10:57 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews to FSU 46 for 8 yards (46-D.Taylor).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 46(10:57 - 1st) 3-C.Akers to FSU 48 for 2 yards (3-N.Greer23-J.Strnad).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FSU 48(10:57 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - FSU 48(10:36 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to WF 46 for 6 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - FSU 46(10:15 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 32-G.Nabers. 32-G.Nabers to WF 42 for 4 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 42(10:11 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 51-B.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at WF 42. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - FSU 47(9:45 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - FSU 47(9:22 - 1st) 4-K.Laborn to WF 42 for 5 yards (23-J.Strnad).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - FSU 42(9:07 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 6-T.McKitty. 6-T.McKitty to WF 34 for 8 yards (17-T.Redd).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - FSU 34(9:07 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman to WF 34 for no gain (18-T.Rucker).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (8 plays, 59 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 34(8:30 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to WF 34 for no gain (58-D.Briggs).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 34(8:14 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman to WF 38 for 4 yards (56-E.Rice).
|
+36 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 38(8:09 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt to FSU 26 for 36 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 26(7:43 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman to FSU 24 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 24(7:06 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Surratt. Penalty on FSU 44-B.Gant Illegal use of hands 12 yards enforced at FSU 24. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 12(6:48 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to FSU 12 for no gain (21-M.Wilson5-D.Jackson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 12(6:28 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 23-B.Chapman. 23-B.Chapman to FSU 9 for 3 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 9(6:20 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman to FSU 7 for 2 yards (11-J.Robinson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - WAKE 7(5:39 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:52 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba kicks 65 yards from WF 35. 88-T.Harrison to FSU 19 for 19 yards.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 19(4:52 - 1st) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 14 for -5 yards (41-J.Johns).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - FSU 14(4:47 - 1st) 3-C.Akers to FSU 23 for 9 yards (21-E.Bassey).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FSU 23(4:41 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - FSU 23(4:13 - 1st) 30-T.Martin punts 44 yards from FSU 23. 2-K.Hinton to WF 38 for 5 yards. Penalty on WF 20-C.Davis Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at WF 38.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (13 plays, 74 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 28(3:47 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman to WF 37 for 9 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 37(3:43 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 40 for 3 yards (11-J.Robinson).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(3:27 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt to FSU 33 for 27 yards (8-S.Samuels).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 33(3:02 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to FSU 33 for no gain (56-E.Rice).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 33(2:51 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 86-J.Freudenthal. 86-J.Freudenthal to FSU 26 for 7 yards (56-E.Rice44-B.Gant).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - WAKE 26(2:35 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to FSU 21 for 5 yards (56-E.Rice44-B.Gant).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 21(2:12 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to FSU 19 for 2 yards (16-C.Durden).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 19(1:38 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to FSU 18 for 1 yard (28-D.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 18(1:05 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton. Penalty on FSU 1-L.Taylor Personal Foul 9 yards enforced at FSU 18.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 18(0:41 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton. Penalty on FSU 1-L.Taylor Unnecessary roughness 9 yards enforced at FSU 18. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - WAKE 9(0:41 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to FSU 8 for 1 yard (16-C.Durden).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 8(0:30 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to FSU 7 for 1 yard (33-A.Gainer).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 7(0:10 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Freudenthal.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - WAKE 7(15:00 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba kicks 40 yards from WF 35 to FSU 25 fair catch by 88-T.Harrison.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(14:52 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 28 for 3 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - FSU 28(14:52 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 44 for 16 yards (21-E.Bassey).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 44(14:28 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 44(14:13 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to WF 24 for 32 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 24(14:06 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 6-T.McKitty. 6-T.McKitty to WF 5 for 19 yards (21-E.Bassey).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 5 - FSU 5(13:47 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 6-T.McKitty. Penalty on WF 23-J.Strnad Roughing the passer 3 yards enforced at WF 5. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - FSU 2(13:27 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:24 - 2nd) 23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:21 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 40 yards from FSU 35 to WF 25 fair catch by 26-C.Beal-Smith.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(13:21 - 2nd) 25-K.Walker to WF 24 for -1 yard (56-E.Rice).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - WAKE 24(13:21 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt to WF 29 for 5 yards (8-S.Samuels).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 29(13:02 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Surratt.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - WAKE 29(12:43 - 2nd) 8-D.Maggio punts 62 yards from WF 29. 7-D.Matthews to FSU 17 for 8 yards (86-J.Freudenthal).
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 17(12:37 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 4-K.Laborn. 4-K.Laborn to FSU 28 for 11 yards (21-E.Bassey58-C.Monroe).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 28(12:23 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman to FSU 31 for 3 yards (23-J.Strnad).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FSU 31(12:01 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Matthews.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - FSU 31(11:39 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman sacked at FSU 24 for -7 yards (41-J.Johns).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - FSU 24(11:34 - 2nd) 30-T.Martin punts 45 yards from FSU 24 to WF 31 fair catch by 2-K.Hinton.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (5 plays, 60 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(10:53 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 37 for 6 yards (51-J.Brown).
|
+51 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAKE 37(10:46 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt to FSU 12 for 51 yards (27-A.Dent).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 12(10:28 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to FSU 10 for 2 yards (1-L.Taylor).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 10(10:13 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to FSU 9 for 1 yard (21-M.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 9(9:50 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - WAKE 9(9:24 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Interception (8 plays, -22 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:19 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba kicks 63 yards from WF 35 out of bounds at the FSU 2.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(9:15 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 40 for 5 yards (30-J.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - FSU 40(9:15 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - FSU 40(8:46 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Harrison. Penalty on WF 4-A.Henderson Holding 10 yards enforced at FSU 40. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 50(8:40 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to WF 44 for 6 yards (30-J.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - FSU 44(8:35 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to WF 40 for 4 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 40(8:15 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to WF 32 for 8 yards (45-R.Smenda).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - FSU 32(8:02 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to WF 23 for 9 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - FSU 23(7:30 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 58-C.Monroe at WF 13. 58-C.Monroe to WF 13 for no gain.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 13(7:14 - 2nd) 36-C.Carney to WF 17 for 4 yards (21-M.Wilson).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 17(7:09 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman to WF 16 for -1 yard (58-D.Briggs).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 16(6:51 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to WF 25 for 9 yards (27-A.Dent).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(6:29 - 2nd) 36-C.Carney to WF 26 for 1 yard (56-E.Rice21-M.Wilson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 26(6:15 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to WF 33 for 7 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - WAKE 33(5:53 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Washington.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - WAKE 33(5:07 - 2nd) 8-D.Maggio punts 54 yards from WF 33 to FSU 13 fair catch by 7-D.Matthews.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (12 plays, 87 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 13(5:04 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 24 for 11 yards (20-C.Davis).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 24(4:56 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 32 for 8 yards (23-J.Strnad20-C.Davis).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - FSU 32(4:43 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 31 for -1 yard (20-C.Davis).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - FSU 31(4:28 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 35 for 4 yards (21-E.Bassey).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(3:46 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman to FSU 43 for 8 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - FSU 43(3:28 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 45 for 2 yards (72-T.Williams).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 45(3:06 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 32-G.Nabers. 32-G.Nabers to WF 28 for 27 yards (3-N.Greer).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 28(2:34 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to WF 28 for no gain (90-S.Kamara23-J.Strnad).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 28(2:15 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 3-C.Akers. 3-C.Akers to WF 17 for 11 yards (3-N.Greer45-R.Smenda).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 17(1:41 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 17(1:33 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to WF 19 for -2 yards (41-J.Johns).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 12 - FSU 19(1:29 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 3-C.Akers. 3-C.Akers runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:14 - 2nd) 23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:08 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(1:08 - 2nd) 36-C.Carney to WF 25 for no gain (11-J.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(1:08 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Washington.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 25(0:30 - 2nd) 36-C.Carney to WF 27 for 2 yards (56-E.Rice).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - WAKE 27(0:22 - 2nd) 8-D.Maggio punts 63 yards from WF 27 Downed at the FSU 10.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba kicks 62 yards from WF 35. 88-T.Harrison to FSU 18 for 15 yards (30-J.Williams).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 18(15:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to FSU 25 for 7 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - FSU 25(14:55 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman scrambles to FSU 24 for -1 yard (9-C.Basham).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - FSU 24(14:26 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - FSU 24(13:49 - 3rd) 30-T.Martin punts 47 yards from FSU 24 to WF 29 fair catch by 2-K.Hinton.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(13:44 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Chapman.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 29(13:37 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 23-B.Chapman. 23-B.Chapman to WF 34 for 5 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 34(13:32 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to WF 41 for 7 yards (27-A.Dent).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 41(13:14 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Surratt.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 41(12:56 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-S.Washington. 7-S.Washington to WF 46 for 5 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 46(12:51 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Surratt.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - WAKE 46(12:34 - 3rd) 8-D.Maggio punts 16 yards from WF 46 out of bounds at the FSU 38.
FSU
Seminoles
- Fumble (11 plays, 50 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 38(12:29 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 35 for -3 yards (95-D.Bergan).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - FSU 35(12:20 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 3-C.Akers. 3-C.Akers to FSU 40 for 5 yards (30-J.Williams95-D.Bergan).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - FSU 40(11:55 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 6-T.McKitty. 6-T.McKitty to FSU 47 for 7 yards (23-J.Strnad).
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - FSU 47(11:18 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to WF 46 for 7 yards (41-J.Johns45-R.Smenda).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 46(10:39 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman to WF 44 for 2 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 44(10:18 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to WF 38 for 6 yards (20-C.Davis).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - FSU 38(9:55 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to WF 30 for 8 yards (3-N.Greer).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 30(9:39 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 30(9:20 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to WF 18 for 12 yards (3-N.Greer).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 18(9:13 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to WF 16 for 2 yards (9-C.Basham).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 16(9:00 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to WF 12 FUMBLES (41-J.Johns). 90-S.Kamara to WF 12 for no gain.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 12(8:23 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 86-J.Freudenthal. 86-J.Freudenthal to WF 17 for 5 yards (56-E.Rice).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 17(8:16 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman to WF 20 for 3 yards (44-B.Gant).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - WAKE 20(7:45 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 26-C.Beal-Smith.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - WAKE 20(7:26 - 3rd) 8-D.Maggio punts 49 yards from WF 20 Downed at the FSU 31.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 31(7:20 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews to FSU 41 for 10 yards (3-N.Greer).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 41(7:07 - 3rd) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 45 for 4 yards (17-T.Redd).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 6 - FSU 45(6:54 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 88-T.Harrison. 88-T.Harrison to FSU 40 for -5 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - FSU 40(6:22 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 3-C.Akers. 3-C.Akers to FSU 47 for 7 yards (45-R.Smenda9-C.Basham).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - FSU 47(5:39 - 3rd) 30-T.Martin punts 36 yards from FSU 47. 5-S.Claude to WF 21 FUMBLES (5-S.Claude). out of bounds at the WF 21.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 21(4:57 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 21(4:47 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to WF 40 for 19 yards (56-E.Rice).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(4:43 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman to WF 42 for 2 yards (56-E.Rice).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 42(4:23 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman to WF 46 for 4 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 46(4:07 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Washington.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - WAKE 46(3:36 - 3rd) 8-D.Maggio punts 34 yards from WF 46 out of bounds at the FSU 20.
FSU
Seminoles
- Fumble (8 plays, 12 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 20(3:31 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 22 for 2 yards (90-S.Kamara40-R.Bothroyd).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 22(3:24 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 26 for 4 yards (17-T.Redd58-C.Monroe).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - FSU 26(2:56 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 38 for 12 yards (3-N.Greer30-J.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 38(2:32 - 3rd) Penalty on FSU 60-A.Boselli False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 38. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - FSU 33(2:09 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 37 for 4 yards (17-T.Redd).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - FSU 37(1:57 - 3rd) Penalty on FSU 76-D.Washington False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 37. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - FSU 32(1:33 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Akers.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - FSU 32(1:20 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 89-K.Gavin.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - FSU 32(1:15 - 3rd) 30-T.Martin punts 31 yards from FSU 32. 2-K.Hinton to WF 37 FUMBLES. 2-K.Hinton recovers at the WF 39. 2-K.Hinton to WF 39 for no gain.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (6 plays, 61 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(1:10 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to FSU 25 for 36 yards (27-A.Dent).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(1:00 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman to FSU 23 for 2 yards (56-E.Rice44-B.Gant).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 23(0:43 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Surratt.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - WAKE 23(0:14 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt to FSU 9 for 14 yards (8-S.Samuels27-A.Dent).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 9 - WAKE 9(0:08 - 3rd) 36-C.Carney to FSU 3 for 6 yards (27-A.Dent).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAKE 3(15:00 - 4th) 36-C.Carney runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:30 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (9 plays, 105 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:25 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba kicks 40 yards from WF 35 to FSU 25 fair catch by 88-T.Harrison.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(14:25 - 4th) 3-C.Akers to FSU 27 for 2 yards (30-J.Williams).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 27(14:25 - 4th) 3-C.Akers to FSU 36 for 9 yards (3-N.Greer).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 36(14:01 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald to FSU 35 for -1 yard (21-E.Bassey30-J.Williams).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - FSU 35(13:28 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 89-K.Gavin. 89-K.Gavin to FSU 50 for 15 yards (3-N.Greer). Penalty on WF 3-N.Greer Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FSU 50.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - FSU 35(12:47 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 89-K.Gavin. 89-K.Gavin to FSU 50 for 15 yards (3-N.Greer).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 50(12:41 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 50(12:34 - 4th) 4-K.Laborn to WF 44 for 6 yards (3-N.Greer).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - FSU 44(12:27 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 6-T.McKitty. 6-T.McKitty to WF 36 for 8 yards (30-J.Williams).
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 36(11:52 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(11:30 - 4th) 7-D.Matthews incomplete. Team penalty on FSU Illegal Forward Pass declined.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:22 - 4th) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 60 yards from FSU 35. 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 21 for 16 yards (28-D.Brooks).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 21(11:22 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman to WF 25 for 4 yards (11-J.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 25(11:16 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Surratt.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 25(10:59 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Surratt.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - WAKE 25(10:55 - 4th) 8-D.Maggio punts 61 yards from WF 25 Downed at the FSU 14.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 14(10:49 - 4th) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 16 for 2 yards (40-R.Bothroyd).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FSU 16(10:37 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to FSU 16 for no gain (21-E.Bassey).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - FSU 16(10:04 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman scrambles to FSU 23 for 7 yards (3-N.Greer).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - FSU 23(9:30 - 4th) 30-T.Martin punts 46 yards from FSU 23 Downed at the WF 31.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (10 plays, 62 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(8:55 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-S.Washington. 7-S.Washington to WF 36 for 5 yards (27-A.Dent1-L.Taylor).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 36(8:45 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to WF 41 for 5 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 41(8:16 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Washington. Penalty on FSU 26-A.Samuel Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WF 41. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 44(7:55 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman to FSU 44 for no gain (44-B.Gant16-C.Durden).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 44(7:48 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Washington.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 44(7:08 - 4th) 36-C.Carney to FSU 31 for 13 yards (1-L.Taylor).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(7:03 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-S.Washington. 7-S.Washington to FSU 16 for 15 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 16(6:35 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman to FSU 14 for 2 yards (56-E.Rice).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 14(6:18 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to FSU 13 for 1 yard (21-M.Wilson).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 13(5:47 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt to FSU 7 for 6 yards (27-A.Dent56-E.Rice).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - WAKE 7(5:09 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Missed FG (5 plays, 42 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:21 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba kicks 40 yards from WF 35 to FSU 25 fair catch by 88-T.Harrison.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(4:18 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 25(4:18 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 88-T.Harrison. 88-T.Harrison to FSU 48 for 23 yards (18-T.Rucker). Penalty on WF 72-T.Williams Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at FSU 48.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 37(4:10 - 4th) 3-C.Akers to WF 35 for 2 yards (45-R.Smenda).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FSU 35(3:56 - 4th) 3-C.Akers to WF 35 for no gain (72-T.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - FSU 35(3:26 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 6-T.McKitty. 6-T.McKitty to WF 33 for 2 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - FSU 33(3:06 - 4th) 23-R.Aguayo 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 33(2:17 - 4th) 36-C.Carney to WF 36 for 3 yards (21-M.Wilson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 36(2:13 - 4th) 36-C.Carney to WF 41 for 5 yards (58-D.Briggs5-D.Jackson).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WAKE 41(1:31 - 4th) 36-C.Carney to WF 42 for 1 yard (49-C.Wood33-A.Gainer).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - WAKE 42(0:44 - 4th) 8-D.Maggio punts 34 yards from WF 42 out of bounds at the FSU 24.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|20
|Rushing
|9
|4
|Passing
|16
|12
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|6-19
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|442
|424
|Total Plays
|89
|78
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|169
|116
|Rush Attempts
|46
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|273
|308
|Comp. - Att.
|27-43
|21-38
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-69
|4-38
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.5
|8-46.6
|Return Yards
|42
|27
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|3-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-34
|1-16
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|273
|PASS YDS
|308
|
|
|169
|RUSH YDS
|116
|
|
|442
|TOTAL YDS
|424
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
