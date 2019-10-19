Drive Chart
Herbert rallies No. 12 Oregon past No. 25 Washington 35-31

  • AP
  • Oct 19, 2019

SEATTLE (AP) Justin Herbert hit Jaylon Redd for a 5-yard touchdown with 5:10 left, the last of his four scoring passes, and No. 12 Oregon rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 25 Washington 35-31 on Saturday.

What was expected to be a defensive showdown turned into an offensive shootout with both Herbert and Washington quarterback Jacob Eason taking the spotlight. Eason was great. Herbert was better.

Down 28-14 after Puca Nacua caught a 33-yard TD pass from Eason on the opening drive of the second half, Oregon's touted defense finally showed up and gave Herbert a chance to rally the Ducks. The Ducks pulled within 31-28 on the final play of the third quarter when a well-designed screen pass on fourth-down found Mycah Pittman, and the freshman raced untouched 36 yards for the score.

The Ducks' defense forced consecutive three-and-outs, and Oregon marched its way to the go-ahead score. Between Travis Dye and Cyrus Habibi-Likio, the Ducks went 70 yards in 3 1/2 minutes, and Herbert found Redd in the flat for the final 5 yards and the lead.

''We talk about the harder it gets the better we play and that showed up in the second half,'' Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said.

Herbert finished 24 of 38 for 280 yards. He threw TDs of 12 yards to Spencer Webb and 16 yards to Redd in the first half.

The victory gave Oregon (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) complete control in the North Division. Four of the five other teams already have three conference losses, with Oregon State at 2-2 the closest to the Ducks.

Washington (5-3, 2-3) reached the Oregon 38 with 2 1/2 minutes left, but Eason was sacked on second and 6 by Popo Aumavae and lost 12 yards. It was the first sack of the game by either team.

The Huskies faced third and 23 after a false start but got 20 yards back on a pass to Marcus Spiker. On fourth and 3, Eason's pass for Nacua was high and the Ducks celebrated a second straight win over their rivals.

Washington had just 52 yards of offense in the fourth quarter and two first downs.

''It's pretty frustrating given the fact we were playing pretty well on offense,'' Washington center Nick Harris said.

Eason was 23 of 30 for 289 yards and three touchdowns. He was nearly perfect for a stretch of the second and third quarters when he threw TD passes 48 yards to Jordan Chin, 5 yards to Andre Baccellia and his strike to Nacua through a tiny passing window.

Oregon's defense was exposed in ways it hadn't during its five-game win streak after dropping its season opener to Auburn, but it made the plays it needed to in the fourth quarter to get Washington off the field and the ball back in Herbert's hands.

''Our defense ended up playing well at the end. I don't think our defense played poorly,'' Cristobal said.

Habibi-Likio had 81 yards rushing and a 14-yard touchdown. Salvon Ahmed rushed for 140 yards and a score for Washington.

INJURIES

Washington was without second-leading rusher Sean McGrew for ''health reasons,'' according to the school. McGrew rushed for 106 yards in the win over Arizona and had 110 yards earlier this season against BYU. Washington was already without Richard Newton (foot).

Washington also played the majority of the game without leading receiver Aaron Fuller, who was in briefly in the first quarter and never returned.

Oregon cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was injured midway through the second quarter and went immediately to the locker room.

Washington WR Chico McClatcher, who has suffered several leg injuries in his career, limped off the field after being tackled awkwardly on a screen pass in the third quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon: The Ducks' defense that allowed four touchdowns all season gave up three in the first half to Washington. Oregon had allowed one touchdown in its previous 63 opponent drives, but Washington scored TDs on consecutive first-half possessions. The Huskies' 414 total yards were the most allowed this season.

Washington: The Huskies averaged 6.5 yards per play but were just 3 of 13 on third downs, including some questionable wildcat formation calls that didn't work.

UP NEXT

Oregon: The Ducks return home to host Washington State next Saturday.

Washington: After its first open week of the season, the Huskies will host Utah on Nov. 2.

OREG Ducks
- TD (15 plays, 95 yards, 5:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25
(15:00 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 29 for 4 yards (5-M.Bryant).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - OREG 29
(15:00 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 7-C.Verdell. 7-C.Verdell to ORE 36 for 7 yards (3-E.Molden95-L.Onwuzurike).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 36
(14:43 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to WAS 44 for 20 yards (13-B.Wellington).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 36
(14:24 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORE 34 for -2 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 12 - OREG 34
(14:24 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 7-C.Verdell. 7-C.Verdell to ORE 39 for 5 yards (5-M.Bryant).
+11 YD
3 & 7 - OREG 39
(13:47 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson pushed ob at ORE 50 for 11 yards (3-E.Molden).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 50
(13:05 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to WAS 43 for 7 yards (13-B.Wellington).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 43
(12:46 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to WAS 36 for 7 yards (3-E.Molden).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 36
(12:18 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 9-B.Schooler. 9-B.Schooler to WAS 13 for 23 yards (5-M.Bryant).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 13
(11:42 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to WAS 13 for no gain (95-L.Onwuzurike).
-10 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 13
(11:23 - 1st) to WAS 27 FUMBLES. 10-J.Herbert to WAS 23 for 4 yards.
Penalty
3 & 20 - OREG 23
(10:50 - 1st) Penalty on WAS 20-A.Turner Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at WAS 23. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 11
(10:50 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to WAS 2 for 9 yards (13-B.Wellington).
Penalty
2 & 1 - OREG 2
(10:21 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to WAS 1 for 1 yard (9-J.Tryon). Penalty on ORE 75-D.Warmack Holding 10 yards enforced at WAS 2. No Play.
+12 YD
2 & 11 - OREG 12
(10:10 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 18-S.Webb. 18-S.Webb runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:49 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.

WASH Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:44 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 58 yards from ORE 35. 2-A.Fuller 6-C.McClatcher pushed ob at WAS 49 for 42 yards. Penalty on WAS 6-C.McClatcher Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ORE 35. No Play.
Kickoff
(9:44 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 50 yards from ORE 50 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25
(9:35 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 15-P.Nacua. 15-P.Nacua pushed ob at WAS 31 for 6 yards (4-T.Graham).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - WASH 31
(9:35 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 38 for 7 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 38
(9:13 - 1st) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 24-K.Pleasant.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 38
(8:42 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 34 for -4 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
+3 YD
3 & 14 - WASH 34
(8:36 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 26-S.Ahmed. 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 37 for 3 yards (4-T.Graham).
Punt
4 & 11 - WASH 37
(7:54 - 1st) 32-J.Whitford punts 46 yards from WAS 37 to the ORE 17 downed by 23-B.McKinney.

OREG Ducks
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 17
(7:17 - 1st) 30-J.Redd to ORE 21 for 4 yards (5-M.Bryant27-K.Taylor).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - OREG 21
(7:04 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 20 for -1 yard (95-L.Onwuzurike55-R.Bowman).
No Gain
3 & 7 - OREG 20
(6:44 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Verdell.
Punt
4 & 7 - OREG 20
(6:17 - 1st) 42-B.Maimone punts 32 yards from ORE 20 Downed at the WAS 48.

WASH Huskies
- TD (13 plays, 52 yards, 5:47 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 48
(6:13 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to ORE 47 for 5 yards (35-T.Dye).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 47
(6:04 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to ORE 43 for 4 yards (16-N.Pickett).
No Gain
3 & 1 - WASH 43
(5:27 - 1st) 24-K.Pleasant to ORE 43 for no gain (32-L.Winston).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - WASH 43
(4:48 - 1st) 10-J.Eason to ORE 42 for 1 yard (34-J.Scott).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 42
(4:18 - 1st) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 1-H.Bryant.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 42
(4:00 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to ORE 36 for 6 yards (23-V.McKinley).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - WASH 36
(3:54 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to ORE 31 for 5 yards (56-B.Young).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 31
(3:20 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed pushed ob at ORE 23 for 8 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 2 - WASH 23
(2:47 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to ORE 18 for 5 yards (8-J.Holland).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 18
(2:19 - 1st) 24-K.Pleasant to ORE 17 for 1 yard (47-M.Funa).
No Gain
2 & 9 - WASH 17
(1:47 - 1st) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 15-P.Nacua.
+8 YD
3 & 9 - WASH 17
(1:11 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to ORE 9 for 8 yards (6-D.Lenoir35-T.Dye).
+9 YD
4 & 1 - WASH 9
(1:05 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:26 - 1st) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.

OREG Ducks
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:20 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25
(0:20 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 24 for -1 yard (91-T.Letuligasenoa).
No Gain
2 & 11 - OREG 24
(0:20 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Schooler.
No Gain
3 & 11 - OREG 24
(15:00 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Pittman.
Punt
4 & 11 - OREG 24
(14:55 - 2nd) 42-B.Maimone punts 49 yards from ORE 24. 6-C.McClatcher to WAS 27 for no gain (17-D.Davis).

WASH Huskies
- TD (4 plays, 73 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 27
(14:48 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to WAS 38 for 11 yards (16-N.Pickett35-T.Dye).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 38
(14:39 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 50 for 12 yards (16-N.Pickett).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 50
(14:03 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed to ORE 48 for 2 yards (56-B.Young).
+48 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 48
(13:30 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 82-J.Chin. 82-J.Chin runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:56 - 2nd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.

OREG Ducks
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:48 - 2nd) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 25
(12:48 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - OREG 25
(12:48 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
No Gain
3 & 10 - OREG 25
(12:41 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Pittman.
Punt
4 & 10 - OREG 25
(12:34 - 2nd) 42-B.Maimone punts 35 yards from ORE 25 out of bounds at the WAS 40. Penalty on WAS 48-E.Ulofoshio Holding 10 yards enforced at WAS 40.

WASH Huskies
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
+23 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 30
(12:24 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant pushed ob at ORE 47 for 23 yards (23-V.McKinley).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 47
(12:16 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed to ORE 42 for 5 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
-2 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 42
(11:44 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 26-S.Ahmed. 26-S.Ahmed to ORE 44 for -2 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
-19 YD
3 & 7 - WASH 44
(11:06 - 2nd) to WAS 37 FUMBLES. 10-J.Eason to WAS 37 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 26 - WASH 37
(10:28 - 2nd) 32-J.Whitford punts 48 yards from WAS 37 Downed at the ORE 15.

OREG Ducks
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 15
(9:42 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 18 for 3 yards (56-L.Latu8-B.Potoa'e).
+12 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 18
(9:36 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORE 30 for 12 yards (9-J.Tryon).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 30
(9:06 - 2nd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 31 for 1 yard (91-T.Letuligasenoa).
No Gain
2 & 9 - OREG 31
(8:45 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Delgado.
+2 YD
3 & 9 - OREG 31
(8:19 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye to ORE 33 for 2 yards (90-J.Bronson).
Punt
4 & 7 - OREG 33
(8:15 - 2nd) 42-B.Maimone punts 37 yards from ORE 33 out of bounds at the WAS 30.

WASH Huskies
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 30
(7:38 - 2nd) 22-C.Davis to WAS 37 for 7 yards (16-N.Pickett56-B.Young).
Penalty
2 & 3 - WASH 37
(7:31 - 2nd) 22-C.Davis to WAS 41 for 4 yards (26-T.Dye). Penalty on WAS 70-J.Hilbers Holding 10 yards enforced at WAS 37. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 13 - WASH 27
(7:05 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 15-P.Nacua. 15-P.Nacua to WAS 31 for 4 yards (6-D.Lenoir16-N.Pickett).
No Gain
3 & 9 - WASH 31
(6:35 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 15-P.Nacua.
Punt
4 & 9 - WASH 31
(6:10 - 2nd) 32-J.Whitford punts 38 yards from WAS 31 to ORE 31 fair catch by 8-J.Holland.

OREG Ducks
- TD (8 plays, 69 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 31
(6:04 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 35 for 4 yards (55-R.Bowman).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - OREG 35
(5:57 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 39 for 4 yards (9-J.Tryon94-S.Taimani).
+17 YD
3 & 2 - OREG 39
(5:23 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to WAS 44 for 17 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 44
(4:59 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 48-H.Kampmoyer.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 44
(4:40 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to WAS 31 for 13 yards (27-K.Taylor).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 31
(4:34 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to WAS 18 for 13 yards (5-M.Bryant).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 18
(4:09 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to WAS 16 for 2 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
+16 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 16
(3:42 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:06 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.

WASH Huskies
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:59 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 25
(2:59 - 2nd) Penalty on WAS 76-L.Wattenberg False start 5 yards enforced at WAS 25. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - WASH 20
(2:59 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 23 for 3 yards (34-J.Scott).
+4 YD
2 & 12 - WASH 23
(2:59 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to WAS 27 for 4 yards (4-T.Graham).
+15 YD
3 & 8 - WASH 27
(2:20 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant to WAS 42 for 15 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 42
(2:09 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 26-S.Ahmed. 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 46 for 4 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
+15 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 46
(1:57 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed to ORE 39 for 15 yards (23-V.McKinley).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 39
(1:40 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to ORE 32 for 7 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
+27 YD
2 & 3 - WASH 32
(1:20 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant to ORE 5 for 27 yards (8-J.Holland).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - WASH 5
(1:13 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 5-A.Baccellia. 5-A.Baccellia runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:03 - 2nd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.

OREG Ducks
- Halftime (6 plays, 45 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:58 - 2nd) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35. 26-T.Dye to ORE 21 for 21 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 21
(0:58 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Addison.
+29 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 21
(0:52 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to ORE 50 for 29 yards (3-E.Molden).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 50
(0:47 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 33-C.Habibi-Likio. 33-C.Habibi-Likio to WAS 43 for 7 yards (13-B.Wellington).
+9 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 43
(0:36 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 33-C.Habibi-Likio. 33-C.Habibi-Likio to WAS 34 for 9 yards (13-B.Wellington3-E.Molden).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 34
(0:19 - 2nd) spikes the ball at WAS 34 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - OREG 34
(0:09 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Pittman.

WASH Huskies
- TD (4 plays, 74 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:08 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 62 yards from ORE 35. 6-C.McClatcher to WAS 26 for 23 yards (25-B.Breeze).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 26
(15:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum pushed ob at WAS 39 for 13 yards (4-T.Graham).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 39
(14:55 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to ORE 41 for 20 yards (16-N.Pickett12-D.James).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 41
(14:27 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to ORE 33 for 8 yards (56-B.Young).
+33 YD
2 & 2 - WASH 33
(13:55 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 15-P.Nacua. 15-P.Nacua runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:23 - 3rd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.

OREG Ducks
- TD (10 plays, 79 yards, 4:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:16 - 3rd) 37-T.Horn kicks 64 yards from WAS 35. 26-T.Dye to ORE 21 for 20 yards (11-A.Cook48-E.Ulofoshio).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 21
(13:16 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 28 for 7 yards (13-B.Wellington).
+19 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 28
(13:12 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 18-S.Webb. 18-S.Webb to ORE 47 for 19 yards (5-M.Bryant13-B.Wellington).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 47
(12:42 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to WAS 44 for 9 yards (95-L.Onwuzurike).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - OREG 44
(12:08 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to WAS 37 for 7 yards (20-A.Turner).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 37
(11:30 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to WAS 36 for 1 yard (56-L.Latu).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - OREG 36
(11:04 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 33-C.Habibi-Likio. 33-C.Habibi-Likio to WAS 37 for -1 yard (3-E.Molden).
+12 YD
3 & 10 - OREG 37
(10:29 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman to WAS 25 for 12 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25
(9:51 - 3rd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to WAS 22 for 3 yards (13-B.Wellington).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 22
(9:31 - 3rd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to WAS 14 for 8 yards (13-B.Wellington).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 14
(8:57 - 3rd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:40 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.

WASH Huskies
- FG (11 plays, 53 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:36 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 30 yards from ORE 35 out of bounds at the WAS 35.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 35
(8:36 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to ORE 45 for 20 yards (25-B.Breeze).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 45
(8:36 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed pushed ob at ORE 36 for 9 yards (4-T.Graham).
+9 YD
2 & 1 - WASH 36
(7:57 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to ORE 27 for 9 yards (25-B.Breeze).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 27
(7:30 - 3rd) 24-K.Pleasant to ORE 20 for 7 yards (34-J.Scott).
No Gain
2 & 3 - WASH 20
(7:01 - 3rd) 24-K.Pleasant to ORE 20 for no gain (47-M.Funa).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - WASH 20
(6:26 - 3rd) 24-K.Pleasant to ORE 18 for 2 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
Penalty
4 & 1 - WASH 18
(5:53 - 3rd) Team penalty on ORE Offside 5 yards enforced at ORE 18. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 13
(5:15 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to ORE 15 for -2 yards (23-V.McKinley).
No Gain
2 & 12 - WASH 15
(5:08 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 1-H.Bryant.
+8 YD
3 & 12 - WASH 15
(4:31 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 6-C.McClatcher. 6-C.McClatcher to ORE 7 for 8 yards (35-T.Dye).
Penalty
4 & 4 - WASH 7
(4:27 - 3rd) Penalty on WAS 90-J.Bronson False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 7. No Play.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - WASH 12
(3:53 - 3rd) 47-P.Henry 30 yards Field Goal is Good.

OREG Ducks
- TD (11 plays, 60 yards, 3:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:44 - 3rd) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 25
(3:39 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Pittman.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 25
(3:39 - 3rd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 29 for 4 yards (13-B.Wellington).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - OREG 29
(3:33 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORE 34 for 5 yards (3-E.Molden).
+8 YD
4 & 1 - OREG 34
(3:03 - 3rd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 42 for 8 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 42
(2:23 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 42
(1:56 - 3rd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to WAS 43 for 15 yards (5-M.Bryant).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 43
(1:44 - 3rd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to WAS 43 for no gain (90-J.Bronson).
No Gain
2 & 10 - OREG 43
(1:14 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Webb.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - OREG 43
(0:40 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye pushed ob at WAS 36 for 7 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
+36 YD
4 & 3 - OREG 36
(0:35 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:02 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 35
(0:00 - 3rd) Penalty on ORE 80-B.Addison Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ORE 35. No Play.

WASH Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:00 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 61 yards from ORE 20. 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 38 for 19 yards (54-C.Throckmorton9-B.Schooler).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 38
(15:00 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 40 for 2 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 40
(14:54 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 26-S.Ahmed. 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 39 for -1 yard (2-M.Wright).
No Gain
3 & 9 - WASH 39
(14:22 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Baccellia.
Punt
4 & 9 - WASH 39
(13:38 - 4th) 46-R.Porter punts 36 yards from WAS 39 out of bounds at the ORE 25.

OREG Ducks
- Punt (6 plays, 23 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25
(13:33 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 27 for 2 yards (13-B.Wellington91-T.Letuligasenoa).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 27
(13:25 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 80-B.Addison. 80-B.Addison to ORE 30 for 3 yards (30-K.Manu).
+13 YD
3 & 5 - OREG 30
(12:51 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 80-B.Addison. 80-B.Addison to ORE 43 for 13 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 43
(12:23 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 46 for 3 yards (95-L.Onwuzurike).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 46
(11:55 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 48 for 2 yards (91-T.Letuligasenoa13-B.Wellington).
No Gain
3 & 5 - OREG 48
(11:24 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Schooler.
Punt
4 & 5 - OREG 48
(10:48 - 4th) 42-B.Maimone punts 52 yards from ORE 48 to WAS End Zone. touchback.

WASH Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 20
(10:43 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 28 for 8 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia35-T.Dye).
No Gain
2 & 2 - WASH 28
(10:33 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 28 for no gain (47-M.Funa).
-2 YD
3 & 2 - WASH 28
(9:56 - 4th) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 26 for -2 yards (8-J.Holland34-J.Scott).
Punt
4 & 4 - WASH 26
(9:20 - 4th) 32-J.Whitford punts 44 yards from WAS 26 to ORE 30 fair catch by 8-J.Holland.

OREG Ducks
- TD (8 plays, 70 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 30
(8:40 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to WAS 50 for 20 yards (27-K.Taylor).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 50
(8:36 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to WAS 48 for 2 yards (91-T.Letuligasenoa).
+21 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 48
(8:13 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to WAS 27 for 21 yards (20-A.Turner).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 27
(7:48 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to WAS 18 for 9 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - OREG 18
(7:20 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to WAS 13 for 5 yards (56-L.Latu).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 13
(7:00 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to WAS 10 for 3 yards (56-L.Latu).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 10
(6:26 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to WAS 5 for 5 yards (30-K.Manu95-L.Onwuzurike).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - OREG 5
(5:51 - 4th) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:19 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.

WASH Huskies
- Downs (9 plays, 40 yards, 3:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:10 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25
(5:10 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton pushed ob at WAS 47 for 22 yards (4-T.Graham).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 47
(5:10 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to ORE 49 for 4 yards (50-P.Aumavae90-D.Carlberg).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 49
(4:42 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to ORE 48 for 1 yard (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - WASH 48
(4:11 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to ORE 42 for 6 yards (2-M.Wright).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 42
(3:30 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to ORE 38 for 4 yards (25-B.Breeze).
Sack
2 & 6 - WASH 38
(3:01 - 4th) 10-J.Eason sacked at ORE 50 for -12 yards (50-P.Aumavae).
Penalty
3 & 18 - WASH 50
(2:29 - 4th) Penalty on WAS 72-T.Adams False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 50. No Play.
+20 YD
3 & 23 - WASH 45
(1:43 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 8-M.Spiker. 8-M.Spiker to ORE 35 for 20 yards (4-T.Graham).
No Gain
4 & 3 - WASH 35
(1:31 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 15-P.Nacua.

OREG Ducks
- End of Game (3 plays, -20 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
-7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 35
(0:58 - 4th) kneels at ORE 28 for -7 yards.
-5 YD
2 & 17 - OREG 28
(0:54 - 4th) kneels at ORE 23 for -5 yards.
-8 YD
3 & 22 - OREG 23
(0:45 - 4th) kneels at ORE 15 for -8 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:10
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
31
Touchdown 5:19
10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
34
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
31
Touchdown 0:02
10-J.Herbert complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
27
31
Field Goal 3:44
47-P.Henry 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
21
31
Point After TD 8:36
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 8:40
33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
20
28
Point After TD 13:16
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 13:23
10-J.Eason complete to 15-P.Nacua. 15-P.Nacua runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:58
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 1:03
10-J.Eason complete to 5-A.Baccellia. 5-A.Baccellia runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
20
Point After TD 2:59
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 3:06
10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
14
Point After TD 12:48
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 12:56
10-J.Eason complete to 82-J.Chin. 82-J.Chin runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:20
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 0:26
26-S.Ahmed runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
6
Point After TD 9:44
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:49
10-J.Herbert complete to 18-S.Webb. 18-S.Webb runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
93
yds
04:50
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 20
Rushing 9 8
Passing 16 11
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 5-13 3-13
4th Down Conv 2-2 2-3
Total Net Yards 434 402
Total Plays 77 64
Avg Gain 5.6 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 154 125
Rush Attempts 38 34
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 3.7
Net Yards Passing 280 277
Comp. - Att. 24-39 23-30
Yards Per Pass 7.2 9.2
Penalties - Yards 3-30 7-62
Touchdowns 5 4
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 4 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-41.0 5-42.4
Return Yards 41 42
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-41 2-42
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
12 Oregon 6-1 7714735
25 Washington 5-3 71410031
WASH 3, O/U 48.5
Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Seattle, Washington
 280 PASS YDS 277
154 RUSH YDS 125
434 TOTAL YDS 402
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREG 25 5:11 15 95 TD
7:17 OREG 17 1:00 3 3 Punt
0:20 OREG 25 0:00 3 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:48 OREG 25 0:14 3 0 Punt
9:42 OREG 15 1:27 5 18 Punt
6:04 OREG 31 2:58 8 69 TD
0:58 OREG 21 0:49 6 45 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 OREG 21 4:36 10 79 TD
3:44 OREG 25 3:44 11 60 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 OREG 25 2:45 6 23 Punt
8:40 OREG 30 3:21 8 70 TD
0:58 OREG 35 0:13 3 -20 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:44 WASH 25 1:50 5 12 Punt
6:13 WASH 48 5:47 13 52 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 WASH 27 1:52 4 73 TD
12:24 WASH 30 1:56 4 7 Punt
7:38 WASH 30 1:28 4 1 Punt
2:59 WASH 25 1:56 9 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 WASH 26 0:00 4 74 TD
8:36 WASH 35 4:43 11 53 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 WASH 38 0:00 3 1 Punt
10:43 WASH 20 1:23 3 6 Punt
5:10 WASH 25 3:39 9 40 Downs
