Coach's son leads Houston to 24-17 win over UConn

  • AP
  • Oct 19, 2019

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Houston freshman Logan Holgorsen threw for 123 yards and a touchdown in his first start and the Cougars held off UConn 24-17 on Saturday.

Holgorsen, the son of coach Dana Holgorsen, had just 37 yards passing before finding Jeremy Singleton wide open down the left sideline for 58-yards and a third-quarter touchdown that put the Cougars ahead for good.

Houston (3-4, 1-2 American) stretched the lead with a late 13-play touchdown drive that ended with a 2-yard run from Bryson Smith.

UConn freshman Jack Zergiotis, who threw for 270 yards, hit Art Tompkins for a 7-yard touchdown with 1:40 left, but the Huskies failed to recover the onside kick.

Kevin Mensah rushed for 93 yards for UConn (1-6, 0-4), which suffered its sixth straight loss, 22nd straight to a Bowl Subdivision team and 15th straight in the American Athletic Conference.

The Huskies held the ball for 36 minutes and outgained Houston 438-284, but managed just one other touchdown. That came in the second quarter when Zergiotis hit Matt Drayton over the middle for a 17-yard score that put the Huskies up 7-3, giving them their first lead since September.

The Huskies had a third-quarter drive stopped at the 2-yard line after a 58-yard run from Mensah.

The Cougars had a 10-7 lead at halftime after an interception by linebacker Donavan Mutin, set up a 12-yard run touchdown run from Kyle Porter. Porter finished with 60 yards on 15 carries.

Smith tossed a pass to Jeremey Singleton out of the wildcat formation that went for 45 yards and set up Houston's first score, a 42-yard field goal.

Holgorsen got the start over Clayton Tune, who suffered a hamstring injury in practice. D'Eriq King, who was touted as a Heisman candidate before the season, was asked to redshirt after a 1-3 start to the season.

THE TAKEAWAY

Houston needs to win three more games in its final five games to become bowl eligible for the seventh straight season.

UConn's last win against a Bowl Subdivision team came against Tulsa on Oct. 21, 2017, that also was their last win in the American Conference.

UP NEXT

Houston: The Cougars have a short week. They return home to face No. 19 SMU on Thursday night.

UConn: The Huskies travel to Massachusetts for what has become known as the U-Game against UMass.

HOU Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 64 yards from UCONN 35 out of bounds at the HOU 1.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 35
(15:00 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 41 for 6 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 41
(15:00 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 42 for 1 yard (58-D.Harris24-K.Paul).
-1 YD
3 & 3 - HOU 42
(14:27 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 41 for -1 yard (48-K.Jones44-I.Swenson).
Punt
4 & 4 - HOU 41
(13:50 - 1st) 38-D.Roy punts 49 yards from HOU 41 to UCONN 10 fair catch by 18-A.Olaniyan.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 10
(13:12 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 12 for 2 yards (6-D.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UCONN 12
(13:07 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UCONN 12
(12:39 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Brown.
Punt
4 & 8 - UCONN 12
(12:36 - 1st) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 52 yards from UCONN 12. 1-B.Smith runs ob at HOU 36 for no gain.

HOU Cougars
- FG (5 plays, 39 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 36
(12:28 - 1st) 6-L.Holgorsen complete to 1-B.Smith. 1-B.Smith to HOU 37 for 1 yard (27-O.Fortt).
+45 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 37
(12:21 - 1st) 1-B.Smith complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton to UCONN 18 for 45 yards (24-K.Paul).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 18
(11:46 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to UCONN 17 for 1 yard (48-K.Jones44-I.Swenson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - HOU 17
(11:10 - 1st) 6-L.Holgorsen incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
Sack
3 & 9 - HOU 17
(10:32 - 1st) 6-L.Holgorsen sacked at UCONN 25 for -8 yards (48-K.Jones).
Field Goal
4 & 17 - HOU 25
(10:26 - 1st) 47-D.Witherspoon 42 yards Field Goal is Good.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (9 plays, 35 yards, 4:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:48 - 1st) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to UCONN End Zone. touchback.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(9:44 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins pushed ob at UCONN 46 for 21 yards (2-D.Anderson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 46
(9:44 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 46
(9:11 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins to HOU 45 for 9 yards (2-D.Anderson).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - UCONN 45
(9:05 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to HOU 44 for 1 yard (3-G.Stuard5-A.Fleming).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 44
(8:28 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to HOU 33 for 11 yards (33-G.Vaughn).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 33
(7:57 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins to HOU 33 for no gain (6-D.Williams12-D.Anenih).
Penalty
2 & 10 - UCONN 33
(7:29 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 87-C.Hairston. 87-C.Hairston pushed ob at HOU 5 for 28 yards (6-D.Williams). Penalty on UCONN 74-R.Van Demark Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 33. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 20 - UCONN 43
(6:46 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins to HOU 40 for 3 yards (33-G.Vaughn).
No Gain
3 & 17 - UCONN 40
(6:15 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
Punt
4 & 17 - UCONN 40
(5:29 - 1st) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 38 yards from HOU 40 to the HOU 2 downed by 27-O.Fortt.

HOU Cougars
- Fumble (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 2
(5:24 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 8 for 6 yards (3-D.Harrell).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 8
(5:17 - 1st) 1-B.Smith to HOU 15 for 7 yards (43-J.Mitchell27-O.Fortt).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 15
(4:47 - 1st) 6-L.Holgorsen complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to HOU 23 for 8 yards (20-R.King98-L.Uguak).
No Gain
2 & 2 - HOU 23
(4:15 - 1st) 6-L.Holgorsen incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton.
-1 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 23
(3:39 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 22 for -1 yard (48-K.Jones17-O.Robinson).
Punt
4 & 3 - HOU 22
(3:32 - 1st) 38-D.Roy punts 46 yards from HOU 22. 19-Q.Skanes to UCONN 32 FUMBLES. 19-Q.Skanes to UCONN 29 for no gain.

UCONN Huskies
- TD (8 plays, 71 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 29
(3:01 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 33 for 4 yards (2-D.Anderson).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 33
(2:53 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 40-J.Medlock. 40-J.Medlock to UCONN 39 for 6 yards (20-J.Moore25-D.Small).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 39
(2:22 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 40 for 1 yard (24-D.Mutin).
+14 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 40
(1:48 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 83-A.Brown. 83-A.Brown runs ob at HOU 46 for 14 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 46
(1:09 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins to HOU 38 for 8 yards (42-T.Edgeston).
+21 YD
2 & 2 - UCONN 38
(0:35 - 1st) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to HOU 17 for 21 yards (33-G.Vaughn).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 17
(15:00 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to HOU 17 for no gain (24-D.Mutin98-P.Turner).
+17 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 17
(14:29 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 88-M.Drayton. 88-M.Drayton runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:46 - 2nd) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.

HOU Cougars
- Punt (5 plays, 6 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:41 - 2nd) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(13:41 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 28 for 3 yards (5-T.Ganyi43-J.Mitchell).
Penalty
2 & 7 - HOU 28
(13:41 - 2nd) 6-L.Holgorsen incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson. Penalty on UCONN 44-I.Swenson Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 28. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 38
(13:14 - 2nd) 6-L.Holgorsen incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Bradley.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 38
(13:07 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 40 for 2 yards (48-K.Jones20-R.King).
Sack
3 & 8 - HOU 40
(13:04 - 2nd) 6-L.Holgorsen sacked at HOU 31 for -9 yards (98-L.Uguak44-I.Swenson).
Punt
4 & 17 - HOU 31
(12:39 - 2nd) 38-D.Roy punts 50 yards from HOU 31 to the UCONN 19 downed by 97-N.Wildberger.

UCONN Huskies
- Interception (13 plays, 79 yards, 6:40 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 19
(11:59 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 91-J.Rose.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 19
(11:49 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 18 for -1 yard (3-G.Stuard12-D.Anenih).
+16 YD
3 & 11 - UCONN 18
(11:45 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross pushed ob at UCONN 34 for 16 yards (20-J.Moore).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 34
(11:06 - 2nd) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 36 for 2 yards (90-O.Charles-Pierre).
-7 YD
2 & 8 - UCONN 36
(10:32 - 2nd) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 29 for -7 yards (3-G.Stuard).
+20 YD
3 & 15 - UCONN 29
(9:49 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 49 for 20 yards (6-D.Williams).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 49
(9:49 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to HOU 46 for 5 yards (6-D.Williams).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 46
(8:33 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to HOU 41 for 5 yards (32-G.Owens).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 41
(7:53 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to HOU 32 for 9 yards (33-G.Vaughn2-D.Anderson).
Penalty
2 & 1 - UCONN 32
(7:16 - 2nd) Penalty on UCONN 65-M.Peart False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 32. No Play.
-6 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 37
(6:33 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to HOU 43 for -6 yards (6-D.Williams94-I.Chambers).
Int
3 & 12 - UCONN 43
(6:04 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Maurisseau INTERCEPTED by 24-D.Mutin at HOU 32. 24-D.Mutin to UCONN 30 for 38 yards (65-M.Peart56-N.Leone). Penalty on UCONN 74-R.Van Demark Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UCONN 30.
Int
3 & 12 - UCONN 43
(5:19 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Maurisseau INTERCEPTED by 24-D.Mutin at HOU 32. 24-D.Mutin to UCONN 30 for 38 yards (65-M.Peart56-N.Leone).

HOU Cougars
- TD (3 plays, 30 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 30
(5:19 - 2nd) 6-L.Holgorsen complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to UCONN 27 for 3 yards (20-R.King43-J.Mitchell).
Penalty
2 & 7 - HOU 27
(5:06 - 2nd) 6-L.Holgorsen incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson. Penalty on UCONN 18-A.Olaniyan Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UCONN 27. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 12
(4:33 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:28 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:23 - 2nd) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 58 yards from HOU 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 28 for 21 yards (3-G.Stuard).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 28
(4:23 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross pushed ob at UCONN 40 for 12 yards (33-G.Vaughn3-G.Stuard).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 40
(4:16 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Drayton.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 40
(3:43 - 2nd) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 44 for 4 yards (3-G.Stuard99-B.Young).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - UCONN 44
(3:38 - 2nd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UCONN 48 for 4 yards (33-G.Vaughn).
Punt
4 & 2 - UCONN 48
(2:59 - 2nd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 32 yards from UCONN 48 out of bounds at the HOU 20.

HOU Cougars
- Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 20
(2:15 - 2nd) 6-L.Holgorsen incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 20
(2:09 - 2nd) 6-L.Holgorsen complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to HOU 45 for 25 yards (27-O.Fortt).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 45
(2:03 - 2nd) 6-L.Holgorsen incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
Penalty
2 & 10 - HOU 45
(1:32 - 2nd) 6-L.Holgorsen sacked at HOU 45 for no gain. Penalty on HOU 6-L.Holgorsen Intentional grounding 1 yards enforced at HOU 45. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 11 - HOU 44
(1:27 - 2nd) 6-L.Holgorsen incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Bradley.
Punt
4 & 11 - HOU 44
(1:22 - 2nd) 38-D.Roy punts 41 yards from HOU 44 to UCONN 15 fair catch by 19-Q.Skanes.

UCONN Huskies
- Halftime (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 15
(1:17 - 2nd) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 16 for 1 yard (99-B.Young6-D.Williams).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 16
(1:11 - 2nd) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 15 for -1 yard (6-D.Williams).

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:34 - 2nd) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 50 yards from HOU 35 to the UCONN 15 downed by 47-V.Richardson.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 15
(15:00 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 18 for 3 yards (3-G.Stuard5-A.Fleming).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - UCONN 18
(15:00 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross pushed ob at UCONN 28 for 10 yards (32-G.Owens).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 28
(14:25 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 39 for 11 yards (39-S.Lewis).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 39
(13:55 - 3rd) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 41 for 2 yards (6-D.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UCONN 41
(13:19 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
+1 YD
3 & 8 - UCONN 41
(12:39 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins pushed ob at UCONN 42 for 1 yard (20-J.Moore).
Punt
4 & 7 - UCONN 42
(12:35 - 3rd) punts 29 yards from UCONN 42. 1-B.Smith to HOU 30 for 1 yard (44-I.Swenson).

HOU Cougars
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 30
(11:58 - 3rd) 1-B.Smith complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs ob at HOU 40 for 10 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 40
(11:50 - 3rd) 1-B.Smith to HOU 42 for 2 yards (20-R.King).
Sack
2 & 8 - HOU 42
(11:21 - 3rd) 6-L.Holgorsen sacked at HOU 37 for -5 yards (27-O.Fortt57-T.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 13 - HOU 37
(10:32 - 3rd) 6-L.Holgorsen incomplete. Intended for 84-C.McGowan.
Punt
4 & 13 - HOU 37
(9:51 - 3rd) 38-D.Roy punts 43 yards from HOU 37 to UCONN 20 fair catch by 9-C.Ross.

UCONN Huskies
- FG (8 plays, 55 yards, 4:12 poss)

Result Play
+26 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 20
(9:46 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 34-K.Mensah. 34-K.Mensah pushed ob at UCONN 46 for 26 yards (3-G.Stuard).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 46
(9:40 - 3rd) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 44 for -2 yards (3-G.Stuard42-T.Edgeston).
+6 YD
2 & 12 - UCONN 44
(8:58 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 84-E.Jeffreys. 84-E.Jeffreys to UCONN 50 for 6 yards (6-D.Williams).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - UCONN 50
(8:15 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to HOU 44 for 6 yards (24-D.Mutin).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 44
(7:34 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 84-E.Jeffreys. 84-E.Jeffreys to HOU 31 for 13 yards (3-G.Stuard32-G.Owens).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 31
(6:51 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 91-J.Rose.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 31
(6:12 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross pushed ob at HOU 25 for 6 yards (32-G.Owens).
No Gain
3 & 4 - UCONN 25
(6:07 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis scrambles to HOU 25 for no gain (3-G.Stuard).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - UCONN 25
(5:34 - 3rd) 49-C.Harris 43 yards Field Goal is Good.

HOU Cougars
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:52 - 3rd) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(4:48 - 3rd) 5-M.Stevenson pushed ob at HOU 39 for 14 yards (17-O.Robinson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 39
(4:48 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 42 for 3 yards (44-I.Swenson43-J.Mitchell).
+58 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 42
(4:25 - 3rd) 6-L.Holgorsen complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:39 - 3rd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- Downs (5 plays, 60 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:31 - 3rd) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 29 yards from HOU 35. 33-H.Webb to UCONN 38 for 2 yards (20-J.Moore).
+58 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 38
(3:31 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to HOU 4 for 58 yards (3-G.Stuard).
No Gain
1 & 4 - UCONN 4
(3:31 - 3rd) 1-A.Thompkins to HOU 4 for no gain (98-P.Turner).
No Gain
2 & 4 - UCONN 4
(2:55 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 34-K.Mensah.
+2 YD
3 & 4 - UCONN 4
(2:12 - 3rd) 1-A.Thompkins to HOU 2 for 2 yards (3-G.Stuard99-B.Young).
No Gain
4 & 2 - UCONN 2
(2:07 - 3rd) 1-A.Thompkins to HOU 2 for no gain (98-P.Turner99-B.Young).

HOU Cougars
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 2
(1:28 - 3rd) 1-B.Smith to HOU 5 for 3 yards (27-O.Fortt20-R.King).
+18 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 5
(1:24 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 23 for 18 yards (43-J.Mitchell20-R.King).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 23
(0:58 - 3rd) 1-B.Smith to HOU 28 for 5 yards (27-O.Fortt).
No Gain
2 & 5 - HOU 28
(0:22 - 3rd) 1-B.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
Penalty
3 & 5 - HOU 28
(15:00 - 4th) 6-L.Holgorsen complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to HOU 35 for 7 yards (58-D.Harris). Penalty on HOU 77-K.Murphy Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 28. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 15 - HOU 18
(14:55 - 4th) 6-L.Holgorsen incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Porter.
Punt
4 & 15 - HOU 18
(14:26 - 4th) 38-D.Roy punts 56 yards from HOU 18 to the UCONN 26 downed by 84-C.McGowan.

UCONN Huskies
- Missed FG (12 plays, 52 yards, 4:14 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 26
(14:21 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Brown.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 26
(14:12 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UCONN 30 for 4 yards (33-G.Vaughn).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - UCONN 30
(14:07 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UCONN 37 for 7 yards (3-G.Stuard).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 37
(13:57 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 37
(13:16 - 4th) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 41 for 4 yards (5-A.Fleming3-G.Stuard).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - UCONN 41
(13:10 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins pushed ob at UCONN 46 for 5 yards (2-D.Anderson).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - UCONN 46
(12:29 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis to UCONN 48 for 2 yards (90-O.Charles-Pierre).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 48
(12:05 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 40-J.Medlock.
+27 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 48
(11:30 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 83-A.Brown. 83-A.Brown to HOU 25 for 27 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(11:23 - 4th) 34-K.Mensah to HOU 25 for no gain (3-G.Stuard).
No Gain
2 & 10 - UCONN 25
(10:52 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Thompkins.
+3 YD
3 & 10 - UCONN 25
(10:12 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 91-J.Rose. 91-J.Rose to HOU 22 for 3 yards (2-D.Anderson).
No Good
4 & 7 - UCONN 22
(10:07 - 4th) 49-C.Harris 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.

HOU Cougars
- TD (14 plays, 78 yards, 6:16 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 22
(9:38 - 4th) 8-C.Smith to HOU 24 for 2 yards (27-O.Fortt).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 24
(9:33 - 4th) 8-C.Smith to HOU 35 for 11 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 35
(9:02 - 4th) 1-B.Smith to HOU 38 for 3 yards (20-R.King).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 38
(8:33 - 4th) 8-C.Smith to HOU 44 for 6 yards (20-R.King27-O.Fortt).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 44
(7:56 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to HOU 48 for 4 yards (95-E.Watts57-T.Jones).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 48
(7:17 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to HOU 49 for 1 yard (17-O.Robinson57-T.Jones).
+17 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 49
(6:46 - 4th) 6-L.Holgorsen complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to UCONN 34 FUMBLES (17-O.Robinson). 81-T.Bradley to UCONN 34 for no gain.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 34
(6:13 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to UCONN 31 for 3 yards (27-O.Fortt).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 31
(5:43 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to UCONN 29 for 2 yards (57-T.Jones95-E.Watts).
+11 YD
3 & 5 - HOU 29
(5:09 - 4th) 6-L.Holgorsen complete to 9-C.Lark. 9-C.Lark runs ob at UCONN 18 for 11 yards. Penalty on UCONN 57-T.Jones Roughing the passer 9 yards enforced at UCONN 18.
+3 YD
1 & 9 - HOU 9
(4:38 - 4th) 1-B.Smith to UCONN 6 for 3 yards (27-O.Fortt20-R.King).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 6
(4:27 - 4th) 1-B.Smith to UCONN 5 for 1 yard (43-J.Mitchell17-O.Robinson).
Penalty
3 & 5 - HOU 5
(3:52 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to UCONN 3 for 2 yards (43-J.Mitchell17-O.Robinson). Penalty on UCONN 52-C.Thomas Offside 3 yards enforced at UCONN 5. No Play.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 2
(3:43 - 4th) 1-B.Smith runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:22 - 4th) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- TD (8 plays, 63 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:19 - 4th) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 33 yards from HOU 35. 5-T.Ganyi to UCONN 37 for 5 yards (27-A.Willis-Dalton84-C.McGowan).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 37
(3:19 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
+27 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 37
(3:15 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis scrambles to HOU 36 for 27 yards (6-D.Williams). Penalty on HOU 3-G.Stuard Offside declined.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 36
(3:12 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 91-J.Rose. 91-J.Rose to HOU 22 for 14 yards (24-D.Mutin).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 22
(2:55 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 88-M.Drayton. 88-M.Drayton to HOU 18 for 4 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 18
(2:35 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 83-A.Brown. 83-A.Brown runs ob at HOU 7 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 7 - UCONN 7
(2:16 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Brown.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UCONN 7
(1:53 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Drayton.
+7 YD
3 & 7 - UCONN 7
(1:48 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:44 - 4th) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.

HOU Cougars
- End of Game (5 plays, 9 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:40 - 4th) 49-C.Harris kicks 2 yards from UCONN 35 out of bounds at the UCONN 37.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 37
(1:40 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to UCONN 34 for 3 yards (27-O.Fortt).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 34
(1:40 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to UCONN 33 for 1 yard (52-C.Thomas).
+3 YD
3 & 6 - HOU 33
(1:36 - 4th) 1-B.Smith to UCONN 30 for 3 yards (43-J.Mitchell58-D.Harris).
+4 YD
4 & 3 - HOU 30
(1:30 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to UCONN 26 for 4 yards (98-L.Uguak43-J.Mitchell).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 26
(0:39 - 4th) 6-L.Holgorsen kneels at UCONN 28 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:40
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
17
Touchdown 1:44
11-J.Zergiotis complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
24
16
Point After TD 3:19
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
10
Touchdown 3:22
1-B.Smith runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
23
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:31
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
10
Touchdown 3:39
6-L.Holgorsen complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
16
10
Field Goal 4:52
49-C.Harris 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:23
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 4:27
22-K.Porter runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
15
yds
00:51
pos
9
7
Point After TD 13:41
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 13:46
11-J.Zergiotis complete to 88-M.Drayton. 88-M.Drayton runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 9:48
47-D.Witherspoon 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 23
Rushing 7 6
Passing 6 17
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 3-11 6-15
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 270 438
Total Plays 53 75
Avg Gain 5.1 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 106 168
Rush Attempts 35 31
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 5.4
Net Yards Passing 164 270
Comp. - Att. 9-18 27-44
Yards Per Pass 9.1 6.1
Penalties - Yards 2-11 6-52
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-47.5 3-40.7
Return Yards 39 25
Punts - Returns 2-1 1--3
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-28
Int. - Returns 1-38 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Houston 3-4 377724
Connecticut 1-6 073717
UCONN 22, O/U 56.5
Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field East Hartford, Connecticut
 164 PASS YDS 270
106 RUSH YDS 168
270 TOTAL YDS 438
Houston
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Connecticut
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 HOU 35 1:10 3 6 Punt
12:28 HOU 36 2:02 5 39 FG
5:24 HOU 2 1:52 5 20 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:41 HOU 25 1:02 5 6 Punt
5:19 UCONN 30 0:51 3 30 TD
2:15 HOU 20 0:53 5 24 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:58 HOU 30 2:07 4 7 Punt
4:52 HOU 25 1:13 3 75 TD
1:28 HOU 2 1:06 6 16 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:38 HOU 22 6:16 14 78 TD
1:40 UCONN 37 1:01 5 9 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 UCONN 10 0:36 3 2 Punt
9:48 UCONN 25 4:19 9 35 Punt
3:01 UCONN 29 2:26 8 71 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:59 UCONN 19 6:40 13 79 INT
4:23 UCONN 28 1:24 4 20 Punt
1:17 UCONN 15 0:06 2 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:34 UCONN 15 0:00 6 27 Punt
9:46 UCONN 20 4:12 8 55 FG
3:31 UCONN 38 1:24 5 60 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:21 UCONN 26 4:14 12 52 FG Miss
3:19 UCONN 37 1:35 8 63 TD
NCAA FB Scores