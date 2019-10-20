|
|
|ARIZ
|USC
Kedon Slovis and USC defense lead 41-14 win over Arizona
LOS ANGELES (AP) Kedon Slovis threw touchdown passes to Michael Pittman Jr. and Tyler Vaughns, and Southern California remained unbeaten at the Coliseum this season with a 41-14 victory over Arizona on Saturday night.
Freshman Kenan Christon rushed for 88 of his 103 yards in the fourth quarter and made two blazing runs to score his first career touchdowns for the Trojans (4-3, 3-1 Pac-12). USC beat Arizona for the seventh straight time and kept its share of the Pac-12 South lead with a dominant defensive performance against Khalil Tate and the Wildcats (4-3, 2-2), holding them to 167 yards and no points in the first three quarters.
Tate passed for 47 yards and was sacked six times before touted freshman Grant Gunnell replaced him in the third quarter for the Wildcats, who have lost two straight after a four-game winning streak. USC led 34-0 before Brian Casteel took a short pass from Gunnell 56 yards for Arizona's first points with 12:12 to play.
Gunnell passed for 196 yards and hit Casteel for two touchdowns long after the game was decided.
Slovis passed for 232 yards without a turnover as USC won easily despite another rash of significant injuries for a team that has already used three quarterbacks this season.
The Trojans began the night without their top three cornerbacks and defensive end Christian Rector due to injury, and they lost top safety Talanoa Hufanga in the first half and star freshman defensive end Drake Jackson in the second half. Running backs Stephen Carr and Markese Stepp also picked up injuries during the game.
Those injuries led to the electrifying debut of Christon, who won the California high school title in the 100-meter sprint last May. The San Diego native flew past the Arizona secondary on a 55-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter, and he added a 30-yard TD sprint moments later.
Tate missed his final chance to beat USC during his career with the Wildcats out of nearby Serra High, a hotbed for Trojans talent. The Inglewood native made his first career start against USC as a 17-year-old freshman, but failed in four opportunities for a win over his hometown program.
Both defenses started strong at the Coliseum, but Arizona's turnovers gave a double-digit lead to the Trojans in the first quarter. USC kicked a short field goal after Stanley Berryhill muffed a punt, and Pittman took a screen pass 9 yards for a score after Casteel fumbled.
Stepp capped an 87-yard drive by scoring from 12 yards out to put USC up 17-0 shortly before halftime.
Gunnell threw an interception shortly after relieving Tate, leading to three more points for USC.
Moments after Slovis hit Pittman for a 54-yard gain, Vaughns caught a 5-yard TD pass late in the third quarter to put the Trojans up 27-0.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arizona: Coach Kevin Sumlin has a decision to make at quarterback. Tate's struggles in Los Angeles obviously weren't entirely his fault, but Gunnell is the future for a program that might need to move on from Tate's thrilling, but not incredibly successful, tenure.
USC: The Trojans have plenty of work to do, but they're still in the driver's seat in the Pac-12 South with their win over Utah. Injuries could be the biggest obstacle between USC and the league title game, but the Trojans looked fairly sharp while moving one step closer.
UP NEXT
Arizona: Another trip to California to face struggling Stanford on Saturday.
USC: A short week of preparation for a trip to snowy Colorado on Friday night.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
USC
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 64 yards from ARI 35. 1-V.Jones to USC 16 for 15 yards (30-Q.Sullivan28-N.Bombata).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 16(15:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 22 for 6 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - USC 22(14:54 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 25 for 3 yards (49-J.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - USC 25(14:25 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 25 for no gain (91-F.Connolly1-T.Fields).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - USC 25(14:04 - 1st) 24-B.Griffiths punts 51 yards from USC 25. 86-S.Berryhill to ARI 26 for 2 yards (19-R.Goforth27-Q.Jountti).
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 26(13:26 - 1st) 5-B.Casteel to ARI 30 for 4 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 30(13:14 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 35 for 5 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZ 35(13:00 - 1st) 14-K.Tate to ARI 37 for 2 yards (15-T.Hufanga41-J.Falaniko).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(12:30 - 1st) 10-J.Joiner incomplete. Intended for 86-S.Berryhill.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 37(12:05 - 1st) 14-K.Tate to ARI 37 for no gain (15-T.Hufanga).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARIZ 37(11:58 - 1st) 14-K.Tate scrambles to ARI 35 for -2 yards (41-J.Falaniko26-K.Mauga).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - ARIZ 35(11:24 - 1st) 26-M.Aragon punts 37 yards from ARI 35. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 38 for 10 yards (37-X.Bell).
USC
Trojans
- Fumble (5 plays, -4 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 38(10:54 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 44 for 6 yards (92-K.Barrs). Penalty on USC 73-A.Jackson Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - USC 28(10:44 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 20 - USC 28(10:26 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 29 for 1 yard (6-S.Young).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 19 - USC 29(10:21 - 1st) Penalty on ARI 99-M.Tapusoa Offside 5 yards enforced at USC 29. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - USC 34(9:56 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - USC 34(9:40 - 1st) 24-B.Griffiths punts 42 yards from USC 34. 86-S.Berryhill to ARI 21 FUMBLES. 59-D.Johnson recovers at the ARI 21. 59-D.Johnson to ARI 21 for no gain.
USC
Trojans
- FG (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 21(9:33 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USC 21(9:24 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to ARI 21 for no gain (7-C.Schooler4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - USC 21(9:19 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to ARI 13 for 8 yards (1-T.Fields).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - USC 13(8:51 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Missed FG (7 plays, 37 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:10 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(8:02 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 34 for 9 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZ 34(8:02 - 1st) 14-K.Tate complete to 2-B.Curry. 2-B.Curry pushed ob at ARI 44 for 10 yards (8-C.Steele).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 44(7:45 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 45 for 1 yard (10-J.Houston).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZ 45(7:29 - 1st) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to USC 43 for 12 yards (8-C.Steele).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 43(7:01 - 1st) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Curry.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 43(6:40 - 1st) 14-K.Tate sacked at USC 46 for -3 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 13 - ARIZ 46(6:37 - 1st) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to USC 38 for 8 yards (24-M.Williams).
|
No Good
|
4 & 5 - ARIZ 38(6:18 - 1st) 43-L.Havrisik 56 yards Field Goal is No Good.
USC
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 38(5:30 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 43 for 5 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 43(5:24 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 44 for 1 yard (99-M.Tapusoa90-T.Mason).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - USC 44(4:59 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - USC 44(4:22 - 1st) 24-B.Griffiths punts 38 yards from USC 44 to ARI 18 fair catch by 10-J.Joiner.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Fumble (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 18(4:16 - 1st) 5-B.Casteel to ARI 25 for 7 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARIZ 25(4:08 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 24 for -1 yard (10-J.Houston).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARIZ 24(3:55 - 1st) 14-K.Tate complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ARI 35 for 11 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(3:15 - 1st) 5-B.Casteel to ARI 34 FUMBLES (26-K.Mauga). 10-J.Houston to ARI 34 for no gain.
USC
Trojans
- TD (7 plays, 34 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 34(2:50 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to ARI 23 for 11 yards (1-T.Fields17-J.Whittaker).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 23(2:42 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ARI 18 for 5 yards (8-A.Pandy).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 18(2:17 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to ARI 14 for 4 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 14(1:50 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to ARI 9 for 5 yards (92-K.Barrs).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 9 - USC 9(1:33 - 1st) Penalty on ARI 12-J.Brown Offside 5 yards enforced at ARI 9. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 4 - USC 4(1:12 - 1st) Penalty on USC 9-K.Slovis Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ARI 4. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - USC 9(0:45 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:32 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (8 plays, 23 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:23 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 21 for 21 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 21(0:23 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 30 for 9 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZ 30(0:18 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 33 for 3 yards (99-D.Jackson26-K.Mauga).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 33(15:00 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate sacked at ARI 25 for -8 yards (51-M.Tuipulotu10-J.Houston).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 18 - ARIZ 25(14:37 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 36 for 11 yards (78-J.Tufele).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARIZ 36(14:00 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 1-D.Dixon. 1-D.Dixon to ARI 45 for 9 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(13:21 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 47 for 2 yards (26-K.Mauga51-M.Tuipulotu).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 47(13:01 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate to USC 49 for 4 yards (10-J.Houston99-D.Jackson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - ARIZ 49(12:31 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate sacked at ARI 44 for -7 yards (78-J.Tufele).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARIZ 44(11:59 - 2nd) 26-M.Aragon punts 37 yards from ARI 44 Downed at the USC 19.
USC
Trojans
- Punt (6 plays, -2 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 19(11:19 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to USC 23 for 4 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - USC 23(11:10 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to USC 31 for 8 yards (6-S.Young).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 31(10:45 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr to USC 42 for 11 yards. Penalty on USC 21-T.Vaughns Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 42.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - USC 32(10:22 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - USC 32(9:53 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to USC 33 for 1 yard (1-T.Fields).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - USC 33(9:45 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 27 for -6 yards (12-J.Brown).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - USC 27(9:09 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 38 yards from USC 27 out of bounds at the ARI 35.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(8:30 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to USC 50 for 15 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 50(8:13 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to USC 39 for 11 yards (22-D.Hewett).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 39(7:54 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to USC 37 for 2 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 37(7:38 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate sacked at USC 44 for -7 yards (99-D.Jackson21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - ARIZ 44(7:07 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Curry.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - ARIZ 44(6:30 - 2nd) 26-M.Aragon punts 31 yards from USC 44 to USC 13 fair catch by 21-T.Vaughns.
USC
Trojans
- TD (10 plays, 87 yards, 5:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 13(6:23 - 2nd) 30-M.Stepp to USC 19 for 6 yards (90-T.Mason6-S.Young).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - USC 19(6:16 - 2nd) 30-M.Stepp to USC 20 for 1 yard (8-A.Pandy4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|
+30 YD
|
3 & 3 - USC 20(5:49 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 50 for 30 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 50(5:08 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to ARI 48 for 2 yards (17-J.Whittaker31-T.Cooper).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - USC 48(4:40 - 2nd) 30-M.Stepp to ARI 48 for no gain (7-C.Schooler).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - USC 48(4:01 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ARI 37 for 11 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 37(3:23 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ARI 30 for 7 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - USC 30(2:54 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to ARI 14 for 16 yards (6-S.Young14-K.Wilborn).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 14(2:18 - 2nd) 30-M.Stepp to ARI 12 for 2 yards (86-J.Belknap).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - USC 12(1:53 - 2nd) 30-M.Stepp runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:14 - 2nd) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Halftime (5 plays, 13 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:07 - 2nd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 60 yards from USC 35. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 23 for 18 yards (8-C.Steele).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 23(1:07 - 2nd) Penalty on USC 16-D.Davis Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ARI 23. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 38(1:01 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Dixon.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 38(1:01 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Penalty on ARI 78-D.Laie Holding 10 yards enforced at ARI 38. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 20 - ARIZ 28(0:56 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 25 for -3 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 23 - ARIZ 25(0:48 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 36 for 11 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - ARIZ 36(0:12 - 2nd) 26-M.Aragon punts 53 yards from ARI 36 Downed at the USC 11.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 56 yards from USC 35. 28-N.Bombata to ARI 25 for 16 yards (1-V.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(15:00 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 27 for 2 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 27(14:54 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Casteel.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARIZ 27(14:15 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate to ARI 31 for 4 yards (24-M.Williams). Team penalty on ARI Holding offsetting. Penalty on USC 6-I.Taylor-Stuart Holding offsetting.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - ARIZ 27(14:07 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate sacked at ARI 21 for -6 yards (42-A.McClain).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - ARIZ 21(13:58 - 3rd) 26-M.Aragon punts 35 yards from ARI 21. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 46 for 2 yards.
USC
Trojans
- Fumble (9 plays, 37 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 46(13:20 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to ARI 45 for 9 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - USC 45(13:06 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ARI 35 for 10 yards (17-J.Whittaker). Penalty on USC 53-D.Richmond Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ARI 45. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - USC 50(12:40 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to USC 49 for -1 yard (90-T.Mason).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - USC 49(12:23 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ARI 34 for 17 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 34(11:47 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to ARI 31 for 3 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - USC 31(11:25 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to ARI 17 for 14 yards (1-T.Fields).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 17(10:57 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - USC 17(10:29 - 3rd) Penalty on USC 70-J.McKenzie False start 5 yards enforced at ARI 17. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - USC 22(10:25 - 3rd) 27-Q.Jountti to ARI 17 FUMBLES (1-T.Fields). 7-C.Schooler to ARI 17 for no gain.
USC
Trojans
- FG (4 plays, -6 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 13(9:50 - 3rd) Penalty on USC 26-K.Mauga Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ARI 13. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 28(9:47 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ARI 26 for 2 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - USC 26(9:47 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to ARI 19 for 7 yards (8-A.Pandy).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - USC 19(9:13 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - USC 19(8:40 - 3rd) 40-C.McGrath 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:32 - 3rd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 64 yards from USC 35. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 30 for 29 yards (52-S.Gilbert).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 30(8:28 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 26 for -4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - ARIZ 26(8:21 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Peterson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - ARIZ 26(7:52 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Peterson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - ARIZ 26(7:50 - 3rd) 26-M.Aragon punts 34 yards from ARI 26. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 47 for 7 yards (16-T.Reid).
USC
Trojans
- Punt (4 plays, -8 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 47(7:45 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to USC 47 for no gain (1-T.Fields8-A.Pandy).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - USC 47(7:35 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London. Penalty on USC 15-D.London Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USC 47. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 25 - USC 32(7:02 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 25 - USC 32(6:56 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to USC 39 for 7 yards (6-S.Young).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - USC 39(6:50 - 3rd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 42 yards from USC 39 to ARI 19 fair catch by 10-J.Joiner.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 19(6:16 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 37 for 18 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(6:08 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 37(5:46 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 37 for no gain (7-C.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARIZ 37(5:38 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Taylor.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARIZ 37(5:00 - 3rd) 26-M.Aragon punts 23 yards from ARI 37 out of bounds at the USC 40.
USC
Trojans
- TD (4 plays, 60 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 40(4:54 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ARI 6 for 54 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - USC 6(4:46 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to ARI 5 for 1 yard (31-T.Cooper7-C.Schooler).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - USC 5(4:20 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - USC 5(3:39 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:34 - 3rd) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Missed FG (10 plays, 36 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:29 - 3rd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 32 for 32 yards (38-A.Stadthaus).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 32(3:29 - 3rd) 33-N.Tilford to ARI 33 for 1 yard (7-C.Williams).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZ 33(3:21 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell to ARI 41 for 8 yards (19-R.Goforth).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZ 41(2:58 - 3rd) 33-N.Tilford to ARI 43 for 2 yards (96-C.Tremblay21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 43(2:14 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 16-T.Reid. 16-T.Reid to ARI 50 for 7 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARIZ 50(1:53 - 3rd) 33-N.Tilford to USC 29 for 21 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 29(1:12 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 33-N.Tilford. 33-N.Tilford to USC 25 for 4 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 25(0:47 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to USC 28 for -3 yards (96-C.Tremblay).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ARIZ 28(0:20 - 3rd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Joiner.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 9 - ARIZ 28(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on USC 41-J.Falaniko Offside 5 yards enforced at USC 28. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - ARIZ 23(14:56 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 18-C.Peterson. 18-C.Peterson to USC 14 for 9 yards. Penalty on ARI 74-P.Fears Holding 9 yards enforced at USC 23. No Play.
|
No Good
|
4 & 13 - ARIZ 32(14:56 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
USC
Trojans
- TD (3 plays, 68 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 32(14:26 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis scrambles to USC 36 for 4 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - USC 36(14:20 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 45 for 9 yards (25-B.Wolfe).
|
+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 45(13:51 - 4th) 23-K.Christon runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:25 - 4th) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- TD (3 plays, 70 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:13 - 4th) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 30 for 30 yards (38-A.Stadthaus).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 30(13:13 - 4th) 33-N.Tilford to ARI 39 for 9 yards (28-C.Pollard).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZ 39(13:05 - 4th) 33-N.Tilford to ARI 44 for 5 yards (28-C.Pollard26-K.Mauga).
|
+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 44(12:40 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:23 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
- TD (8 plays, 60 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:12 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(12:12 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to USC 28 for 3 yards (14-K.Wilborn).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - USC 28(12:12 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to USC 28 for no gain (7-C.Schooler).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - USC 28(11:33 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns runs ob at USC 41 for 13 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - USC 41(10:52 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 33 for -8 yards (90-T.Mason).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 18 - USC 33(10:26 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 38 for 5 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
+32 YD
|
3 & 13 - USC 38(9:47 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ARI 30 for 32 yards (3-J.Wallace).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 30(9:04 - 4th) 23-K.Christon runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:27 - 4th) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 35(8:20 - 4th) Penalty on USC 53-D.Richmond Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at USC 35. No Play.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Downs (12 plays, 50 yards, 4:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:20 - 4th) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 70 yards from USC 20. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 32 for 22 yards (14-J.Williams).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 32(8:20 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to ARI 44 for 12 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 44(8:11 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 6-M.Wiley. 6-M.Wiley pushed ob at ARI 46 for 2 yards (14-J.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 46(7:54 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 6-M.Wiley. 6-M.Wiley to ARI 47 for 1 yard (13-A.Otey).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARIZ 47(7:31 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 6-M.Wiley. 6-M.Wiley to USC 47 for 6 yards (14-J.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARIZ 47(6:58 - 4th) 33-N.Tilford to USC 45 for 2 yards (79-D.Benton19-R.Goforth).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(6:12 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at USC 49 for -4 yards (50-N.Figueroa).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 14 - ARIZ 49(5:53 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to USC 39 for 10 yards (45-M.Tufono).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARIZ 39(5:22 - 4th) 6-M.Wiley to USC 25 for 14 yards (23-K.Makaula28-C.Pollard).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(4:51 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to USC 18 for 7 yards (28-C.Pollard).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ARIZ 18(4:30 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 86-S.Berryhill.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ARIZ 18(4:01 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Joiner.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - ARIZ 18(3:56 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Joiner.
USC
Trojans
- Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 18(3:50 - 4th) 27-Q.Jountti to USC 23 for 5 yards (37-X.Bell).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 23(3:45 - 4th) 19-M.Fink complete to 13-M.McClain. 13-M.McClain to USC 32 for 9 yards (3-J.Wallace).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 32(3:08 - 4th) 27-Q.Jountti to USC 34 for 2 yards (90-T.Mason).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - USC 34(2:45 - 4th) 19-M.Fink complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to USC 40 for 6 yards (29-S.Springs).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - USC 40(2:39 - 4th) 27-Q.Jountti to USC 41 for 1 yard (1-T.Fields90-T.Mason).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - USC 41(2:27 - 4th) 24-B.Griffiths punts 55 yards from USC 41 out of bounds at the ARI 4. Team penalty on ARI Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at ARI 4.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- TD (7 plays, 98 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 2(2:25 - 4th) 33-N.Tilford runs ob at ARI 23 for 21 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 23(2:16 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 1-D.Dixon. 1-D.Dixon to ARI 34 for 11 yards (14-J.Williams).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 34(1:50 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 18-C.Peterson. 18-C.Peterson to ARI 47 for 13 yards (45-M.Tufono).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 47(1:25 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Wiley.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 47(1:10 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 6-M.Wiley. 6-M.Wiley to USC 35 for 18 yards (30-J.McMillan).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(1:03 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 2-B.Curry. 2-B.Curry to USC 27 for 8 yards (23-K.Makaula).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARIZ 27(0:56 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:35 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|18
|Rushing
|10
|8
|Passing
|11
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|358
|434
|Total Plays
|75
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|142
|201
|Rush Attempts
|38
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|5.6
|Net Yards Passing
|216
|233
|Comp. - Att.
|22-37
|21-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-31
|10-100
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-35.7
|6-44.3
|Return Yards
|167
|55
|Punts - Returns
|2--1
|3-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|7-168
|2-25
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|216
|PASS YDS
|233
|
|
|142
|RUSH YDS
|201
|
|
|358
|TOTAL YDS
|434
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
