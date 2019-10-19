|
|
|BAYLOR
|OKLAST
Brewer, Hasty help No. 18 Baylor beat Oklahoma State 45-27
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Some questioned whether No. 18 Baylor should have been a four-point underdog at Oklahoma State on Saturday. For three quarters, it looked as if the oddsmakers might be right.
Oklahoma State led at halftime, in the third quarter and again in the fourth, but Baylor responded with 21 straight points in the final 10 minutes to beat the Cowboys 45-27.
Charlie Brewer completed 13 of 17 passes for 312 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score as Baylor (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) extended its winning streak to nine games, the third-longest in program history.
''I thought we showed heart and I was very appreciative of our guys' effort,'' Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. ''We knew eventually we were going to be OK. I think our team felt like, if we just hang in there, eventually we'll make enough plays to win. I thought everyone stepped up and it was a great team win. It wasn't perfect but they didn't panic.''
JaMycal Hasty rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and had 66 yards on three receptions for Baylor. Josh Fleeks added three receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown, and the Bears had 536 yards of total offense.
''I think he's probably the hardest-working guy on the team,'' Brewer said about Hasty. ''I know he's going to go out there and lay his body on the line for us. He popped a few for us today and I'm not surprised he's doing that.''
Chuba Hubbard, the nation's leading rusher, ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries for Oklahoma State (4-3, 1-3 Big 12). Spencer Sanders threw for 157 yards and a touchdown on 18-of-32 passing, along with one interception and two costly fumbles in the fourth quarter.
''We had turnovers and gave up three big plays,'' said Cowboys coach Mike Gundy. ''When you turn the ball over in key situations and give up a touchdown on a turnover and give up big plays, it's hard for us to overcome that. They ran 54 plays, we ran 86 plays, so they big-played us.
''The crowd was awesome, Homecoming was awesome. I wish we would've played better in the fourth quarter for the fans.''
After Hubbard's backup, L.D. Brown, scored on a 68-yard touchdown run 2:05 into the fourth quarter, Oklahoma State led 27-24. Baylor answered, starting with Brewer's 2-yard run that made it 31-27 with 9:04 remaining.
Momentum really turned about a minute after that as OSU attempted to regain the lead. Sanders dropped back to pass and had to scramble a bit when Baylor's Chidi Ogbennaya punched the ball loose and Terrel Bernard scooped it up and ran 20 yards for a touchdown that put the Bears up 38-27.
''I was just in the right place at the right time,'' said Bernard, who started at middle linebacker after Clay Johnston's season-ending knee injury last week. ''Chidi made the sack fumble and the ball just happened to bounce my way.''
Oklahoma State tried to make sense of the sudden change in fortunes.
''It was a storm of events,'' said Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson. ''I was pretty pleased (to that point). . When we turned the ball over and the ball gets in the end zone, it's like the deck of cards comes crashing down. We're still trying to figure out how to win some of these close games.''
TAKEAWAY
Baylor: After scoring a touchdown on their first possession of the game, needing just three plays to go 62 yards and take a 7-0 lead, the Bears didn't score again until John Mayers' 28-yard field goal with 1:32 left in the second quarter. That pulled Baylor to 13-10 going into halftime. With 213 yards of total offense, Baylor ran 26 total offensive plays in the first half, 19 of which were runs. In the third quarter, though, the Bears broke through to gain 198 yards and scored 14 points to regain the lead, throwing seven times and running nine. Overall, Baylor rushed 37 times to 17 pass attempts.
Oklahoma State: After committing five turnovers (three interceptions, two lost fumbles) in the Cowboys' previous game, a 45-35 loss to Texas Tech on Oct. 5, Sanders turned the ball over three times. His interception came with Oklahoma State leading 13-10, with 18 seconds left in the second quarter, as Baylor's Kalon Barnes picked it off in the end zone. Then, after the Bernard touchdown, OSU trailed 45-27 with 3:25 left when Sanders lost the ball again after getting hit by Baylor's Jordan Williams, who then recovered the loose ball to seal the game.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Baylor is likely to move up a little bit in the rankings, depending on how the teams in front of them fare. At this point, Oklahoma State will likely not see the Top 25 again this season.
LAST WORD
''Obviously, it's a tough loss,'' Hubbard said. ''We're ahead with nine minutes left and it kind of got away from us, but we got to learn from it. If we let this get to us, this season will be a train wreck. We still got a lot of ball to play.''
UP NEXT
Baylor: After an off week, the Bears host West Virginia on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Oklahoma State: At Iowa State next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 89-J. Sedwick kicks 59 yards from BAY 35. 7-L.Brown to OKS 20 for 14 yards (35-T.Slinker).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(15:00 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 29 for 9 yards. Penalty on OKS 89-T.Lacy Pass interference 10 yards enforced at OKS 20. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - OKLAST 10(14:55 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 15 for 5 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - OKLAST 15(14:40 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods to OKS 24 for 9 yards (11-J.Houston).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 24(14:14 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - OKLAST 24(13:38 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 38 yards from OKS 24 to BAY 38 fair catch by 13-R.Sneed.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (3 plays, 62 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(13:31 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer scrambles to OKS 45 for 17 yards (4-A.Green).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(13:24 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to OKS 25 for 20 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(12:54 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:15 - 1st) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:06 - 1st) 89-J. Sedwick kicks 58 yards from BAY 35. 7-L.Brown to OKS 22 for 15 yards (15-C.Morgan).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 22(12:06 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 33 for 11 yards (3-C.Miller).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(12:02 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 39 for 6 yards (38-J.Williams).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLAST 39(11:36 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods pushed ob at OKS 44 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 44(10:38 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 44(10:29 - 1st) 7-L.Brown to OKS 47 for 3 yards (26-T.Bernard8-H.Black).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 47(10:05 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 7-L.Brown. 7-L.Brown to BAY 45 for 8 yards (3-C.Miller).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(9:36 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to BAY 43 for 2 yards (3-C.Miller).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 43(9:16 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to BAY 41 for 2 yards (2-B.Lynch).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 41(8:42 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 12-J.McCray. 12-J.McCray to BAY 32 for 9 yards (13-R.Texada).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(8:13 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to BAY 28 for 4 yards (2-B.Lynch26-T.Bernard).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 28(7:43 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace. Penalty on BAY 22-J.Woods Offside 5 yards enforced at BAY 28. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLAST 23(7:37 - 1st) 7-L.Brown to BAY 20 for 3 yards (24-J.Pitre).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(7:13 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to BAY 5 for 15 yards (22-J.Woods).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - OKLAST 5(7:13 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 12-J.McCray. 12-J.McCray runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(6:42 - 1st) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is no good. blocked by 93-J.Lynch.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Fumble (4 plays, 33 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:37 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(6:37 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer to BAY 26 for 1 yard (40-B.Martin).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 26(6:06 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to BAY 42 for 16 yards (8-R.Williams).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 42(5:43 - 1st) 14-C.Platt to BAY 39 for -3 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 13 - BAYLOR 39(5:43 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 81-T.Thornton. 81-T.Thornton to OKS 43 for 18 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(5:06 - 1st) 6-J.Hasty to OKS 24 FUMBLES (20-M.Rodriguez). 20-M.Rodriguez to OKS 24 for no gain (16-J.Atkinson).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (7 plays, 13 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(4:31 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 25 for 1 yard (46-R.Matiscik99-B.Roy).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 25(4:21 - 1st) Penalty on OKS 87-L.Carter False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 25. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - OKLAST 20(3:55 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 26 for 6 yards (11-J.Houston).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - OKLAST 26(3:46 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to OKS 35 for 9 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(3:10 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 37 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 37(2:28 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OKLAST 37(1:45 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Penalty on OKS 50-R.Sherman Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - OKLAST 37(1:40 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 50 yards from OKS 37 to the BAY 13 downed by 23-G.Lemons.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (7 plays, 15 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 13(1:34 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 12 for -1 yard (92-C.Murray).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 12(1:24 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 7-J.Lovett. 7-J.Lovett to BAY 15 for 3 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 15(0:45 - 1st) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 32 for 17 yards (8-R.Williams3-T.Sterling).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(15:00 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(14:24 - 2nd) 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 40 for 8 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 40(14:20 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer scrambles runs ob at BAY 46 for 6 yards. Penalty on BAY 56-B.Bedier Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 40. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - BAYLOR 30(13:34 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 28 for -2 yards (42-J.Jernigan).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - BAYLOR 28(13:02 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 31 yards from BAY 28 to OKS 41 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(12:20 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 41(12:16 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace pushed ob at OKS 47 for 6 yards (11-J.Houston).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 47(12:10 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to BAY 50 for 3 yards (15-C.Morgan).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - OKLAST 50(11:54 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to BAY 49 for 1 yard. Penalty on OKS 73-T.Jenkins Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 50. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - OKLAST 40(11:11 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 47 yards from OKS 40 to BAY 13 fair catch by 13-R.Sneed.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (6 plays, -6 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 13(10:50 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 12 for -1 yard (33-K.Henry).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 12(10:42 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer scrambles runs ob at BAY 33 for 21 yards.
|
-11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(10:00 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer to BAY 26 FUMBLES (12-K.Williams). 12-C.Brewer to BAY 22 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 21 - BAYLOR 22(9:20 - 2nd) Team penalty on BAY Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BAY 22. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 26 - BAYLOR 17(8:30 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 6-J.Hasty. 6-J.Hasty to BAY 18 for 1 yard (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|
Sack
|
3 & 25 - BAYLOR 18(8:13 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 7 for -11 yards (91-M.Scott).
|
Punt
|
4 & 36 - BAYLOR 7(7:30 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 39 yards from BAY 7 to BAY 46 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (9 plays, 46 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(6:52 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to BAY 35 for 11 yards (26-T.Bernard).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(6:46 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to BAY 32 for 3 yards (99-B.Roy).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 32(6:22 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles pushed ob at BAY 26 for 6 yards (3-C.Miller).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 26(5:58 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to BAY 25 for 1 yard (38-J.Williams97-N.Zouzoua).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(5:32 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace. Penalty on BAY 3-C.Miller Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at BAY 25. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 12(5:00 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders to BAY 10 for 2 yards (2-B.Lynch).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 10(4:54 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 12-J.McCray. Penalty on BAY 12-K.Barnes Pass interference 8 yards enforced at BAY 10. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - OKLAST 2(4:30 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLAST 2(4:24 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:19 - 2nd) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- FG (6 plays, 64 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:15 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(4:15 - 2nd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 27 for 2 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
+63 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 27(4:15 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 6-J.Hasty. 6-J.Hasty to OKS 10 for 63 yards. Team penalty on BAY Holding 10 yards enforced at OKS 10.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 20(3:45 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to OKS 5 for 15 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 5 - BAYLOR 5(2:55 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to OKS 7 for -2 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 7(2:45 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer sacked at OKS 11 for -4 yards (16-D.Harper).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 11(2:31 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Sneed.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - BAYLOR 11(1:40 - 2nd) 95-J.Mayers 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Interception (9 plays, 0 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:35 - 2nd) 89-J. Sedwick kicks 61 yards from BAY 35. 7-L.Brown to OKS 18 for 14 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18(1:32 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 26 for 8 yards (12-K.Barnes).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLAST 26(1:27 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods to OKS 32 for 6 yards (2-B.Lynch).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(1:10 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf runs ob at OKS 44 for 12 yards (22-J.Woods).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 44(1:00 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders runs ob at OKS 49 for 5 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 49(0:55 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods runs ob at BAY 41 for 10 yards (11-J.Houston).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(0:53 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard runs ob at BAY 10 for 31 yards (22-J.Woods).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 10(0:46 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 10(0:33 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to BAY 7 for 3 yards (42-J.McVea).
|
Int
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 7(0:30 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 12-J.McCray INTERCEPTED by 12-K.Barnes at BAY End Zone. 12-K.Barnes runs ob at BAY 18 for 18 yards.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:19 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(15:00 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 32 for 7 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 32(15:00 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 36 for 4 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(14:30 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer to BAY 38 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 38(14:05 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Sneed.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 38(13:28 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - BAYLOR 38(13:22 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 44 yards from BAY 38. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 40 for 22 yards (14-C.Platt).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (10 plays, 60 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(13:17 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 41 for 1 yard (26-T.Bernard).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 41(13:06 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 44 for 3 yards (9-J.Lockhart).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 44(12:46 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 43 for -1 yard (26-T.Bernard2-B.Lynch).
|
+20 YD
|
4 & 7 - OKLAST 43(12:25 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton complete to 84-D.Metcalf. 84-D.Metcalf to BAY 37 for 20 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(11:48 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders runs ob at BAY 37 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 37(11:15 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace. Penalty on OKS 75-M.Keyes Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 37. No Play.
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 20 - OKLAST 47(10:40 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to BAY 18 for 29 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18(10:34 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to BAY 18 for no gain (8-H.Black).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 18(10:15 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace. Penalty on BAY 12-K.Barnes Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAY 18. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - OKLAST 3(10:00 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:40 - 3rd) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (2 plays, 83 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:40 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 64 yards from OKS 35. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 17 for 16 yards (14-B.Balous).
|
+78 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 17(9:35 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 81-T.Thornton. 81-T.Thornton pushed ob at OKS 5 for 78 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - BAYLOR 5(9:31 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:50 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (8 plays, 28 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:42 - 3rd) 89-J. Sedwick kicks 40 yards from BAY 35 to OKS 25 fair catch by 7-L.Brown.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(8:42 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 34 for 9 yards (11-J.Houston).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLAST 34(8:42 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard pushed ob at OKS 37 for 3 yards (8-H.Black).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(8:15 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 41 for 4 yards (99-B.Roy2-B.Lynch).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 41(7:49 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson pushed ob at OKS 46 for 5 yards (13-R.Texada).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 46(7:20 - 3rd) 7-L.Brown to BAY 49 for 5 yards (38-J.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(6:50 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles runs ob at BAY 47 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 47(6:30 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OKLAST 47(5:52 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - OKLAST 47(5:43 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 40 yards from BAY 47 to BAY 7 fair catch by 13-R.Sneed.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (7 plays, 108 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 7(5:38 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 25 for 18 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(5:31 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 31 for 6 yards (94-T.Ford).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 31(5:10 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 34 for 3 yards (42-J.Jernigan).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 34(4:39 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer to BAY 36 for 2 yards (92-C.Murray).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(4:00 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 36 for no gain (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|
+64 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(3:29 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 2(2:45 - 3rd) Penalty on OKS 35-S.Tuihalamaka Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at OKS 2. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(2:45 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:45 - 3rd) 89-J. Sedwick kicks 50 yards from BAY 50 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(2:36 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 27 for 2 yards (26-T.Bernard).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 27(2:36 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to OKS 29 for 2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 29(2:11 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 33 for 4 yards (26-T.Bernard).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - OKLAST 33(1:46 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 42 yards from OKS 33 out of bounds at the BAY 25.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(1:23 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 13-R.Sneed. 13-R.Sneed to BAY 30 for 5 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 30(1:15 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 32 for 2 yards (92-C.Murray).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 32(0:45 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 6-J.Hasty. 6-J.Hasty to BAY 34 for 2 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 34(0:10 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 59 yards from BAY 34 to the OKS 7 downed by 34-O.Rogers.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (5 plays, 93 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 7(15:00 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 13 for 6 yards (13-R.Texada).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLAST 13(14:48 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders runs ob at OKS 19 for 6 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(14:30 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 28 for 9 yards (22-J.Woods).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLAST 28(14:00 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 32 for 4 yards (26-T.Bernard).
|
+68 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(13:35 - 4th) 7-L.Brown runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:06 - 4th) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:55 - 4th) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|
+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(12:55 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to OKS 31 for 44 yards (24-J.Bernard).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(12:55 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer complete to 13-R.Sneed. 13-R.Sneed to OKS 27 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 27(12:35 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims. Penalty on OKS 4-A.Green Pass interference 12 yards enforced at OKS 27. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 15(12:06 - 4th) 6-J.Hasty to OKS 13 for 2 yards (97-A.Fofana).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 13(12:00 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer complete to 14-C.Platt. 14-C.Platt to OKS 17 for -4 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - BAYLOR 17(11:26 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims. Penalty on OKS 8-R.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKS 17. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - BAYLOR 2(10:43 - 4th) 7-J.Lovett to OKS 2 for no gain (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 2(10:36 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer to OKS 2 for no gain (8-R.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 2(9:54 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:11 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:04 - 4th) 89-J. Sedwick kicks 65 yards from BAY 35. 7-L.Brown to OKS 26 for 26 yards (5-D.Mims).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 26(9:04 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 29 for 3 yards (42-J.McVea).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 29(8:55 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 31 for 2 yards (98-C.Ogbonnaya).
|
-11 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLAST 31(8:33 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 25 FUMBLES (98-C.Ogbonnaya). 26-T.Bernard runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (1 plays, 73 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:00 - 4th) 89-J. Sedwick kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(8:00 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to BAY 45 for 30 yards (38-J.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(8:00 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 87-L.Carter.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(7:40 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to BAY 41 for 4 yards (99-B.Roy).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 41(7:36 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 6 - BAYLOR 41(7:16 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to BAY 33 for 8 yards (12-K.Barnes).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(7:11 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to BAY 31 for 2 yards (8-H.Black).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 31(6:59 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to BAY 29 for 2 yards (9-J.Lockhart).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 29(6:35 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to BAY 27 for 2 yards (24-J.Pitre).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - BAYLOR 27(5:59 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Downs (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:13 - 4th) 89-J. Sedwick kicks 40 yards from BAY 35 to OKS 25 fair catch by 7-L.Brown.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(5:13 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(5:13 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 7-L.Brown. 7-L.Brown to OKS 34 for 9 yards (8-H.Black).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 34(5:07 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 37 for 3 yards (99-B.Roy26-T.Bernard).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(4:35 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders sacked at OKS 30 for -7 yards. Penalty on OKS 72-J.Wilson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at OKS 30. (99-B.Roy).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 32 - BAYLOR 15(4:20 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 22 for 7 yards (2-B.Lynch).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 25 - BAYLOR 22(4:00 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 28 FUMBLES (38-J.Williams). 38-J.Williams to OKS 28 for no gain.
OKLAST
Cowboys
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 28(3:45 - 4th) 6-J.Hasty to OKS 23 for 5 yards (97-A.Fofana).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 23(3:25 - 4th) 6-J.Hasty to OKS 22 for 1 yard (95-I.Antwine).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 22(2:45 - 4th) 6-J.Hasty to OKS 21 for 1 yard (16-D.Harper).
|
-3 YD
|
4 & 3 - OKLAST 21(1:55 - 4th) 6-J.Hasty to OKS 24 for -3 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
OKLAST
Cowboys
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(1:10 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods to OKS 26 for 2 yards (8-H.Black).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 26(1:05 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 27-D.Jackson. 27-D.Jackson to OKS 35 for 9 yards (35-T.Slinker).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(0:32 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 87-L.Carter. 87-L.Carter to OKS 36 for 1 yard (22-J.Woods24-J.Pitre).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|27
|Rushing
|9
|13
|Passing
|7
|11
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|508
|462
|Total Plays
|54
|86
|Avg Gain
|9.4
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|224
|281
|Rush Attempts
|37
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|5.6
|Net Yards Passing
|284
|181
|Comp. - Att.
|13-17
|22-36
|Yards Per Pass
|16.7
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-66
|8-92
|Touchdowns
|6
|4
|Rushing TDs
|4
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.3
|5-43.4
|Return Yards
|34
|91
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-16
|4-69
|Int. - Returns
|1-18
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|284
|PASS YDS
|181
|
|
|224
|RUSH YDS
|281
|
|
|508
|TOTAL YDS
|462
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
KANSAS
15TEXAS
48
47
4th 1:01 LHN
-
ECU
UCF
22
41
4th 1:50 CBSS
-
TXAM
MISS
17
14
4th 6:41 SECN
-
FSU
WAKE
20
19
4th 6:18 ACCN
-
16MICH
7PSU
21
28
4th 6:23 ABC
-
ARIZ
USC
0
17
2nd 1:07 PACN
-
14BOISE
BYU
7
7
1st 3:34 ESP2
-
NEVADA
UTAHST
3
7
1st 4:56 ESPU
-
TENN
1BAMA
10
21
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
SALA
TROY
13
37
Final ESPN2
-
LALAF
ARKST
37
20
Final ESPU
-
UCLA
STNFRD
34
16
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
FAU
36
31
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
CUSE
27
20
Final ESPN
-
4OHIOST
NWEST
52
3
Final BTN
-
UNLV
FRESNO
27
56
Final CBSSN
-
6WISC
ILL
23
24
Final BTN
-
3CLEM
LVILLE
45
10
Final ABC
-
HOU
UCONN
24
17
Final ESPNU
-
NCST
BC
24
45
Final FSN
-
GATECH
MIAMI
28
21
Final/OT ACCN
-
KENTST
OHIO
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
WVU
5OKLA
14
52
Final FOX
-
IOWAST
TXTECH
34
24
Final FS1
-
PURDUE
23IOWA
20
26
Final ESPN2
-
11AUBURN
ARK
51
10
Final SECN
-
9FLA
SC
38
27
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
BGREEN
38
20
Final ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BALLST
14
52
Final ESPN+
-
NILL
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESPN+
-
TCU
KSTATE
17
24
Final FSN
-
OREGST
CAL
21
17
Final PACN
-
CSTCAR
GAS
27
30
Final/3OT ESP3
-
NMEX
WYO
10
23
Final ATSN
-
12OREG
25WASH
35
31
Final ABC
-
TEMPLE
19SMU
21
45
Final ESPN2
-
BUFF
AKRON
21
0
Final ESP3
-
UNC
VATECH
41
43
Final/6OT FSN
-
DUKE
UVA
14
48
Final ACCN
-
USM
LATECH
30
45
Final NFLN
-
2LSU
MISSST
36
13
Final CBS
-
SFLA
NAVY
3
35
Final CBSSN
-
20MINN
RUT
42
7
Final BTN
-
IND
MD
34
28
Final BTN
-
TULSA
21CINCY
13
24
Final ESPNU
-
LAMON
24APLST
7
52
Final ESPN+
-
MTSU
NTEXAS
30
33
Final STAD
-
18BAYLOR
OKLAST
45
27
Final FOX
-
ODU
UAB
14
38
Final ESPN+
-
CHARLO
WKY
14
30
Final ESPN+
-
22MIZZOU
VANDY
14
21
Final SECN
-
17ARIZST
13UTAH
3
21
Final PACN
-
RICE
TXSA
27
31
Final ESP3
-
ME
LIB
44
59
Final ESPN+
-
UK
10UGA
0
21
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
EMICH
27
34
Final ESPN+
-
SDGST
SJST
27
17
Final FBOOK
-
COLO
WASHST
10
41
Final ESPNU
-
TULANE
MEMP
17
47
Final ESPN2
-
UTEP
FIU
17
32
Final ESPN+
-
ARMY
GAST
21
28
Final ESPN+
-
AF
HAWAII
0
066 O/U
+4
Sat 11:00pm CBSS