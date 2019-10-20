|
|
|AF
|HAWAII
Schmidt accounts for 4 TDs, Air Force beats Hawaii 56-26
HONOLULU (AP) It's likely that Mike Schmidt won't soon forget his first trip to Hawaii.
Air Force's backup quarterback came off the bench to account for four touchdowns and the Falcons beat Hawaii 56-26 on Saturday night.
Air Force (5-2, 3-1 Mountain West), which had 324 total yards by halftime, scored touchdowns on its first four possessions and seven of 10 overall.
Schmidt, a fourth-year senior with just three carries for 28 yards - and no pass attempts - in five career games prior to Saturday, relieved starter Donald Hammond III, who left the game midway through Air Force's first possession after falling on his right (throwing) shoulder.
''It's a pretty great business trip,'' Schmidt said. ''It's a beautiful place to be and we played a great team tonight and just playing with my buddies is the best feeling in the world. It's a memorable trip for sure.''
Schmidt rushed for 120 yards on 14 carries, including scores of 1, 61 and 18 yards. He also completed 5 of 6 passes for 147 yards, with a 75-yard TD pass to Geraud Sanders, who finished with three receptions for 116 yards.
Air Force coach Troy Calhoun referenced legendary UCLA men's basketball coach John Wooden when he spoke about Schmidt seizing the moment.
''You hope that every guy realizes that there can be an opportunity. There was a pretty good basketball coach that worked at UCLA . and one of his favorite sayings is, `If I'm prepared then perhaps my chance will come,' and Mike works extremely hard and it's neat to see a guy get an opportunity and he made the utmost of it,'' Calhoun said.
Schmidt connected on his first four pass attempts. His first throw resulted in a 39-yard completion to Kaden Waguespack.
''It feels great to do it, but it's just one of those things where you don't think, you just execute; we just do what we do every day,'' Schmidt said. ''I have so much trust in my receivers and my o-line just makes it so easy. I'd be back there and not even get touched and just execute, just give it to my guys and let them do what they do.''
Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich said the Falcons' change at quarterback did not have an effect on his team, but he credited Schmidt for his performance nonetheless.
''I don't think so, I think they run their offense and maybe he's better at certain things,'' Rolovich said. ''I don't think that was necessarily what we saw tonight. I mean, they found something they wanted to work and he was very effective for them.''
Timothy Jackson ran for 113 yards and a touchdown and Kadin Remsberg added 91 yards and two scores on the ground for the Falcons.
Hawaii's Cole McDonald threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns on 34-of-52 passing with one interception - which Milton Bugg III returned for a 92-yard pick-6 in the closing minutes.
Jared Smart caught 11 passes for 140 yards for the Rainbow Warriors (4-3, 1-2), who finished with 486 total yards, but committed two turnovers and allowed four sacks.
THE TAKEAWAY
Air Force: The Falcons rushed for 353 yards and finished with a season-high 522 total yards. They averaged 9.0 yards per play, 6.9 yards per rush and 28.2 yards per completion.
Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors ranked 12th (last) in turnover margin (minus-2) in the Mountain West and 129th in the nation coming into the weekend. Both of their turnovers Saturday came in the fourth quarter and represented their 10th lost fumble and 11th interception this season.
MARCHING FALCONS
The Falcons manufactured six scoring drives that covered at least 75 yards, including a 14-play drive that took seven minutes, 41 seconds off the clock to start the second half and culminated with a 10-yard TD run by Jackson. Still, the Rainbow Warriors won the time-of-possession battle - just barely. Hawaii held on to the ball for 30 minutes and eight seconds to Air Force's 29 minutes and 52 seconds of possession time.
''A lot of credit needs to go to Air Force, how they came on this trip and how they played, took advantage of some opportunities and we didn't play good enough football to win tonight,'' Rolovich said. ''They're very good at what they do on offense and they put pressure on you and they did it to us tonight.''
IT'S A PLANE!
Air Force wore special uniforms that paid tribute to the C-17 aircraft, a large military transport. The gray jerseys included black lettering that featured the nine active C-17 Air Force bases in place of each player's last name. There was a C-17 flyover immediately following the national anthem. The pilots of the aircraft were former Hawaii wide receiver, Maj. Britton Komine, and former Air Force tight end, Capt. Nate Dreslinski.
NEXT UP
Air Force: will host Utah State on Saturday. The Falcons had won three in a row against the Aggies until last year's 42-32 loss in Logan, Utah.
Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors visit New Mexico next Saturday. Hawaii has not won in Albuquerque, New Mexico, since the 1987 season and has lost its last six overall against the Lobos.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- FG (10 plays, 52 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 93-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 65 yards from AF 35. 10-M.Stovall to HAW 26 for 26 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 26(15:00 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to HAW 31 for 5 yards (2-J.Fejedelem).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - HAWAII 31(14:56 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 45 for 14 yards (21-E.Ward).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 45(14:26 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to AF 37 for 18 yards (2-J.Fejedelem).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 37(13:54 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald to AF 32 for 5 yards (92-N.Pauole).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - HAWAII 32(13:25 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to AF 19 for 13 yards (40-K.Johnson3-M.Bugg).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 19(12:44 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to AF 9 for 10 yards (8-L.Wills).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - HAWAII 9(12:15 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - HAWAII 9(11:35 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to AF 7 for 2 yards. Penalty on HAW 23-J.Smart Pass interference 15 yards enforced at AF 9. No Play.
|
Sack
|
2 & 24 - HAWAII 24(11:31 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald sacked at AF 30 for -6 yards (38-D.Meeks).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 30 - HAWAII 30(11:18 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to AF 22 for 8 yards (40-K.Johnson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 22 - HAWAII 22(10:30 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
AF
Falcons
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:52 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell kicks 40 yards from HAW 35 to AF 25 fair catch by 20-B.Waters.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(9:46 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 37 for 12 yards (3-K.Hicks4-R.Farris).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 37(9:46 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond complete to 7-G.Sanders. 7-G.Sanders to HAW 41 for 22 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 41(9:20 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to HAW 17 for 24 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 17(8:47 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to HAW 15 for 2 yards (27-S.Matautia).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 15(8:01 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to HAW 6 for 9 yards (27-S.Matautia).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - AF 6(7:29 - 1st) 16-M.Schmidt to HAW 2 for 4 yards (95-K.Hune).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - AF 2(7:16 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to HAW 2 for no gain (2-J.Pritchard15-P.Scott).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - AF 2(7:02 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:12 - 1st) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:09 - 1st) 93-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 61 yards from AF 35. 10-M.Stovall to HAW 4 FUMBLES. 10-M.Stovall to HAW 24 for 20 yards (41-P.Morgan).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 24(6:09 - 1st) 21-F.Holly to HAW 27 for 3 yards (38-D.Meeks40-K.Johnson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - HAWAII 27(6:03 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd pushed ob at HAW 31 for 4 yards (21-E.Ward).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - HAWAII 31(5:30 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - HAWAII 31(4:57 - 1st) 9-S.Gaudion punts 44 yards from HAW 31 to AF 25 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
AF
Falcons
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(4:51 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 29 for 4 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 29(4:43 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 33 for 4 yards (3-K.Hicks).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - AF 33(4:14 - 1st) 16-M.Schmidt to AF 37 for 4 yards (92-D.Matthews).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 37(3:41 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 40 for 3 yards (15-P.Scott).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 40(3:16 - 1st) 16-M.Schmidt to AF 47 for 7 yards (96-K.Padello).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 47(2:41 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 49 for 2 yards (2-J.Pritchard).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 49(2:12 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to HAW 48 for 3 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - AF 48(1:38 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to HAW 45 for 3 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - AF 45(1:10 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to HAW 46 for -1 yard. Penalty on HAW 92-D.Matthews Offside 5 yards enforced at HAW 45. No Play.
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 40(0:29 - 1st) 16-M.Schmidt complete to 87-K.Waguespack. 87-K.Waguespack to HAW 1 for 39 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - AF 1(15:00 - 2nd) 16-M.Schmidt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:39 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (3 plays, 73 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:35 - 2nd) 93-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 62 yards from AF 35. 10-M.Stovall to HAW 27 for 24 yards (47-N.King).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 27(14:35 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAW 41 for 14 yards (40-K.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 41(14:30 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
+59 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 41(14:00 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 10-M.Stovall. 10-M.Stovall runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:55 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
AF
Falcons
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:44 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell kicks 40 yards from HAW 35 to AF 25 fair catch by 20-B.Waters.
|
+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(13:44 - 2nd) 16-M.Schmidt complete to 7-G.Sanders. 7-G.Sanders runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:44 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- FG (14 plays, 67 yards, 6:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:33 - 2nd) 93-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 40 yards from AF 35 to HAW 25 fair catch by 10-M.Stovall.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(13:33 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 25(13:33 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to HAW 25 for no gain (38-D.Meeks).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - HAWAII 25(13:28 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 31 for 6 yards (14-G.Theil).
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 4 - HAWAII 31(12:50 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to HAW 38 for 7 yards (3-M.Bugg).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 38(12:08 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart pushed ob at AF 48 for 14 yards (3-M.Bugg).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 48(11:38 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to AF 44 for 4 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - HAWAII 44(11:09 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to AF 39 for 5 yards (86-M.Purcell).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - HAWAII 39(10:28 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald to AF 29 for 10 yards (40-K.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 29(9:51 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Stovall.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 29(9:14 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 10-M.Stovall. 10-M.Stovall to AF 22 for 7 yards (21-E.Ward).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - HAWAII 22(9:09 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to AF 13 for 9 yards (40-K.Johnson).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 13(8:31 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to AF 16 for -3 yards (38-D.Meeks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - HAWAII 16(7:57 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Stovall.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 13 - HAWAII 16(7:10 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to AF 8 for 8 yards (14-G.Theil).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - HAWAII 8(7:06 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
AF
Falcons
- TD (6 plays, 86 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:22 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell kicks 52 yards from HAW 35. 27-B.Peterson to AF 14 for 1 yard (29-D.Dalton).
|
+64 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 14(6:19 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to HAW 22 for 64 yards (4-R.Farris).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AF 22(6:17 - 2nd) Penalty on AF 81-L.Dalger Pass interference 15 yards enforced at HAW 22. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 25 - AF 37(5:38 - 2nd) 16-M.Schmidt to HAW 29 for 8 yards (18-C.Davis).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 17 - AF 29(5:29 - 2nd) 16-M.Schmidt complete to 7-G.Sanders. 7-G.Sanders to HAW 10 for 19 yards (20-Z.Wilson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 10(4:46 - 2nd) 16-M.Schmidt to HAW 7 for 3 yards (3-K.Hicks).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 7(4:11 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:39 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (4 plays, 71 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:34 - 2nd) 93-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 36 yards from AF 35 to HAW 29 fair catch by 21-F.Holly.
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 29(3:34 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward pushed ob at AF 39 for 32 yards (14-G.Theil).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39(3:34 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to AF 22 for 17 yards (14-G.Theil3-M.Bugg).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 22(3:09 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to AF 5 for 17 yards (8-L.Wills).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - HAWAII 5(2:38 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 10-M.Stovall. 10-M.Stovall runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:10 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
AF
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:04 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(2:04 - 2nd) 16-M.Schmidt to AF 27 for 2 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 27(2:04 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 30 for 3 yards (91-S.Akoteu).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - AF 30(1:33 - 2nd) 16-M.Schmidt complete to 34-T.Jackson. 34-T.Jackson to AF 28 for -2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - AF 28(1:29 - 2nd) 15-C.Scott punts 46 yards from AF 28 to HAW 26 fair catch by 10-M.Stovall. Penalty on HAW 10-M.Stovall Unsportsmanlike conduct 13 yards enforced at HAW 26.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Halftime (6 plays, 18 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 13(1:25 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to HAW 22 for 9 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - HAWAII 22(1:18 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd runs ob at HAW 30 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 30(1:09 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 30(1:08 - 2nd) Penalty on HAW 57-J.Hensley False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 30. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 15 - HAWAII 25(1:02 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 21-F.Holly. 21-F.Holly to HAW 22 for -3 yards (38-D.Meeks).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 18 - HAWAII 22(1:02 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 31 for 9 yards (3-M.Bugg).
AF
Falcons
- TD (16 plays, 55 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:35 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(15:00 - 3rd) 16-M.Schmidt to AF 25 for no gain (95-K.Hune).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AF 25(15:00 - 3rd) 16-M.Schmidt incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Morris.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - AF 25(14:22 - 3rd) 16-M.Schmidt complete to 33-T.Birdow. 33-T.Birdow to AF 41 for 16 yards (3-K.Hicks).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 41(14:16 - 3rd) 16-M.Schmidt to AF 49 for 8 yards (18-C.Davis).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - AF 49(13:32 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to HAW 43 for 8 yards (27-S.Matautia).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 43(12:58 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to HAW 35 for 8 yards (20-Z.Wilson5-K.Bethley).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - AF 35(12:22 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to HAW 32 for 3 yards (96-K.Padello).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 32(11:42 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to HAW 29 for 3 yards (91-S.Akoteu92-D.Matthews).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 29(11:07 - 3rd) 16-M.Schmidt to HAW 29 FUMBLES. 16-M.Schmidt to HAW 31 for no gain.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - AF 31(10:32 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to HAW 18 for 13 yards (27-S.Matautia).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 18(9:52 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to HAW 14 for 4 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 14(9:20 - 3rd) 16-M.Schmidt to HAW 10 for 4 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - AF 10(8:42 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson to HAW 10 for no gain (27-S.Matautia49-M.Williams).
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 2 - AF 10(8:02 - 3rd) 34-T.Jackson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AF 2(7:27 - 3rd) Penalty on AF 34-T.Jackson Unsportsmanlike conduct.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AF 2(7:19 - 3rd) Penalty on AF 76-A.Jewell False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 2. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(7:19 - 3rd) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:19 - 3rd) 93-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 51 yards from AF 20. 11-J.Augafa to HAW 42 for 13 yards (28-D.Eure).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 42(7:19 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to AF 49 for 9 yards (2-J.Fejedelem).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - HAWAII 49(7:13 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to AF 41 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 41(6:49 - 3rd) 21-F.Holly to AF 41 for no gain (38-D.Meeks).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 41(6:22 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald sacked at AF 43 for -2 yards FUMBLES (99-M.Fifita). 13-C.McDonald to AF 43 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - HAWAII 43(5:45 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - HAWAII 43(5:05 - 3rd) 9-S.Gaudion punts 23 yards from AF 43 out of bounds at the AF 20.
AF
Falcons
- Punt (5 plays, -14 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 21(5:02 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to AF 22 for 1 yard (92-D.Matthews).
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 9 - AF 22(4:57 - 3rd) 7-G.Sanders to AF 22 FUMBLES. 7-G.Sanders to AF 16 for -6 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 15 - AF 16(4:21 - 3rd) Penalty on AF 16-M.Schmidt False start 5 yards enforced at AF 16. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 20 - AF 11(3:41 - 3rd) Penalty on AF 81-L.Dalger False start 5 yards enforced at AF 11. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 25 - AF 6(3:28 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to AF 7 for 1 yard (92-D.Matthews).
|
Punt
|
4 & 24 - AF 7(3:21 - 3rd) 15-C.Scott punts 51 yards from AF 7 to HAW 42 fair catch by 6-C.Byrd.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (11 plays, 58 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 42(2:29 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 42(2:21 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - HAWAII 42(2:16 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart. Penalty on AF 6-Z.Lewis Holding 10 yards enforced at HAW 42. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 48(2:10 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 48(2:06 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - HAWAII 48(2:01 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd pushed ob at AF 35 for 13 yards (3-M.Bugg).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35(1:58 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 35(1:28 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald scrambles to AF 26 for 9 yards (8-L.Wills).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - HAWAII 26(1:21 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald to AF 23 for 3 yards (8-L.Wills).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 23(0:38 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to AF 10 for 13 yards (49-C.Herrera).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 10(0:10 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(15:00 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
AF
Falcons
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(14:54 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 29 for 4 yards (18-C.Davis).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 29(14:54 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 39 for 10 yards (18-C.Davis).
|
+61 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 39(14:21 - 4th) 16-M.Schmidt runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:49 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:37 - 4th) 93-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 62 yards from AF 35. 9-J.Ward to HAW 20 for 17 yards (30-G.Donaldson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(13:37 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAW 25 for 5 yards (31-E.Palm).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - HAWAII 25(13:33 - 4th) Penalty on HAW 57-J.Hensley Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at HAW 25. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 17 - HAWAII 13(13:33 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward to HAW 29 for 16 yards (3-M.Bugg).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - HAWAII 29(12:54 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 38 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 38(12:38 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Sharsh.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 38(12:18 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - HAWAII 38(12:11 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Sharsh.
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 10 - HAWAII 38(12:05 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd pushed ob at HAW 48 for 10 yards (21-E.Ward).
AF
Falcons
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 48(12:01 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald sacked at HAW 43 for -5 yards FUMBLES. to HAW 42 for no gain.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 42(11:32 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to HAW 33 for 9 yards (34-K.Padello).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - AF 33(11:21 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to HAW 30 for 3 yards (53-D.Muasau22-I.Okeke).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 30(10:41 - 4th) 16-M.Schmidt to HAW 28 for 2 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 28(10:11 - 4th) 22-J.Stoner pushed ob at HAW 23 for 5 yards (20-Z.Wilson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - AF 23(9:31 - 4th) 34-T.Jackson to HAW 20 for 3 yards (5-K.Bethley).
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:56 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
|
+15 YD
|(7:49 - 4th) 93-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 62 yards from AF 35. 9-J.Ward to HAW 17 for 14 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 17(7:49 - 4th) 26-M.Reed to HAW 33 for 16 yards (38-D.Meeks).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 33(7:45 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald scrambles to HAW 39 for 6 yards (8-L.Wills).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - HAWAII 39(7:16 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 14-J.Phillips. 14-J.Phillips to HAW 46 for 7 yards (6-Z.Lewis).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 46(6:51 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to AF 29 for 25 yards (2-J.Fejedelem).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 29(6:33 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 29(6:02 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 14-J.Phillips. 14-J.Phillips to AF 26 for 3 yards (2-J.Fejedelem).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - HAWAII 26(5:55 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald scrambles pushed ob at AF 19 for 7 yards (94-J.Jackson).
|
PAT Good
|(4:17 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
AF
Falcons
- End of Game (4 plays, -10 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|(4:01 - 4th) 93-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 61 yards from AF 35. 11-J.Augafa to HAW 26 for 22 yards (11-D.Hansford).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 26(4:01 - 4th) 21-F.Holly to HAW 31 for 5 yards (35-C.Musselman).
|
Sack
|
2 & 5 - AF 31(3:54 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro sacked at HAW 28 for -3 yards (35-C.Musselman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - AF 28(3:25 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 84-N.Mardner.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - HAWAII 28(2:39 - 4th) 36-B.Scruton punts 65 yards from HAW 28 Downed at the AF 7.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 8(2:21 - 4th) 32-M.Murla to AF 14 for 6 yards (12-K.Picanco).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - HAWAII 14(2:19 - 4th) 32-M.Murla to AF 15 for 1 yard (11-J.Augafa12-K.Picanco).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - HAWAII 15(1:38 - 4th) 32-M.Murla to AF 19 for 4 yards (18-C.Davis48-D.Thomas).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|26
|Rushing
|16
|6
|Passing
|5
|19
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-10
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|522
|477
|Total Plays
|58
|73
|Avg Gain
|9.0
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|353
|82
|Rush Attempts
|51
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.9
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|169
|395
|Comp. - Att.
|6-7
|34-53
|Yards Per Pass
|24.1
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|8
|3
|Rushing TDs
|6
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-48.5
|3-44.0
|Return Yards
|93
|136
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-1
|7-136
|Int. - Returns
|1-92
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|169
|PASS YDS
|395
|
|
|353
|RUSH YDS
|82
|
|
|522
|TOTAL YDS
|477
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SALA
TROY
13
37
Final ESPN2
-
LALAF
ARKST
37
20
Final ESPU
-
UCLA
STNFRD
34
16
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
FAU
36
31
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
CUSE
27
20
Final ESPN
-
4OHIOST
NWEST
52
3
Final BTN
-
UNLV
FRESNO
27
56
Final CBSSN
-
PURDUE
23IOWA
20
26
Final ESP2
-
6WISC
ILL
23
24
Final BTN
-
WVU
5OKLA
14
52
Final FOX
-
IOWAST
TXTECH
34
24
Final FS1
-
11AUBURN
ARK
51
10
Final SECN
-
HOU
UCONN
24
17
Final ESPU
-
NCST
BC
24
45
Final FSN
-
9FLA
SC
38
27
Final ESPN
-
3CLEM
LVILLE
45
10
Final ABC
-
GATECH
MIAMI
28
21
Final/OT ACCN
-
KENTST
OHIO
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
BGREEN
38
20
Final ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BALLST
14
52
Final ESP+
-
OREGST
CAL
21
17
Final PACN
-
TCU
KSTATE
17
24
Final FSN
-
NILL
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESP+
-
NMEX
WYO
10
23
Final ATSN
-
CSTCAR
GAS
27
30
Final/3OT ESP3
-
USM
LATECH
30
45
Final NFLN
-
UNC
VATECH
41
43
Final/6OT FSN
-
2LSU
MISSST
36
13
Final CBS
-
12OREG
25WASH
35
31
Final ABC
-
DUKE
UVA
14
48
Final ACCN
-
TEMPLE
19SMU
21
45
Final ESP2
-
BUFF
AKRON
21
0
Final ESP3
-
LAMON
24APLST
7
52
Final ESP+
-
20MINN
RUT
42
7
Final BTN
-
TULSA
21CINCY
13
24
Final ESPU
-
IND
MD
34
28
Final BTN
-
SFLA
NAVY
3
35
Final CBSSN
-
CHARLO
WKY
14
30
Final ESP+
-
22MIZZOU
VANDY
14
21
Final SECN
-
ODU
UAB
14
38
Final ESP+
-
18BAYLOR
OKLAST
45
27
Final FOX
-
MTSU
NTEXAS
30
33
Final STAD
-
17ARIZST
13UTAH
3
21
Final PACN
-
RICE
TXSA
27
31
Final ESP3
-
ME
LIB
44
59
Final ESP+
-
UK
10UGA
0
21
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
15TEXAS
48
50
Final LHN
-
TULANE
MEMP
17
47
Final ESP2
-
COLO
WASHST
10
41
Final ESPU
-
SDGST
SJST
27
17
Final FBOOK
-
ECU
UCF
28
41
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
EMICH
27
34
Final ESP+
-
UTEP
FIU
17
32
Final ESP+
-
ARMY
GAST
21
28
Final ESP+
-
FSU
WAKE
20
22
Final ACCN
-
TXAM
MISS
24
17
Final SECN
-
16MICH
7PSU
21
28
Final ABC
-
TENN
1BAMA
13
35
Final ESPN
-
ARIZ
USC
14
41
Final PACN
-
NEVADA
UTAHST
10
36
Final ESPU
-
14BOISE
BYU
25
28
Final ESP2
-
AF
HAWAII
56
26
Final CBSSN