|
|
|ME
|LIB
Calvert airs it out with 5TDs; Liberty downs Maine 59-44
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Stephen Calvert threw for five touchdowns and passed the 10,000-yard passing mark for his career and Liberty beat Maine 59-44 on Saturday.
The Flames have won three straight home games and are 8-2 at Williams Stadium since joining the FBS ranks in 2018. Liberty now has won five straight by an average margin of 16.4 points.
Calvert was 23-of-35 passing for 351 yards. He threw scores to five receivers and completed passes to 11 receivers. Antonio Gandy-Golden caught nine passes for 149 yards and became the Flames' all-time receiving yards leader.
Liberty built leads of 31-3 and 38-10 on scoring passes from Calvert to Tory Henderson and Frankie Hickson.
On the other side, Maine's Joe Fagnano completed 25 of 37 attempts for 445 yards and five TDs as well. Fagnano threw three scores in the fourth quarter with Maine trailing 52-24 entering the period. Maine outgained Liberty (5-2) in total yards 572-487 and held the ball for 36 minutes.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
LIB
Flames
- TD (4 plays, 79 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 93-B.Cooey kicks 63 yards from UMAINE 35. 1-S.Louis to LIB 20 FUMBLES (4-J.Huffman). 1-S.Louis to LIB 21 for no gain.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 21(15:00 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to LIB 42 for 21 yards (4-J.Huffman8-J.Grayer).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 42(14:54 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to UMAINE 44 for 14 yards (28-S.St-Lot).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 44(14:27 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to UMAINE 14 for 30 yards (8-J.Grayer12-T.Lowe).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 14(14:08 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:46 - 1st) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
ME
Black Bears
- FG (15 plays, 73 yards, 6:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:41 - 1st) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMAINE End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ME 25(13:41 - 1st) 81-E.Edwards complete to 11-J.Blair. 11-J.Blair to UMAINE 36 for 11 yards (14-S.Ajayi).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ME 36(13:41 - 1st) 12-J.Fagnano to UMAINE 41 for 5 yards (14-S.Ajayi99-R.Rusins).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ME 41(13:08 - 1st) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 10-A.Miller. 10-A.Miller to UMAINE 45 for 4 yards (1-J.Scruggs8-J.Faulks).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ME 45(12:39 - 1st) 27-J.Fitzpatrick to UMAINE 47 for 2 yards (11-J.Lemonier).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ME 47(11:52 - 1st) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 2-D.Young. 2-D.Young to LIB 33 for 20 yards (20-B.Wilson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ME 33(11:21 - 1st) Penalty on UMAINE 11-J.Blair False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 33. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - ME 38(10:47 - 1st) 27-J.Fitzpatrick to LIB 33 for 5 yards (7-T.Land12-B.Tillmon). Penalty on LIB 94-V.Elefante Offside 5 yards enforced at LIB 38. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ME 33(10:36 - 1st) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 11-J.Blair. 11-J.Blair to LIB 17 for 16 yards (31-E.Benton).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ME 17(10:24 - 1st) 81-E.Edwards to LIB 9 for 8 yards (1-J.Scruggs7-T.Land).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ME 9(9:45 - 1st) 12-J.Fagnano to LIB 8 for 1 yard (1-J.Scruggs).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ME 8(9:06 - 1st) 12-J.Fagnano to LIB 6 for 2 yards (11-J.Lemonier14-S.Ajayi).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 6 - ME 6(8:30 - 1st) 27-J.Fitzpatrick to LIB 6 for no gain (12-B.Tillmon31-E.Benton).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - ME 6(7:59 - 1st) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 81-E.Edwards. 81-E.Edwards runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ME 6(7:24 - 1st) 12-J.Fagnano incomplete. Intended for 81-E.Edwards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ME 6(7:18 - 1st) 12-J.Fagnano incomplete. Intended for 38-S.Bowman.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - ME 6(7:18 - 1st) 31-K.Doak 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
LIB
Flames
- FG (7 plays, 62 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:13 - 1st) 93-B.Cooey kicks 62 yards from UMAINE 35. 1-S.Louis runs 97 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:10 - 1st) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(6:56 - 1st) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMAINE End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(6:56 - 1st) 2-D.Young to UMAINE 18 for -7 yards (14-S.Ajayi). Penalty on LIB 14-S.Ajayi Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UMAINE 25. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 40(6:56 - 1st) 12-J.Fagnano scrambles to UMAINE 44 for 4 yards (12-B.Tillmon).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - LIB 44(6:32 - 1st) 7-E.Reed to UMAINE 45 for 1 yard (97-E.Mitchell44-A.Lewis).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - LIB 45(5:58 - 1st) 12-J.Fagnano sacked at UMAINE 44 for -1 yard (44-A.Lewis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - LIB 44(5:30 - 1st) 35-D.Deoul punts 56 yards from UMAINE 44 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
ME
Black Bears
- Fumble (2 plays, 9 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ME 20(4:48 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 34-J.Mack. 34-J.Mack to LIB 37 for 17 yards (3-R.Carr).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ME 37(4:39 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to LIB 50 for 13 yards (4-J.Huffman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ME 50(4:17 - 1st) 34-J.Mack to LIB 50 for no gain (18-A.Oregon).
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - ME 50(3:57 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to UMAINE 17 for 33 yards (28-S.St-Lot).
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ME 17(3:22 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert to UMAINE 22 FUMBLES. 65-T.Sargeant to UMAINE 23 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - ME 23(3:00 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to UMAINE 18 for 5 yards (4-J.Huffman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ME 18(2:39 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - ME 18(2:02 - 1st) 10-A.Probert 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
LIB
Flames
- TD (4 plays, 5 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:57 - 1st) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMAINE End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(1:52 - 1st) 27-J.Fitzpatrick to UMAINE 27 for 2 yards (1-J.Scruggs7-T.Land).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 27(1:52 - 1st) 12-J.Fagnano to UMAINE 34 FUMBLES (23-K.Clark). 1-J.Scruggs to UMAINE 5 for 29 yards (75-C.Mulvey).
ME
Black Bears
- Interception (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - ME 5(1:19 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ME 5(1:06 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to UMAINE 1 for 4 yards (99-J.Lezin9-K.Whitaker).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ME 1(1:01 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to UMAINE 1 for no gain (12-T.Lowe).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - ME 1(0:26 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- TD (7 plays, 69 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMAINE End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(14:52 - 2nd) 12-J.Fagnano incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Miller.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 25(14:52 - 2nd) 7-E.Reed to UMAINE 24 for -1 yard (99-R.Rusins).
|
Int
|
3 & 11 - LIB 24(14:45 - 2nd) 12-J.Fagnano incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Blair INTERCEPTED by 13-I.Steele at LIB 31. 13-I.Steele to LIB 31 for no gain.
ME
Black Bears
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ME 31(13:59 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 33 for 2 yards (4-J.Huffman).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ME 33(13:48 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - ME 33(13:10 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to LIB 50 for 17 yards (28-S.St-Lot).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ME 50(13:04 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack to UMAINE 44 for 6 yards (28-S.St-Lot).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - ME 44(12:38 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack to UMAINE 38 for 6 yards (18-A.Oregon).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ME 38(12:20 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to UMAINE 18 for 20 yards (4-J.Huffman).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ME 18(11:48 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 20-T.Henderson. 20-T.Henderson runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:28 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- TD (10 plays, 39 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:22 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMAINE End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(11:22 - 2nd) 7-E.Reed to UMAINE 33 for 8 yards (14-S.Ajayi).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - LIB 33(11:22 - 2nd) 7-E.Reed to UMAINE 37 for 4 yards (9-A.Jenkins).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 37(10:50 - 2nd) 12-J.Fagnano incomplete. Intended for 7-E.Reed.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 37(10:13 - 2nd) 7-E.Reed to UMAINE 50 for 13 yards (14-S.Ajayi).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 50(10:07 - 2nd) 7-E.Reed to UMAINE 49 for -1 yard (15-J.Sanders).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - LIB 49(9:32 - 2nd) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 2-D.Young. 2-D.Young to LIB 43 for 8 yards (20-B.Wilson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - LIB 43(8:58 - 2nd) Penalty on LIB 20-B.Wilson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LIB 43. No Play.
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 28(8:31 - 2nd) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 81-E.Edwards. 81-E.Edwards runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:25 - 2nd) 31-K.Doak extra point is good.
ME
Black Bears
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:15 - 2nd) 93-B.Cooey kicks 58 yards from UMAINE 35. 1-S.Louis to LIB 46 for 39 yards (24-K.Joseph).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ME 46(8:15 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to UMAINE 44 for 10 yards (24-K.Joseph).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ME 44(8:06 - 2nd) Penalty on LIB 7-D.King False start 5 yards enforced at UMAINE 44. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 15 - ME 49(7:49 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 23-F.Hickson. 23-F.Hickson to UMAINE 33 for 16 yards (3-R.Carr99-J.Lezin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ME 33(7:28 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - ME 33(7:02 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 7-D.King. 7-D.King to UMAINE 18 for 15 yards (4-J.Huffman).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ME 18(6:56 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 3-J.Huntley. 3-J.Huntley to UMAINE 3 for 15 yards (4-J.Huffman).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 3 - ME 3(6:29 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to UMAINE 5 for -2 yards (12-T.Lowe).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ME 5(6:19 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - ME 5(5:44 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 23-F.Hickson. 23-F.Hickson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:39 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ME 35(5:33 - 2nd) Penalty on LIB 5-D.Stubbs Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at LIB 35. No Play.
LIB
Flames
- TD (10 plays, 70 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:33 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 73 yards from LIB 20. 81-E.Edwards to UMAINE 35 for 28 yards (17-K.Coleman).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 35(5:33 - 2nd) 2-D.Young to UMAINE 45 for 10 yards (13-I.Steele).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 45(5:24 - 2nd) Penalty on UMAINE 75-C.Mulvey False start 5 yards enforced at UMAINE 45. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - LIB 40(4:41 - 2nd) 12-J.Fagnano to UMAINE 44 for 4 yards (96-T.Clark).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - LIB 44(4:26 - 2nd) 12-J.Fagnano to UMAINE 50 for 6 yards (5-M.Caper).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - LIB 50(3:47 - 2nd) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 11-J.Blair. 11-J.Blair to LIB 38 for 12 yards. Penalty on UMAINE 15-O.Jean-Charles Holding 10 yards enforced at UMAINE 50. No Play.
|
+39 YD
|
3 & 15 - LIB 40(3:08 - 2nd) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 81-E.Edwards. 81-E.Edwards to LIB 21 for 39 yards (6-C.Espinoza).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 21(2:42 - 2nd) 27-J.Fitzpatrick runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:19 - 2nd) 31-K.Doak extra point is good.
ME
Black Bears
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:12 - 2nd) 93-B.Cooey kicks 44 yards from UMAINE 35. 47-R.Green to LIB 30 for 9 yards (33-E.Simon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ME 30(2:12 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ME 30(2:05 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 30 for no gain (12-T.Lowe5-C.Mitchell).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - ME 30(1:57 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 1-S.Louis. 1-S.Louis to LIB 45 for 15 yards (13-J.Swann).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ME 45(1:50 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa. Penalty on UMAINE 28-S.St-Lot Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LIB 45. No Play.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ME 40(1:32 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack to UMAINE 20 for 20 yards (12-T.Lowe).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ME 20(1:24 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 34-J.Mack. 34-J.Mack to UMAINE 20 for no gain (12-T.Lowe).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ME 20(1:11 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Louis.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - ME 20(1:04 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 34-J.Mack. 34-J.Mack to UMAINE 7 for 13 yards (8-J.Grayer).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - ME 7(1:00 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack to UMAINE 2 for 5 yards (23-A.Otero52-J.Wiley).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - ME 2(0:47 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:28 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
ME
Black Bears
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:22 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMAINE End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ME 25(0:22 - 2nd) kneels at UMAINE 23 for -2 yards.
LIB
Flames
- TD (8 plays, 85 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:22 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMAINE End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-D.Young to UMAINE 25 for no gain (14-S.Ajayi).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 25(15:00 - 3rd) 27-J.Fitzpatrick to UMAINE 24 for -1 yard (96-T.Clark).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - LIB 24(14:15 - 3rd) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 81-E.Edwards. 81-E.Edwards to UMAINE 35 for 11 yards (31-E.Benton28-M.Glaize).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 35(13:40 - 3rd) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 81-E.Edwards. 81-E.Edwards to UMAINE 33 for -2 yards (23-K.Clark).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - LIB 33(12:50 - 3rd) 81-E.Edwards to UMAINE 37 for 4 yards (14-S.Ajayi).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - LIB 37(12:10 - 3rd) 12-J.Fagnano sacked at UMAINE 33 for -4 yards (11-J.Lemonier).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - LIB 33(11:20 - 3rd) 35-D.Deoul punts 43 yards from UMAINE 33 to LIB 24 fair catch by 5-D.Stubbs.
ME
Black Bears
- Downs (5 plays, 48 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ME 24(10:40 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 20 for -4 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 14 - ME 20(10:31 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to LIB 29 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - ME 20(10:00 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|
+30 YD
|
3 & 14 - ME 20(10:00 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to UMAINE 50 for 30 yards (28-S.St-Lot).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ME 50(9:38 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith. Team penalty on UMAINE 12 players 5 yards enforced at UMAINE 50. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 5 - ME 45(9:15 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to UMAINE 27 for 18 yards (12-T.Lowe).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ME 27(9:11 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to UMAINE 7 for 20 yards (1-M.Patterson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - ME 7(8:50 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:35 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- Interception (5 plays, 36 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:30 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMAINE End Zone. touchback.
|
+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(8:30 - 3rd) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 81-E.Edwards. 81-E.Edwards to LIB 31 for 44 yards (23-K.Clark).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 31(8:30 - 3rd) 7-E.Reed to LIB 30 for 1 yard (6-C.Espinoza96-T.Clark).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LIB 30(7:50 - 3rd) 12-J.Fagnano incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Young.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - LIB 30(7:15 - 3rd) 2-D.Young to LIB 27 for 3 yards (6-C.Espinoza).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 6 - LIB 27(7:10 - 3rd) 12-J.Fagnano incomplete. Intended for 38-S.Bowman.
ME
Black Bears
- TD (6 plays, 37 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ME 27(6:25 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to LIB 34 for 7 yards (23-A.Otero8-J.Grayer).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - ME 34(6:20 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 38 for 4 yards (23-A.Otero).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ME 38(5:50 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 38 for no gain (1-M.Patterson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ME 38(5:00 - 3rd) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 39 for 1 yard (12-T.Lowe5-C.Mitchell).
|
Int
|
3 & 9 - ME 39(4:10 - 3rd) 8-L.Brown incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-R.Carr at LIB 48. 3-R.Carr to LIB 37 for 11 yards (25-P.Pickett).
ME
Black Bears
- TD (2 plays, 52 yards, 0:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ME 37(3:40 - 3rd) 12-J.Fagnano sacked at LIB 42 for -5 yards (15-J.Sanders).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - ME 42(3:29 - 3rd) 27-J.Fitzpatrick to LIB 42 for no gain (35-T.Dupree).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 15 - ME 42(2:55 - 3rd) 2-D.Young to LIB 29 for 13 yards (43-B.Alexander33-W.Cozad).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - ME 29(2:20 - 3rd) 12-J.Fagnano to LIB 24 for 5 yards (35-T.Dupree).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ME 24(1:40 - 3rd) 12-J.Fagnano sacked at LIB 29 for -5 yards (23-K.Clark).
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 15 - ME 29(0:55 - 3rd) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 11-J.Blair. 11-J.Blair runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:10 - 3rd) 31-K.Doak extra point is good.
ME
Black Bears
- TD (6 plays, 55 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:08 - 3rd) 93-B.Cooey kicks 13 yards from UMAINE 35. 26-M.Taylor to UMAINE 48 for no gain (80-B.Brumm).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ME 48(0:08 - 3rd) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 11-J.Blair. 11-J.Blair to LIB 43 for 9 yards (13-I.Steele).
|
+43 YD
|
2 & 1 - ME 43(0:07 - 3rd) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 10-A.Miller. 10-A.Miller runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(15:00 - 4th) to LIB 2 for no gain.
LIB
Flames
- TD (6 plays, 54 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:53 - 4th) 93-B.Cooey kicks 50 yards from UMAINE 35. 23-F.Hickson to LIB 15 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 15(14:53 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 15(14:51 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to LIB 24 for 9 yards (3-R.Carr).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - LIB 24(14:48 - 4th) Penalty on LIB 40-Z.Foutz Unsportsmanlike conduct 12 yards enforced at LIB 24. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - LIB 12(14:37 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - LIB 12(14:37 - 4th) 46-A.Alves punts 43 yards from LIB 12 to UMAINE 45 fair catch by 11-J.Blair.
ME
Black Bears
- Downs (12 plays, 46 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ME 45(14:29 - 4th) Penalty on UMAINE 88-D.Rymer Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at UMAINE 45. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ME 30(14:22 - 4th) 81-E.Edwards incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Blair.
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - ME 30(14:22 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 10-A.Miller. 10-A.Miller to LIB 46 for 24 yards (23-K.Clark).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - ME 46(14:14 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 10-A.Miller. 10-A.Miller to LIB 18 for 28 yards (31-E.Benton).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ME 18(13:55 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano to LIB 7 for 11 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - ME 7(13:35 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 81-E.Edwards. 81-E.Edwards runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:00 - 4th) 36-C.Carson extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:53 - 4th) 93-B.Cooey kicks 43 yards from UMAINE 35. 23-F.Hickson to LIB 41 for 19 yards (23-A.Otero).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 41(12:53 - 4th) Penalty on UMAINE 36-C.Carson Offside 5 yards enforced at LIB 41. No Play.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 46(12:53 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 40-Z.Foutz. 40-Z.Foutz to UMAINE 32 for 22 yards (23-A.Otero).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 32(12:53 - 4th) 34-J.Mack to UMAINE 32 for no gain (12-T.Lowe).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 32(12:46 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to UMAINE 15 for 17 yards (12-T.Lowe).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 15(12:20 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LIB 15(11:39 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - LIB 15(11:15 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:11 - 4th) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
ME
Black Bears
- TD (13 plays, 105 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:04 - 4th) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to UMAINE End Zone. touchback.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ME 25(11:04 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 11-J.Blair. 11-J.Blair to UMAINE 41 for 16 yards (6-C.Espinoza).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ME 41(11:04 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano sacked at UMAINE 39 for -2 yards (94-V.Elefante99-R.Rusins).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 12 - ME 39(10:30 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 7-E.Reed. 7-E.Reed to LIB 45 for 16 yards (19-C.Megginson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ME 45(9:55 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Young. Team penalty on UMAINE Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at LIB 45. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 25 - ME 40(9:25 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 11-J.Blair. 11-J.Blair to UMAINE 48 for 8 yards (31-E.Benton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - ME 48(9:17 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano incomplete. Intended for 81-E.Edwards.
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 17 - ME 48(8:30 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 2-D.Young. 2-D.Young to LIB 28 for 24 yards (28-M.Glaize). Team penalty on LIB Offside declined.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ME 28(8:28 - 4th) 7-E.Reed to LIB 22 for 6 yards (14-S.Ajayi). Penalty on UMAINE 2-D.Young Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 25.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 17 - ME 35(8:20 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Blair.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 17 - ME 35(8:10 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 2-D.Young. 2-D.Young to LIB 29 for 6 yards (23-K.Clark).
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - ME 29(8:03 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano sacked at LIB 32 for -3 yards (15-J.Sanders).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 14 - ME 32(7:35 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Hennie.
LIB
Flames
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 32(6:55 - 4th) 23-F.Hickson to UMAINE 48 for 20 yards (3-R.Carr).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 48(6:49 - 4th) 23-F.Hickson to UMAINE 46 for 2 yards (12-T.Lowe).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 46(6:00 - 4th) 20-T.Henderson pushed ob at UMAINE 48 for -2 yards (3-R.Carr).
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - LIB 48(5:20 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert sacked at LIB 46 for -6 yards (20-M.Roberts).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - LIB 46(4:40 - 4th) 46-A.Alves punts 44 yards from LIB 46 to UMAINE 10 fair catch by. Team penalty on UMAINE Running into kicker declined.
LIB
Flames
|Result
|Play
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 10(4:00 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 2-D.Young. 2-D.Young to UMAINE 37 for 27 yards (28-M.Glaize).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 37(3:41 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 11-J.Blair. 11-J.Blair to UMAINE 48 for 11 yards (31-E.Benton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 37(3:15 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Blair.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LIB 37(2:52 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Blair. Penalty on LIB 6-C.Espinoza Pass interference 10 yards enforced at UMAINE 37. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 47(2:52 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano to UMAINE 46 for -1 yard (92-M.Wolk).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - LIB 46(2:47 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 10-A.Miller. 10-A.Miller to LIB 45 for 9 yards (6-C.Espinoza).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - LIB 45(2:15 - 4th) 27-J.Fitzpatrick to LIB 41 for 4 yards (28-M.Glaize).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - LIB 45(1:50 - 4th) 27-J.Fitzpatrick to LIB 41 for 4 yards (28-M.Glaize).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 41(1:50 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 2-D.Young. 2-D.Young to LIB 20 for 21 yards (28-M.Glaize19-C.Megginson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 20(1:40 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano incomplete. Intended for 38-S.Bowman. Penalty on LIB 6-C.Espinoza Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 20. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 10(1:30 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Young.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 10(1:29 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 11-J.Blair. 11-J.Blair to LIB 7 for 3 yards (6-C.Espinoza).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - LIB 7(1:22 - 4th) 12-J.Fagnano complete to 11-J.Blair. 11-J.Blair runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:50 - 4th) 36-C.Carson extra point is good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|28
|Rushing
|9
|8
|Passing
|16
|18
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|551
|479
|Total Plays
|77
|64
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|116
|136
|Rush Attempts
|38
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|435
|343
|Comp. - Att.
|26-39
|23-36
|Yards Per Pass
|11.2
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|10-97
|8-87
|Touchdowns
|6
|8
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|5
|5
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-49.5
|2-43.5
|Return Yards
|39
|204
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-28
|7-204
|Int. - Returns
|1-11
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|435
|PASS YDS
|343
|
|
|116
|RUSH YDS
|136
|
|
|551
|TOTAL YDS
|479
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NEVADA
UTAHST
3
22
4th 14:44 ESPU
-
14BOISE
BYU
18
28
4th 12:10 ESP2
-
AF
HAWAII
28
20
3rd 14:03 CBSS
-
SALA
TROY
13
37
Final ESPN2
-
LALAF
ARKST
37
20
Final ESPU
-
UCLA
STNFRD
34
16
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
FAU
36
31
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
CUSE
27
20
Final ESPN
-
4OHIOST
NWEST
52
3
Final BTN
-
UNLV
FRESNO
27
56
Final CBSSN
-
WVU
5OKLA
14
52
Final FOX
-
PURDUE
23IOWA
20
26
Final ESPN2
-
6WISC
ILL
23
24
Final BTN
-
IOWAST
TXTECH
34
24
Final FS1
-
HOU
UCONN
24
17
Final ESPNU
-
3CLEM
LVILLE
45
10
Final ABC
-
NCST
BC
24
45
Final FSN
-
11AUBURN
ARK
51
10
Final SECN
-
KENTST
OHIO
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
MIAMI
28
21
Final/OT ACCN
-
9FLA
SC
38
27
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
BGREEN
38
20
Final ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BALLST
14
52
Final ESPN+
-
TCU
KSTATE
17
24
Final FSN
-
NILL
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESPN+
-
OREGST
CAL
21
17
Final PACN
-
NMEX
WYO
10
23
Final ATSN
-
CSTCAR
GAS
27
30
Final/3OT ESP3
-
2LSU
MISSST
36
13
Final CBS
-
USM
LATECH
30
45
Final NFLN
-
12OREG
25WASH
35
31
Final ABC
-
TEMPLE
19SMU
21
45
Final ESPN2
-
BUFF
AKRON
21
0
Final ESP3
-
LAMON
24APLST
7
52
Final ESPN+
-
UNC
VATECH
41
43
Final/6OT FSN
-
IND
MD
34
28
Final BTN
-
TULSA
21CINCY
13
24
Final ESPNU
-
20MINN
RUT
42
7
Final BTN
-
DUKE
UVA
14
48
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
NAVY
3
35
Final CBSSN
-
CHARLO
WKY
14
30
Final ESPN+
-
22MIZZOU
VANDY
14
21
Final SECN
-
MTSU
NTEXAS
30
33
Final STAD
-
ODU
UAB
14
38
Final ESPN+
-
18BAYLOR
OKLAST
45
27
Final FOX
-
17ARIZST
13UTAH
3
21
Final PACN
-
ME
LIB
44
59
Final ESPN+
-
RICE
TXSA
27
31
Final ESP3
-
UK
10UGA
0
21
Final ESPN
-
KANSAS
15TEXAS
48
50
Final LHN
-
SDGST
SJST
27
17
Final FBOOK
-
COLO
WASHST
10
41
Final ESPNU
-
UTEP
FIU
17
32
Final ESPN+
-
WMICH
EMICH
27
34
Final ESPN+
-
ARMY
GAST
21
28
Final ESPN+
-
ECU
UCF
28
41
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
MEMP
17
47
Final ESPN2
-
16MICH
7PSU
21
28
Final ABC
-
FSU
WAKE
20
22
Final ACCN
-
TXAM
MISS
24
17
Final SECN
-
TENN
1BAMA
13
35
Final ESPN
-
ARIZ
USC
14
41
Final PACN