Calvert airs it out with 5TDs; Liberty downs Maine 59-44

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Stephen Calvert threw for five touchdowns and passed the 10,000-yard passing mark for his career and Liberty beat Maine 59-44 on Saturday.

The Flames have won three straight home games and are 8-2 at Williams Stadium since joining the FBS ranks in 2018. Liberty now has won five straight by an average margin of 16.4 points.

Calvert was 23-of-35 passing for 351 yards. He threw scores to five receivers and completed passes to 11 receivers. Antonio Gandy-Golden caught nine passes for 149 yards and became the Flames' all-time receiving yards leader.

Liberty built leads of 31-3 and 38-10 on scoring passes from Calvert to Tory Henderson and Frankie Hickson.

On the other side, Maine's Joe Fagnano completed 25 of 37 attempts for 445 yards and five TDs as well. Fagnano threw three scores in the fourth quarter with Maine trailing 52-24 entering the period. Maine outgained Liberty (5-2) in total yards 572-487 and held the ball for 36 minutes.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

