|
|
|CHARLO
|WKY
Storey leads Western Kentucky over Charlotte 30-14
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) Ty Storey passed for 283 yards and two touchdowns and Western Kentucky scored the final 16 points to pull away from Charlotte 30-14 on Saturday.
Lucky Jackson caught five passes for 141 yards and a touchdown for the Hilltoppers (5-2, 4-0 Conference USA).
Cory Munson kicked field goals of 45, 32 and 48 yards to help Western Kentucky build a 23-14 lead with 5:41 left in the third quarter. Story connected with Jackson for an 8-yard TD pass to cap the scoring with 8 seconds left in the third.
The teams scored touchdowns on four of the first five possessions of the game with Chris Reynolds' 47-yard pass to Benny LeMay making it 14-all for the 49ers (2-5, 0-3) with 9 minutes left in the second quarter.
Reynolds passed for 200 yards, a touchdown and an interception, the only turnover in the game.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 7:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(15:00 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 29 for 4 yards (99-J.Madden31-A.Kincade).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CHARLO 29(15:00 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 32-B.LeMay.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - CHARLO 29(14:27 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to CHA 35 for 6 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(14:22 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 41 for 6 yards (36-K.Bailey2-D.Key).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHARLO 41(13:45 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 39 for -2 yards (90-J.George).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - CHARLO 39(13:06 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to WKY 48 for 13 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48(12:21 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to WKY 27 for 21 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 27(11:42 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 1-M.Elder. 1-M.Elder to WKY 29 for -2 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - CHARLO 29(11:03 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to WKY 22 for 7 yards (90-J.George).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHARLO 22(10:40 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles runs ob at WKY 17 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 17(10:00 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to WKY 12 for 5 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHARLO 12(8:58 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay pushed ob at WKY 4 for 8 yards (2-D.Key).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 4 - CHARLO 4(8:13 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to WKY 4 for no gain (34-J.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHARLO 4(7:58 - 1st) 30-I.Finger runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:16 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 6:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:12 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(7:12 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 23 for -2 yards (40-M.Watts).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - WKY 23(7:12 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan pushed ob at WKY 35 for 12 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 35(6:28 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Sloan.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 35(5:59 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 44 for 9 yards (6-M.Osborne).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - WKY 44(5:52 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to WKY 48 for 4 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 48(5:17 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 45 for -3 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - WKY 45(4:40 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 48 for 3 yards (29-J.Pitman).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - WKY 48(3:59 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to CHA 38 for 14 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 38(3:20 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon pushed ob at CHA 21 for 17 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 21(2:49 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to CHA 22 for -1 yard (15-M.Gibbs).
|
Sack
|
2 & 11 - WKY 22(2:20 - 1st) 4-T.Storey sacked at CHA 30 for -8 yards (5-A.Highsmith99-T.Chandler).
|
+30 YD
|
3 & 19 - WKY 30(1:47 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:59 - 1st) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (6 plays, 52 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:52 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(0:52 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete.
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25(0:52 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to WKY 49 for 26 yards (24-R.Cray).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49(0:45 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to WKY 49 for no gain (99-J.Madden). Penalty on CHA 75-J.Timmons Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WKY 49.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 25 - CHARLO 36(0:08 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 41 for 5 yards (10-D.Malone).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 20 - CHARLO 41(0:00 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 47 for 6 yards (90-J.George).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - CHARLO 47(15:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 25-N.Henderson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - CHARLO 47(14:16 - 2nd) 19-C.Bowler punts 53 yards from CHA 47 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (3 plays, 80 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 20(14:11 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 25 for 5 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - WKY 25(14:01 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 31 for 6 yards (22-H.Segura).
|
+69 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 31(13:26 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:57 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:45 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 40 yards from WKY 35 to CHA 25 fair catch by 9-V.Tucker.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(12:45 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 26 for 1 yard (29-B.Bishop).
|
+31 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 26(12:44 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to WKY 43 for 31 yards (15-T.Darden).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 43(12:14 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 30-I.Finger.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 43(11:42 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to WKY 39 for 4 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - CHARLO 39(11:33 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to WKY 31 for 8 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31(10:49 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay pushed ob at WKY 28 for 3 yards. Penalty on CHA 71-C.Clark Holding 10 yards enforced at WKY 31. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 20 - CHARLO 41(10:17 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at WKY 47 for -6 yards (10-D.Malone).
|
+47 YD
|
2 & 26 - CHARLO 47(9:53 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 32-B.LeMay. 32-B.LeMay runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:09 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- FG (11 plays, 48 yards, 4:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:00 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(9:00 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 31 for 6 yards (1-J.Fugate).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 31(9:00 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to WKY 34 for 3 yards (34-J.Gemmell15-M.Gibbs).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WKY 34(8:21 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to WKY 37 for 3 yards (60-B.Wallace).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 37(7:47 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Sloan.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 37(7:19 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 38 for 1 yard (82-Z.Gemmell).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - WKY 38(7:14 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 49 for 11 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 49(6:41 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to CHA 47 for 4 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - WKY 47(6:11 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson. Penalty on CHA 29-J.Pitman Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CHA 47. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 32(5:32 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to CHA 32 for no gain (40-M.Watts).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 32(5:25 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to CHA 27 for 5 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WKY 27(4:55 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - WKY 27(4:18 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:14 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(4:08 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 29 for 4 yards (99-J.Madden).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHARLO 29(4:08 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 32 for 3 yards (90-J.George).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CHARLO 32(3:30 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 32 for no gain (28-G.Appleberry90-J.George).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - CHARLO 32(2:46 - 2nd) 19-C.Bowler punts 40 yards from CHA 32. 24-R.Cray to WKY 36 for 8 yards (24-S.Rogers).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Missed FG (8 plays, 41 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 36(2:40 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 43 for 7 yards (40-M.Watts).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 3 - WKY 43(2:32 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to CHA 38 for 19 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 38(2:07 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to CHA 39 for -1 yard (22-H.Segura).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - WKY 39(1:48 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson pushed ob at CHA 34 for 5 yards (22-H.Segura).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - WKY 34(1:24 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey pushed ob at CHA 27 for 7 yards (6-M.Osborne).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - WKY 27(1:19 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey sacked at CHA 34 for -7 yards FUMBLES (5-A.Highsmith). 4-T.Storey to CHA 38 for no gain.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 21 - WKY 38(1:14 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson runs ob at CHA 28 for 10 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - WKY 28(1:03 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to CHA 23 for 5 yards (98-T.Horne15-M.Gibbs).
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - WKY 23(0:57 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:17 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35. 14-G.LaFrance to WKY 22 for 22 yards (1-J.Fugate12-C.Haynes).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 22(15:00 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 21 for -1 yard (98-T.Horne34-J.Gemmell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WKY 21(14:55 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - WKY 21(14:27 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - WKY 21(14:22 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 47 yards from WKY 21. 8-N.Lyon to CHA 38 for 6 yards (36-K.Bailey2-D.Key).
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38(14:16 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay pushed ob at CHA 44 for 6 yards (2-D.Key). Penalty on CHA 75-J.Timmons Holding 10 yards enforced at CHA 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - CHARLO 28(14:03 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - CHARLO 28(13:41 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 20 - CHARLO 28(13:33 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 32-B.LeMay. 32-B.LeMay to CHA 31 for 3 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - CHARLO 31(13:26 - 3rd) 19-C.Bowler punts 0 yards from CHA 31 blocked by 12-A.Brathwaite. to CHA 14 for no gain.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- FG (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 14(12:48 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to CHA 9 for 5 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WKY 9(12:39 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to CHA 8 for 1 yard (5-A.Highsmith).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - WKY 8(12:39 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey sacked at CHA 14 for -6 yards (29-J.Pitman).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - WKY 14(11:25 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Interception (6 plays, 1 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:49 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(10:45 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 28 for 3 yards (15-T.Darden).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 28(10:45 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to CHA 34 for 6 yards (15-T.Darden).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHARLO 34(10:02 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 37 for 3 yards (33-M.Wright).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37(9:14 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Elder. Penalty on WKY 24-R.Cray Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CHA 37. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48(8:36 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to WKY 47 for 1 yard (34-J.Jones).
|
Int
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 47(8:31 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker INTERCEPTED by 24-R.Cray at WKY 26. 24-R.Cray to WKY 26 for no gain.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- FG (4 plays, 44 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 26(7:47 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to CHA 28 for 46 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 28(7:42 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker pushed ob at CHA 25 for 3 yards (1-J.Fugate2-B.Faison-Walden).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - WKY 25(7:08 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey sacked at CHA 30 for -5 yards (40-M.Watts).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - WKY 30(6:33 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Jernighan.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - WKY 30(5:53 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:46 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(5:41 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 28 for 3 yards (15-T.Darden).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 28(5:41 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 28 for no gain (36-K.Bailey).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CHARLO 28(5:04 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - CHARLO 28(4:17 - 3rd) 19-C.Bowler punts 39 yards from CHA 28 to WKY 33 fair catch by 24-R.Cray.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (11 plays, 67 yards, 3:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 33(4:09 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 39 for 6 yards (90-T.Doctor). Penalty on CHA 34-J.Gemmell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WKY 39.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 46(4:03 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to CHA 44 for 2 yards (6-M.Osborne).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WKY 44(3:34 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Sloan.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WKY 44(3:00 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 8 - WKY 44(2:54 - 3rd) Penalty on CHA 29-J.Pitman Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CHA 44. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 29(2:49 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Sloan.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 29(2:49 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to CHA 28 for 1 yard (92-D.Stewart2-B.Faison-Walden).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - WKY 28(2:44 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to CHA 21 for 7 yards (4-L.McMillan).
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 2 - WKY 21(2:03 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to CHA 13 for 8 yards (40-M.Watts5-A.Highsmith).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 13(1:28 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to CHA 8 for 5 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - WKY 8(0:55 - 3rd) 11-L.Jackson complete to 4-T.Storey. 4-T.Storey runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:14 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (9 plays, 18 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:08 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(0:08 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25(0:08 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 1-M.Elder. 1-M.Elder to CHA 30 for 5 yards (15-T.Darden).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHARLO 30(15:00 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to CHA 37 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37(14:18 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 30-I.Finger.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 37(13:39 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 47 for 10 yards (51-R.Staats).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47(13:33 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles runs ob at WKY 49 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CHARLO 49(13:01 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - CHARLO 49(12:18 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay pushed ob at WKY 38 for 11 yards (9-M.Staples). Penalty on CHA 70-D.Emmanuel Holding 10 yards enforced at WKY 49. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 16 - CHARLO 41(12:12 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 32-B.LeMay. 32-B.LeMay to CHA 43 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - CHARLO 43(11:50 - 4th) 19-C.Bowler punts 37 yards from CHA 43 out of bounds at the WKY 20.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Missed FG (7 plays, 50 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 20(11:08 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 29 for 9 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 1 - WKY 29(11:00 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 46 for 17 yards (29-J.Pitman).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 46(10:23 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to CHA 49 for 5 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - WKY 49(9:52 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to CHA 34 for 15 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 34(9:20 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to CHA 33 for 1 yard (4-L.McMillan).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - WKY 33(8:47 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to CHA 30 for 3 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WKY 30(8:14 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to CHA 30 for no gain (15-M.Gibbs2-B.Faison-Walden).
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - WKY 30(7:40 - 4th) 46-C.Munson 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CHARLO
49ers
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 30(7:00 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to CHA 35 for 5 yards (99-J.Madden).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CHARLO 35(6:56 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CHARLO 35(6:56 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 5 - CHARLO 35(6:19 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to CHA 39 for 4 yards (36-K.Bailey15-T.Darden).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 39(6:19 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to CHA 40 for -1 yard (2-B.Faison-Walden6-M.Osborne).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - WKY 40(6:12 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to CHA 41 for -1 yard (29-J.Pitman).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 12 - WKY 41(5:35 - 4th) 4-T.Storey to CHA 39 for 2 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WKY 39(4:56 - 4th) 47-J.Haggerty punts 31 yards from CHA 39 to CHA 8 fair catch by 8-N.Lyon.
CHARLO
49ers
- Downs (5 plays, 23 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 8(4:09 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 25 for 17 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(4:02 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25(3:28 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to CHA 32 for 7 yards (10-D.Malone).
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - CHARLO 32(3:00 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 22 for -10 yards (10-D.Malone).
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 13 - CHARLO 22(2:43 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 30-I.Finger. 30-I.Finger to CHA 31 for 9 yards (28-G.Appleberry34-J.Jones).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- End of Game (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 31(2:14 - 4th) 4-T.Storey kneels at CHA 33 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - WKY 33(2:02 - 4th) 4-T.Storey kneels at CHA 35 for -2 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 14 - WKY 35(1:21 - 4th) 4-T.Storey kneels at CHA 39 for -4 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|19
|Rushing
|5
|6
|Passing
|8
|10
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|269
|329
|Total Plays
|59
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|86
|60
|Rush Attempts
|30
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|1.7
|Net Yards Passing
|183
|269
|Comp. - Att.
|15-29
|22-31
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-90
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.3
|2-39.0
|Return Yards
|6
|47
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|2-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|183
|PASS YDS
|269
|
|
|86
|RUSH YDS
|60
|
|
|269
|TOTAL YDS
|329
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
KANSAS
15TEXAS
48
47
4th 0:30 LHN
-
ECU
UCF
28
41
4th 1:38 CBSSN
-
TXAM
MISS
17
14
4th 4:33 SECN
-
FSU
WAKE
20
22
4th 4:18 ACCN
-
16MICH
7PSU
21
28
4th 4:28 ABC
-
ARIZ
USC
0
17
2nd 0:48 PACN
-
14BOISE
BYU
7
7
1st 3:28 ESPN2
-
NEVADA
UTAHST
3
7
1st 4:07 ESPU
-
TENN
1BAMA
10
21
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
SALA
TROY
13
37
Final ESPN2
-
LALAF
ARKST
37
20
Final ESPU
-
UCLA
STNFRD
34
16
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
FAU
36
31
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
CUSE
27
20
Final ESPN
-
4OHIOST
NWEST
52
3
Final BTN
-
UNLV
FRESNO
27
56
Final CBSSN
-
6WISC
ILL
23
24
Final BTN
-
3CLEM
LVILLE
45
10
Final ABC
-
HOU
UCONN
24
17
Final ESPNU
-
NCST
BC
24
45
Final FSN
-
GATECH
MIAMI
28
21
Final/OT ACCN
-
KENTST
OHIO
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
WVU
5OKLA
14
52
Final FOX
-
IOWAST
TXTECH
34
24
Final FS1
-
PURDUE
23IOWA
20
26
Final ESPN2
-
11AUBURN
ARK
51
10
Final SECN
-
9FLA
SC
38
27
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
BGREEN
38
20
Final ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BALLST
14
52
Final ESPN+
-
NILL
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESPN+
-
TCU
KSTATE
17
24
Final FSN
-
OREGST
CAL
21
17
Final PACN
-
CSTCAR
GAS
27
30
Final/3OT ESP3
-
NMEX
WYO
10
23
Final ATSN
-
12OREG
25WASH
35
31
Final ABC
-
TEMPLE
19SMU
21
45
Final ESPN2
-
BUFF
AKRON
21
0
Final ESP3
-
UNC
VATECH
41
43
Final/6OT FSN
-
DUKE
UVA
14
48
Final ACCN
-
USM
LATECH
30
45
Final NFLN
-
2LSU
MISSST
36
13
Final CBS
-
SFLA
NAVY
3
35
Final CBSSN
-
20MINN
RUT
42
7
Final BTN
-
IND
MD
34
28
Final BTN
-
TULSA
21CINCY
13
24
Final ESPNU
-
LAMON
24APLST
7
52
Final ESPN+
-
MTSU
NTEXAS
30
33
Final STAD
-
18BAYLOR
OKLAST
45
27
Final FOX
-
ODU
UAB
14
38
Final ESPN+
-
CHARLO
WKY
14
30
Final ESPN+
-
22MIZZOU
VANDY
14
21
Final SECN
-
17ARIZST
13UTAH
3
21
Final PACN
-
RICE
TXSA
27
31
Final ESP3
-
ME
LIB
44
59
Final ESPN+
-
UK
10UGA
0
21
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
EMICH
27
34
Final ESPN+
-
SDGST
SJST
27
17
Final FBOOK
-
COLO
WASHST
10
41
Final ESPNU
-
TULANE
MEMP
17
47
Final ESPN2
-
UTEP
FIU
17
32
Final ESPN+
-
ARMY
GAST
21
28
Final ESPN+
-
AF
HAWAII
0
066 O/U
+4
Sat 11:00pm CBSS