Storey leads Western Kentucky over Charlotte 30-14

  • AP
  • Oct 19, 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) Ty Storey passed for 283 yards and two touchdowns and Western Kentucky scored the final 16 points to pull away from Charlotte 30-14 on Saturday.

Lucky Jackson caught five passes for 141 yards and a touchdown for the Hilltoppers (5-2, 4-0 Conference USA).

Cory Munson kicked field goals of 45, 32 and 48 yards to help Western Kentucky build a 23-14 lead with 5:41 left in the third quarter. Story connected with Jackson for an 8-yard TD pass to cap the scoring with 8 seconds left in the third.

The teams scored touchdowns on four of the first five possessions of the game with Chris Reynolds' 47-yard pass to Benny LeMay making it 14-all for the 49ers (2-5, 0-3) with 9 minutes left in the second quarter.

Reynolds passed for 200 yards, a touchdown and an interception, the only turnover in the game.

CHARLO 49ers
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 7:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(15:00 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 29 for 4 yards (99-J.Madden31-A.Kincade).
No Gain
2 & 6 - CHARLO 29
(15:00 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 32-B.LeMay.
+6 YD
3 & 6 - CHARLO 29
(14:27 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to CHA 35 for 6 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(14:22 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 41 for 6 yards (36-K.Bailey2-D.Key).
-2 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 41
(13:45 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 39 for -2 yards (90-J.George).
+13 YD
3 & 6 - CHARLO 39
(13:06 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to WKY 48 for 13 yards (26-D.Ruffin).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48
(12:21 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to WKY 27 for 21 yards (31-A.Kincade).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 27
(11:42 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 1-M.Elder. 1-M.Elder to WKY 29 for -2 yards (31-A.Kincade).
+7 YD
2 & 12 - CHARLO 29
(11:03 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to WKY 22 for 7 yards (90-J.George).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - CHARLO 22
(10:40 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles runs ob at WKY 17 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 17
(10:00 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to WKY 12 for 5 yards (31-A.Kincade).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 12
(8:58 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay pushed ob at WKY 4 for 8 yards (2-D.Key).
No Gain
1 & 4 - CHARLO 4
(8:13 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to WKY 4 for no gain (34-J.Jones).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 4
(7:58 - 1st) 30-I.Finger runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:16 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.

WKY Hilltoppers
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 6:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:12 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(7:12 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 23 for -2 yards (40-M.Watts).
+12 YD
2 & 12 - WKY 23
(7:12 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan pushed ob at WKY 35 for 12 yards (8-N.Lyon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 35
(6:28 - 1st) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Sloan.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 35
(5:59 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 44 for 9 yards (6-M.Osborne).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 44
(5:52 - 1st) 4-T.Storey to WKY 48 for 4 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 48
(5:17 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 45 for -3 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
+3 YD
2 & 13 - WKY 45
(4:40 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 48 for 3 yards (29-J.Pitman).
+14 YD
3 & 10 - WKY 48
(3:59 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to CHA 38 for 14 yards (8-N.Lyon).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38
(3:20 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon pushed ob at CHA 21 for 17 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 21
(2:49 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to CHA 22 for -1 yard (15-M.Gibbs).
Sack
2 & 11 - WKY 22
(2:20 - 1st) 4-T.Storey sacked at CHA 30 for -8 yards (5-A.Highsmith99-T.Chandler).
+30 YD
3 & 19 - WKY 30
(1:47 - 1st) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:59 - 1st) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers
- Punt (6 plays, 52 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:52 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(0:52 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete.
+26 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(0:52 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to WKY 49 for 26 yards (24-R.Cray).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49
(0:45 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to WKY 49 for no gain (99-J.Madden). Penalty on CHA 75-J.Timmons Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WKY 49.
+5 YD
1 & 25 - CHARLO 36
(0:08 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 41 for 5 yards (10-D.Malone).
+6 YD
2 & 20 - CHARLO 41
(0:00 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 47 for 6 yards (90-J.George).
No Gain
3 & 14 - CHARLO 47
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 25-N.Henderson.
Punt
4 & 14 - CHARLO 47
(14:16 - 2nd) 19-C.Bowler punts 53 yards from CHA 47 to WKY End Zone. touchback.

WKY Hilltoppers
- TD (3 plays, 80 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 20
(14:11 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 25 for 5 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 25
(14:01 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 31 for 6 yards (22-H.Segura).
+69 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 31
(13:26 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:57 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:45 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 40 yards from WKY 35 to CHA 25 fair catch by 9-V.Tucker.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(12:45 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 26 for 1 yard (29-B.Bishop).
+31 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 26
(12:44 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to WKY 43 for 31 yards (15-T.Darden).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 43
(12:14 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 30-I.Finger.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 43
(11:42 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to WKY 39 for 4 yards (31-A.Kincade).
+8 YD
3 & 6 - CHARLO 39
(11:33 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to WKY 31 for 8 yards (31-A.Kincade).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31
(10:49 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay pushed ob at WKY 28 for 3 yards. Penalty on CHA 71-C.Clark Holding 10 yards enforced at WKY 31. No Play.
Sack
1 & 20 - CHARLO 41
(10:17 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at WKY 47 for -6 yards (10-D.Malone).
+47 YD
2 & 26 - CHARLO 47
(9:53 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 32-B.LeMay. 32-B.LeMay runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:09 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.

WKY Hilltoppers
- FG (11 plays, 48 yards, 4:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:00 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(9:00 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 31 for 6 yards (1-J.Fugate).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 31
(9:00 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to WKY 34 for 3 yards (34-J.Gemmell15-M.Gibbs).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 34
(8:21 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey to WKY 37 for 3 yards (60-B.Wallace).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 37
(7:47 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Sloan.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 37
(7:19 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to WKY 38 for 1 yard (82-Z.Gemmell).
+11 YD
3 & 9 - WKY 38
(7:14 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to WKY 49 for 11 yards (8-N.Lyon).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 49
(6:41 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to CHA 47 for 4 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
Penalty
2 & 6 - WKY 47
(6:11 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson. Penalty on CHA 29-J.Pitman Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CHA 47. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 32
(5:32 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to CHA 32 for no gain (40-M.Watts).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 32
(5:25 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to CHA 27 for 5 yards (8-N.Lyon).
No Gain
3 & 5 - WKY 27
(4:55 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - WKY 27
(4:18 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson 45 yards Field Goal is Good.

CHARLO 49ers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:14 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(4:08 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 29 for 4 yards (99-J.Madden).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 29
(4:08 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 32 for 3 yards (90-J.George).
No Gain
3 & 3 - CHARLO 32
(3:30 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 32 for no gain (28-G.Appleberry90-J.George).
Punt
4 & 3 - CHARLO 32
(2:46 - 2nd) 19-C.Bowler punts 40 yards from CHA 32. 24-R.Cray to WKY 36 for 8 yards (24-S.Rogers).

WKY Hilltoppers
- Missed FG (8 plays, 41 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 36
(2:40 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 43 for 7 yards (40-M.Watts).
+19 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 43
(2:32 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to CHA 38 for 19 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38
(2:07 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to CHA 39 for -1 yard (22-H.Segura).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - WKY 39
(1:48 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson pushed ob at CHA 34 for 5 yards (22-H.Segura).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - WKY 34
(1:24 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey pushed ob at CHA 27 for 7 yards (6-M.Osborne).
Sack
1 & 10 - WKY 27
(1:19 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey sacked at CHA 34 for -7 yards FUMBLES (5-A.Highsmith). 4-T.Storey to CHA 38 for no gain.
+10 YD
2 & 21 - WKY 38
(1:14 - 2nd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson runs ob at CHA 28 for 10 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 11 - WKY 28
(1:03 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to CHA 23 for 5 yards (98-T.Horne15-M.Gibbs).
No Good
4 & 6 - WKY 23
(0:57 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.

CHARLO 49ers
- Halftime (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 23
(0:22 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 26 for 3 yards (36-K.Bailey10-D.Malone).

WKY Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:17 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35. 14-G.LaFrance to WKY 22 for 22 yards (1-J.Fugate12-C.Haynes).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 22
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 21 for -1 yard (98-T.Horne34-J.Gemmell).
No Gain
2 & 11 - WKY 21
(14:55 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
No Gain
3 & 11 - WKY 21
(14:27 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
Punt
4 & 11 - WKY 21
(14:22 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 47 yards from WKY 21. 8-N.Lyon to CHA 38 for 6 yards (36-K.Bailey2-D.Key).

CHARLO 49ers
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38
(14:16 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay pushed ob at CHA 44 for 6 yards (2-D.Key). Penalty on CHA 75-J.Timmons Holding 10 yards enforced at CHA 38. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - CHARLO 28
(14:03 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
No Gain
2 & 20 - CHARLO 28
(13:41 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
+3 YD
3 & 20 - CHARLO 28
(13:33 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 32-B.LeMay. 32-B.LeMay to CHA 31 for 3 yards (36-K.Bailey).
Punt
4 & 17 - CHARLO 31
(13:26 - 3rd) 19-C.Bowler punts 0 yards from CHA 31 blocked by 12-A.Brathwaite. to CHA 14 for no gain.

WKY Hilltoppers
- FG (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 14
(12:48 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to CHA 9 for 5 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 9
(12:39 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to CHA 8 for 1 yard (5-A.Highsmith).
Sack
3 & 4 - WKY 8
(12:39 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey sacked at CHA 14 for -6 yards (29-J.Pitman).
Field Goal
4 & 10 - WKY 14
(11:25 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

CHARLO 49ers
- Interception (6 plays, 1 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:49 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(10:45 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 28 for 3 yards (15-T.Darden).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 28
(10:45 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to CHA 34 for 6 yards (15-T.Darden).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 34
(10:02 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 37 for 3 yards (33-M.Wright).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(9:14 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Elder. Penalty on WKY 24-R.Cray Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CHA 37. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48
(8:36 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to WKY 47 for 1 yard (34-J.Jones).
Int
2 & 9 - CHARLO 47
(8:31 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker INTERCEPTED by 24-R.Cray at WKY 26. 24-R.Cray to WKY 26 for no gain.

WKY Hilltoppers
- FG (4 plays, 44 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
+46 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 26
(7:47 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson to CHA 28 for 46 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 28
(7:42 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker pushed ob at CHA 25 for 3 yards (1-J.Fugate2-B.Faison-Walden).
Sack
2 & 7 - WKY 25
(7:08 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey sacked at CHA 30 for -5 yards (40-M.Watts).
No Gain
3 & 12 - WKY 30
(6:33 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Jernighan.
Field Goal
4 & 12 - WKY 30
(5:53 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson 48 yards Field Goal is Good.

CHARLO 49ers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:46 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(5:41 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 28 for 3 yards (15-T.Darden).
No Gain
2 & 7 - CHARLO 28
(5:41 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 28 for no gain (36-K.Bailey).
No Gain
3 & 7 - CHARLO 28
(5:04 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
Punt
4 & 7 - CHARLO 28
(4:17 - 3rd) 19-C.Bowler punts 39 yards from CHA 28 to WKY 33 fair catch by 24-R.Cray.

WKY Hilltoppers
- TD (11 plays, 67 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 33
(4:09 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 39 for 6 yards (90-T.Doctor). Penalty on CHA 34-J.Gemmell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WKY 39.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 46
(4:03 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to CHA 44 for 2 yards (6-M.Osborne).
No Gain
2 & 8 - WKY 44
(3:34 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Sloan.
No Gain
3 & 8 - WKY 44
(3:00 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Pearson.
Penalty
4 & 8 - WKY 44
(2:54 - 3rd) Penalty on CHA 29-J.Pitman Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CHA 44. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 29
(2:49 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Sloan.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 29
(2:49 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to CHA 28 for 1 yard (92-D.Stewart2-B.Faison-Walden).
+7 YD
3 & 9 - WKY 28
(2:44 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 16-Q.Jernighan. 16-Q.Jernighan to CHA 21 for 7 yards (4-L.McMillan).
+8 YD
4 & 2 - WKY 21
(2:03 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey to CHA 13 for 8 yards (40-M.Watts5-A.Highsmith).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 13
(1:28 - 3rd) 4-T.Storey complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to CHA 8 for 5 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 8
(0:55 - 3rd) 11-L.Jackson complete to 4-T.Storey. 4-T.Storey runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:14 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson extra point is good.

CHARLO 49ers
- Punt (9 plays, 18 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:08 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(0:08 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(0:08 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 1-M.Elder. 1-M.Elder to CHA 30 for 5 yards (15-T.Darden).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - CHARLO 30
(15:00 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to CHA 37 for 7 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(14:18 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 30-I.Finger.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(13:39 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 47 for 10 yards (51-R.Staats).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47
(13:33 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles runs ob at WKY 49 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - CHARLO 49
(13:01 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
Penalty
3 & 6 - CHARLO 49
(12:18 - 4th) 32-B.LeMay pushed ob at WKY 38 for 11 yards (9-M.Staples). Penalty on CHA 70-D.Emmanuel Holding 10 yards enforced at WKY 49. No Play.
+2 YD
3 & 16 - CHARLO 41
(12:12 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 32-B.LeMay. 32-B.LeMay to CHA 43 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey).
Punt
4 & 14 - CHARLO 43
(11:50 - 4th) 19-C.Bowler punts 37 yards from CHA 43 out of bounds at the WKY 20.

WKY Hilltoppers
- Missed FG (7 plays, 50 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 20
(11:08 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 2-J.Sloan. 2-J.Sloan to WKY 29 for 9 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
+17 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 29
(11:00 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to WKY 46 for 17 yards (29-J.Pitman).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 46
(10:23 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to CHA 49 for 5 yards (8-N.Lyon).
+15 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 49
(9:52 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to CHA 34 for 15 yards (8-N.Lyon).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 34
(9:20 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to CHA 33 for 1 yard (4-L.McMillan).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 33
(8:47 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson to CHA 30 for 3 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
No Gain
3 & 6 - WKY 30
(8:14 - 4th) 4-T.Storey complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to CHA 30 for no gain (15-M.Gibbs2-B.Faison-Walden).
No Good
4 & 6 - WKY 30
(7:40 - 4th) 46-C.Munson 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.

CHARLO 49ers

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 30
(7:00 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to CHA 35 for 5 yards (99-J.Madden).
No Gain
2 & 5 - CHARLO 35
(6:56 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
No Gain
3 & 5 - CHARLO 35
(6:56 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
+4 YD
4 & 5 - CHARLO 35
(6:19 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to CHA 39 for 4 yards (36-K.Bailey15-T.Darden).

WKY Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 39
(6:19 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to CHA 40 for -1 yard (2-B.Faison-Walden6-M.Osborne).
-1 YD
2 & 11 - WKY 40
(6:12 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to CHA 41 for -1 yard (29-J.Pitman).
+2 YD
3 & 12 - WKY 41
(5:35 - 4th) 4-T.Storey to CHA 39 for 2 yards (2-B.Faison-Walden).
Punt
4 & 10 - WKY 39
(4:56 - 4th) 47-J.Haggerty punts 31 yards from CHA 39 to CHA 8 fair catch by 8-N.Lyon.

CHARLO 49ers
- Downs (5 plays, 23 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 8
(4:09 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 25 for 17 yards (36-K.Bailey).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(4:02 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(3:28 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to CHA 32 for 7 yards (10-D.Malone).
Sack
3 & 3 - CHARLO 32
(3:00 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 22 for -10 yards (10-D.Malone).
+9 YD
4 & 13 - CHARLO 22
(2:43 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 30-I.Finger. 30-I.Finger to CHA 31 for 9 yards (28-G.Appleberry34-J.Jones).

WKY Hilltoppers
- End of Game (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 31
(2:14 - 4th) 4-T.Storey kneels at CHA 33 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - WKY 33
(2:02 - 4th) 4-T.Storey kneels at CHA 35 for -2 yards.
-4 YD
3 & 14 - WKY 35
(1:21 - 4th) 4-T.Storey kneels at CHA 39 for -4 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:08
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
30
Touchdown 0:14
11-L.Jackson complete to 4-T.Storey. 4-T.Storey runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
37
yds
03:14
pos
14
29
Field Goal 5:46
46-C.Munson 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
23
Field Goal 10:49
46-C.Munson 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:14
46-C.Munson 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
17
Point After TD 9:00
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 9:09
3-C.Reynolds complete to 32-B.LeMay. 32-B.LeMay runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
14
Point After TD 12:45
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 12:57
4-T.Storey complete to 11-L.Jackson. 11-L.Jackson runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:52
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 0:59
4-T.Storey complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
6
Point After TD 7:12
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:16
30-I.Finger runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 19
Rushing 5 6
Passing 8 10
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 6-13 6-16
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 269 329
Total Plays 59 66
Avg Gain 4.6 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 86 60
Rush Attempts 30 35
Avg Rush Yards 2.9 1.7
Net Yards Passing 183 269
Comp. - Att. 15-29 22-31
Yards Per Pass 6.3 8.7
Penalties - Yards 7-90 1-15
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-42.3 2-39.0
Return Yards 6 47
Punts - Returns 1-6 2-25
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-22
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Charlotte 2-5 770014
W. Kentucky 5-2 71013030
WKY -9.5, O/U 48
Houchens-Smith Stadium Bowling Green, Kentucky
 183 PASS YDS 269
86 RUSH YDS 60
269 TOTAL YDS 329
Charlotte
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CHARLO 25 7:44 14 75 TD
0:52 CHARLO 25 0:52 6 52 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:45 CHARLO 25 3:36 8 75 TD
4:14 CHARLO 25 1:28 3 7 Punt
0:22 CHARLO 23 0:00 1 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 CHARLO 38 0:50 4 13 Punt
10:49 CHARLO 25 2:18 6 1 INT
5:46 CHARLO 25 1:29 3 3 Punt
0:08 CHARLO 25 0:00 9 18 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:00 CHARLO 30 0:04 2 5
4:09 CHARLO 8 1:26 5 23 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:12 WKY 25 6:13 12 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 WKY 20 1:14 3 80 TD
9:00 WKY 25 4:42 11 48 FG
2:40 WKY 36 1:43 8 41 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:17 WKY 22 0:00 3 -1 Punt
12:48 CHARLO 14 1:23 3 0 FG
7:47 WKY 26 1:54 4 44 FG
4:09 WKY 33 3:55 11 67 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:08 WKY 20 3:28 7 50 FG Miss
6:19 CHARLO 39 1:23 3 0 Punt
2:14 CHARLO 31 0:53 3 -8 Game
