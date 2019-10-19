|
|
|ARMY
|GAST
Ellington passes for 3 TDs in Georgia State's win over Army
ATLANTA (AP) Georgia State quarterback Dan Ellington isn't surprised his team is playing so well even if others can't believe it.
''Before we even started the season, I think we were predicted to win like four games,'' he said. ''We felt that was disrespect but we knew why we were picked to win four because of the season we had last year.''
Ellington passed for three touchdowns, Aubry Payne caught the go-ahead score midway through the fourth quarter and Georgia State's defense held on the final drive in a 28-21 victory over Army on Saturday night.
Quavian White picked off quarterback Kelvin Hopkins at the 3-yard line in the closing minute to end Army's last chance and give Georgia State (5-2) its third straight win. It's a big turnaround for a program that went 2-10 last year.
The Black Knights (3-4) have dropped three in a row and are under .500 for the first time since the 2015 team went 2-10.
Tra Barnett ran 17 times for 108 yards and a TD, and Ellington had 232 yards passing and 39 rushing for the Panthers.
Sandon McCoy ran for two Army touchdowns, but Payne's 8-yard TD catch over the middle was the Panthers' second straight score and proved decisive. Roger Carter caught a conversion pass to put the Panthers up 28-21.
The Black Knights took their only lead midway through the third after Jalen Moy scored his first career touchdown on a 16-yard misdirection run that made it 21-14.
Georgia State drove 75 yards in 16 plays to cut the lead to one on Tra Barnett's 1-yard run, but Brandon Wright missed the extra-point attempt to the right side. Barnett tied a school record with his 13th career rushing TD.
The first half was tied at 14-all.
Ellington connected on a 24-yard pass near the left pylon to Sam Pinckney, who made an over-the-shoulder catch to beat Javhari Bourdeau and put the Panthers up 7-0.
The Black Knights answered on the ensuing drive. Standing fourth-and-goal at the 2, coach Jeff Monken called timeout to set up a quick-snap handoff to McCoy, who dove over the goal line unscathed and rolled out of a somersault to make it 7-all.
Midway through the second, Pinckey again beat Bourdeau, this time for a 12-yard score when he won on a high pass in the end zone. McCoy followed on Army's next possession with a TD, pushing hard through three defenders on an 8-yard run.
But Georgia State forced a critical punt early in the fourth to give the ball back to the offense and set up the last score.
''They were playing small-ball to limit our possessions,'' Panthers coach Shawn Elliott said. ''For us to have a stop was really all we needed. I felt we were so comfortable offensively that we felt if we could just get that stop, get that extra possession, we could put the heat back on 'em. And that's exactly what happened.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Army: The Black Knights looked sharp offensively at times and converted two fourth downs on their final drive, but the effort wasn't enough as the defense couldn't stop Georgia State on consecutive scoring drives in the second half. Monken was disappointed with the blocking on the offense's final possession.
''We didn't sustain blocks, and we ran the ball,'' Monken said. ''And we didn't gain enough yardage when we did run the ball. We just need to put ourselves in a more manageable position. That's about it. I'm just disappointed.''
Georgia State: The defense, which began the game ranked 122th nationally in scoring, held Army when it mattered most. With Hopkins heaving the ball to the right side from the 28, White jumped for the pick and returned it 27 yards to ice the game. Trajan Stephens-McQueen set a school record with 20 tackles, 10 of them solo.
INJURIES
It's uncertain how much longer Army free safety Jaylon McClinton can go. The senior was limited in warmups and was hurt on the opening drive, marking the fifth straight game he either hasn't played or had his game cut short by injury. Georgia State linebacker Ed Curney, the team's leading tackler this season, limped off the field with a left leg injury after getting hurt in the first. After making it to the sideline, he was carted to the locker room.
UP NEXT
Army hosts San Jose State next Saturday and visits Air Force on Nov. 2.
Georgia State hosts Troy next Saturday and has a bye the following week.
---
GAST
Panthers
- Downs (6 plays, 30 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 28 for 3 yards (22-C.Cunningham11-D.Lynch).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 28(15:00 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 48 for 20 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 48(14:34 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to ARM 46 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - GAST 46(14:04 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to ARM 46 for no gain (23-E.Riley).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAST 46(13:45 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 5-T.Barnett. 5-T.Barnett to ARM 44 for 2 yards (7-J.McClinton).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 2 - GAST 44(13:11 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to ARM 45 for -1 yard (97-K.Bonsu26-R.Velez).
ARMY
Black Knights
- Downs (7 plays, 12 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(13:03 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 48 for 3 yards (52-D.Wilson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 48(12:44 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to GST 49 for 3 yards (52-D.Wilson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 49(12:08 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to GST 45 for 4 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(11:40 - 1st) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 50 FUMBLES. 5-K.Walker to ARM 50 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARMY 50(11:05 - 1st) 8-K.Hopkins complete to 32-A.Hobbs. 32-A.Hobbs to GST 47 for 3 yards (20-Q.White).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 12 - ARMY 47(10:54 - 1st) 8-K.Hopkins to GST 43 for 4 yards (90-H.Willis).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 8 - ARMY 43(9:55 - 1st) 17-Z.Potter incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Lauer.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (5 plays, 57 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 43(9:14 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to ARM 41 for 16 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 41(9:09 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to ARM 35 for 6 yards (97-K.Bonsu).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAST 35(8:45 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to ARM 29 for 6 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 29(8:21 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi. Penalty on ARM 97-K.Bonsu Offside 5 yards enforced at ARM 29. No Play.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 5 - GAST 24(7:58 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:52 - 1st) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:47 - 1st) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(7:47 - 1st) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 27 for 2 yards (21-R.Lazarus).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 27(7:47 - 1st) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 39 for 12 yards (2-E.Curney52-D.Wilson).
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 39(7:15 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to GST 23 for 38 yards (47-J.Taylor).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 23(6:42 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to GST 19 for 4 yards. Penalty on GST 2-E.Curney Offside 5 yards enforced at GST 23. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - ARMY 18(6:15 - 1st) 25-C.Slomka to GST 14 for 4 yards (90-H.Willis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARMY 14(5:40 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to GST 9 for 5 yards (90-H.Willis6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 9 - ARMY 9(5:04 - 1st) Penalty on ARM 5-K.Walker False start 5 yards enforced at GST 9. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 14 - ARMY 14(4:24 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to GST 8 for 6 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 8(4:08 - 1st) 5-K.Walker to GST 4 for 4 yards (47-J.Taylor).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 4(3:35 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to GST 2 for 2 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - ARMY 2(3:08 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:21 - 1st) 96-C.Talley extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Fumble (11 plays, 72 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:18 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 40 yards from ARM 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(2:18 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 25(2:18 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 27 for 2 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAST 27(2:12 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 40 for 13 yards (28-J.Moore).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(1:34 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 50 for 10 yards (54-C.Christiansen53-A.Smith).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 50(1:15 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to ARM 47 for 3 yards (57-J.Covington).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 47(1:02 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to ARM 17 for 30 yards (26-R.Velez).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 17(0:39 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 17(0:25 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to ARM 2 for 15 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - GAST 2(0:14 - 1st) 28-S.Paige to ARM 2 for no gain (53-A.Smith31-J.Stephenson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - GAST 2(15:00 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 28-S.Paige.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 2(14:23 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to ARM 3 FUMBLES. 54-C.Christiansen to ARM 3 for no gain.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Fumble (10 plays, 43 yards, 4:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 3(14:18 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 7 for 4 yards (21-R.Lazarus).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 7(14:11 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 10 for 3 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen32-Z.Dixon).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARMY 10(13:35 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 14 for 4 yards (55-T.Thomas6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 14(12:51 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 17 for 3 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 17(12:23 - 2nd) 5-K.Walker to ARM 21 for 4 yards (9-C.Stone).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARMY 21(11:46 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 23 for 2 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARMY 23(11:04 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 25 for 2 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(10:25 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 26 for 1 yard (90-H.Willis).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 26(10:08 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins complete to 88-C.Harrison. 88-C.Harrison to ARM 44 for 18 yards (11-E.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 44(9:28 - 2nd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 46 FUMBLES (37-V.Heyward). 21-R.Lazarus to ARM 46 for no gain.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (4 plays, 46 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 46(8:50 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney. Penalty on ARM 8-J.Bourdeau Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARM 46. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 31(8:41 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington pushed ob at ARM 24 for 7 yards (11-D.Lynch).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAST 24(8:35 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to ARM 12 for 12 yards (53-A.Smith).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 12(8:08 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:47 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 6:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:41 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(7:41 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 28 for 3 yards (37-V.Heyward90-H.Willis).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 28(7:41 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins complete to 88-C.Harrison. 88-C.Harrison to ARM 45 for 17 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(6:56 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 47 for 2 yards (32-Z.Dixon).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 47(6:34 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to GST 43 for 10 yards (9-C.Stone).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 43(5:56 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka to GST 39 for 4 yards (95-T.Gilbert).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 39(5:26 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to GST 29 for 10 yards (9-C.Stone).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 29(4:42 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to GST 23 for 6 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 23(4:09 - 2nd) 25-C.Slomka to GST 20 for 3 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen32-Z.Dixon).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 20(3:32 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to GST 18 for 2 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 18(3:02 - 2nd) 8-K.Hopkins to GST 12 for 6 yards (20-Q.White6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARMY 12(2:30 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy to GST 8 for 4 yards (37-V.Heyward6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - ARMY 8(1:50 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:20 - 2nd) 96-C.Talley extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Halftime (5 plays, 22 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:15 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 40 yards from ARM 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(1:15 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 29 for 4 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 29(1:15 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GST 38 for 9 yards (23-E.Riley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 38(0:55 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Gentry.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAST 38(0:47 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - GAST 38(0:38 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 47 for 9 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
ARMY
Black Knights
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 29 for 4 yards (32-Z.Dixon).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 29(15:00 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 34 for 5 yards (32-Z.Dixon).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 34(14:25 - 3rd) 25-C.Slomka to ARM 34 for no gain (50-T.Arnold52-D.Wilson).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARMY 34(13:40 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 36 for 2 yards (32-Z.Dixon).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 36(13:05 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 37 for 1 yard (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 37(12:37 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins complete to 88-C.Harrison. 88-C.Harrison to ARM 44 for 7 yards (32-Z.Dixon).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARMY 44(12:02 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 47 for 3 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 47(11:26 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 50 for 3 yards (52-D.Wilson).
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 50(11:04 - 3rd) 25-C.Slomka to GST 18 for 32 yards (9-C.Stone).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 18(10:25 - 3rd) 25-C.Slomka to GST 17 for 1 yard (52-D.Wilson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 17(9:42 - 3rd) 32-A.Hobbs to GST 16 for 1 yard (20-Q.White).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARMY 16(9:08 - 3rd) 89-J.Moy runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:29 - 3rd) 96-C.Talley extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (16 plays, 75 yards, 6:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:17 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(8:17 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 31 for 6 yards (7-J.McClinton).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAST 31(8:17 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 36 for 5 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 36(7:49 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 40 for 4 yards (43-J.Lowery).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - GAST 40(7:22 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAST 40(6:56 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 49 for 9 yards (8-J.Bourdeau).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 49(6:49 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to ARM 42 for 9 yards (7-J.McClinton53-A.Smith).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAST 42(6:25 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to ARM 33 for 9 yards (43-J.Lowery).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 33(5:53 - 3rd) 28-S.Paige to ARM 29 for 4 yards (7-J.McClinton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - GAST 29(5:28 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to ARM 29 for no gain (7-J.McClinton).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAST 29(4:58 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to ARM 19 for 10 yards (23-E.Riley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 19(4:23 - 3rd) 28-S.Paige to ARM 19 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAST 19(3:45 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - GAST 19(3:09 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to ARM 7 for 12 yards (8-J.Bourdeau).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 7 - GAST 7(3:05 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 7(2:29 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne to ARM 1 for 6 yards (23-E.Riley).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 1(2:22 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(1:55 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright extra point is no good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Punt (7 plays, 16 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:55 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(1:55 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 26 for 1 yard (50-T.Arnold).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 26(1:48 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 29 for 3 yards (54-T.Moore).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARMY 29(1:10 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 34 for 5 yards (52-D.Wilson).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARMY 34(0:29 - 3rd) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 36 for 2 yards (52-D.Wilson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 36(15:00 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 38 for 2 yards (52-D.Wilson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 38(14:36 - 4th) 27-B.Walters to ARM 41 for 3 yards (21-R.Lazarus).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 41(13:56 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 27-B.Walters.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARMY 41(13:25 - 4th) 46-Z.Harding punts 40 yards from ARM 41 out of bounds at the GST 19.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (11 plays, 81 yards, 5:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 19(13:18 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 23 for 4 yards (53-A.Smith).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 23(13:09 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington to GST 21 for -2 yards (55-E.Patterson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAST 21(12:36 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to GST 28 for 7 yards (23-E.Riley).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - GAST 28(12:07 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington to GST 32 for 4 yards.
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 32(11:23 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne to ARM 39 for 29 yards (28-J.Moore).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 39(11:01 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to ARM 35 for 4 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 35(10:35 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to ARM 30 for 5 yards (23-E.Riley).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 30(10:07 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to ARM 27 for 3 yards (57-J.Covington43-J.Lowery).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 27(9:31 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to ARM 14 for 13 yards (2-M.Morrison).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 14(8:56 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to ARM 8 for 6 yards (54-C.Christiansen).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAST 8(8:30 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(7:48 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to ARM End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
ARMY
Black Knights
- Interception (15 plays, 4 yards, 6:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:41 - 4th) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(7:41 - 4th) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 29 for 4 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen90-H.Willis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 29(7:41 - 4th) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 34 for 5 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen32-Z.Dixon).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 34(7:06 - 4th) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 36 for 2 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 36(6:38 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 32-A.Hobbs.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARMY 36(6:08 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins to ARM 38 for 2 yards (52-D.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARMY 38(6:02 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Harrison.
|
+16 YD
|
4 & 8 - ARMY 38(5:30 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins complete to 88-C.Harrison. 88-C.Harrison to GST 46 for 16 yards (11-C.Thompson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 46(5:06 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins to GST 42 for 4 yards (32-Z.Dixon6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 42(4:40 - 4th) 3-S.McCoy to GST 40 for 2 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen95-T.Gilbert).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 40(4:00 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins to GST 38 for 2 yards (47-J.Taylor37-V.Heyward).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - ARMY 38(3:16 - 4th) 3-S.McCoy to GST 34 for 4 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 34(2:39 - 4th) 5-K.Walker to GST 32 for 2 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 32(2:16 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins complete to 32-A.Hobbs. 32-A.Hobbs to GST 28 for 4 yards (20-Q.White).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 28(1:39 - 4th) 16-M.Hancock to GST 28 for no gain (20-Q.White21-R.Lazarus).
|
Int
|
4 & 4 - ARMY 28(1:05 - 4th) 8-K.Hopkins incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Harrison INTERCEPTED by 20-Q.White at GST 3. 20-Q.White to GST 29 for 26 yards.
GAST
Panthers
- End of Game (4 plays, 16 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 29(1:00 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 30 for 1 yard (53-A.Smith31-J.Stephenson).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAST 30(0:46 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 49 for 19 yards (43-J.Lowery23-E.Riley).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 49(0:42 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington kneels at GST 47 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - GAST 47(0:34 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington kneels at GST 45 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|23
|Rushing
|17
|9
|Passing
|3
|13
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|6-8
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|343
|379
|Total Plays
|72
|60
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|278
|147
|Rush Attempts
|61
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|65
|232
|Comp. - Att.
|6-11
|20-28
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-40.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|27
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-27
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|65
|PASS YDS
|232
|
|
|278
|RUSH YDS
|147
|
|
|343
|TOTAL YDS
|379
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
