Ward's 3 TDs send Central Michigan past Bowling Green 38-20
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) Jonathan Ward ran for three touchdowns as Central Michigan rolled to a 38-20 win over Bowling Green on Saturday.
Ward had 130 yards on 21 carries for the Chippewas (5-3, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) who have won three straight. Quinten Dormady threw for 295 yards and a score.
Dormady capped the first drive of the game with a 24-yard touchdown throw to JaCorey Sullivan for an early Central Michigan lead. The Chippewas' second drive ended with the goal line in sight as Tommy Lazzaro fumbled at the 1 and Bowling Green's Caleb Biggers recovered and returned the ball 100 yards for a touchdown, evening the score with 1:30 left in the first quarter.
Ward had two short touchdown runs in the second quarter, giving Central Michigan a 21-7 advantage at halftime and the Chippewas led by at least a touchdown the rest of the way.
Grant Loy threw for 166 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score for the Falcons (2-5, 1-2).
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 93-M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(15:00 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 32 for 7 yards (28-J.Nunn-Liddell).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 32(15:00 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 40 for 8 yards (28-J.Hudson).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 40(14:42 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 49 for 9 yards (2-C.Biggers).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 1 - CMICH 49(14:13 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 45 for -4 yards (44-K.Brooks).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - CMICH 45(13:48 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BGN 41 for 14 yards (1-B.Perce21-A.Sotolongo).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 41(13:03 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BGN 24 for 17 yards (15-E.Salguero).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 24(12:32 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 24(12:03 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:59 - 1st) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Downs (9 plays, 29 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:53 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 58 yards from CMC 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 30 for 23 yards (16-N.Anderson).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 30(11:53 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to BGN 39 for 9 yards (5-D.Reed18-K.McKinnie-Harper).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - BGREEN 39(11:46 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 65-J.Kramer False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 39. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - BGREEN 34(11:19 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to BGN 40 for 6 yards (19-W.Reid).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40(11:06 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to BGN 46 for 6 yards (5-D.Reed).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 46(10:46 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to BGN 50 for 4 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 50(10:30 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley to CMC 41 for 9 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - BGREEN 41(10:03 - 1st) 21-T.Raymore to CMC 43 for -2 yards (11-L.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BGREEN 43(9:39 - 1st) 8-R.Marlow to CMC 41 for 2 yards (5-D.Reed).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - BGREEN 41(9:13 - 1st) 12-B.Denley to CMC 41 for no gain (8-T.Brown18-K.McKinnie-Harper).
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (15 plays, 59 yards, 6:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 41(8:39 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 47 for 6 yards (55-K.Coleman). Penalty on BGN 33-J.Roberts Offside 5 yards enforced at CMC 41. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 5 - CMICH 46(8:32 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to BGN 47 for 7 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 47(8:05 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 47(7:49 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - CMICH 47(7:44 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BGN 31 for 16 yards (1-B.Perce).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 31(7:38 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to BGN 25 for 6 yards (9-R.Walder21-A.Sotolongo).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 25(7:06 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady scrambles to BGN 24 for 1 yard (8-D.Konowalski).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - CMICH 24(6:20 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan to BGN 20 for 4 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 20(5:38 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Poljan.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 20(5:00 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to BGN 12 for 8 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 12(4:54 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to BGN 7 for 5 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - CMICH 7(4:14 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to BGN 2 for 5 yards (1-B.Perce).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CMICH 2(3:40 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to BGN 2 for no gain (56-W.Haire).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 2(3:06 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to BGN 2 for no gain (37-D.Anders).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - CMICH 2(2:31 - 1st) 7-T.Lazzaro to BGN End Zone FUMBLES (55-K.Coleman). 2-C.Biggers runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(1:46 - 1st) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(1:30 - 1st) 93-M.Lawler kicks 56 yards from BGN 35. 10-M.Braswell to CMC 27 for 18 yards (10-T.Hampton).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27(1:30 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 28 for 1 yard (8-D.Konowalski).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BGREEN 28(1:23 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - BGREEN 28(0:51 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 31 for 3 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BGREEN 31(0:45 - 1st) 63-B.Buell punts 41 yards from CMC 31. 14-J.Rogers to BGN 29 for 1 yard (20-G.Kreski37-R.Sturkey).
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (5 plays, 58 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 29(15:00 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 29 for no gain (8-T.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 29(14:51 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CMICH 29(14:23 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Denley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - CMICH 29(14:17 - 2nd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 41 yards from BGN 29. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 42 for 12 yards (11-C.Mitchell).
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (6 plays, 4 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 42(14:12 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BGN 36 for 22 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 36(14:00 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BGN 23 for 13 yards (28-J.Hudson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 23(13:38 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to BGN 16 for 7 yards (28-J.Hudson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - BGREEN 16(13:25 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to BGN 7 for 9 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - BGREEN 7(12:53 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:12 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Missed FG (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:07 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(12:07 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 35 for 10 yards (20-G.Kreski34-A.Siddiq).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(12:07 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 43 for 8 yards (34-A.Siddiq). Team penalty on BGN Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at BGN 35. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - CMICH 30(11:42 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BGN 32 for 2 yards (7-M.Oliver).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - CMICH 32(11:29 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 14-J.Rogers. 14-J.Rogers to BGN 34 for 2 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - CMICH 34(10:49 - 2nd) Penalty on BGN 83-A.Dorris False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 34. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - CMICH 29(10:14 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - CMICH 29(10:04 - 2nd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 34 yards from BGN 29 out of bounds at the CMC 37. Team penalty on BGN Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CMC 37.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48(9:57 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BGN 37 for 11 yards (1-B.Perce).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 37(9:49 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 37(9:30 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 86-B.Raimann. 86-B.Raimann to BGN 36 for 1 yard (13-J.Bozeman).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - BGREEN 36(9:24 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 86-B.Raimann. 86-B.Raimann to BGN 33 for 3 yards (1-B.Perce).
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - BGREEN 33(8:46 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice 51 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (17 plays, 94 yards, 5:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 33(8:08 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 33(8:04 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 40 for 7 yards (5-D.Reed).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CMICH 40(8:00 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - CMICH 40(7:23 - 2nd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 54 yards from BGN 40 out of bounds at the CMC 6.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Interception (9 plays, 1 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 6(7:17 - 2nd) Team penalty on CMC Holding 3 yards enforced at CMC 6. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 3(7:08 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 9 for 6 yards (9-R.Walder55-K.Coleman).
|
+40 YD
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 9(7:08 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 49 for 40 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(7:08 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to BGN 48 for 3 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 48(5:59 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to BGN 41 for 7 yards (1-B.Perce). Penalty on CMC 67-L.Goedeke Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at BGN 48. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - BGREEN 47(5:42 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to BGN 40 for 13 yards (33-J.Roberts).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40(5:29 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BGN 32 for 8 yards (13-J.Bozeman1-B.Perce). Team penalty on BGN 12 players declined.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - BGREEN 32(5:13 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton. Penalty on CMC 88-K.Pimpleton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BGN 32. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - BGREEN 47(4:50 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 17 - BGREEN 47(4:45 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BGN 40 for 7 yards (8-D.Konowalski). Team penalty on BGN Offside 5 yards enforced at BGN 47. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 12 - BGREEN 42(4:39 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BGN 28 for 14 yards (1-B.Perce28-J.Hudson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 28(4:31 - 2nd) Team penalty on BGN 12 players 5 yards enforced at BGN 28. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - BGREEN 23(3:46 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to BGN 19 for 4 yards (8-D.Konowalski).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - BGREEN 19(3:37 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan to BGN 14 for 5 yards (28-J.Hudson).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 14(3:05 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to BGN 1 for 13 yards (13-J.Bozeman2-C.Biggers).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - BGREEN 1(2:34 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BGREEN 1(1:53 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:48 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:45 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(1:45 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 28 for 3 yards (11-L.Johnson). Penalty on CMC 2-S.Adesanya Offside 5 yards enforced at BGN 25. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - CMICH 30(1:45 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BGN 35 for 5 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(1:40 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 40 for 5 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 40(1:20 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to CMC 40 for 20 yards (31-C.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 40(1:01 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 40(0:40 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 27-R.Rahmaan.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - CMICH 40(0:34 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 83-A.Dorris. 83-A.Dorris to CMC 29 for 11 yards (31-C.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 29(0:29 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 27-R.Rahmaan.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 29(0:24 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Marlow INTERCEPTED by 6-D.Jamison at CMC 26. 6-D.Jamison to CMC 26 for no gain.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (4 plays, 65 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:13 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-R.Marlow to BGN 32 for 7 yards (7-M.Oliver19-W.Reid).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 32(15:00 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 37 for 5 yards.
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(14:31 - 3rd) 8-R.Marlow to CMC 37 for 26 yards (2-S.Adesanya5-D.Reed).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(14:06 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to CMC 33 for 4 yards (11-L.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 33(13:29 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to CMC 31 for 2 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - CMICH 31(13:06 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to CMC 33 for -2 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
+13 YD
|
4 & 6 - CMICH 33(12:35 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to CMC 20 for 13 yards (19-W.Reid10-M.Braswell).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 20(11:55 - 3rd) 8-R.Marlow to CMC 16 for 4 yards (10-M.Braswell).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 16(11:30 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to CMC 3 for 13 yards (5-D.Reed).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - CMICH 3(10:56 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:34 - 3rd) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:30 - 3rd) 93-M.Lawler kicks 63 yards from BGN 35 out of bounds at the CMC 2.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35(10:30 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 38 for 3 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 38(10:30 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|
+53 YD
|
3 & 7 - BGREEN 38(10:01 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan to BGN 9 FUMBLES (21-A.Sotolongo). out of bounds at the BGN 9.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - BGREEN 9(9:56 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:14 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Interception (3 plays, -10 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:09 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(9:09 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 44 for 19 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 44(9:09 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 45 for 1 yard (20-G.Kreski). Penalty on BGN 69-T.Tanner-Blair Holding 10 yards enforced at BGN 44. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - CMICH 34(8:43 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 36 for 2 yards (34-A.Siddiq).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 18 - CMICH 36(8:33 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 38 for 2 yards (59-T.Brown).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 16 - CMICH 38(8:02 - 3rd) Team penalty on BGN False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 21 - CMICH 33(7:27 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - CMICH 33(7:21 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 42 yards from BGN 33 Downed at the CMC 25.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Downs (7 plays, 32 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(7:16 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan to BGN 48 for 27 yards (2-C.Biggers1-B.Perce).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48(7:05 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to BGN 45 for 3 yards (8-D.Konowalski).
|
Int
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 45(6:33 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan INTERCEPTED by 18-J.Anderson at BGN 15. 18-J.Anderson runs ob at BGN 15 for no gain.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Missed FG (6 plays, 9 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 15(6:02 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 23 for 8 yards (20-G.Kreski).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - CMICH 23(5:56 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 27 for 4 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 27(5:23 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley to BGN 24 FUMBLES. 9-B.Brown runs 24 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on CMC Holding 11 yards enforced at BGN 27. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 38(5:18 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 46 for 8 yards (20-G.Kreski).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CMICH 46(4:48 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 46 for no gain (10-M.Braswell).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 46(4:23 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 47 for 1 yard (2-S.Adesanya20-G.Kreski).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - CMICH 47(3:57 - 3rd) 8-R.Marlow to BGN 47 for no gain (5-D.Reed2-S.Adesanya).
BGREEN
Falcons
- Downs (5 plays, 41 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 47(3:28 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to BGN 45 for 2 yards (13-J.Bozeman55-K.Coleman).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - BGREEN 45(3:16 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BGN 34 for 11 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 34(3:02 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 34(2:30 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to BGN 35 for -1 yard (2-C.Biggers). Penalty on CMC 67-L.Goedeke Holding 10 yards enforced at BGN 34. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - BGREEN 44(2:26 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 20 - BGREEN 44(2:05 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to BGN 38 for 6 yards (33-J.Roberts).
|
No Good
|
4 & 14 - BGREEN 38(1:58 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice 56 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (5 plays, 79 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 38(1:16 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley to CMC 26 for 36 yards (9-B.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 26(1:10 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to CMC 25 for 1 yard (71-R.Stuart).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 25(0:44 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 25(0:20 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to CMC 21 for 4 yards (7-M.Oliver).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - CMICH 21(0:15 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Interception (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 21(15:00 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 26 for 5 yards (1-B.Perce).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BGREEN 26(14:56 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 5 - BGREEN 26(14:20 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 45 for 19 yards (21-A.Sotolongo).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45(14:16 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 49 FUMBLES (8-D.Konowalski). 4-K.Lewis to CMC 49 for no gain.
|
+51 YD
|
2 & 6 - BGREEN 49(13:55 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:16 - 4th) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- FG (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:08 - 4th) 12-R.Tice kicks 64 yards from CMC 35. 4-J.Wayne-Prather to BGN 9 for 8 yards (20-G.Kreski).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 9(13:08 - 4th) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 10 for 1 yard (59-T.Brown).
|
Int
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 10(13:00 - 4th) 13-G.Loy incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-D.Jamison at BGN 16. 6-D.Jamison to BGN 16 for no gain.
BGREEN
Falcons
- TD (11 plays, 86 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 16(12:35 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Raimann. Penalty on BGN 35-D.Haigler Roughing the passer 8 yards enforced at BGN 16. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - BGREEN 8(12:28 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to BGN 8 for no gain (18-J.Anderson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - BGREEN 8(12:22 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to BGN 7 for 1 yard (13-J.Bozeman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BGREEN 7(12:06 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Raimann.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - BGREEN 7(11:25 - 4th) 12-R.Tice 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:16 - 4th) 12-R.Tice kicks 61 yards from CMC 35. 4-J.Wayne-Prather to BGN 24 for 20 yards (5-D.Reed). Penalty on BGN 88-C.Sims Holding 10 yards enforced at BGN 24.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 14(11:12 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BGN 18 for 4 yards (5-D.Reed19-W.Reid).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 18(11:06 - 4th) 13-G.Loy to BGN 25 for 7 yards (5-D.Reed).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(10:36 - 4th) 13-G.Loy scrambles to BGN 28 for 3 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 28(10:15 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BGN 36 for 8 yards (7-M.Oliver).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 36(9:49 - 4th) 13-G.Loy complete to 83-A.Dorris. 83-A.Dorris to CMC 42 for 22 yards (5-D.Reed).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 42(9:19 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to CMC 36 for 6 yards (19-W.Reid).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 36(8:49 - 4th) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Marlow.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CMICH 36(8:19 - 4th) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 27-R.Rahmaan.
|
+30 YD
|
4 & 4 - CMICH 36(8:12 - 4th) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to CMC 6 for 30 yards (19-W.Reid).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 6 - CMICH 6(8:09 - 4th) Penalty on CMC 43-A.Ward Roughing the passer 3 yards enforced at CMC 6. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - CMICH 3(7:58 - 4th) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(7:51 - 4th) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Dorris.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Interception (4 plays, 24 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:46 - 4th) 93-M.Lawler kicks 63 yards from BGN 35. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 35 for 33 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35(7:46 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 45 for 10 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45(7:38 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 47 for 2 yards (9-R.Walder).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BGREEN 47(7:01 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 49 for 2 yards (55-K.Coleman8-D.Konowalski).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - BGREEN 49(6:27 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to BGN 49 for 2 yards (8-D.Konowalski).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - BGREEN 49(5:45 - 4th) Team penalty on CMC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BGN 49. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - BGREEN 46(4:59 - 4th) 63-B.Buell punts 29 yards from CMC 46 Downed at the BGN 25. Team penalty on CMC Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CMC 46. No Play.
BGREEN
Falcons
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - BGREEN 41(4:37 - 4th) 63-B.Buell punts 42 yards from CMC 41 Downed at the BGN 17. Team penalty on CMC Fair catch interference 18 yards enforced at BGN 17.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35(4:28 - 4th) 13-G.Loy complete to 83-A.Dorris. 83-A.Dorris to BGN 42 for 7 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - BGREEN 42(4:28 - 4th) Penalty on BGN 8-R.Marlow False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 42. No Play.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 8 - BGREEN 37(3:46 - 4th) 13-G.Loy to BGN 33 for -4 yards (92-J.Bristol).
|
Int
|
3 & 12 - BGREEN 33(3:46 - 4th) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris INTERCEPTED by 8-T.Brown at BGN 41. 8-T.Brown to BGN 41 for no gain.
BGREEN
Falcons
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41(3:31 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to BGN 35 for 6 yards (33-J.Roberts).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 35(3:25 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to BGN 33 for 2 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - BGREEN 33(2:39 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to BGN 31 for 2 yards (85-J.Henderson).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 31(1:53 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to BGN 9 for 22 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - BGREEN 9(1:13 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to BGN 6 for 3 yards (85-J.Henderson).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BGREEN 6(1:05 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady kneels at BGN 8 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|19
|Rushing
|9
|10
|Passing
|16
|7
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|1-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-5
|Total Net Yards
|553
|344
|Total Plays
|77
|66
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|254
|178
|Rush Attempts
|40
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.4
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|299
|166
|Comp. - Att.
|23-37
|13-29
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|10-79
|12-83
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.5
|4-42.8
|Return Yards
|63
|52
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-51
|3-51
|Int. - Returns
|3-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|299
|PASS YDS
|166
|
|
|254
|RUSH YDS
|178
|
|
|553
|TOTAL YDS
|344
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
