CMICH
BGREEN

No Text

Ward's 3 TDs send Central Michigan past Bowling Green 38-20

  • Oct 19, 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) Jonathan Ward ran for three touchdowns as Central Michigan rolled to a 38-20 win over Bowling Green on Saturday.

Ward had 130 yards on 21 carries for the Chippewas (5-3, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) who have won three straight. Quinten Dormady threw for 295 yards and a score.

Dormady capped the first drive of the game with a 24-yard touchdown throw to JaCorey Sullivan for an early Central Michigan lead. The Chippewas' second drive ended with the goal line in sight as Tommy Lazzaro fumbled at the 1 and Bowling Green's Caleb Biggers recovered and returned the ball 100 yards for a touchdown, evening the score with 1:30 left in the first quarter.

Ward had two short touchdown runs in the second quarter, giving Central Michigan a 21-7 advantage at halftime and the Chippewas led by at least a touchdown the rest of the way.

Grant Loy threw for 166 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score for the Falcons (2-5, 1-2).

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 93-M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(15:00 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 32 for 7 yards (28-J.Nunn-Liddell).
+8 YD
2 & 3 - CMICH 32
(15:00 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 40 for 8 yards (28-J.Hudson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 40
(14:42 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 49 for 9 yards (2-C.Biggers).
-4 YD
2 & 1 - CMICH 49
(14:13 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 45 for -4 yards (44-K.Brooks).
+14 YD
3 & 5 - CMICH 45
(13:48 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BGN 41 for 14 yards (1-B.Perce21-A.Sotolongo).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 41
(13:03 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BGN 24 for 17 yards (15-E.Salguero).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 24
(12:32 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
+24 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 24
(12:03 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:59 - 1st) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.

BGREEN Falcons
- Downs (9 plays, 29 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:53 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 58 yards from CMC 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 30 for 23 yards (16-N.Anderson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 30
(11:53 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to BGN 39 for 9 yards (5-D.Reed18-K.McKinnie-Harper).
Penalty
2 & 1 - BGREEN 39
(11:46 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 65-J.Kramer False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 39. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 34
(11:19 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to BGN 40 for 6 yards (19-W.Reid).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40
(11:06 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to BGN 46 for 6 yards (5-D.Reed).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 46
(10:46 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to BGN 50 for 4 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 50
(10:30 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley to CMC 41 for 9 yards (6-D.Jamison).
-2 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 41
(10:03 - 1st) 21-T.Raymore to CMC 43 for -2 yards (11-L.Johnson).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - BGREEN 43
(9:39 - 1st) 8-R.Marlow to CMC 41 for 2 yards (5-D.Reed).
No Gain
4 & 1 - BGREEN 41
(9:13 - 1st) 12-B.Denley to CMC 41 for no gain (8-T.Brown18-K.McKinnie-Harper).

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (15 plays, 59 yards, 6:08 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 41
(8:39 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 47 for 6 yards (55-K.Coleman). Penalty on BGN 33-J.Roberts Offside 5 yards enforced at CMC 41. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 5 - CMICH 46
(8:32 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to BGN 47 for 7 yards (55-K.Coleman).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 47
(8:05 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 47
(7:49 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
+16 YD
3 & 10 - CMICH 47
(7:44 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BGN 31 for 16 yards (1-B.Perce).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 31
(7:38 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to BGN 25 for 6 yards (9-R.Walder21-A.Sotolongo).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 25
(7:06 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady scrambles to BGN 24 for 1 yard (8-D.Konowalski).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - CMICH 24
(6:20 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan to BGN 20 for 4 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 20
(5:38 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Poljan.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 20
(5:00 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to BGN 12 for 8 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 12
(4:54 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to BGN 7 for 5 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
+5 YD
1 & 7 - CMICH 7
(4:14 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to BGN 2 for 5 yards (1-B.Perce).
No Gain
2 & 2 - CMICH 2
(3:40 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to BGN 2 for no gain (56-W.Haire).
No Gain
3 & 2 - CMICH 2
(3:06 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to BGN 2 for no gain (37-D.Anders).
+2 YD
4 & 2 - CMICH 2
(2:31 - 1st) 7-T.Lazzaro to BGN End Zone FUMBLES (55-K.Coleman). 2-C.Biggers runs 100 yards for a touchdown.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:46 - 1st) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.
Kickoff
(1:30 - 1st) 93-M.Lawler kicks 56 yards from BGN 35. 10-M.Braswell to CMC 27 for 18 yards (10-T.Hampton).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27
(1:30 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 28 for 1 yard (8-D.Konowalski).
No Gain
2 & 9 - BGREEN 28
(1:23 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
+3 YD
3 & 9 - BGREEN 28
(0:51 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 31 for 3 yards (18-J.Anderson).
Punt
4 & 6 - BGREEN 31
(0:45 - 1st) 63-B.Buell punts 41 yards from CMC 31. 14-J.Rogers to BGN 29 for 1 yard (20-G.Kreski37-R.Sturkey).

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (5 plays, 58 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 29
(15:00 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 29 for no gain (8-T.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 29
(14:51 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 10 - CMICH 29
(14:23 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Denley.
Punt
4 & 10 - CMICH 29
(14:17 - 2nd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 41 yards from BGN 29. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 42 for 12 yards (11-C.Mitchell).

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (6 plays, 4 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 42
(14:12 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BGN 36 for 22 yards (55-K.Coleman).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 36
(14:00 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BGN 23 for 13 yards (28-J.Hudson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 23
(13:38 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to BGN 16 for 7 yards (28-J.Hudson).
+9 YD
2 & 3 - BGREEN 16
(13:25 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to BGN 7 for 9 yards (55-K.Coleman).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - BGREEN 7
(12:53 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:12 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.

CMICH Chippewas
- Missed FG (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:07 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(12:07 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 35 for 10 yards (20-G.Kreski34-A.Siddiq).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 35
(12:07 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 43 for 8 yards (34-A.Siddiq). Team penalty on BGN Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at BGN 35. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - CMICH 30
(11:42 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BGN 32 for 2 yards (7-M.Oliver).
+2 YD
2 & 13 - CMICH 32
(11:29 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 14-J.Rogers. 14-J.Rogers to BGN 34 for 2 yards (6-D.Jamison).
Penalty
3 & 11 - CMICH 34
(10:49 - 2nd) Penalty on BGN 83-A.Dorris False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 34. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 16 - CMICH 29
(10:14 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
Punt
4 & 16 - CMICH 29
(10:04 - 2nd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 34 yards from BGN 29 out of bounds at the CMC 37. Team penalty on BGN Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CMC 37.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48
(9:57 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BGN 37 for 11 yards (1-B.Perce).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 37
(9:49 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 37
(9:30 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 86-B.Raimann. 86-B.Raimann to BGN 36 for 1 yard (13-J.Bozeman).
+3 YD
3 & 9 - BGREEN 36
(9:24 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 86-B.Raimann. 86-B.Raimann to BGN 33 for 3 yards (1-B.Perce).
No Good
4 & 6 - BGREEN 33
(8:46 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice 51 yards Field Goal is No Good.

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (17 plays, 94 yards, 5:29 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 33
(8:08 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 33
(8:04 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 40 for 7 yards (5-D.Reed).
No Gain
3 & 3 - CMICH 40
(8:00 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
Punt
4 & 3 - CMICH 40
(7:23 - 2nd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 54 yards from BGN 40 out of bounds at the CMC 6.

BGREEN Falcons
- Interception (9 plays, 1 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 6
(7:17 - 2nd) Team penalty on CMC Holding 3 yards enforced at CMC 6. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 3
(7:08 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 9 for 6 yards (9-R.Walder55-K.Coleman).
+40 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 9
(7:08 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 49 for 40 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49
(7:08 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to BGN 48 for 3 yards (55-K.Coleman).
Penalty
2 & 7 - BGREEN 48
(5:59 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to BGN 41 for 7 yards (1-B.Perce). Penalty on CMC 67-L.Goedeke Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at BGN 48. No Play.
+13 YD
2 & 12 - BGREEN 47
(5:42 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to BGN 40 for 13 yards (33-J.Roberts).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40
(5:29 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BGN 32 for 8 yards (13-J.Bozeman1-B.Perce). Team penalty on BGN 12 players declined.
Penalty
2 & 2 - BGREEN 32
(5:13 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton. Penalty on CMC 88-K.Pimpleton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BGN 32. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 17 - BGREEN 47
(4:50 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
Penalty
3 & 17 - BGREEN 47
(4:45 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BGN 40 for 7 yards (8-D.Konowalski). Team penalty on BGN Offside 5 yards enforced at BGN 47. No Play.
+14 YD
3 & 12 - BGREEN 42
(4:39 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BGN 28 for 14 yards (1-B.Perce28-J.Hudson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 28
(4:31 - 2nd) Team penalty on BGN 12 players 5 yards enforced at BGN 28. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 5 - BGREEN 23
(3:46 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to BGN 19 for 4 yards (8-D.Konowalski).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 19
(3:37 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan to BGN 14 for 5 yards (28-J.Hudson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 14
(3:05 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to BGN 1 for 13 yards (13-J.Bozeman2-C.Biggers).
No Gain
1 & 1 - BGREEN 1
(2:34 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 1
(1:53 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:48 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.

CMICH Chippewas
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:45 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(1:45 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 28 for 3 yards (11-L.Johnson). Penalty on CMC 2-S.Adesanya Offside 5 yards enforced at BGN 25. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - CMICH 30
(1:45 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BGN 35 for 5 yards (8-T.Brown).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 35
(1:40 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 40 for 5 yards (6-D.Jamison).
+20 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 40
(1:20 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to CMC 40 for 20 yards (31-C.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 40
(1:01 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 40
(0:40 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 27-R.Rahmaan.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - CMICH 40
(0:34 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 83-A.Dorris. 83-A.Dorris to CMC 29 for 11 yards (31-C.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 29
(0:29 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 27-R.Rahmaan.
Int
2 & 10 - CMICH 29
(0:24 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Marlow INTERCEPTED by 6-D.Jamison at CMC 26. 6-D.Jamison to CMC 26 for no gain.

BGREEN Falcons
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26
(0:18 - 2nd) kneels at CMC 24 for -2 yards.

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (4 plays, 65 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:13 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 8-R.Marlow to BGN 32 for 7 yards (7-M.Oliver19-W.Reid).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - CMICH 32
(15:00 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 37 for 5 yards.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 37
(14:31 - 3rd) 8-R.Marlow to CMC 37 for 26 yards (2-S.Adesanya5-D.Reed).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 37
(14:06 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to CMC 33 for 4 yards (11-L.Johnson).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 33
(13:29 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to CMC 31 for 2 yards (6-D.Jamison).
-2 YD
3 & 4 - CMICH 31
(13:06 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to CMC 33 for -2 yards (8-T.Brown).
+13 YD
4 & 6 - CMICH 33
(12:35 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to CMC 20 for 13 yards (19-W.Reid10-M.Braswell).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 20
(11:55 - 3rd) 8-R.Marlow to CMC 16 for 4 yards (10-M.Braswell).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 16
(11:30 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to CMC 3 for 13 yards (5-D.Reed).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - CMICH 3
(10:56 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:34 - 3rd) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.

BGREEN Falcons
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:30 - 3rd) 93-M.Lawler kicks 63 yards from BGN 35 out of bounds at the CMC 2.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35
(10:30 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 38 for 3 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
No Gain
2 & 7 - BGREEN 38
(10:30 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
+53 YD
3 & 7 - BGREEN 38
(10:01 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan to BGN 9 FUMBLES (21-A.Sotolongo). out of bounds at the BGN 9.
+9 YD
1 & 9 - BGREEN 9
(9:56 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:14 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.

CMICH Chippewas
- Interception (3 plays, -10 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:09 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(9:09 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 44 for 19 yards (6-D.Jamison).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 44
(9:09 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 45 for 1 yard (20-G.Kreski). Penalty on BGN 69-T.Tanner-Blair Holding 10 yards enforced at BGN 44. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 20 - CMICH 34
(8:43 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 36 for 2 yards (34-A.Siddiq).
+2 YD
2 & 18 - CMICH 36
(8:33 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 38 for 2 yards (59-T.Brown).
Penalty
3 & 16 - CMICH 38
(8:02 - 3rd) Team penalty on BGN False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 38. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 21 - CMICH 33
(7:27 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
Punt
4 & 21 - CMICH 33
(7:21 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 42 yards from BGN 33 Downed at the CMC 25.

BGREEN Falcons
- Downs (7 plays, 32 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
+27 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(7:16 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan to BGN 48 for 27 yards (2-C.Biggers1-B.Perce).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48
(7:05 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to BGN 45 for 3 yards (8-D.Konowalski).
Int
2 & 7 - BGREEN 45
(6:33 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan INTERCEPTED by 18-J.Anderson at BGN 15. 18-J.Anderson runs ob at BGN 15 for no gain.

CMICH Chippewas
- Missed FG (6 plays, 9 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 15
(6:02 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 23 for 8 yards (20-G.Kreski).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - CMICH 23
(5:56 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 27 for 4 yards (8-T.Brown).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 27
(5:23 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley to BGN 24 FUMBLES. 9-B.Brown runs 24 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on CMC Holding 11 yards enforced at BGN 27. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 38
(5:18 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to BGN 46 for 8 yards (20-G.Kreski).
No Gain
2 & 2 - CMICH 46
(4:48 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 46 for no gain (10-M.Braswell).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 46
(4:23 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 47 for 1 yard (2-S.Adesanya20-G.Kreski).
No Gain
4 & 1 - CMICH 47
(3:57 - 3rd) 8-R.Marlow to BGN 47 for no gain (5-D.Reed2-S.Adesanya).

BGREEN Falcons
- Downs (5 plays, 41 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 47
(3:28 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to BGN 45 for 2 yards (13-J.Bozeman55-K.Coleman).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 45
(3:16 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to BGN 34 for 11 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 34
(3:02 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
Penalty
2 & 10 - BGREEN 34
(2:30 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to BGN 35 for -1 yard (2-C.Biggers). Penalty on CMC 67-L.Goedeke Holding 10 yards enforced at BGN 34. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 20 - BGREEN 44
(2:26 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
+6 YD
3 & 20 - BGREEN 44
(2:05 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to BGN 38 for 6 yards (33-J.Roberts).
No Good
4 & 14 - BGREEN 38
(1:58 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice 56 yards Field Goal is No Good.

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (5 plays, 79 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
+36 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 38
(1:16 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley to CMC 26 for 36 yards (9-B.Brown).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 26
(1:10 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to CMC 25 for 1 yard (71-R.Stuart).
No Gain
2 & 9 - CMICH 25
(0:44 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
+4 YD
3 & 9 - CMICH 25
(0:20 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to CMC 21 for 4 yards (7-M.Oliver).
No Gain
4 & 5 - CMICH 21
(0:15 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.

BGREEN Falcons
- Interception (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 21
(15:00 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 26 for 5 yards (1-B.Perce).
No Gain
2 & 5 - BGREEN 26
(14:56 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
+19 YD
3 & 5 - BGREEN 26
(14:20 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 45 for 19 yards (21-A.Sotolongo).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45
(14:16 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 49 FUMBLES (8-D.Konowalski). 4-K.Lewis to CMC 49 for no gain.
+51 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 49
(13:55 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:16 - 4th) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.

CMICH Chippewas
- FG (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:08 - 4th) 12-R.Tice kicks 64 yards from CMC 35. 4-J.Wayne-Prather to BGN 9 for 8 yards (20-G.Kreski).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 9
(13:08 - 4th) 21-T.Raymore to BGN 10 for 1 yard (59-T.Brown).
Int
2 & 9 - CMICH 10
(13:00 - 4th) 13-G.Loy incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-D.Jamison at BGN 16. 6-D.Jamison to BGN 16 for no gain.

BGREEN Falcons
- TD (11 plays, 86 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 16
(12:35 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Raimann. Penalty on BGN 35-D.Haigler Roughing the passer 8 yards enforced at BGN 16. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 8 - BGREEN 8
(12:28 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to BGN 8 for no gain (18-J.Anderson).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 8
(12:22 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to BGN 7 for 1 yard (13-J.Bozeman).
No Gain
3 & 7 - BGREEN 7
(12:06 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Raimann.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - BGREEN 7
(11:25 - 4th) 12-R.Tice 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

CMICH Chippewas
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:16 - 4th) 12-R.Tice kicks 61 yards from CMC 35. 4-J.Wayne-Prather to BGN 24 for 20 yards (5-D.Reed). Penalty on BGN 88-C.Sims Holding 10 yards enforced at BGN 24.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 14
(11:12 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BGN 18 for 4 yards (5-D.Reed19-W.Reid).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 18
(11:06 - 4th) 13-G.Loy to BGN 25 for 7 yards (5-D.Reed).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(10:36 - 4th) 13-G.Loy scrambles to BGN 28 for 3 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 28
(10:15 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BGN 36 for 8 yards (7-M.Oliver).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 36
(9:49 - 4th) 13-G.Loy complete to 83-A.Dorris. 83-A.Dorris to CMC 42 for 22 yards (5-D.Reed).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 42
(9:19 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to CMC 36 for 6 yards (19-W.Reid).
No Gain
2 & 4 - CMICH 36
(8:49 - 4th) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Marlow.
No Gain
3 & 4 - CMICH 36
(8:19 - 4th) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 27-R.Rahmaan.
+30 YD
4 & 4 - CMICH 36
(8:12 - 4th) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to CMC 6 for 30 yards (19-W.Reid).
Penalty
1 & 6 - CMICH 6
(8:09 - 4th) Penalty on CMC 43-A.Ward Roughing the passer 3 yards enforced at CMC 6. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - CMICH 3
(7:58 - 4th) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(7:51 - 4th) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Dorris.

BGREEN Falcons
- Interception (4 plays, 24 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:46 - 4th) 93-M.Lawler kicks 63 yards from BGN 35. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 35 for 33 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35
(7:46 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 45 for 10 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45
(7:38 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 47 for 2 yards (9-R.Walder).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 47
(7:01 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 49 for 2 yards (55-K.Coleman8-D.Konowalski).
+2 YD
3 & 6 - BGREEN 49
(6:27 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to BGN 49 for 2 yards (8-D.Konowalski).
Penalty
4 & 4 - BGREEN 49
(5:45 - 4th) Team penalty on CMC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BGN 49. No Play.
Punt
4 & 9 - BGREEN 46
(4:59 - 4th) 63-B.Buell punts 29 yards from CMC 46 Downed at the BGN 25. Team penalty on CMC Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CMC 46. No Play.

BGREEN Falcons

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - BGREEN 41
(4:37 - 4th) 63-B.Buell punts 42 yards from CMC 41 Downed at the BGN 17. Team penalty on CMC Fair catch interference 18 yards enforced at BGN 17.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35
(4:28 - 4th) 13-G.Loy complete to 83-A.Dorris. 83-A.Dorris to BGN 42 for 7 yards (8-T.Brown).
Penalty
2 & 3 - BGREEN 42
(4:28 - 4th) Penalty on BGN 8-R.Marlow False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 42. No Play.
-4 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 37
(3:46 - 4th) 13-G.Loy to BGN 33 for -4 yards (92-J.Bristol).
Int
3 & 12 - BGREEN 33
(3:46 - 4th) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris INTERCEPTED by 8-T.Brown at BGN 41. 8-T.Brown to BGN 41 for no gain.

BGREEN Falcons

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41
(3:31 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to BGN 35 for 6 yards (33-J.Roberts).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 35
(3:25 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to BGN 33 for 2 yards (55-K.Coleman).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - BGREEN 33
(2:39 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to BGN 31 for 2 yards (85-J.Henderson).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 31
(1:53 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to BGN 9 for 22 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
+3 YD
1 & 9 - BGREEN 9
(1:13 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to BGN 6 for 3 yards (85-J.Henderson).
-2 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 6
(1:05 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady kneels at BGN 8 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 7:46
13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Dorris.
plays
yds
pos
38
20
Touchdown 7:51
13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
38
20
Field Goal 11:16
12-R.Tice 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
38
14
Point After TD 13:08
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
14
Touchdown 13:16
4-K.Lewis runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
34
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:09
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 9:14
5-J.Ward runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:16
pos
27
14
Point After TD 10:30
39-N.Needham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 10:34
13-G.Loy runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
21
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:45
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 1:48
5-J.Ward runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
20
7
Point After TD 12:07
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 12:12
5-J.Ward runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
58
yds
02:00
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:30
39-N.Needham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 1:46
7-T.Lazzaro to BGN End Zone FUMBLES (55-K.Coleman). 2-C.Biggers runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
54
yds
06:08
pos
7
6
Point After TD 11:53
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:59
12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 19
Rushing 9 10
Passing 16 7
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 8-14 1-11
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-5
Total Net Yards 553 344
Total Plays 77 66
Avg Gain 7.2 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 254 178
Rush Attempts 40 37
Avg Rush Yards 6.4 4.8
Net Yards Passing 299 166
Comp. - Att. 23-37 13-29
Yards Per Pass 8.1 5.7
Penalties - Yards 10-79 12-83
Touchdowns 5 3
Rushing TDs 4 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 3
Punts - Avg 2-41.5 4-42.8
Return Yards 63 52
Punts - Returns 1-12 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 2-51 3-51
Int. - Returns 3-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
C. Michigan 5-3 71471038
Bowling Green 2-5 707620
BGREEN 11.5, O/U 54.5
Doyt L. Perry Stadium Bowling Green, Ohio
 299 PASS YDS 166
254 RUSH YDS 178
553 TOTAL YDS 344
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Bowling Green
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CMICH 25 3:01 8 75 TD
8:39 CMICH 41 6:08 15 59 TD
1:30 CMICH 27 0:45 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:12 CMICH 42 2:00 5 58 TD
9:57 BGREEN 48 1:11 4 15 FG Miss
7:17 CMICH 6 5:29 17 94 TD
0:18 CMICH 26 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:30 CMICH 35 1:16 4 65 TD
7:16 CMICH 25 0:43 3 -10 INT
3:28 BGREEN 47 1:30 6 9 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CMICH 21 1:44 5 79 TD
12:35 BGREEN 16 1:10 4 9 FG
7:46 CMICH 35 2:47 5 11 Punt
3:31 BGREEN 41 2:26 6 33
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:53 BGREEN 30 2:40 9 29 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BGREEN 29 0:43 3 0 Punt
12:07 BGREEN 25 2:03 6 4 Punt
8:08 BGREEN 33 0:45 3 7 Punt
1:45 BGREEN 25 1:21 9 1 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:13 BGREEN 25 0:00 10 75 TD
9:09 BGREEN 25 1:48 6 8 Punt
6:02 BGREEN 15 2:05 7 32 Downs
1:16 BGREEN 38 1:01 5 41 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 BGREEN 9 0:08 2 75 INT
11:16 BGREEN 14 3:25 11 86 TD
4:28 BGREEN 35 0:42 4 24 INT
