|
|
|USM
|LATECH
Robertson's 3 picks, Stanley's 212 yards lead La. Tech win
RUSTON, La. (AP) Amik Robertson intercepted three passes, J'Mar Smith threw for 325 yards with 212 of those yards going to Malik Stanley, and Louisiana Tech defeated Southern Mississippi 45-30 on Saturday.
Smith completed 14 of 21 with one touchdown - a 56-yarder to Stanley - and an interception.
Stanley, the 14th La. Tech receiver to go over 200 yards in a game, had the one touchdown among his eight receptions. The 212 yards are his career high.
Justin Henderson had 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (6-1, 3-0 Conference USA).
USM's De'Michael Harris returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and the Golden Eagles went on to lead 27-24 at halftime. After a scoreless third quarter, Louisiana Tech dominated the fourth. The Bulldogs scored final-period touchdowns on 1-yard runs by Smith and Bobby Holly and a 30-yard interception return by Ezekiel Barnett.
Robertson's interceptions all came against Jack Abraham, a former Louisiana Tech quarterback. Abraham threw for 327 yards and a touchdown for the Golden Eagles (4-3, 2-1) but was intercepted four times.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (14 plays, 100 yards, 5:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 9-B.Hale kicks 65 yards from LT 35. 18-D.Harris runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(14:47 - 1st) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(14:47 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 28 for 3 yards (15-S.Showers2-N.Dawson).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - USM 28(14:47 - 1st) 8-J.Smith complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to LT 49 for 21 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 49(14:26 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 50 for 1 yard (15-S.Showers).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 50(13:51 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to USM 49 for 1 yard (55-D.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - USM 49(13:15 - 1st) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - USM 49(12:44 - 1st) 29-B.Farlow punts 44 yards from USM 49 to USM 5 fair catch by 2-J.Adams.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (15 plays, 86 yards, 6:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 5(12:40 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to USM 9 for 4 yards (2-C.Taylor).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 9(12:34 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 28 for 19 yards (1-L.Sneed).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 28(12:13 - 1st) 2-J.Adams to USM 31 for 3 yards (35-C.Scott10-J.Jackson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 31(11:45 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to USM 34 for 3 yards (2-C.Taylor).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - LATECH 34(11:11 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins. Penalty on LT 1-L.Sneed Holding 10 yards enforced at USM 34. No Play.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(10:52 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to LT 32 for 24 yards (5-M.Sam).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 32(10:45 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to LT 25 for 7 yards (94-K.Murphy1-L.Sneed).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LATECH 25(10:16 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to LT 27 for -2 yards (2-C.Taylor).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - LATECH 27(9:34 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to LT 22 for 5 yards (30-A.Roberson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 27(8:51 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to LT 23 for 4 yards (30-A.Roberson).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - LATECH 23(8:51 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham to LT 20 for 3 yards (90-C.Wallace98-J.Barnes).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(8:10 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 20(7:43 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to LT 15 for 5 yards (2-C.Taylor35-C.Scott).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 15(7:42 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 48-R.Ladner. 48-R.Ladner runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:57 - 1st) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Interception (1 plays, 45 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:48 - 1st) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 14 for 14 yards (32-H.Maples6-S.Latham).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 14(6:48 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 25 for 11 yards (15-S.Showers).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(6:42 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 25 for no gain (7-T.Williams).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 25(6:15 - 1st) 8-J.Smith complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to LT 40 for 15 yards (12-D.Thomas).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 40(5:47 - 1st) 8-J.Smith complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to USM 44 for 16 yards (15-S.Showers28-S.Bozeman).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 44(5:17 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to USM 39 for 5 yards (28-S.Bozeman41-R.Boothe).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 39(5:00 - 1st) 8-J.Smith to USM 42 for -3 yards (49-E.Kitchen).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - USM 42(4:30 - 1st) 8-J.Smith complete to 81-C.Powell. 81-C.Powell to USM 30 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 30(3:52 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to USM 30 for no gain (17-D.Landry).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - USM 30(3:34 - 1st) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 86-W.Toussant. Penalty on USM 15-S.Showers Holding 10 yards enforced at USM 30. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 20(3:01 - 1st) 29-D.Marcus to USM 14 for 6 yards (24-D.Kennedy41-R.Boothe).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - USM 14(2:53 - 1st) 29-D.Marcus to USM 11 for 3 yards (41-R.Boothe).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - USM 11(2:13 - 1st) 29-D.Marcus to USM 9 for 2 yards (41-R.Boothe51-V.Freeman).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - USM 9(1:58 - 1st) 8-J.Smith to USM 8 for 1 yard (28-S.Bozeman).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 8(1:21 - 1st) 8-J.Smith to USM 5 for 3 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - USM 5(0:40 - 1st) 8-J.Smith complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley runs 5 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on USM Pass interference declined.
|
PAT Good
|(0:09 - 1st) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (1 plays, 30 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:04 - 1st) 9-B.Hale kicks 51 yards from LT 35. 18-D.Harris to USM 25 for 11 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(0:04 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-A.Robertson at USM 49. 21-A.Robertson to USM 30 for 19 yards (33-K.Perkins).
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (11 plays, 66 yards, 4:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 30(15:00 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:45 - 2nd) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- FG (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:39 - 2nd) 9-B.Hale kicks 65 yards from LT 35. 18-D.Harris to USM 19 for 19 yards (21-A.Robertson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 19(14:39 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to USM 21 for 2 yards (10-J.Jackson).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 21(14:31 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to USM 33 for 12 yards (3-T.Baldwin25-B.Williamson).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(13:53 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to USM 29 for -4 yards (90-C.Wallace).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - LATECH 29(13:17 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Harris.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 14 - LATECH 29(12:43 - 2nd) Penalty on LT 46-E.Barnett Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at USM 29. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(12:36 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to LT 47 for 9 yards (4-D.Lewis85-W.Baker).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - LATECH 47(12:36 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to LT 40 for 7 yards (85-W.Baker35-C.Scott).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(11:58 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 40(11:26 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to LT 37 for 3 yards (5-M.Sam93-D.Hall).
|
+37 YD
|
3 & 7 - LATECH 37(11:19 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham scrambles runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:38 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 35(10:28 - 2nd) Penalty on USM 15-J.Abraham Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at USM 35. No Play.
USM
Golden Eagles
- FG (8 plays, 64 yards, 4:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:28 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein kicks 50 yards from USM 20. 86-W.Toussant to LT 46 for 16 yards (32-H.Maples).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 46(10:28 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to USM 34 for 20 yards (1-R.Mitchell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 34(10:24 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 86-W.Toussant.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 34(10:05 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 81-C.Powell. 81-C.Powell to USM 32 for 2 yards (12-D.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - USM 32(9:58 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Henderson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - USM 32(9:24 - 2nd) 9-B.Hale 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Fumble (1 plays, 9 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:20 - 2nd) 9-B.Hale kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(9:14 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 31 for 6 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - LATECH 31(9:14 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to USM 47 for 16 yards (4-D.Lewis).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 47(8:48 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 45 for -2 yards (90-C.Wallace).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - LATECH 45(8:06 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to LT 42 for 13 yards (85-W.Baker).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 42(7:24 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to LT 11 for 31 yards (4-D.Lewis).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 11(6:40 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to LT 7 for 4 yards (2-C.Taylor4-D.Lewis).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 7(5:57 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to LT 11 for -4 yards (85-W.Baker10-J.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 11(5:20 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - LATECH 11(4:42 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- FG (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:36 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 15 for 15 yards (15-S.Showers).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 15(4:32 - 2nd) 29-D.Marcus to LT 24 FUMBLES (15-S.Showers). 28-S.Bozeman to LT 24 for no gain.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (6 plays, 90 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 24(4:27 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to LT 20 for 4 yards (85-W.Baker).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 20(4:19 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham sacked at LT 30 for -10 yards FUMBLES (96-K.Mason). to LT 30 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 16 - LATECH 30(3:37 - 2nd) Penalty on USM 79-D.Dorbeck False start 5 yards enforced at LT 30. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 21 - LATECH 35(3:01 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham scrambles to LT 29 for 6 yards (96-K.Mason).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - LATECH 29(2:42 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Halftime (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:30 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 20 for 20 yards (47-T.Whittington). Penalty on LT 48-A.Zayed Holding 10 yards enforced at LT 20.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - USM 10(2:24 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith sacked at LT 3 for -7 yards (12-D.Thomas).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 17 - USM 3(2:16 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 81-C.Powell. 81-C.Powell to LT 12 for 9 yards (41-R.Boothe).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - USM 12(1:36 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith scrambles runs ob at LT 29 for 17 yards.
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 29(1:22 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to USM 39 for 32 yards (1-R.Mitchell).
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 39(1:14 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to USM 2 for 37 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - USM 2(1:08 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:00 - 2nd) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Interception (3 plays, -10 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:56 - 2nd) 9-B.Hale kicks 65 yards from LT 35. 7-D.Maberry to USM 15 for 15 yards (23-M.Turner3-T.Baldwin).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 15(0:56 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 16 for 1 yard (35-C.Scott2-C.Taylor).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - LATECH 16(0:51 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham kneels at USM 15 for -1 yard.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (9 plays, 31 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:08 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to USM 49 for 26 yards (7-T.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 49(15:00 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to USM 46 for 3 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
|
Int
|
2 & 7 - USM 46(14:29 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley INTERCEPTED by 1-R.Mitchell at USM 15. 1-R.Mitchell to USM 15 for no gain.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 60 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 15(13:41 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 20 for 5 yards (10-J.Jackson).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - LATECH 20(13:36 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 38 for 18 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 38(13:03 - 3rd) 7-D.Maberry to USM 36 for -2 yards (85-W.Baker).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - LATECH 36(12:27 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham scrambles pushed ob at USM 47 for 11 yards (85-W.Baker).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 47(11:49 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham to USM 48 for 1 yard (90-C.Wallace).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 48(11:08 - 3rd) Team penalty on USM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at USM 48. No Play.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 15 - LATECH 43(10:31 - 3rd) 7-D.Maberry to USM 39 for -4 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 19 - LATECH 39(10:20 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 19 - LATECH 39(9:44 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to USM 46 for 7 yards (25-B.Williamson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - LATECH 46(9:40 - 3rd) 93-Z.Everett punts 50 yards from USM 46 Downed at the LT 4.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Downs (8 plays, 16 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 4(8:57 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 9 for 5 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|
+56 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 9(8:45 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to USM 35 for 56 yards (15-S.Showers).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 35(8:08 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to USM 38 for -3 yards (99-J.Turner16-T.Brown).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - USM 38(7:33 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to USM 36 for 2 yards (99-J.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - USM 36(6:53 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 86-W.Toussant.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - USM 36(6:16 - 3rd) 29-B.Farlow punts 36 yards from USM 36 to USM End Zone. touchback.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (10 plays, 36 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(6:11 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Adams.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 20(6:04 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to USM 19 for -1 yard (10-J.Jackson96-K.Mason).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - LATECH 19(6:01 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 82-T.Terry. 82-T.Terry to USM 31 for 12 yards (18-Z.Hannibal).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 31(5:18 - 3rd) 7-D.Maberry to USM 32 for 1 yard (90-C.Wallace94-K.Murphy).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - LATECH 32(4:53 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to USM 42 for 10 yards (2-C.Taylor). Penalty on USM 79-D.Dorbeck Facemasking 15 yards enforced at USM 32. No Play.
|
Sack
|
2 & 24 - LATECH 17(4:06 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham sacked at USM 13 for -4 yards (96-K.Mason).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 28 - LATECH 13(3:45 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 26 for 13 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 15 - LATECH 26(2:56 - 3rd) 93-Z.Everett to USM 36 for 10 yards (4-D.Lewis).
USM
Golden Eagles
- Interception (9 plays, -5 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 36(2:11 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith scrambles to USM 33 for 3 yards (99-J.Turner28-S.Bozeman).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - USM 33(2:03 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to USM 15 for 18 yards (80-J.Mitchell19-K.Hemby).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 15(1:18 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 15(0:36 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to USM 10 for 5 yards (16-T.Brown).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - USM 10(0:30 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to USM 6 for 4 yards (99-J.Turner).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - USM 6(15:00 - 4th) 8-J.Smith to USM 4 for 2 yards (51-V.Freeman28-S.Bozeman).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - USM 4(14:19 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to USM 5 for -1 yard (28-S.Bozeman).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 5(13:44 - 4th) 8-J.Smith complete to 41-B.Holly. 41-B.Holly to USM 1 for 4 yards (12-D.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - USM 1(13:12 - 4th) 8-J.Smith to USM 1 for no gain (28-S.Bozeman17-D.Landry).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - USM 1(12:45 - 4th) 8-J.Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:04 - 4th) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:02 - 4th) 9-B.Hale kicks 54 yards from LT 35. 7-T.Williams to USM 25 for 14 yards (17-B.Calhoun).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(12:02 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 39 for 14 yards (5-M.Sam).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 39(11:56 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to LT 38 for 23 yards (1-L.Sneed).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 38(11:27 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to LT 30 for 8 yards (1-L.Sneed10-J.Jackson).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 2 - LATECH 30(11:15 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to LT 10 for 20 yards (2-C.Taylor21-A.Robertson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 10(10:53 - 4th) Penalty on USM 2-J.Adams False start 5 yards enforced at LT 10. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - LATECH 15(10:32 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones. Penalty on LT 85-W.Baker Offside 5 yards enforced at LT 15. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 10(10:20 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Adams. Penalty on LT 1-L.Sneed Pass interference 8 yards enforced at LT 10. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 2 - LATECH 2(10:14 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to LT 5 for -3 yards (96-K.Mason).
|
Int
|
2 & 5 - LATECH 5(10:00 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-A.Robertson at LT End Zone. 21-A.Robertson touchback.
USM
Golden Eagles
- FG (9 plays, 52 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 20(9:30 - 4th) 8-J.Smith complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to USM 10 for 70 yards (7-T.Williams).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 10(9:23 - 4th) 8-J.Smith to USM 4 for 6 yards (41-R.Boothe).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - USM 4(8:40 - 4th) 8-J.Smith to USM 5 FUMBLES. 8-J.Smith to USM 5 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - USM 5(7:58 - 4th) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert. Penalty on USM 37-D.Thomas Pass interference 3 yards enforced at USM 5. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - USM 2(7:14 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to USM 1 for 1 yard (19-K.Hemby).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - USM 1(7:05 - 4th) 41-B.Holly runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:33 - 4th) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:28 - 4th) 9-B.Hale kicks 43 yards from LT 35. 32-H.Maples to USM 24 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 24(6:28 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Terry.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 24(6:26 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 82-T.Terry. 82-T.Terry to USM 31 for 7 yards (35-C.Scott).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - LATECH 31(6:20 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 82-T.Terry. 82-T.Terry to USM 39 for 8 yards (35-C.Scott).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 39(6:02 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 82-T.Terry. 82-T.Terry to USM 47 for 8 yards (85-W.Baker).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - LATECH 47(5:38 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 33-K.Perkins. 33-K.Perkins to USM 48 for 1 yard (94-K.Murphy).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 48(5:06 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to LT 30 for 22 yards (21-A.Robertson30-A.Roberson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 30(4:57 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 30(4:23 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to LT 24 for 6 yards (2-C.Taylor40-K.Conrad).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LATECH 24(4:20 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - LATECH 24(3:48 - 4th) 98-A.Stein 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Interception (3 plays, 78 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:41 - 4th) 98-A.Stein kicks 27 yards from USM 35 out of bounds at the LT 38.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 38(3:36 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 39 for 1 yard (41-R.Boothe).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 39(3:36 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to USM 46 for 15 yards (19-K.Hemby16-T.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 46(2:53 - 4th) 8-J.Smith to USM 46 for no gain (49-E.Kitchen).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 46(2:13 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to USM 39 for 7 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - USM 39(2:08 - 4th) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Powell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - USM 39(2:03 - 4th) 29-B.Farlow punts 39 yards from USM 39 to USM End Zone. touchback.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Interception (3 plays, 26 yards, 0:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 20(1:59 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Adams.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 20(1:51 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 33-K.Perkins. 33-K.Perkins to USM 34 for 14 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - USM 34(1:45 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 46-E.Barnett at USM 30. 46-E.Barnett runs 30 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on USM 46-N.Harper Holding declined.
LATECH
Bulldogs
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(1:38 - 4th) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(1:27 - 4th) 9-B.Hale kicks 51 yards from LT 35. 32-H.Maples to USM 14 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 14(1:27 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 16-Q.Watkins.
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 14(1:24 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 41 for 27 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 41(1:24 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-A.Robertson at LT 40. 21-A.Robertson to LT 40 for no gain.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|19
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|15
|10
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|423
|469
|Total Plays
|70
|61
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|110
|151
|Rush Attempts
|30
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|313
|318
|Comp. - Att.
|26-40
|14-21
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|15.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-58
|5-48
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|4
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-50.0
|3-39.7
|Return Yards
|161
|114
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|7-161
|4-65
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|4-49
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|313
|PASS YDS
|318
|
|
|110
|RUSH YDS
|151
|
|
|423
|TOTAL YDS
|469
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
