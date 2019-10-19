|
|
|ODU
|UAB
Freshman Brown, UAB defense suffocate Old Dominion 38-14
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) True freshman Jermaine Brown ran for 116 yards and a score, Tyler Johnston III threw two touchdowns, and UAB became bowl eligible as it put Old Dominion away early with a 38-14 win on Saturday.
The victory was UAB's 16th straight at home.
On the opening drive, ODU quarterback Messiah deWeaver fumbled and Garret Mario recovered at the 31-yard line to give UAB (6-1, 3-1 Conference USA) a short field. Lucious Stanley ran it in from 2-yards out. After an ODU punt, the teams exchanged turnovers on successive possessions before Stanley crashed in from a yard out for a two-touchdown lead.
UAB smothered the Monarchs' (1-6, 0-3) offense, holding them to 150 total yards. deWeaver finished 6-of-24 passing for 82 yards, had 17 carries for 14 yards, and fumbled three times with the Blazers recovering twice. UAB linebacker Kristopher Moll finished with 11 tackles: 10 solo, including a sack.
The Blazers are bowl eligible for a third-consecutive year and all four seasons under head coach Bill Clark.
ODU
Monarchs
- Fumble (3 plays, -11 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel kicks 64 yards from UAB 35. 28-B.Watson to ODU 42 for 41 yards (12-G.Cash).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 42(15:00 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 2-H.Patterson. 2-H.Patterson to ODU 49 for 7 yards (52-F.Mofor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ODU 49(14:52 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Strong.
|
-18 YD
|
2 & 3 - ODU 49(14:10 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver to ODU 31 FUMBLES. 1-G.Marino to ODU 31 for no gain.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (3 plays, 31 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 31(14:02 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley to ODU 29 for 2 yards (34-L.Garner).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 8 - UAB 29(14:02 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to ODU 2 for 27 yards (18-T.Moss).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - UAB 2(13:35 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:56 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:52 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to ODU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 25(12:52 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 88-N.Fitzgerald.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ODU 25(12:52 - 1st) 1-K.Strong to ODU 24 for -1 yard (22-J.Smith52-F.Mofor).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ODU 24(12:47 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Hendrick.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - ODU 24(12:09 - 1st) 96-B.Cate punts 36 yards from ODU 24 to the UAB 40 downed by 83-J.Herslow.
UAB
Blazers
- Fumble (2 plays, -2 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 40(12:03 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 40(11:51 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 38 FUMBLES (3-J.Young). 34-L.Garner to UAB 38 for no gain.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (5 plays, 34 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 34(11:35 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to ODU 23 for 11 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 23(11:22 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to ODU 18 for 5 yards (23-G.Hall).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - UAB 18(10:48 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to ODU 1 for 17 yards (14-J.Richardson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - UAB 1(10:12 - 1st) 30-J.Brown to ODU 1 for no gain (14-J.Richardson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UAB 1(9:30 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:41 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (8 plays, 16 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:36 - 1st) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to ODU End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 25(8:36 - 1st) 44-M.Geiger to ODU 29 for 4 yards (5-T.Johnston).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - ODU 29(8:36 - 1st) 12-L.Davis to ODU 35 for 6 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 35(8:00 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ODU 35(7:24 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Anthony.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 10 - ODU 35(7:18 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 10-D.Brown. 10-D.Brown runs ob at UAB 47 for 18 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 47(7:15 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Williams.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ODU 47(6:38 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver to UAB 45 for 2 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
-14 YD
|
3 & 8 - ODU 45(6:33 - 1st) to ODU 41 FUMBLES. 7-M.deWeaver to ODU 41 for no gain (1-G.Marino).
|
Punt
|
4 & 22 - ODU 41(5:53 - 1st) 96-B.Cate punts 40 yards from ODU 41 to the UAB 19 downed by 83-J.Herslow.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (8 plays, 24 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 19(5:12 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 19(5:04 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham to UAB 32 for 13 yards (34-L.Garner).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 32(4:58 - 1st) 1-J.Haden to UAB 34 for 2 yards (3-J.Young).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UAB 34(4:27 - 1st) 1-J.Haden to UAB 39 for 5 yards (3-J.Young).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - UAB 39(3:47 - 1st) 2-L.Stanley pushed ob at UAB 43 for 4 yards (18-T.Moss).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 43(3:13 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Parham.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UAB 43(2:47 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 20-G.Prince.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UAB 43(2:40 - 1st) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UAB 43(2:36 - 1st) 98-K.Greenwell punts 44 yards from UAB 43 to ODU 13 fair catch by 10-D.Brown.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 13(2:31 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver to ODU 9 for -4 yards (52-F.Mofor).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 14 - ODU 9(2:24 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 10-D.Brown. 10-D.Brown to ODU 8 for -1 yard (22-J.Smith).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 15 - ODU 8(1:42 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver scrambles to ODU 24 for 16 yards (1-G.Marino).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 24(0:56 - 1st) 12-L.Davis to ODU 26 for 2 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ODU 26(0:16 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Anthony.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - ODU 26(15:00 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver sacked at ODU 22 for -4 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - ODU 22(14:56 - 2nd) 96-B.Cate punts 38 yards from ODU 22. 5-M.Mitchell pushed ob at UAB 49 for 9 yards (86-D.Savedge).
UAB
Blazers
- TD (4 plays, 51 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 49(14:17 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to UAB 50 for 1 yard (41-C.Jackson).
|
+37 YD
|
2 & 9 - UAB 50(14:08 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to ODU 13 for 37 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 13(13:30 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to ODU 14 for -1 yard (7-H.Blackmon).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - UAB 14(13:05 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:26 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
ODU
Monarchs
- Interception (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:18 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 60 yards from UAB 35. 28-B.Watson to ODU 28 for 23 yards (58-R.Stinson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 28(12:18 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Strong.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ODU 28(12:13 - 2nd) 1-K.Strong to ODU 29 for 1 yard (99-F.McWilliams).
|
Int
|
3 & 9 - ODU 29(12:10 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-W.Boler at UAB 34. 17-W.Boler to UAB 34 for no gain.
UAB
Blazers
- Missed FG (9 plays, 33 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 34(11:39 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 34(11:30 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham to ODU 34 for 32 yards (23-G.Hall).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 34(11:24 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to ODU 36 for -2 yards (52-J.Ross).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UAB 36(10:48 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Parham.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 12 - UAB 36(10:08 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston scrambles to ODU 20 for 16 yards (7-H.Blackmon).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 20(10:03 - 2nd) 1-J.Haden to ODU 21 for -1 yard (3-J.Young).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - UAB 21(9:25 - 2nd) Penalty on UAB 55-A.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at ODU 21. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - UAB 26(8:50 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|
-7 YD
|
3 & 16 - UAB 26(8:23 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston to ODU 30 FUMBLES (6-K.White). 17-T.Johnston to ODU 33 for no gain.
|
No Good
|
4 & 23 - UAB 33(8:18 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (4 plays, -9 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 33(7:33 - 2nd) 12-L.Davis to ODU 29 for -4 yards (99-F.McWilliams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - ODU 29(7:26 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver to ODU 29 for no gain (18-T.Marshall).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 14 - ODU 29(6:48 - 2nd) Team penalty on ODU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ODU 29. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 19 - ODU 24(5:54 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Brown.
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - ODU 24(5:35 - 2nd) 96-B.Cate punts 50 yards from ODU 24 to the UAB 26 downed by 86-D.Savedge.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (10 plays, 74 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 26(5:30 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 29 for 3 yards (3-J.Young).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UAB 29(5:18 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Parham.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - UAB 29(4:40 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 10-H.Pittman. 10-H.Pittman to UAB 41 for 12 yards (14-J.Richardson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 41(4:36 - 2nd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 42 for 1 yard (34-L.Garner).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 9 - UAB 42(4:03 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to ODU 36 for 22 yards (1-L.Boykin).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 36(3:31 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to ODU 27 for 9 yards (23-G.Hall4-C.Brewton).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - UAB 27(2:53 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to ODU 19 for 8 yards (34-L.Garner).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 19(2:18 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to ODU 17 for 2 yards (6-K.White).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UAB 17(1:50 - 2nd) 30-J.Brown to ODU 16 for 1 yard (3-J.Young1-L.Boykin).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - UAB 16(1:15 - 2nd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 5-M.Mitchell. 5-M.Mitchell runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:07 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
ODU
Monarchs
- FG (5 plays, 60 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:02 - 2nd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 62 yards from UAB 35. 28-B.Watson to ODU 31 for 28 yards (27-D.Miller).
|
+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 31(1:02 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 10-D.Brown. 10-D.Brown to UAB 27 for 42 yards (32-L.Brasher).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 27(0:56 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ODU 27(0:32 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver to UAB 23 for 4 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - ODU 22(0:28 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 84-D.Anthony. 84-D.Anthony runs ob at UAB 10 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ODU 23(0:18 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Anthony.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - ODU 23(0:18 - 2nd) 98-N.Rice 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
UAB
Blazers
- Interception (3 plays, 21 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:05 - 2nd) 98-N.Rice kicks 54 yards from ODU 35 out of bounds at the UAB 11.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 35(15:00 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Mitchell.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 35(15:00 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 2-L.Stanley. 2-L.Stanley to UAB 39 for 4 yards (34-L.Garner).
|
Int
|
3 & 6 - UAB 39(14:56 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-K.White at UAB 44. 6-K.White runs ob at UAB 44 for no gain.
ODU
Monarchs
- FG (9 plays, 38 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 44(14:10 - 3rd) 1-K.Strong to UAB 41 for 3 yards (32-L.Brasher).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - ODU 41(14:06 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver to UAB 43 for -2 yards. Penalty on UAB 17-W.Boler Offside 6 yards enforced at UAB 41. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - ODU 35(13:45 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 3-C.Cunningham. 3-C.Cunningham to UAB 24 for 11 yards (90-T.Fair).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 24(13:21 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 36-I.Spencer.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ODU 24(12:48 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver to UAB 28 for -4 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 14 - ODU 28(12:45 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver scrambles to UAB 9 for 19 yards (12-G.Cash).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - ODU 9(12:05 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver to UAB 4 for 5 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ODU 4(11:38 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver to UAB 6 for -2 yards (52-F.Mofor).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ODU 6(11:12 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 36-I.Spencer.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - ODU 6(10:26 - 3rd) 98-N.Rice 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
UAB
Blazers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:21 - 3rd) 98-N.Rice kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(10:17 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to UAB 29 for 4 yards (34-L.Garner).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UAB 29(10:17 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to UAB 24 for -5 yards (6-K.White).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 11 - UAB 24(9:47 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston to UAB 39 for 15 yards (7-H.Blackmon).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 39(9:14 - 3rd) 1-J.Haden to UAB 37 for -2 yards (6-K.White).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 12 - UAB 37(8:34 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham to ODU 41 for 22 yards (54-J.Meiser).
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 41(7:56 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to ODU 2 for 39 yards (1-L.Boykin).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - UAB 2(7:16 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to ODU 3 for -1 yard (52-J.Ross97-M.Haynes).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - UAB 3(6:40 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:59 - 3rd) 19-N.Vogel extra point is good.
ODU
Monarchs
- TD (7 plays, 76 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:52 - 3rd) 19-N.Vogel kicks 63 yards from UAB 35. 28-B.Watson to ODU 24 for 22 yards (27-D.Miller).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 24(5:52 - 3rd) 1-K.Strong to ODU 27 for 3 yards (6-K.Moll). Penalty on UAB 1-G.Marino Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ODU 27.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 42(5:45 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver scrambles to UAB 43 for 15 yards (14-D.Turner).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ODU 43(5:20 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore. Penalty on UAB 20-D.Bynum Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UAB 43. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 28(5:06 - 3rd) 5-S.Williams complete to 7-M.deWeaver. 7-M.deWeaver to UAB 12 for 16 yards (12-G.Cash).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ODU 12(5:00 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 88-N.Fitzgerald. Penalty on UAB 14-D.Turner Roughing the passer 6 yards enforced at UAB 12.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - ODU 6(4:23 - 3rd) 12-L.Davis to UAB 1 for 5 yards (6-K.Moll22-J.Smith).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ODU 1(4:12 - 3rd) 12-L.Davis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(3:38 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 5-S.Williams. 5-S.Williams to UAB End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (8 plays, 31 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:32 - 3rd) 98-N.Rice kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to UAB End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 25(3:32 - 3rd) 1-J.Haden to UAB 32 for 7 yards (34-L.Garner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UAB 32(3:32 - 3rd) 1-J.Haden to UAB 32 for no gain (3-J.Young).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - UAB 32(3:01 - 3rd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 38 for 6 yards (34-L.Garner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UAB 38(2:22 - 3rd) 2-L.Stanley to UAB 38 for no gain (45-D.Stitmon52-J.Ross).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - UAB 38(1:38 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 50 for 12 yards (45-D.Stitmon).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 50(1:04 - 3rd) 30-J.Brown to ODU 45 for 5 yards (6-K.White).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UAB 45(0:24 - 3rd) 17-T.Johnston complete to 8-K.Parham. 8-K.Parham to ODU 44 for 1 yard (14-J.Richardson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UAB 44(15:00 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Watkins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - UAB 44(14:30 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 44 yards from ODU 44 to ODU End Zone. touchback.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 20(14:21 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 10-D.Brown. 10-D.Brown pushed ob at ODU 25 for 5 yards (6-K.Moll). Penalty on UAB 6-K.Moll Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ODU 25.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ODU 40(14:14 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver sacked at ODU 39 for -1 yard (47-A.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ODU 39(13:58 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 88-N.Fitzgerald.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ODU 39(13:19 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Herslow.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - ODU 39(13:14 - 4th) 96-B.Cate punts 42 yards from ODU 39 to UAB 19 fair catch by 5-M.Mitchell.
UAB
Blazers
- FG (7 plays, 77 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 19(13:05 - 4th) 30-J.Brown to UAB 20 for 1 yard (22-K.Ford-Dement3-J.Young).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - UAB 20(12:57 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston complete to 6-A.Watkins. 6-A.Watkins to UAB 31 for 11 yards (22-K.Ford-Dement).
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 31(12:22 - 4th) 30-J.Brown pushed ob at ODU 36 for 33 yards (34-L.Garner).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 36(11:42 - 4th) 30-J.Brown pushed ob at ODU 11 for 25 yards (5-W.Brocchini).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 11(10:52 - 4th) 25-L.Wooden to ODU 6 for 5 yards (42-D.Wilder).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UAB 6(10:15 - 4th) 25-L.Wooden to ODU 4 for 2 yards (6-K.White).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UAB 4(9:31 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 10-H.Pittman. Team penalty on UAB Illegal formation declined.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - UAB 4(8:47 - 4th) 19-N.Vogel 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:41 - 4th) 19-N.Vogel kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to ODU End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 25(8:37 - 4th) 12-L.Davis to ODU 23 for -2 yards (1-G.Marino).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - ODU 23(8:37 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Herslow.
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - ODU 23(8:11 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver sacked at ODU 19 for -4 yards (1-G.Marino).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - ODU 19(8:06 - 4th) 96-B.Cate punts 35 yards from ODU 19 Downed at the UAB 46.
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 46(7:24 - 4th) 30-J.Brown to UAB 45 for -1 yard (54-J.Meiser).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - UAB 45(7:14 - 4th) 30-J.Brown to UAB 44 for -1 yard (11-R.Scott).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UAB 44(6:34 - 4th) 17-T.Johnston incomplete. Intended for 3-R.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - UAB 44(5:51 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 46 yards from UAB 44 to ODU 10 fair catch by 10-D.Brown.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 10(5:45 - 4th) 44-M.Geiger to ODU 21 for 11 yards (6-K.Moll).
|
-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 21(5:37 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver to ODU 13 FUMBLES. 28-B.Watson to ODU 13 for no gain (31-K.Harrell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - ODU 13(5:02 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Anthony.
|
Sack
|
3 & 18 - ODU 13(4:13 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver sacked at ODU 9 for -4 yards (51-A.Talan).
|
Punt
|
4 & 22 - ODU 9(4:11 - 4th) 96-B.Cate punts 47 yards from ODU 9. 5-M.Mitchell to UAB 38 for -6 yards (34-L.Garner).
UAB
Blazers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UAB 38(3:26 - 4th) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 40 for 2 yards (45-D.Stitmon).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UAB 40(3:12 - 4th) 25-L.Wooden to UAB 39 for -1 yard (97-M.Haynes45-D.Stitmon).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UAB 39(2:29 - 4th) 34-D.Godfrey to UAB 39 for no gain (69-T.McCullers).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - UAB 39(1:44 - 4th) 98-K.Greenwell punts 52 yards from UAB 39. 10-D.Brown to ODU 16 for 7 yards (31-K.Harrell).
ODU
Monarchs
- End of Game (4 plays, 23 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 16(1:40 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt scrambles to ODU 26 for 10 yards (24-D.Oliver).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 26(1:30 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt scrambles to ODU 27 for 1 yard (98-J.Johnson).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - ODU 27(1:05 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt complete to 36-I.Spencer. 36-I.Spencer to ODU 40 for 13 yards (27-D.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 40(0:38 - 4th) 4-S.Smartt sacked at ODU 39 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|21
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|5
|12
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|137
|435
|Total Plays
|59
|73
|Avg Gain
|2.3
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|39
|175
|Rush Attempts
|33
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.2
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|98
|260
|Comp. - Att.
|8-26
|15-29
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|6-62
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.1
|4-46.5
|Return Yards
|121
|12
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|2-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-114
|1-9
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|98
|PASS YDS
|260
|
|
|39
|RUSH YDS
|175
|
|
|137
|TOTAL YDS
|435
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
