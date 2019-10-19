|
|
|UTEP
|FIU
Florida International beats UTEP 32-17
MIAMI (AP) Anthony Jones ran 15 times for 102 yards and a touchdown and caught one pass for 61 yards to help Florida International beat UTEP 32-17 on Saturday.
Jones' 3-yard TD run made it 25-7 in the first minute of the fourth quarter, and Napoleon Maxwell stretched it 32-10 with a 10-yard TD run with 3:43 to go.
The Panthers (4-3, 2-2 Conference USA) trailed 7-3 after the first quarter before scoring 15 second-quarter points on a touchdown, two field goals and a safety.
James Morgan was 9 of 17 for 150 yards passing and a touchdown for Florida International. Shemar Thornton caught four passes for 50 yards and a score.
Kai Locksley ran 11 times for 66 yards, and Treyvon Hughes rushed 20 times for 48 yards and a touchdown for the Miners (1-5, 0-3).
UTEP
Miners
- Interception (3 plays, 36 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-B.Jones complete to 9-A.Busey. 9-A.Busey to TEP 32 for 7 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTEP 32(15:00 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 31 for -1 yard.
|
Int
|
3 & 4 - UTEP 31(14:31 - 1st) 8-B.Jones incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf INTERCEPTED by 35-R.Dames at TEP 39. 35-R.Dames to TEP 39 for no gain.
FIU
Panthers
- FG (4 plays, 24 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 39(13:48 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to TEP 37 for 2 yards. Team penalty on TEP Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TEP 37.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 22(13:40 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FIU 22(13:25 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Price.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - FIU 22(13:14 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan scrambles to TEP 15 for 7 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - FIU 15(13:11 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTEP
Miners
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 7:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:30 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(12:24 - 1st) 8-B.Jones complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 38 for 13 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 38(12:24 - 1st) 24-R.Flores to TEP 41 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 41(11:44 - 1st) 8-B.Jones incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Tupou.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - UTEP 41(11:03 - 1st) 8-B.Jones incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 36-D.Hall at TEP 48. 36-D.Hall runs 48 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on FIU Offside 5 yards enforced at TEP 41. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTEP 46(10:56 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 48 for 2 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(10:42 - 1st) 7-K.Johnson to FIU 45 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UTEP 45(10:03 - 1st) 8-B.Jones to FIU 45 for no gain.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTEP 45(9:26 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to FIU 25 for 20 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(8:43 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to FIU 24 for 1 yard.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTEP 24(8:07 - 1st) 7-K.Johnson to FIU 7 for 17 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 7 - UTEP 7(7:25 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to FIU 9 for -2 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTEP 9(6:47 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to FIU 3 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTEP 3(6:09 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to FIU 1 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UTEP 1(5:30 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:11 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
FIU
Panthers
- TD (11 plays, 85 yards, 4:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:06 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35. 15-A.Maloney to FIU 30 for 30 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 30(5:06 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to FIU 27 for -3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - FIU 27(4:59 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to FIU 30 for 3 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - FIU 30(4:25 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to TEP 48 for 22 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 48(3:45 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to TEP 46 for 2 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - FIU 46(3:13 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to TEP 39 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FIU 39(2:35 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to TEP 37 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 37(1:55 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 37(1:13 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to TEP 33 for 4 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 6 - FIU 33(1:06 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 23-N.Maxwell. 23-N.Maxwell to TEP 10 for 23 yards.
|
-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 10(0:20 - 1st) Penalty on FIU 19-S.Thornton Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TEP 10. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(0:20 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 1-M.Alexander. 1-M.Alexander to TEP 18 for 7 yards. Team penalty on TEP Pass interference 9 yards enforced at TEP 18.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - FIU 9(15:00 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:35 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- Safety (1 plays, -10 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:27 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 64 yards from FIU 35. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 20 for 19 yards. Team penalty on TEP Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at TEP 20.
|
-10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 10(14:27 - 2nd) to TEP End Zone FUMBLES. to TEP End Zone for no gain. to TEP End Zone for no gain safety.
FIU
Panthers
- FG (8 plays, 45 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:20 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 61 yards from TEP 20. 15-A.Maloney to FIU 38 for 19 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FIU 38(14:15 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney. Penalty on TEP 29-D.Lowe Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FIU 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 47(14:09 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FIU 47(13:59 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to TEP 47 for no gain.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - FIU 47(13:54 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney to TEP 36 for 11 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 36(13:05 - 2nd) 1-M.Alexander to TEP 22 for 14 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 22(12:30 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to TEP 21 for 1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - FIU 21(11:54 - 2nd) 7-K.Wiggins to TEP 17 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - FIU 17(11:15 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - FIU 17(10:31 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTEP
Miners
- Halftime (10 plays, 26 yards, 4:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:25 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on TEP Unsportsmanlike conduct 12 yards enforced at TEP 25.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 13(10:19 - 2nd) 8-B.Jones complete to 9-A.Busey. 9-A.Busey to TEP 17 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 17(10:19 - 2nd) 8-B.Jones to TEP 24 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 24(9:51 - 2nd) 11-T.Wolf to TEP 25 for 1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTEP 25(9:21 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 27 for 2 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - UTEP 27(8:42 - 2nd) 8-B.Jones sacked at TEP 18 for -9 yards (90-N.Curtis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - UTEP 18(7:29 - 2nd) 46-M.Crawford punts 32 yards from TEP 18 out of bounds at the FIU 50.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 50(6:51 - 2nd) 23-N.Maxwell to TEP 46 for 4 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 46(6:43 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to TEP 34 for 12 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 34(6:24 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to TEP 36 for -2 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - UTEP 36(6:06 - 2nd) 23-N.Maxwell to TEP 29 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UTEP 29(6:06 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Scott.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - UTEP 29(4:59 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:53 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 64 yards from FIU 35. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 23 for 22 yards. Team penalty on FIU Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TEP 23.
|
Kickoff
|(4:48 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 64 yards from FIU 35. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 23 for 22 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 23(4:48 - 2nd) 8-B.Jones incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 23(4:37 - 2nd) 8-B.Jones to TEP 32 for 9 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - FIU 32(4:32 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 35 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 35(3:50 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 40 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - FIU 40(3:12 - 2nd) 8-B.Jones complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 44 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - FIU 44(2:26 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 44 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - FIU 44(1:48 - 2nd) 8-B.Jones to TEP 46 for 2 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - FIU 46(1:23 - 2nd) 8-B.Jones sacked at TEP 43 for -3 yards (93-T.Tart6-A.Jean-Baptiste).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - FIU 43(1:13 - 2nd) 8-B.Jones complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf to TEP 49 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FIU 49(0:52 - 2nd) 8-B.Jones incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - FIU 49(0:24 - 2nd) 46-M.Crawford punts 47 yards from TEP 49 Downed at the FIU 4.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (10 plays, 11 yards, 5:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:13 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 64 yards from TEP 35. 15-A.Maloney to FIU 29 for 28 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 29(15:00 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 39 for 10 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 39(14:53 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 42 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 42(14:34 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 44 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UTEP 44(14:11 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UTEP 44(13:25 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 48 yards from FIU 44 to the TEP 8 downed by 8-L.Joseph.
FIU
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 8(13:19 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 17 for 9 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - FIU 17(13:09 - 3rd) Penalty on TEP 68-Z.Henry False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 17. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - FIU 12(12:33 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 19 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 19(12:12 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 19 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 19(11:35 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 23 for 4 yards. Penalty on TEP 61-R.Guerra Holding 10 yards enforced at TEP 23.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 16 - FIU 13(10:51 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 28 for 15 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FIU 28(10:22 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 30 for 2 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 30(9:35 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 36 for 6 yards.
|
-23 YD
|
2 & 4 - FIU 36(9:04 - 3rd) to TEP 13 for -23 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 27 - FIU 13(8:20 - 3rd) 24-R.Flores to TEP 19 for 6 yards. Team penalty on TEP Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - FIU 19(7:29 - 3rd) 46-M.Crawford punts 61 yards from TEP 19 out of bounds at the FIU 20.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (8 plays, -41 yards, 4:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 20(7:18 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to FIU 22 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 22(7:07 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to FIU 23 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UTEP 23(6:34 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UTEP 23(5:49 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 43 yards from FIU 23 to the TEP 34 downed by 35-R.Dames.
FIU
Panthers
- TD (4 plays, 70 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 34(5:45 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 34 for no gain.
|
-14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 34(5:30 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf to FIU 48 for 18 yards. Team penalty on TEP Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FIU 48.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 7 - FIU 37(4:52 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 37 for no gain. Team penalty on FIU Offside 5 yards enforced at TEP 37. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 2 - FIU 42(4:21 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 42 for no gain. Penalty on TEP 68-Z.Henry Holding 10 yards enforced at TEP 42. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 12 - FIU 32(3:54 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley sacked at TEP 24 for -8 yards (6-A.Jean-Baptiste).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 20 - FIU 24(3:35 - 3rd) Penalty on TEP 77-G.Long False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 24. No Play.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 25 - FIU 19(2:42 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 14 for -5 yards (6-A.Jean-Baptiste).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 30 - FIU 14(2:16 - 3rd) 24-R.Flores to TEP 25 for 11 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - FIU 25(1:36 - 3rd) 46-M.Crawford punts 45 yards from TEP 25 Downed at the FIU 30.
UTEP
Miners
- FG (13 plays, 69 yards, 7:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(0:54 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 37 for 7 yards.
|
+61 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTEP 37(0:45 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 2-A.Jones. 2-A.Jones to TEP 2 for 61 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - UTEP 2(0:10 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to TEP 3 for -1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTEP 3(15:00 - 4th) 2-A.Jones runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:26 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
FIU
Panthers
- TD (6 plays, 86 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:21 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(14:21 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf to TEP 32 for 7 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - FIU 32(14:21 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf to TEP 45 for 13 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 45(13:50 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley to FIU 42 for 13 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 42(13:07 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to FIU 44 for -2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - FIU 44(12:27 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Johnson.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 12 - FIU 44(11:43 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to FIU 24 for 20 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 24(11:35 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley to FIU 14 for 10 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 14(10:56 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to FIU 10 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - FIU 10(10:23 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to FIU 8 for 2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - FIU 8(9:45 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley to FIU 4 for 4 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 4 - FIU 4(9:05 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley to FIU 7 for -3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - FIU 7(8:36 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley to FIU 6 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FIU 6(7:56 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - FIU 6(7:10 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTEP
Miners
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:02 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle kicks 51 yards from TEP 35. 24-D.Price to FIU 28 for 14 yards. Team penalty on FIU Illegal block in the back 14 yards enforced at FIU 28.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 14(6:58 - 4th) 1-M.Alexander to FIU 23 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UTEP 23(6:50 - 4th) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 23 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTEP 23(6:30 - 4th) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 25 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(5:58 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to FIU 25 for no gain.
|
+65 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(5:27 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to TEP 10 for 65 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 10(4:40 - 4th) 23-N.Maxwell runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:49 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
FIU
Panthers
- End of Game (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:43 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(3:43 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 25(3:43 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 7-K.Johnson. 7-K.Johnson to TEP 42 for 17 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 42(3:38 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FIU 42(3:13 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Johnson.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - FIU 42(3:07 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to FIU 50 for 8 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
4 & 2 - FIU 50(3:02 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley to FIU 34 for 16 yards.
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 34(2:34 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:15 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
FIU
Panthers
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:06 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle kicks 17 yards from TEP 35. 38-R.Dames to FIU 48 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 48(2:06 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to TEP 48 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - FIU 48(2:03 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to TEP 44 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - FIU 44(1:55 - 4th) 23-N.Maxwell to TEP 42 for 2 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 42(1:48 - 4th) 23-N.Maxwell to TEP 36 for 6 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - FIU 36(1:18 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins to TEP 27 for 9 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|15
|Rushing
|12
|7
|Passing
|5
|5
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|265
|335
|Total Plays
|66
|49
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|132
|185
|Rush Attempts
|45
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|5.8
|Net Yards Passing
|133
|150
|Comp. - Att.
|12-21
|9-17
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|10-106
|4-39
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.3
|2-45.5
|Return Yards
|41
|91
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-41
|4-91
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|133
|PASS YDS
|150
|
|
|132
|RUSH YDS
|185
|
|
|265
|TOTAL YDS
|335
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
