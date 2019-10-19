Drive Chart
UTEP
FIU

No Text

Florida International beats UTEP 32-17

  • AP
  • Oct 19, 2019

MIAMI (AP) Anthony Jones ran 15 times for 102 yards and a touchdown and caught one pass for 61 yards to help Florida International beat UTEP 32-17 on Saturday.

Jones' 3-yard TD run made it 25-7 in the first minute of the fourth quarter, and Napoleon Maxwell stretched it 32-10 with a 10-yard TD run with 3:43 to go.

The Panthers (4-3, 2-2 Conference USA) trailed 7-3 after the first quarter before scoring 15 second-quarter points on a touchdown, two field goals and a safety.

James Morgan was 9 of 17 for 150 yards passing and a touchdown for Florida International. Shemar Thornton caught four passes for 50 yards and a score.

Kai Locksley ran 11 times for 66 yards, and Treyvon Hughes rushed 20 times for 48 yards and a touchdown for the Miners (1-5, 0-3).

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

UTEP Miners
- Interception (3 plays, 36 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(15:00 - 1st) 8-B.Jones complete to 9-A.Busey. 9-A.Busey to TEP 32 for 7 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 3 - UTEP 32
(15:00 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 31 for -1 yard.
Int
3 & 4 - UTEP 31
(14:31 - 1st) 8-B.Jones incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf INTERCEPTED by 35-R.Dames at TEP 39. 35-R.Dames to TEP 39 for no gain.

FIU Panthers
- FG (4 plays, 24 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 39
(13:48 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to TEP 37 for 2 yards. Team penalty on TEP Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TEP 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 22
(13:40 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 22
(13:25 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Price.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 22
(13:14 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan scrambles to TEP 15 for 7 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - FIU 15
(13:11 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

UTEP Miners
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 7:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:30 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(12:24 - 1st) 8-B.Jones complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 38 for 13 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 38
(12:24 - 1st) 24-R.Flores to TEP 41 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UTEP 41
(11:44 - 1st) 8-B.Jones incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Tupou.
Penalty
3 & 7 - UTEP 41
(11:03 - 1st) 8-B.Jones incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 36-D.Hall at TEP 48. 36-D.Hall runs 48 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on FIU Offside 5 yards enforced at TEP 41. No Play.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - UTEP 46
(10:56 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 48 for 2 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 48
(10:42 - 1st) 7-K.Johnson to FIU 45 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - UTEP 45
(10:03 - 1st) 8-B.Jones to FIU 45 for no gain.
+20 YD
3 & 3 - UTEP 45
(9:26 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to FIU 25 for 20 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(8:43 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to FIU 24 for 1 yard.
+17 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 24
(8:07 - 1st) 7-K.Johnson to FIU 7 for 17 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 7 - UTEP 7
(7:25 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to FIU 9 for -2 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 9
(6:47 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to FIU 3 for 6 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - UTEP 3
(6:09 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to FIU 1 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - UTEP 1
(5:30 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:11 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.

FIU Panthers
- TD (11 plays, 85 yards, 4:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:06 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35. 15-A.Maloney to FIU 30 for 30 yards.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 30
(5:06 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to FIU 27 for -3 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 13 - FIU 27
(4:59 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to FIU 30 for 3 yards.
+22 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 30
(4:25 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to TEP 48 for 22 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 48
(3:45 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to TEP 46 for 2 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 46
(3:13 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to TEP 39 for 7 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - FIU 39
(2:35 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to TEP 37 for 2 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 37
(1:55 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 37
(1:13 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to TEP 33 for 4 yards.
+22 YD
3 & 6 - FIU 33
(1:06 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 23-N.Maxwell. 23-N.Maxwell to TEP 10 for 23 yards.
-8 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 10
(0:20 - 1st) Penalty on FIU 19-S.Thornton Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TEP 10. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(0:20 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 1-M.Alexander. 1-M.Alexander to TEP 18 for 7 yards. Team penalty on TEP Pass interference 9 yards enforced at TEP 18.
+9 YD
1 & 9 - FIU 9
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:35 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.

UTEP Miners
- Safety (1 plays, -10 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:27 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 64 yards from FIU 35. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 20 for 19 yards. Team penalty on TEP Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at TEP 20.
-10 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 10
(14:27 - 2nd) to TEP End Zone FUMBLES. to TEP End Zone for no gain. to TEP End Zone for no gain safety.

FIU Panthers
- FG (8 plays, 45 yards, 3:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:20 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 61 yards from TEP 20. 15-A.Maloney to FIU 38 for 19 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 38
(14:15 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney. Penalty on TEP 29-D.Lowe Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FIU 38. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 47
(14:09 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 47
(13:59 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to TEP 47 for no gain.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 47
(13:54 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney to TEP 36 for 11 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 36
(13:05 - 2nd) 1-M.Alexander to TEP 22 for 14 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 22
(12:30 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to TEP 21 for 1 yard.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 21
(11:54 - 2nd) 7-K.Wiggins to TEP 17 for 4 yards.
No Gain
3 & 5 - FIU 17
(11:15 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - FIU 17
(10:31 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 34 yards Field Goal is Good.

UTEP Miners
- Halftime (10 plays, 26 yards, 4:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:25 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on TEP Unsportsmanlike conduct 12 yards enforced at TEP 25.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 13
(10:19 - 2nd) 8-B.Jones complete to 9-A.Busey. 9-A.Busey to TEP 17 for 4 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 17
(10:19 - 2nd) 8-B.Jones to TEP 24 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 24
(9:51 - 2nd) 11-T.Wolf to TEP 25 for 1 yard.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 25
(9:21 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 27 for 2 yards.
Sack
3 & 7 - UTEP 27
(8:42 - 2nd) 8-B.Jones sacked at TEP 18 for -9 yards (90-N.Curtis).
Punt
4 & 16 - UTEP 18
(7:29 - 2nd) 46-M.Crawford punts 32 yards from TEP 18 out of bounds at the FIU 50.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 50
(6:51 - 2nd) 23-N.Maxwell to TEP 46 for 4 yards.
+12 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 46
(6:43 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to TEP 34 for 12 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 34
(6:24 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to TEP 36 for -2 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 12 - UTEP 36
(6:06 - 2nd) 23-N.Maxwell to TEP 29 for 7 yards.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UTEP 29
(6:06 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Scott.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - UTEP 29
(4:59 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 46 yards Field Goal is Good.

FIU Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:53 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 64 yards from FIU 35. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 23 for 22 yards. Team penalty on FIU Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TEP 23.
Kickoff
(4:48 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 64 yards from FIU 35. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 23 for 22 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 23
(4:48 - 2nd) 8-B.Jones incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 23
(4:37 - 2nd) 8-B.Jones to TEP 32 for 9 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - FIU 32
(4:32 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 35 for 3 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 35
(3:50 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 40 for 5 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 40
(3:12 - 2nd) 8-B.Jones complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 44 for 4 yards.
No Gain
3 & 1 - FIU 44
(2:26 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 44 for no gain.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - FIU 44
(1:48 - 2nd) 8-B.Jones to TEP 46 for 2 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - FIU 46
(1:23 - 2nd) 8-B.Jones sacked at TEP 43 for -3 yards (93-T.Tart6-A.Jean-Baptiste).
+6 YD
2 & 13 - FIU 43
(1:13 - 2nd) 8-B.Jones complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf to TEP 49 for 6 yards.
No Gain
3 & 7 - FIU 49
(0:52 - 2nd) 8-B.Jones incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
Punt
4 & 7 - FIU 49
(0:24 - 2nd) 46-M.Crawford punts 47 yards from TEP 49 Downed at the FIU 4.

UTEP Miners
- Punt (10 plays, 11 yards, 5:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:13 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 64 yards from TEP 35. 15-A.Maloney to FIU 29 for 28 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 29
(15:00 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 39 for 10 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 39
(14:53 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 42 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 42
(14:34 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 44 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UTEP 44
(14:11 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney.
Punt
4 & 5 - UTEP 44
(13:25 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 48 yards from FIU 44 to the TEP 8 downed by 8-L.Joseph.

FIU Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 8
(13:19 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 17 for 9 yards.
Penalty
2 & 1 - FIU 17
(13:09 - 3rd) Penalty on TEP 68-Z.Henry False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 17. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 12
(12:33 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 19 for 7 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 19
(12:12 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 19 for no gain.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 19
(11:35 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 23 for 4 yards. Penalty on TEP 61-R.Guerra Holding 10 yards enforced at TEP 23.
+15 YD
2 & 16 - FIU 13
(10:51 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 28 for 15 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - FIU 28
(10:22 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 30 for 2 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 30
(9:35 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 36 for 6 yards.
-23 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 36
(9:04 - 3rd) to TEP 13 for -23 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 27 - FIU 13
(8:20 - 3rd) 24-R.Flores to TEP 19 for 6 yards. Team penalty on TEP Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 21 - FIU 19
(7:29 - 3rd) 46-M.Crawford punts 61 yards from TEP 19 out of bounds at the FIU 20.

UTEP Miners
- Punt (8 plays, -41 yards, 4:09 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 20
(7:18 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to FIU 22 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 22
(7:07 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to FIU 23 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UTEP 23
(6:34 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
Punt
4 & 7 - UTEP 23
(5:49 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 43 yards from FIU 23 to the TEP 34 downed by 35-R.Dames.

FIU Panthers
- TD (4 plays, 70 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 34
(5:45 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 34 for no gain.
-14 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 34
(5:30 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf to FIU 48 for 18 yards. Team penalty on TEP Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FIU 48.
Penalty
1 & 7 - FIU 37
(4:52 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 37 for no gain. Team penalty on FIU Offside 5 yards enforced at TEP 37. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 2 - FIU 42
(4:21 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 42 for no gain. Penalty on TEP 68-Z.Henry Holding 10 yards enforced at TEP 42. No Play.
Sack
1 & 12 - FIU 32
(3:54 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley sacked at TEP 24 for -8 yards (6-A.Jean-Baptiste).
Penalty
2 & 20 - FIU 24
(3:35 - 3rd) Penalty on TEP 77-G.Long False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 24. No Play.
-5 YD
2 & 25 - FIU 19
(2:42 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 14 for -5 yards (6-A.Jean-Baptiste).
+11 YD
3 & 30 - FIU 14
(2:16 - 3rd) 24-R.Flores to TEP 25 for 11 yards.
Punt
4 & 19 - FIU 25
(1:36 - 3rd) 46-M.Crawford punts 45 yards from TEP 25 Downed at the FIU 30.

UTEP Miners
- FG (13 plays, 69 yards, 7:11 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 30
(0:54 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 37 for 7 yards.
+61 YD
2 & 3 - UTEP 37
(0:45 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 2-A.Jones. 2-A.Jones to TEP 2 for 61 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 2 - UTEP 2
(0:10 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to TEP 3 for -1 yard.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - UTEP 3
(15:00 - 4th) 2-A.Jones runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:26 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.

FIU Panthers
- TD (6 plays, 86 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:21 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(14:21 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf to TEP 32 for 7 yards.
+13 YD
2 & 3 - FIU 32
(14:21 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf to TEP 45 for 13 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 45
(13:50 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley to FIU 42 for 13 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 42
(13:07 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to FIU 44 for -2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 12 - FIU 44
(12:27 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Johnson.
+20 YD
3 & 12 - FIU 44
(11:43 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to FIU 24 for 20 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 24
(11:35 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley to FIU 14 for 10 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 14
(10:56 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to FIU 10 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 10
(10:23 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to FIU 8 for 2 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - FIU 8
(9:45 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley to FIU 4 for 4 yards.
-3 YD
1 & 4 - FIU 4
(9:05 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley to FIU 7 for -3 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - FIU 7
(8:36 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley to FIU 6 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 6 - FIU 6
(7:56 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - FIU 6
(7:10 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

UTEP Miners
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:02 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle kicks 51 yards from TEP 35. 24-D.Price to FIU 28 for 14 yards. Team penalty on FIU Illegal block in the back 14 yards enforced at FIU 28.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 14
(6:58 - 4th) 1-M.Alexander to FIU 23 for 9 yards.
No Gain
2 & 1 - UTEP 23
(6:50 - 4th) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 23 for no gain.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - UTEP 23
(6:30 - 4th) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 25 for 2 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(5:58 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to FIU 25 for no gain.
+65 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 25
(5:27 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to TEP 10 for 65 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 10
(4:40 - 4th) 23-N.Maxwell runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:49 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.

FIU Panthers
- End of Game (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:43 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(3:43 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 25
(3:43 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 7-K.Johnson. 7-K.Johnson to TEP 42 for 17 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 42
(3:38 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 42
(3:13 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Johnson.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 42
(3:07 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to FIU 50 for 8 yards.
+16 YD
4 & 2 - FIU 50
(3:02 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley to FIU 34 for 16 yards.
+34 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 34
(2:34 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:15 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.

FIU Panthers

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:06 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle kicks 17 yards from TEP 35. 38-R.Dames to FIU 48 for no gain.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 48
(2:06 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to TEP 48 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 48
(2:03 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to TEP 44 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - FIU 44
(1:55 - 4th) 23-N.Maxwell to TEP 42 for 2 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 42
(1:48 - 4th) 23-N.Maxwell to TEP 36 for 6 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 36
(1:18 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins to TEP 27 for 9 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:06
40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
32
Touchdown 2:15
1-K.Locksley complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
16
32
Point After TD 3:43
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
32
Touchdown 3:49
23-N.Maxwell runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
86
yds
02:22
pos
10
31
Field Goal 7:02
40-G.Baechle 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
69
yds
07:11
pos
10
25
Point After TD 14:21
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
25
Touchdown 14:26
2-A.Jones runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:53
30-J.Borregales 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
18
Field Goal 10:25
30-J.Borregales 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
15
Safety 14:20
to TEP End Zone FUMBLES. to TEP End Zone for no gain. to TEP End Zone for no gain safety.
plays
yds
pos
7
12
Point After TD 14:27
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 14:35
12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
61
yds
04:46
pos
7
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:06
40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 5:11
19-T.Hughes runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
3
Field Goal 12:30
30-J.Borregales 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 15
Rushing 12 7
Passing 5 5
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 6-15 6-11
4th Down Conv 3-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 265 335
Total Plays 66 49
Avg Gain 4.0 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 132 185
Rush Attempts 45 32
Avg Rush Yards 2.9 5.8
Net Yards Passing 133 150
Comp. - Att. 12-21 9-17
Yards Per Pass 6.3 8.8
Penalties - Yards 10-106 4-39
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-46.3 2-45.5
Return Yards 41 91
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-41 4-91
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-0
Safeties 0 1
1234T
UTEP 1-5 7001017
FIU 4-3 31501432
FIU -24.5, O/U 51.5
Riccardo Silva Stadium Miami, Florida
 133 PASS YDS 150
132 RUSH YDS 185
265 TOTAL YDS 335
UTEP
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
FIU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTEP 25 0:29 3 36 INT
12:30 UTEP 25 7:19 14 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:27 UTEP 10 0:00 1 -10 Safety
10:19 UTEP 13 1:37 4 -2
4:53 UTEP 23 4:29 10 26 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 UTEP 8 5:50 10 11 Punt
5:45 UTEP 34 4:09 8 -41 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:21 UTEP 25 7:11 13 69 FG
3:43 UTEP 25 1:28 7 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:48 UTEP 39 0:37 4 24 FG
5:06 FIU 30 4:46 11 85 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 FIU 38 3:49 8 45 FG
10:19 UTEP 13 0:00 1 4
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:13 FIU 29 0:00 4 15 Punt
7:18 FIU 20 1:29 3 3 Punt
0:54 FIU 30 0:44 4 70 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:02 FIU 14 3:13 6 86 TD
2:06 FIU 48 0:48 5 25 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores