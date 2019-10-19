|
|
|TCU
|KSTATE
Late touchdown pushes Kansas State past TCU 24-17
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Skylar Thompson accounted for two touchdowns and sparked a late game-winning drive as Kansas State beat TCU 24-17 on Saturday for the Wildcats first win in over a month.
With eight minutes to play and the game tied 17-17, Thompson had a 61-yard run during an 11-play, 95-yard drive, capped by his 3-yard touchdown run with 2:45 to play.
''I knew it was just a matter of time because we were finally getting in a rhythm offensively,'' Thompson said. ''It was a great play call, but they gave us the look we were expecting on that touchdown and we executed the play.''
TCU drove to the Kansas State 37 on the ensuing series, but couldn't convert on fourth-and-11.
''Just the toughness and resolve because he got hit a lot and he always just kept coming back,'' Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said of Thompson.
Thompson threw for 172 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown pass to Nick Lenners in the first quarter. It was Lenners first career touchdown reception.
''It was unbelievable,'' Lenners said. It was everything I've ever dreamed of.''
The Wildcats (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) finished with only 266 yards of offense and was stifled most of the game. One of their scores came off a blocked punt in the first quarter.
Max Duggan ran for 115 yards and a touchdown and added 132 yards passing for TCU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12), which lost their second straight conference game. Duggan had only 46 career yards rushing coming into the contest. Duggan's 46-yard touchdown run tied the game at 17-17 midway through the third quarter.
Sewo Olonilua and Darius Anderson each added 56 yards rushing for the Horned Frogs.
THE TAKEAWAY
TCU: This was a game that felt like the Horned Frogs should've won. They have lost two straight and will be in for a tough matchup next week against No. 15 Texas.
Kansas State: The Wildcats scratched and clawed for their first win since beating Mississippi State on Sept. 14. They will need to carry this momentum into next week when they face fifth-ranked Oklahoma.
UP NEXT
TCU hosts Texas on Saturday.
Kansas State ends a three-game home stand against Oklahoma on Saturday.
----
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 5-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(15:00 - 1st) Team penalty on TCU Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at TCU 25. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - TCU 20(15:00 - 1st) 1-J.Reagor to TCU 25 for 5 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 38 for 13 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 38(14:54 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 40 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TCU 40(14:40 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Hunt.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TCU 40(14:08 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Hunt.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TCU 40(14:03 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 41 yards from TCU 40 to KST 19 fair catch by 23-J.Youngblood.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 19(13:57 - 1st) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 17 for -2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - KSTATE 17(13:48 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Schoen.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 12 - KSTATE 17(13:13 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 21-W.Gill. 21-W.Gill to KST 27 for 10 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - KSTATE 27(13:08 - 1st) 21-D.Anctil punts 44 yards from KST 27 to TCU 29 fair catch by 1-J.Reagor.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 29(12:28 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 42 for 13 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 42(12:19 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor to TCU 46 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 46(12:08 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 48 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TCU 48(11:31 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - TCU 48(10:53 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 0 yards from TCU 48 blocked by 17-J.Alexander. 17-J.Alexander to TCU 20 for no gain.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (2 plays, 20 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(10:49 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to TCU 21 for -1 yard.
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 11 - KSTATE 21(10:41 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson complete to 87-N.Lenners. 87-N.Lenners runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:02 - 1st) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (7 plays, 39 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:56 - 1st) 5-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(9:56 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 34 for 9 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 34(9:56 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 36 for 2 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 36(9:34 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 41 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TCU 41(9:01 - 1st) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 44 for 3 yards. Penalty on KST 44-K.Ball Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TCU 44.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 41(8:24 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 41(7:54 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 33-S.Olonilua. 33-S.Olonilua to KST 36 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TCU 36(7:48 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TCU 36(7:06 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 31 yards from KST 36 to the KST 5 downed by 30-G.Wallow.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (7 plays, 11 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 5(7:01 - 1st) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 10 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 10(6:52 - 1st) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 12 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - KSTATE 12(6:17 - 1st) Penalty on KST 79-A.Holtorf False start 5 yards enforced at KST 12. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - KSTATE 7(5:34 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson to KST 17 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 17(5:18 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Lenners.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 17(4:39 - 1st) 8-C.Herron to KST 16 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - KSTATE 16(4:32 - 1st) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 21-W.Gill.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - KSTATE 16(3:45 - 1st) 21-D.Anctil punts 60 yards from KST 16 out of bounds at the TCU 24.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (10 plays, 76 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 24(3:42 - 1st) 12-D.Davis to TCU 20 for -4 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 14 - TCU 20(3:33 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 30 for 10 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - TCU 30(3:02 - 1st) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 35 for 5 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TCU 35(2:16 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 34 for -1 yard (22-D.Green).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 11 - TCU 34(1:44 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to KST 48 for 18 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 48(1:02 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to KST 47 for 1 yard. Penalty on KST 3-E.Sullivan Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KST 47.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 32(0:27 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to KST 20 for 12 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 20(15:00 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to KST 12 for 8 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TCU 12(14:28 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to KST 8 for 4 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - TCU 8(14:09 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:50 - 2nd) 46-J.Song extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:43 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(13:43 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson sacked at KST 19 for -6 yards (25-W.Harris).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 16 - KSTATE 19(13:43 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 87-N.Lenners. 87-N.Lenners to KST 32 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - KSTATE 32(13:02 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Wheeler.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - KSTATE 32(12:19 - 2nd) 21-D.Anctil punts 43 yards from KST 32 to TCU 25 fair catch by 1-J.Reagor.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(12:15 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 25 for no gain.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 25(12:08 - 2nd) 16-A.Delton complete to 6-D.Anderson. 6-D.Anderson to TCU 22 for -3 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 13 - TCU 22(11:34 - 2nd) 16-A.Delton complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor to TCU 31 for 9 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - TCU 31(10:58 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 41 yards from TCU 31. 23-J.Youngblood to KST 26 for -2 yards.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (11 plays, 74 yards, 4:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 26(10:14 - 2nd) Penalty on TCU 90-R.Blacklock Offside 5 yards enforced at KST 26. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - KSTATE 31(10:05 - 2nd) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 35 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - KSTATE 35(10:05 - 2nd) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 37 for 2 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(9:33 - 2nd) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 42 for 5 yards.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 42(8:58 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen to TCU 33 for 25 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 33(8:21 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson scrambles runs ob at TCU 25 for 8 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - KSTATE 25(7:44 - 2nd) 34-J.Gilbert to TCU 14 for 11 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 14(7:11 - 2nd) Penalty on KST 34-J.Gilbert False start 4 yards enforced at TCU 14. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 14 - KSTATE 18(6:38 - 2nd) 34-J.Gilbert to TCU 13 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 13(6:18 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 21-W.Gill.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - KSTATE 13(5:43 - 2nd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 21-W.Gill. 21-W.Gill runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:35 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- FG (10 plays, 54 yards, 4:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:30 - 2nd) 5-T.Zentner kicks 55 yards from KST 35. 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 27 for 17 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 27(5:30 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 29 for 2 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 29(5:25 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor to TCU 34 for 5 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - TCU 34(4:53 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 43 for 9 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 43(4:13 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 7-J.Stephens. 7-J.Stephens to TCU 49 for 6 yards. Penalty on KST 3-E.Sullivan Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TCU 49.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 36(4:01 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to KST 36 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 36(3:17 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to KST 32 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TCU 32(2:47 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor. Penalty on KST 12-A.Parker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at KST 32. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 17(2:13 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to KST 14 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TCU 14(2:07 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Hunt.
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 7 - TCU 14(1:28 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to KST 19 for -5 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - TCU 19(1:23 - 2nd) 46-J.Song 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- FG (8 plays, 59 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:28 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35. 23-J.Youngblood to KST 38 for 38 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(15:00 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Knowles. Penalty on TCU 24-J.Lewis Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 48(14:53 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson to KST 48 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 48(14:47 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Schoen. Penalty on TCU 2-K.Stewart Pass interference 13 yards enforced at KST 48. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 39(14:11 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen to TCU 29 for 10 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(14:05 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 21-W.Gill. 21-W.Gill to TCU 7 for 22 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - KSTATE 7(13:26 - 3rd) 34-J.Gilbert to TCU 3 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - KSTATE 3(12:54 - 3rd) 34-J.Gilbert to TCU 3 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - KSTATE 3(12:15 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Youngblood.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - KSTATE 3(11:39 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:33 - 3rd) 5-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(11:30 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 28 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 28(11:30 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 30 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - TCU 30(10:56 - 3rd) Penalty on TCU 68-A.McKinney False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 30. No Play.
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 10 - TCU 25(10:12 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 49 for 24 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 49(9:51 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to KST 46 for 5 yards.
|
+46 YD
|
2 & 5 - TCU 46(9:30 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:56 - 3rd) 46-J.Song extra point is good.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:42 - 3rd) 46-J.Song kicks 60 yards from TCU 35. 4-M.Knowles to KST 24 for 19 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 24(8:42 - 3rd) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 25 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 25(8:38 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Schoen.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - KSTATE 25(8:03 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson sacked at KST 16 for -9 yards (90-R.Blacklock).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - KSTATE 16(7:57 - 3rd) 21-D.Anctil punts 62 yards from KST 16 Downed at the TCU 22.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 22(7:23 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 27 for 5 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - TCU 27(7:11 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor to TCU 37 for 10 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 37(6:31 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 43 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TCU 43(6:20 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Hunt.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TCU 43(5:45 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - TCU 43(5:41 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 32 yards from TCU 43 to KST 25 fair catch by 23-J.Youngblood.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (7 plays, 25 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(5:36 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson to KST 18 FUMBLES. 10-S.Thompson to KST 18 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - KSTATE 18(5:28 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete.
|
+33 YD
|
3 & 17 - KSTATE 18(4:48 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to TCU 49 for 33 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 49(4:42 - 3rd) Penalty on KST 83-D.Schoen False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 49. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - KSTATE 46(4:05 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 21-W.Gill.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - KSTATE 46(3:42 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 50 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - KSTATE 50(3:34 - 3rd) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 21-W.Gill.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - KSTATE 50(2:55 - 3rd) 21-D.Anctil punts 41 yards from KST 50 Downed at the TCU 9.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 9(2:48 - 3rd) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 11 for 2 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 11(2:38 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 21 for 10 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 21(1:56 - 3rd) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 24 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TCU 24(1:17 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 80-A.Davis.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - TCU 24(0:38 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis to TCU 30 for 6 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - TCU 30(0:33 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 33 yards from TCU 30 Downed at the KST 37.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(15:00 - 4th) 23-J.Youngblood to KST 37 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 37(14:52 - 4th) 34-J.Gilbert to KST 38 for 1 yard.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - KSTATE 38(14:14 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson runs ob at KST 44 for 6 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - KSTATE 44(13:36 - 4th) 21-D.Anctil punts 38 yards from KST 44 to TCU 18 fair catch by 1-J.Reagor.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (11 plays, 39 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 18(13:11 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 22 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 22(13:04 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 6-D.Anderson. 6-D.Anderson to TCU 26 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - TCU 26(12:37 - 4th) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 30 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 30(11:59 - 4th) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 33 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TCU 33(11:18 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Lynn.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - TCU 33(11:00 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 46 for 13 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 46(10:56 - 4th) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 48 for 2 yards. Team penalty on KST 12 players 5 yards enforced at TCU 46. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - TCU 49(10:42 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to KST 44 for 5 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 44(10:12 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 6-D.Anderson. 6-D.Anderson to KST 46 for -2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - TCU 46(9:26 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to KST 43 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TCU 43(9:02 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Hunt.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TCU 43(8:48 - 4th) 31-J.Sandy punts 38 yards from KST 43 to KST 5 fair catch by 23-J.Youngblood.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- TD (11 plays, 95 yards, 5:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 5(8:37 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to KST 10 for 5 yards.
|
+61 YD
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 10(8:02 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson to TCU 29 for 61 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(7:34 - 4th) 34-J.Gilbert to TCU 30 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - KSTATE 30(6:59 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 34-J.Gilbert.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - KSTATE 30(6:19 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor to TCU 20 for 10 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - KSTATE 20(5:59 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson to TCU 18 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 18(5:27 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Schoen.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 18(5:20 - 4th) 34-J.Gilbert to TCU 17 for 1 yard.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - KSTATE 17(4:51 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to TCU 7 for 10 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - KSTATE 7(4:09 - 4th) 2-H.Trotter to TCU 3 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - KSTATE 3(3:31 - 4th) 10-S.Thompson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:48 - 4th) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Downs (7 plays, 38 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:45 - 4th) 5-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(2:45 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor runs ob at TCU 34 for 9 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 34(2:45 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor to TCU 46 for 12 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 46(2:25 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor to KST 36 for 18 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TCU 36(2:10 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan sacked at KST 45 for -9 yards (56-W.Hubert).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 19 - TCU 45(1:53 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to KST 37 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TCU 37(1:45 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 11 - TCU 37(1:17 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
KSTATE
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -16 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(1:11 - 4th) kneels at KST 31 for -7 yards.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 17 - KSTATE 31(1:06 - 4th) kneels at KST 26 for -5 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 22 - KSTATE 26(1:00 - 4th) kneels at KST 22 for -4 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 26 - KSTATE 22(0:55 - 4th) 21-D.Anctil punts 55 yards from KST 22 to TCU 23 fair catch by 1-J.Reagor.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- End of Game (1 plays, 23 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 23(0:09 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor to TCU 46 for 23 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|14
|Rushing
|12
|5
|Passing
|6
|7
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|357
|251
|Total Plays
|71
|56
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|228
|94
|Rush Attempts
|40
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|129
|157
|Comp. - Att.
|18-31
|11-23
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-38
|8-79
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-36.0
|7-49.0
|Return Yards
|17
|105
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-17
|3-79
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|129
|PASS YDS
|157
|
|
|228
|RUSH YDS
|94
|
|
|357
|TOTAL YDS
|251
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
