Late touchdown pushes Kansas State past TCU 24-17

  • Oct 19, 2019

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Skylar Thompson accounted for two touchdowns and sparked a late game-winning drive as Kansas State beat TCU 24-17 on Saturday for the Wildcats first win in over a month.

With eight minutes to play and the game tied 17-17, Thompson had a 61-yard run during an 11-play, 95-yard drive, capped by his 3-yard touchdown run with 2:45 to play.

''I knew it was just a matter of time because we were finally getting in a rhythm offensively,'' Thompson said. ''It was a great play call, but they gave us the look we were expecting on that touchdown and we executed the play.''

TCU drove to the Kansas State 37 on the ensuing series, but couldn't convert on fourth-and-11.

''Just the toughness and resolve because he got hit a lot and he always just kept coming back,'' Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said of Thompson.

Thompson threw for 172 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown pass to Nick Lenners in the first quarter. It was Lenners first career touchdown reception.

''It was unbelievable,'' Lenners said. It was everything I've ever dreamed of.''

The Wildcats (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) finished with only 266 yards of offense and was stifled most of the game. One of their scores came off a blocked punt in the first quarter.

Max Duggan ran for 115 yards and a touchdown and added 132 yards passing for TCU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12), which lost their second straight conference game. Duggan had only 46 career yards rushing coming into the contest. Duggan's 46-yard touchdown run tied the game at 17-17 midway through the third quarter.

Sewo Olonilua and Darius Anderson each added 56 yards rushing for the Horned Frogs.

THE TAKEAWAY

TCU: This was a game that felt like the Horned Frogs should've won. They have lost two straight and will be in for a tough matchup next week against No. 15 Texas.

Kansas State: The Wildcats scratched and clawed for their first win since beating Mississippi State on Sept. 14. They will need to carry this momentum into next week when they face fifth-ranked Oklahoma.

UP NEXT

TCU hosts Texas on Saturday.

Kansas State ends a three-game home stand against Oklahoma on Saturday.

----

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press.

