Hutchinson leads Eastern Michigan over Western Michigan
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) Preston Hutchinson went 31 for 36 for 357 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions to help Eastern Michigan beat Western Michigan 34-27 on Saturday night.
Hutchinson completed a 34-yard TD pass to Mathew Sexton to cap a six-play, 74-yard drive and Jairus Grissom ran it in to convert the two-point attempt, giving the Eagles a 34-27 lead with 36 seconds left.
Eastern Michigan (4-3, 1-2 Mid-American Conference) trailed by four late in the third quarter. Chad Ryland's 28-yard field goal cut the deficit to 21-20 with 13 seconds left in the period. Hutchinson's 29-yard pass to Quian Williams made it 26-21 and the two-point attempt failed.
LeVante Bellamy scored on an 8-yard TD run to give the Broncos (4-4, 2-2) a 27-26 lead with 1:56 left in the game. Western Michigan failed on its two-point conversion attempt.
Bellamy ran 28 times for 113 yards and three touchdowns for the Broncos.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 28 for 3 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 28(15:00 - 1st) 22-D.Tucker to WMC 47 for 19 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 47(14:15 - 1st) 22-D.Tucker to EMC 38 for 15 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 38(13:42 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall pushed ob at EMC 29 for 9 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 29(13:24 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to EMC 23 for 6 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 23(12:55 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to EMC 7 for 16 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 7 - WMICH 7(12:27 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to EMC 8 for -1 yard.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - WMICH 8(12:01 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:31 - 1st) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
EMICH
Eagles
- FG (18 plays, 62 yards, 6:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:23 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(11:23 - 1st) Penalty on EMC 16-H.Beydoun Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at EMC 25. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 12(11:23 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 33-B.Turner. 33-B.Turner to EMC 25 for 13 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(11:23 - 1st) 33-B.Turner to EMC 32 for 7 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - EMICH 32(10:57 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to EMC 40 for 8 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 40(10:27 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 47 for 7 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - EMICH 47(10:01 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to WMC 49 for 4 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 49(9:28 - 1st) 6-J.Grissom complete to 5-S.Vann. 5-S.Vann pushed ob at WMC 41 for 8 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - EMICH 41(8:57 - 1st) 6-J.Grissom to WMC 36 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 36(8:25 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams pushed ob at WMC 33 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 33(7:57 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to WMC 27 for 6 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - EMICH 27(7:41 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to WMC 26 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 26(7:29 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 26(7:10 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson scrambles to WMC 21 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - EMICH 21(7:03 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson pushed ob at WMC 16 for 5 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 16(6:23 - 1st) 5-S.Vann to WMC 8 for 8 yards. Penalty on EMC 62-S.Sow Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 16. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 20 - EMICH 26(6:08 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 33-B.Turner. 33-B.Turner to WMC 11 for 15 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 11(5:57 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 2-M.Sexton. 2-M.Sexton to WMC 13 for -2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - EMICH 13(5:38 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - EMICH 13(5:01 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (19 plays, 79 yards, 4:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:56 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 21 for 21 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 21(4:52 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 28 for 7 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - WMICH 28(4:45 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 27 for -1 yard.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - WMICH 27(4:14 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to WMC 34 for 7 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 34(3:36 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 39 for 5 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 39(3:08 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 46 for 7 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 46(2:39 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to EMC 50 for 4 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 50(2:09 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to EMC 40 for 10 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(1:34 - 1st) 22-D.Tucker to EMC 34 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 34(1:08 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to EMC 32 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - WMICH 32(0:36 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to EMC 30 for 2 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 30(15:00 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci pushed ob at EMC 25 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 25(14:28 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to EMC 22 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - WMICH 22(13:57 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to EMC 19 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 19(13:17 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 19(12:41 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to EMC 10 for 9 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WMICH 10(12:36 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to EMC 8 for 2 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - WMICH 8(11:51 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to EMC 3 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - WMICH 3(11:31 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to EMC 2 for 1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - WMICH 2(11:02 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:45 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
EMICH
Eagles
- Missed FG (10 plays, 65 yards, 4:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:38 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 40 yards from WMC 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(10:38 - 2nd) 6-J.Grissom complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to WMC 41 for 34 yards.
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 41(10:38 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson to WMC 47 for -6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - EMICH 47(10:09 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 16-H.Beydoun.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 16 - EMICH 47(9:33 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to WMC 34 for 13 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - EMICH 34(9:30 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to WMC 29 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 29(8:52 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to WMC 24 for 5 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 24(8:45 - 2nd) 6-J.Grissom runs ob at WMC 15 for 9 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 15(8:09 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to WMC 17 for -2 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - EMICH 17(7:40 - 2nd) 6-J.Grissom complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to WMC 10 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - EMICH 10(6:54 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 81-Q.Williams.
|
No Good
|
4 & 5 - EMICH 10(6:13 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland 28 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(6:08 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 22 for 2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - WMICH 22(6:04 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 25 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WMICH 25(5:34 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 12-K.Mixon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - WMICH 25(4:53 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 54 yards from WMC 25. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 37 for 16 yards.
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (10 plays, 63 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 37(4:46 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon to WMC 48 for 15 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 48(4:34 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to WMC 43 for 5 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 43(3:57 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann pushed ob at WMC 37 for 6 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 37(3:19 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson pushed ob at WMC 23 for 14 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 23(2:53 - 2nd) 33-B.Turner to WMC 21 for 2 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - EMICH 21(2:29 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson scrambles to WMC 15 for 6 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - EMICH 15(1:53 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson to WMC 10 for 5 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 10(1:45 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to WMC 3 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - EMICH 3(1:14 - 2nd) 5-S.Vann to WMC 1 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - EMICH 1(0:31 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:20 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:09 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 28 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 28(15:00 - 3rd) 33-B.Turner to EMC 34 for 6 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - EMICH 34(14:23 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 2-M.Sexton. 2-M.Sexton to EMC 39 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(13:45 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson scrambles to EMC 43 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 43(13:26 - 3rd) Penalty on EMC 74-S.Nielsen False start 5 yards enforced at EMC 43. No Play.
|
+37 YD
|
2 & 11 - EMICH 38(12:35 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to WMC 25 for 37 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(12:29 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to WMC 6 for 19 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - EMICH 6(12:13 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:40 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (6 plays, 37 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:35 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(11:35 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 42 for 17 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 42(11:35 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall pushed ob at WMC 49 for 7 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - WMICH 49(11:07 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to EMC 40 for 11 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(10:39 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to EMC 38 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WMICH 38(10:10 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WMICH 38(9:34 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - WMICH 38(9:29 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 38 yards from EMC 38 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
EMICH
Eagles
- Fumble (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(9:24 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at EMC 15 for -5 yards (33-T.Collins).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - EMICH 15(9:16 - 3rd) 6-J.Grissom to EMC 17 for 2 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 13 - EMICH 17(8:47 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at EMC 10 for -7 yards (4-P.Lupro5-A.Carter).
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - EMICH 10(8:12 - 3rd) 31-J.Julien punts 53 yards from EMC 10. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 37 FUMBLES (2-M.Sexton). 12-K.Mixon to WMC 38 for no gain.
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (7 plays, 62 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 38(7:24 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 36 for -2 yards.
|
+39 YD
|
2 & 12 - WMICH 36(7:15 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to EMC 25 for 39 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(6:41 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to EMC 16 for 9 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 16(6:22 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to EMC 13 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 13(5:48 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to EMC 8 for 5 yards. Penalty on WMC 77-J.Gideon Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at EMC 13. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 25 - WMICH 28(5:28 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink scrambles to EMC 24 for 4 yards. Penalty on WMC 51-J.Asbury Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 28. No Play.
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 35 - WMICH 38(5:13 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 6-C.Crooms. 6-C.Crooms runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:46 - 3rd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good. Penalty on EMC 15-J.Vines Offside declined.
EMICH
Eagles
- FG (10 plays, 64 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:39 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(4:39 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 31 for 6 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - EMICH 31(4:39 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 42 for 11 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 42(4:00 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 46 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 46(3:28 - 3rd) 5-S.Vann to EMC 46 for no gain.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - EMICH 46(2:59 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to WMC 38 for 16 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 38(2:25 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to WMC 18 for 20 yards. Team penalty on WMC 12 players declined.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 18(2:06 - 3rd) Penalty on EMC 50-S.Dervil False start 5 yards enforced at WMC 18. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - EMICH 23(1:49 - 3rd) 6-J.Grissom complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to WMC 22 for 1 yard.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 14 - EMICH 22(1:32 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to WMC 11 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - EMICH 11(0:52 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Cannon.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - EMICH 11(0:21 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:17 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(0:13 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 30 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 30(0:13 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 33 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - WMICH 33(15:00 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - WMICH 33(14:26 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic punts 36 yards from WMC 33 to EMC 31 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
EMICH
Eagles
- Missed FG (6 plays, 34 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 31(14:21 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 33 for 2 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - EMICH 33(14:14 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to EMC 39 for 6 yards.
|
+35 YD
|
3 & 2 - EMICH 39(13:37 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to WMC 26 for 35 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 26(12:56 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at WMC 34 for -8 yards (8-R.Holley).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 18 - EMICH 34(12:38 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu to WMC 35 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 19 - EMICH 35(12:01 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 16-H.Beydoun.
|
No Good
|
4 & 19 - EMICH 35(11:25 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(11:20 - 4th) 22-D.Tucker to WMC 38 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 38(11:15 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WMICH 38(10:42 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - WMICH 38(10:39 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic punts 45 yards from WMC 38 to EMC 17 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (9 plays, 83 yards, 3:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 17(10:32 - 4th) 6-J.Grissom to EMC 18 for 1 yard.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - EMICH 18(10:25 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to EMC 25 for 7 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - EMICH 25(9:59 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson pushed ob at EMC 33 for 8 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 33(9:29 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to EMC 35 for 2 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - EMICH 35(9:05 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson pushed ob at WMC 46 for 19 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 46(8:32 - 4th) 33-B.Turner to WMC 44 for 2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - EMICH 44(8:04 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond pushed ob at WMC 40 for 4 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - EMICH 40(7:27 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to WMC 29 for 11 yards.
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 29(7:06 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(6:33 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (11 plays, 64 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:26 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 36 for 36 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 36(6:26 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy runs ob at WMC 41 for 5 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 41(6:19 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 47 for 6 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 47(5:54 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to EMC 42 for 11 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 42(5:28 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to EMC 40 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WMICH 40(5:00 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - WMICH 40(4:28 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to EMC 28 for 12 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 28(4:22 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to EMC 25 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 25(3:53 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to EMC 19 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WMICH 19(3:25 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to EMC 17 for 2 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 17(3:00 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to EMC 8 for 9 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 8(2:37 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(2:04 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (6 plays, 74 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:56 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 60 yards from WMC 35. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 26 for 21 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 26(1:56 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 2-M.Sexton. 2-M.Sexton pushed ob at EMC 29 for 3 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 29(1:51 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 47 for 18 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 47(1:47 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to WMC 49 for 4 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 49(1:29 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to WMC 41 for 8 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 41(1:04 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to WMC 34 for 7 yards.
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 3 - EMICH 34(0:46 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 2-M.Sexton. 2-M.Sexton runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(0:43 - 4th) 6-J.Grissom to WMC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
EMICH
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 46(0:36 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to EMC 49 for 3 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 49(0:28 - 4th) 5-S.Vann to EMC 47 for -2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - EMICH 47(0:19 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson to WMC 50 for 3 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - EMICH 50(0:15 - 4th) 31-J.Julien punts 47 yards from WMC 50 out of bounds at the WMC 3.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|27
|Rushing
|12
|8
|Passing
|8
|19
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-11
|9-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|359
|531
|Total Plays
|60
|79
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|167
|140
|Rush Attempts
|36
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|192
|391
|Comp. - Att.
|15-24
|35-41
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|4-33
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.3
|2-50.0
|Return Yards
|69
|37
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|1-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-68
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|192
|PASS YDS
|391
|
|
|167
|RUSH YDS
|140
|
|
|359
|TOTAL YDS
|531
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
