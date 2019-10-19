|
Purdy, Iowa State keep rolling in 34-24 win over Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Brock Purdy threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns, freshman Breece Hall ran 75 yards for the first of his two scores and Iowa State took a big lead early in a 34-24 victory against Texas Tech on Saturday.
Purdy had 277 yards and all three of his scoring tosses for a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter, with two TDs to tight end Charlie Kolar, as the Cyclones (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) won their third straight game since losing at Baylor in their only other scheduled trip to Texas.
The Red Raiders (3-4, 1-3) extended their longest losing streak in the series with Iowa State to four, dropping their second in a row this season since beating Oklahoma State for the best victory so far under first-year coach Matt Wells.
Purdy was 15 of 17 and had the ball again in the second quarter with the 20-point lead when he threw three straight incompletions. The Red Raiders answered with a 6-yard TD run by SoRodorick Thompson, who scored twice.
Texas Tech opened the second half with a field goal to get within 20-10 before Hall's long scoring run on the next play.
Hall added a punctuating 30-yard TD in the fourth quarter and finished with 183 yards rushing, his season high for the second straight week after going for 132 yards with three touchdowns in a 38-14 win over West Virginia.
Jett Duffey, coming off the first consecutive 350-plus-yard passing games for Texas Tech since Patrick Mahomes in 2016, was 40 of 52 for 239 yards with a mostly meaningless touchdown late.
Purdy had quite a stretch of slightly more than two quarters in Texas, from the rally he engineered late in the 23-21 loss to Baylor to the first quarter-plus against the Red Raiders. The sophomore completed 27 of 33 passes for 456 yards with five TDs in that stretch.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa State: The game played out in an eerily similar way to the Cyclones' loss at Baylor. But the teams were reversed. This time Iowa State went up 20-0 instead of falling behind by the same score, then let Texas Tech back in the game the same way Baylor gave the Cyclones a chance three weeks ago. But Tech never got closer than 10.
Texas Tech: Iowa State missed a chance to put the game just about out of reach in the first half with two stalled drives that ended in missed field goals by Brayden Narveson. But the Red Raiders had an even bigger miss when Trey Wolff was wide right from 42 yards with 11:43 left in the game and Texas Tech down 10.
UP NEXT
Iowa State: Oklahoma State at home next Saturday.
Texas Tech: At Kansas next Saturday.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Missed FG (7 plays, 52 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 30 for 5 yards (96-B.Washington).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 30(15:00 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to ISU 42 for 12 yards (7-J.Duffey).
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(14:24 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to TT 20 for 38 yards (23-D.Fields).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(13:55 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to TT 15 for 5 yards (1-J.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 15(13:37 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - IOWAST 15(12:57 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to TT 10 for 5 yards (16-T.Leggett). Penalty on ISU 11-C.Allen Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TT 15. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 20 - IOWAST 30(12:51 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to TT 23 for 7 yards (37-X.Benson).
|
No Good
|
4 & 13 - IOWAST 23(12:27 - 1st) 90-B.Narveson 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (7 plays, 36 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 23(11:50 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to TT 31 for 8 yards (7-J.Bickham).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXTECH 31(11:43 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to TT 36 for 5 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 36(11:24 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey scrambles to TT 38 for 2 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXTECH 38(10:55 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to ISU 48 for 14 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48(10:20 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to ISU 49 for -1 yard (42-M.Spears).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXTECH 49(10:02 - 1st) 5-A.Shyne to ISU 41 for 8 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 41(9:26 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Mannix.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - TXTECH 41(9:09 - 1st) 31-A.McNamara punts 41 yards from ISU 41 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (8 plays, 80 yards, 3:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(9:02 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 23 for 3 yards (1-J.Brooks6-R.Jeffers).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 23(8:53 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 26 for 3 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - IOWAST 26(8:11 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to ISU 35 for 9 yards (21-E.Rambo).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(7:44 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw. Penalty on TT 8-Z.McPhearson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ISU 35. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 50(7:10 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to TT 40 for 10 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(7:02 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner to TT 21 for 19 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 21(6:29 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to TT 24 for -3 yards (21-E.Rambo).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 13 - IOWAST 24(5:45 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:05 - 1st) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:58 - 1st) 38-P.Paddock kicks 65 yards from ISU 35. 26-T.Henry to TT 25 for 25 yards (19-K.King).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(4:58 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 3-X.Martin. 3-X.Martin to TT 30 for 5 yards (2-D.Young).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 30(4:49 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher to TT 38 for 8 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38(4:33 - 1st) 3-X.Martin to TT 43 for 5 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 43(4:06 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey to TT 43 for no gain (11-L.White).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 43(3:39 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Shyne.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TXTECH 43(2:59 - 1st) 31-A.McNamara punts 57 yards from TT 43 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(2:53 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Scates.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 20(2:46 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to ISU 28 for 8 yards (16-T.Leggett1-J.Brooks).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWAST 28(2:38 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to ISU 32 for 4 yards (22-J.Ingram).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 32(1:52 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ISU 40 for 8 yards (37-X.Benson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 40(1:11 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 41 for 1 yard (95-J.Hutchings).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 41(0:40 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 42 for 1 yard (1-J.Brooks).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(0:09 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 48 for 6 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|
+49 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 48(15:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to TT 3 for 49 yards (3-D.Coleman).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - IOWAST 3(14:17 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to TT 2 for 1 yard (21-E.Rambo).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 2(13:51 - 2nd) 3-K.Nwangwu to TT 6 for -4 yards (1-J.Brooks).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - IOWAST 6(13:13 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:30 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:25 - 2nd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(12:25 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 27 for 2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXTECH 27(12:25 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to TT 30 for 3 yards (4-A.Azunna).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 30(11:54 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Koontz.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TXTECH 30(11:20 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 48 yards from TT 30 out of bounds at the ISU 22.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (2 plays, 78 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+61 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 22(11:16 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to TT 17 for 61 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 17(11:04 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(10:18 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is no good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:12 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley kicks 65 yards from ISU 35. 26-T.Henry to TT 25 for 25 yards (9-W.McDonald).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(10:12 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to TT 30 for 5 yards (10-T.Kyle).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 30(10:05 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey to TT 31 for 1 yard (23-M.Rose).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - TXTECH 31(9:48 - 2nd) Penalty on TT 79-T.Bruffy False start 5 yards enforced at TT 31. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXTECH 26(9:07 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 26-T.Henry. 26-T.Henry to TT 33 for 7 yards (10-T.Kyle). Team penalty on TT Illegal crackback block by offense 15 yards enforced at TT 30.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 20 - TXTECH 15(8:44 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to TT 31 for 16 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - TXTECH 31(8:15 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 41 yards from TT 31 to ISU 28 fair catch by 8-D.Jones.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28(7:52 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 28(7:47 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IOWAST 28(7:42 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - IOWAST 28(7:37 - 2nd) 7-J.Rivera punts 41 yards from ISU 28 out of bounds at the TT 31.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (11 plays, 69 yards, 3:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 31(7:33 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 42 for 11 yards (11-L.White).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(7:26 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher to TT 50 for 8 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXTECH 50(7:13 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to ISU 45 for 5 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(6:54 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to ISU 41 for 4 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 41(6:36 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon to ISU 37 for 4 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXTECH 37(6:16 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to ISU 24 for 13 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24(5:35 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 5-A.Shyne. 5-A.Shyne to ISU 19 for 5 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 19(5:20 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher to ISU 10 for 9 yards (10-T.Kyle).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 10(5:04 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to ISU 12 for -2 yards (23-M.Rose).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - TXTECH 12(4:45 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to ISU 6 for 6 yards (21-J.Grant).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXTECH 6(4:06 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:39 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Missed FG (7 plays, 50 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:35 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(3:35 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to ISU 31 for 6 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 31(3:35 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to ISU 48 for 17 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48(3:12 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to TT 32 for 20 yards (22-J.Ingram).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 32(2:33 - 2nd) Penalty on ISU 74-B.Meeker False start 5 yards enforced at TT 32. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - IOWAST 37(2:12 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to TT 33 for 4 yards (21-E.Rambo).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - IOWAST 33(2:01 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to TT 29 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - IOWAST 29(1:31 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to TT 25 for 4 yards (22-J.Ingram).
|
No Good
|
4 & 3 - IOWAST 25(1:22 - 2nd) 90-B.Narveson 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Halftime (2 plays, 2 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:33 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 9-T. Vasher.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:28 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to TT 27 for 2 yards (42-M.Spears).
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- FG (15 plays, 76 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:22 - 2nd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 59 yards from ISU 35. 26-T.Henry to TT 20 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the TT 20.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(15:00 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 26 for 6 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 26(14:57 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson to TT 27 for 1 yard (42-M.Spears).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 27(14:41 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to TT 31 for 4 yards (7-J.Bickham).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 31(14:16 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to TT 34 for 3 yards (2-D.Young).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 34(13:59 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon to TT 41 for 7 yards (7-J.Bickham).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 41(13:41 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon to TT 50 for 9 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXTECH 50(13:24 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey scrambles to ISU 45 for 5 yards (44-B.McMillen).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(13:00 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to ISU 20 for 25 yards (11-L.White).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(12:20 - 3rd) 5-A.Shyne to ISU 16 for 4 yards (7-J.Bickham).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 16(12:01 - 3rd) 5-A.Shyne to ISU 11 for 5 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 11(11:40 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to ISU 9 for 2 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 9 - TXTECH 9(11:11 - 3rd) Penalty on TT 73-D.Deaton False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 9. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 14 - TXTECH 14(10:32 - 3rd) 5-A.Shyne to ISU 7 for 7 yards (7-J.Bickham).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 7(10:13 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Turner.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 7(9:36 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 5-A.Shyne. 5-A.Shyne to ISU 4 for 3 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TXTECH 4(9:30 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:32 - 3rd) 38-P.Paddock kicks 65 yards from ISU 35. 26-T.Henry to TT 29 for 29 yards (32-G.Vaughn). Penalty on TT 40-C.Killian Holding 10 yards enforced at TT 29.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 19(8:32 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to TT 20 for 1 yard (23-M.Rose).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TXTECH 20(8:32 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - TXTECH 20(8:10 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey scrambles to TT 40 for 20 yards. Penalty on TT 78-T.Steele Holding 10 yards enforced at TT 20. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 19 - TXTECH 10(8:01 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to TT 16 for 6 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - TXTECH 16(7:40 - 3rd) 31-A.McNamara punts 52 yards from TT 16. 8-D.Jones to ISU 38 for 6 yards (28-D.Boyd).
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 38(7:07 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy to ISU 41 for 3 yards (96-B.Washington).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 41(6:50 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Souhner.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - IOWAST 41(6:15 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 45 for 4 yards. Penalty on ISU 88-C.Kolar Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at ISU 41. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - IOWAST 36(6:09 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to ISU 41 for 5 yards (21-E.Rambo).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - IOWAST 41(5:41 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 41 yards from ISU 41. 80-K.Terry to TT 18 for no gain.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (17 plays, 82 yards, 4:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 18(4:59 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Mannix.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 18(4:47 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to TT 23 for 5 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 23(4:43 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher to TT 32 FUMBLES (4-A.Azunna). to TT 32 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 32(4:27 - 3rd) 26-T.Henry to TT 35 for 3 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 35(4:15 - 3rd) 26-T.Henry to TT 45 for 10 yards (24-D.Miller).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(4:02 - 3rd) 26-T.Henry to TT 49 for 4 yards (4-A.Azunna).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 49(3:42 - 3rd) 26-T.Henry to ISU 42 for 9 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(3:20 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 13-M.Mannix. 13-M.Mannix to ISU 37 for 5 yards (4-A.Azunna).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 37(3:00 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to ISU 31 for 6 yards (10-T.Kyle).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 31(2:44 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to ISU 18 for 13 yards (2-D.Young).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 18(2:26 - 3rd) 5-A.Shyne to ISU 13 for 5 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 13(1:49 - 3rd) 5-A.Shyne to ISU 8 for 5 yards (7-J.Bickham).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - TXTECH 8(1:32 - 3rd) 5-A.Shyne to ISU 5 for 3 yards (92-J.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 5(1:17 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey to ISU 2 for 3 yards (10-T.Kyle11-L.White).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TXTECH 2(0:56 - 3rd) 5-A.Shyne to ISU 2 for no gain (42-M.Spears).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - TXTECH 2(0:42 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 9-T. Vasher. Penalty on ISU 26-A.Johnson Pass interference 0 yards enforced at ISU 2. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TXTECH 2(0:01 - 3rd) 28-S.Thompson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:00 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Interception (7 plays, 90 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:00 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 40 yards from TT 35 to ISU 25 fair catch by 3-K.Nwangwu.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(15:00 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to ISU 35 for 10 yards (22-J.Ingram).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(15:00 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Milton.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 35(14:20 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway to ISU 46 for 11 yards (23-D.Fields).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(14:13 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 50 FUMBLES. 23-D.Fields runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(13:41 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 45 for -1 yard (1-J.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - IOWAST 45(13:29 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Pettway.
|
Int
|
3 & 11 - IOWAST 45(13:12 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Kolar INTERCEPTED by 23-D.Fields at TT 42. 23-D.Fields to ISU 37 for 21 yards.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Missed FG (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(13:08 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to ISU 28 for 9 yards (7-J.Bickham).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXTECH 28(12:54 - 4th) 28-S.Thompson to ISU 24 for 4 yards (23-M.Rose).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24(12:35 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to ISU 24 for no gain (11-L.White).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 24(12:23 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 9-T. Vasher.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TXTECH 24(11:57 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 28-S.Thompson.
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - TXTECH 24(11:52 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- Punt (6 plays, 6 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(11:48 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 25 for 1 yard (3-D.Coleman).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 25(11:43 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 37 for 12 yards (1-J.Brooks).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(11:06 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 38 for 1 yard (1-J.Brooks21-E.Rambo).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 38(10:33 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway runs 62 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ISU 7-L.Pettway Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ISU 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 24 - IOWAST 23(9:52 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to ISU 23 for no gain (21-E.Rambo).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 24 - IOWAST 23(9:41 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 30 for 7 yards (1-J.Brooks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - IOWAST 30(8:59 - 4th) 7-J.Rivera punts 42 yards from ISU 30. 8-Z.McPhearson to TT 28 for no gain (17-R.Bowens).
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 28(8:19 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 13-M.Mannix. 13-M.Mannix to TT 32 for 4 yards (10-T.Kyle).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 32(8:11 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 26-T.Henry. 26-T.Henry to TT 34 for 2 yards (11-L.White).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TXTECH 34(7:51 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Ezukanma.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - TXTECH 34(7:31 - 4th) 31-A.McNamara punts 41 yards from TT 34 to ISU 25 fair catch by 8-D.Jones.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(7:23 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 26 for 1 yard (1-J.Brooks).
|
+44 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 26(7:16 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to TT 30 for 44 yards (22-J.Ingram).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30(6:40 - 4th) 28-B.Hall runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:00 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (14 plays, 73 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:54 - 4th) 38-P.Paddock kicks 65 yards from ISU 35. 82-K.Carter to TT 27 for 27 yards (32-G.Vaughn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(5:54 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to TT 27 for no gain (26-A.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 27(5:48 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Rigdon.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXTECH 27(5:16 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to TT 42 for 15 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(5:12 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 9-T. Vasher.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 42(4:59 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to TT 50 for 8 yards (2-D.Young).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXTECH 50(4:53 - 4th) 5-A.Shyne to ISU 46 for 4 yards (55-Z.Petersen).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(4:31 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey to ISU 37 for 9 yards (44-B.McMillen).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXTECH 37(4:18 - 4th) 26-T.Henry to ISU 22 for 15 yards (33-B.Lewis).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 22(4:05 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey scrambles to ISU 10 for 12 yards (42-M.Spears).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 10(3:51 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey sacked at ISU 15 for -5 yards (5-E.Uwazurike).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - TXTECH 15(3:35 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 26-T.Henry. 26-T.Henry to ISU 10 for 5 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXTECH 10(3:01 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey scrambles to ISU 13 for -3 yards (23-M.Rose).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 13 - TXTECH 13(2:17 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter. Penalty on ISU 10-T.Kyle Pass interference 11 yards enforced at ISU 13. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TXTECH 2(1:37 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:32 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
IOWAST
Cyclones
- End of Game (3 plays, 16 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:28 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff kicks 11 yards from TT 35 out of bounds at the TT 46. Team penalty on TT Offside declined. Team penalty on TT First onside kickoff out of bounds 5 yards enforced at TT 46.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 41(1:28 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to TT 39 for 2 yards (97-T.Bradford).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 39(1:28 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to TT 21 for 18 yards (3-D.Coleman).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 21(1:22 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy kneels at TT 25 for -4 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|25
|Rushing
|6
|11
|Passing
|14
|12
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|7-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|560
|402
|Total Plays
|56
|86
|Avg Gain
|10.0
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|182
|168
|Rush Attempts
|24
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.6
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|378
|234
|Comp. - Att.
|23-32
|40-52
|Yards Per Pass
|11.8
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-51
|6-60
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.3
|6-46.7
|Return Yards
|6
|141
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|5-120
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-21
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|378
|PASS YDS
|234
|
|
|182
|RUSH YDS
|168
|
|
|560
|TOTAL YDS
|402
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
