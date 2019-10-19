Drive Chart
Plitt's 3 TDs lead Ball St. to a 52-14 romp over Toledo

  • AP
  • Oct 19, 2019

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) Drew Plitt threw three touchdowns and Malik Dunner ran for two scores and Ball State dominated Toledo 52-14 on Saturday.

The Cardinals (4-3, 3-0 Mid-American Conference) built a 38-0 lead by halftime. Plitt threw touchdowns of 24 and 39 yards to Riley Miller in a 2 1/2-minute span following Ryan Rimmler's 42-yard field goal in the first quarter for a 17-0 lead. Dunner had a 51-yard touchdown run early in the second. Before intermission, Walter Fletcher had a 3-yard TD run and Plitt threw a 36-yard score to Justin Hall.

Ball State outgained Toledo in total yardage 580-309 with 374 coming from the Cardinals' rushing attack. Ball State converted half their 12 third-down conversion attempts and were 2 of 2 on fourth down.

Plitt was 11-for-17 passing for 206 yards, Caleb Huntley ran for 119 yards on 20 carries and Dunner tallied 90 yards on two carries. His 39-yard TD run with 1:53 left in the third quarter made it 52-7.

Ronnie Jones was the lone bright sport for the Rockets (4-3, 1-2) with 72 yards rushing on eight carries and two scores.

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 32 for 7 yards (21-D.Blue).
-3 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 32
(15:00 - 1st) 11-J.Hall to BALL 29 for -3 yards (2-J.Fisher).
Sack
3 & 6 - BALLST 29
(14:27 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 23 for -6 yards (48-N.Givhan).
Punt
4 & 12 - BALLST 23
(13:47 - 1st) 38-N.Snyder punts 52 yards from BALL 23. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 47 for 22 yards (32-C.Coll).

TOLEDO Rockets
- Fumble (4 plays, -8 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47
(13:10 - 1st) Penalty on TOL 80-B.Mitchell False start 5 yards enforced at TOL 47. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 42
(12:58 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 43 for 1 yard (1-R.Wilborn).
No Gain
2 & 14 - TOLEDO 43
(12:58 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Koback.
-4 YD
3 & 14 - TOLEDO 43
(12:22 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley to TOL 39 FUMBLES (13-J.Williams). 27-J.Daw to TOL 39 for no gain.

BALLST Cardinals
- FG (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39
(12:18 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to TOL 25 for 14 yards (13-C.McDonald).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(12:08 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to TOL 15 for 10 yards (2-J.Fisher).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 15
(11:48 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 15
(11:32 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to TOL 9 for 6 yards (20-S.Holt).
Penalty
3 & 4 - BALLST 9
(11:29 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller runs 9 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BALL 88-N.Givan Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TOL 9. No Play.
-1 YD
3 & 19 - BALLST 24
(10:58 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher to TOL 25 for -1 yard (13-C.McDonald).
Field Goal
4 & 20 - BALLST 25
(10:52 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler 42 yards Field Goal is Good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:10 - 1st) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 62 yards from BALL 35. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 32 for 29 yards (23-B.Anderson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32
(10:05 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 44 for 12 yards (2-J.White).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44
(9:59 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 43 for -1 yard (6-J.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 43
(9:34 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 43 for no gain (2-J.White).
No Gain
3 & 11 - TOLEDO 43
(9:00 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Phillips.
Punt
4 & 11 - TOLEDO 43
(8:20 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky punts 32 yards from TOL 43 out of bounds at the BALL 25.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(8:14 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Dunner.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 25
(8:08 - 1st) 11-J.Hall to BALL 30 for 5 yards (91-J.Hines).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 30
(8:03 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 34 for 4 yards (19-S.Womack).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - BALLST 34
(7:24 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 36 for 2 yards (48-N.Givhan).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 36
(7:00 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 41 for 5 yards (11-J.Williams).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 41
(6:35 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to TOL 50 for 9 yards (11-J.Williams48-N.Givhan).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 50
(6:12 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to TOL 26 for 24 yards (31-D.Bolden1-T.Anderson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 26
(5:45 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to TOL 24 for 2 yards (21-D.Blue).
+24 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 24
(5:18 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:49 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:42 - 1st) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to TOL End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25
(4:42 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley scrambles to TOL 25 for no gain (9-C.Albright).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 25
(4:42 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 26 for 1 yard. Team penalty on TOL Illegal formation declined.
No Gain
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 26
(4:09 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 21-S.Seymour.
Punt
4 & 9 - TOLEDO 26
(3:45 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky punts 52 yards from TOL 26. 86-R.Miller to BALL 30 for 8 yards (2-J.Fisher). Penalty on BALL 13-J.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 30.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (4 plays, 65 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20
(3:40 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 27 for 7 yards (13-C.McDonald).
+34 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 27
(3:29 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to TOL 39 for 34 yards (13-C.McDonald27-K.Robinson).
+39 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39
(2:55 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:25 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(2:17 - 1st) Penalty on BALL 97-R.Rimmler Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at BALL 35. No Play.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:17 - 1st) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 62 yards from BALL 20. 5-R.Jones to TOL 39 for 21 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39
(2:17 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 39
(2:13 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 36 for -3 yards (9-C.Albright).
No Gain
3 & 13 - TOLEDO 36
(2:08 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete.
Punt
4 & 13 - TOLEDO 36
(1:28 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky punts 46 yards from TOL 36. 86-R.Miller to BALL 32 for 14 yards (8-D.Maddox).

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 32
(1:24 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 37 for 5 yards (96-D.Hood).
Penalty
2 & 5 - BALLST 37
(1:14 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to TOL 25 for 38 yards (1-T.Anderson). Penalty on BALL 8-C.Rudy Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 37. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 15 - BALLST 27
(0:52 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 34 for 7 yards (96-D.Hood).
No Gain
3 & 8 - BALLST 34
(0:22 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 85-Y.Tyler.
Punt
4 & 8 - BALLST 34
(15:00 - 2nd) 38-N.Snyder punts 62 yards from BALL 34. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 10 for 6 yards (84-T.Hohlt).

TOLEDO Rockets
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 10
(14:58 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 16 for 6 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 16
(14:47 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 18 for 2 yards (55-T.Ropati2-J.White).
No Gain
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 18
(14:29 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback pushed ob at TOL 18 for no gain (6-J.Thomas).
Punt
4 & 2 - TOLEDO 18
(13:52 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky punts 44 yards from TOL 18 Downed at the BALL 38.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (4 plays, 62 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 38
(13:22 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 45 for 7 yards (20-S.Holt).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 45
(13:10 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 47 for 2 yards (31-D.Bolden).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 47
(12:45 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 49 for 2 yards (20-S.Holt).
+51 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 49
(12:10 - 2nd) 4-M.Dunner runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:47 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:36 - 2nd) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to TOL End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25
(11:36 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley to TOL 33 for 8 yards.
Penalty
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 33
(11:36 - 2nd) Penalty on TOL 68-M.Berg False start 5 yards enforced at TOL 33. No Play.
Sack
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 28
(11:00 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley sacked at TOL 23 for -5 yards (13-J.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 12 - TOLEDO 23
(10:48 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
Punt
4 & 12 - TOLEDO 23
(10:11 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky punts 40 yards from TOL 23. 86-R.Miller to BALL 45 for 8 yards (2-J.Fisher10-D.Phillips).

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (12 plays, 55 yards, 5:08 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 45
(10:05 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to TOL 47 for 8 yards (1-T.Anderson13-C.McDonald).
+8 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 47
(9:55 - 2nd) 11-J.Hall to TOL 39 for 8 yards (2-J.Fisher).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 39
(9:28 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 39
(9:04 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to TOL 37 for 2 yards (99-D.Johnson).
+20 YD
3 & 8 - BALLST 37
(8:52 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall pushed ob at TOL 17 for 20 yards (6-N.Bauer).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 17
(8:11 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley pushed ob at TOL 16 for 1 yard (21-D.Blue).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 16
(7:41 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to TOL 9 for 7 yards (21-D.Blue).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 9
(7:14 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to TOL 8 for 1 yard (2-J.Fisher).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - BALLST 8
(6:42 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to TOL 5 for 3 yards.
Penalty
1 & 5 - BALLST 5
(6:09 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles runs 5 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BALL 76-L.Martin Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 5. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 15 - BALLST 15
(5:43 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to TOL 3 for 12 yards (1-T.Anderson).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 3
(5:36 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:57 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:53 - 2nd) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 62 yards from BALL 35. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 12 for 9 yards (8-C.Rudy). Penalty on TOL 81-J.Turner Illegal block in the back 5 yards enforced at TOL 12.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 7
(4:53 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 11 for 4 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 11
(4:46 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to TOL 16 for 5 yards (2-J.White).
No Gain
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 16
(4:30 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
Punt
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 16
(4:00 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky punts 40 yards from TOL 16. 86-R.Miller to TOL 47 for 9 yards (1-T.Anderson).

BALLST Cardinals
- Interception (3 plays, -33 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 47
(3:39 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to TOL 34 for 13 yards (31-D.Bolden6-N.Bauer).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 34
(3:27 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to TOL 31 for 3 yards (31-D.Bolden99-D.Johnson).
Int
2 & 7 - BALLST 31
(3:00 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-J.Hendy at TOL End Zone. 22-J.Hendy touchback.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Downs (7 plays, 20 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20
(2:40 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 21 for 1 yard (35-J.Jennette).
No Gain
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 21
(2:30 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
+15 YD
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 21
(2:00 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 83-N.Kovacs. 83-N.Kovacs to TOL 36 for 15 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36
(1:55 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 21-S.Seymour. 21-S.Seymour to TOL 45 for 9 yards (6-J.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 45
(1:32 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 83-N.Kovacs.
No Gain
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 45
(1:12 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Corbett.
-5 YD
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 45
(1:07 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 40 for -5 yards (42-C.Crumb).

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (3 plays, 40 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 40
(1:02 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 85-Y.Tyler.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 40
(0:58 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to TOL 36 for 4 yards (91-J.Hines).
+36 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 36
(0:54 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 36 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on TOL 12 players declined.
PAT Good
(0:39 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Halftime (4 plays, 22 yards, 0:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:32 - 2nd) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 62 yards from BALL 35. 5-R.Jones to BALL 46 for 51 yards (4-M.Dunner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46
(0:32 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 46
(0:24 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
Sack
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 46
(0:20 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley sacked at TOL 50 for -4 yards (13-J.Williams9-C.Albright).
Sack
4 & 14 - TOLEDO 50
(0:15 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley sacked at TOL 34 for -16 yards FUMBLES (32-C.Coll). 32-C.Coll to TOL 24 for 8 yards (68-M.Berg65-L.Doerger).

TOLEDO Rockets
- TD (6 plays, 79 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:06 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 64 yards from BALL 35. 5-R.Jones to TOL 21 for 20 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 21
(15:00 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 24 for 3 yards (2-J.White6-J.Thomas).
+13 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 24
(14:55 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 37 for 13 yards (5-B.Cosby1-R.Wilborn).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37
(14:25 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 37 for no gain (2-J.White55-T.Ropati).
+13 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 37
(13:55 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-R.Gilliam. 14-R.Gilliam to BALL 50 for 13 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50
(13:25 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to BALL 44 for 6 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+44 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 44
(12:58 - 3rd) 5-R.Jones runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:30 - 3rd) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (7 plays, 62 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:22 - 3rd) 17-T.Clucky kicks 62 yards from TOL 35. 4-M.Dunner pushed ob at BALL 38 for 35 yards (17-T.Clucky).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 38
(12:22 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 41 for 3 yards (91-J.Hines).
+17 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 41
(12:16 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to TOL 42 for 17 yards (27-K.Robinson1-T.Anderson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 42
(11:49 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to TOL 38 for 4 yards (27-K.Robinson).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 38
(11:28 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to TOL 36 for 2 yards (92-D.Rogers).
+23 YD
3 & 4 - BALLST 36
(11:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to TOL 13 for 23 yards (27-K.Robinson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 13
(10:18 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to TOL 12 for 1 yard (99-D.Johnson).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 12
(9:50 - 3rd) 11-J.Hall runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:19 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Interception (10 plays, -1 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:14 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 58 yards from BALL 35. 5-R.Jones to TOL 21 for 14 yards (4-M.Dunner).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 21
(9:14 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 22 for 1 yard (1-R.Wilborn).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 22
(9:09 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 83-N.Kovacs. 83-N.Kovacs to TOL 35 for 13 yards.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35
(8:37 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips to BALL 38 for 27 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38
(8:07 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 38
(7:31 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to BALL 36 for 2 yards (35-J.Jennette6-J.Thomas).
+7 YD
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 36
(7:25 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley scrambles pushed ob at BALL 29 for 7 yards (21-A.Phillips).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 29
(6:42 - 3rd) 5-R.Jones to BALL 26 for 3 yards (3-H.Grenda).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 26
(6:08 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Rosi.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 26
(5:43 - 3rd) 5-R.Jones to BALL 20 for 6 yards (6-J.Thomas92-K.Kendrick).
Int
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 20
(5:37 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 83-N.Kovacs INTERCEPTED by 21-A.Phillips at BALL End Zone. 21-A.Phillips touchback.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20
(5:03 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 21 for 1 yard (2-J.Fisher).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 21
(4:57 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 22 for 1 yard (91-J.Hines).
+15 YD
3 & 8 - BALLST 22
(4:30 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles runs ob at BALL 37 for 15 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 37
(3:50 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 50 for 13 yards (1-T.Anderson92-D.Rogers).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 50
(3:39 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to TOL 47 for 3 yards (93-N.Childress).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 47
(3:06 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to TOL 39 for 8 yards (45-D.Johnson).
+39 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39
(2:32 - 3rd) 4-M.Dunner runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:01 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Missed FG (14 plays, 54 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:53 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 65 yards from BALL 35. 33-J.Stuart to TOL 26 for 26 yards (8-C.Rudy).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 26
(1:53 - 3rd) 5-R.Jones to TOL 28 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 28
(1:47 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley scrambles pushed ob at TOL 33 for 5 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 33
(1:14 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 5-R.Jones. 5-R.Jones runs ob at TOL 38 for 5 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38
(0:32 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 38
(0:09 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 88-D.Corbett. 88-D.Corbett to TOL 39 for 1 yard (17-N.Jones).
+6 YD
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 39
(0:02 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 33-J.Stuart. 33-J.Stuart to TOL 45 for 6 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
+6 YD
4 & 3 - TOLEDO 45
(15:00 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips to BALL 49 for 6 yards (23-B.Anderson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49
(14:18 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips runs ob at BALL 36 for 13 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36
(13:59 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.
+21 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 36
(13:35 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 7-N.Baker. 7-N.Baker to BALL 15 for 21 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 15
(13:29 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Corbett.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 15
(13:11 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete.
Penalty
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 15
(13:07 - 4th) Penalty on TOL 68-M.Berg False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 15. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 15 - TOLEDO 20
(13:01 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
No Good
4 & 15 - TOLEDO 20
(13:01 - 4th) 29-E.Davis 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.

BALLST Cardinals
- Missed FG (8 plays, 63 yards, 4:59 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20
(12:58 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to BALL 22 for 2 yards (11-J.Williams).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 22
(12:54 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to BALL 26 for 4 yards (13-C.McDonald).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - BALLST 26
(12:12 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to BALL 31 for 5 yards (11-J.Williams).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 31
(11:29 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BALL 36 for 5 yards (21-D.Blue).
+44 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 36
(10:45 - 4th) 30-T.Evans pushed ob at TOL 20 for 44 yards (6-N.Bauer).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 20
(10:01 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to TOL 20 for no gain (31-D.Bolden86-M.Johnson).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 20
(9:19 - 4th) 84-T.Hohlt to TOL 21 for -1 yard (14-M.Lacey).
+4 YD
3 & 11 - BALLST 21
(8:42 - 4th) 24-W.Jones to TOL 17 for 4 yards (94-E.Mathews).
No Good
4 & 7 - BALLST 17
(7:59 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- TD (15 plays, 80 yards, 6:39 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20
(7:17 - 4th) 17-D.Finn to TOL 29 for 9 yards (18-D.Murray).
+25 YD
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 29
(7:12 - 4th) 17-D.Finn complete to 83-N.Kovacs. 83-N.Kovacs to BALL 46 for 25 yards (23-B.Anderson17-N.Jones).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46
(6:40 - 4th) 5-R.Jones to BALL 37 for 9 yards (18-D.Murray3-H.Grenda).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 37
(6:18 - 4th) 17-D.Finn to BALL 30 for 7 yards (18-D.Murray).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30
(6:00 - 4th) 17-D.Finn incomplete. Intended for 83-N.Kovacs.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 30
(5:45 - 4th) 33-J.Stuart to BALL 21 for 9 yards (32-C.Coll).
Penalty
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 21
(5:20 - 4th) 17-D.Finn to BALL 11 for 10 yards (18-D.Murray). Penalty on TOL 60-T.Long Holding 8 yards enforced at BALL 21. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 29
(5:00 - 4th) 17-D.Finn to BALL 26 for 3 yards (97-J.Harris).
+9 YD
4 & 6 - TOLEDO 26
(4:30 - 4th) 17-D.Finn complete to 33-J.Stuart. 33-J.Stuart pushed ob at BALL 17 for 9 yards (23-B.Anderson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 17
(3:41 - 4th) 17-D.Finn incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Stuart.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 17
(3:12 - 4th) 17-D.Finn to BALL 10 for 7 yards (40-C.Pearce).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 10
(3:08 - 4th) 5-R.Jones to BALL 6 for 4 yards (18-D.Murray).
+3 YD
1 & 6 - TOLEDO 6
(2:24 - 4th) 5-R.Jones to BALL 3 for 3 yards (18-D.Murray).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 3
(1:54 - 4th) 17-D.Finn scrambles to BALL 1 for 2 yards (92-K.Kendrick).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 1
(1:23 - 4th) 5-R.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:38 - 4th) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- End of Game (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:35 - 4th) 17-T.Clucky kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(0:35 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt kneels at BALL 23 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:35
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
52
Touchdown 0:38
5-R.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
52
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:53
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
52
Touchdown 2:01
4-M.Dunner runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
51
Point After TD 9:14
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
45
Touchdown 9:19
11-J.Hall runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
44
Point After TD 12:22
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
38
Touchdown 12:30
5-R.Jones runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
38
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:32
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
38
Touchdown 0:39
9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 36 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on TOL 12 players declined.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
37
Point After TD 4:53
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
31
Touchdown 4:57
20-W.Fletcher runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
30
Point After TD 11:36
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 11:47
4-M.Dunner runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
23
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:17
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 2:25
9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
16
Point After TD 4:42
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 4:49
9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
9
Field Goal 10:10
97-R.Rimmler 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 24
Rushing 6 15
Passing 10 9
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 4-18 6-12
4th Down Conv 3-5 2-2
Total Net Yards 301 574
Total Plays 76 67
Avg Gain 4.0 8.6
Net Yards Rushing 138 374
Rush Attempts 38 50
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 7.5
Net Yards Passing 163 200
Comp. - Att. 16-38 11-17
Yards Per Pass 4.3 11.8
Penalties - Yards 5-28 5-60
Touchdowns 2 7
Rushing TDs 2 4
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-42.3 2-57.0
Return Yards 198 74
Punts - Returns 2-28 4-39
Kickoffs - Returns 7-170 1-35
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Toledo 4-3 007714
Ball State 4-3 172114052
BALLST -3, O/U 57.5
Scheumann Stadium Muncie, Indiana
 163 PASS YDS 200
138 RUSH YDS 374
301 TOTAL YDS 574
Toledo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ball State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 TOLEDO 47 0:48 4 -8 Fumble
10:10 TOLEDO 32 1:50 4 11 Punt
4:42 TOLEDO 25 0:57 3 1 Punt
2:17 TOLEDO 39 0:49 3 -3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:58 TOLEDO 10 1:06 3 8 Punt
11:36 TOLEDO 25 1:25 4 -2 Punt
4:53 TOLEDO 7 0:53 3 9 Punt
2:40 TOLEDO 20 1:33 7 20 Downs
0:32 BALLST 46 0:17 4 22 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:06 TOLEDO 21 0:00 6 79 TD
9:14 TOLEDO 21 3:37 10 -1 INT
1:53 TOLEDO 26 1:51 14 54 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:17 TOLEDO 20 6:39 15 80 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BALLST 25 1:13 3 -2 Punt
12:18 TOLEDO 39 1:26 6 14 FG
8:14 BALLST 25 3:25 9 75 TD
3:40 BALLST 20 1:23 4 65 TD
1:24 BALLST 32 1:02 4 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 BALLST 38 1:35 4 62 TD
10:05 BALLST 45 5:08 12 55 TD
3:39 TOLEDO 47 0:39 3 -33 INT
1:02 TOLEDO 40 0:23 3 40 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:22 BALLST 38 3:03 7 62 TD
5:03 BALLST 20 3:02 7 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 BALLST 20 4:59 8 63 FG Miss
0:35 BALLST 25 0:00 1 -2 Game
