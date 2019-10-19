Drive Chart
TEMPLE
SMU

No Text

Buechele sets career marks as unbeaten SMU tops Temple 45-21

  • AP
  • Oct 19, 2019

DALLAS (AP) Shane Buechele set career highs with six touchdown passes and 457 passing yards as No. 19 SMU improved to 7-0 with a 45-21 win over Temple on Saturday.

Reggie Roberson Jr. had a career-high 250 receiving yards on seven catches, including touchdowns of 75, 75 and 33 yards.

The Mustangs have opened the season with seven straight wins for the first time since 1982, when they were 10-0-0 en route to an 11-0-1 finish. The seven-game winning streak is their longest since winning eight straight during the 1984-85 seasons. SMU (3-0 American) remains in first place in the West Division.

Temple (5-2, 2-1) scored on a 1-yard runs by Ra'Mahn Davis and Anthony Russo and a 25-yard pass from Russo to Branden Mack. The Owls are one game behind first-place Cincinnati in the East.

Buechele, in his first year at SMU after playing the previous three years at Texas, was 30 for 53 passing. He also threw touchdown passes of 10 yards each to James Proche and Kylen Granson and 5 yards to Xavier Jones. Buechele's previous yardage high was 375 as a Longhorn in 2017.

THE TAKEAWAY

Temple: Facing an undefeated opponent on the road, the Owls made too many mistakes early. That began on their first offensive play, when Isaiah Wright dropped a wide-open pass that would have been a 23-yard gain into SMU territory.

SMU: The Mustangs went into Saturday ranked 99th in FBS pass defense allowing 259.3 yards per game but held Temple to 204 while continuing to be strong against the run (69 yards).

UP NEXT

Temple: The Owls will try for their ninth straight home win next Saturday against UCF.

SMU: The Mustangs will visit Houston on Thursday night having lost six straight road games to the Cougars.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/College football and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

SMU Mustangs
- TD (11 plays, 77 yards, 3:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 48-J.LaFree kicks 65 yards from TEM 35. 1-C.Sanders to SMU 23 for 23 yards (39-G.Reid).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 23
(15:00 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche pushed ob at SMU 27 for 4 yards (13-A.Monroe). Penalty on TEM 13-A.Monroe Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SMU 27.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 42
(14:55 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to SMU 41 for -1 yard (4-S.Franklin).
+7 YD
2 & 11 - SMU 41
(14:45 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 22-M.Gailliard. 22-M.Gailliard to SMU 48 for 7 yards (11-L.Crump).
+7 YD
3 & 4 - SMU 48
(14:25 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson to TEM 45 for 7 yards (11-L.Crump).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 45
(14:04 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to TEM 39 for 6 yards (13-A.Monroe).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 39
(13:44 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to TEM 38 for 1 yard (9-Q.Roche).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 38
(13:23 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to TEM 36 for 2 yards (5-S.Bradley).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - SMU 36
(13:01 - 1st) 2-K.Freeman to TEM 33 for 3 yards (13-A.Monroe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 33
(12:44 - 1st) 2-K.Freeman to TEM 33 for no gain (6-D.Archibong).
No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 33
(12:12 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 22-M.Gailliard.
+33 YD
3 & 10 - SMU 33
(11:34 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:28 - 1st) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.

TEMPLE Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:21 - 1st) 97-R.Roberts kicks 55 yards from SMU 35. 26-T.Williams to TEM 32 for 22 yards (30-T.Lavine).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32
(11:21 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 2-I.Wright.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 32
(11:14 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to TEM 35 for 3 yards (3-D.Robinson).
No Gain
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 35
(11:08 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 2-I.Wright.
Punt
4 & 7 - TEMPLE 35
(10:48 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 38 yards from TEM 35 out of bounds at the SMU 27.

SMU Mustangs
- FG (8 plays, 68 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 27
(10:40 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to SMU 29 for 2 yards (3-C.Russell).
+54 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 29
(10:32 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson to TEM 17 for 54 yards (23-H.Hand).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 17
(10:08 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to TEM 11 for 6 yards (13-A.Monroe47-A.Ebiketie).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 11
(9:48 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to TEM 8 for 3 yards (5-S.Bradley23-H.Hand).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 8
(9:28 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to TEM 3 for 5 yards (25-A.Tyler).
-2 YD
1 & 3 - SMU 3
(9:06 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to TEM 5 for -2 yards (3-C.Russell).
No Gain
2 & 5 - SMU 5
(8:54 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele to TEM 5 for no gain (25-A.Tyler).
No Gain
3 & 5 - SMU 5
(8:21 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - SMU 5
(7:55 - 1st) 89-K.Robledo 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

TEMPLE Owls
- Punt (8 plays, 10 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:50 - 1st) 97-R.Roberts kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(7:46 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to TEM 25 for no gain (35-D.Scott).
Penalty
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(7:46 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Davis. Penalty on SMU 26-B.Stephens Holding 10 yards enforced at TEM 25. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35
(7:19 - 1st) 1-B.Mack to TEM 42 for 7 yards (51-P.Davis).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 42
(7:11 - 1st) 2-I.Wright to TEM 48 for 6 yards (50-R.McBryde).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 48
(6:36 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to TEM 47 for -1 yard (18-C.Cromartie23-R.Clemons).
No Gain
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 47
(6:05 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to TEM 47 for no gain (50-R.McBryde).
Penalty
3 & 11 - TEMPLE 47
(5:31 - 1st) 15-A.Russo scrambles runs ob at SMU 39 for 14 yards. Penalty on TEM 58-M.Hennessy Holding 10 yards enforced at TEM 47. No Play.
-2 YD
3 & 21 - TEMPLE 37
(4:57 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 20-R.Davis. 20-R.Davis to TEM 35 for -2 yards (7-R.Hayes2-P.Nelson).
Punt
4 & 23 - TEMPLE 35
(4:46 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 40 yards from TEM 35. 3-J.Proche to SMU 26 for 1 yard (8-I.Graham-Mobley).

SMU Mustangs
- Downs (16 plays, 71 yards, 3:33 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 26
(3:59 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 26
(3:48 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 22-M.Gailliard. 22-M.Gailliard to SMU 33 for 7 yards (14-C.Braswell).
+9 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 33
(3:44 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson to SMU 42 for 9 yards (14-C.Braswell).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 42
(3:27 - 1st) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 45 for 3 yards (6-D.Archibong10-Z.Mesday).
+15 YD
2 & 7 - SMU 45
(3:11 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche runs ob at TEM 40 for 15 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 40
(2:56 - 1st) 25-T.McDaniel to TEM 35 for 5 yards (8-I.Graham-Mobley6-D.Archibong).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 35
(2:40 - 1st) 25-T.McDaniel to TEM 33 for 2 yards (8-I.Graham-Mobley).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 33
(2:25 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche pushed ob at TEM 31 for 2 yards (25-A.Tyler). Penalty on SMU 8-R.Roberson Holding 10 yards enforced at TEM 31.
+15 YD
3 & 11 - SMU 41
(1:53 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to TEM 26 for 15 yards (5-S.Bradley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 26
(1:43 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele to TEM 26 for no gain (5-S.Bradley).
+20 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 26
(1:22 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 14-R.Becker. 14-R.Becker to TEM 6 for 20 yards (16-D.Winston).
+5 YD
1 & 6 - SMU 6
(0:41 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to TEM 1 for 5 yards (4-S.Franklin).
No Gain
2 & 1 - SMU 1
(0:26 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 1
(15:00 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
No Gain
3 & 1 - SMU 1
(14:55 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to TEM 1 for no gain (5-S.Bradley).
-1 YD
4 & 1 - SMU 1
(14:55 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to TEM 2 for -1 yard (25-A.Tyler).

TEMPLE Owls
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 2
(14:45 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TEM 16 for 14 yards (7-R.Hayes).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 16
(14:40 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to TEM 20 for 4 yards (50-R.McBryde).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 20
(14:10 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio scrambles to TEM 20 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 20
(13:38 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
Penalty
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 20
(13:16 - 2nd) Team penalty on TEM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEM 20. No Play.
Punt
4 & 11 - TEMPLE 15
(13:11 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 54 yards from TEM 15. 3-J.Proche pushed ob at SMU 50 for 19 yards (25-A.Tyler).

SMU Mustangs
- Punt (3 plays, -12 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 50
(13:11 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to SMU 48 for -2 yards (91-W.Mobley).
No Gain
2 & 12 - SMU 48
(12:57 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele sacked at SMU 38 for -10 yards. Penalty on SMU 7-S.Buechele Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at SMU 38.
No Gain
3 & 22 - SMU 38
(12:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete.
Punt
4 & 22 - SMU 38
(12:20 - 2nd) 16-T.Denbow punts 42 yards from SMU 38 Downed at the TEM 20.

TEMPLE Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20
(12:15 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 2-I.Wright. 2-I.Wright pushed ob at TEM 25 for 5 yards (23-R.Clemons).
No Gain
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 25
(12:04 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
No Gain
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 25
(11:43 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Barbon.
Punt
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 25
(11:37 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 47 yards from TEM 25 Downed at the SMU 28.

SMU Mustangs
- Fumble (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:19 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 28
(11:27 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 28
(11:19 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Freeman.
Sack
3 & 10 - SMU 28
(11:12 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele sacked at SMU 26 for -2 yards (17-D.Levine).
Punt
4 & 12 - SMU 26
(11:08 - 2nd) 16-T.Denbow punts 39 yards from SMU 26. 2-I.Wright to TEM 35 FUMBLES. 2-I.Wright to TEM 26 for no gain.

TEMPLE Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 26
(10:28 - 2nd) 21-J.Gardner to TEM 31 for 5 yards (97-T.Coxe).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 31
(10:19 - 2nd) 21-J.Gardner to TEM 33 for 2 yards (16-T.Denbow).
-3 YD
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 33
(9:49 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to TEM 30 for -3 yards (7-R.Hayes).
Punt
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 30
(9:20 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 56 yards from TEM 30 out of bounds at the SMU 14.

SMU Mustangs
- TD (4 plays, 86 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 14
(8:45 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 20 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 20
(8:37 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to SMU 23 for 3 yards (8-I.Graham-Mobley).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 23
(8:15 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to SMU 25 for 2 yards (25-A.Tyler).
+75 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(7:41 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:26 - 2nd) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.

TEMPLE Owls
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:15 - 2nd) 97-R.Roberts kicks 42 yards from SMU 35. 2-I.Wright to TEM 35 for 12 yards (43-B.Holloway54-G.Choate).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35
(7:15 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis pushed ob at TEM 44 for 9 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
+10 YD
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 44
(7:08 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 20-R.Davis. 20-R.Davis pushed ob at SMU 46 for 10 yards (7-R.Hayes).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46
(6:47 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to SMU 47 for -1 yard (50-R.McBryde).
No Gain
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 47
(6:21 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
+26 YD
3 & 11 - TEMPLE 47
(6:02 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to SMU 21 for 26 yards (29-J.Guy-Robinson).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 21
(5:56 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah to SMU 1 for 20 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - TEMPLE 1
(5:31 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:20 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs
- Punt (8 plays, 29 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:14 - 2nd) 48-J.LaFree kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(5:14 - 2nd) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 29 for 4 yards (25-A.Tyler).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 29
(5:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 33 for 4 yards (13-A.Monroe).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 33
(4:51 - 2nd) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 36 for 3 yards (5-S.Bradley).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 36
(4:33 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to SMU 39 for 3 yards (3-C.Russell25-A.Tyler).
+15 YD
2 & 7 - SMU 39
(4:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to TEM 46 for 15 yards (25-A.Tyler).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 46
(3:41 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Roberson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 46
(3:24 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
No Gain
3 & 10 - SMU 46
(3:19 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete.
Punt
4 & 10 - SMU 46
(3:15 - 2nd) 16-T.Denbow punts 23 yards from TEM 46 out of bounds at the TEM 23.

TEMPLE Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23
(3:07 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 23
(3:00 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TEM 26 for 3 yards (3-D.Robinson).
No Gain
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 26
(2:54 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Davis.
Punt
4 & 7 - TEMPLE 26
(2:21 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 50 yards from TEM 26. 3-J.Proche to SMU 32 for 8 yards (22-J.Prince).

SMU Mustangs
- TD (10 plays, 98 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 32
(2:16 - 2nd) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 38 for 6 yards (3-C.Russell8-I.Graham-Mobley).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 38
(2:05 - 2nd) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 41 for 3 yards (8-I.Graham-Mobley).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 41
(1:47 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones to SMU 43 for 2 yards (98-K.Robertson).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 43
(1:16 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to TEM 32 for 25 yards (16-D.Winston).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 32
(1:04 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 32
(0:52 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 22-M.Gailliard. 22-M.Gailliard to TEM 28 FUMBLES (4-S.Franklin). 14-C.Braswell runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 32
(0:45 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 22-M.Gailliard. 22-M.Gailliard to TEM 28 for 4 yards (4-S.Franklin).
No Gain
3 & 6 - SMU 28
(0:45 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
+18 YD
4 & 6 - SMU 28
(0:38 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to TEM 10 for 18 yards (4-S.Franklin).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 10
(0:34 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:26 - 2nd) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.

TEMPLE Owls
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:20 - 2nd) 97-R.Roberts kicks 50 yards from SMU 35. 26-T.Williams to TEM 15 FUMBLES. 26-T.Williams recovers at the TEM 13. 26-T.Williams to TEM 12 for -1 yard (24-J.Phillips).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 12
(0:20 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo kneels at TEM 10 for -2 yards.

TEMPLE Owls
- TD (7 plays, 58 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:17 - 2nd) 89-K.Robledo kicks 35 yards from SMU 35. 27-J.Forrest to TEM 42 for 12 yards (43-B.Holloway).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 42
(15:00 - 3rd) 21-J.Gardner to TEM 40 for -2 yards (50-R.McBryde).
No Gain
2 & 12 - TEMPLE 40
(14:55 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete.
+24 YD
3 & 12 - TEMPLE 40
(14:27 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 80-J.Barbon. 80-J.Barbon to SMU 36 for 24 yards (7-R.Hayes).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 36
(14:24 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis pushed ob at SMU 29 for 7 yards (23-R.Clemons).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 29
(14:01 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to SMU 28 for 1 yard (97-T.Coxe).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 28
(13:40 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to SMU 25 for 3 yards (50-R.McBryde).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(13:08 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:46 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs
- TD (16 plays, 82 yards, 4:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:38 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 65 yards from TEM 35. 1-C.Sanders to SMU 18 for 18 yards (27-J.Forrest).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 18
(12:38 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 24 for 6 yards (25-A.Tyler).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 24
(12:30 - 3rd) 5-X.Jones to SMU 30 for 6 yards (23-H.Hand).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 30
(12:11 - 3rd) 5-X.Jones to SMU 29 for -1 yard (4-S.Franklin).
+12 YD
2 & 11 - SMU 29
(11:53 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson to SMU 41 for 12 yards (14-C.Braswell).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 41
(11:20 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Roberson. Penalty on SMU 75-H.Howerton Holding 10 yards enforced at SMU 41. No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 20 - SMU 31
(11:04 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 47 for 16 yards (5-S.Bradley).
+12 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 47
(10:58 - 3rd) 5-X.Jones pushed ob at TEM 41 for 12 yards (13-A.Monroe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 41
(10:41 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-X.Jones.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 41
(10:20 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 22-M.Gailliard. 22-M.Gailliard to TEM 30 for 11 yards (23-H.Hand).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 30
(10:14 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 22-M.Gailliard. 22-M.Gailliard to TEM 23 for 7 yards (25-A.Tyler6-D.Archibong).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - SMU 23
(10:01 - 3rd) 2-K.Freeman to TEM 18 for 5 yards (3-C.Russell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 18
(9:41 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Roberson.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 18
(9:29 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 2-K.Freeman. 2-K.Freeman to TEM 20 for -2 yards (13-A.Monroe).
Penalty
3 & 12 - SMU 20
(9:23 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Roberson. Penalty on TEM 92-K.Dioubate Illegal use of hands 10 yards enforced at TEM 20. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 10
(8:45 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 22-M.Gailliard.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 10
(8:40 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:32 - 3rd) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.

TEMPLE Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:22 - 3rd) 97-R.Roberts kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(8:22 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(8:22 - 3rd) 21-J.Gardner to TEM 32 for 7 yards (2-P.Nelson).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 32
(8:17 - 3rd) 21-J.Gardner to TEM 33 for 1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
Punt
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 33
(7:43 - 3rd) 49-A.Barry punts 40 yards from TEM 33. 1-C.Sanders to SMU 27 for no gain (22-J.Prince).

SMU Mustangs
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 27
(7:07 - 3rd) 1-C.Sanders to SMU 28 for 1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 9 - SMU 28
(6:56 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
No Gain
3 & 9 - SMU 28
(6:31 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
Punt
4 & 9 - SMU 28
(6:25 - 3rd) 16-T.Denbow punts 72 yards from SMU 28 to TEM End Zone. touchback.

TEMPLE Owls
- Downs (7 plays, 44 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20
(6:19 - 3rd) 16-T.Centeio to TEM 23 for 3 yards (16-T.Denbow).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 23
(6:09 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 21 for -2 yards (50-R.McBryde).
+15 YD
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 21
(5:44 - 3rd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 2-I.Wright. 2-I.Wright to TEM 36 for 15 yards (2-P.Nelson).
Sack
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 36
(5:13 - 3rd) 16-T.Centeio sacked at TEM 35 for -1 yard (10-D.Gary).
Sack
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 35
(4:45 - 3rd) 16-T.Centeio sacked at TEM 27 for -8 yards (2-P.Nelson).
+17 YD
3 & 19 - TEMPLE 27
(4:12 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis pushed ob at TEM 44 for 17 yards (2-P.Nelson).
Sack
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 44
(3:34 - 3rd) 16-T.Centeio sacked at TEM 36 for -8 yards (2-P.Nelson).

SMU Mustangs
- Interception (5 plays, -51 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 36
(3:19 - 3rd) 5-X.Jones to TEM 26 for 10 yards (16-D.Winston).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 26
(3:13 - 3rd) 5-X.Jones to TEM 22 for 4 yards (5-S.Bradley).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 22
(2:55 - 3rd) 5-X.Jones to TEM 20 for 2 yards (5-S.Bradley).
No Gain
3 & 4 - SMU 20
(2:28 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Roberson.
Int
4 & 4 - SMU 20
(2:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 22-M.Gailliard INTERCEPTED by 23-H.Hand at TEM 12. 23-H.Hand runs ob at TEM 13 for 1 yard.

TEMPLE Owls
- Fumble (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 13
(1:55 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 2-I.Wright. 2-I.Wright to TEM 13 FUMBLES (97-T.Coxe). 23-R.Clemons to TEM 11 for 1 yard (2-I.Wright).

SMU Mustangs
- Missed FG (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 11
(1:48 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page pushed ob at TEM 9 for 2 yards (13-A.Monroe).
No Gain
2 & 8 - SMU 9
(1:38 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Roberson.
No Gain
3 & 8 - SMU 9
(1:14 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
No Good
4 & 8 - SMU 9
(1:10 - 3rd) 89-K.Robledo 26 yards Field Goal is No Good.

TEMPLE Owls
- TD (10 plays, 80 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20
(1:03 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 20-R.Davis. 20-R.Davis to TEM 25 for 5 yards (3-D.Robinson).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 25
(0:59 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 27 for 2 yards (16-T.Denbow). Penalty on SMU 3-D.Robinson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TEM 27.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 42
(0:33 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 48 for 6 yards (16-T.Denbow).
No Gain
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 48
(0:10 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Barbon.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 48
(15:00 - 4th) 21-J.Gardner to SMU 49 for 3 yards (16-T.Denbow).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 49
(14:54 - 4th) 21-J.Gardner to SMU 48 for 1 yard (2-P.Nelson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 48
(14:32 - 4th) 15-A.Russo scrambles to SMU 48 for no gain (35-D.Scott).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 48
(14:16 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to SMU 37 for 11 yards (23-R.Clemons).
+36 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 37
(13:46 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to SMU 1 for 36 yards (16-T.Denbow).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - TEMPLE 1
(13:29 - 4th) 15-A.Russo runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:14 - 4th) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:09 - 4th) 48-J.LaFree kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(13:09 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele to SMU 29 for 4 yards (5-S.Bradley).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 29
(13:09 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to SMU 34 for 5 yards (5-S.Bradley).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 34
(12:51 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to SMU 40 for 6 yards (8-I.Graham-Mobley).
+60 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 40
(12:28 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:03 - 4th) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.

TEMPLE Owls
- Downs (8 plays, 17 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:54 - 4th) 97-R.Roberts kicks 50 yards from SMU 35. 2-I.Wright pushed ob at TEM 35 for 20 yards (11-C.Calloway).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35
(11:54 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Martin-Robinson.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 35
(11:45 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 26-T.Williams. 26-T.Williams to TEM 42 for 7 yards (50-R.McBryde).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 42
(11:39 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 26-T.Williams. 26-T.Williams to TEM 44 for 2 yards (23-R.Clemons).
+5 YD
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 44
(11:15 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 26-T.Williams. 26-T.Williams to TEM 49 for 5 yards (11-C.Calloway).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 49
(10:46 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 49
(10:29 - 4th) 20-R.Davis pushed ob at SMU 46 for 5 yards (96-Z.Abercrumbia).
No Gain
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 46
(10:24 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
-2 YD
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 46
(9:56 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 21-J.Gardner. 21-J.Gardner to SMU 48 for -2 yards (3-D.Robinson).

SMU Mustangs
- TD (7 plays, 52 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 48
(9:49 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to TEM 49 for 3 yards (3-C.Russell).
+19 YD
2 & 7 - SMU 49
(9:41 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to TEM 30 for 19 yards (3-C.Russell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 30
(9:02 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 30
(8:25 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele to TEM 26 for 4 yards (8-I.Graham-Mobley). Penalty on TEM 4-S.Franklin Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at TEM 26.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 13
(8:18 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to TEM 11 for 2 yards (5-S.Bradley). Penalty on TEM 5-S.Bradley Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at TEM 11.
No Gain
1 & 5 - SMU 5
(7:54 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 5
(7:33 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-X.Jones. 5-X.Jones runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:27 - 4th) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.

TEMPLE Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:21 - 4th) 97-R.Roberts kicks 58 yards from SMU 35. 26-T.Williams to TEM 30 for 23 yards (54-G.Choate30-T.Lavine).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30
(7:21 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to TEM 34 for 4 yards (90-N.Paul).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 34
(7:14 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 20-R.Davis. 20-R.Davis to TEM 34 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 34
(6:47 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
Punt
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 34
(6:09 - 4th) 49-A.Barry punts 45 yards from TEM 34. 1-C.Sanders to SMU 15 for -6 yards (84-K.Yeboah). Penalty on TEM 8-I.Graham-Mobley Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SMU 15.

SMU Mustangs
- End of Game (12 plays, 64 yards, 5:43 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 30
(6:04 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson to SMU 30 for no gain (11-L.Crump). Team penalty on SMU Holding declined.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 30
(5:50 - 4th) 12-D.Green to SMU 39 for 9 yards (3-C.Russell).
No Gain
3 & 1 - SMU 39
(5:25 - 4th) 21-T.Williams to SMU 39 for no gain (8-I.Graham-Mobley).
+5 YD
4 & 1 - SMU 39
(4:39 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 44 for 5 yards (13-A.Monroe).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 44
(4:09 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to SMU 48 for 4 yards (56-K.Banks).
No Gain
2 & 6 - SMU 48
(3:23 - 4th) 12-D.Green incomplete. Intended for 17-A.Upshaw.
+17 YD
3 & 6 - SMU 48
(2:38 - 4th) 12-D.Green to TEM 35 for 17 yards (16-D.Winston25-A.Tyler).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 35
(2:31 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to TEM 27 for 8 yards (30-A.Isaacs).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - SMU 27
(1:50 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to TEM 21 for 6 yards (39-G.Reid).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 21
(1:15 - 4th) 25-T.McDaniel to TEM 19 for 2 yards (47-A.Ebiketie).
+13 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 19
(0:53 - 4th) 12-D.Green pushed ob at TEM 6 for 13 yards (16-D.Winston).
No Gain
1 & 6 - SMU 6
(0:21 - 4th) 21-T.Williams to TEM 6 for no gain (47-A.Ebiketie).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:21
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
45
Touchdown 7:27
7-S.Buechele complete to 5-X.Jones. 5-X.Jones runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
21
44
Point After TD 11:54
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
38
Touchdown 12:03
7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
21
37
Point After TD 13:09
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
31
Touchdown 13:14
15-A.Russo runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
20
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:22
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Touchdown 8:32
7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
82
yds
04:06
pos
14
30
Point After TD 12:38
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 12:46
15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
24
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:20
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 0:26
7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
23
Point After TD 5:14
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 5:20
20-R.Davis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
17
Point After TD 7:15
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 7:26
7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:50
89-K.Robledo 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
10
Point After TD 11:21
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:28
7-S.Buechele complete to 8-R.Roberson. 8-R.Roberson runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 34
Rushing 3 15
Passing 10 14
Penalty 2 5
3rd Down Conv 4-16 10-21
4th Down Conv 2-4 3-5
Total Net Yards 256 653
Total Plays 69 109
Avg Gain 3.7 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 69 198
Rush Attempts 33 55
Avg Rush Yards 2.1 3.6
Net Yards Passing 187 455
Comp. - Att. 21-36 30-54
Yards Per Pass 5.2 8.4
Penalties - Yards 7-74 5-45
Touchdowns 4 6
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 6
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 8-46.3 4-44.0
Return Yards 78 63
Punts - Returns 1--9 5-22
Kickoffs - Returns 6-86 2-41
Int. - Returns 1-1 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Temple 5-2 077721
19 SMU 7-0 101471445
SMU -9, O/U 60
Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, Texas
 187 PASS YDS 455
69 RUSH YDS 198
256 TOTAL YDS 653
Temple
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
SMU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:21 TEMPLE 32 0:33 3 3 Punt
7:50 TEMPLE 25 3:04 8 10 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:45 TEMPLE 2 1:34 5 13 Punt
12:15 TEMPLE 20 0:38 3 5 Punt
10:28 TEMPLE 26 1:08 3 4 Punt
7:15 TEMPLE 35 1:55 7 65 TD
3:07 TEMPLE 23 0:46 3 3 Punt
0:20 TEMPLE 12 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:17 TEMPLE 42 0:00 7 58 TD
8:22 TEMPLE 25 0:39 3 8 Punt
6:19 TEMPLE 20 2:45 7 44 Downs
1:55 TEMPLE 13 0:00 1 -1 Fumble
1:03 TEMPLE 20 0:53 10 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 TEMPLE 35 1:58 8 17 Downs
7:21 TEMPLE 30 1:12 3 4 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SMU 23 3:32 11 77 TD
10:40 SMU 27 2:45 8 68 FG
3:59 SMU 26 3:33 16 71 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 SMU 50 0:51 3 -12 Punt
11:27 SMU 28 0:19 3 -2 Fumble
8:45 SMU 14 1:19 4 86 TD
5:14 SMU 25 1:59 8 29 Punt
2:16 SMU 32 1:50 10 98 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 SMU 18 4:06 16 82 TD
7:07 SMU 27 0:42 3 1 Punt
3:19 TEMPLE 36 1:19 5 -51 INT
1:48 TEMPLE 11 0:38 3 2 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 SMU 25 1:06 4 75 TD
9:49 SMU 48 2:22 7 52 TD
6:04 SMU 30 5:43 12 64 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores