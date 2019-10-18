|
|
|PITT
|CUSE
Pitt beats Syracuse 27-20; trick play key
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Kenny Pickett threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns, one of them coming on a trick play to put Pittsburgh ahead for good, and the Panthers held off Syracuse 27-20 on Friday night for their fourth straight win.
Pittsburgh (5-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) had won its previous three, by a combined seven points, and two of those victories came in the final minute. This one was different until the end, with the Panthers gaining a 24-6 halftime lead and keeping the Orange at bay despite a tense final 2 minutes.
Clayton Welch hit Aaron Hackett for a 7-yard touchdown with 2:44 left to move the Orange within striking distance, and the Panthers averted a meltdown after Vincent Davis lost a fumble but was ruled down with under 2 minutes left deep in his own territory.
Syracuse (3-4, 0-3), which had lost only once in their previous nine games in the Carrier Dome, is the only team in the ACC's Atlantic Division without a conference win
Pitt, which has won 15 of the past 18 games in the series, converted six of 10 third downs in the first half, the defense registered six sacks, and that trick play sent the Panthers on the way to victory. The Panthers entered the game ranked second in the nation in sacks with an average of 4.50 per game (27) and finished with nine, the most in a game since 2001.
Pickett hit a wide-open Aaron Mathews for a 43-yard score after a pair of laterals to give Pitt a 10-3 lead late in the first quarter. A.J. Davis, who finished with 103 rushing, scored on a 5-yard run with 4:53 left before halftime and Pickett hit Maurice Ffrench for a 14-yard score with 23 seconds left in the second quarter.
Pickett, who was ranked second in the nation with an average of 27.20 completions per game, finished 18 of 33 with zero turnovers.
Syracuse finally broke through early in the third after quarterback Tommy DeVito was hit hard and forced to leave the game in favor of Welch, a junior college transfer. Welch, who had broken two nice runs when inserted briefly in the first half, found Taj Harris down the left side on a third-and-9 play and Harris outraced the defense for a 94-yard score.
The teams traded field goals in the first quarter, Alex Kessman hitting from 47 yards for Pitt and Andre Szmyt from 28 yards for the Orange. Szmyt, the nation's best kicker last season, missed a 49-yard field goal early in the fourth, his second miss of the season.
TRICKERATION AGAIN
Pittsburgh stunned UCF 35-34 a month ago on the final play of the game with a play offensive coordinator Mark Whipple dubbed the ''Pitt Special.'' Davis took a direct snap from center, ran to his left and flipped the ball to Mathews, who was headed right. Matthews, a former high school quarterback, then elected not to run, pulled up as he rolled right and found Pickett in the end zone. The Panthers struck again with a similar play against the Orange, this time Pickett doing the throwing and Mathews the catching, though he did juggle it briefly.
STREAK LIVES
Syracuse extended its streak of consecutive games with at least one takeaway to 21, second longest in the nation. Jawhar Jordan recovered Ffrench's fumble on a booming punt by Syracuse's Sterling Hofrichter in the first half. The streak dates to the 2017 season finale against Boston College. The Orange have 46 turnovers in that span, 21 of them fumble recoveries.
QB SHUFFLE
Syracuse coach Dino Babers subbed in Welch twice in the first half for DeVito. The 6-foot-5, 243-pound redshirt ripped off runs of 23 and 18 yards. Then, after a poorly thrown ball on his first pass of the game, he sparked the Orange with the long scoring pass after DeVito departed following a tough hit while running.
THE TAKEAWAY
Pittsburgh: The Panthers have a swarming defense and an efficient offense with some gifted receivers like Ffrench (6 catches for 92 yards) and a solid quarterback in Pickett. That should make Pitt a threat going forward as they try to repeat as Coastal Division champions.
Syracuse: The Orange had trouble scoring in their previous game, a 16-10 loss at North Carolina State, and that continued against Pitt, which outgained Syracuse 305-133 in the first half. The uptempo attack that's Babers' calling card is misfiring way too often and needs a quick fix before the season slips away. Welch finished 8 of 20 for 176 yards and two touchdowns. DeVito was 11 of 23 for 101 yards passing and was sacked six times, bringing his season total to 32. Take away the long pass play and Syracuse managed 234 yards on 77 plays.
UP NEXT
Pittsburgh hosts Miami in a homecoming game on Oct. 26.
Syracuse plays at Florida State on Oct. 26.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (7 plays, 23 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 10-S.Hofricther kicks 65 yards from SYR 35. 25-A.Woods to PIT 13 for 13 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 13(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 16 for 3 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - PITT 16(14:58 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett sacked at PIT 15 for -1 yard (85-J.Black).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - PITT 15(14:32 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 26 for 11 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 26(13:54 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 36 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 36(13:25 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 36 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 36(13:07 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PITT 36(12:42 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 9-M.Smith.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - PITT 36(12:37 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 47 yards from PIT 36. 1-S.Riley to SYR 23 for 6 yards.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (5 plays, 6 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 23(12:34 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Jackson.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 23(12:19 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 82-N.Johnson. 82-N.Johnson to SYR 36 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(12:15 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 82-N.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 36(11:53 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Harris.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 36(11:47 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 29 for -7 yards (28-K.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - CUSE 29(11:43 - 1st) 10-S.Hofricther punts 46 yards from SYR 29 out of bounds at the PIT 25.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(11:05 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 30 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - PITT 30(10:56 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 34 for 4 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - PITT 34(10:23 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 30 for -4 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - PITT 30(9:47 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 30 yards from PIT 30 to SYR 40 fair catch by 1-S.Riley.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 40(9:09 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 1-S.Riley. 1-S.Riley to PIT 47 for 13 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(9:01 - 1st) 21-M.Neal to PIT 46 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CUSE 46(8:46 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Harris.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - CUSE 46(8:22 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 49 for -5 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - CUSE 49(8:16 - 1st) 10-S.Hofricther punts 33 yards from SYR 49 to PIT 18 fair catch by 2-M.Ffrench.
PITT
Panthers
- FG (6 plays, 53 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 18(7:38 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 28 for 10 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 28(7:30 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 47 for 19 yards.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 47(7:11 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack runs ob at SYR 32 for 21 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 32(6:46 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett to SYR 29 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PITT 29(6:26 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PITT 29(6:00 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - PITT 29(5:54 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
CUSE
Orange
- Fumble (4 plays, -5 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:50 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(5:45 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(5:45 - 1st) Penalty on SYR 57-D.Davis False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - CUSE 20(5:39 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Harris.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - CUSE 20(5:39 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - CUSE 20(5:35 - 1st) 10-S.Hofricther punts 36 yards from SYR 20. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 46 FUMBLES. 81-C.Jordan to PIT 46 for no gain.
CUSE
Orange
- FG (8 plays, 36 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 46(5:28 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Jackson.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 46(5:20 - 1st) Team penalty on SYR False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 46. No Play.
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 15 - CUSE 49(5:14 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 82-N.Johnson. 82-N.Johnson to PIT 22 for 29 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 22(5:14 - 1st) 23-A.Adams to PIT 15 for 7 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - CUSE 15(4:59 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett to PIT 8 for 7 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 8 - CUSE 8(4:25 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito sacked at PIT 15 for -7 yards (34-A.Watts28-K.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - CUSE 15(4:05 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Riley.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - CUSE 15(3:28 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 1-S.Riley. 1-S.Riley pushed ob at PIT 10 for 5 yards (11-D.Jackson). Penalty on SYR 52-C.Harper Holding declined.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - CUSE 10(3:24 - 1st) 91-A.Szmyt 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:11 - 1st) 10-S.Hofricther kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(3:07 - 1st) 19-V.Carter to PIT 46 for 21 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 46(3:07 - 1st) 19-V.Carter to PIT 44 for -2 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - PITT 44(2:42 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 86-N.Griffin-Stewart. 86-N.Griffin-Stewart to SYR 43 for 13 yards.
|
+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 43(2:10 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 6-A.Mathews. 6-A.Mathews runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:32 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good. Team penalty on SYR Offside declined.
CUSE
Orange
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:23 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(1:23 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson to SYR 27 for 2 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 27(1:23 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson to SYR 38 for 11 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 38(0:57 - 1st) 21-M.Neal to SYR 41 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 41(0:39 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito scrambles to SYR 42 for 1 yard.
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 6 - CUSE 42(0:11 - 1st) 11-C.Welch to PIT 35 for 23 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(15:00 - 2nd) 21-M.Neal to PIT 16 for 19 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 16(14:35 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 1-S.Riley. 1-S.Riley to PIT 13 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 13(14:16 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 82-N.Johnson. 82-N.Johnson to PIT 8 for 5 yards. Penalty on PIT 3-D.Hamlin Personal Foul 4 yards enforced at PIT 8.
|
No Gain
|(13:47 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Jackson.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CUSE 4(13:19 - 2nd) 21-M.Neal to PIT 3 for 1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - CUSE 3(12:53 - 2nd) 21-M.Neal to PIT 2 for 1 yard.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - CUSE 2(12:53 - 2nd) 91-A.Szmyt 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
PITT
Panthers
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:03 - 2nd) 10-S.Hofricther kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(12:03 - 2nd) 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 32 for 7 yards.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 3 - PITT 32(12:03 - 2nd) to PIT 27 FUMBLES. recovers at the PIT 27. to PIT 27 for no gain.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - PITT 27(10:59 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 42 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 42(10:37 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 42(10:32 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 46 for 4 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - PITT 46(10:02 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 6-A.Mathews. 6-A.Mathews to SYR 40 for 14 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 40(9:33 - 2nd) Team penalty on PIT False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 40. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - PITT 45(9:19 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to SYR 42 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - PITT 42(8:51 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - PITT 42(8:47 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - PITT 42(8:47 - 2nd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 33 yards from SYR 42 to SYR 9 fair catch by 1-S.Riley.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (2 plays, -4 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 9(8:34 - 2nd) 1-S.Riley to SYR 6 for -3 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 13 - CUSE 6(8:03 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 5 for -1 yard (7-J.Stocker).
|
Sack
|
3 & 14 - CUSE 5(8:03 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 3 for -2 yards (6-J.Morgan).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - CUSE 3(7:29 - 2nd) 10-S.Hofricther punts 36 yards from SYR 3. 2-M.Ffrench to SYR 39 for no gain.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (5 plays, 39 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 39(6:45 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to SYR 37 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - PITT 37(6:37 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to SYR 35 for 2 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 6 - PITT 35(6:11 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to SYR 13 for 22 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 13(5:43 - 2nd) 19-V.Carter to SYR 5 for 8 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - PITT 5(5:21 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:07 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:53 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(4:53 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 82-N.Johnson.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(4:53 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 1-S.Riley. 1-S.Riley to SYR 31 for 6 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 31(4:50 - 2nd) 11-C.Welch to SYR 49 for 18 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(4:17 - 2nd) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Riley.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 49(3:45 - 2nd) 11-C.Welch sacked at SYR 41 for -8 yards (97-J.Twyman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - CUSE 41(3:40 - 2nd) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Harris.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - CUSE 41(3:00 - 2nd) 10-S.Hofricther punts 34 yards from SYR 41 out of bounds at the PIT 25. Penalty on PIT 4-D.Carter Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 25.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (11 plays, 85 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 15(2:56 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to PIT 21 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - PITT 21(2:47 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - PITT 21(2:23 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 36 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 36(2:19 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 36(1:48 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis. Penalty on SYR 24-A.Stritzinger Pass interference 13 yards enforced at PIT 36. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 49(1:43 - 2nd) 23-T.Sibley to SYR 47 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PITT 47(1:37 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - PITT 47(1:31 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to SYR 31 for 16 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 31(1:25 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Mathews.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 31(0:55 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to SYR 14 for 17 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 14(0:51 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:28 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:23 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35. 1-S.Riley to SYR 16 for 16 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 16(15:00 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 80-T.Harris. 80-T.Harris to SYR 23 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CUSE 23(14:55 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete.
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - CUSE 23(14:36 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 11 for -12 yards (5-D.Alexandre).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - CUSE 11(14:30 - 3rd) 10-S.Hofricther punts 48 yards from SYR 11 to PIT 41 fair catch by 2-M.Ffrench.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 41(13:52 - 3rd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 43 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PITT 43(13:44 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - PITT 43(13:20 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at PIT 38 for -5 yards (97-B.Berry).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - PITT 38(13:15 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 53 yards from PIT 38. 1-S.Riley to SYR 20 for 11 yards. Team penalty on SYR Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SYR 20.
CUSE
Orange
- TD (3 plays, 95 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 5(12:37 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito to SYR 5 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 5(12:26 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito to SYR 8 FUMBLES (12-P.Ford). 52-C.Harper to SYR 6 for no gain.
|
+94 YD
|
3 & 9 - CUSE 6(12:00 - 3rd) 11-C.Welch complete to 80-T.Harris. 80-T.Harris runs 94 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:25 - 3rd) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:12 - 3rd) 10-S.Hofricther kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(11:12 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 32 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - PITT 32(11:12 - 3rd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 33 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - PITT 33(10:51 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 10-W.Gragg.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - PITT 33(10:23 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 37 yards from PIT 33 to SYR 30 fair catch by 1-S.Riley.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (7 plays, 15 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 30(10:21 - 3rd) 11-C.Welch to SYR 31 for 1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - CUSE 31(10:15 - 3rd) 11-C.Welch scrambles to SYR 33 for 2 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - CUSE 33(9:41 - 3rd) 82-N.Johnson runs ob at SYR 41 for 8 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 41(9:10 - 3rd) Penalty on SYR 89-A.Hackett False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 41. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - CUSE 36(8:38 - 3rd) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Riley.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - CUSE 36(8:15 - 3rd) 11-C.Welch to SYR 45 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CUSE 45(8:12 - 3rd) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Harris.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - CUSE 45(7:42 - 3rd) 10-S.Hofricther punts 55 yards from SYR 45 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
PITT
Panthers
- Punt (9 plays, 19 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 20(7:35 - 3rd) 19-V.Carter to PIT 26 for 6 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - PITT 26(7:26 - 3rd) 19-V.Carter to PIT 27 for 1 yard.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - PITT 27(7:02 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to PIT 32 for 5 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 32(6:28 - 3rd) 19-V.Carter to PIT 28 for -4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - PITT 28(5:55 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Ffrench.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 14 - PITT 28(5:23 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack. Penalty on SYR 18-S.Bradshaw Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 28. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 38(5:19 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 38 for no gain.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 38(5:14 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 10-W.Gragg. 10-W.Gragg runs ob at PIT 44 for 6 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - PITT 44(4:44 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at PIT 39 for -5 yards (85-J.Black).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - PITT 39(4:11 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 52 yards from PIT 39. 1-S.Riley to SYR 14 for 5 yards.
CUSE
Orange
- Missed FG (16 plays, 55 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 14(3:31 - 3rd) 23-A.Adams to SYR 17 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 17(3:21 - 3rd) 11-C.Welch complete to 1-S.Riley. 1-S.Riley to SYR 22 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CUSE 22(2:55 - 3rd) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Jackson. Penalty on PIT 21-D.Mathis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SYR 22. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(2:18 - 3rd) 11-C.Welch incomplete.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 37(2:11 - 3rd) Penalty on SYR 64-R.Alexander False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 37. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - CUSE 32(2:07 - 3rd) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Harris. Penalty on PIT 21-D.Mathis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SYR 32. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(2:07 - 3rd) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 82-N.Johnson.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 47(2:01 - 3rd) 11-C.Welch complete to 23-A.Adams. 23-A.Adams to SYR 44 for -3 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - CUSE 44(1:55 - 3rd) 11-C.Welch complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson to PIT 44 for 12 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CUSE 44(1:22 - 3rd) 11-C.Welch to PIT 43 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 43(0:50 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Riley.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 43(0:42 - 3rd) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Jackson. Team penalty on PIT Pass interference 15 yards enforced at PIT 43. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(0:35 - 3rd) 1-S.Riley to PIT 20 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CUSE 20(0:29 - 3rd) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 82-N.Johnson.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - CUSE 20(0:01 - 3rd) Penalty on SYR 53-K.Darton False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 20. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - CUSE 25(15:00 - 4th) 11-C.Welch sacked at PIT 31 for -6 yards (91-P.Jones).
|
No Good
|
4 & 13 - CUSE 31(15:00 - 4th) 91-A.Szmyt 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
PITT
Panthers
- FG (14 plays, 58 yards, 7:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 31(14:19 - 4th) Penalty on PIT 71-B.Hargrove False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 31. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - PITT 26(14:13 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to PIT 28 for 2 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 13 - PITT 28(14:13 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench to PIT 47 for 19 yards.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 47(13:38 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to PIT 42 for -5 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - PITT 42(13:02 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to SYR 49 for 9 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - PITT 49(12:18 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to SYR 44 for 5 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - PITT 49(11:32 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to SYR 43 for 6 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 43(11:32 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to SYR 39 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 39(10:24 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to SYR 37 for 2 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - PITT 37(9:44 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to SYR 32 for 5 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 32(9:02 - 4th) Team penalty on SYR Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SYR 32. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 17(9:02 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to SYR 15 for 2 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - PITT 15(8:35 - 4th) 23-T.Sibley to SYR 16 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PITT 16(7:56 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 86-N.Griffin-Stewart.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - PITT 16(7:13 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
CUSE
Orange
- TD (17 plays, -6 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:07 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(7:03 - 4th) 11-C.Welch complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson to PIT 35 for 40 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(7:03 - 4th) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Harris.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 35(6:40 - 4th) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Riley.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 35(6:36 - 4th) 11-C.Welch complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson to PIT 24 for 11 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 24(6:32 - 4th) 21-M.Neal to PIT 27 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - CUSE 27(6:10 - 4th) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Harris.
|
Sack
|
3 & 13 - CUSE 27(5:35 - 4th) 11-C.Welch sacked at PIT 39 for -12 yards (36-C.Pine38-C.Bright).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 25 - CUSE 39(5:30 - 4th) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Harris. Penalty on PIT 11-D.Jackson Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 39. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 29(4:47 - 4th) 11-C.Welch incomplete.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 29(4:40 - 4th) 11-C.Welch complete to 80-T.Harris. 80-T.Harris to PIT 19 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 19(4:37 - 4th) 21-M.Neal to PIT 19 for no gain.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 19(4:18 - 4th) 11-C.Welch scrambles runs ob at PIT 11 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CUSE 11(3:44 - 4th) 11-C.Welch incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Riley.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - CUSE 11(3:34 - 4th) 89-A.Hackett to PIT 11 FUMBLES. 95-D.Danielson to PIT 8 for -3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - CUSE 11(3:24 - 4th) 89-A.Hackett to PIT 8 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - CUSE 8(3:24 - 4th) 1-S.Riley to PIT 7 for 1 yard.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 7(3:10 - 4th) 11-C.Welch complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:48 - 4th) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
PITT
Panthers
- End of Game (8 plays, 45 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:44 - 4th) 91-A.Szmyt kicks 40 yards from SYR 35 to PIT 25 fair catch by 6-A.Mathews.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(2:44 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to PIT 35 for 10 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 35(2:44 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to PIT 38 FUMBLES (45-K.Ruff). 45-K.Ruff to PIT 38 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 35(2:03 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to PIT 37 for 2 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - PITT 37(2:03 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to PIT 43 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - PITT 43(1:58 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to PIT 46 for 3 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 46(1:50 - 4th) kneels at PIT 45 for -1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - PITT 45(1:17 - 4th) kneels at PIT 44 for -1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - PITT 44(0:34 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett kneels at PIT 43 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|20
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|13
|9
|Penalty
|3
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|10-19
|5-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|366
|280
|Total Plays
|76
|78
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|145
|51
|Rush Attempts
|43
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|1.5
|Net Yards Passing
|221
|229
|Comp. - Att.
|18-33
|19-44
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-79
|9-78
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.0
|7-41.1
|Return Yards
|15
|38
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|3-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-13
|1-16
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|221
|PASS YDS
|229
|
|
|145
|RUSH YDS
|51
|
|
|366
|TOTAL YDS
|280
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
4OHIOST
NWEST
52
3
4th 4:04 BTN
-
UNLV
FRESNO
17
21
2nd 1:05 CBSS
-
SALA
TROY
13
37
Final ESPN2
-
LALAF
ARKST
37
20
Final ESPU
-
UCLA
STNFRD
34
16
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
FAU
36
31
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
CUSE
27
20
Final ESPN
-
6WISC
ILL
0
051 O/U
+31
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
11AUBURN
ARK
0
055.5 O/U
+19.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
PURDUE
23IOWA
0
048.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
9FLA
SC
0
048 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
IOWAST
TXTECH
0
055.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
WVU
5OKLA
0
063 O/U
-33.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
GATECH
MIAMI
0
045 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
KENTST
OHIO
0
061 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSS
-
NCST
BC
0
051.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm FSN
-
HOU
UCONN
0
057.5 O/U
+22
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
3CLEM
LVILLE
0
061 O/U
+24
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
CMICH
BGREEN
0
053.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BALLST
0
058 O/U
-1
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TCU
KSTATE
0
044 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:30pm FSN
-
OREGST
CAL
0
052 O/U
-11
Sat 2:30pm PACN
-
NILL
MIAOH
0
048.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
NMEX
WYO
0
049 O/U
-19.5
Sat 3:00pm ATSN
-
CSTCAR
GAS
0
045 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
USM
LATECH
0
058 O/U
-1
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
2LSU
MISSST
0
061.5 O/U
+18.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
UNC
VATECH
0
057 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm FSN
-
12OREG
25WASH
0
049.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TEMPLE
19SMU
0
059.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
BUFF
AKRON
0
048 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
DUKE
UVA
0
045 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
TULSA
21CINCY
0
047.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
LAMON
24APLST
0
066.5 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
IND
MD
0
059 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SFLA
NAVY
0
051.5 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm CBSS
-
20MINN
RUT
0
047.5 O/U
+28.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
CHARLO
WKY
0
048 O/U
-9
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
UAB
0
042 O/U
-16
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
22MIZZOU
VANDY
0
056 O/U
+21
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
18BAYLOR
OKLAST
0
068.5 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
MTSU
NTEXAS
0
059.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 4:00pm STAD
-
17ARIZST
13UTAH
0
045 O/U
-14
Sat 6:00pm PACN
-
RICE
TXSA
0
042 O/U
+4.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
ME
LIB
0
043.5 O/U
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
UK
10UGA
0
046.5 O/U
-25
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
KANSAS
15TEXAS
0
062.5 O/U
-21
Sat 7:00pm LHN
-
SDGST
SJST
0
046 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm FCBK
-
COLO
WASHST
0
071 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
WMICH
EMICH
0
061.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TULANE
MEMP
0
059.5 O/U
-4
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UTEP
FIU
0
052 O/U
-24
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARMY
GAST
0
056.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
UCF
0
062.5 O/U
-33
Sat 7:00pm CBSS
-
FSU
WAKE
0
068.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
TXAM
MISS
0
055.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
16MICH
7PSU
0
047 O/U
-9
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TENN
1BAMA
0
061 O/U
-34.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
USC
0
067 O/U
-10
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
NEVADA
UTAHST
0
059 O/U
-21
Sat 10:15pm ESPU
-
14BOISE
BYU
0
045.5 O/U
+7
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
AF
HAWAII
0
066.5 O/U
+3
Sat 11:00pm CBSS