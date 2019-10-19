|
|
|IND
|MD
Ramsey shines in relief to help Indiana beat Maryland 34-28
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Peyton Ramsey threw for 193 yards in a relief role and Stevie Scott ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns to help Indiana outlast Maryland 34-28 on Saturday.
The Hoosiers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) amassed 520 yards, including 334 through the air against the worst pass defense in the conference.
Javon Leake ran for a career-high 158 yards and two scores for Maryland (3-4, 1-3), which has lost four of five under first-year coach Michael Locksley.
Ramsey took over for freshman Michael Penix Jr. with 12 minutes left in the second quarter and Indiana ahead 14-7. It was unclear whether Penix was injured; the team provided no details pertaining to his absence.
Penix was 9 for 14 for 141 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Ramsey started every game last season but was overshadowed by Penix prior to this exceptional performance off the bench. The 6-foot-2 junior went 20 for 27 with a touchdown and ran for 46 yards.
A 9-yard touchdown run by Scott put Indiana ahead 31-21 in the third quarter, but Maryland answered with a 1-yard TD run by Leake following a 52-yard completion from Tyrrell Pigrome to Tyler Mabry.
It was still 31-28 with 3:42 remaining when Indiana's Juwan Burgess stripped the ball from Leake and pounced on the loose ball at the Maryland 15. That set up a field goal, and the Terrapins got to the Indiana 44 before an interception ended their final threat.
Starting a second straight game for injured starter Josh Jackson, Pigrome completed 17 of 27 passes for 210 yards.
Penix and Ramsey combined for 280 yards passing in the first half, and each threw a touchdown to help Indiana take a 24-21 lead at the break.
The Hoosiers got their first touchdown on a 28-yard pass from Penix to Donavan Hale and went up 14-7 when Scott ran in from the 3.
Indiana was poised to add to the advantage when Antoine Brooks Jr. picked off a deflected pass in the end zone. Leake then peeled off a 60-yard touchdown run.
Ramsey entered on the following possession and produced a field goal and a 26-yard touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook before halftime.
NO McFARLAND
The Terrapins were without running back Anthony McFarland Jr., who has been nursing a high ankle sprain for several weeks. McFarland has scored seven touchdowns, but last week against Purdue was limited to four yards on four carries. The sophomore ranks second on the team with 340 yards rushing.
TURNOVER STREAK
Brooks' interception extended to 19 the number of successive games in which Maryland has forced a turnover. The streak started in the 2018 opener.
THE TAKEAWAY
Indiana: Winning on the road isn't easy in the Big Ten, so the Hoosiers won't apologize for an uneven performance that provided the desired result. Style points do not apply when adding up the number of wins to become bowl eligible.
Maryland: Locksley takes pride in the play of his offense, which has been adequate. But his defense is atrocious, and that is why the Terrapins appear destined to stagger down the stretch in a season that started with blowout wins over Howard and Syracuse.
UP NEXT
Indiana: At Nebraska next Saturday. The Hoosiers are 0-5 against the Cornhuskers since a 23-7 victory in 1959.
Maryland: At Minnesota next Saturday. The Golden Gophers are the surprise of the Big Ten, unbeaten after seven games.
----
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (5 plays, 69 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino kicks 64 yards from MAR 35. 10-D.Ellis to IU 31 for 30 yards (3-N.Cross).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 31(15:00 - 1st) 9-M.Penix to IU 48 for 17 yards (14-D.Jones).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 48(14:53 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to MAR 41 for 11 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(14:20 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 15-N.Westbrook.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 41(13:50 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to MAR 28 for 13 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 28(13:41 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 6-D.Hale. 6-D.Hale runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:10 - 1st) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.
MD
Terrapins
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:03 - 1st) 99-N.Snyder kicks 63 yards from IU 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 35 for 33 yards (99-N.Snyder).
|
Kickoff
|(13:03 - 1st) 99-N.Snyder kicks 63 yards from IU 35. 20-J.Leake runs ob at MAR 25 for 23 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(12:56 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus. Penalty on IU 23-J.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MAR 25. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 40(12:58 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to MAR 44 for 4 yards (5-J.Burgess).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - MD 44(12:53 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to IU 49 for 7 yards (5-J.Burgess).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MD 49(12:22 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 29-S.Savoy. Penalty on IU 5-J.Burgess Pass interference 15 yards enforced at IU 49. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 34(11:59 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to IU 32 for 2 yards (6-J.Head).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MD 32(11:50 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to IU 25 for 7 yards (5-J.Burgess).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MD 25(11:30 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome scrambles pushed ob at IU 25 for no gain (9-M.Ball).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - MD 25(11:08 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome to IU 23 for 2 yards (98-J.Johnson94-D.Elliott).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MD 23(10:52 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Leake. Penalty on IU 29-K.Bryant Holding 10 yards enforced at IU 23. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 13(10:28 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to IU 11 for 2 yards (98-J.Johnson).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - MD 11(10:21 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 9-C.Okonkwo. 9-C.Okonkwo runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:48 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
IND
Hoosiers
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:41 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino kicks 62 yards from MAR 35. 10-D.Ellis to IU 25 for 22 yards (31-T.Capehart).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(9:41 - 1st) 9-M.Penix to IU 27 for 2 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 27(9:36 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to IU 42 for 15 yards (3-N.Cross). Penalty on MAR 22-I.Davis Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at IU 42.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(9:10 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott to MAR 34 for 9 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - IND 34(8:17 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to MAR 32 for 2 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 32(7:52 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to MAR 17 for 15 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 17(7:22 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to MAR 2 for 15 yards (44-C.Campbell). Team penalty on IU Illegal low block 15 yards enforced at MAR 2.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 17(7:22 - 1st) 9-M.Penix to MAR 3 for 14 yards (14-D.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - IND 3(6:55 - 1st) 8-S.Scott runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:37 - 1st) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:31 - 1st) 99-N.Snyder kicks 53 yards from IU 35. 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 23 for 11 yards (9-M.Ball).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 23(6:27 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 29-S.Savoy.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 23(6:21 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 29-S.Savoy. 29-S.Savoy to MAR 32 for 9 yards (17-R.Layne).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MD 32(5:44 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - MD 32(5:41 - 1st) 99-C.Spangler punts 39 yards from MAR 32 to IU 29 fair catch by 1-W.Philyor.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 29(5:34 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - IND 29(5:28 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 43 for 14 yards (33-D.Banks). Team penalty on IU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at IU 29. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 15 - IND 24(5:03 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Hale. Penalty on MAR 8-M.Lewis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at IU 24. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 39(5:03 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 38 for -1 yard (44-C.Campbell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - IND 38(4:59 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - IND 38(4:16 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - IND 38(4:12 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 36 yards from IU 38 to MAR 26 fair catch by 13-R.Lewis.
MD
Terrapins
- Downs (7 plays, 23 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 26(4:06 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to MAR 28 for 2 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - MD 28(4:00 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to MAR 34 for 6 yards (98-J.Johnson9-M.Ball).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - MD 34(3:30 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to MAR 40 for 6 yards (92-A.Bryant44-T.Allen).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 40(3:00 - 1st) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 41 for 1 yard (44-T.Allen).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - MD 41(2:30 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 8-T.Fleet-Davis. 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 47 for 6 yards (44-T.Allen).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MD 47(2:10 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to MAR 49 for 2 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MD 49(1:36 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome to MAR 49 for no gain (92-A.Bryant).
IND
Hoosiers
- Interception (6 plays, -31 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(1:17 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to MAR 49 for no gain (44-C.Campbell).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 49(1:13 - 1st) 9-M.Penix scrambles to MAR 47 for 2 yards (52-O.Oluwatimi).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - IND 47(0:42 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to MAR 40 for 7 yards (14-D.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - IND 40(15:00 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to MAR 38 for 2 yards (52-O.Oluwatimi).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 38(14:19 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to MAR 10 for 28 yards (8-M.Lewis14-D.Jones).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - IND 10(13:52 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot INTERCEPTED by 25-A.Brooks at MAR End Zone. 25-A.Brooks touchback.
MD
Terrapins
- TD (4 plays, 80 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 20(13:29 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 20-J.Leake. 20-J.Leake to MAR 24 for 4 yards (87-M.Ziemba).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - MD 24(13:21 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 9-C.Okonkwo. 9-C.Okonkwo pushed ob at MAR 36 for 12 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 36(12:54 - 2nd) 20-J.Leake pushed ob at MAR 40 for 4 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|
+60 YD
|
2 & 6 - MD 40(12:35 - 2nd) 20-J.Leake runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:13 - 2nd) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
IND
Hoosiers
- FG (12 plays, 77 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:05 - 2nd) 27-J.Petrino kicks 63 yards from MAR 35. 10-D.Ellis to IU 21 for 19 yards (43-W.Cook).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 21(12:05 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Ellis.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 21(12:00 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 6-D.Hale. 6-D.Hale pushed ob at IU 25 for 4 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - IND 25(11:56 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to IU 36 for 11 yards (37-L.Gater).
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 36(11:33 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to MAR 35 for 29 yards (37-L.Gater14-D.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 35(11:02 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to MAR 30 for 5 yards (18-J.Mosley). Team penalty on IU Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at MAR 35. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 15 - IND 40(10:38 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle pushed ob at MAR 22 for 18 yards (8-M.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 22(10:07 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 23-R.Walker.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 22(9:31 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook pushed ob at MAR 17 for 5 yards (37-L.Gater).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - IND 17(9:27 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott to MAR 4 for 13 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - IND 4(8:51 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to MAR 2 for 2 yards (43-W.Cook).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - IND 2(8:21 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - IND 2(7:51 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bjorson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - IND 2(7:46 - 2nd) 82-L.Justus 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
MD
Terrapins
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:40 - 2nd) 99-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(7:36 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome scrambles to MAR 34 for 9 yards (29-K.Bryant).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - MD 34(7:36 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 8-T.Fleet-Davis. 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 44 for 10 yards (27-D.Matthews). Penalty on MAR 13-R.Lewis Holding 10 yards enforced at MAR 34. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - MD 24(7:03 - 2nd) 20-J.Leake pushed ob at MAR 33 for 9 yards (17-R.Layne).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MD 33(6:40 - 2nd) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 36 for 3 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 36(6:14 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus pushed ob at IU 24 for 40 yards (17-R.Layne).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 24(5:54 - 2nd) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to IU 23 for 1 yard (94-D.Elliott).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - MD 23(5:36 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 9-C.Okonkwo. 9-C.Okonkwo to IU 15 for 8 yards (29-K.Bryant).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 1 - MD 15(5:06 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:14 - 2nd) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (10 plays, 63 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:09 - 2nd) 27-J.Petrino kicks 56 yards from MAR 35. 10-D.Ellis to IU 32 for 23 yards (33-D.Banks). Penalty on MAR 27-J.Petrino Offside on Free Kick 5 yards enforced at IU 32.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 37(4:09 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott to IU 35 for -2 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - IND 35(4:02 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott to IU 46 for 11 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 46(3:30 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to IU 50 for 4 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 50(3:00 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 50(2:20 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to MAR 44 for 6 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - IND 44(1:56 - 2nd) Penalty on IU 76-M.Bedford False start 5 yards enforced at MAR 44. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - IND 49(1:16 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot. Penalty on MAR 27-B.Brand Offside 5 yards enforced at MAR 49. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - IND 44(1:06 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to MAR 33 for 11 yards (33-D.Banks).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 33(0:59 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to MAR 26 for 7 yards.
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 3 - IND 26(0:46 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:29 - 2nd) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:22 - 2nd) 99-N.Snyder kicks 60 yards from IU 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 30 for 25 yards (14-A.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 30(15:00 - 3rd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MAR 30 for no gain (87-M.Ziemba).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 30(14:53 - 3rd) 3-T.Pigrome to MAR 35 for 5 yards (94-D.Elliott).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MD 35(14:21 - 3rd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 29-S.Savoy.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MD 35(13:44 - 3rd) 99-C.Spangler punts 60 yards from MAR 35 to the IU 5 downed by 31-T.Capehart.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (6 plays, 49 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 5(13:39 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to IU 15 for 10 yards (37-L.Gater).
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 15(13:24 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 49 for 34 yards (16-A.Eley18-J.Mosley).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(13:05 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to MAR 44 for 7 yards (8-M.Lewis).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - IND 44(12:55 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to MAR 45 for -1 yard (25-A.Brooks).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - IND 45(12:10 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles runs ob at MAR 39 for 6 yards. Penalty on IU 72-S.Stepaniak Holding 10 yards enforced at MAR 45. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 14 - IND 45(11:30 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 23-R.Walker. 23-R.Walker to MAR 46 for 9 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - IND 46(11:10 - 3rd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 32 yards from MAR 46 to MAR 14 fair catch by 13-R.Lewis.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 14(10:31 - 3rd) 20-J.Leake to MAR 20 for 6 yards (23-J.Williams29-K.Bryant).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - MD 20(10:24 - 3rd) 20-J.Leake to MAR 26 for 6 yards (22-J.Johnson29-K.Bryant).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 26(9:55 - 3rd) 20-J.Leake to MAR 32 for 6 yards (7-R.Jones).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MD 32(9:34 - 3rd) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 29 for -3 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MD 29(9:06 - 3rd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Carriere.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MD 29(8:26 - 3rd) 98-A.Pecorella punts 42 yards from MAR 29. 1-W.Philyor to IU 36 for 7 yards (31-T.Capehart).
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 36(8:22 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to IU 39 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 39(8:09 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott to IU 44 for 5 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - IND 44(7:37 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 23-R.Walker. 23-R.Walker to IU 44 for no gain (25-A.Brooks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - IND 44(6:56 - 3rd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 42 yards from IU 44 to MAR 14 fair catch by 13-R.Lewis.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 14(6:16 - 3rd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 20-J.Leake. 20-J.Leake to MAR 21 for 7 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|
Sack
|
2 & 3 - MD 21(6:10 - 3rd) 3-T.Pigrome sacked at MAR 14 for -7 yards (9-M.Ball).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MD 14(5:40 - 3rd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus. Penalty on MAR 72-M.Minor Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MD 14(5:03 - 3rd) 98-A.Pecorella punts 48 yards from MAR 14 to the IU 38 downed by 44-C.Campbell.
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (5 plays, 62 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 38(4:58 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to MAR 35 for 27 yards (14-D.Jones).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 35(4:49 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to MAR 25 for 10 yards (27-B.Brand).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(4:22 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to MAR 13 for 12 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 13(3:53 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to MAR 9 for 4 yards (4-K.Jones).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 9(3:16 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:37 - 3rd) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.
MD
Terrapins
- TD (9 plays, 132 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:32 - 3rd) 99-N.Snyder kicks 60 yards from IU 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 19 for 14 yards (9-M.Ball).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 19(2:32 - 3rd) 20-J.Leake to MAR 23 for 4 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - MD 23(2:27 - 3rd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus. Penalty on IU 3-T.Mullen Holding 10 yards enforced at MAR 23. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 33(1:58 - 3rd) 20-J.Leake pushed ob at MAR 42 for 9 yards (29-K.Bryant).
|
Sack
|
2 & 1 - MD 42(1:55 - 3rd) 3-T.Pigrome sacked at MAR 31 for -11 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - MD 31(1:45 - 3rd) Penalty on MAR 71-J.Duncan False start 5 yards enforced at MAR 31. No Play.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 17 - MD 26(1:09 - 3rd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MAR 47 for 21 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|
+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 47(0:55 - 3rd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 81-T.Mabry. 81-T.Mabry runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|
+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 47(0:42 - 3rd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 81-T.Mabry. 81-T.Mabry to IU 1 for 52 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MD 1(0:18 - 3rd) 20-J.Leake runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:09 - 3rd) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (11 plays, 57 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:01 - 3rd) 27-J.Petrino kicks 65 yards from MAR 35. 10-D.Ellis to IU 17 FUMBLES (82-I.Hazel). 29-K.Bryant to IU 4 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 4(0:01 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles runs ob at IU 7 for 3 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 7(15:00 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 29 for 22 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 29(14:23 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 31 for 2 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 31(13:54 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to IU 40 for 9 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(13:10 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles pushed ob at IU 44 for 4 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - IND 44(12:32 - 4th) Penalty on IU 15-N.Westbrook False start 5 yards enforced at IU 44. No Play.
|
Sack
|
2 & 11 - IND 39(12:03 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at IU 39 for no gain (16-A.Eley).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 11 - IND 39(11:35 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to MAR 46 for 15 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 46(10:46 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to MAR 42 for 4 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 42(10:12 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey to MAR 39 for 3 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - IND 39(9:31 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to MAR 39 for no gain (4-K.Jones59-K.Howard).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - IND 39(8:46 - 4th) 94-H.Whitehead punts 39 yards from MAR 39 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 20(8:06 - 4th) 20-J.Leake to MAR 21 for 1 yard (87-M.Ziemba).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - MD 21(7:56 - 4th) 20-J.Leake to MAR 28 for 7 yards (98-J.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MD 28(7:30 - 4th) 20-J.Leake to MAR 30 for 2 yards (7-R.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 30(6:52 - 4th) 20-J.Leake to MAR 30 for no gain (94-D.Elliott).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MD 30(6:33 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Leake.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - MD 30(6:10 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MAR 36 for 6 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MD 36(6:04 - 4th) 98-A.Pecorella punts 36 yards from MAR 36 to IU 28 fair catch by 10-D.Ellis.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 28(5:28 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 32 for 4 yards (37-L.Gater).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 32(5:22 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 34 for 2 yards (52-O.Oluwatimi).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - IND 34(4:45 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 23-R.Walker.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - IND 34(4:02 - 4th) 94-H.Whitehead punts 48 yards from IU 34 to MAR 18 fair catch by 13-R.Lewis.
IND
Hoosiers
- FG (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 15(3:50 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to MAR 15 for no gain (52-O.Oluwatimi).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 15(3:42 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 10 - IND 15(3:03 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to MAR 16 for -1 yard (4-K.Jones).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - IND 16(2:58 - 4th) 82-L.Justus 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
MD
Terrapins
- Interception (12 plays, -15 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:53 - 4th) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(2:49 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Leake. Penalty on MAR 21-D.Jones Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at MAR 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 22 - MD 13(2:49 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 22 - MD 13(2:45 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 21-D.Jones. 21-D.Jones to MAR 22 for 9 yards. Penalty on IU 9-M.Ball Holding 10 yards enforced at MAR 13. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 23(2:39 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome scrambles to MAR 27 for 4 yards (4-C.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MD 27(2:16 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 9-C.Okonkwo. 9-C.Okonkwo pushed ob at MAR 32 for 5 yards (4-C.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - MD 32(1:51 - 4th) 20-J.Leake to MAR 37 for 5 yards (96-S.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 37(1:48 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 29-S.Savoy.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MD 37(1:42 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - MD 37(1:38 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 9-C.Okonkwo. 9-C.Okonkwo to MAR 44 for 7 yards (27-D.Matthews).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 3 - MD 44(1:31 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome scrambles to MAR 48 for 4 yards (87-M.Ziemba).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 48(1:22 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 21-D.Jones. 21-D.Jones pushed ob at IU 42 for 10 yards (27-D.Matthews).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - MD 42(1:12 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Harrison INTERCEPTED by 2-R.Taylor at IU 10. 2-R.Taylor to IU 10 for no gain.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|21
|Rushing
|12
|9
|Passing
|14
|7
|Penalty
|2
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|520
|365
|Total Plays
|73
|64
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|186
|173
|Rush Attempts
|32
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|334
|192
|Comp. - Att.
|29-41
|17-27
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|11-105
|6-62
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-39.4
|5-45.0
|Return Yards
|110
|77
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-103
|5-77
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|334
|PASS YDS
|192
|
|
|186
|RUSH YDS
|173
|
|
|520
|TOTAL YDS
|365
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
RICE
TXSA
17
13
3rd 12:33 ESP3
-
UK
10UGA
0
0
3rd 8:09 ESPN
-
WMICH
EMICH
14
3
2nd 8:52 ESP+
-
UTEP
FIU
7
15
2nd 10:19 ESP+
-
KANSAS
15TEXAS
10
14
2nd 13:24 LHN
-
SDGST
SJST
10
7
2nd 11:27 FCBK
-
COLO
WASHST
3
21
2nd 10:24 ESPU
-
TULANE
MEMP
10
13
2nd 12:53 ESP2
-
ARMY
GAST
7
7
2nd 8:41 ESP+
-
ECU
UCF
0
14
1st 1:00 CBSS
-
16MICH
7PSU
0
0
1st 11:20 ABC
-
FSU
WAKE
0
3
1st 10:11 ACCN
-
TXAM
MISS
0
0
1st 6:31 SECN
-
17ARIZST
13UTAH
0
14
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
ME
LIB
17
45
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
SALA
TROY
13
37
Final ESPN2
-
LALAF
ARKST
37
20
Final ESPU
-
UCLA
STNFRD
34
16
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
FAU
36
31
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
CUSE
27
20
Final ESPN
-
4OHIOST
NWEST
52
3
Final BTN
-
UNLV
FRESNO
27
56
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
OHIO
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
9FLA
SC
38
27
Final ESPN
-
GATECH
MIAMI
28
21
Final/OT ACCN
-
NCST
BC
24
45
Final FSN
-
11AUBURN
ARK
51
10
Final SECN
-
HOU
UCONN
24
17
Final ESPNU
-
3CLEM
LVILLE
45
10
Final ABC
-
6WISC
ILL
23
24
Final BTN
-
IOWAST
TXTECH
34
24
Final FS1
-
WVU
5OKLA
14
52
Final FOX
-
PURDUE
23IOWA
20
26
Final ESPN2
-
CMICH
BGREEN
38
20
Final ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BALLST
14
52
Final ESPN+
-
OREGST
CAL
21
17
Final PACN
-
TCU
KSTATE
17
24
Final FSN
-
NILL
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESPN+
-
CSTCAR
GAS
27
30
Final/3OT ESP3
-
NMEX
WYO
10
23
Final ATSN
-
BUFF
AKRON
21
0
Final ESP3
-
UNC
VATECH
41
43
Final/6OT FSN
-
DUKE
UVA
14
48
Final ACCN
-
USM
LATECH
30
45
Final NFLN
-
2LSU
MISSST
36
13
Final CBS
-
20MINN
RUT
42
7
Final BTN
-
SFLA
NAVY
3
35
Final CBSSN
-
LAMON
24APLST
7
52
Final ESPN+
-
TULSA
21CINCY
13
24
Final ESPNU
-
IND
MD
34
28
Final BTN
-
TEMPLE
19SMU
21
45
Final ESPN2
-
12OREG
25WASH
35
31
Final ABC
-
22MIZZOU
VANDY
14
21
Final SECN
-
ODU
UAB
14
38
Final ESPN+
-
CHARLO
WKY
14
30
Final ESPN+
-
18BAYLOR
OKLAST
45
27
Final FOX
-
MTSU
NTEXAS
30
33
Final STAD
-
TENN
1BAMA
0
062 O/U
-35
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
USC
0
068.5 O/U
-10
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
14BOISE
BYU
0
045 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
NEVADA
UTAHST
0
058.5 O/U
-21
Sat 10:15pm ESPU
-
AF
HAWAII
0
066.5 O/U
+4
Sat 11:00pm CBSS