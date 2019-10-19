Drive Chart
Georgia Southern outlasts Coastal Carolina 30-27 in 3OT

  • AP
  • Oct 19, 2019

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Wesley Kennedy III ran 25 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning TD in the third overtime, to help Georgia Southern beat Coastal Carolina 30-27 on Saturday.

J.D. King broke a tackle in the backfield to convert a third-and-2 with a 14-yard run to the 3 to set up Kennedy's touchdown run to end the game. King finished with 80 yards rushing on 21 carries.

The Eagles (3-3, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) scored touchdowns in all three overtimes. Mark Michaud caught touchdowns on back-to-back plays, a 20-yarder from Shai Werts on a fourth-and-5 in the first OT and a 25-yarder on the first play of the second OT.

The Chanticleers (3-4, 0-3) scored touchdowns on their first two overtime possessions but were held to a field goal in the third OT.

Bryce Carpenter passed for 96 yards and a touchdown and ran for 61 yards and a TD for Coastal Carolina.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

CSTCAR Chanticleers

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter scrambles to CC 31 for 6 yards.
Penalty
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 31
(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on CC 77-S.Harrell Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CC 31. No Play.
+11 YD
2 & 19 - CSTCAR 16
(15:00 - 1st) 28-J.Hairston to CC 27 for 11 yards.
+10 YD
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 27
(15:00 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 37 for 10 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37
(14:52 - 1st) 28-J.Hairston to CC 39 for 2 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 39
(13:50 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter scrambles to CC 50 for 11 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 50
(13:05 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to GSO 49 for 1 yard.
Penalty
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 49
(12:25 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to GSO 49 for no gain. Penalty on CC 63-T.Carter Holding 10 yards enforced at GSO 49. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 19 - CSTCAR 41
(11:45 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 43 for 2 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 17 - CSTCAR 43
(10:55 - 1st) 28-J.Hairston to CC 46 for 3 yards.
Punt
4 & 14 - CSTCAR 46
(10:15 - 1st) 37-M.Prosser punts 47 yards from CC 46 Downed at the GSO 7.

GAS Eagles

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 7
(9:15 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Ransom.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 7
(9:05 - 1st) 16-M.Murray to GSO 24 for 17 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 24
(8:30 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 29 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 29
(8:30 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 34 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 34
(7:40 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 39 for 5 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 39
(7:05 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 45 for 6 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 45
(6:33 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to CC 47 for 8 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - GAS 47
(5:50 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to CC 46 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 1 - GAS 46
(5:10 - 1st) 15-J.King to CC 46 for no gain.
+13 YD
4 & 1 - GAS 46
(4:30 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to CC 33 for 13 yards.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 33
(3:50 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to CC 36 for -3 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 13 - GAS 36
(3:10 - 1st) 15-J.King to CC 29 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 6 - GAS 29
(2:25 - 1st) 15-J.King to CC 28 for 1 yard.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - GAS 28
(2:25 - 1st) 16-T.Bass 45 yards Field Goal is Good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:50 - 1st) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(1:44 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-K.Vildor at CC 35. 20-K.Vildor to CC 35 for no gain. Penalty on GSO 20-K.Vildor Holding 10 yards enforced at CC 25. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35
(1:44 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 43 for 8 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35
(1:30 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 43 for 8 yards. Penalty on GSO 27-K.Duncan Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CC 43.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42
(0:59 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter to GSO 30 for 12 yards. Penalty on GSO 5-J.Bowdry Personal Foul offsetting. Penalty on CC 12-B.Carpenter Personal Foul offsetting.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30
(0:38 - 1st) 28-J.Hairston to GSO 28 for 2 yards. Team penalty on CC Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at GSO 30. No Play.
+35 YD
1 & 15 - CSTCAR 35
(0:38 - 1st) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(15:00 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.

GAS Eagles

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:54 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(14:15 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 28 for 3 yards.
+18 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 28
(13:35 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 46 for 18 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 46
(12:55 - 2nd) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 47 for 1 yard.
+25 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 47
(12:20 - 2nd) 4-K.Hood to CC 28 for 25 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 28
(11:45 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to CC 25 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 25
(11:03 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to CC 22 for 3 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 22
(10:30 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to CC 18 FUMBLES (4-C.Evans). 12-W.Kennedy to CC 18 for no gain.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 18
(9:45 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to CC 13 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 13
(9:05 - 2nd) 15-J.King to CC 11 for 2 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - GAS 11
(8:20 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to CC 6 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 6 - GAS 6
(9:05 - 2nd) 15-J.King to CC 4 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - GAS 4
(7:45 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to CC 4 for no gain.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 4
(7:45 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:10 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (6 plays, 7 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:04 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(6:30 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 26 for 1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 26
(5:50 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 26 for no gain.
+13 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 26
(5:15 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 39 for 13 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39
(5:50 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 42 for 3 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 42
(4:35 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 41 for -1 yard.
Penalty
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 41
(3:51 - 2nd) Penalty on CC 76-K.Stewart False start 5 yards enforced at CC 41. No Play.
-1 YD
3 & 13 - CSTCAR 36
(3:45 - 2nd) 3-T.Holmes to CC 35 for -1 yard. Penalty on CC 76-K.Stewart Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 14 - CSTCAR 35
(3:24 - 2nd) 37-M.Prosser punts 36 yards from CC 35 out of bounds at the GSO 29.

GAS Eagles
- Missed FG (6 plays, 36 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 29
(2:42 - 2nd) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 37 for 8 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - GAS 37
(3:24 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 40 for 3 yards.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40
(2:10 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to CC 43 for 17 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 43
(1:20 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 12-W.Kennedy.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 43
(1:10 - 2nd) 15-J.King to CC 33 for 10 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 33
(1:20 - 2nd) 15-J.King to CC 32 for 1 yard.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 32
(0:50 - 2nd) 15-J.King to CC 31 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 8 - GAS 31
(0:42 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Ransom.

GAS Eagles

Result Play
4 & 8 - GAS 31
(0:31 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass 48 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by. 34-T.Gallagher to GSO 41 for no gain.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 41
(0:42 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to GSO 40 for 1 yard.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Fumble (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 40
(0:14 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter sacked at GSO 41 for -1 yard FUMBLES. 49-T.Vliem to GSO 41 for no gain.

GAS Eagles

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - GAS 40
(0:14 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts kneels at GSO 40 for -1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 11 - GAS 40
(0:09 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts kneels at GSO 40 for no gain.

GAS Eagles
- Punt (9 plays, 12 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:04 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 31 for 6 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 31
(15:00 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 35 for 4 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 35
(14:20 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 41 for 6 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 41
(14:06 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 45 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 45
(13:35 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 47 for 2 yards.
Penalty
2 & 8 - GAS 47
(13:00 - 3rd) Penalty on GSO 70-J.Leeds False start 5 yards enforced at GSO 47. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 13 - GAS 42
(12:27 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 44 for 2 yards.
+10 YD
3 & 11 - GAS 44
(12:05 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to CC 46 for 10 yards. Penalty on GSO 26-N.Thompson Illegal block in the back 23 yards enforced at CC 46.
+6 YD
3 & 24 - GAS 31
(11:25 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 37 for 6 yards.
Punt
4 & 18 - GAS 37
(11:00 - 3rd) 98-A.Beck punts 21 yards from GSO 37 Downed at the CC 42.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42
(10:30 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 41 for -1 yard.
+5 YD
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 41
(10:12 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 46 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 46
(9:33 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
Punt
4 & 6 - CSTCAR 46
(9:05 - 3rd) 37-M.Prosser punts 39 yards from CC 46 to GSO 15 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.

GAS Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 15
(9:04 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 13 for -2 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 12 - GAS 13
(8:45 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 17 for 4 yards.
Sack
3 & 8 - GAS 17
(8:15 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 14 for -3 yards (52-C.Brewer).
Punt
4 & 11 - GAS 14
(7:40 - 3rd) 98-A.Beck punts 39 yards from GSO 14 Downed at the CC 47.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (5 plays, 3 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 47
(7:15 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Penalty on CC 76-K.Stewart Holding 10 yards enforced at CC 47. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 20 - CSTCAR 37
(6:50 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 43 for 6 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 14 - CSTCAR 43
(6:43 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 48 for 5 yards.
+7 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 48
(6:12 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 84-J.Miller. 84-J.Miller to GSO 45 for 7 yards.
Penalty
4 & 2 - CSTCAR 45
(5:30 - 3rd) Penalty on CC 76-K.Stewart False start 5 yards enforced at GSO 45. No Play.
Punt
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 50
(4:47 - 3rd) 37-M.Prosser punts 39 yards from GSO 50 to GSO 11 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.

GAS Eagles
- Fumble (8 plays, 61 yards, 3:47 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 11
(4:47 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 27 for 16 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 27
(4:40 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 27 for no gain.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 27
(4:10 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 38 for 11 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 38
(3:30 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 40 for 2 yards.
+14 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 40
(2:55 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to CC 46 for 14 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 46
(2:20 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to CC 36 for 10 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36
(1:40 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to CC 28 for 8 yards.
No Gain
2 & 2 - GAS 28
(1:00 - 3rd) 15-J.King to CC 28 FUMBLES (52-C.Brewer). 52-C.Brewer to CC 28 for no gain.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28
(0:25 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 33 for 5 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 33
(0:19 - 3rd) 28-J.Hairston to CC 32 for -1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 32
(15:00 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
Punt
4 & 6 - CSTCAR 32
(15:00 - 4th) 37-M.Prosser punts 28 yards from CC 32 out of bounds at the GSO 40. Team penalty on GSO Offside 5 yards enforced at CC 32. No Play.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (8 plays, 13 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 37
(14:55 - 4th) 28-J.Hairston to CC 40 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40
(14:49 - 4th) 28-J.Hairston to CC 42 for 2 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 42
(14:15 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 49 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 49
(13:35 - 4th) 28-J.Hairston to GSO 50 for 1 yard.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 50
(13:05 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter to GSO 47 for 3 yards. Penalty on CC 63-T.Carter Holding 10 yards enforced at GSO 50. No Play.
Sack
1 & 20 - CSTCAR 40
(12:25 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter sacked at CC 35 for -5 yards (7-L.Ecton).
+8 YD
2 & 25 - CSTCAR 35
(11:55 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to CC 43 for 8 yards.
+7 YD
3 & 17 - CSTCAR 43
(11:15 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to CC 50 for 7 yards.
Punt
4 & 10 - CSTCAR 50
(11:15 - 4th) 37-M.Prosser punts 50 yards from CC 50 to GSO End Zone. touchback. Penalty on GSO 94-C.Wright Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GSO 50. No Play.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- FG (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35
(10:00 - 4th) 28-J.Hairston to GSO 33 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 33
(9:45 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter to GSO 32 for 1 yard.
+4 YD
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 32
(9:05 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to GSO 28 for 4 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 28
(8:25 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi 45 yards Field Goal is Good.

GAS Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:35 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 62 yards from CC 35. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 28 for 25 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 28
(7:33 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 33 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 33
(7:27 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 38 for 5 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 38
(6:45 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 42 for 4 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 42
(6:15 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 41 for -1 yard.
+2 YD
3 & 7 - GAS 41
(5:45 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 43 for 2 yards.
Punt
4 & 5 - GAS 43
(5:10 - 4th) 98-A.Beck punts 48 yards from GSO 43 to CC 9 fair catch by 19-K.Tyler.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 9
(4:25 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 10 for 1 yard.
Sack
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 10
(4:15 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter sacked at CC 6 for -4 yards (98-D.Springer).
-3 YD
3 & 13 - CSTCAR 6
(3:30 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter to CC 3 for -3 yards.
Punt
4 & 16 - CSTCAR 3
(2:45 - 4th) 37-M.Prosser punts 47 yards from CC 3. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 49 for -1 yard.

GAS Eagles
- Missed FG (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
-5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 49
(2:41 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 44 for -5 yards.
-3 YD
2 & 15 - GAS 44
(2:33 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 41 for -3 yards.
Penalty
3 & 18 - GAS 41
(2:00 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Penalty on CC 10-G.McCall Pass interference 16 yards enforced at GSO 41. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 43
(1:50 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to CC 39 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 39
(1:45 - 4th) 15-J.King to CC 37 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 37
(1:05 - 4th) 15-J.King to CC 36 for 1 yard.
No Good
4 & 3 - GAS 36
(0:25 - 4th) 16-T.Bass 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers

Result Play
-5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36
(0:15 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter kneels at CC 31 for -5 yards.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- TD (6 plays, 25 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(0:09 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter to GSO 18 for 7 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 18
( - 5) 28-J.Hairston to GSO 9 for 9 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 9 - CSTCAR 9
( - 5) 12-B.Carpenter to GSO 2 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 2
( - 5) 28-J.Hairston to GSO 1 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 1
( - 5) 28-J.Hairston to GSO 1 for no gain.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 1
( - 5) 12-B.Carpenter runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
( - 5) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.

GAS Eagles
- End of Quarter (4 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
( - 5) 15-J.King to CC 22 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 22
( - 5) 15-J.King to CC 20 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 5 - GAS 20
( - 5) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 12-W.Kennedy.
+20 YD
4 & 5 - GAS 20
( - 5) 1-S.Werts complete to 23-M.Michaud. 23-M.Michaud runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
( - 5) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.

GAS Eagles
- TD (1 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+25 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
( - 5) 1-S.Werts complete to 23-M.Michaud. 23-M.Michaud runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
( - 6) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- End of Quarter (7 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
( - 6) 12-B.Carpenter to GSO 21 for 4 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 21
( - 6) 12-B.Carpenter to GSO 23 for -2 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 23
( - 6) 12-B.Carpenter to GSO 18 for 5 yards.
+4 YD
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 18
( - 6) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to GSO 14 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 14
( - 6) 28-J.Hairston to GSO 10 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 10
( - 6) 28-J.Hairston to GSO 8 for 2 yards.
+8 YD
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 8
( - 6) 1-C.Marable runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
( - 6) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- FG (6 plays, 17 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
( - 6) 28-J.Hairston to GSO 25 for no gain.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
( - 7) 1-C.Marable to GSO 16 for 9 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 16
( - 7) 28-J.Hairston to GSO 14 for 2 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 14
( - 7) 1-C.Marable to GSO 12 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 12
( - 7) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Marable.
+4 YD
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 12
( - 7) 12-B.Carpenter scrambles to GSO 8 for 4 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - CSTCAR 8
( - 7) 29-M.Biscardi 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

GAS Eagles
- End of Game (4 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
( - 7) 12-W.Kennedy to CC 21 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 21
( - 7) 15-J.King to CC 17 for 4 yards.
+14 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 17
( - 7) 15-J.King to CC 3 for 14 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - GAS 3
( - 7) 12-W.Kennedy runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
Scoring Summary
3rd Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown
12-W.Kennedy runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
27
30
Field Goal
29-M.Biscardi 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
27
24
2nd Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
24
Touchdown
1-C.Marable runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
25
yds
pos
23
24
Point After TD
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
24
Touchdown
1-S.Werts complete to 23-M.Michaud. 23-M.Michaud runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
17
23
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
17
Touchdown
1-S.Werts complete to 23-M.Michaud. 23-M.Michaud runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
17
16
Point After TD
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
10
Touchdown
12-B.Carpenter runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
16
10
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:35
29-M.Biscardi 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:04
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 7:10
12-W.Kennedy runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
7
9
Point After TD 14:54
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 15:00
12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:50
16-T.Bass 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 21
Rushing 7 18
Passing 4 3
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 5-16 4-12
4th Down Conv 3-3 2-2
Total Net Yards 219 365
Total Plays 61 74
Avg Gain 3.6 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 132 307
Rush Attempts 47 66
Avg Rush Yards 2.8 4.7
Net Yards Passing 87 58
Comp. - Att. 11-14 4-8
Yards Per Pass 6.2 7.3
Penalties - Yards 8-76 6-73
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-41.6 3-36.0
Return Yards 0 24
Punts - Returns 0-0 1--1
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-25
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234 OT OT2 OT3T
Chanticleers 3-4 070377327
Eagles 3-3 370077630
GAS -7, O/U 42.5
Allen E. Paulson Stadium Statesboro, Georgia
 87 PASS YDS 58
132 RUSH YDS 307
219 TOTAL YDS 365
Chanticleers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Eagles
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CSTCAR 25 4:05 9 36
1:50 CSTCAR 25 1:12 5 48
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:04 CSTCAR 25 3:40 6 7 Punt
0:14 GAS 40 0:00 1 -1 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:30 CSTCAR 42 1:25 3 4 Punt
7:15 CSTCAR 47 2:28 5 3 Punt
0:25 CSTCAR 28 0:06 3 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 CSTCAR 37 3:40 8 13 Punt
10:00 GAS 35 1:35 3 7 FG
4:25 CSTCAR 9 1:40 3 -6 Punt
0:15 CSTCAR 36 0:00 1 -5
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:09 GAS 25 0:09 6 25 TD
2OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 GAS 25 0:00 7 25 End of Quarter
3OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 GAS 25 0:00 6 17 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:15 GAS 7 6:50 12 60
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 GAS 25 7:09 11 69
2:42 GAS 29 2:11 6 36 FG Miss
0:14 GAS 41 0:00 1 -1
0:09 GAS 40 0:00 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 GAS 25 0:00 9 12 Punt
9:04 GAS 15 1:24 3 -1 Punt
4:47 GAS 11 3:47 8 61 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:35 GAS 28 2:25 5 15 Punt
2:41 GAS 49 2:16 6 15 FG Miss
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 CSTCAR 25 0:00 4 25 End of Quarter
2OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 CSTCAR 25 0:00 1 25 TD
3OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 CSTCAR 25 0:00 4 25 Game
