Marshall outlasts FAU in wild 4th quarter, 36-31
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) Brenden Knox scored the go-ahead touchdown with 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Marshall beat Florida Atlantic 36-31 on Friday night.
Knox finished with 23 carries for 220 yards and two touchdowns for the Thundering Herd (4-3, 2-1 Conference USA). His game-winning 17-yard TD run capped a 10-play, 77-yard drive and was the fourth lead change of the fourth quarter.
Marshall failed to convert the two-point attempt after Knox's TD, but on the next play from scrimmage the Herd's Steven Gilmore intercepted Chris Robison's pass to secure the victory.
Robison scored on a 1-yard keeper to give the Owls (4-3, 2-1) a 24-22 lead with 10:09 left in the game. Less than a minute later, Isaiah Green's 60-yard TD pass to Willie Johnson put Marshall ahead 30-24. Marshall failed on the two-point conversion and FAU took the lead on Malcolm Davidson's 2-yard TD run with 3:36 left.
Robison passed for 369 yards.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- FG (9 plays, 63 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 58 yards from FAU 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 24 for 17 yards (58-E.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 24(15:00 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Levias. Penalty on FAU 26-C.Tooley Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 24. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(14:55 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to MSH 45 for 6 yards (36-A.Leroy24-Z.Gilbert).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MRSHL 45(14:49 - 1st) 17-I.Green to MSH 44 for -1 yard (5-A.Ross). Penalty on FAU 5-A.Ross Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at MSH 44.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41(14:16 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox to FAU 39 for 2 yards (19-C.Brice).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 39(13:56 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to FAU 36 for 3 yards (42-W.Davis19-C.Brice).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - MRSHL 36(13:21 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines. Penalty on FAU 15-M.Dotson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FAU 36. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(12:39 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Richardson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 21(12:33 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Levias.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - MRSHL 21(12:27 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to FAU 13 for 8 yards (36-A.Leroy24-Z.Gilbert).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - MRSHL 13(12:23 - 1st) 16-J.Rohrwasser 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
FAU
Owls
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:44 - 1st) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 40 yards from MSH 35 to FAU 25 fair catch by 15-M.Dotson.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(11:38 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to FAU 33 for 8 yards (34-S.Gilmore).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - FAU 33(11:38 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 43 for 10 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 43(11:20 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine pushed ob at FAU 48 for 5 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - FAU 48(11:02 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to MSH 36 for 16 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 36(10:39 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell. Penalty on MSH 34-S.Gilmore Pass interference 14 yards enforced at MSH 36. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 22(10:19 - 1st) 2-C.Robison to MSH 23 for -1 yard (33-S.Burton31-O.Cobb).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 11 - FAU 23(10:13 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison to MSH 1 for 22 yards (5-K.Merrell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - FAU 1(9:42 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to MSH 1 for no gain (32-T.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - FAU 1(9:30 - 1st) 2-C.Robison runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:11 - 1st) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:03 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(9:03 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox to MSH 29 for 4 yards (27-D.Brown).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 29(9:03 - 1st) 17-I.Green sacked at MSH 22 for -7 yards (45-T.Bonner).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 13 - MRSHL 22(8:24 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 26 for 4 yards (13-L.McCarthy).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - MRSHL 26(7:37 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 39 yards from MSH 26 to FAU 35 fair catch by 15-M.Dotson.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 35(6:58 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 35(6:50 - 1st) 2-C.Robison to FAU 32 for -3 yards (94-C.Hames).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 13 - FAU 32(6:42 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to FAU 49 for 17 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 49(6:11 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FAU 49(5:56 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FAU 49(5:49 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - FAU 49(5:44 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 41 yards from FAU 49. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 22 for 12 yards (46-R.Mungin).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22(5:34 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to MSH 40 for 18 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(5:22 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to MSH 40 for no gain (19-C.Brice7-R.Smith).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 40(5:01 - 1st) 17-I.Green sacked at MSH 32 for -8 yards (19-C.Brice).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 18 - MRSHL 32(4:26 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 36 for 4 yards (26-C.Tooley36-A.Leroy).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - MRSHL 36(3:42 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 20 yards from MSH 36 to the FAU 44 downed by 43-R.LeFevre.
FAU
Owls
- TD (3 plays, 56 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - FAU 44(3:11 - 1st) 2-C.Robison sacked at FAU 38 for -6 yards (99-J.Edwards4-T.Beckett).
|
+61 YD
|
2 & 16 - FAU 38(2:59 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine to MSH 1 for 61 yards (32-T.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - FAU 1(2:24 - 1st) 3-L.McCammon runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:04 - 1st) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:59 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(1:59 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Levias. Penalty on FAU 26-C.Tooley Pass interference 13 yards enforced at MSH 25. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38(1:59 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 41 for 3 yards (19-C.Brice).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 41(1:53 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Levias.
|
+59 YD
|
3 & 7 - MRSHL 41(1:19 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:14 - 1st) 16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:02 - 1st) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(1:02 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 26 for 1 yard (9-F.Silva4-T.Beckett).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - FAU 26(1:02 - 1st) 2-C.Robison to FAU 25 for -1 yard (4-T.Beckett).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - FAU 25(0:39 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 20-M.Davidson. 20-M.Davidson to FAU 32 for 7 yards (31-O.Cobb).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - FAU 32(0:07 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 45 yards from FAU 32 to MSH 23 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23(15:00 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 23(14:52 - 2nd) 17-I.Green to MSH 23 for no gain (45-T.Bonner42-W.Davis).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - MRSHL 23(14:45 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 31 for 8 yards (15-M.Dotson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - MRSHL 31(13:59 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 50 yards from MSH 31 to FAU 19 fair catch by 87-D.Cousart.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 19(13:17 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 19(13:09 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 17 for -2 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - FAU 17(13:01 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison scrambles runs ob at FAU 17 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - FAU 17(12:27 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 44 yards from FAU 17 to the MSH 39 downed by 14-M.Vigille.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(11:40 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to MSH 44 for 5 yards (91-N.Jefferson19-C.Brice).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 44(11:30 - 2nd) 11-X.Gaines runs ob at MSH 50 for 6 yards. Penalty on MSH 79-J.Ball Holding 10 yards enforced at MSH 45.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - MRSHL 35(10:55 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 14 - MRSHL 35(10:28 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to MSH 34 for -1 yard (36-A.Leroy).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - MRSHL 34(10:20 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 48 yards from MSH 34 to the FAU 18 downed by 21-M.Abraham.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 18(9:47 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 19 for 1 yard (31-O.Cobb).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - FAU 19(9:35 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine.
|
+34 YD
|
3 & 9 - FAU 19(9:05 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to MSH 47 for 34 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - FAU 47(9:00 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison sacked at FAU 42 for -11 yards (56-K.Cumberlander).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 21 - FAU 42(8:34 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison scrambles to FAU 46 for 4 yards (92-R.Croom).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - FAU 46(7:47 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 20-M.Davidson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - FAU 46(7:01 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 34 yards from FAU 46 to MSH 20 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Interception (3 plays, 54 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(6:56 - 2nd) 17-I.Green to MSH 16 for -4 yards (55-D.Horton).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - MRSHL 16(6:48 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to MSH 19 for 3 yards (7-R.Smith19-C.Brice).
|
Int
|
3 & 11 - MRSHL 19(6:08 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines INTERCEPTED by 36-A.Leroy at MSH 29. 36-A.Leroy to MSH 26 for 3 yards (11-X.Gaines).
FAU
Owls
- FG (5 plays, 12 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 26(5:27 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti to MSH 23 for 3 yards (94-C.Hames).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - FAU 23(5:18 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti to MSH 16 for 7 yards (9-F.Silva).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 16(4:53 - 2nd) 6-N.Tronti to MSH 17 for -1 yard (8-B.Drayton).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - FAU 17(4:31 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to MSH 14 for 3 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - FAU 14(3:48 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - FAU 14(3:17 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (9 plays, 93 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:09 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas kicks 59 yards from FAU 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 20 for 14 yards. Penalty on MSH 71-T.Adams Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 20.
|
Kickoff
|(3:04 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas kicks 58 yards from FAU 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 7 for no gain. Penalty on MSH 5-S.Evans Invalid fair catch signal 0 yards enforced at MSH 7.
|
+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 7(3:04 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox pushed ob at FAU 50 for 43 yards (32-T.Young).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 50(2:59 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to FAU 46 for 4 yards (23-J.Pierre).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 46(2:31 - 2nd) 17-I.Green to FAU 43 for 3 yards (23-J.Pierre).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 43(2:02 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to FAU 40 for 3 yards (9-Q.Hafiz27-D.Brown).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(1:23 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson. Penalty on FAU 45-T.Bonner Offside 5 yards enforced at FAU 40. No Play.
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 5 - MRSHL 35(1:05 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to FAU 4 for 31 yards (5-A.Ross19-C.Brice).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - MRSHL 4(0:58 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to FAU 1 for 3 yards (5-A.Ross). Team penalty on FAU 12 players declined.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MRSHL 1(0:32 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to FAU 1 for no gain (7-R.Smith).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 1(0:26 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:20 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
FAU
Owls
- Downs (9 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:08 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to FAU 36 for 11 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 36(15:00 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 36 for no gain (44-D.Hodge8-B.Drayton).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 36(14:42 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to FAU 50 for 14 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 50(14:13 - 3rd) 3-L.McCammon to MSH 44 for 6 yards (31-O.Cobb).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - FAU 44(13:51 - 3rd) 3-L.McCammon to MSH 27 for 17 yards (8-B.Drayton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 27(13:35 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - FAU 27(13:14 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison sacked at MSH 32 for -5 yards (32-T.Brown).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 15 - FAU 32(13:07 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to MSH 23 for 9 yards (31-O.Cobb).
|
Sack
|
4 & 6 - FAU 23(12:26 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison sacked at MSH 30 for -7 yards (94-C.Hames).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- FG (11 plays, 62 yards, 4:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 30(11:45 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 34 for 4 yards (23-J.Pierre27-D.Brown).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 34(11:37 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 83-D.Miller. 83-D.Miller to MSH 47 FUMBLES (36-A.Leroy). 1-W.Johnson to MSH 47 for no gain.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47(11:10 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 43 FUMBLES (23-J.Pierre). 11-X.Gaines to MSH 43 for no gain (11-X.Gaines).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 14 - MRSHL 43(10:26 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox pushed ob at FAU 36 for 21 yards (23-J.Pierre).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 36(9:50 - 3rd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 36(9:17 - 3rd) 17-I.Green runs ob at FAU 26 for 10 yards.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26(9:05 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox pushed ob at FAU 5 for 21 yards (26-C.Tooley).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - MRSHL 5(8:35 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to FAU 1 FUMBLES (24-Z.Gilbert). 55-A.Mollette to FAU 1 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MRSHL 1(7:53 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to FAU 1 for no gain (19-C.Brice7-R.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 1(7:17 - 3rd) Penalty on MSH 17-I.Green Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at FAU 1. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 15 - MRSHL 15(7:17 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to FAU 8 for 7 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - MRSHL 8(6:50 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
FAU
Owls
- Downs (8 plays, 32 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:15 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 49 yards from MSH 35. 47-L.Peterson to FAU 32 for 16 yards (23-K.McDaniel).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 32(6:15 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FAU 32(6:10 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 10 - FAU 32(5:57 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to MSH 45 for 23 yards (31-O.Cobb).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 45(5:53 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to MSH 29 for 16 yards (8-B.Drayton). Penalty on FAU 73-B.Walton Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MSH 45. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - FAU 50(5:34 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - FAU 50(5:12 - 3rd) 3-L.McCammon to MSH 41 for 9 yards (21-M.Abraham31-O.Cobb).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - FAU 41(5:06 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti to MSH 36 for 5 yards (33-S.Burton).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - FAU 36(4:18 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to MSH 36 for no gain (9-F.Silva8-B.Drayton).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 36(3:30 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 38 for 2 yards (55-D.Horton7-R.Smith).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 38(3:22 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to MSH 40 for 2 yards (23-J.Pierre).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 40(2:53 - 3rd) 17-I.Green scrambles to MSH 43 for 3 yards (11-R.Ellis13-L.McCarthy).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MRSHL 43(2:10 - 3rd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 53 yards from MSH 43 to the FAU 4 downed by 34-S.Gilmore.
FAU
Owls
- Safety (2 plays, 16 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 4(1:40 - 3rd) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 6 for 2 yards (31-O.Cobb9-T.Keaton).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - FAU 6(1:28 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison sacked at FAU End Zone for -6 yards to FAU End Zone for no gain safety. Penalty on FAU 62-L.McLeod Chop block declined. (32-T.Brown).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:58 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball kicks 44 yards from FAU 20 to the MSH 36 downed by 9-T.Keaton.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 36(0:52 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to MSH 39 for 3 yards (45-T.Bonner).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 39(0:49 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to MSH 41 for 2 yards (19-C.Brice).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - MRSHL 41(0:15 - 3rd) 17-I.Green scrambles to MSH 44 for 3 yards (24-Z.Gilbert91-N.Jefferson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - MRSHL 44(15:00 - 4th) 43-R.LeFevre punts 47 yards from MSH 44 to the FAU 9 downed by 34-S.Gilmore.
FAU
Owls
- TD (12 plays, 76 yards, 4:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 9(14:18 - 4th) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 9(14:04 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 17 for 8 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - FAU 17(13:56 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant pushed ob at FAU 27 for 10 yards (33-S.Burton).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 27(13:24 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 38 for 11 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 38(13:06 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to MSH 48 for 14 yards (31-O.Cobb).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 48(12:43 - 4th) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison. Penalty on MSH 34-S.Gilmore Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 48. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 33(12:16 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 83-J.Brunson. 83-J.Brunson to MSH 23 for 10 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 23(12:07 - 4th) 3-L.McCammon to MSH 20 for 3 yards (31-O.Cobb).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - FAU 20(11:47 - 4th) 2-C.Robison sacked at MSH 23 for -3 yards (8-B.Drayton).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - FAU 23(11:26 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson to MSH 1 for 22 yards (31-O.Cobb33-S.Burton).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - FAU 1(10:32 - 4th) 2-C.Robison runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 3(10:20 - 4th) Penalty on FAU 53-D.Noel Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSH 3. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(10:09 - 4th) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:09 - 4th) 44-V.Rivas kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(10:09 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Miller.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 25(10:09 - 4th) 17-I.Green complete to 10-T.Richardson. 10-T.Richardson to MSH 40 for 15 yards (15-M.Dotson).
|
+60 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(10:00 - 4th) 17-I.Green complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(9:25 - 4th) 17-I.Green complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to FAU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:15 - 4th) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(9:15 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison runs ob at FAU 37 for 12 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 37(9:15 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 39 for 2 yards (8-B.Drayton94-C.Hames).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FAU 39(8:53 - 4th) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - FAU 39(8:18 - 4th) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Antoine.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 8 - FAU 39(8:11 - 4th) Penalty on FAU 35-J.Helm False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 39. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - FAU 34(8:03 - 4th) 42-M.Hayball punts 45 yards from FAU 34 to MSH 21 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(8:03 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 25 for 4 yards (19-C.Brice).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 25(7:55 - 4th) 17-I.Green to MSH 25 for no gain (23-J.Pierre).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 25(7:14 - 4th) 17-I.Green scrambles runs ob at MSH 29 for 4 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - MRSHL 29(6:28 - 4th) 43-R.LeFevre punts 42 yards from MSH 29. 87-D.Cousart to FAU 31 for 2 yards (34-S.Gilmore21-M.Abraham).
FAU
Owls
- TD (8 plays, 96 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 31(5:50 - 4th) 2-C.Robison incomplete.
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 31(5:42 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell runs ob at MSH 42 for 27 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FAU 31(5:35 - 4th) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 10 - FAU 31(5:35 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to FAU 49 for 18 yards.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 49(5:15 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell pushed ob at MSH 27 for 24 yards (81-J.Merrell).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - FAU 27(5:03 - 4th) 2-C.Robison sacked at MSH 37 for -10 yards (31-O.Cobb).
|
+35 YD
|
2 & 20 - FAU 37(4:31 - 4th) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to MSH 2 for 35 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - FAU 2(3:55 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:42 - 4th) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (11 plays, 77 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:39 - 4th) 44-V.Rivas kicks 58 yards from FAU 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 23 for 16 yards (44-A.McNeal).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23(3:39 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 24 for 1 yard (36-A.Leroy45-T.Bonner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 24(3:34 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 9 - MRSHL 24(3:04 - 4th) 17-I.Green complete to 14-C.Gammage. 14-C.Gammage to MSH 41 for 17 yards (24-Z.Gilbert7-R.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41(2:58 - 4th) 17-I.Green to MSH 41 for no gain (33-D.Belvin).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 41(2:36 - 4th) 17-I.Green complete to 83-D.Miller. 83-D.Miller to FAU 50 for 9 yards (7-R.Smith36-A.Leroy).
|
+30 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 50(2:04 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to FAU 20 for 30 yards (15-M.Dotson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(1:40 - 4th) Penalty on MSH 79-J.Ball Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FAU 20. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(1:40 - 4th) 20-B.Knox pushed ob at FAU 25 for 10 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(1:25 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to FAU 21 for 4 yards (15-M.Dotson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 21(1:18 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to FAU 17 for 4 yards (36-A.Leroy11-R.Ellis).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 2 - MRSHL 17(0:47 - 4th) 20-B.Knox runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|(0:42 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines. Penalty on FAU 15-M.Dotson Pass interference 2 yards enforced at FAU 3. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|(0:36 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to FAU 1 for no gain (36-A.Leroy24-Z.Gilbert).
FAU
Owls
- Interception (1 plays, 13 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:36 - 4th) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 47 yards from MSH 35. 15-M.Dotson pushed ob at FAU 33 for 15 yards (24-E.Neal).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - FAU 33(0:36 - 4th) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell INTERCEPTED by 34-S.Gilmore at MSH 46. 34-S.Gilmore to MSH 46 for no gain (85-J.Mitchell).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(0:31 - 4th) 17-I.Green kneels at MSH 45 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|22
|Rushing
|10
|4
|Passing
|5
|16
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|443
|376
|Total Plays
|68
|75
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|254
|57
|Rush Attempts
|44
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|1.6
|Net Yards Passing
|189
|319
|Comp. - Att.
|15-24
|21-39
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-68
|9-90
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-42.7
|5-41.8
|Return Yards
|45
|56
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-33
|3-51
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-3
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|189
|PASS YDS
|319
|
|
|254
|RUSH YDS
|57
|
|
|443
|TOTAL YDS
|376
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
