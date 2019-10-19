|
|
|LAMON
|APLST
Thomas, No. 24 Appalachian State roll past La.-Monroe 52-7
BOONE, N.C. (AP) Zac Thomas threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score and No. 24 Appalachian State beat Louisiana-Monroe 52-7 on Saturday for the Mountaineers' first victory as a Top 25 team.
Darrynton Evans added 177 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns to help Appalachian State extend the nation's third-longest winning streak to 12 games. Only Clemson (22) and Ohio State (13) have longer active streaks.
The Mountaineers limited Louisiana-Monroe's Caleb Evans to 75 yards passing and had two interceptions.
Appalachian State (6-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) entered the game as one of 12 unbeaten FBS teams in the country, and rattled off 31 straight points in the first half after spotting the Warhawks a 7-0 lead. The win helped avenge a 52-45 loss to Louisiana-Monroe in 2017.
This is Appalachian State's second stint in the Top 25 in two years. A year ago, they broke into the Top 25, but it only lasted five days before a 34-14 loss at Georgia Southern.
Appalachian State coach Eli Drinkwitz reminded his team about those losses to Louisiana-Monroe and Georgia Southern all week.
''This is what this day was all about, trying to make history and make a statement,'' Drinkwitz said.
The Mountaineers left no doubt about this one.
Evans got the Mountaineers going on a rain-soaked afternoon by breaking through big hole at the line of scrimmage and racing 59 yards for a touchdown to tie it at 7. Thomas connected on a 6-yard TD pass to Thomas Hennigan in the back of the end zone and scored on a sneak following a Josh Thomas' fumble recovery to make it 21-7 late in the first quarter.
Thomas did it all for the Mountaineers.
On one late first half possession he eluded two defenders and zig-zagged his way up the field for a 32-yard gain, juking defenders along the way. Then he found Collin Reed in the back of the end zone for a touchdown on a perfectly executed play-action fake.
''It's an accomplishment to be ranked, but you saw last year we got embarrassed by Georgia Southern,'' Thomas said. ''So it's good to get this win under us and still be ranked. I think it shows that we can put stuff behind us. All week long we preached not to let the news get too big for your head.''
Josh Johnson ran for 77 yards for Louisiana-Monroe (3-4, 2-1).
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Mountaineers came in as the highest-ranked Sun Belt Conference team in history and did nothing to hurt their ranking, beating a ULM team that was the only other unbeaten team in conference play.
THE TAKEAWAY
Louisiana-Monroe: The Warhawks took Florida State to overtime earlier this year, but struggled to get anything going on offense after marching 82 yards on 12 plays for a touchdown on the game's opening drive. Following that drive, they had just 89 yards and no points for the remainder of the first half.
Appalachian State: The Mountaineers offensive prowess has never been in doubt, but now the defense is looking strong, too. This marks the second straight week they've held an opponent to seven points. Last week they beat Louisiana-Lafayette 17-7, holding the Ragin Cajuns to 34 points below their season average. ''We stopped the run,'' Drinkwitz said after the initial touchdown drive. ''We were getting bled down the field in the run game, and our D-line wasn't very physical, nor our linebackers. We were out of some positions, and those guys just settled down and got used to the game speed.''
UP NEXT
Louisiana-Monroe hosts Arkansas State on Nov. 2.
Appalachian State travels to face South Alabama on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (13 plays, 82 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 62 yards from APP 35. 12-M.McCray to ULM 18 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 18(15:00 - 1st) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 18(14:55 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 88-T.Lamm. 88-T.Lamm to ULM 29 for 11 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 29(14:50 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 35 for 6 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - LAMON 35(14:43 - 1st) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Penalty on ULM 77-T.Ellison Holding 10 yards enforced at ULM 35. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 14 - LAMON 25(14:15 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 40 for 15 yards (40-L.Doublin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 40(14:05 - 1st) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Carter.
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 40(13:39 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to APP 31 for 29 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 31(13:34 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 25-K.White. 25-K.White runs ob at APP 16 for 15 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 16(13:15 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to APP 10 for 6 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAMON 10(12:52 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to APP 4 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - LAMON 4(12:19 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to APP 1 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LAMON 1(12:05 - 1st) 6-C.Evans to APP 1 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 1(11:44 - 1st) 25-K.White runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:13 - 1st) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:09 - 1st) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(11:09 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Sutton.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 25(11:09 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson pushed ob at APP 41 for 16 yards.
|
+59 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 41(11:04 - 1st) 3-D.Evans runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:39 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:28 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 61 yards from APP 35. 12-M.McCray to ULM 18 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 18(10:28 - 1st) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 18(10:23 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 22 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - LAMON 22(10:18 - 1st) Team penalty on ULM False start 5 yards enforced at ULM 22. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - LAMON 17(9:45 - 1st) 6-C.Evans scrambles to ULM 27 for 10 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - LAMON 27(9:35 - 1st) 37-J.Porter punts 49 yards from ULM 27 to APP 24 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (12 plays, 76 yards, 4:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 24(8:52 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans runs ob at APP 32 for 8 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - APLST 32(8:43 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 36 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 36(8:24 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Reed.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 36(8:08 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to ULM 47 for 17 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 47(7:59 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to ULM 33 for 14 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 33(7:33 - 1st) 26-M.Williams runs ob at ULM 16 for 17 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 16(7:08 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to ULM 10 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - APLST 10(6:51 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to ULM 10 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - APLST 10(6:34 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to ULM 5 for 5 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - APLST 5(5:52 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to ULM 6 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - APLST 6(5:26 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - APLST 6(4:56 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:50 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Fumble (4 plays, 36 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:46 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(4:46 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to ULM 29 for 4 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 29(4:46 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 47 for 18 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 47(4:18 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson runs ob at ULM 49 for 2 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAMON 49(3:45 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to APP 39 FUMBLES (95-G.Blackstock). 7-J.Thomas to ULM 24 for 37 yards.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (5 plays, 24 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 24(3:22 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to ULM 21 for 3 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 21(3:00 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to ULM 7 for 14 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - APLST 7(2:50 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to ULM 2 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - APLST 2(2:45 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to ULM 1 for 1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - APLST 1(2:35 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:26 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:19 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 63 yards from APP 35 out of bounds at the ULM 2.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(1:19 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 36 for 1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAMON 36(1:19 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to ULM 40 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LAMON 40(0:48 - 1st) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Jackson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - LAMON 40(0:10 - 1st) 37-J.Porter punts 45 yards from ULM 40 to APP 15 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
- FG (10 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 15(0:05 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 15(15:00 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to APP 17 for 2 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - APLST 17(14:55 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to APP 31 for 14 yards (1-T.Glass). Penalty on APP 13-K.Watson Holding 10 yards enforced at APP 31.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - APLST 21(14:28 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to APP 29 for 8 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 29(13:45 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 28 for -1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - APLST 28(13:30 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to APP 31 for 3 yards.
|
+54 YD
|
3 & 8 - APLST 31(12:50 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to ULM 15 for 54 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 15(12:25 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to ULM 10 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - APLST 10(12:00 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - APLST 10(11:40 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - APLST 10(11:20 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Interception (4 plays, 28 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:19 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 58 yards from APP 35. 12-M.McCray to ULM 22 for 15 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 22(11:14 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 2-M.Jackson. 2-M.Jackson to ULM 26 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 26(11:09 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 31 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 31(10:40 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans to ULM 33 for 2 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 33(10:12 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-S.Jolly at ULM 50. 3-S.Jolly to ULM 50 for no gain.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Fumble (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 50(9:45 - 2nd) 22-R.Anderson to ULM 49 FUMBLES (6-K.Swinney). 6-K.Swinney to ULM 49 for no gain.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (6 plays, 4 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 49(9:38 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans runs ob at ULM 40 for -9 yards. Penalty on ULM 78-B.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at ULM 49. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 20 - LAMON 39(9:30 - 2nd) Penalty on APP 24-A.Davis-Gaither Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ULM 39.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - LAMON 46(9:30 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to APP 45 for 1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAMON 45(9:20 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to APP 42 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 42(8:45 - 2nd) Team penalty on ULM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at APP 42. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LAMON 47(8:06 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - LAMON 47(7:42 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter punts 47 yards from APP 47 to APP End Zone. touchback.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (5 plays, 35 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 20(7:38 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 25 for 5 yards.
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 25(7:29 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to ULM 49 for 26 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 49(7:00 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans pushed ob at ULM 50 for -1 yard.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - APLST 50(6:30 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to APP 48 for -2 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 13 - APLST 48(6:00 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 26-M.Williams. 26-M.Williams to ULM 45 for 7 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - APLST 45(5:19 - 2nd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 45 yards from ULM 45 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 20(4:49 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 20(4:40 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 18 for -2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - LAMON 18(4:36 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Carter.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - LAMON 18(3:58 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter punts 51 yards from ULM 18. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 31 for no gain. Penalty on ULM 42-H.Smith Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at APP 31.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (9 plays, 67 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 36(3:51 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 47 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 47(3:40 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 88-H.Pearson.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 47(3:28 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to ULM 47 for 6 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - APLST 47(3:22 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan pushed ob at ULM 42 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 42(2:38 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton pushed ob at ULM 37 for 5 yards.
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 37(2:23 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas to ULM 5 for 32 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - APLST 5(1:51 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - APLST 5(1:36 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to ULM 1 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - APLST 1(1:36 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 87-C.Reed. 87-C.Reed runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:23 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:19 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 58 yards from APP 35. 14-P.Carter to ULM 22 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 22(1:19 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 22(1:12 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans to ULM 31 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 31(1:07 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Jackson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - LAMON 31(0:35 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter punts 49 yards from ULM 31 to APP 20 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Halftime (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 20(0:31 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 13-K.Watson. 13-K.Watson pushed ob at APP 34 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 34(0:23 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 34(0:16 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams runs ob at APP 40 for 6 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - APLST 40(0:09 - 2nd) Team penalty on APP False start 5 yards enforced at APP 40. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - APLST 35(0:03 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams runs ob at APP 45 for 10 yards.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 26 for 1 yard.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 26(15:00 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles runs ob at APP 33 for 7 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - APLST 33(14:26 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 36 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 36(13:59 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 37 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - APLST 37(13:27 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - APLST 37(12:53 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to ULM 49 for 14 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 49(12:46 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams to ULM 47 for 2 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 47(12:15 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams pushed ob at ULM 37 for 10 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 37(11:45 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans to ULM 19 for 18 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 19(11:09 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to ULM 18 for 1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 18(10:33 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams to ULM 15 for 3 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - APLST 15(9:56 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:16 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:06 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton kicks 60 yards from APP 35. 14-P.Carter to ULM 15 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 15(9:06 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to ULM 15 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 15(8:58 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 20 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAMON 20(8:28 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans to ULM 21 for 1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - LAMON 21(7:52 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter punts 42 yards from ULM 21 to APP 37 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Interception (1 plays, -8 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - APLST 37(7:12 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-J.Oliver at ULM 29. 3-J.Oliver to ULM 29 for no gain.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Interception (4 plays, 11 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 29(7:02 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to APP 42 for 29 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 42(6:53 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Carter.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 42(6:23 - 3rd) 5-J.Holmes to APP 43 for -1 yard.
|
Int
|
3 & 11 - LAMON 43(6:19 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 59-J.Fehr at APP 40. 59-J.Fehr to APP 40 for no gain.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 40(5:40 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams to APP 42 for 2 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 42(5:31 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson to ULM 44 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 44(4:55 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Watson.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 44(4:25 - 3rd) 22-R.Anderson pushed ob at ULM 43 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - APLST 43(4:17 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - APLST 43(3:38 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 40 yards from ULM 43 Downed at the ULM 3.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 3(3:30 - 3rd) 33-A.Vaughn to ULM 6 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 6(3:15 - 3rd) 33-A.Vaughn to ULM 7 for 1 yard.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - LAMON 7(2:48 - 3rd) 16-C.Suits sacked at ULM 3 for -4 yards (31-N.Hampton48-D.Taylor).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - LAMON 3(2:11 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter punts 42 yards from ULM 3. 5-T.Hennigan to ULM 31 for 14 yards.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (11 plays, 46 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 31(1:23 - 3rd) 22-R.Anderson to ULM 27 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 27(1:10 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to ULM 22 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - APLST 22(0:38 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams to ULM 19 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 19(15:00 - 4th) 14-M.Williams to ULM 19 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - APLST 19(14:32 - 4th) 26-M.Williams to ULM 16 for 3 yards. Penalty on ULM 5-K.Starks Offside 5 yards enforced at ULM 19. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 14(13:50 - 4th) 26-M.Williams to ULM 10 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - APLST 10(13:23 - 4th) 26-M.Williams to ULM 3 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - APLST 3(13:04 - 4th) 26-M.Williams to ULM 2 for 1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - APLST 2(12:43 - 4th) Penalty on ULM 10-T.Webster Unsportsmanlike conduct 1 yards enforced at ULM 2. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - APLST 1(12:43 - 4th) 26-M.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:27 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(12:21 - 4th) Penalty on ULM 34-J.Veasley Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at APP 35. No Play.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:21 - 4th) 91-C.Staton kicks 50 yards from APP 50 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(12:21 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 25(12:21 - 4th) 5-J.Holmes to ULM 26 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LAMON 26(12:15 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - LAMON 26(11:40 - 4th) 37-J.Porter punts 37 yards from ULM 26 Downed at the APP 37.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 37(11:33 - 4th) Penalty on APP 73-C.Garrison False start 5 yards enforced at APP 37. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - APLST 32(11:20 - 4th) 27-N.Clark to APP 35 for 3 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - APLST 35(11:20 - 4th) 27-N.Clark to APP 35 FUMBLES. 27-N.Clark to APP 33 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - APLST 33(10:49 - 4th) 7-J.Huesman incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - APLST 33(10:10 - 4th) 39-X.Subotsch punts 67 yards from APP 33 to ULM End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on ULM Holding 10 yards enforced at ULM 20.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 10(10:00 - 4th) 5-J.Holmes to ULM 10 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 10(9:30 - 4th) 16-C.Suits to ULM 17 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LAMON 17(9:00 - 4th) 16-C.Suits to ULM 17 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - LAMON 17(8:30 - 4th) 47-C.Walker punts 41 yards from ULM 17 to APP 42 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 42(7:41 - 4th) 45-G.Montgomery to APP 44 for 2 yards.
|
+56 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 44(7:41 - 4th) 7-J.Huesman complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:30 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:56 - 4th) 91-C.Staton kicks 63 yards from APP 35 to ULM 2 fair catch by 14-P.Carter.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(6:56 - 4th) 16-C.Suits complete to 2-M.Jackson. 2-M.Jackson to ULM 23 for -2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - LAMON 23(6:21 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - LAMON 23(6:14 - 4th) 16-C.Suits incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Darling.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - LAMON 23(6:05 - 4th) 47-C.Walker punts 35 yards from ULM 23 Downed at the APP 42.
APLST
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 42(5:50 - 4th) 27-N.Clark to APP 45 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 45(5:10 - 4th) 27-N.Clark to ULM 49 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - APLST 49(5:10 - 4th) 27-N.Clark to ULM 46 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 46(4:41 - 4th) 45-G.Montgomery to ULM 44 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 44(3:49 - 4th) 7-J.Huesman to ULM 47 FUMBLES. 7-J.Huesman to ULM 43 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - APLST 43(3:05 - 4th) 45-G.Montgomery to ULM 38 for 5 yards.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - APLST 38(2:08 - 4th) Penalty on ULM 74-E.Henry False start 5 yards enforced at ULM 38. No Play.
|
Punt
|
1 & 10 - APLST 33(1:19 - 4th) 39-X.Subotsch punts 31 yards from ULM 33 Downed at the ULM 2.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|29
|Rushing
|4
|14
|Passing
|4
|12
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|13-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|211
|572
|Total Plays
|56
|84
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|302
|Rush Attempts
|29
|52
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|5.8
|Net Yards Passing
|100
|270
|Comp. - Att.
|11-27
|19-32
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|8.4
|Penalties - Yards
|9-66
|5-34
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|10-43.8
|4-48.3
|Return Yards
|69
|14
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-69
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|100
|PASS YDS
|270
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|302
|
|
|211
|TOTAL YDS
|572
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
