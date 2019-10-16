|
|
|SALA
|TROY
Troy tops South Alabama 37-13 in Battle for the Belt
TROY, Ala. (AP) Kaleb Barker connected with receiver Kaylon Geiger for two touchdowns and Troy beat in-state rival South Alabama 37-13 on Wednesday night in the Battle for the Belt.
Will Sunderland made it 30-13 with an easy interception, returning it 27 yards early in the fourth quarter for Troy's second interception. Freshman Trevon Woolfolk sealed it on a 4-yard run for his first career touchdown.
Barker, who left the game at Missouri in the second quarter after a late hit, threw for 194 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Troy (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt). He entered ranked ninth in the nation averaging 295.2 passing yards. Geiger caught four passes for 29 yards and DK Billingsley rushed for 100 yards.
Troy has held its last four opponents to a combined 22 points in the second half.
South Alabama (1-6, 0-3), which has lost its last five games, faces No. 24 Appalachian State next weekend. Cephus Johnson had 183 yards passing with two interceptions. Tra Minter rushed for 86 yards.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
TROY
Trojans
- FG (11 plays, 58 yards, 4:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 28 for 28 yards (1-D.Flenord).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 28(15:00 - 1st) 7-K.Barker scrambles to TRY 38 for 10 yards (18-K.Johnson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 38(14:52 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 45 for 7 yards (4-R.Cole).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TROY 45(14:38 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 45 for no gain (49-J.Beaton18-K.Johnson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - TROY 45(14:19 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 49 for 4 yards (33-K.Gallmon3-A.DeShazor).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 49(13:48 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd pushed ob at SAB 37 for 14 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 37(13:15 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to SAB 25 for 12 yards (33-K.Gallmon4-R.Cole).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(12:56 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to SAB 27 for -2 yards (42-J.Littles).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 12 - TROY 27(12:40 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark pushed ob at SAB 12 for 15 yards (5-T.Young).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 12(12:05 - 1st) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to SAB 7 for 5 yards (99-J.Whatley48-G.Johnson).
|
-7 YD
|
2 & 5 - TROY 7(11:52 - 1st) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to SAB 14 for -7 yards (18-K.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TROY 14(11:22 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - TROY 14(10:47 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
SALA
Jaguars
- FG (11 plays, 53 yards, 4:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:42 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 53 yards from TRY 35. 5-T.Minter to SAB 41 for 29 yards (16-J.Dunmore).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 41(10:38 - 1st) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 41(10:31 - 1st) 2-C.Johnson complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 45 for 4 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - SALA 45(10:23 - 1st) 2-C.Johnson complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to TRY 41 for 14 yards (8-T.Harris).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 41(9:50 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to TRY 34 for 7 yards (94-T.Sailo).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - SALA 34(9:36 - 1st) Penalty on SAB 73-H.Merchant False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 34. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 39(8:55 - 1st) 2-C.Johnson complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to TRY 23 for 16 yards (9-J.McDowell11-O.Fletcher).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 23(8:38 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to TRY 15 for 8 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - SALA 15(8:21 - 1st) 5-T.Minter to TRY 10 for 5 yards (20-J.Hayes).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 10(8:03 - 1st) 15-K.Baker to TRY 1 for 9 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SALA 1(7:30 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to TRY 1 for no gain (30-J.Hines20-J.Hayes).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SALA 1(6:53 - 1st) 2-C.Johnson to TRY 1 for no gain (2-C.Martial94-T.Sailo).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - SALA 1(6:05 - 1st) 97-F.Onate 17 yards Field Goal is Good.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (15 plays, 70 yards, 4:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:20 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(5:15 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 29 for 4 yards (4-R.Cole).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 29(5:15 - 1st) 7-K.Barker scrambles to TRY 34 for 5 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 34(4:51 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 36 for 2 yards (4-R.Cole18-K.Johnson).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 36(4:28 - 1st) 7-K.Barker scrambles runs ob at TRY 44 for 8 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - TROY 44(4:04 - 1st) Penalty on TRY 6-K.McClain False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 44. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TROY 39(3:34 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 45 for 6 yards (4-R.Cole5-T.Young).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 45(3:11 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to TRY 47 for 2 yards (18-K.Johnson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 47(2:49 - 1st) 33-T.Woolfolk to SAB 49 for 4 yards (7-C.Henderson48-G.Johnson).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 49(2:21 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd pushed ob at SAB 30 for 19 yards (13-D.Daniels).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 30(1:51 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs ob at SAB 19 for 11 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 19(1:38 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to SAB 11 for 8 yards (5-T.Young46-N.Mobley).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - TROY 11(1:13 - 1st) 33-T.Woolfolk to SAB 3 for 8 yards (4-R.Cole33-K.Gallmon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 3 - TROY 3(0:53 - 1st) 33-T.Woolfolk to SAB 3 for no gain (4-R.Cole13-D.Daniels).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TROY 3(0:37 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to SAB 1 for 2 yards (13-D.Daniels4-R.Cole).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 1(15:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:22 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Downs (19 plays, 52 yards, 6:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:17 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(14:17 - 2nd) 2-C.Johnson complete to 5-T.Minter. 5-T.Minter to SAB 28 for 3 yards (10-W.Sunderland).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 28(14:17 - 2nd) 2-C.Johnson complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 35 for 7 yards (32-S.Spralling).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 35(13:46 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 41 for 6 yards (5-W.Choloh).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - SALA 41(13:30 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 45 for 4 yards (2-C.Martial5-W.Choloh).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 45(13:14 - 2nd) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Flenord.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 45(12:50 - 2nd) 2-C.Johnson complete to 7-T.Hamilton. 7-T.Hamilton to SAB 49 for 4 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - SALA 49(12:41 - 2nd) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne. Penalty on TRY 9-J.McDowell Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SAB 49. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 36(12:07 - 2nd) 2-C.Johnson complete to 1-D.Flenord. 1-D.Flenord to TRY 35 for 1 yard (3-J.Whisenhunt).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - SALA 35(11:58 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to TRY 25 for 10 yards (12-M.Tyus).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(11:32 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to TRY 25 for no gain (5-W.Choloh2-C.Martial).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SALA 25(11:13 - 2nd) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - SALA 25(10:34 - 2nd) Penalty on SAB 65-J.McCulloch False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 25. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 15 - SALA 30(10:28 - 2nd) 2-C.Johnson sacked at TRY 35 for -5 yards (48-M.Webb).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 20 - SALA 35(10:28 - 2nd) 97-F.Onate 51 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on TRY 94-T.Sailo Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 35. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 20(9:45 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to TRY 17 for 3 yards (30-J.Hines90-E.Griffin).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 17(9:37 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to TRY 3 for 14 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt19-D.Pettus).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - SALA 3(9:28 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to TRY 1 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial12-M.Tyus).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SALA 1(8:51 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to TRY 1 for no gain (90-E.Griffin94-T.Sailo).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SALA 1(8:31 - 2nd) 2-C.Johnson to TRY 3 for -2 yards (5-W.Choloh).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - SALA 3(7:49 - 2nd) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
TROY
Trojans
- Fumble (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 3(7:05 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 3(7:01 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 8 for 5 yards (4-R.Cole).
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 5 - TROY 8(6:54 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker to TRY 5 FUMBLES. 3-A.DeShazor to TRY 3 for no gain.
TROY
Trojans
- Interception (5 plays, -5 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:07 - 2nd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35. 2-R.Todd to TRY 27 for 27 yards (23-T.Brown).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 27(6:07 - 2nd) 1-K.Geiger to TRY 32 for 5 yards (18-K.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TROY 32(6:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker to TRY 32 for no gain (1-J.Thompson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - TROY 32(5:36 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker scrambles to TRY 36 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - TROY 36(5:00 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 39 for 3 yards (74-S.Brown13-D.Daniels).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - TROY 39(4:15 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore INTERCEPTED by 28-T.Reed at SAB 22. 28-T.Reed to SAB 22 for no gain.
SALA
Jaguars
- Interception (2 plays, 27 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 22(4:01 - 2nd) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - SALA 22(3:52 - 2nd) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Flenord INTERCEPTED by 10-W.Sunderland at TRY 43. 10-W.Sunderland to TRY 49 for 6 yards (15-K.Baker).
TROY
Trojans
- FG (6 plays, 46 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 49(3:48 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to SAB 32 for 19 yards (13-D.Daniels).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 32(3:32 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to SAB 23 for 9 yards (13-D.Daniels).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 1 - TROY 23(3:19 - 2nd) 6-K.McClain complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to SAB 5 for 18 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 5 - TROY 5(2:56 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to SAB 8 for -3 yards (99-J.Whatley).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TROY 8(2:45 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker scrambles to SAB 5 for 3 yards (48-G.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TROY 5(2:06 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - TROY 5(1:18 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:12 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(1:08 - 2nd) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SALA 25(1:08 - 2nd) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SALA 25(1:05 - 2nd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 25 for no gain (19-D.Pettus).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - SALA 25(1:01 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 24 yards from SAB 25 out of bounds at the SAB 49.
TROY
Trojans
- Halftime (7 plays, 37 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 49(0:56 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 5-J.Daughtry-Frye. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye pushed ob at SAB 42 for 7 yards (5-T.Young).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TROY 42(0:47 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Daughtry-Frye.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - TROY 42(0:40 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to SAB 31 for 11 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 31(0:34 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore runs ob at SAB 18 for 13 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 18(0:27 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 5-J.Daughtry-Frye. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to SAB 12 for 6 yards (5-T.Young9-S.Fisher).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TROY 12(0:22 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TROY 12(0:15 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TROY 12(0:09 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Punt (7 plays, 32 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-C.Johnson complete to 5-T.Minter. 5-T.Minter to SAB 31 for 6 yards (2-C.Martial).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - SALA 31(15:00 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to SAB 32 for 1 yard (94-T.Sailo19-D.Pettus).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - SALA 32(14:35 - 3rd) 2-C.Johnson complete to 5-T.Minter. 5-T.Minter pushed ob at SAB 40 for 8 yards (10-W.Sunderland).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 40(14:03 - 3rd) 2-C.Johnson complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to TRY 44 for 16 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 44(13:42 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to TRY 43 for 1 yard (8-T.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SALA 43(13:13 - 3rd) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Minter.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SALA 43(12:33 - 3rd) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - SALA 43(12:26 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 30 yards from TRY 43 to TRY 13 fair catch by 1-K.Geiger.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 13(12:20 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 20 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TROY 20(12:12 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 22 for 2 yards (1-J.Thompson).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 22(11:47 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 33 for 11 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 33(11:27 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 42 for 9 yards (4-R.Cole18-K.Johnson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - TROY 42(11:01 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs ob at TRY 48 for 6 yards. Team penalty on SAB 12 men in the huddle declined.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 48(10:41 - 3rd) 1-K.Geiger to SAB 37 for 15 yards (13-D.Daniels).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 37(10:31 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to SAB 25 for 12 yards (9-S.Fisher33-K.Gallmon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(10:11 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Penalty on TRY 7-K.Barker Intentional grounding 7 yards enforced at SAB 25.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(9:48 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 25(9:48 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to SAB 15 for 10 yards (5-T.Young).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 15(9:43 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:32 - 3rd) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
SALA
Jaguars
- Missed FG (9 plays, 25 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:25 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin kicks 63 yards from TRY 35. 5-T.Minter to SAB 47 for 45 yards (16-J.Dunmore).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 47(9:25 - 3rd) 15-K.Baker pushed ob at SAB 48 for 1 yard (19-D.Pettus).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - SALA 48(9:13 - 3rd) 2-C.Johnson complete to 1-D.Flenord. 1-D.Flenord pushed ob at TRY 38 for 14 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 38(8:47 - 3rd) 2-C.Johnson complete to 1-D.Flenord. 1-D.Flenord to TRY 32 for 6 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SALA 32(8:23 - 3rd) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SALA 32(8:08 - 3rd) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 4 - SALA 32(8:00 - 3rd) 2-C.Johnson complete to 5-T.Minter. 5-T.Minter to TRY 27 for 5 yards (5-W.Choloh2-C.Martial).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 27(7:56 - 3rd) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 27(7:32 - 3rd) 2-C.Johnson complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to TRY 28 for -1 yard (32-S.Spralling).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - SALA 28(7:24 - 3rd) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|
No Good
|
4 & 11 - SALA 28(6:43 - 3rd) 97-F.Onate 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TROY
Trojans
- Interception (2 plays, 36 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 28(6:35 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 35 for 7 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|
Int
|
2 & 3 - TROY 35(6:29 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Clark INTERCEPTED by 28-T.Reed at SAB 47. 28-T.Reed to TRY 36 for 17 yards (7-K.Barker).
SALA
Jaguars
- FG (9 plays, 22 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 36(6:12 - 3rd) 2-C.Johnson complete to 5-T.Minter. 5-T.Minter to TRY 23 for 13 yards (20-J.Hayes2-C.Martial).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 23(6:01 - 3rd) 5-T.Minter to TRY 21 for 2 yards (30-J.Hines12-M.Tyus).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 21(5:43 - 3rd) 2-C.Johnson complete to 21-J.Wilson. 21-J.Wilson to TRY 14 for 7 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt9-J.McDowell).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SALA 14(5:16 - 3rd) 15-K.Baker pushed ob at TRY 12 for 2 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 12(4:36 - 3rd) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert. Penalty on TRY 12-M.Tyus Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at TRY 12. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 6 - SALA 6(4:06 - 3rd) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 85-Z.Crosby.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - SALA 6(4:00 - 3rd) 2-C.Johnson complete to 5-T.Minter. 5-T.Minter runs 6 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on SAB 7-T.Hamilton Holding 9 yards enforced at TRY 6. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - SALA 15(3:53 - 3rd) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 85-Z.Crosby.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 15 - SALA 15(3:48 - 3rd) 2-C.Johnson scrambles to TRY 14 for 1 yard (20-J.Hayes).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - SALA 14(3:43 - 3rd) 97-F.Onate 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
TROY
Trojans
- Missed FG (8 plays, 38 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:01 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 22 yards from SAB 35. 42-P.Richardson to TRY 43 for no gain.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 43(2:54 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to SAB 48 for 9 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - TROY 48(2:52 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to SAB 45 for 3 yards (30-C.Coleman).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 45(2:21 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to SAB 39 for 6 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TROY 39(1:49 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to SAB 37 for 2 yards (18-K.Johnson46-N.Mobley).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - TROY 37(1:17 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to SAB 25 for 12 yards (7-C.Henderson3-A.DeShazor).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(0:40 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to SAB 21 for 4 yards (46-N.Mobley99-J.Whatley).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TROY 21(0:22 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 5-J.Daughtry-Frye. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to SAB 19 for 2 yards (74-S.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TROY 19(15:00 - 4th) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Clark.
|
No Good
|
4 & 4 - TROY 19(14:23 - 4th) 98-T.Sumpter 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (13 plays, 71 yards, 8:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(14:12 - 4th) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(14:02 - 4th) 43-J.Martin kicks 53 yards from TRY 35. 5-T.Minter to SAB 16 for 4 yards (4-C.Slocum).
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 16(14:02 - 4th) 2-C.Johnson complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to TRY 50 for 34 yards (10-W.Sunderland).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 50(13:56 - 4th) 2-C.Johnson complete to 1-D.Flenord. 1-D.Flenord to TRY 38 for 12 yards (10-W.Sunderland).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 38(13:42 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to TRY 37 for 1 yard (3-J.Whisenhunt97-A.Pierce).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TROY 37(13:28 - 4th) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Penalty on SAB 2-C.Johnson Intentional grounding 5 yards enforced at TRY 37.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 14 - TROY 42(12:55 - 4th) 2-C.Johnson complete to 23-T.Brown. 23-T.Brown to TRY 29 for 13 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TROY 29(12:41 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to TRY 29 for no gain (2-C.Martial).
SALA
Jaguars
- Fumble (7 plays, 38 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 29(12:28 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 31 for 2 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 31(12:19 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 32 for 1 yard (18-K.Johnson).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - SALA 32(11:48 - 4th) 7-K.Barker scrambles to TRY 43 for 11 yards (7-C.Henderson46-N.Mobley).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 43(11:05 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk pushed ob at SAB 42 for 15 yards (5-T.Young).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 42(10:26 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to SAB 40 for 2 yards (13-D.Daniels).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 40(9:45 - 4th) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to SAB 30 for 10 yards (46-N.Mobley30-C.Coleman).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 30(9:02 - 4th) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to SAB 20 for 10 yards (9-S.Fisher).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 20(8:22 - 4th) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to SAB 16 for 4 yards (48-G.Johnson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - SALA 16(7:51 - 4th) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to SAB 12 for 4 yards (18-K.Johnson74-S.Brown).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - SALA 12(7:08 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to SAB 7 for 5 yards (98-R.McWilliams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 7 - SALA 7(6:24 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to SAB 7 for no gain (99-J.Whatley3-A.DeShazor).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 7(5:44 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to SAB 4 for 3 yards (74-S.Brown4-R.Cole).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - SALA 4(5:01 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:17 - 4th) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:09 - 4th) 43-J.Martin kicks 51 yards from TRY 35. 21-J.Wilson to SAB 16 for 2 yards (31-A.Smiley).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 16(4:09 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to SAB 23 for 7 yards (16-J.Dunmore58-T.Mathis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - TROY 23(4:04 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to SAB 28 for 5 yards (7-K.Robertson16-J.Dunmore).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 28(3:22 - 4th) 2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 28(2:56 - 4th) 5-T.Minter to SAB 42 for 14 yards (16-J.Dunmore).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 42(2:51 - 4th) 5-T.Minter pushed ob at SAB 49 for 7 yards (7-K.Robertson). Penalty on TRY 7-K.Robertson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SAB 49.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 36(2:24 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to TRY 38 for -2 yards (97-A.Pierce).
|
-8 YD
|
2 & 12 - TROY 38(2:09 - 4th) 26-C.Davis to TRY 41 FUMBLES (2-C.Martial). 8-T.Harris to TRY 46 for no gain.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|28
|Rushing
|7
|17
|Passing
|10
|11
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|10-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|269
|432
|Total Plays
|72
|82
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|91
|220
|Rush Attempts
|34
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|178
|212
|Comp. - Att.
|20-38
|21-31
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|5-56
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-27.0
|1-0.0
|Return Yards
|97
|90
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-80
|2-55
|Int. - Returns
|2-17
|2-35
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|178
|PASS YDS
|212
|
|
|91
|RUSH YDS
|220
|
|
|269
|TOTAL YDS
|432
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SALA
TROY
13
37
Final ESP2
-
LALAF
ARKST
0
067 O/U
+6.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPU
-
UCLA
STNFRD
0
052.5 O/U
-7
Thu 9:00pm ESPN
-
MRSHL
FAU
0
057.5 O/U
-5.5
Fri 6:30pm CBSS
-
PITT
CUSE
0
052 O/U
+3.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
4OHIOST
NWEST
0
049.5 O/U
+28
Fri 8:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
FRESNO
0
053 O/U
-15
Fri 10:00pm CBSS
-
6WISC
ILL
0
051 O/U
+31
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
11AUBURN
ARK
0
055.5 O/U
+19.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
PURDUE
23IOWA
0
048.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
WVU
5OKLA
0
064.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
IOWAST
TXTECH
0
055.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
9FLA
SC
0
048.5 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
GATECH
MIAMI
0
047.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
KENTST
OHIO
0
061 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSS
-
NCST
BC
0
053 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm FSN
-
HOU
UCONN
0
058.5 O/U
+22
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
3CLEM
LVILLE
0
060.5 O/U
+24
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
CMICH
BGREEN
0
054 O/U
+11
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BALLST
0
059 O/U
+1.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TCU
KSTATE
0
044.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:30pm FSN
-
OREGST
CAL
0
052 O/U
-10.5
Sat 2:30pm PACN
-
NILL
MIAOH
0
048.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
NMEX
WYO
0
049 O/U
-19.5
Sat 3:00pm ATSN
-
CSTCAR
GAS
0
047.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
USM
LATECH
0
057.5 O/U
-1
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
2LSU
MISSST
0
061.5 O/U
+18.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
UNC
VATECH
0
056 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm FSN
-
12OREG
25WASH
0
050.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TEMPLE
19SMU
0
059 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
BUFF
AKRON
0
047.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
DUKE
UVA
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
TULSA
21CINCY
0
048 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
LAMON
24APLST
0
065 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
IND
MD
0
058.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SFLA
NAVY
0
053.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm CBSS
-
20MINN
RUT
0
047.5 O/U
+28.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
CHARLO
WKY
0
048.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
UAB
0
044 O/U
-16
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
22MIZZOU
VANDY
0
056.5 O/U
+21
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
18BAYLOR
OKLAST
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
MTSU
NTEXAS
0
059.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 4:00pm STAD
-
17ARIZST
13UTAH
0
048.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 6:00pm PACN
-
RICE
TXSA
0
043.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
ME
LIB
0
043.5 O/U
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
UK
10UGA
0
048 O/U
-25
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
KANSAS
15TEXAS
0
062 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:00pm LHN
-
SDGST
SJST
0
046.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:00pm FCBK
-
COLO
WASHST
0
071 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
WMICH
EMICH
0
061.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TULANE
MEMP
0
059.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UTEP
FIU
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARMY
GAST
0
057 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
UCF
0
062.5 O/U
-33
Sat 7:00pm CBSS
-
FSU
WAKE
0
068.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
TXAM
MISS
0
056 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
16MICH
7PSU
0
047 O/U
-9
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TENN
1BAMA
0
062 O/U
-34.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
USC
0
067 O/U
-10
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
NEVADA
UTAHST
0
061 O/U
-21
Sat 10:15pm ESPU
-
14BOISE
BYU
0
048.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
AF
HAWAII
0
063.5 O/U
+3
Sat 11:00pm CBSS