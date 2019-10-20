|
|
|TXAM
|MISS
Fumble recovery, late TD helps Texas A&M beat Ole Miss 24-17
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike needed less than five minutes to turn two game-changing plays Saturday night that lifted the Aggies to a 24-17 comeback win over Mississippi.
''I just tried to put myself in position to make big plays for my team, said Madubuike, who finished with five tackles, including a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry. ''It's blocking a ball, sacking a quarterback and all those little things that helped us come out with a win.''
Trailing 14-10 midway through the third quarter, Madubuike teamed with Jhamon Ausbon to force a fumble on a sack of Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. Linebacker Buddy Johnson scooped the loose ball and returned it for a 62-yard touchdown that gave the Aggies a 17-14 lead they never surrendered.
On the ensuing drive by the Rebels, Madubuike swatted away a potential game-tying 35-yard field goal. The Aggies (4-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) added a clinching touchdown drive, capped by a 22-yard touchdown run from Isaiah Spiller, to survive a game that featured five lead changes, four turnovers and three missed field goals.
''You've got to learn to win on the bad days,'' Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. ''You have to find a way to come out on top and I give our team credit for that.''
Kellen Mond was 16 of 28 for 172 yards passing and added 76 yards rushing on 15 attempts for the Aggies. Braden Mann kept Ole Miss in poor field position with five punts for a 52.2 yard average, with a final fourth quarter kick of 55 yards that rolled out at the Ole Miss 1-yard line.
The Rebels (3-5, 2-3) scored on touchdown runs of 69 and 2 yards from freshmen Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner, respectively, to build the third quarter lead. The Rebels got a 35-yard field goal from Luke Logan with 1:59 left but failed to recover the ensuing onside kick.
''We had chances to make it a two score game. We had chances all over the place, but we didn't make the plays,'' Mississippi coach Matt Luke said. They made the plays. We played our guts out, but we just missed our opportunities.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas A&M: Winning on the road prior to a three-game home stand sets up the Aggies to clinch a postseason berth before closing the regular season with road games at No. 10 Georgia and No. 2 LSU. Defensively, Johnson finished with 10 tackles, while end Tyree Johnson had eight tackles including two for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry.
''This is a great push for us for the rest of the season,'' Madubuike said. We had to bring our own juice and we got the win.''
Ole Miss: Close losses aren't unexpected with young, untested teams, but the Rebels have been on the short end against Memphis, California and Texas A&M. The Rebels are an exciting team with a promising future, but a postseason bowl berth would require a couple of SEC signature wins at home with No. 2 LSU or on the road at No. 11 Auburn and rival Mississippi State.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M hosts Mississippi State on Saturday.
Ole Miss travels to Auburn on Nov. 2.
---
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 63 yards from MIS 35. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 25 for 23 yards (21-A.Finley1-L.Henry).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(15:00 - 1st) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 17 for -8 yards (13-S.Williams95-B.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 18 - TXAM 17(14:55 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 13-K.Rogers. 13-K.Rogers to TXAM 22 for 5 yards (15-M.Hartsfield).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TXAM 22(14:12 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - TXAM 22(13:25 - 1st) 34-B.Mann punts 54 yards from TXAM 22 out of bounds at the MIS 24.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 24(13:18 - 1st) 22-S.Phillips to MIS 30 for 6 yards (92-J.Peevy).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISS 30(13:10 - 1st) 22-S.Phillips to MIS 31 for 1 yard (19-A.Hines).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISS 31(12:50 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 33 for 2 yards (8-D.Leal1-B.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - MISS 33(12:28 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 45 yards from MIS 33. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 21 for -1 yard (15-M.Hartsfield).
TXAM
Aggies
- FG (10 plays, 73 yards, 5:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 21(11:55 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 14-C.Buckley. 14-C.Buckley to TXAM 37 for 16 yards (15-M.Hartsfield).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 37(11:49 - 1st) 1-Q.Davis pushed ob at MIS 48 for 15 yards (20-K.Smith).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 48(11:17 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to MIS 47 for 1 yard (26-J.Julius).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXAM 47(11:00 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to MIS 25 for 22 yards (5-J.Haynes26-J.Julius).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(10:15 - 1st) Penalty on TXAM 55-K.Green False start 5 yards enforced at MIS 25. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - TXAM 30(9:36 - 1st) 11-K.Mond scrambles to MIS 22 for 8 yards (17-W.Hibbler).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXAM 22(9:15 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to MIS 14 for 8 yards (91-H.Northern).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 14(8:28 - 1st) 11-K.Mond pushed ob at MIS 9 for 5 yards (1-L.Henry).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 9(7:41 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to MIS 8 for 1 yard (13-S.Williams40-J.Coatney).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXAM 8(7:16 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to MIS 6 for 2 yards (17-W.Hibbler).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - TXAM 6(6:31 - 1st) 47-S.Small 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:06 - 1st) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(6:04 - 1st) 5-D.Jackson to MIS 28 for 3 yards (26-D.Richardson3-T.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MISS 28(6:04 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Jackson. Penalty on TXAM 10-M.Jones Pass interference 3 yards enforced at MIS 28. No Play.
|
+69 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 31(5:35 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:34 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Missed FG (6 plays, 50 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:22 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 17 for 17 yards (21-A.Finley).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 17(5:22 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 18 for 1 yard (13-S.Williams).
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXAM 18(5:18 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 47 for 29 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(4:35 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to MIS 39 for 14 yards (35-D.Evans).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(4:03 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to MIS 38 for 1 yard (1-L.Henry).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TXAM 38(3:24 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Buckley.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXAM 38(2:59 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to MIS 33 for 5 yards (17-W.Hibbler).
|
No Good
|
4 & 4 - TXAM 33(2:53 - 1st) 47-S.Small 51 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 33(2:14 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 37 for 4 yards (1-B.Johnson92-J.Peevy).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MISS 37(2:08 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MISS 37(1:40 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Battle.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MISS 37(1:33 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 44 yards from MIS 37. 17-A.Smith to MIS 47 for 34 yards (15-M.Hartsfield).
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 31(1:15 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 41 for 10 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 41(1:05 - 1st) 22-S.Phillips to MIS 45 for 4 yards (8-D.Leal1-B.Johnson).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 45(0:45 - 1st) 22-S.Phillips to MIS 44 for -1 yard (8-D.Leal1-B.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MISS 44(15:00 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MISS 44(14:33 - 2nd) 96-M.Brown punts 47 yards from MIS 44 to TXAM 9 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (5 plays, 1 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 9(14:32 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 18 for 9 yards (26-J.Julius).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXAM 18(14:24 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 21 for 3 yards (1-L.Henry40-J.Coatney).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 21(13:48 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 20 for -1 yard (26-J.Julius).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TXAM 20(13:14 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 20 for no gain (94-Q.Bivens).
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - TXAM 20(12:32 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 10 for -10 yards (99-C.Wiley).
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - TXAM 10(11:42 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann punts 47 yards from TXAM 10 Downed at the MIS 43.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (5 plays, 45 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 43(11:02 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders. Penalty on TXAM 26-D.Richardson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MIS 43. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 42(10:54 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to TXAM 40 for 2 yards (19-A.Hines8-D.Leal).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MISS 40(10:40 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 8 - MISS 40(10:25 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to TXAM 12 for 28 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MISS 40(10:20 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MISS 40(10:08 - 2nd) 96-M.Brown punts 32 yards from TXAM 40 Downed at the TXAM 8. Penalty on MIS 5-D.Jackson Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at TXAM 8.
TXAM
Aggies
- Interception (7 plays, 15 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 23(10:08 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 32 for 9 yards (1-L.Henry).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXAM 32(10:04 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 35 for 3 yards (97-Q.Sheppard35-D.Evans).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(9:30 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 42 for 7 yards (1-L.Henry35-D.Evans).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXAM 42(8:45 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at TXAM 45 for 3 yards (15-M.Hartsfield).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(8:00 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 48 for 3 yards (40-J.Coatney).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXAM 48(7:30 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
|
Int
|
3 & 7 - TXAM 48(6:47 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer INTERCEPTED by 35-D.Evans at MIS 38. 35-D.Evans to MIS 38 for no gain.
MISS
Rebels
- Missed FG (10 plays, 29 yards, 4:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 38(6:43 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee pushed ob at MIS 50 for 12 yards (19-A.Hines).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 50(6:38 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 48 for -2 yards (1-B.Johnson40-T.Wilson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - MISS 48(6:19 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 49 for 1 yard (40-T.Wilson).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - MISS 49(5:43 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 15-O.Cooley. 15-O.Cooley to TXAM 35 for 16 yards (32-A.White).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 35(5:12 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to TXAM 33 for 2 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISS 33(4:55 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to TXAM 25 for 8 yards (3-T.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(4:19 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy to TXAM 25 for no gain (1-B.Johnson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 25(3:44 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee scrambles runs ob at TXAM 19 for 6 yards. Penalty on MIS 8-E.Moore Holding 10 yards enforced at TXAM 19.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 14 - MISS 29(3:08 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to TXAM 33 for -4 yards (3-T.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - MISS 33(2:43 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
No Good
|
4 & 18 - MISS 33(2:09 - 2nd) 92-L.Logan 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (6 plays, 67 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 33(2:02 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to MIS 49 for 18 yards (5-J.Haynes20-K.Smith).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 49(1:55 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to MIS 35 for 14 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(1:33 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to MIS 20 for 15 yards (26-J.Julius).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(1:15 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ausbon.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 20(0:54 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at MIS 18 for 2 yards (99-C.Wiley).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXAM 18(0:50 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 13-K.Rogers. 13-K.Rogers runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:44 - 2nd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- Halftime (5 plays, 31 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:38 - 2nd) 47-S.Small kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(0:38 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 41 for 16 yards (19-A.Hines).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 41(0:38 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 49 for 8 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MISS 49(0:24 - 2nd) spikes the ball at MIS 49 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISS 49(0:07 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral scrambles runs ob at TXAM 44 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 44(0:07 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (5 plays, 65 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:01 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann kicks 62 yards from TXAM 35 out of bounds at the MIS 3.
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 35(15:00 - 3rd) 22-S.Phillips to TXAM 27 for 38 yards (26-D.Richardson2-E.Blades).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 27(15:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 7-J.Pellerin. 7-J.Pellerin to TXAM 24 for 3 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MISS 24(14:51 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Conner.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 7 - MISS 24(14:07 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 22-S.Phillips. 22-S.Phillips pushed ob at TXAM 2 for 22 yards (33-A.Hansford).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - MISS 2(14:03 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:33 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (5 plays, -4 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:30 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(13:30 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 38 for 13 yards (5-J.Haynes). Penalty on TXAM 76-C.Prater Holding 10 yards enforced at TXAM 25. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - TXAM 15(13:30 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 21 for 6 yards (10-J.Jones5-J.Haynes).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 14 - TXAM 21(13:04 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to TXAM 32 for 11 yards. Penalty on MIS 97-Q.Sheppard Offside 5 yards enforced at TXAM 21. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TXAM 26(12:25 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - TXAM 26(12:06 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 21 for -5 yards (13-S.Williams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - TXAM 21(12:04 - 3rd) 34-B.Mann punts 55 yards from TXAM 21. 8-E.Moore to MIS 30 for 6 yards (19-A.Hines).
MISS
Rebels
- TD (10 plays, 68 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 30(11:27 - 3rd) 22-S.Phillips to MIS 28 for -2 yards (92-J.Peevy).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - MISS 28(11:16 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - MISS 28(10:43 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders. Penalty on TXAM 2-E.Blades Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MIS 28. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 43(10:37 - 3rd) 22-S.Phillips to MIS 46 for 3 yards (3-T.Johnson8-D.Leal).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 46(10:31 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee pushed ob at TXAM 48 for 6 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISS 48(10:01 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to TXAM 40 for 8 yards (22-C.Chattman3-T.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 40(9:46 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to TXAM 37 for 3 yards (19-A.Hines52-J.Madubuike).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 37(9:12 - 3rd) 22-S.Phillips to TXAM 28 for 9 yards (3-T.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 28(8:42 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to TXAM 25 for 3 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - MISS 25(8:22 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee sacked at TXAM 36 for -11 yards FUMBLES (52-J.Madubuike). 1-B.Johnson runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:37 - 3rd) 34-B.Mann kicks 40 yards from TXAM 35 to MIS 25 fair catch by 31-J.Jones.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(7:37 - 3rd) 4-T.Knight to MIS 30 for 5 yards (22-C.Chattman9-L.O'Neal).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 30(7:17 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 30 for no gain (1-B.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - TXAM 30(7:01 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Knight. Penalty on TXAM 7-D.Morris Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MIS 30. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(6:37 - 3rd) 22-S.Phillips to MIS 45 for no gain (52-J.Madubuike).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 45(6:32 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to TXAM 47 for 8 yards (5-B.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXAM 47(6:14 - 3rd) 22-S.Phillips to TXAM 46 for 1 yard (1-B.Johnson).
|
+36 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXAM 46(5:41 - 3rd) 24-S.Conner to TXAM 10 for 36 yards (10-M.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 10(5:01 - 3rd) 22-S.Phillips to TXAM 10 for no gain (52-J.Madubuike).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 10(4:27 - 3rd) 22-S.Phillips to TXAM 10 for no gain (3-T.Johnson26-D.Richardson).
|
-8 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXAM 10(3:48 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to TXAM 18 for -8 yards (7-D.Morris).
|
No Good
|
4 & 18 - TXAM 18(3:20 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan 35 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by. touchback.
MISS
Rebels
- Interception (2 plays, 12 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 20(2:43 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 20 for no gain (1-L.Henry40-J.Coatney).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 20(2:35 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 27 for 7 yards (10-J.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MISS 27(1:57 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MISS 27(1:01 - 3rd) 34-B.Mann punts 50 yards from TXAM 27 out of bounds at the MIS 23.
TXAM
Aggies
- Missed FG (12 plays, 54 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 23(0:54 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 37 for 14 yards (22-C.Chattman9-L.O'Neal).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 37(0:46 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-C.Chattman at TXAM 35. 22-C.Chattman to TXAM 35 for no gain.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (4 plays, 23 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 35(0:29 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to TXAM 46 for 11 yards (10-J.Jones).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(0:23 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to MIS 47 for 7 yards (10-J.Jones99-C.Wiley).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - MISS 47(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on MIS 95-B.Jones Offside 5 yards enforced at MIS 47. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 42(14:23 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to MIS 39 for 3 yards (10-J.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 39(13:57 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to MIS 35 for 4 yards (1-L.Henry40-J.Coatney).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISS 35(13:13 - 4th) 11-K.Mond pushed ob at MIS 20 for 15 yards (26-J.Julius).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 20(12:24 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 20(12:00 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon pushed ob at MIS 9 for 11 yards (20-K.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - MISS 9(11:55 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - MISS 9(11:22 - 4th) Team penalty on TXAM False start 5 yards enforced at MIS 9. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - MISS 14(11:14 - 4th) 11-K.Mond to MIS 11 for 3 yards (13-S.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MISS 11(11:14 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ausbon.
|
No Good
|
4 & 11 - MISS 11(10:32 - 4th) 47-S.Small 28 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(10:28 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond to MIS 35 for 15 yards (5-B.Brown).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(10:25 - 4th) 22-S.Phillips to MIS 44 for 9 yards (22-C.Chattman).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXAM 44(9:57 - 4th) 22-S.Phillips to MIS 43 for -1 yard (52-J.Madubuike5-B.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TXAM 43(9:34 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - TXAM 43(9:07 - 4th) 96-M.Brown punts 45 yards from MIS 43. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 39 for 27 yards (96-M.Brown).
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 39(9:02 - 4th) 25-C.Richardson to TXAM 43 for 4 yards (40-J.Coatney5-J.Haynes).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 43(8:50 - 4th) 25-C.Richardson to TXAM 44 for 1 yard (22-T.Tisdale).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MISS 44(8:11 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 28-I.Spiller.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MISS 44(7:24 - 4th) 34-B.Mann punts 55 yards from TXAM 44 out of bounds at the MIS 1.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (7 plays, 55 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 1(7:20 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 1(7:11 - 4th) 24-S.Conner to MIS 4 for 3 yards (40-T.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TXAM 4(7:05 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXAM 4(6:46 - 4th) 96-M.Brown punts 56 yards from MIS 4. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 45 for 5 yards (29-A.Linton).
MISS
Rebels
- FG (13 plays, 61 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 45(6:41 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to MIS 48 for 7 yards (10-J.Jones).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 48(6:31 - 4th) 11-K.Mond to MIS 42 for 6 yards (1-L.Henry).
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 42(5:58 - 4th) 1-Q.Davis to MIS 48 for -6 yards (22-T.Tisdale10-J.Jones).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 16 - MISS 48(5:22 - 4th) 11-K.Mond pushed ob at MIS 38 for 10 yards (20-K.Smith).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISS 38(4:33 - 4th) 11-K.Mond to MIS 26 for 12 yards (10-J.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 26(4:02 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to MIS 22 for 4 yards (40-J.Coatney94-Q.Bivens).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 22(3:23 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:58 - 4th) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- End of Game (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:34 - 4th) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35. 31-J.Jones to MIS 16 for 16 yards (29-D.Renfro).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 16(2:34 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 36 for 20 yards (7-D.Morris).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 36(2:29 - 4th) 2-M.Corral sacked at MIS 25 for -11 yards (32-A.White).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 21 - TXAM 25(2:09 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders to MIS 31 for 6 yards (29-D.Renfro).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - TXAM 31(1:59 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Sanders.
|
+16 YD
|
4 & 15 - TXAM 31(1:37 - 4th) 2-M.Corral runs ob at MIS 47 for 16 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(1:32 - 4th) 2-M.Corral sacked at MIS 40 for -7 yards. Penalty on MIS 2-M.Corral Intentional grounding 5 yards enforced at MIS 40. (3-T.Johnson).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 22 - TXAM 35(1:23 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond to MIS 47 for 12 yards (2-E.Blades).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TXAM 47(1:19 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond.
|
+13 YD
|
4 & 10 - TXAM 47(1:10 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to TXAM 40 for 13 yards (10-M.Jones).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 40(1:08 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 24-S.Conner. 24-S.Conner to TXAM 27 for 13 yards (26-D.Richardson33-A.Hansford).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 27(0:54 - 4th) spikes the ball at TXAM 27 for no gain.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 27(0:43 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 24-S.Conner. 24-S.Conner to TXAM 18 for 9 yards (29-D.Renfro).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 18(0:43 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 24-S.Conner. 24-S.Conner pushed ob at TXAM 18 for no gain (1-B.Johnson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - TXAM 18(0:35 - 4th) 92-L.Logan 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISS
Rebels
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:29 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 41 yards from MIS 35 to the TXAM 24 downed by 6-R.Paul. Penalty on MIS 11-D.Drummond Illegal Contact 10 yards enforced at TXAM 24.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 34(0:26 - 4th) kneels at TXAM 33 for -1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - MISS 33(0:23 - 4th) kneels at TXAM 32 for -1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - MISS 32(0:21 - 4th) kneels at TXAM 31 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|22
|Rushing
|10
|10
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|4-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|318
|360
|Total Plays
|66
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|165
|250
|Rush Attempts
|38
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|5.7
|Net Yards Passing
|153
|110
|Comp. - Att.
|16-28
|14-31
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|3.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-68
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-52.2
|6-44.8
|Return Yards
|105
|22
|Punts - Returns
|4-65
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-40
|1-16
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|153
|PASS YDS
|110
|
|
|165
|RUSH YDS
|250
|
|
|318
|TOTAL YDS
|360
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
