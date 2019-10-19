|
|
|MINN
|RUT
Smith runs for 2 TDs, No. 20 Minnesota routs Rutgers 42-7
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Rodney Smith ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns and No. 20 Minnesota improved to 7-0 for the first time since winning the national title in 1960 with a 42-7 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.
Smith scored on runs of 3 and 16 yards and Tanner Morgan threw two touchdowns as the Gophers (7-0, 4-0) won their ninth straight game spanning two seasons and handed Rutgers (1-6, 0-5) its fifth consecutive loss overall and 17th straight in the Big Ten Conference.
The nine-game winning streak is the Gophers' longest since 1941-42.
The Gophers blew the game open in the fourth quarter, when Mohamed Ibrahim had a 6-yard TD run and defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. scored on a 33-yard interception return on consecutive plays on offense. Morgan, who went 15 of 28 for 245 yards, scored his second TD, a 56-yard pass to Tyler Johnson that could have been viewed as rubbing it in against a beaten foe.
There was a tender moment after the Ibrahim touchdown. Redshirt sophomore Casey O'Brien, a four-time cancer survivor, was sent out to hold the ball for the extra point by kicker Michael Lantz. He was mobbed by teammates after the kick.
Rutgers avoided its fourth shutout in a Big Ten game this season when Kay'Ron Adams scored on a 5-yard run with 5:33 to play.
That prevented Minnesota from picking up its first shutout since 2006 and first in a league game since 2004.
The Scarlet Knights came into the game as 29 1/2-point underdogs and made the Gophers sweat a little. Smith didn't get Minnesota on the scoreboard until late in the first quarter with his short run and Morgan had a 13-yard TD pass to Rashod Bateman with less than five minutes left in the half. Smith scored from 16 yards out on the opening series of the second half for a 21-0 lead.
Rutgers, which is using its third quarterback in a season marked by the firing of Chris Ash after the fourth game, was outgained 443-197. Johnny Langan was 9 of 19 for 48 yards and three interceptions, two by Winfield.
THE TAKEAWAY
Minnesota: The Gophers stay undefeated, face inconsistent Maryland at home next week and then get a week off before playing host to No. 7 Penn State.
Rutgers: Rutgers put up a good effort on defense until late. The positive is that next week is a winnable game.
UP NEXT
Minnesota: Hosts Maryland next Saturday.
Rutgers: Hosts Liberty next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Interception (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 1st) 17-J.Langan complete to 21-E.Lewis. 21-E.Lewis to RUT 30 for 5 yards (23-J.Howden).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - RUT 30(15:00 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 33 for 3 yards (90-S.Renner41-T.Barber).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - RUT 33(14:31 - 1st) 4-A.Young to RUT 36 for 3 yards (90-S.Renner21-K.Martin).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(13:55 - 1st) 17-J.Langan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-A.Winfield at RUT 50. 11-A.Winfield to RUT 50 for no gain.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 50(13:23 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to RUT 43 for 7 yards (7-E.Lumor).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MINN 43(13:16 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to RUT 44 for -1 yard (17-D.Jennings).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MINN 44(12:34 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MINN 44(11:50 - 1st) 47-J.Herbers punts 44 yards from RUT 44 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, -12 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 20(11:47 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 20 for no gain (21-K.Martin46-W.DeLattiboudere).
|
-12 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 20(11:38 - 1st) 4-A.Young to RUT 12 FUMBLES. to RUT 8 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 22 - RUT 8(11:15 - 1st) 17-J.Langan to RUT 8 for no gain (46-W.DeLattiboudere21-K.Martin).
|
Punt
|
4 & 22 - RUT 8(11:07 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 32 yards from RUT 8 to RUT 40 fair catch by 82-D.Douglas.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 40(10:31 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 40(10:26 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan to RUT 41 for -1 yard (17-D.Jennings).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - MINN 41(10:16 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to RUT 38 for 3 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MINN 38(9:36 - 1st) 47-J.Herbers punts 35 yards from RUT 38 to the RUT 3 downed by 2-P.Howard.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 3(9:01 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 10 for 7 yards (14-B.Oliver).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - RUT 10(8:53 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 12 for 2 yards (16-C.Durr90-S.Renner).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - RUT 12(8:20 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 13 for 1 yard (41-T.Barber9-E.Otomewo).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 13(7:32 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 15 for 2 yards (23-J.Howden11-A.Winfield).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - RUT 15(7:04 - 1st) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Young.
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 8 - RUT 15(6:26 - 1st) 17-J.Langan complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 11 for -4 yards (16-C.Durr9-E.Otomewo). Penalty on RUT 75-Z.Venesky Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - RUT 11(6:21 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 46 yards from RUT 11 to MIN 43 fair catch by 82-D.Douglas.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (9 plays, 57 yards, 4:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 43(6:05 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MIN 48 for 5 yards (3-O.Fatukasi50-J.Turner).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 5 - MINN 48(5:58 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to RUT 32 for 20 yards (17-D.Jennings).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 32(5:18 - 1st) 4-S.Brooks to RUT 29 for 3 yards (50-J.Turner8-T.Fogg).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 29(4:48 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson pushed ob at RUT 19 for 10 yards (25-J.Paul).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 19(4:09 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 19(3:42 - 1st) 4-S.Brooks to RUT 13 for 6 yards (12-C.Izien88-B.Bordner).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - MINN 13(3:36 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to RUT 7 for 6 yards (12-C.Izien17-D.Jennings).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - MINN 7(2:50 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to RUT 3 for 4 yards (25-J.Paul8-T.Fogg).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - MINN 3(2:13 - 1st) 1-R.Smith runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:34 - 1st) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:31 - 1st) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 58 yards from MIN 35. 4-A.Young to RUT 44 for 37 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 44(1:31 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to MIN 45 for 11 yards (11-A.Winfield46-W.DeLattiboudere).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 45(1:20 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to MIN 41 for 4 yards (6-C.Williamson46-W.DeLattiboudere).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 41(0:56 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to MIN 42 for -1 yard (41-T.Barber).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - RUT 42(0:22 - 1st) 17-J.Langan to MIN 40 for 2 yards (34-B.Mafe14-B.Oliver).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - RUT 40(15:00 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 29 yards from MIN 40 to MIN 11 fair catch by 82-D.Douglas.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Downs (10 plays, 56 yards, 4:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 11(14:30 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 16 for 5 yards (17-D.Jennings).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MINN 16(14:22 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 18 for 2 yards (26-C.Onyechi).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - MINN 18(13:46 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 21 for 3 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 21(13:07 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to RUT 43 for 36 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 43(12:29 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to RUT 41 for 2 yards (96-W.Previlon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MINN 41(11:58 - 2nd) 4-S.Brooks to RUT 41 for no gain (8-T.Fogg3-O.Fatukasi).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MINN 41(11:17 - 2nd) Penalty on RUT 50-J.Turner Offside 5 yards enforced at RUT 41. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MINN 36(10:39 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to RUT 34 for 2 yards (8-T.Fogg96-W.Previlon).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MINN 34(10:21 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to RUT 33 for 1 yard (12-C.Izien96-W.Previlon).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MINN 34(9:40 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to RUT 34 for no gain (12-C.Izien96-W.Previlon).
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Interception (1 plays, -11 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - RUT 34(9:40 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones INTERCEPTED by 2-P.Howard at MIN 23. 2-P.Howard to MIN 23 for no gain.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (13 plays, 77 yards, 4:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 23(9:36 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 88-B.Spann-Ford. 88-B.Spann-Ford to MIN 36 for 13 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 36(9:28 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MINN 36(8:54 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Smith.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - MINN 36(8:49 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 82-D.Douglas. 82-D.Douglas pushed ob at MIN 45 for 9 yards (45-J.Kromah).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - MINN 45(8:43 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 49 for 4 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 49(8:13 - 2nd) 4-S.Brooks to RUT 49 for 2 yards (17-D.Jennings).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 49(7:34 - 2nd) 4-S.Brooks to RUT 45 for 4 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - MINN 45(6:56 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman. Penalty on RUT 2-A.Young Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 45. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 35(6:17 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to RUT 33 for 2 yards (3-O.Fatukasi96-W.Previlon).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 33(6:08 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith pushed ob at RUT 13 for 20 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 13(5:28 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MINN 13(4:57 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - MINN 13(4:53 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:46 - 2nd) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:40 - 2nd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 58 yards from MIN 35. 4-A.Young to RUT 25 for 18 yards (40-A.Strazzanti55-M.Sori-Marin).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(4:40 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 28 for 3 yards (34-B.Mafe). Penalty on MIN 19-K.Schad Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 28.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 38(4:35 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 39 for 1 yard (18-M.Dew-Treadway41-T.Barber).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - RUT 39(3:50 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Washington.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - RUT 39(3:39 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan scrambles to RUT 42 for 3 yards (21-K.Martin).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - RUT 42(3:31 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 41 yards from RUT 42 to MIN 17 fair catch by 82-D.Douglas.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Missed FG (14 plays, 68 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 17(2:56 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 1-R.Smith. 1-R.Smith to MIN 23 for 6 yards (8-T.Fogg96-W.Previlon).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 23(2:49 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 19 for -4 yards (17-D.Jennings).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 8 - MINN 19(2:19 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to MIN 40 for 21 yards (2-A.Young). Penalty on RUT 2-A.Young Pass interference declined.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 40(1:40 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 40(1:32 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 1-R.Smith. 1-R.Smith pushed ob at RUT 42 for 18 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 42(1:27 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to RUT 36 for 6 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 36(1:21 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan scrambles to RUT 34 for 2 yards (50-J.Turner).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - MINN 34(1:17 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson runs ob at RUT 27 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 27(0:56 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 27(0:50 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to RUT 30 for -3 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 13 - MINN 30(0:46 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Douglas. Penalty on RUT 21-E.Lewis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at RUT 30. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 15(0:29 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MINN 15(0:22 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MINN 15(0:17 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - MINN 15(0:11 - 2nd) 38-M.Lantz 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 20(0:07 - 2nd) kneels at RUT 19 for -1 yard.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (10 plays, 72 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 53 yards from RUT 35. 82-D.Douglas to MIN 28 for 16 yards (11-D.Singleton).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 28(15:00 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 35 for 7 yards (7-E.Lumor).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MINN 35(14:52 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 36 for 1 yard (50-J.Turner3-O.Fatukasi).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - MINN 36(14:18 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 48 for 12 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 48(13:41 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to RUT 49 for 3 yards (25-J.Paul).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 49(13:10 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to RUT 38 for 11 yards (12-C.Izien25-J.Paul).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 38(12:30 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to RUT 38 for no gain (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 38(11:58 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to RUT 27 for 11 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 27(11:19 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to RUT 21 for 6 yards (7-E.Lumor).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 21(10:46 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to RUT 16 for 5 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 16(10:08 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:30 - 3rd) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Missed FG (18 plays, 42 yards, 6:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:23 - 3rd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(9:23 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 29 for 4 yards (90-S.Renner45-C.Coughlin).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 29(9:23 - 3rd) 4-A.Young to RUT 36 for 7 yards (23-J.Howden).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(8:52 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 1-I.Pacheco.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 36(8:24 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 41 for 5 yards (21-K.Martin90-S.Renner).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - RUT 41(8:18 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan scrambles to RUT 40 FUMBLES (45-C.Coughlin). 17-J.Langan to RUT 50 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 50(8:06 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to MIN 48 for 2 yards (12-T.Devers40-A.Strazzanti).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - RUT 48(7:30 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - RUT 48(7:03 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan complete to 21-E.Lewis. 21-E.Lewis to MIN 38 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 38(6:56 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 38(6:27 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to MIN 40 for -2 yards (6-C.Williamson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - RUT 40(6:23 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Washington. Penalty on MIN 31-K.Thomas Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MIN 40. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(5:48 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to MIN 17 for 8 yards (6-C.Williamson11-A.Winfield).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - RUT 17(5:40 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to MIN 18 for -1 yard (14-B.Oliver6-C.Williamson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - RUT 18(5:15 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan to MIN 14 for 4 yards (45-C.Coughlin).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 14(4:39 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 85-D.Robinson. Penalty on RUT 85-D.Robinson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MIN 14. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 25 - RUT 29(4:07 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan complete to 21-E.Lewis. 21-E.Lewis to MIN 26 for 3 yards (41-T.Barber).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 22 - RUT 26(4:01 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan scrambles to MIN 23 for 3 yards (14-B.Oliver).
|
Sack
|
3 & 19 - RUT 23(3:26 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan sacked at MIN 29 for -6 yards (12-T.Devers45-C.Coughlin).
|
No Good
|
4 & 25 - RUT 29(2:41 - 3rd) 95-J.Davidovicz 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (11 plays, 71 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 29(2:00 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 31 for 2 yards (50-J.Turner97-M.Tverdov).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 31(1:54 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to RUT 42 for 27 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 42(1:15 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 42(0:41 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to RUT 34 for 8 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - MINN 34(0:35 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to RUT 29 for 5 yards (25-J.Paul).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 29(15:00 - 4th) 1-R.Smith to RUT 25 for 4 yards (50-J.Turner2-A.Young).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - MINN 25(14:14 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to RUT 15 for 10 yards (12-C.Izien25-J.Paul).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 15(13:33 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to RUT 10 for 5 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MINN 10(12:57 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to RUT 6 for 4 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MINN 6(12:31 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan to RUT 6 for no gain (97-M.Tverdov8-T.Fogg).
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - MINN 6(12:15 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:30 - 4th) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Interception (1 plays, 73 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:25 - 4th) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(11:25 - 4th) 17-J.Langan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-A.Winfield at RUT 32. 11-A.Winfield runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (1 plays, 56 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(11:25 - 4th) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(11:15 - 4th) 38-M.Lantz kicks 63 yards from MIN 35. 4-A.Young to RUT 20 for 18 yards (40-A.Strazzanti).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 20(11:15 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to RUT 23 for 3 yards (19-K.Schad34-B.Mafe).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 23(11:10 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to RUT 29 for 6 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin19-K.Schad).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MINN 29(10:30 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to RUT 27 for -2 yards (2-P.Howard9-E.Otomewo).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MINN 27(9:55 - 4th) 94-A.Korsak punts 39 yards from RUT 27 to the MIN 34 downed by 47-B.Taylor.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MINN 34(9:22 - 4th) Penalty on RUT 3-O.Fatukasi Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 34.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- TD (8 plays, 90 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 44(9:22 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:13 - 4th) 38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(9:13 - 4th) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(9:03 - 4th) 17-J.Langan complete to 13-P.Taylor. 13-P.Taylor to RUT 37 for 12 yards (23-J.Howden).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 37(9:03 - 4th) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|
+40 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 37(9:03 - 4th) 20-E.Barnwell runs ob at MIN 23 for 40 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 23(8:30 - 4th) 17-J.Langan complete to 83-I.Washington. 83-I.Washington to MIN 13 for 10 yards (31-K.Thomas).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 13(7:53 - 4th) 4-A.Young to MIN 8 for 5 yards (23-J.Howden).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MINN 8(7:22 - 4th) 17-J.Langan to MIN 5 for 3 yards (9-E.Otomewo34-B.Mafe).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - MINN 5(6:44 - 4th) 22-K.Adams runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:01 - 4th) 95-J.Davidovicz extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MINN 35(5:53 - 4th) Penalty on MIN 55-M.Sori-Marin Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at RUT 35. No Play.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- End of Game (9 plays, 32 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:53 - 4th) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 11 yards from RUT 50. 81-B.Annexstad to MIN 39 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 39(5:53 - 4th) 23-T.Potts to MIN 43 for 4 yards (37-T.Robinson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 43(5:51 - 4th) 23-T.Potts to MIN 46 for 3 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - RUT 46(5:10 - 4th) 23-T.Potts to MIN 48 for 2 yards (17-D.Jennings45-J.Kromah).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - RUT 48(4:28 - 4th) 47-J.Herbers punts 32 yards from MIN 48 to the RUT 20 downed by 8-T.Rush.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 20(3:43 - 4th) 17-J.Langan scrambles to RUT 20 FUMBLES (26-J.Harris). to RUT 19 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - RUT 19(3:35 - 4th) 17-J.Langan complete to 83-I.Washington. 83-I.Washington to RUT 26 for 7 yards (31-K.Thomas).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - RUT 26(3:01 - 4th) 17-J.Langan scrambles to RUT 32 for 6 yards (91-N.Hickcox55-M.Sori-Marin).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 32(2:28 - 4th) 17-J.Langan scrambles to RUT 35 for 3 yards (92-M.Ahanotu).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - RUT 35(1:53 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to RUT 47 for 12 yards (31-K.Thomas1-C.Swenson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 47(1:13 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to MIN 47 for 6 yards (31-K.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - RUT 47(0:54 - 4th) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Washington.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - RUT 47(0:31 - 4th) 17-J.Langan complete to 85-D.Robinson. 85-D.Robinson to MIN 40 for 7 yards (27-T.Nubin55-M.Sori-Marin).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - RUT 40(0:25 - 4th) 17-J.Langan sacked at MIN 49 for -9 yards (9-E.Otomewo).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|16
|Rushing
|10
|10
|Passing
|12
|4
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|443
|178
|Total Plays
|73
|59
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|198
|141
|Rush Attempts
|45
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|245
|37
|Comp. - Att.
|15-28
|9-19
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|1.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-40
|5-55
|Touchdowns
|6
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|3-37.0
|5-37.4
|Return Yards
|49
|73
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-16
|3-73
|Int. - Returns
|3-33
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|245
|PASS YDS
|37
|
|
|198
|RUSH YDS
|141
|
|
|443
|TOTAL YDS
|178
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
