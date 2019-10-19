|
|
|UNC
|VATECH
Patterson's conversion lifts Virginia Tech over UNC in 6 OTs
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Fans who attended the Virginia Tech-North Carolina game certainly got their money's worth Saturday evening.
The Hokies themselves actually got much, much more.
In a game that took six overtimes and more than four hours to play, Virginia Tech finally put away the Tar Heels when third-team quarterback Quincy Patterson's two-point conversion run in the sixth overtime propelled the Hokies to a wild 43-41 victory in the longest game in ACC history.
The victory enabled the Hokies (5-2, 2-2 ACC) to keep pace in the race for the ACC's Coastal Division crown and kept the Tar Heels (3-4, 2-2) from jumping to the top of the division.
''I'm just proud of those kids,'' Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente said. ''It goes back to a couple of weeks ago (after a 45-10 loss to Duke), and we had to look ourselves in the mirror and talk about how we would handle tough situations. We were certainly in our fair share of them tonight. If they had made one more field goal or whatever, I would still feel the same way about our team. If it had gone another way, I still would've been up here talking about how proud I am of our guys' ability to battle.''
Both teams squandered opportunities to win in earlier overtime periods, as Virginia Tech kicker Brian Johnson missed game-winning attempts from 41 and 42 yards and North Carolina kicker Noah Ruggles missed from 35 yards and had a 44-yard attempt blocked.
The game marked the debut of college football's new overtime rules, which now call for going for two points after the fourth overtime. In the fifth overtime, Virginia Tech had the ball first, but Patterson's pass to Damon Hazelton was broken up by the Tar Heels' Storm Duck, giving the Tar Heels an opportunity to win the game.
North Carolina, though, couldn't convert. Virginia Tech's Khalil Ladler read an option play perfectly and tackled Michael Carter for a loss, sending the game into a sixth overtime. The Tar Heels received the ball first, but quarterback Sam Howell was tackled for a loss, setting up Patterson's game-winning conversion.
The loss spoiled an outstanding game by Howell, who completed 26 of 49 for 348 yards and five touchdowns.
''It hurts when you have to go in and talk to your team when they fought really hard,'' North Carolina head coach Mack Brown said. ''There is nothing really that you can say to them because of losing really stinks. You work way too hard to lose, and it's not worth playing if you lose. When you lose, you have to take it and learn from it. That's what we will do.''
Patterson - the Hokies' third-team quarterback coming into the game - played the majority of the second half for the Hokies after starting quarterback Hendon Hooker went down with an injury late in the first half and Fuente elected to replace backup Ryan Willis with Patterson after three series.
Patterson rushed for 122 yards on 21 carries and threw for 54 yards and a touchdown to pace the Hokies.
''After Hendon got the job, and he played a great game against Miami, it's really easy to get down on yourself and think your shot is never going to come,'' Patterson said. ''But I just had to stay in that zone of preparing like I was the starter, and today was that day that I got to play quarterback, so that was pretty cool.''
TAKEAWAYS
North Carolina: The Tar Heels need to find a way to close out games. Playing in yet another close one - North Carolina has played in six games that have been decided by six points or less - the Tar Heels fell to 2-4 in such contests, misfiring Saturday on an opportunity to take control of the ACC's Coastal Division race.
Virginia Tech: Given up for dead after a 45-10 loss at home to Duke on Sept. 27, the Hokies now have won three straight games heading into a much-needed bye week - one that could allow Hooker to heal from an undisclosed injury. They need only to win two of their final five games to become bowl eligible for the 27th consecutive season.
UP NEXT
North Carolina: The Tar Heels play Duke at home next Saturday.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies are off next Saturday and return to action Nov. 2 at No. 8 Notre Dame.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to VT 47 for 28 yards (22-C.Conner7-D.Hunter).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 47(14:54 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to VT 47 for no gain (96-N.Pollard).
|
+47 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 47(14:29 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|(14:00 - 1st) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good. Penalty on NC 84-G.Walston Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 2. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(13:54 - 1st) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Fumble (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:54 - 1st) 90-M.Rubino kicks 59 yards from NC 35. 24-T.Wheatley to VT 27 for 21 yards (7-J.Smith).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 27(13:54 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to VT 35 for 8 yards (3-D.Ross).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - VATECH 35(14:07 - 1st) 29-D.Keene to VT 39 for 4 yards (8-M.Carter).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 39(13:50 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to VT 34 FUMBLES. 55-J.Strowbridge to VT 34 for no gain.
UNC
Tar Heels
- FG (7 plays, 25 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 34(13:20 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to VT 31 for 3 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UNC 31(13:50 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 84-G.Walston.
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 7 - UNC 31(13:20 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to VT 8 for 23 yards (45-T.Garbutt96-N.Pollard).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 8 - UNC 8(13:13 - 1st) Penalty on NC 74-J.Tucker False start 5 yards enforced at VT 8. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 13 - UNC 13(13:00 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - UNC 13(13:00 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to VT 9 for 4 yards (28-J.Waller).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UNC 9(13:00 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - UNC 9(12:00 - 1st) 97-N.Ruggles 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:00 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(10:47 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to VT 27 for 2 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 27(10:47 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to VT 33 for 6 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 33(10:20 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to VT 36 for 3 yards (1-M.Dorn44-J.Gemmel).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(9:41 - 1st) 83-T.Robinson to VT 35 for -1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - VATECH 35(9:14 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to VT 37 for 2 yards (1-M.Dorn92-A.Crawford).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - VATECH 37(8:43 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 80-K.Smith. 80-K.Smith to VT 42 for 5 yards (1-M.Dorn).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - VATECH 42(8:00 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 55 yards from VT 42 Downed at the NC 3.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (13 plays, 57 yards, 5:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 3(7:31 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 3 for no gain (23-R.Ashby).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNC 3(7:09 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Tucker.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNC 3(6:35 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NC 14 for 11 yards (7-D.Hunter23-R.Ashby).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 14(6:29 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Green.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 14(5:58 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to NC 22 for 8 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNC 22(5:50 - 1st) 7-S.Howell to NC 25 for 3 yards (7-D.Hunter).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(5:20 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NC 35 for 10 yards (4-D.Hollifield7-D.Hunter).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(4:41 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown. Penalty on VT 28-J.Waller Holding 10 yards enforced at NC 35. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 45(4:12 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Green.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 45(4:06 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 4-R.Groves. 4-R.Groves to VT 44 for 11 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 44(4:02 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to VT 42 for 2 yards (45-T.Garbutt).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNC 42(3:33 - 1st) 7-S.Howell scrambles runs ob at VT 40 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UNC 40(2:58 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Green.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - UNC 40(2:18 - 1st) 91-B.Kiernan punts 40 yards from VT 40 to VT End Zone. touchback.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (5 plays, 80 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(2:13 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to VT 23 for 3 yards (3-D.Ross).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 23(2:03 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to VT 33 for 10 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(1:27 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to VT 42 for 9 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - VATECH 42(1:04 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to VT 45 for 3 yards (33-A.Cater44-J.Gemmel).
|
+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(0:42 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:12 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (6 plays, 32 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:02 - 1st) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(0:02 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 29 for 4 yards (22-C.Conner23-R.Ashby).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNC 29(0:02 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 35 for 6 yards (22-C.Conner).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(15:00 - 2nd) 24-A.Williams to VT 48 for 17 yards (7-D.Hunter).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 48(14:30 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNC 48(14:01 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNC 48(13:56 - 2nd) 24-A.Williams to VT 43 for 5 yards (17-D.Deablo28-J.Waller).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UNC 43(13:52 - 2nd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 36 yards from VT 43 to VT 7 fair catch by 6-H.Grimsley.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 7(13:05 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 16 for 9 yards (16-D.Ford).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - VATECH 16(12:58 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 29 for 13 yards (29-S.Duck).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 29(12:23 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 32 for 3 yards (21-C.Surratt16-D.Ford).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 32(11:48 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 80-K.Smith.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - VATECH 32(11:13 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - VATECH 32(11:10 - 2nd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 49 yards from VT 32 Downed at the NC 19.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (10 plays, 81 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 19(11:05 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 31 for 12 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNC 31(10:54 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 29 for -2 yards. Penalty on VT 46-E.Adams Offside 6 yards enforced at NC 31. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 4 - UNC 37(10:31 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Green.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 37(10:10 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to NC 49 for 12 yards (85-J.Payoute).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 49(10:04 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 49(9:31 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to VT 35 for 16 yards. Penalty on NC 2-D.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 35.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 45(9:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 4-R.Groves. 4-R.Groves to VT 35 for 10 yards (7-D.Hunter).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(8:55 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to VT 36 for -1 yard (23-R.Ashby).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 11 - UNC 36(8:20 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to VT 10 for 26 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 10(7:41 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:55 - 2nd) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:55 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(6:55 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to VT 32 for 7 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 32(6:55 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 36 for 4 yards (1-M.Dorn).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(6:26 - 2nd) 33-D.McClease to NC 49 for 15 yards (55-J.Strowbridge).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 49(5:54 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 49(5:34 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to NC 39 for 10 yards (21-C.Surratt44-J.Gemmel).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 39(5:29 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner. Penalty on NC 1-M.Dorn Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NC 39. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 24(4:52 - 2nd) 29-D.Keene to NC 22 for 2 yards (29-S.Duck).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 22(4:46 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to NC 2 for 20 yards (29-S.Duck).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - VATECH 2(4:18 - 2nd) 33-D.McClease runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:32 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:29 - 2nd) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(3:29 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 16 for -9 yards. Penalty on NC 7-S.Howell Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at NC 16. (5-J.Hewitt23-R.Ashby).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 19 - UNC 16(3:29 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 19 - UNC 16(3:23 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to NC 26 for 10 yards (27-A.Chatman22-C.Conner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - UNC 26(3:18 - 2nd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 38 yards from NC 26 to VT 36 fair catch by 6-H.Grimsley.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (7 plays, 64 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(3:05 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 36(2:57 - 2nd) 33-D.McClease to NC 40 for 24 yards (1-M.Dorn).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(2:54 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 29-D.Keene. 29-D.Keene to NC 22 for 18 yards (21-C.Surratt16-D.Ford).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 22(2:19 - 2nd) 29-D.Keene to NC 17 for 5 yards (16-D.Ford). Penalty on NC 55-J.Strowbridge Personal Foul 9 yards enforced at NC 17.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 8 - VATECH 8(1:58 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to NC 11 for -3 yards (1-M.Dorn).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - VATECH 11(1:40 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to NC 11 for no gain (55-J.Strowbridge).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - VATECH 11(1:13 - 2nd) 5-R.Willis complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:24 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:19 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to VT 31 for 6 yards (3-D.Ross).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - VATECH 31(15:00 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to VT 29 for -2 yards (44-J.Gemmel55-J.Strowbridge).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - VATECH 29(14:24 - 3rd) 5-R.Willis scrambles to VT 31 for 2 yards (55-J.Strowbridge).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - VATECH 31(13:49 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 40 yards from VT 31 to NC 29 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (8 plays, 71 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 29(13:22 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 29 for no gain (45-T.Garbutt).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 29(13:15 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 31 for 2 yards (22-C.Conner).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - UNC 31(12:41 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell scrambles to NC 40 for 9 yards (8-E.Belmar).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 40(12:10 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 49 for 9 yards (17-D.Deablo22-C.Conner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UNC 49(11:48 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 49 for no gain (8-E.Belmar).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNC 49(11:19 - 3rd) 24-A.Williams to VT 49 for 2 yards (23-R.Ashby4-D.Hollifield).
|
+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 49(10:47 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to VT 6 for 43 yards (22-C.Conner).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - UNC 6(10:12 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 4-R.Groves. 4-R.Groves runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:33 - 3rd) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (7 plays, 36 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:27 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(9:27 - 3rd) 5-R.Willis complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to NC 50 for 25 yards (10-G.Ross).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 50(9:27 - 3rd) 5-R.Willis sacked at VT 45 for -5 yards (55-J.Strowbridge).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - VATECH 45(8:55 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to NC 47 for 8 yards (16-D.Ford).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - VATECH 47(8:11 - 3rd) 5-R.Willis complete to 33-D.McClease. 33-D.McClease to NC 28 for 19 yards (10-G.Ross).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 28(7:33 - 3rd) 5-R.Willis to NC 26 for 2 yards (1-M.Dorn).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 26(6:50 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to NC 27 for -1 yard (44-J.Gemmel).
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - VATECH 27(6:03 - 3rd) 5-R.Willis sacked at NC 39 for -12 yards. Penalty on VT 5-R.Willis Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at NC 39. (21-C.Surratt).
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - VATECH 39(5:24 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 39 yards from NC 39 to NC End Zone. touchback.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 20(5:16 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 23 for 3 yards (23-R.Ashby4-D.Hollifield).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UNC 23(5:08 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Green.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - UNC 23(4:42 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 15 for -8 yards (96-N.Pollard).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - UNC 15(4:35 - 3rd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 52 yards from NC 15. 6-H.Grimsley to VT 42 for 9 yards (16-D.Ford61-D.Little).
VATECH
Hokies
- Fumble (3 plays, 15 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 42(3:52 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson to VT 47 for 5 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 47(3:40 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson to NC 50 for 3 yards (12-T.Fox44-J.Gemmel).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 50(3:06 - 3rd) 29-D.Keene to NC 43 FUMBLES (44-J.Gemmel). 16-D.Ford to NC 43 for no gain.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 43(2:44 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to VT 50 for 7 yards (22-C.Conner).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNC 50(2:36 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to VT 49 for 1 yard (23-R.Ashby96-N.Pollard).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UNC 49(2:01 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 84-G.Walston.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - UNC 49(1:29 - 3rd) 21-C.Surratt to VT 49 for no gain.
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (13 plays, 46 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 49(1:25 - 3rd) Penalty on VT 1-R.Floyd Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at VT 49. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 34(1:18 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to VT 37 for 3 yards (1-M.Dorn).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 37(1:18 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - VATECH 37(0:41 - 3rd) 5-R.Willis scrambles to VT 49 for 12 yards (21-C.Surratt16-D.Ford).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 49(0:35 - 3rd) 4-Q.Patterson to NC 49 for 2 yards (92-A.Crawford).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 49(15:00 - 4th) 29-D.Keene to NC 46 for 3 yards (21-C.Surratt3-D.Ross).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - VATECH 46(14:31 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson to NC 36 for 10 yards (1-M.Dorn).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(13:50 - 4th) 33-D.McClease to NC 33 for 3 yards (1-M.Dorn55-J.Strowbridge).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 33(13:11 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson to NC 22 for 11 yards (16-D.Ford).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 22(12:26 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton to NC 8 for 14 yards (1-M.Dorn).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - VATECH 8(12:16 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson to NC 4 for 4 yards (1-M.Dorn).
|
Sack
|
2 & 4 - VATECH 4(11:31 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson sacked at NC 8 for -4 yards (90-X.Gill).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - VATECH 8(10:56 - 4th) 14-D.Hazelton to NC 5 for 3 yards (21-C.Surratt92-A.Crawford).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - VATECH 5(10:09 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:32 - 4th) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(9:29 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to NC 22 for -3 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|
Sack
|
2 & 13 - UNC 22(9:29 - 4th) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 16 for -6 yards (5-J.Hewitt).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 19 - UNC 16(8:56 - 4th) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Groves.
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - UNC 16(8:08 - 4th) 91-B.Kiernan punts 43 yards from NC 16 to VT 41 fair catch by 6-H.Grimsley.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 41(8:01 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson to VT 44 for 3 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 44(7:54 - 4th) 29-D.Keene to VT 47 for 3 yards (92-A.Crawford21-C.Surratt).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - VATECH 47(7:23 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson to VT 49 for 2 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - VATECH 49(6:40 - 4th) 91-O.Bradburn punts 51 yards from VT 49 to NC End Zone. touchback.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (3 plays, 80 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 20(6:25 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to NC 21 for 1 yard (4-D.Hollifield27-A.Chatman).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNC 21(6:17 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 32 for 11 yards (22-C.Conner).
|
+68 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 32(5:46 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 3-A.Green. 3-A.Green runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:22 - 4th) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:11 - 4th) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(5:11 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson runs ob at VT 47 for 22 yards.
|
+53 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(5:11 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:40 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:31 - 4th) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(4:31 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to NC 30 for 5 yards (1-R.Floyd).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 30(4:31 - 4th) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to NC 34 for 4 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNC 34(3:56 - 4th) 24-A.Williams to NC 32 for -2 yards (17-D.Deablo23-R.Ashby).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - UNC 32(3:13 - 4th) 91-B.Kiernan punts 37 yards from NC 32 to VT 31 fair catch by 6-H.Grimsley.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 31(2:28 - 4th) 11-T.Turner to VT 38 for 7 yards (92-A.Crawford44-J.Gemmel).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 38(2:21 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson to VT 40 for 2 yards (92-A.Crawford).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - VATECH 40(1:52 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson to VT 39 FUMBLES. 4-Q.Patterson to VT 39 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - VATECH 39(1:39 - 4th) 91-O.Bradburn punts 61 yards from VT 39 to NC End Zone. touchback.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 20(0:45 - 4th) 7-S.Howell to NC 24 for 4 yards (8-E.Belmar23-R.Ashby).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - UNC 24(0:38 - 4th) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 23 for -1 yard (96-N.Pollard).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - UNC 23(0:28 - 4th) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 20 for -3 yards (8-E.Belmar5-J.Hewitt).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UNC 20(0:21 - 4th) 91-B.Kiernan punts 31 yards from NC 20 Downed at the VT 49.
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(0:02 - 4th) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 25( - 5) 4-Q.Patterson to NC 21 for 4 yards (21-C.Surratt16-D.Ford).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - VATECH 21( - 5) 4-Q.Patterson scrambles to NC 20 for 1 yard (16-D.Ford33-A.Cater).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - VATECH 20( - 5) 93-B.Johnson 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- End of Quarter (7 plays, 13 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25( - 5) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to VT 17 for 8 yards (45-T.Garbutt).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UNC 17( - 5) 7-S.Howell incomplete.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - UNC 17( - 5) Penalty on NC 75-J.Ezeudu False start 5 yards enforced at VT 17. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - UNC 22( - 5) 25-J.Williams to VT 12 for 10 yards (17-D.Deablo8-E.Belmar).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 12( - 5) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - UNC 12( - 5) 7-S.Howell sacked at VT 13 for -1 yard (5-J.Hewitt).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 11 - UNC 13( - 5) 8-M.Carter to VT 12 for 1 yard (23-R.Ashby).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - UNC 12( - 5) 97-N.Ruggles 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (6 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25( - 5) 8-M.Carter to VT 22 for 3 yards (9-K.Ladler23-R.Ashby).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UNC 22( - 6) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - UNC 22( - 6) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to VT 8 for 14 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - UNC 8( - 6) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UNC 8( - 6) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 14-E.Simmons.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - UNC 8( - 6) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|( - 6) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- End of Quarter (4 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25( - 6) 4-Q.Patterson to NC 23 for 2 yards (55-J.Strowbridge21-C.Surratt).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 23( - 6) 4-Q.Patterson to NC 22 for 1 yard (92-A.Crawford).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - VATECH 22( - 6) 4-Q.Patterson to NC 18 for 4 yards (3-D.Ross21-C.Surratt).
|
+18 YD
|
4 & 3 - VATECH 18( - 6) 4-Q.Patterson complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton runs 18 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NC 10-G.Ross Holding declined.
|
PAT Good
|( - 6) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Missed FG (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25( - 6) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 25( - 7) 4-Q.Patterson to NC 27 for -2 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 12 - VATECH 27( - 7) 4-Q.Patterson to NC 23 for 4 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|
No Good
|
4 & 8 - VATECH 23( - 7) 93-B.Johnson 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- End of Quarter (7 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25( - 7) 25-J.Williams to VT 21 for 4 yards (23-R.Ashby8-E.Belmar).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UNC 21( - 7) 25-J.Williams to VT 21 for no gain (23-R.Ashby).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - UNC 21( - 7) 7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales to VT 15 for 6 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNC 15( - 7) 25-J.Williams to VT 7 for 8 yards (1-R.Floyd). Penalty on NC 75-J.Ezeudu Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 15. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - UNC 25( - 7) 25-J.Williams to VT 22 for 3 yards (9-K.Ladler23-R.Ashby).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 17 - UNC 22( - 7) 25-J.Williams to VT 20 for 2 yards (4-D.Hollifield23-R.Ashby).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 15 - UNC 20( - 7) 25-J.Williams to VT 17 for 3 yards (8-E.Belmar4-D.Hollifield).
|
No Good
|
4 & 12 - UNC 17( - 7) 97-N.Ruggles 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UNC
Tar Heels
- Missed FG (4 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25( - 7) 5-D.Newsome to VT 22 for 3 yards (46-E.Adams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UNC 22( - 8) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Green.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UNC 22( - 8) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Corrales.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 7 - UNC 22( - 8) Team penalty on NC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at VT 22. No Play.
|
No Good
|
4 & 12 - UNC 27( - 8) 97-N.Ruggles 45 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by. to VT 25 for no gain.
VATECH
Hokies
- Downs (5 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25( - 8) 4-Q.Patterson to NC 21 for 4 yards (55-J.Strowbridge).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 21( - 8) 29-D.Keene to NC 20 for 1 yard (55-J.Strowbridge44-J.Gemmel).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - VATECH 20( - 8) Penalty on VT 74-D.Nester False start 5 yards enforced at NC 20. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 25( - 8) 4-Q.Patterson to NC 24 for 1 yard (21-C.Surratt16-D.Ford).
|
No Good
|
4 & 9 - VATECH 24( - 8) 93-B.Johnson 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - VATECH 3( - 8) 4-Q.Patterson incomplete.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|23
|Rushing
|8
|12
|Passing
|14
|9
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-21
|5-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|474
|469
|Total Plays
|89
|81
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|143
|254
|Rush Attempts
|40
|60
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|331
|215
|Comp. - Att.
|26-49
|14-21
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|10.2
|Penalties - Yards
|9-69
|5-36
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|5
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-39.6
|6-49.2
|Return Yards
|0
|30
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|331
|PASS YDS
|215
|
|
|143
|RUSH YDS
|254
|
|
|474
|TOTAL YDS
|469
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
