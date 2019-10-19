|
|
|SFLA
|NAVY
Navy runs over South Florida 35-3; Perry joins elite company
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) The Navy defense backed another dominant performance on the ground by senior quarterback Malcolm Perry in a 35-3 victory over South Florida on Saturday.
Perry finished with 188 yards on 22 carries with a pair of touchdowns. He surpassed more than 3,000 career yards rushing in his career, joining Keenan Reynolds, Napoleon McCallum and Chris McCoy as the only Navy players to accomplish that feat.
The Midshipmen have a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2017 when they won five straight to start the year.
Junior linebacker Jacob Springer notched a career-high three sacks and cornerback freshman Chelen Garnes had an interception for Navy (5-1, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). The Midshipmen have 17 sacks on the year after finishing with 10 last season.
South Florida (3-4, 1-2) stacked the box with 11 defenders most of the game but Navy still managed to find seams and finished with a season-high 434 yards rushing.
Bulls redshirt freshman quarterback Jordan McCloud, who took over the starting job for the injured Blake Barnett (ankle), was 11 of 23 for 50 yards with an interception.
Perry opened the scoring with 67-yard touchdown run with 3:56 left in the first quarter. Navy had a couple of key stops and capitalized with a 58-yard rumble by fullback Jamale Carothers on the opening play of the second quarter that extended the lead to 14-0.
The Bulls could not capitalize on three forced turnovers (two interceptions and a fumble recovery).
Navy used some creativity to pull further away when slotback CJ Williams took the pitch from Perry and threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to OJ Davis for a three-score margin.
Bulls' cornerback KJ Sails gave them some life with an apparent pick-6, but the score was nullified because of an illegal block. South Florida had to settle for a 33-yard field goal by Spencer Shrader and trailed 21-3 at the break.
After a scoreless third quarter, Navy completed the rout on a 21-yard run by Perry and a 26-yard scamper by Tazh Maloy.
THE TAKEAWAY
South Florida: The Bulls had won their previous two games, but that momentum came to a halt against the Midshipmen's tenacious defense. South Florida now has to deal with the tougher portion of its schedule with four of five games against teams in the Top 25 or received votes.
Navy: The Midshipmen have already surpassed their win total (three) from last season and are surging toward bowl-eligibility. The revamped defense under new coordinator Brian Newberry has taken some of the pressure off Perry and helped set the tone for this year's success.
UP NEXT
South Florida: The Bulls play a second straight road contest Oct. 26 at East Carolina.
Navy: The Midshipmen host Tulane for homecoming Oct. 26.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-B.Fee kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 13-E.McDoom. 13-E.McDoom to USF 30 for 5 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 30(15:00 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 30 for no gain (99-J.Pittman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SFLA 30(14:36 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - SFLA 30(14:02 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 34 yards from USF 30 to the NAV 36 downed by 10-K.Joiner.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(13:57 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 39 for 3 yards (11-D.Boyles55-P.Macon).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 39(13:48 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to NAV 42 for 3 yards (90-K.Kegler).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NAVY 42(13:18 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 42 for no gain (91-R.Yates4-G.Reaves).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - NAVY 42(12:39 - 1st) 4-O.White punts 43 yards from NAV 42 out of bounds at the USF 15.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (9 plays, 29 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 15(11:58 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud to USF 13 FUMBLES. 12-J.McCloud pushed ob at USF 21 for 8 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - SFLA 21(11:48 - 1st) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 31 for 10 yards (53-T.Tuitele54-D.Fagot).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 31(11:27 - 1st) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 35 for 4 yards (5-M.McMorris99-J.Pittman).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 35(11:06 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud 15-J.Phillips to USF 35 for no gain (53-T.Tuitele). Team penalty on NAV Offside 5 yards enforced at USF 35. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - SFLA 40(10:37 - 1st) 28-T.Sands to USF 49 for 9 yards (10-K.Brennan53-T.Tuitele).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 49(10:23 - 1st) Penalty on USF 77-M.Norman False start 5 yards enforced at USF 49. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - SFLA 44(10:05 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud scrambles to USF 44 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
2 & 15 - SFLA 44(9:52 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud sacked at USF 42 for -2 yards (1-J.Springer).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 17 - SFLA 42(9:15 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 13-E.McDoom. 13-E.McDoom to USF 44 for 2 yards (1-J.Springer).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - SFLA 44(8:34 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 47 yards from USF 44 out of bounds at the NAV 9.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (8 plays, 91 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 9(7:57 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 8 for -1 yard (4-G.Reaves).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - NAVY 8(7:47 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 18 for 10 yards (2-N.Roberts8-D.Studstill).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - NAVY 18(7:19 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 22 for 4 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 22(6:43 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to NAV 26 for 4 yards (44-T.Grier).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NAVY 26(6:12 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to NAV 29 for 3 yards (4-G.Reaves8-D.Studstill).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - NAVY 29(5:44 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to NAV 32 for 3 yards (55-P.Macon9-K.Sails).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 32(5:07 - 1st) 23-M.Fells pushed ob at NAV 33 for 1 yard (44-T.Grier).
|
+67 YD
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 33(4:38 - 1st) 10-M.Perry scrambles runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:09 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:56 - 1st) 39-B.Fee kicks 65 yards from NAV 35. 20-B.Sanders to USF 18 for 18 yards (35-W.Little).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 18(3:56 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix to USF 27 for 9 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SFLA 27(3:50 - 1st) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 28 for 1 yard (99-J.Pittman56-N.Cromartie).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 28(3:23 - 1st) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 28 for no gain (92-D.Williams99-J.Pittman).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 28(2:59 - 1st) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 30 for 2 yards (51-P.Carothers99-J.Pittman).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 30(2:25 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix to USF 33 for 3 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - SFLA 33(1:41 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 46 yards from USF 33. 26-G.Winn to NAV 33 for 12 yards (25-E.Bowman).
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (3 plays, 67 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 33(1:03 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 34 for 1 yard (98-B.Green).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 34(0:51 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 42 for 8 yards (44-T.Grier4-G.Reaves).
|
+58 YD
|
3 & 1 - NAVY 42(0:23 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:50 - 2nd) 39-B.Fee kicks 53 yards from NAV 35 out of bounds at the USF 12.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(14:50 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 40 for 5 yards (54-D.Fagot53-T.Tuitele).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 40(14:50 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 84-X.Weaver.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - SFLA 40(14:21 - 2nd) Team penalty on USF Delay of game 5 yards enforced at USF 40. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SFLA 35(14:14 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 4-S.Clerveaux.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - SFLA 35(14:14 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 41 yards from USF 35. 26-G.Winn to NAV 41 for 17 yards (40-J.Vaughn16-B.Nichols).
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (9 plays, 59 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 41(14:07 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Mitchell.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 41(13:56 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 49 for 8 yards (55-P.Macon).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - NAVY 49(13:51 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to USF 46 for 5 yards (55-P.Macon).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 46(13:17 - 2nd) 28-K.Makekau to USF 39 for 7 yards (3-V.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - NAVY 39(12:47 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to USF 36 for 3 yards (4-G.Reaves7-M.Hampton).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(12:17 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to USF 34 for 2 yards (93-T.Barber).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 34(11:45 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to USF 28 for 6 yards (3-V.Davis).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - NAVY 28(11:14 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to USF 23 for 5 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 23(10:40 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams complete to 86-O.David. 86-O.David runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:09 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (9 plays, 38 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:03 - 2nd) 39-B.Fee kicks 59 yards from NAV 35. 20-B.Sanders to USF 19 for 13 yards (35-W.Little).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 19(10:03 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 23 for 4 yards (54-D.Fagot97-D.Tolentino).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 23(9:58 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 28 for 5 yards (1-J.Springer11-E.Fochtman).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 28(9:34 - 2nd) 28-T.Sands to USF 29 for 1 yard (54-D.Fagot).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 29(9:13 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 32 for 3 yards (99-J.Pittman).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 32(8:50 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix to USF 37 for 5 yards (35-W.Little54-D.Fagot).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 2 - SFLA 37(8:17 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud scrambles pushed ob at NAV 43 for 20 yards (10-K.Brennan).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 43(7:43 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 81-K.Purlett.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 43(7:13 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller pushed ob at NAV 43 for no gain (10-K.Brennan33-C.Bankston).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SFLA 43(7:08 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 28-T.Sands.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - SFLA 43(6:25 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 41 yards from NAV 43 to the NAV 2 downed by 25-E.Bowman. Team penalty on USF Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at NAV 43. No Play.
SFLA
Bulls
- FG (4 plays, 20 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - NAVY 48(6:20 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 39 yards from NAV 48 out of bounds at the NAV 9.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 9(6:08 - 2nd) 25-T.Maloy to NAV 16 for 7 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - SFLA 16(6:01 - 2nd) 25-T.Maloy to NAV 20 for 4 yards (93-T.Barber).
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Interception (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 21(4:54 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud sacked at NAV 23 for -2 yards (94-J.Warren).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - NAVY 23(4:46 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to NAV 22 for 1 yard (94-J.Warren99-J.Pittman).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - NAVY 22(4:08 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 13-E.McDoom. 13-E.McDoom to NAV 16 for 6 yards (45-C.Garnes94-J.Warren).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - NAVY 16(3:26 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(2:48 - 2nd) Penalty on NAV 99-J.Pittman Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USF 35. No Play.
SFLA
Bulls
- Interception (5 plays, -11 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:48 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 50 yards from USF 50 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(2:43 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 24 for -1 yard (51-S.Kirby8-D.Studstill).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - SFLA 24(2:43 - 2nd) 3-M.Cooper to NAV 34 for 10 yards (9-K.Sails).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 34(2:00 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 35 for 1 yard (4-G.Reaves51-S.Kirby).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(1:29 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Mitchell INTERCEPTED by 2-N.Roberts at USF 33. 2-N.Roberts to USF 33 for no gain.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 33(1:02 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Phillips.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 33(0:54 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud to USF 40 for 7 yards (54-D.Fagot1-J.Springer).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NAVY 40(0:50 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 2-J.Cronkrite. 2-J.Cronkrite pushed ob at USF 44 for 4 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 44(0:43 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud scrambles to NAV 48 for 8 yards.
|
Int
|
2 & 2 - NAVY 48(0:38 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Phillips INTERCEPTED by 45-C.Garnes at NAV 22. 45-C.Garnes to NAV 22 for no gain.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Fumble (9 plays, 36 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 22(0:27 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry kneels at NAV 21 for -1 yard.
SFLA
Bulls
- Downs (7 plays, 34 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:24 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 40 yards from USF 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 26-G.Winn. Penalty on USF 47-T.Gray Offside on Free Kick 5 yards enforced at USF 35. No Play.
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 45 yards from USF 30 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 25-T.Maloy to NAV 37 for 12 yards (4-G.Reaves55-P.Macon).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 37(15:00 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 39 for 2 yards (6-K.Livingstone9-K.Sails). Team penalty on NAV Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at NAV 37. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - SFLA 32(14:25 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 34 for 2 yards (11-D.Boyles90-K.Kegler).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - SFLA 34(14:04 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 40 for 6 yards (9-K.Sails55-P.Macon).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - SFLA 40(13:26 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry scrambles to USF 50 for 10 yards (4-G.Reaves).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 50(13:05 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to USF 41 for 9 yards (8-D.Studstill).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SFLA 41(12:36 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to USF 41 for no gain (4-G.Reaves).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 41(12:04 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to USF 39 for 2 yards (42-D.Slade40-J.Vaughn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(11:23 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to USF 39 FUMBLES. 4-G.Reaves to USF 39 for no gain.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 39(10:46 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 39 for no gain (1-J.Springer).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 39(10:41 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 43 for 4 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 43(10:12 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to NAV 32 for 25 yards (10-K.Brennan).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 32(9:28 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 32(9:08 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix pushed ob at NAV 27 for 5 yards (35-W.Little).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NAVY 27(9:06 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - NAVY 27(8:37 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Phillips.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (10 plays, 37 yards, 4:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 27(8:33 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 29 for 2 yards (55-P.Macon).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 29(8:28 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 33 for 4 yards (55-P.Macon4-G.Reaves).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SFLA 33(7:59 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 33 for no gain (4-G.Reaves).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - SFLA 33(7:33 - 3rd) 4-O.White punts 45 yards from NAV 33 to USF 22 fair catch by 9-K.Sails. Penalty on USF 88-C.Carter Holding 10 yards enforced at USF 22.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (10 plays, 76 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 12(6:51 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner out of bounds at the USF 23.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 23(6:43 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud to USF 26 for 3 yards (56-N.Cromartie).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 26(6:24 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 27 for 1 yard (34-J.Carothers35-W.Little).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 27(5:58 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Wilcox. 89-M.Wilcox to USF 38 for 11 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 38(5:20 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 42 for 4 yards (97-D.Tolentino98-M.Flowers).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NAVY 42(5:04 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 42(4:23 - 3rd) 28-T.Sands to NAV 48 for 10 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 48(4:12 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud sacked at USF 48 for -4 yards (1-J.Springer).
|
Sack
|
2 & 14 - NAVY 48(3:48 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud sacked at USF 41 for -7 yards FUMBLES (1-J.Springer). 77-M.Norman to USF 38 for no gain.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 24 - NAVY 38(3:03 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 49 for 11 yards (10-K.Brennan).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - NAVY 49(2:17 - 3rd) 39-T.Schneider punts 34 yards from USF 49. 26-G.Winn to NAV 24 for 7 yards (25-E.Bowman).
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 24(1:40 - 3rd) Penalty on NAV 76-K.Wright False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 24. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 15 - SFLA 19(1:29 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 29 for 10 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 29(1:29 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 37 for 8 yards (6-K.Livingstone55-P.Macon).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 37(1:03 - 3rd) Penalty on NAV 73-P.Nestrowitz False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 37. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - SFLA 32(0:34 - 3rd) 20-C.Williams to NAV 38 for 6 yards (55-P.Macon4-G.Reaves).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - SFLA 38(0:22 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 48 for 10 yards (3-V.Davis).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 48(15:00 - 4th) 10-M.Perry pushed ob at USF 48 for 4 yards (9-K.Sails). Penalty on USF 9-K.Sails Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USF 48.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 33(14:39 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to USF 29 for 4 yards (55-P.Macon).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 29(14:20 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to USF 21 for 8 yards (3-V.Davis55-P.Macon).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 21(13:54 - 4th) 10-M.Perry scrambles runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:12 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (11 plays, 80 yards, 4:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:03 - 4th) 39-B.Fee kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to USF 25 fair catch by 20-B.Sanders.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(13:03 - 4th) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 29 for 4 yards (51-P.Carothers56-N.Cromartie).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NAVY 29(13:03 - 4th) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 32 for 3 yards (31-A.Talbert-Loving94-J.Warren).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NAVY 32(12:36 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - NAVY 32(11:59 - 4th) 39-T.Schneider punts 47 yards from USF 32. 26-G.Winn to NAV 20 for -1 yard (25-E.Bowman).
SFLA
Bulls
- Missed FG (10 plays, 59 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(11:54 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to NAV 31 for 11 yards (42-D.Slade3-V.Davis).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 31(11:45 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to NAV 40 for 9 yards (55-P.Macon).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - SFLA 40(11:20 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 49 for 9 yards (29-B.Norris).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 49(10:52 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to USF 48 for 3 yards (96-K.Pinkney).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 48(10:18 - 4th) 28-K.Makekau pushed ob at USF 43 for 5 yards (3-V.Davis).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - SFLA 43(9:44 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to USF 41 for 2 yards (40-J.Vaughn).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 41(9:18 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to USF 39 for 2 yards (96-K.Pinkney6-K.Livingstone).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 39(8:50 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to USF 39 for no gain (98-B.Green). Penalty on NAV 73-P.Nestrowitz Holding 10 yards enforced at USF 39. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 18 - SFLA 49(8:22 - 4th) 10-M.Perry scrambles to USF 31 for 18 yards (29-B.Norris20-B.Sanders).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 31(7:56 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to USF 26 for 5 yards (51-S.Kirby29-B.Norris).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 26(7:26 - 4th) 25-T.Maloy runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:58 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:50 - 4th) 39-B.Fee kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(6:50 - 4th) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 26 for 1 yard (92-D.Williams).
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 26(6:50 - 4th) 17-K.Rygol complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to NAV 46 for 28 yards (2-M.Wiggins).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 46(6:19 - 4th) 17-K.Rygol incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 46(5:53 - 4th) 28-T.Sands to NAV 44 for 2 yards (97-D.Tolentino92-D.Williams).
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 8 - NAVY 44(5:45 - 4th) 17-K.Rygol complete to 85-J.Mathis. 85-J.Mathis to NAV 20 for 24 yards (51-P.Carothers).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 20(5:01 - 4th) 17-K.Rygol complete to 85-J.Mathis. 85-J.Mathis pushed ob at NAV 10 for 10 yards (9-D.Taylor).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 10(4:45 - 4th) 28-T.Sands to NAV 7 for 3 yards (8-E.Nash15-N.Obanor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 7(4:23 - 4th) 17-K.Rygol incomplete. Intended for 84-X.Weaver.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - NAVY 7(3:47 - 4th) Penalty on USF 89-M.Wilcox False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 7. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - NAVY 12(3:42 - 4th) 17-K.Rygol sacked at NAV 16 for -4 yards (31-A.Talbert-Loving51-P.Carothers).
|
No Good
|
4 & 16 - NAVY 16(3:42 - 4th) 32-S.Shrader 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
SFLA
Bulls
- End of Game (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(3:06 - 4th) 32-I.Ruoss to NAV 21 for 1 yard (35-J.Stephens).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SFLA 21(3:00 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen to NAV 21 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the NAV 21.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - SFLA 21(2:20 - 4th) 21-T.King-El to NAV 26 for 5 yards (16-B.Nichols).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - SFLA 26(1:47 - 4th) 4-O.White punts 53 yards from NAV 26 Downed at the USF 21.
NAVY
Midshipmen
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 21(1:01 - 4th) 17-K.Rygol incomplete.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 21(0:48 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to USF 25 for 4 yards (11-E.Fochtman92-D.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 25(0:45 - 4th) 17-K.Rygol complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver to USF 27 for 2 yards (42-S.Harrington).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|23
|Rushing
|8
|21
|Passing
|5
|1
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-18
|9-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|254
|457
|Total Plays
|67
|63
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|150
|434
|Rush Attempts
|37
|59
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|7.4
|Net Yards Passing
|104
|23
|Comp. - Att.
|15-30
|1-4
|Yards Per Pass
|3.5
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|8-65
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.1
|3-47.0
|Return Yards
|53
|35
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-35
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-31
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-22
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|104
|PASS YDS
|23
|
|
|150
|RUSH YDS
|434
|
|
|254
|TOTAL YDS
|457
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
RICE
TXSA
17
13
3rd 11:05 ESP3
-
UK
10UGA
0
0
3rd 8:02 ESPN
-
WMICH
EMICH
14
3
2nd 8:45 ESP+
-
UTEP
FIU
7
15
2nd 10:19 ESP+
-
KANSAS
15TEXAS
10
14
2nd 13:23 LHN
-
SDGST
SJST
10
7
2nd 10:21 FCBK
-
COLO
WASHST
3
21
2nd 9:13 ESPU
-
TULANE
MEMP
10
13
2nd 12:52 ESP2
-
ARMY
GAST
7
14
2nd 7:41 ESP+
-
ECU
UCF
0
20
1st 0:09 CBSS
-
16MICH
7PSU
0
0
1st 9:55 ABC
-
FSU
WAKE
0
3
1st 9:07 ACCN
-
TXAM
MISS
3
0
1st 6:04 SECN
-
17ARIZST
13UTAH
0
14
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
ME
LIB
17
45
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
SALA
TROY
13
37
Final ESPN2
-
LALAF
ARKST
37
20
Final ESPU
-
UCLA
STNFRD
34
16
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
FAU
36
31
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
CUSE
27
20
Final ESPN
-
4OHIOST
NWEST
52
3
Final BTN
-
UNLV
FRESNO
27
56
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
OHIO
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
9FLA
SC
38
27
Final ESPN
-
GATECH
MIAMI
28
21
Final/OT ACCN
-
NCST
BC
24
45
Final FSN
-
11AUBURN
ARK
51
10
Final SECN
-
HOU
UCONN
24
17
Final ESPNU
-
3CLEM
LVILLE
45
10
Final ABC
-
6WISC
ILL
23
24
Final BTN
-
IOWAST
TXTECH
34
24
Final FS1
-
WVU
5OKLA
14
52
Final FOX
-
PURDUE
23IOWA
20
26
Final ESPN2
-
CMICH
BGREEN
38
20
Final ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BALLST
14
52
Final ESPN+
-
OREGST
CAL
21
17
Final PACN
-
TCU
KSTATE
17
24
Final FSN
-
NILL
MIAOH
24
27
Final ESPN+
-
CSTCAR
GAS
27
30
Final/3OT ESP3
-
NMEX
WYO
10
23
Final ATSN
-
BUFF
AKRON
21
0
Final ESP3
-
UNC
VATECH
41
43
Final/6OT FSN
-
DUKE
UVA
14
48
Final ACCN
-
USM
LATECH
30
45
Final NFLN
-
2LSU
MISSST
36
13
Final CBS
-
20MINN
RUT
42
7
Final BTN
-
SFLA
NAVY
3
35
Final CBSSN
-
LAMON
24APLST
7
52
Final ESPN+
-
TULSA
21CINCY
13
24
Final ESPNU
-
IND
MD
34
28
Final BTN
-
TEMPLE
19SMU
21
45
Final ESPN2
-
12OREG
25WASH
35
31
Final ABC
-
22MIZZOU
VANDY
14
21
Final SECN
-
ODU
UAB
14
38
Final ESPN+
-
CHARLO
WKY
14
30
Final ESPN+
-
18BAYLOR
OKLAST
45
27
Final FOX
-
MTSU
NTEXAS
30
33
Final STAD
-
TENN
1BAMA
0
062 O/U
-35
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
USC
0
068.5 O/U
-10
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
14BOISE
BYU
0
045 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
NEVADA
UTAHST
0
058.5 O/U
-21
Sat 10:15pm ESPU
-
AF
HAWAII
0
066.5 O/U
+4
Sat 11:00pm CBSS