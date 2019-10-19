|
|
|WVU
|OKLA
Hurts scores 5 TDs, Sooners roll past West Virginia 52-14
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Jalen Hurts passed for 316 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards and two more scores and No. 5 Oklahoma cruised to a 52-14 victory over West Virginia on Saturday.
Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0) is unbeaten in eight games against West Virginia (3-4, 1-3) since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 Conference in the 2012 season. The Sooners now have won 20 of their last 21 games.
Oklahoma, which rolled up 562 yards of offense, has scored at least 34 points in 17 straight games, the second-longest such streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision since 1980. The Sooners didn't score a touchdown in the fourth quarter, though; they've now scored a touchdown in every quarter but two this season.
West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall, who spent three seasons at Oklahoma as a backup to Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray before transferring, completed 15 of 31 passes for 182 yards, including touchdowns of 38 and 7 yards to T.J. Simmons.
Hurts, whose transfer from Alabama to Oklahoma led to Kendall's transfer, completed 16 of 17 passes, with the incompletion a drop by freshman Drake Stoops. Hurts entered the game averaging 398 yards of offense per game, a number that won't drop much after his 391-yard performance against the Mountaineers.
Oklahoma punted on its first possession but scored touchdowns on its next four - a 20-yard pass to Jeremiah Hall, a 6-yard pass to Charleston Rambo, a 9-yard run by Kennedy Brooks and a 2-yard run by Hurts.
The Mountaineers were within 28-14 at halftime, but Oklahoma scored three touchdowns in the third quarter, the first on a 22-yard run by Hurts and the second on a 46-yard pass to Lee Morris. Brayden Willis then blocked a punt in the end zone that Oklahoma's Austin Stogner recovered to extend the Sooners' lead to 49-14. It was the first time that happened to West Virginia since the 2003 season and the third time since the start of last season that Oklahoma had a punt block result in a touchdown.
THE TAKEAWAY
West Virginia: The Mountaineers are three-fourths of the way through a difficult stretch that includes consecutive games against No. 15 Texas, Iowa State, Oklahoma and No. 18 Baylor. Survive that gauntlet, and West Virginia can try to secure bowl eligibility during its final four games against Texas Tech, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Texas Christian.
Oklahoma: The Sooners' offense continued to roll behind Hurts and the defense mostly held its own, holding the Mountaineers to 51 rushing yards and 242 yards of offense. Those are two things Oklahoma will need to continue to happen to stay in the mix for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
SCHOONER DOWN
After Oklahoma's fourth touchdown, the horse-drawn Sooner Schooner came onto Owen Field to celebrate, but it fell over while making a turn, spilling people and debris onto the field.
The horses kept running but quickly were corralled and there were no major injuries to human or horse, even though both riders were thrown from the Schooner. Security officials quickly cleared the debris and play resumed without delay. After Oklahoma's fifth touchdown, a cheerleader ran onto the field waving a giant ''OU'' flag in lieu of the Schooner.
A statement from Oklahoma's athletic department said officials think the mishap ''was the result of weight distribution among riders in the rear of the wagon. Three individuals were evaluated at the stadium and released. All others reported that they were uninjured.''
''Upon initial evaluation, it also appears the ponies are uninjured. Medical staff responded immediately as did the expert horse handlers and veterinarian who staff all games. We are grateful that the injuries were not serious and for the staff members who responded so well.''
11 A.M. BLUES
Oklahoma had its fourth consecutive 11 a.m. kickoff on Saturday and is scheduled for another next week at Kansas State. That didn't sit well with a segment of Oklahoma fans, which athletic director Joe Castiglione acknowledged in a pair of tweets sent before the game.
''Appreciate our fans adjusting for another 11 a.m. game. Although it's not always readily apparent, we vigorously push for other times, like we did for our opener,'' Castiglione tweeted. ''Obviously, the national TV exposure is important but we also fully understand the impact on you. We will continue to explore ways to better serve you. Go (hash)Sooners.''
OWENS HONORED
Former Oklahoma running back Steve Owens, the 1969 Heisman Trophy winner, was recognized during a halftime ceremony. Owens, who is from Miami, Oklahoma, received a 50th anniversary plaque from Rob Whalen, executive director of the Heisman Trophy Trust. Owens is one of Oklahoma's seven Heisman winners.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Oklahoma maintained its perfect record, but whether that allows the Sooners to hold their position in the AP Top 25, or move up, has largely depended this season on what happens elsewhere in the nation.
UP NEXT
West Virginia: After an off week, will visit Baylor on Oct. 31.
Oklahoma: Will visit Kansas State next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (5 plays, 28 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 36 for 11 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 36(15:00 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to OKL 48 for 16 yards (23-D.White).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 48(14:29 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 47 for -5 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - WVU 47(14:00 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 49 for 2 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 13 - WVU 49(13:22 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to OKL 47 for 4 yards (4-J.Davis23-D.White).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - WVU 47(12:44 - 1st) 96-J.Growden punts 40 yards from OKL 47 to OKL 7 fair catch by 2-C.Lamb.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 7(12:01 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 23 for 16 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 23(11:53 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 23 for no gain (91-R.Jones17-E.Loe).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 23(11:27 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts sacked at OKL 18 for -5 yards (46-R.Donahue).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 15 - OKLA 18(10:56 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to OKL 29 for 11 yards (35-J.Chandler).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - OKLA 29(10:15 - 1st) 46-R.Mundschau punts 49 yards from OKL 29 out of bounds at the WVU 22.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 22(9:42 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to WVU 24 for 2 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 24(9:32 - 1st) 10-T.Lowe to WVU 23 for -1 yard (35-N.Bonitto).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WVU 23(9:08 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 83-B.Wheaton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - WVU 23(8:25 - 1st) 96-J.Growden punts 43 yards from WVU 23 to OKL 34 fair catch by 2-C.Lamb.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (8 plays, 66 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(8:19 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 41 for 7 yards (15-K.Martin).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 41(8:11 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 26-K.Brooks. 26-K.Brooks to OKL 45 for 4 yards (15-K.Martin35-J.Chandler).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(7:50 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 44 for -1 yard (17-E.Loe).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 44(7:30 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to WVU 41 for 15 yards (4-J.Norwood).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 41(7:00 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to WVU 32 for 9 yards (29-S.Mahone4-J.Norwood).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 32(6:45 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to WVU 22 for 10 yards (46-R.Donahue17-E.Loe).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 22(5:50 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to WVU 20 for 2 yards (35-J.Chandler).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 20(5:16 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:42 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:32 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(4:32 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WVU 25(4:32 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WVU 25(4:25 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Jennings.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WVU 25(4:18 - 1st) 96-J.Growden punts 47 yards from WVU 25. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 26 for -2 yards (15-K.Martin).
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (4 plays, 74 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 26(4:13 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to WVU 43 for 31 yards.
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(4:04 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to WVU 15 for 28 yards (15-K.Martin).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 15(3:32 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to WVU 6 for 9 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 6(2:54 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:11 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:05 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(2:05 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 24 for -1 yard (9-K.Murray24-B.Asamoah).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - WVU 24(2:05 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to WVU 31 for 7 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WVU 31(1:24 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to WVU 31 for no gain (34-D.Ugwoegbu).
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 4 - WVU 31(0:38 - 1st) 96-J.Growden complete to 39-D.Bonamico. 39-D.Bonamico to WVU 38 for 7 yards (12-D.Stoops).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 38(0:01 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Jennings.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 38(15:00 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings to OKL 42 for 20 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 42(14:56 - 2nd) 6-K.McKoy to OKL 43 for -1 yard (7-R.Perkins).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - WVU 43(14:17 - 2nd) 6-K.McKoy to OKL 41 for 2 yards (24-B.Asamoah7-R.Perkins).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - WVU 41(13:32 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to OKL 38 for 3 yards (90-N.Gallimore35-N.Bonitto).
|
+38 YD
|
4 & 6 - WVU 38(12:48 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:07 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:57 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(11:57 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 83-N.Basquine. 83-N.Basquine to OKL 38 for 13 yards (56-D.Stills).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(11:57 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to WVU 48 for 14 yards (22-J.Long17-E.Loe).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(11:30 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 26-K.Brooks. 26-K.Brooks to WVU 24 for 24 yards. Penalty on OKL 11-J.Haselwood Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at WVU 24.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(11:10 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 11-J.Haselwood. 11-J.Haselwood to WVU 21 for 13 yards (22-J.Long).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 21(10:50 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to WVU 13 for 8 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLA 13(10:15 - 2nd) 4-T.Sermon to WVU 9 for 4 yards (91-R.Jones).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - OKLA 9(9:45 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:15 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:08 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 13-S.James to WVU 19 for 19 yards (84-L.Morris).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 19(9:08 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 87-M.O'Laughlin.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 19(9:02 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 23 for 4 yards (23-D.White32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WVU 23(8:56 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Brown.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - WVU 23(8:16 - 2nd) 96-J.Growden punts 44 yards from WVU 23. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 43 for 10 yards (64-R.Sunahara35-J.Chandler).
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (3 plays, 57 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(8:08 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to WVU 27 for 30 yards (23-T.Smith).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 27(7:55 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to WVU 2 for 25 yards (29-S.Mahone34-S.Campbell).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - OKLA 2(7:24 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts scrambles runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:39 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:31 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 48 yards from OKL 35. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 19 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 19(6:31 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Jennings. Penalty on OKL 4-J.Davis Pass interference 14 yards enforced at WVU 19. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 33(6:30 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 76-C.Behrndt False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 33. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - WVU 28(6:26 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to WVU 32 for 4 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - WVU 32(6:26 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings to WVU 34 for 2 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WVU 34(5:49 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - WVU 34(5:04 - 2nd) 96-J.Growden punts 56 yards from WVU 34. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 8 for -2 yards (38-D.Wade51-J.Abbott).
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 8(4:57 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 4 for -4 yards (23-T.Smith56-D.Stills).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - OKLA 4(4:45 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 12 for 8 yards (4-J.Norwood).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 12(4:06 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Stoops.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - OKLA 12(3:41 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 39 yards from OKL 12 to WVU 49 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (8 plays, 51 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 49(3:35 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 83-B.Wheaton. 83-B.Wheaton to OKL 32 for 19 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 32(3:27 - 2nd) 16-W.Wright to OKL 30 for 2 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 30(2:57 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall to OKL 26 for 4 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles23-D.White).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - WVU 26(2:25 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to OKL 19 for 7 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 19(1:45 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James. Penalty on OKL 6-T.Brown Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKL 19. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 4 - WVU 4(1:14 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to OKL 7 for -3 yards (23-D.White96-L.Stokes).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WVU 7(1:09 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - WVU 7(0:33 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:29 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 32 for 7 yards (24-H.Bailey).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 32(15:00 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 37 for 5 yards (23-T.Smith).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(14:27 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris to OKL 48 for 11 yards (4-J.Norwood).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(14:03 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to WVU 26 for 26 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 26(13:45 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to WVU 22 for 4 yards (24-H.Bailey).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 22(13:25 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:00 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (7 plays, 1 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:51 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(12:51 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 24 for -1 yard (90-N.Gallimore55-K.Mann).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WVU 24(12:51 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 11 - WVU 24(12:18 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to WVU 42 for 18 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 42(12:11 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 46 for 4 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - WVU 46(11:34 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings to OKL 26 for 28 yards (11-P.Motley). Team penalty on WVU Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined. Penalty on WVU 19-A.Jennings Pass interference 14 yards enforced at WVU 46. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - WVU 32(10:55 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|
-6 YD
|
3 & 20 - WVU 32(10:50 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 26 for -6 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
Punt
|
4 & 26 - WVU 26(10:22 - 3rd) 96-J.Growden punts 29 yards from WVU 26 out of bounds at the OKL 45.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (2 plays, 55 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(9:38 - 3rd) 2-C.Lamb to WVU 46 for 9 yards (23-T.Smith29-S.Mahone).
|
+46 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 46(9:29 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:10 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:01 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 13-S.James to WVU End Zone FUMBLES. 13-S.James to WVU 2 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 2(9:01 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 4 for 2 yards (35-N.Bonitto).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 4(9:00 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 9 for 5 yards (24-B.Asamoah9-K.Murray).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WVU 9(8:23 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 9 for no gain (35-N.Bonitto10-P.Fields).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - WVU 9(7:36 - 3rd) punts 0 yards from WVU 9 blocked by 81-B.Willis. 18-A.Stogner runs no gain for a touchdown.
OKLA
Sooners
- FG (8 plays, 49 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(6:57 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(6:51 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 58 yards from OKL 35. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 28 for 21 yards (28-C.Sylvie).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(6:51 - 3rd) Team penalty on WVU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WVU 28. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - OKLA 23(6:46 - 3rd) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 24 for 1 yard (33-M.Stripling).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 14 - OKLA 24(6:46 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Penalty on OKL 4-J.Davis Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 24. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 34(6:10 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 36 for 2 yards (9-K.Murray91-D.Faamatau).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLA 36(6:03 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 38 for 2 yards (23-D.White34-D.Ugwoegbu).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(5:24 - 3rd) Penalty on WVU 68-B.Mays False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - OKLA 33(4:46 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - OKLA 33(4:46 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Brown.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - OKLA 33(4:33 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall to WVU 33 for no gain (34-D.Ugwoegbu).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - OKLA 33(4:29 - 3rd) 96-J.Growden punts 28 yards from WVU 33 out of bounds at the OKL 39.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Downs (10 plays, 64 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 39(3:49 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to OKL 48 for 9 yards (4-J.Norwood).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - WVU 48(3:42 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to WVU 48 for 4 yards (39-D.Bonamico).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 48(3:15 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to WVU 47 for 1 yard (34-S.Campbell8-K.Raines).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - WVU 47(2:43 - 3rd) 11-J.Haselwood to WVU 39 for 8 yards (39-D.Bonamico).
|
+34 YD
|
3 & 1 - WVU 39(2:03 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to WVU 5 for 34 yards (4-J.Norwood).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - WVU 5(1:39 - 3rd) 4-T.Sermon to WVU 2 for 3 yards (4-J.Norwood34-S.Campbell).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - WVU 2(0:58 - 3rd) 4-T.Sermon to WVU 1 for 1 yard (55-P.Moorer19-N.Guzman).
|
-11 YD
|
3 & 1 - WVU 1(0:22 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to WVU 12 for -11 yards (4-J.Norwood).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - WVU 12(15:00 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:20 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(14:17 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 32 for 7 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 32(14:17 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 34 for 2 yards (97-M.Overton).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 34(13:40 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall to WVU 37 for 3 yards (31-J.Redmond).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(13:03 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 45 for 8 yards. Penalty on OKL 6-T.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 37. No Play.
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 47(12:33 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall complete to 88-I.Esdale. 88-I.Esdale to OKL 17 for 36 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 17(12:11 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 88-I.Esdale.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 17(11:44 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Campbell.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - OKLA 17(11:38 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall sacked at OKL 23 for -6 yards. Penalty on OKL 35-N.Bonitto Offside 5 yards enforced at OKL 17. No Play. (35-N.Bonitto).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLA 12(11:33 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to OKL 11 for 1 yard (90-N.Gallimore).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - OKLA 11(11:14 - 4th) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Brown.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 11(10:31 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Miller.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 11(10:27 - 4th) 4-T.Sermon to OKL 17 for 6 yards (19-N.Guzman34-S.Campbell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WVU 17(10:23 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 17 for no gain (10-D.Tonkery).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - WVU 17(9:51 - 4th) 46-R.Mundschau punts 51 yards from OKL 17. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 37 FUMBLES (11-P.Motley). out of bounds at the WVU 37.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (4 plays, 10 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(9:09 - 4th) 10-T.Lowe complete to 20-A.Sinkfield. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 32 for -5 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - OKLA 32(8:56 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 32 for no gain (91-D.Faamatau).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - OKLA 32(8:22 - 4th) 10-T.Lowe to WVU 32 for no gain (35-N.Bonitto).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - OKLA 32(7:42 - 4th) 96-J.Growden punts 45 yards from WVU 32 to OKL 23 fair catch by 12-D.Stoops.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 23(7:02 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to OKL 33 for 10 yards (4-J.Norwood17-E.Loe).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 33(6:54 - 4th) 4-T.Sermon to OKL 36 for 3 yards (4-J.Norwood).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 36(6:25 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai to OKL 33 FUMBLES. 15-T.Mordecai to OKL 33 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WVU 33(5:50 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Miller.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WVU 33(5:18 - 4th) 46-R.Mundschau punts 59 yards from OKL 33. 38-D.Wade to WVU 8 for no gain (51-K.Kelleher).
OKLA
Sooners
- End of Game (5 plays, 61 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 8(5:12 - 4th) 10-T.Lowe to WVU 21 for 13 yards (4-J.Davis).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 21(5:00 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 18 for -3 yards (96-L.Stokes).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - OKLA 18(4:22 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 22 for 4 yards (24-B.Asamoah38-B.Mead).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 22(3:38 - 4th) 10-T.Lowe complete to 15-G.Campbell. 15-G.Campbell to WVU 29 for 7 yards (1-J.Parker).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - OKLA 29(2:58 - 4th) 96-J.Growden punts 42 yards from WVU 29 to OKL 29 fair catch by 12-D.Stoops.
OKLA
Sooners
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(2:25 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai to OKL 27 for -2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - OKLA 27(2:19 - 4th) 22-T.Pledger to OKL 30 for 3 yards.
|
+38 YD
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 30(1:45 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 3-M.Jones. 3-M.Jones to WVU 32 for 38 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 32(1:15 - 4th) 22-T.Pledger to WVU 26 for 6 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 26(1:05 - 4th) 22-T.Pledger to WVU 10 for 16 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|25
|Rushing
|3
|9
|Passing
|9
|16
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-18
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|242
|555
|Total Plays
|64
|59
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|9.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|51
|197
|Rush Attempts
|30
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|191
|358
|Comp. - Att.
|18-34
|18-21
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|17.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-29
|6-64
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-41.6
|4-49.5
|Return Yards
|49
|15
|Punts - Returns
|2-5
|4-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-44
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|191
|PASS YDS
|358
|
|
|51
|RUSH YDS
|197
|
|
|242
|TOTAL YDS
|555
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
CMICH
BGREEN
28
14
3rd 2:05 ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BALLST
7
52
3rd 1:53 ESPN+
-
OREGST
CAL
14
3
3rd 9:04 PACN
-
TCU
KSTATE
10
17
3rd 10:12 FSN
-
NILL
MIAOH
17
14
3rd 6:47 ESP+
-
USM
LATECH
14
14
2nd 11:26 NFLN
-
2LSU
MISSST
6
0
2nd 9:04 CBS
-
12OREG
25WASH
7
14
2nd 12:34 ABC
-
TEMPLE
19SMU
0
10
2nd 12:04 ESP2
-
UNC
VATECH
10
7
2nd 10:54 FSN
-
20MINN
RUT
7
0
2nd 9:40 BTN
-
LAMON
24APLST
7
21
2nd 13:30 ESPN+
-
TULSA
21CINCY
0
10
2nd 9:19 ESPNU
-
IND
MD
14
7
1st 2:10 BTN
-
SFLA
NAVY
0
21
2nd 10:03 CBSSN
-
DUKE
UVA
0
7
2nd 8:05 ACCN
-
BUFF
AKRON
7
0
2nd 6:43 ESP3
-
ODU
UAB
0
14
1st 8:36 ESP+
-
18BAYLOR
OKLAST
7
6
1st 5:06 FOX
-
22MIZZOU
VANDY
0
0
1st 3:25 SECN
-
CHARLO
WKY
7
7
1st 0:52 ESP+
-
MTSU
NTEXAS
3
7
1st 5:14 STAD
-
NMEX
WYO
0
7
2nd 0:00 ATSN
-
CSTCAR
GAS
7
10
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
SALA
TROY
13
37
Final ESPN2
-
LALAF
ARKST
37
20
Final ESPU
-
UCLA
STNFRD
34
16
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
FAU
36
31
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
CUSE
27
20
Final ESPN
-
4OHIOST
NWEST
52
3
Final BTN
-
UNLV
FRESNO
27
56
Final CBSSN
-
HOU
UCONN
24
17
Final ESPNU
-
NCST
BC
24
45
Final FSN
-
3CLEM
LVILLE
45
10
Final ABC
-
WVU
5OKLA
14
52
Final FOX
-
IOWAST
TXTECH
34
24
Final FS1
-
6WISC
ILL
23
24
Final BTN
-
PURDUE
23IOWA
20
26
Final ESPN2
-
11AUBURN
ARK
51
10
Final SECN
-
KENTST
OHIO
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
MIAMI
28
21
Final/OT ACCN
-
9FLA
SC
38
27
Final ESPN
-
RICE
TXSA
0
042.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
17ARIZST
13UTAH
0
046.5 O/U
-14
Sat 6:00pm PACN
-
ME
LIB
0
043.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN+
-
UK
10UGA
0
045.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
KANSAS
15TEXAS
0
063 O/U
-21
Sat 7:00pm LHN
-
SDGST
SJST
0
045.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:00pm FBOOK
-
COLO
WASHST
0
068.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESPNU
-
UTEP
FIU
0
051.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
TULANE
MEMP
0
059.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
WMICH
EMICH
0
061.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
ARMY
GAST
0
055.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
ECU
UCF
0
064.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
FSU
WAKE
0
068.5 O/U
+1
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
TXAM
MISS
0
055.5 O/U
+6
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
16MICH
7PSU
0
046.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TENN
1BAMA
0
062 O/U
-34.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
USC
0
067.5 O/U
-10
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
NEVADA
UTAHST
0
059 O/U
-21
Sat 10:15pm ESPNU
-
14BOISE
BYU
0
045 O/U
+7
Sat 10:15pm ESPN2
-
AF
HAWAII
0
066.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN