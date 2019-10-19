Drive Chart
Illinois stuns No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23 on last-second field

  • AP
  • Oct 19, 2019

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) James McCourt kicked a 39-yard field as time expired and Illinois pulled off the biggest upset of the college football season, knocking off No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23 on Saturday.

Tony Adams picked off a pass by Jack Coan for the Illini (3-5, 1-3 Big Ten), who were 30 1/2-point underdogs, at midfield with 2:33 remaining that led to the winning field goal. Dre Brown's tackle-breaking 13-yard run got Illinois to the Wisconsin 25 and then the Illini with 34 second left and then set up McCourt to attempt a game-winner. The junior kicker was down the middle with the field goal to give coach Lovie Smith the most significant victory of his four-year tenure in Champaign.

Wisconsin had not trailed this season and was looking to roll into a showdown with No. 3 Ohio State next week in Columbus. Instead, the Badgers (6-1, 4-1) blew a nine-point lead in the final 9:46 of the fourth quarter.

Illinois beat a ranked team for the first time since 2011 and knocked off a ranked Big Ten team for the first time since 2007, when the Illini beat No. 1 Ohio State in November on their way to a Rose Bowl appearance. The last time Illinois beat a ranked Big Ten team at home was October 2007, a 31-26 victory against No. 5 Wisconsin.

Heisman Trophy contender Jonathan Taylor rushed 28 times for 132 yards and one touchdown for Wisconsin, but he also had a fumble in Illinois territory in the fourth quarter to help fuel the Illinois comeback.

Coan was 24 of 32 passing for 264 yards and a touchdown, but his one interception came at a crucial time. He sailed a pass on third-and-5 that Adams grabbed to give the Illinois a short field against the No. 1 defense in the nation.

Illinois had cut Wisconsin's lead to 20-14 late in the third quarter on a 43-yard touchdown run by Reggie Corbin.

Wisconsin had opportunities to pad its lead, but settled for a field goal after a first-and-goal from the 3 and then Taylor fumbled at the Illinois 25.

After the fumble, the Illini ripped off a 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by Brandon Peters' 29-yard pass to Josh Imatorbhebhe to make it 23-21 with 5:53 left.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: The Badgers head to Ohio State for a game that lost a lot of luster in Champaign.

Illinois: The Illini travel to Purdue, trying to make it two straight in the Big Ten.

---

WISC Badgers
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25
(15:00 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 41 for 16 yards (8-N.Hobbs30-S.Brown).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 41
(15:00 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 43 for 2 yards (9-D.Harding96-T.Oliver).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 43
(14:29 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 46 for 3 yards (55-J.Milan96-T.Oliver).
+10 YD
3 & 5 - WISC 46
(13:52 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 4-A.Taylor. 4-A.Taylor to ILL 44 for 10 yards (6-T.Adams).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 44
(13:11 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis pushed ob at ILL 30 for 14 yards (5-M.Eifler).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 30
(12:38 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to ILL 27 for 3 yards (93-C.Avery95-K.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 7 - WISC 27
(12:05 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to ILL 27 for no gain (35-J.Hansen).
+9 YD
3 & 7 - WISC 27
(11:27 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to ILL 18 for 9 yards (9-D.Harding35-J.Hansen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 18
(10:44 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 18 for no gain (9-D.Harding7-S.Green).
No Gain
2 & 10 - WISC 18
(10:04 - 1st) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Pryor.
+18 YD
3 & 10 - WISC 18
(9:24 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:19 - 1st) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (7 plays, 26 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:15 - 1st) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(9:15 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 20 for -5 yards (2-R.Pearson).
+25 YD
2 & 15 - ILL 20
(9:15 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 45 for 25 yards (2-R.Pearson).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 45
(8:57 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 6-D.Stampley. 6-D.Stampley to WIS 41 for 14 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 41
(8:29 - 1st) Penalty on ILL 9-J.Imatorbhebhe False start 5 yards enforced at WIS 41. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - ILL 46
(8:05 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to WIS 42 for 4 yards (93-G.Rand25-E.Burrell).
No Gain
2 & 11 - ILL 42
(7:45 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
Sack
3 & 11 - ILL 42
(7:20 - 1st) 18-B.Peters sacked at WIS 49 for -7 yards (56-Z.Baun57-J.Sanborn).
Punt
4 & 18 - ILL 49
(7:18 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 46 yards from WIS 49 to the WIS 3 downed by 8-C.Washington.

WISC Badgers
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - WISC 3
(6:45 - 1st) Penalty on WIS 71-C.Van Lanen False start 1 yards enforced at WIS 3. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 11 - WISC 2
(6:34 - 1st) 44-J.Chenal to WIS 5 for 3 yards (91-J.Woods).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 5
(6:34 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 10 for 5 yards (9-D.Harding47-O.Betiku).
Sack
3 & 3 - WISC 10
(5:58 - 1st) 17-J.Coan sacked at WIS 4 for -6 yards (47-O.Betiku).
Punt
4 & 9 - WISC 4
(5:12 - 1st) 15-A.Lotti punts 41 yards from WIS 4. 84-J.Holmes to WIS 40 for 5 yards (24-A.Krumholz).

ILL Fighting Illini
- Missed FG (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 40
(4:36 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to WIS 29 for 11 yards (56-Z.Baun).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 29
(4:26 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to WIS 25 for 4 yards (54-C.Orr25-E.Burrell).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 25
(4:10 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to WIS 22 for 3 yards (91-B.Williams97-I.Loudermilk).
No Gain
3 & 3 - ILL 22
(3:53 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Stampley.
No Good
4 & 3 - ILL 22
(3:22 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.

WISC Badgers
- FG (10 plays, 72 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 22
(3:17 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 27 for 5 yards (9-D.Harding).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 27
(3:13 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis to WIS 33 for 6 yards (35-J.Hansen).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 33
(2:35 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 40 for 7 yards (8-N.Hobbs30-S.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 3 - WISC 40
(2:01 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 40 for no gain (9-D.Harding).
+28 YD
3 & 3 - WISC 40
(1:16 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus pushed ob at ILL 32 for 28 yards (30-S.Brown).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 32
(0:33 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to ILL 29 for 3 yards (5-M.Eifler).
+22 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 29
(15:00 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor pushed ob at ILL 7 for 22 yards (7-S.Green).
+1 YD
1 & 7 - WISC 7
(14:22 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to ILL 6 for 1 yard (30-S.Brown9-D.Harding).
No Gain
2 & 6 - WISC 6
(13:37 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
No Gain
3 & 6 - WISC 6
(12:54 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to ILL 6 for no gain (96-T.Oliver55-J.Milan).
Field Goal
4 & 6 - WISC 6
(12:47 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh 24 yards Field Goal is Good.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:06 - 2nd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(12:02 - 2nd) Penalty on ILL 53-K.Green False start 5 yards enforced at ILL 25. No Play.
-5 YD
1 & 15 - ILL 20
(12:02 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 15 for -5 yards (2-R.Pearson).
+9 YD
2 & 20 - ILL 15
(12:02 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to ILL 24 for 9 yards (25-E.Burrell).
No Gain
3 & 11 - ILL 24
(11:31 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
Punt
4 & 11 - ILL 24
(10:45 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 38 yards from ILL 24 to WIS 38 fair catch by 6-D.Davis.

WISC Badgers
- Fumble (7 plays, -1 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 38
(10:40 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 40 for 2 yards (7-S.Green99-O.Carney).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 40
(10:32 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to WIS 48 for 8 yards (9-D.Harding6-T.Adams).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 48
(9:53 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to ILL 34 for 18 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 34
(9:19 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 34
(8:43 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 33 for 1 yard (93-C.Avery9-D.Harding).
+2 YD
3 & 9 - WISC 33
(8:38 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor pushed ob at ILL 31 for 2 yards (5-M.Eifler).
Sack
4 & 7 - WISC 31
(7:55 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan sacked at ILL 37 for -6 yards FUMBLES (35-J.Hansen). 9-D.Harding recovers at the ILL 37. 9-D.Harding to ILL 37 for no gain.

ILL Fighting Illini
- TD (4 plays, 63 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 37
(7:37 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 38 for 1 yard (2-R.Pearson).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 38
(7:30 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters to WIS 49 for 13 yards (1-F.Hicks).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 49
(6:55 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to WIS 48 for 1 yard (56-Z.Baun54-C.Orr).
+48 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 48
(6:30 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:02 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.

WISC Badgers
- FG (9 plays, 38 yards, 4:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:02 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 30 yards from ILL 35 out of bounds at the WIS 35.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 35
(5:53 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 37 for 2 yards (9-D.Harding).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 37
(5:53 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis to WIS 42 for 5 yards (96-T.Oliver9-D.Harding).
+19 YD
3 & 3 - WISC 42
(5:16 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to ILL 39 for 19 yards (6-T.Adams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 39
(4:38 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Taylor.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 39
(4:00 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to ILL 32 for 7 yards (9-D.Harding35-J.Hansen).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - WISC 32
(3:53 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to ILL 28 for 4 yards (96-T.Oliver).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 28
(3:16 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to ILL 27 for 1 yard (96-T.Oliver92-I.Gay).
No Gain
2 & 9 - WISC 27
(2:38 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Pryor.
No Gain
3 & 9 - WISC 27
(2:01 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Taylor.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - WISC 27
(1:55 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh 44 yards Field Goal is Good.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:51 - 2nd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(1:47 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 27 for 2 yards (93-G.Rand92-M.Henningsen).
Penalty
2 & 8 - ILL 27
(1:47 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 73 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ILL 65-D.Kramer Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ILL 27. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 13 - ILL 22
(1:29 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Williams.
Penalty
3 & 13 - ILL 22
(1:18 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. Penalty on WIS 17-D.Burton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ILL 22. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 37
(1:15 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
Sack
2 & 10 - ILL 37
(1:10 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 28 for -9 yards FUMBLES (54-C.Orr). 63-A.Palczewski to ILL 28 for no gain.
+15 YD
3 & 19 - ILL 28
(1:04 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 25-D.Brown. 25-D.Brown to ILL 43 for 15 yards (41-N.Burks54-C.Orr).
Punt
4 & 4 - ILL 43
(0:40 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 53 yards from ILL 43. 6-D.Davis to WIS 25 for 21 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).

WISC Badgers
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25
(0:22 - 2nd) kneels at WIS 23 for -2 yards.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:09 - 2nd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 26 for 1 yard (57-J.Sanborn).
No Gain
2 & 9 - ILL 26
(15:00 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
No Gain
3 & 9 - ILL 26
(14:33 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Corbin.
Punt
4 & 9 - ILL 26
(14:26 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 41 yards from ILL 26. 6-D.Davis pushed ob at WIS 45 for 12 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).

WISC Badgers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 45
(14:22 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 48 for 3 yards (30-S.Brown35-J.Hansen).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 48
(14:12 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 23-J.Taylor. 23-J.Taylor to WIS 50 for 2 yards (8-N.Hobbs5-M.Eifler).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - WISC 50
(13:31 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to ILL 48 for 2 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
Punt
4 & 3 - WISC 48
(12:53 - 3rd) 15-A.Lotti punts 43 yards from ILL 48 out of bounds at the ILL 5.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Fumble (4 plays, 19 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 5
(12:16 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 3 for -2 yards (41-N.Burks). Penalty on WIS 41-N.Burks Facemasking 15 yards enforced at ILL 5. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 20
(12:08 - 3rd) 3-J.Norwood to ILL 23 for 3 yards (91-B.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 7 - ILL 23
(11:55 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 11 for -12 yards. Penalty on ILL 18-B.Peters Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at ILL 11. (54-C.Orr).
+13 YD
3 & 19 - ILL 11
(11:29 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to ILL 24 FUMBLES (21-C.Williams). 25-E.Burrell to ILL 15 for 9 yards.

WISC Badgers
- TD (2 plays, 15 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 15
(11:20 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to ILL 5 for 10 yards (7-S.Green30-S.Brown).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - WISC 5
(11:11 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:35 - 3rd) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (5 plays, -2 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:35 - 3rd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(10:31 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 20 for -5 yards (41-N.Burks25-E.Burrell).
Penalty
2 & 15 - ILL 20
(10:31 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington. Penalty on WIS 41-N.Burks Roughing the passer 14 yards enforced at ILL 20. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 34
(9:57 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ILL 34
(9:52 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
Sack
3 & 10 - ILL 34
(9:47 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 23 for -11 yards (54-C.Orr).
Punt
4 & 21 - ILL 23
(9:41 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 55 yards from ILL 23 out of bounds at the WIS 22.

WISC Badgers
- Missed FG (11 plays, 59 yards, 5:41 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 22
(9:09 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis pushed ob at WIS 32 for 10 yards (7-S.Green).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 32
(9:01 - 3rd) 6-D.Davis runs ob at WIS 45 for 13 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 45
(8:26 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Taylor.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 45
(7:45 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 50 for 5 yards (96-T.Oliver30-S.Brown).
+14 YD
3 & 5 - WISC 50
(7:38 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to ILL 36 for 14 yards (30-S.Brown).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 36
(6:58 - 3rd) 4-A.Taylor to ILL 28 for 8 yards (30-S.Brown93-C.Avery).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - WISC 28
(6:19 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to ILL 21 for 7 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 21
(5:38 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to ILL 20 for 1 yard (7-S.Green).
Penalty
2 & 9 - WISC 20
(4:55 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Taylor. Penalty on WIS 71-C.Van Lanen Holding 10 yards enforced at ILL 20. No Play.
-4 YD
2 & 19 - WISC 30
(4:17 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to ILL 34 for -4 yards (9-D.Harding).
+15 YD
3 & 23 - WISC 34
(4:11 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to ILL 19 for 15 yards (5-M.Eifler35-J.Hansen).
No Good
4 & 8 - WISC 19
(3:28 - 3rd) 19-C.Larsh 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.

ILL Fighting Illini
- TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 20
(2:43 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Stampley.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 20
(2:39 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 22 for 2 yards (2-R.Pearson54-C.Orr).
Penalty
3 & 8 - ILL 22
(2:34 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Penalty on WIS 56-Z.Baun Offside 5 yards enforced at ILL 22. No Play.
+19 YD
3 & 3 - ILL 27
(1:48 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to ILL 46 for 19 yards (5-R.Wildgoose).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 46
(1:44 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 46
(1:25 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters to WIS 43 for 11 yards (5-R.Wildgoose).
+43 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 43
(1:19 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin runs 43 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on WIS Offside declined.
PAT Good
(0:57 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.

WISC Badgers
- FG (10 plays, 73 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:48 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25
(0:48 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 29 for 4 yards (30-S.Brown).
+12 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 29
(0:48 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 41 for 12 yards (8-N.Hobbs30-S.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 41
(15:00 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 41 for no gain (55-J.Milan).
+15 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 41
(14:35 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus runs ob at ILL 44 for 15 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 44
(13:57 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 41 for 3 yards (9-D.Harding5-M.Eifler).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 41
(13:21 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis pushed ob at ILL 38 for 3 yards (35-J.Hansen).
+35 YD
3 & 4 - WISC 38
(13:08 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to ILL 3 for 35 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
+1 YD
1 & 3 - WISC 3
(12:26 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to ILL 2 for 1 yard (9-D.Harding99-O.Carney).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - WISC 2
(11:46 - 4th) 44-J.Chenal to ILL 1 for 1 yard (8-N.Hobbs5-M.Eifler).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - WISC 1
(11:08 - 4th) 44-J.Chenal to ILL 2 for -1 yard (91-J.Woods).
Field Goal
4 & 2 - WISC 2
(10:33 - 4th) 19-C.Larsh 20 yards Field Goal is Good.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Downs (6 plays, 20 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:49 - 4th) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 40 yards from WIS 35 to ILL 25 fair catch by 25-D.Brown.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(9:46 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to ILL 32 for 7 yards (56-Z.Baun).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - ILL 32
(9:46 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to ILL 36 for 4 yards (93-G.Rand).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 36
(9:28 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 36
(9:10 - 4th) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 44 for 8 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - ILL 44
(9:05 - 4th) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 45 for 1 yard (93-G.Rand).
No Gain
4 & 1 - ILL 45
(8:49 - 4th) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 45 for no gain (57-J.Sanborn54-C.Orr).

WISC Badgers
- Fumble (3 plays, 26 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 45
(8:16 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to ILL 32 for 13 yards (35-J.Hansen).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 32
(8:11 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus pushed ob at ILL 25 for 7 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - WISC 25
(7:33 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to ILL 19 FUMBLES (35-J.Hansen). 92-I.Gay to ILL 25 for 6 yards (17-J.Coan).

ILL Fighting Illini
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(7:22 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(7:12 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to ILL 43 for 18 yards.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 43
(7:12 - 4th) 25-D.Brown pushed ob at WIS 35 for 22 yards (25-E.Burrell).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 35
(7:02 - 4th) 2-R.Corbin to WIS 29 for 6 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
+29 YD
2 & 4 - ILL 29
(6:37 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:00 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.

WISC Badgers
- Interception (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:53 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25
(5:53 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 30 for 5 yards (35-J.Hansen9-D.Harding).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 30
(5:53 - 4th) 17-J.Coan scrambles to WIS 32 for 2 yards (7-S.Green99-O.Carney).
+8 YD
3 & 3 - WISC 32
(5:11 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 40 for 8 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 40
(4:31 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 39 for -1 yard (95-K.Jackson91-J.Woods).
+6 YD
2 & 11 - WISC 39
(3:54 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to WIS 45 for 6 yards (8-N.Hobbs5-M.Eifler).
Int
3 & 5 - WISC 45
(3:18 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson INTERCEPTED by 6-T.Adams at ILL 47. 6-T.Adams to ILL 47 for no gain.

ILL Fighting Illini
- End of Game (8 plays, 32 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 47
(2:37 - 4th) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 47 for no gain (93-G.Rand97-I.Loudermilk).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 47
(2:32 - 4th) 2-R.Corbin to WIS 49 for 4 yards (93-G.Rand).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - ILL 49
(1:54 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to WIS 40 for 9 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 40
(1:11 - 4th) 2-R.Corbin to WIS 38 for 2 yards (57-J.Sanborn54-C.Orr).
+13 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 38
(0:46 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to WIS 25 for 13 yards (25-E.Burrell).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(0:42 - 4th) 2-R.Corbin to WIS 23 for 2 yards (97-I.Loudermilk91-B.Williams).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 23
(0:33 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to WIS 22 for 1 yard (92-M.Henningsen91-B.Williams).
+1 YD
3 & 7 - ILL 22
(0:28 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to WIS 21 for 1 yard (92-M.Henningsen).
Field Goal
4 & 6 - ILL 21
(0:24 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:04
17-J.McCourt 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
23
24
Point After TD 5:53
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
21
Touchdown 6:00
18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
23
20
Field Goal 9:49
19-C.Larsh 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
23
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:48
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
14
Touchdown 0:57
2-R.Corbin runs 43 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on WIS Offside declined.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
20
13
Point After TD 10:35
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
7
Touchdown 10:35
23-J.Taylor runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
19
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:51
19-C.Larsh 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
13
7
Point After TD 6:02
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 6:02
18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
6
Field Goal 12:06
19-C.Larsh 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
10
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:15
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:19
17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 17
Rushing 7 8
Passing 15 6
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 9-17 2-11
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 414 288
Total Plays 75 56
Avg Gain 5.5 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 156 141
Rush Attempts 43 35
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 4.0
Net Yards Passing 258 147
Comp. - Att. 24-32 9-21
Yards Per Pass 8.1 7.0
Penalties - Yards 6-60 4-15
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-42.0 5-46.6
Return Yards 33 5
Punts - Returns 2-33 1-5
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
6 Wisconsin 6-1 767323
Illinois 3-4 0771024
ILL 30.5, O/U 52
Memorial Stadium Champaign, Illinois
 258 PASS YDS 147
156 RUSH YDS 141
414 TOTAL YDS 288
Wisconsin
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Illinois
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WISC 25 5:41 11 75 TD
6:45 WISC 3 1:33 4 1 Punt
3:17 WISC 22 2:44 10 72 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:40 WISC 38 2:45 7 -1 Fumble
6:02 WISC 35 4:07 9 38 FG
0:22 WISC 25 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:22 WISC 45 1:29 3 7 Punt
11:20 ILL 15 0:45 2 15 TD
9:09 WISC 22 5:41 11 59 FG Miss
0:48 WISC 25 0:00 10 73 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:16 ILL 45 0:43 3 26 Fumble
5:53 WISC 25 2:35 6 22 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:15 ILL 25 1:57 7 26 Punt
4:36 WISC 40 1:14 4 18 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:06 ILL 25 1:21 4 -1 Punt
7:37 ILL 37 1:35 4 63 TD
1:51 ILL 25 1:11 7 18 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:09 ILL 25 0:00 3 1 Punt
12:16 ILL 5 0:47 4 19 Fumble
10:35 ILL 25 0:54 5 -2 Punt
2:43 ILL 20 1:46 7 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:49 ILL 25 1:00 6 20 Downs
7:22 ILL 25 1:22 5 75 TD
2:37 ILL 47 2:13 8 32 Game
NCAA FB Scores