Illinois stuns No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23 on last-second field
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) James McCourt kicked a 39-yard field as time expired and Illinois pulled off the biggest upset of the college football season, knocking off No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23 on Saturday.
Tony Adams picked off a pass by Jack Coan for the Illini (3-5, 1-3 Big Ten), who were 30 1/2-point underdogs, at midfield with 2:33 remaining that led to the winning field goal. Dre Brown's tackle-breaking 13-yard run got Illinois to the Wisconsin 25 and then the Illini with 34 second left and then set up McCourt to attempt a game-winner. The junior kicker was down the middle with the field goal to give coach Lovie Smith the most significant victory of his four-year tenure in Champaign.
Wisconsin had not trailed this season and was looking to roll into a showdown with No. 3 Ohio State next week in Columbus. Instead, the Badgers (6-1, 4-1) blew a nine-point lead in the final 9:46 of the fourth quarter.
Illinois beat a ranked team for the first time since 2011 and knocked off a ranked Big Ten team for the first time since 2007, when the Illini beat No. 1 Ohio State in November on their way to a Rose Bowl appearance. The last time Illinois beat a ranked Big Ten team at home was October 2007, a 31-26 victory against No. 5 Wisconsin.
Heisman Trophy contender Jonathan Taylor rushed 28 times for 132 yards and one touchdown for Wisconsin, but he also had a fumble in Illinois territory in the fourth quarter to help fuel the Illinois comeback.
Coan was 24 of 32 passing for 264 yards and a touchdown, but his one interception came at a crucial time. He sailed a pass on third-and-5 that Adams grabbed to give the Illinois a short field against the No. 1 defense in the nation.
Illinois had cut Wisconsin's lead to 20-14 late in the third quarter on a 43-yard touchdown run by Reggie Corbin.
Wisconsin had opportunities to pad its lead, but settled for a field goal after a first-and-goal from the 3 and then Taylor fumbled at the Illinois 25.
After the fumble, the Illini ripped off a 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by Brandon Peters' 29-yard pass to Josh Imatorbhebhe to make it 23-21 with 5:53 left.
UP NEXT
Wisconsin: The Badgers head to Ohio State for a game that lost a lot of luster in Champaign.
Illinois: The Illini travel to Purdue, trying to make it two straight in the Big Ten.
---
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
WISC
Badgers
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(15:00 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 41 for 16 yards (8-N.Hobbs30-S.Brown).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 41(15:00 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 43 for 2 yards (9-D.Harding96-T.Oliver).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - WISC 43(14:29 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 46 for 3 yards (55-J.Milan96-T.Oliver).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - WISC 46(13:52 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 4-A.Taylor. 4-A.Taylor to ILL 44 for 10 yards (6-T.Adams).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 44(13:11 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis pushed ob at ILL 30 for 14 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 30(12:38 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to ILL 27 for 3 yards (93-C.Avery95-K.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WISC 27(12:05 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to ILL 27 for no gain (35-J.Hansen).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - WISC 27(11:27 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to ILL 18 for 9 yards (9-D.Harding35-J.Hansen).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 18(10:44 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 18 for no gain (9-D.Harding7-S.Green).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WISC 18(10:04 - 1st) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Pryor.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 10 - WISC 18(9:24 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:19 - 1st) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (7 plays, 26 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:15 - 1st) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(9:15 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 20 for -5 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 15 - ILL 20(9:15 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 45 for 25 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 45(8:57 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 6-D.Stampley. 6-D.Stampley to WIS 41 for 14 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 41(8:29 - 1st) Penalty on ILL 9-J.Imatorbhebhe False start 5 yards enforced at WIS 41. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - ILL 46(8:05 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to WIS 42 for 4 yards (93-G.Rand25-E.Burrell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ILL 42(7:45 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - ILL 42(7:20 - 1st) 18-B.Peters sacked at WIS 49 for -7 yards (56-Z.Baun57-J.Sanborn).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - ILL 49(7:18 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 46 yards from WIS 49 to the WIS 3 downed by 8-C.Washington.
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WISC 3(6:45 - 1st) Penalty on WIS 71-C.Van Lanen False start 1 yards enforced at WIS 3. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 11 - WISC 2(6:34 - 1st) 44-J.Chenal to WIS 5 for 3 yards (91-J.Woods).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - WISC 5(6:34 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 10 for 5 yards (9-D.Harding47-O.Betiku).
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - WISC 10(5:58 - 1st) 17-J.Coan sacked at WIS 4 for -6 yards (47-O.Betiku).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - WISC 4(5:12 - 1st) 15-A.Lotti punts 41 yards from WIS 4. 84-J.Holmes to WIS 40 for 5 yards (24-A.Krumholz).
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Missed FG (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 40(4:36 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to WIS 29 for 11 yards (56-Z.Baun).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 29(4:26 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to WIS 25 for 4 yards (54-C.Orr25-E.Burrell).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ILL 25(4:10 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to WIS 22 for 3 yards (91-B.Williams97-I.Loudermilk).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ILL 22(3:53 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Stampley.
|
No Good
|
4 & 3 - ILL 22(3:22 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WISC
Badgers
- FG (10 plays, 72 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 22(3:17 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 27 for 5 yards (9-D.Harding).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 27(3:13 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis to WIS 33 for 6 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 33(2:35 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 40 for 7 yards (8-N.Hobbs30-S.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - WISC 40(2:01 - 1st) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 40 for no gain (9-D.Harding).
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 3 - WISC 40(1:16 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus pushed ob at ILL 32 for 28 yards (30-S.Brown).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 32(0:33 - 1st) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus to ILL 29 for 3 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 29(15:00 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor pushed ob at ILL 7 for 22 yards (7-S.Green).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - WISC 7(14:22 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to ILL 6 for 1 yard (30-S.Brown9-D.Harding).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WISC 6(13:37 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WISC 6(12:54 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to ILL 6 for no gain (96-T.Oliver55-J.Milan).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - WISC 6(12:47 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:06 - 2nd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(12:02 - 2nd) Penalty on ILL 53-K.Green False start 5 yards enforced at ILL 25. No Play.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 15 - ILL 20(12:02 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 15 for -5 yards (2-R.Pearson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 20 - ILL 15(12:02 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to ILL 24 for 9 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ILL 24(11:31 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - ILL 24(10:45 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 38 yards from ILL 24 to WIS 38 fair catch by 6-D.Davis.
WISC
Badgers
- Fumble (7 plays, -1 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 38(10:40 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to WIS 40 for 2 yards (7-S.Green99-O.Carney).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - WISC 40(10:32 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to WIS 48 for 8 yards (9-D.Harding6-T.Adams).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 48(9:53 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to ILL 34 for 18 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 34(9:19 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 87-Q.Cephus.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 34(8:43 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 33 for 1 yard (93-C.Avery9-D.Harding).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - WISC 33(8:38 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor pushed ob at ILL 31 for 2 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|
Sack
|
4 & 7 - WISC 31(7:55 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan sacked at ILL 37 for -6 yards FUMBLES (35-J.Hansen). 9-D.Harding recovers at the ILL 37. 9-D.Harding to ILL 37 for no gain.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- TD (4 plays, 63 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(7:37 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 38 for 1 yard (2-R.Pearson).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 38(7:30 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters to WIS 49 for 13 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 49(6:55 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to WIS 48 for 1 yard (56-Z.Baun54-C.Orr).
|
+48 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 48(6:30 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:02 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
WISC
Badgers
- FG (9 plays, 38 yards, 4:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:02 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 30 yards from ILL 35 out of bounds at the WIS 35.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 35(5:53 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 37 for 2 yards (9-D.Harding).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - WISC 37(5:53 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis to WIS 42 for 5 yards (96-T.Oliver9-D.Harding).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 3 - WISC 42(5:16 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to ILL 39 for 19 yards (6-T.Adams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 39(4:38 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Taylor.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 39(4:00 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to ILL 32 for 7 yards (9-D.Harding35-J.Hansen).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - WISC 32(3:53 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to ILL 28 for 4 yards (96-T.Oliver).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 28(3:16 - 2nd) 23-J.Taylor to ILL 27 for 1 yard (96-T.Oliver92-I.Gay).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WISC 27(2:38 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Pryor.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WISC 27(2:01 - 2nd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Taylor.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - WISC 27(1:55 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:51 - 2nd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(1:47 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 27 for 2 yards (93-G.Rand92-M.Henningsen).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - ILL 27(1:47 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 73 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ILL 65-D.Kramer Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ILL 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - ILL 22(1:29 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Williams.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 13 - ILL 22(1:18 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. Penalty on WIS 17-D.Burton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ILL 22. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(1:15 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - ILL 37(1:10 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 28 for -9 yards FUMBLES (54-C.Orr). 63-A.Palczewski to ILL 28 for no gain.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 19 - ILL 28(1:04 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 25-D.Brown. 25-D.Brown to ILL 43 for 15 yards (41-N.Burks54-C.Orr).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - ILL 43(0:40 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 53 yards from ILL 43. 6-D.Davis to WIS 25 for 21 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:09 - 2nd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 26 for 1 yard (57-J.Sanborn).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ILL 26(15:00 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ILL 26(14:33 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Corbin.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - ILL 26(14:26 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 41 yards from ILL 26. 6-D.Davis pushed ob at WIS 45 for 12 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
WISC
Badgers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 45(14:22 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 48 for 3 yards (30-S.Brown35-J.Hansen).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 48(14:12 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 23-J.Taylor. 23-J.Taylor to WIS 50 for 2 yards (8-N.Hobbs5-M.Eifler).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - WISC 50(13:31 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to ILL 48 for 2 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - WISC 48(12:53 - 3rd) 15-A.Lotti punts 43 yards from ILL 48 out of bounds at the ILL 5.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Fumble (4 plays, 19 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 5(12:16 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 3 for -2 yards (41-N.Burks). Penalty on WIS 41-N.Burks Facemasking 15 yards enforced at ILL 5. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 20(12:08 - 3rd) 3-J.Norwood to ILL 23 for 3 yards (91-B.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ILL 23(11:55 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 11 for -12 yards. Penalty on ILL 18-B.Peters Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at ILL 11. (54-C.Orr).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 19 - ILL 11(11:29 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to ILL 24 FUMBLES (21-C.Williams). 25-E.Burrell to ILL 15 for 9 yards.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (5 plays, -2 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:35 - 3rd) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(10:31 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 20 for -5 yards (41-N.Burks25-E.Burrell).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 15 - ILL 20(10:31 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington. Penalty on WIS 41-N.Burks Roughing the passer 14 yards enforced at ILL 20. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 34(9:57 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ILL 34(9:52 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - ILL 34(9:47 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 23 for -11 yards (54-C.Orr).
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - ILL 23(9:41 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 55 yards from ILL 23 out of bounds at the WIS 22.
WISC
Badgers
- Missed FG (11 plays, 59 yards, 5:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 22(9:09 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis pushed ob at WIS 32 for 10 yards (7-S.Green).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 32(9:01 - 3rd) 6-D.Davis runs ob at WIS 45 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 45(8:26 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Taylor.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 45(7:45 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 50 for 5 yards (96-T.Oliver30-S.Brown).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - WISC 50(7:38 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to ILL 36 for 14 yards (30-S.Brown).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 36(6:58 - 3rd) 4-A.Taylor to ILL 28 for 8 yards (30-S.Brown93-C.Avery).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - WISC 28(6:19 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to ILL 21 for 7 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 21(5:38 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to ILL 20 for 1 yard (7-S.Green).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - WISC 20(4:55 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Taylor. Penalty on WIS 71-C.Van Lanen Holding 10 yards enforced at ILL 20. No Play.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 19 - WISC 30(4:17 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to ILL 34 for -4 yards (9-D.Harding).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 23 - WISC 34(4:11 - 3rd) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to ILL 19 for 15 yards (5-M.Eifler35-J.Hansen).
|
No Good
|
4 & 8 - WISC 19(3:28 - 3rd) 19-C.Larsh 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 20(2:43 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Stampley.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 20(2:39 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 22 for 2 yards (2-R.Pearson54-C.Orr).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - ILL 22(2:34 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Penalty on WIS 56-Z.Baun Offside 5 yards enforced at ILL 22. No Play.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 3 - ILL 27(1:48 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to ILL 46 for 19 yards (5-R.Wildgoose).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 46(1:44 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 46(1:25 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters to WIS 43 for 11 yards (5-R.Wildgoose).
|
+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 43(1:19 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin runs 43 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on WIS Offside declined.
|
PAT Good
|(0:57 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
WISC
Badgers
- FG (10 plays, 73 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:48 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(0:48 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 29 for 4 yards (30-S.Brown).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 29(0:48 - 3rd) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 41 for 12 yards (8-N.Hobbs30-S.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 41(15:00 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 41 for no gain (55-J.Milan).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 41(14:35 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus runs ob at ILL 44 for 15 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 44(13:57 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to ILL 41 for 3 yards (9-D.Harding5-M.Eifler).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 41(13:21 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis pushed ob at ILL 38 for 3 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|
+35 YD
|
3 & 4 - WISC 38(13:08 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to ILL 3 for 35 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - WISC 3(12:26 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to ILL 2 for 1 yard (9-D.Harding99-O.Carney).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - WISC 2(11:46 - 4th) 44-J.Chenal to ILL 1 for 1 yard (8-N.Hobbs5-M.Eifler).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WISC 1(11:08 - 4th) 44-J.Chenal to ILL 2 for -1 yard (91-J.Woods).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - WISC 2(10:33 - 4th) 19-C.Larsh 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Downs (6 plays, 20 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:49 - 4th) 39-Z.Hintze kicks 40 yards from WIS 35 to ILL 25 fair catch by 25-D.Brown.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(9:46 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to ILL 32 for 7 yards (56-Z.Baun).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILL 32(9:46 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to ILL 36 for 4 yards (93-G.Rand).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 36(9:28 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 36(9:10 - 4th) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 44 for 8 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ILL 44(9:05 - 4th) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 45 for 1 yard (93-G.Rand).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - ILL 45(8:49 - 4th) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 45 for no gain (57-J.Sanborn54-C.Orr).
WISC
Badgers
- Fumble (3 plays, 26 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 45(8:16 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to ILL 32 for 13 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 32(8:11 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus pushed ob at ILL 25 for 7 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - WISC 25(7:33 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to ILL 19 FUMBLES (35-J.Hansen). 92-I.Gay to ILL 25 for 6 yards (17-J.Coan).
ILL
Fighting Illini
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(7:22 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(7:12 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to ILL 43 for 18 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 43(7:12 - 4th) 25-D.Brown pushed ob at WIS 35 for 22 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 35(7:02 - 4th) 2-R.Corbin to WIS 29 for 6 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 4 - ILL 29(6:37 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:00 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
WISC
Badgers
- Interception (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:53 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(5:53 - 4th) 23-J.Taylor to WIS 30 for 5 yards (35-J.Hansen9-D.Harding).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 30(5:53 - 4th) 17-J.Coan scrambles to WIS 32 for 2 yards (7-S.Green99-O.Carney).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - WISC 32(5:11 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 40 for 8 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 40(4:31 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 39 for -1 yard (95-K.Jackson91-J.Woods).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - WISC 39(3:54 - 4th) 17-J.Coan complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to WIS 45 for 6 yards (8-N.Hobbs5-M.Eifler).
|
Int
|
3 & 5 - WISC 45(3:18 - 4th) 17-J.Coan incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson INTERCEPTED by 6-T.Adams at ILL 47. 6-T.Adams to ILL 47 for no gain.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- End of Game (8 plays, 32 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 47(2:37 - 4th) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 47 for no gain (93-G.Rand97-I.Loudermilk).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 47(2:32 - 4th) 2-R.Corbin to WIS 49 for 4 yards (93-G.Rand).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - ILL 49(1:54 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to WIS 40 for 9 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 40(1:11 - 4th) 2-R.Corbin to WIS 38 for 2 yards (57-J.Sanborn54-C.Orr).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 38(0:46 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to WIS 25 for 13 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(0:42 - 4th) 2-R.Corbin to WIS 23 for 2 yards (97-I.Loudermilk91-B.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 23(0:33 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to WIS 22 for 1 yard (92-M.Henningsen91-B.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - ILL 22(0:28 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to WIS 21 for 1 yard (92-M.Henningsen).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - ILL 21(0:24 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|17
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|15
|6
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|9-17
|2-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|414
|288
|Total Plays
|75
|56
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|156
|141
|Rush Attempts
|43
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|258
|147
|Comp. - Att.
|24-32
|9-21
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-60
|4-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.0
|5-46.6
|Return Yards
|33
|5
|Punts - Returns
|2-33
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|258
|PASS YDS
|147
|
|
|156
|RUSH YDS
|141
|
|
|414
|TOTAL YDS
|288
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
