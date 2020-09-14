At least the front runners are on track. Clemson, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Texas did nothing to dispel their frontrunner status in the ACC and Big 12. They won their openers by a combined 171-29 with Trevor Lawrence, Spencer Rattler and Sam Ehlinger all putting on performances that kicked off their Heisman Trophy candidacies.

Elsewhere, it was uneven. The ACC and Big 12 -- the first Power Five conferences to play -- were a combined 7-4 against nonconference competition.

Embarrassment was rampant. The Big 12 went 0-3 against the Sun Belt. While not a conference game, Florida State -- looking for a hot start under new coach Mike Norvell -- allowed Georgia Tech to roar back from down to 10 to win as a 12.5-point underdog at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The SEC is scheduled to join the battle in a couple of weeks when it kicks off its 10-game conference schedules on Sept. 26. Until then, we wade through the season hoping for the best as postponements are abound. The three biggest games of Week 3 will not be played this weekend, and the new Baylor-Houston game added to the slate was scheduled just seven days before kickoff.

With that in mind, we tiptoe out to the edge of the cliff diving in on the first Power Rankings of the 2020 college football season.