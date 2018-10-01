College Football Power Rankings: The state of Florida looks to be making its way back

Following an exciting night of college football that saw two sets of top-10 teams square off simultaneously, the only question that remains is whether there will be a shakeup in this week's Power Rankings. Before we get to that, let's take a look at some of what we have learned one month into the season.

It appears as if this is one of the best Alabama teams in history. Under our noses, Nick Saban has reshaped the CrimsonTide into an elite passing team. (Four of the top 14 receivers in the SEC are from Alabama.) If quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn't the leading Heisman Trophy contender, he's damn close.

Clemson won a game with last year's scout team quarterback and a kid who began the week as a third-stringer (Chase Brice). Is Kelly Bryant having second thoughts about preserving his eligibility and leaving four games into the season?

I'd love UCF to play any of the top four right now. The Knights are out of strength-of-schedule bullets with no more Power Five opponents on the schedule, but they could play with anybody. And speaking of the state of Florida, it looks to be on its way back to being the state of Florida. Sort of. Florida, Miami, South Florida and UCF are a combined 16-2. Florida State is one of the most disappointing teams of 2018.

And now a couple quick hitters before we get to this week's Power Rankings.