We focused a lot on pitching yesterday on the podcast, so today we geared more towards hitting, specifically those who are hot and cold. After an offseason filled with uncertainty due to dual-knee surgery, Yordan Alvarez looks to be fully back. He added two more home runs on Tuesday and now leads the Astros with 56 RBI. Over his last 15 games, he's batting .333 with seven home runs. It's actually been an awesome year all around for those utility-only bats, which included Alvarez, Shohei Ohtani, J.D. Martinez, Nelson Cruz and Giancarlo Stanton.

On the cold front, Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting just .208 with one homer over his last seven games. It's a small sample size, but even if you look at the macro, Hayes' batted ball data has taken a step back this season. He's hitting way too many ground balls. Nonetheless, I view Hayes as a hitter to buy if somebody in your league has soured on him. I just think there is too much talent for him to remain a sub-.800 OPS bat.

Brujan is the next top prospect call-up

The Rays were considered to be cautious when it comes to calling up top prospects, but now shortly after bringing up Wander Franco, 2B Vidal Brujan will make his debut for Tampa Bay on Wednesday. If this were one short month ago, we might be a bit more excited, given his recent minor league drop-off. However, Brujan has the tools to turn into a Fantasy contributor right away even after recently struggling.

He is the No. 2 prospect in Tampa Bay's organization behind Franco. Brujan had a monstrous May but then slowed down in June where he hit just .182 with a .607 OPS. Brujan has serious speed with 103 bags between the 2018 and 2019 seasons in the minors (80 grade speed). This year, he added power to his game with nine homers (and 15 bags) at Triple-A.

Brujan's played 2B, 3B, SS and all three OF positions in the minors, but he is only eligible at 2B in CBS leagues right now. He is 41% rostered at the moment. The good news is that he should gain OF eligibility very soon -- probably within his first week on the job.

Although the enthusiasm has waned, he is a prospect who doesn't strike out much, gets on base, has big-time speed and has flashed some power. There's a chance he hits the ground running and never turns back. Right now, however, Scott is only considering him a must-add in Roto categories leagues. He's not a must-add in points leagues.

I played a game of "Would You Drop" with Scott with the following players: Jazz Chisholm (yes!), Joey Wendle (yes!), Gavin Lux (yes!), Garrett Hampson (yes!). So clearly, Scott at least has some excitement for Brujan's debut.

Scott's No. 1 second-half breakout candidate is...

Rockies 2B/SS Brendan Rodgers racked up another two doubles on Tuesday and is now batting .316 with two homers over his last 15 games. He's just 47% rostered and the former top prospect has been a Scott White favorite for a while now. Rodgers has actually been better on the road so far and he has an .875 OPS (heading into Tuesday) with a strikeout rate around 18%. He's hitting for power (five home runs since the start of June) and he's hitting for average.

His rostership might be so low because he has a tendency to sit every four or five days, but the playing time is increasing as he continues to rake, and he has started 11 of his last 12 games. Seeing as Rodgers hasn't even taken advantage of Coors Field yet, Scott sees him as someone who can blow up soon and we may never look back. This is Scott's No. 1 choice for a second-half breakout.

Other notably hot middle infielders

Angels SS David Fletcher has four hits, two doubles, and is batting .353 over his last 30 games. He's 60% rostered and is 2B/SS eligible.

has four hits, two doubles, and is batting .353 over his last 30 games. He's 60% rostered and is 2B/SS eligible. A's 2B Jed Lowrie went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Tuesday. He's heating back up, hitting .306 with three homers in his last 15 games. He is 36% rostered.

Scott would rank the four middle infielders mentioned above as follows: 1. Brujan 2. Rodgers 3. Fletcher 4. Lowrie.

More news and notes

Prospects report

Scott's headed on a mini-vacation so that means we got a peek at his prospects report early this week. You can find Scott's entire prospects breakdown here, but for those interested in the spark notes:

Five on the verge: Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic, Red Sox OF Jarren Duran, Royals SS Bobby Witt, Angels OF Jo Adell, Mariners C Cal Raleigh

Five on the periphery: Dodgers C Keibert Ruiz, Orioles SP Grayson Rodriguez, Brewers OF Garrett Mitchell, Yankees SS Anthony Volpe, Yankees SP Glenn Otto

Streaming options

