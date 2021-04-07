It's only right that our first Worryometer Wednesday comes on the day we find out Fernando Tatis has a slight tear in his shoulder. This instantly becomes the biggest risk-reward scenario in Fantasy Baseball. There's a chance Tatis returns in two weeks and is that top-five hitter we all expected him to be. On the other hand, this injury could linger all year and you wind up getting nothing from your first-round pick. As you'll learn, I'm a little more pessimistic than Chris Towers on the situation.

Every team but the Indians and Royals was in action Tuesday so there was no shortage of action. We had aces who looked like aces and even a three-homer game by Ryan McMahon! What matters more for us is that Nate Lowe also had a multi-homer game and is rostered in just 41% of CBS leagues. If you're in need of power, a first baseman or a utility bat, he's your guy. Outside of Tatis, find out who else made it onto our first Worryometer of the season below and on the podcast.

Tatis injury update

Padres SS Fernando Tatis left Monday's game after suffering a left shoulder subluxation, and we now know he has a slight tear in his left shoulder. We also know that he will be placed on the IL. However, the silver lining here is that the Padres GM confirmed they'll try the rest and rehab route with the expectation that Tatis will return in 10 days.

As I said on Fantasy Baseball Today, if Tatis returns in as few as 10 days, I will eat my hat! I won't actually take it that far, but I have no faith Tatis will return in 10 days.

Chris is a little more optimistic that Tatis can come back in a short time period and play with a brace based on players who have played through this injury and maintained a high level of play before -- specifically, Hanley Ramirez, who returned from it in five days.

Ha-seong Kim is 37% rostered. He started at shortstop and batted seventh for the Padres on Tuesday. He's someone to keep on your radar if you're in need of MI help.

More news and notes

Tuesday's OMGG player

Chris Towers' pick: Marlins SP Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara continued his torrid start to the season by looking really good again in his second start despite it ending in a loss to St. Louis. Alcantara racked up 10 strikeouts in 6 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) in a start that was more dominant than the final stat line shows. At one point, he struck out six batters in a row. The Cardinals hit just one ball out of the infield. He had 14 swinging strikes on 93 pitches and was working up in the zone with his four-seamer. He's averaging 97.9 MPH with his fastball and his slider averaged 2 MPH more than he did last year. It really looks like he has figured it out and turned into the ace pitcher he had the potential to become.

My pick: Rangers 1B Nate Lowe

Lowe went 2 for 3, including two home runs for a total of four RBI on Tuesday night vs. the Blue Jays. He now has a league-leading 14 RBI through just 21 at bats with a 1.266 OPS. The 25-year-old has three home runs on the year and he is still just 41% rostered on CBS. I'm ready to move him up to 17th on my 1B ranks ahead of Andrew Vaughn.

Worryometer Wednesday

Is it time to start getting worried about players off to a freezing cold start? Let's dive into some of the coldest players in the game right now and where we stand. For those who don't remember the Worryometer from last year, we'll name a player and then throw out a number on a 1-10 scale that reflects how worried we are about said player. The higher the number, the more worried we are!

White Sox 1B Andrew Vaughn

Vaughn is 0 for 9 with five strikeouts and one walk. He hit a double today at 105 MPH off the bat, but Chris is putting a 3 on his Worryometer for Vaughn simply because he is not playing enough right now.

Brewers 1B/2B Keston Hiura

After a putrid 2020 season from a batting average standpoint, Hiura has started 2021 going 0 for 15 with eight strikeouts and a 31% swinging strike rate. Hiura, who was held out of the lineup on Tuesday, is seeing a lot of breaking/off-speed stuff early on that he is struggling mightily with. Chris is putting a 6 or 7 on his Worryometer because Hiura looks lost right now as a hitter. This is the exact opposite of what we needed to see after 2020.

Albies is now 0 for 16 with three strikeouts, but his expected batting average was .363 entering Tuesday. Chris is dropping a 0 here on his Worryometer. He has put 13 balls in play and has gotten very unlucky so far. There's nothing to worry about here.

Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers

Devers started the season 1 for 15 with four strikeouts before going 2 for 5 with an RBI on Tuesday night. However, he is typically a slow starter: He has a .715 OPS for his career in April, by far his lowest of any month. Chris is putting a 0 on his Worryometer because Devers is typically a slow starter.

Indians SS Andres Gimenez

Chris had concerns about Gimenez as a hitter to start the season and now has a 5 on his Worryometer. I agree with Chris -- but if anyone drops him in a Roto or categories league you should pounce because there is still a chance he can steal 25 bases this season.

Nationals SP Max Scherzer

Scherzer allowed four home runs (but only one total hit allowed otherwise) in six innings on Tuesday and the velocity was fine (at about what it was last season). All of his secondary pitches looked great. He finished with 91 pitches and basically only four of them were bad, so Chris has a 0 on his Worryometer with Scherzer, a pitcher who entered 2021 as his SP4.

Padres SP Chris Paddack

Chris has a 4 on his Worryometer because Paddack still doesn't feature a third pitch -- he doesn't have a feel for his curveball. The talk this offseason was that he had figured out his issues from 2020 and was ready to get back to 2019, but if he continues to struggle this way, that Worryometer will keep going up.

Athletics SP Frankie Montas

Chris has a 3 or 4 on Montas. He's less worried about him than Paddack because of the cost. The stakes are lower, but the biggest issue in his first start was that he was struggling to locate his splitter and slider. On the positive side, his velocity and spin rates were up. Don't drop him now.

Bullpen updates



Atlanta Braves: Will Smith entered the game in the bottom of the ninth with the game tied. He allowed a single, HBP and RBI single to Juan Soto. Smith takes the loss in this one but should still be the front runner for the job.

Detroit Tigers: Bryan Garcia pitched in the fifth inning Tuesday. Gregory Soto pitched in the ninth and 10th innings with the game tied at the time. He escaped some major trouble in that 10th inning with the runner that starts on second base rule. Soto wound up with the win.

Houston Astros: Ryan Pressley pitched the eighth and ninth and wound up with the win.

Los Angeles Angels: It was not the best start for one of my favorite relief pitcher targets this draft season in Raisel Iglesias. He entered with the game tied and allowed two runs on three hits. He is so bad in non-save opportunities (3.38 ERA) for whatever reason despite having a 2.44 career ERA in save situations. There is nothing to worry about here job security wise.

St. Louis Cardinals: Alex Reyes picks up his second save after recording four outs with one strikeout. Giovanny Gallegos pitched in the seventh. Reyes is still only 55% rostered!

Tampa Bay Rays: Diego Castillo allowed a game-tying home run to Christian Vazquez on an 0-2 pitch in the ninth. Castillo does look like the guy though ... for now. Peter Fairbanks recorded the four outs leading up to the ninth.

Texas Rangers: Ian Kennedy had a 1-2-3 ninth inning for the save with the Rangers up three runs. Matt Bush allowed a run in the eighth. Kennedy is still only 33% rostered.