Watch Now: Fantasy Football Sleepers For 2020 ( 5:36 )

There's no article I get more excited to write each year during Fantasy football Draft Prep season than this one. That's partially because this article comes out the just before the final draft weekend of the year, which means it's almost time for real football. But it's also because this is where we can find some serious upside often available in the final rounds of Fantasy drafts ... or not getting drafted at all. Last year this article featured the likes of A.J. Brown, Daniel Jones, Chase Edmonds, Dallas Goedert and Diontae Johnson. Of course it also featured DaeSean Hamilton and Zay Jones. That's the nature of deep sleepers; a lot of them miss. This year I'm focused on players outside the first 15 rounds (top 180) based on Fantasy Pros Consensus ADP. They're sorted below by their NFL division with a short write up on my favorite deep sleeper in each division. And we're getting started with my No. 1.

I've selected Laviska Shenault as high as the ninth round this summer, so don't be shy about drafting him with a pick in the double digit rounds. He's a versatile player who was used as both a runner and a receiver at Colorado, and Jacksonville has indicated they'll do the same. There have also been comps to greats like Anquan Boldin and Andre Johnson out of camp. While that's an unfair expectation in Year 1, this could be a pretty great setup. Jacksonville's defenses looks atrocious on paper and their run game doesn't look much better. You should expect 600 passes from Gardner Minshew and D.J. Chark is the only pass catcher locked into guaranteed targets. It also doesn't hurt that Dede Westbrook is battling injuries once again in camp.

AFC West Projections powered by Sportsline Joshua Kelley RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 117th RB RNK 48th PROJ PTS 80 SOS 16 ADP 203 Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 137th RB RNK 56th PROJ PTS 80 SOS 4 ADP 183 Bryan Edwards WR LV Las Vegas • #89

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 151st WR RNK 58th PROJ PTS 129 SOS 4 ADP NR Royce Freeman RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 44 SOS 9 ADP NR

Joshua Kelley has slowly moved up my draft board this season and I'm fine with him as early as Round 10. It sounded like he was outperforming Justin Jackson before Jackson got hurt , which gives Kelley an excellent chance to slot into something resembling the Melvin Gordon role alongside Austin Ekeler. The expectation for Kelly should be flex-type production, but it wouldn't be that surprising if he earned short yardage work at some point and worked his way into the top-25 discussion at running back.

NFC East Projections powered by Sportsline Bryce Love RB WAS Washington • #35

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 120th RB RNK 50th PROJ PTS 45 SOS 17 ADP 205 Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 179th WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 120 SOS 15 ADP NR Kaden Smith TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #82

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR TE RNK NR PROJ PTS 21 SOS 29 ADP NR Andy Dalton QB DAL Dallas • #14

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR QB RNK NR PROJ PTS 7 SOS 31 ADP NR

With the release of Adrian Peterson, everyone is rightly going gaga over Antonio Gibson. But don't forget about Bryce Love after Round 10. Love missed last year due to an injury suffered in his final year at Stanford, but he's been a full go during training camp. This is a guy who was a Heisman finalist at Stanford, and rushed for more than 2,100 yards his junior year. I expect he'll start the year behind Peyton Barber, but if he's back to the player he was in college he won't stay behind Barber for long.

NFC West Projections powered by Sportsline Jerick McKinnon RB SF San Francisco • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 156th RB RNK 60th PROJ PTS 115 SOS 13 ADP 169 Van Jefferson WR LAR L.A. Rams • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 196th WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 106 SOS 21 ADP NR Josh Gordon WR SEA Seattle • #10

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 104 SOS 19 ADP NR Dan Arnold TE ARI Arizona • #82

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR TE RNK NR PROJ PTS 54 SOS 10 ADP NR

Remember Jerick McKinnon? The 28-year-old is finally healthy after two years on the shelf in San Francisco and it sure sounds like he's going to be the third down back to start the season. The 49ers have been steadfast in their committee approach, which limits everyone's upside, but it also turns Fantasy afterthoughts into useful pieces. Just look at Raheem Mostert. Kyle Shanahan's offenses have averaged 118 targets to running backs over the past three seasons and that could go up with the injuries their receiving corps is facing.

NFC South Projections powered by Sportsline O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR TE RNK 24th PROJ PTS 99 SOS 8 ADP 200 Ito Smith RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 178th RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 100 SOS 20 ADP 218 Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR QB RNK 24th PROJ PTS 259 SOS 32 ADP 161 Ty Montgomery RB NO New Orleans • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 22 SOS 18 ADP NR

Yeah, I know. O.J. Howard burned you in the past. You're done with him. I get it. But he's free now. And he has Tom Brady. And camp reports have been pretty fantastic. Yes, they have Rob Gronkowski. But Gronk didn't even play last year and Bruce Arians has been noncommittal about his snap share. It wouldn't be surprising if Howard leads Bucs tight ends in snaps and targets. And again, he's free.

AFC East Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR QB RNK 32nd PROJ PTS 193 SOS 1 ADP NR Denzel Mims WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 96 SOS 2 ADP NR Devin Asiasi TE NE New England • #53

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR TE RNK NR PROJ PTS 85 SOS 17 ADP NR Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.

Last year we saw both Daniel Jones and Gardner Minshew start their rookie year on the bench and turn into quality low-end starters when their number was called. Like them, Tua Tagovailoa will start the year on the bench, but he has a much better pedigree, and a lot more upside. This was the consensus No. 1 overall pick heading into last year and he's reportedly fully recovered from the hip injury that derailed his final season at Alabama. The Dolphins should be a pass heavy team and you could do worse than the duo of Devante Parker and Preston Williams at wide receiver.

AFC North Projections powered by Sportsline Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 146th RB RNK 59th PROJ PTS 62 SOS 24 ADP NR Miles Boykin WR BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 92 SOS 7 ADP NR David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR TE RNK NR PROJ PTS 129 SOS 9 ADP 194 Auden Tate WR CIN Cincinnati • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 94 SOS 14 ADP NR

I love James Conner, but the injury history is undeniable. The problem last year is that there wasn't a true handcuff behind him. Reports out of Pittsburgh suggest that has changed, with Benny Snell taking a giant step forward, shedding weight and looking better as a receiver. Snell was mediocre as a rookie but still scored double-digit Fantasy points in his only two starts. This is a very good offense and if something goes wrong with Conner, I'd expect Snell to be a borderline top-25 running back with upside beyond that.

NFC North Projections powered by Sportsline Irv Smith TE MIN Minnesota • #84

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 190th TE RNK 23rd PROJ PTS 115 SOS 21 ADP NR Equanimeous St. Brown WR GB Green Bay • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 50 SOS 31 ADP NR Cordarrelle Patterson WR CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 54 SOS 32 ADP 101 Danny Amendola WR DET Detroit • #80

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 162 SOS 26 ADP NR

Now we're getting to the divisions where there isn't a whole lot of there there. But that doesn't mean I don't think Irv Smith has upside. In the second half, Smith was outperforming Kyle Rudolph everywhere but the red zone. Now the team has lost Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson has not looked ready to replace him. That's led to talk of Smith lining outside more often and being targeted as a downfield receiver. Smith is best saved for tight end premium leagues, but there's a chance he takes over as the No. 1 tight end in Minnesota and finishes as the second-most targeted Viking.