Watch Now: Fantasy Football Sleepers For 2020 (5:36)

There's no article I get more excited to write each year during Fantasy football Draft Prep season than this one. That's partially because this article comes out the just before the final draft weekend of the year, which means it's almost time for real football. But it's also because this is where we can find some serious upside often available in the final rounds of Fantasy drafts ... or not getting drafted at all. Last year this article featured the likes of A.J. Brown, Daniel Jones, Chase Edmonds, Dallas Goedert and Diontae Johnson. Of course it also featured DaeSean Hamilton and Zay Jones. That's the nature of deep sleepers; a lot of them miss. This year I'm focused on players outside the first 15 rounds (top 180) based on Fantasy Pros Consensus ADP. They're sorted below by their NFL division with a short write up on my favorite deep sleeper in each division. And we're getting started with my No. 1.

AFC South
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
JAC Jacksonville • #10
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
119th
WR RNK
51st
PROJ PTS
134
SOS
17
ADP
219
headshot-image
Darrynton Evans RB
TEN Tennessee • #32
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
147th
RB RNK
57th
PROJ PTS
83
SOS
30
ADP
223
headshot-image
Parris Campbell WR
IND Indianapolis • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
headshot-image
Kenny Stills WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.

I've selected Laviska Shenault as high as the ninth round this summer, so don't be shy about drafting him with a pick in the double digit rounds. He's a versatile player who was used as both a runner and a receiver at Colorado, and Jacksonville has indicated they'll do the same. There have also been comps to greats like Anquan Boldin and Andre Johnson out of camp. While that's an unfair expectation in Year 1, this could be a pretty great setup. Jacksonville's defenses looks atrocious on paper and their run game doesn't look much better. You should expect 600 passes from Gardner Minshew and D.J. Chark is the only pass catcher locked into guaranteed targets. It also doesn't hurt that Dede Westbrook is battling injuries once again in camp.

AFC West
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Joshua Kelley RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #27
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
117th
RB RNK
48th
PROJ PTS
80
SOS
16
ADP
203
headshot-image
Darrel Williams RB
KC Kansas City • #31
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
137th
RB RNK
56th
PROJ PTS
80
SOS
4
ADP
183
headshot-image
Bryan Edwards WR
LV Las Vegas • #89
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
151st
WR RNK
58th
PROJ PTS
129
SOS
4
ADP
NR
headshot-image
Royce Freeman RB
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
RB RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
44
SOS
9
ADP
NR

Joshua Kelley has slowly moved up my draft board this season and I'm fine with him as early as Round 10. It sounded like he was outperforming Justin Jackson before Jackson got hurt , which gives Kelley an excellent chance to slot into something resembling the Melvin Gordon role alongside Austin Ekeler. The expectation for Kelly should be flex-type production, but it wouldn't be that surprising if he earned short yardage work at some point and worked his way into the top-25 discussion at running back.

NFC East
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Bryce Love RB
WAS Washington • #35
Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
120th
RB RNK
50th
PROJ PTS
45
SOS
17
ADP
205
headshot-image
Alshon Jeffery WR
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
179th
WR RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
120
SOS
15
ADP
NR
headshot-image
Kaden Smith TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #82
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
TE RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
21
SOS
29
ADP
NR
headshot-image
Andy Dalton QB
DAL Dallas • #14
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
QB RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
7
SOS
31
ADP
NR

With the release of Adrian Peterson, everyone is rightly going gaga over Antonio Gibson. But don't forget about Bryce Love after Round 10. Love missed last year due to an injury suffered in his final year at Stanford, but he's been a full go during training camp. This is a guy who was a Heisman finalist at Stanford, and rushed for more than 2,100 yards his junior year. I expect he'll start the year behind Peyton Barber, but if he's back to the player he was in college he won't stay behind Barber for long.

NFC West
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Jerick McKinnon RB
SF San Francisco • #28
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
156th
RB RNK
60th
PROJ PTS
115
SOS
13
ADP
169
headshot-image
Van Jefferson WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #12
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
196th
WR RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
106
SOS
21
ADP
NR
headshot-image
Josh Gordon WR
SEA Seattle • #10
Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
WR RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
104
SOS
19
ADP
NR
headshot-image
Dan Arnold TE
ARI Arizona • #82
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
TE RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
54
SOS
10
ADP
NR

Remember Jerick McKinnon? The 28-year-old is finally healthy after two years on the shelf in San Francisco and it sure sounds like he's going to be the third down back to start the season. The 49ers have been steadfast in their committee approach, which limits everyone's upside, but it also turns Fantasy afterthoughts into useful pieces. Just look at Raheem Mostert. Kyle Shanahan's offenses have averaged 118 targets to running backs over the past three seasons and that could go up with the injuries their receiving corps is facing.

NFC South
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
O.J. Howard TE
TB Tampa Bay • #80
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
TE RNK
24th
PROJ PTS
99
SOS
8
ADP
200
headshot-image
Ito Smith RB
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
178th
RB RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
100
SOS
20
ADP
218
headshot-image
Teddy Bridgewater QB
CAR Carolina • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
QB RNK
24th
PROJ PTS
259
SOS
32
ADP
161
headshot-image
Ty Montgomery RB
NO New Orleans • #88
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
RB RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
22
SOS
18
ADP
NR

Yeah, I know. O.J. Howard burned you in the past. You're done with him. I get it. But he's free now. And he has Tom Brady. And camp reports have been pretty fantastic. Yes, they have Rob Gronkowski. But Gronk didn't even play last year and Bruce Arians has been noncommittal about his snap share. It wouldn't be surprising if Howard leads Bucs tight ends in snaps and targets. And again, he's free.

AFC East
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Tua Tagovailoa QB
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
QB RNK
32nd
PROJ PTS
193
SOS
1
ADP
NR
headshot-image
Denzel Mims WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
WR RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
96
SOS
2
ADP
NR
headshot-image
Devin Asiasi TE
NE New England • #53
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
TE RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
85
SOS
17
ADP
NR
headshot-image
Dawson Knox TE
BUF Buffalo • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.

Last year we saw both Daniel Jones and Gardner Minshew start their rookie year on the bench and turn into quality low-end starters when their number was called. Like them, Tua Tagovailoa will start the year on the bench, but he has a much better pedigree, and a lot more upside. This was the consensus No. 1 overall pick heading into last year and he's reportedly fully recovered from the hip injury that derailed his final season at Alabama. The Dolphins should be a pass heavy team and you could do worse than the duo of Devante Parker and Preston Williams at wide receiver.

AFC North
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Benny Snell RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
146th
RB RNK
59th
PROJ PTS
62
SOS
24
ADP
NR
headshot-image
Miles Boykin WR
BAL Baltimore • #80
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
WR RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
92
SOS
7
ADP
NR
headshot-image
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
TE RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
129
SOS
9
ADP
194
headshot-image
Auden Tate WR
CIN Cincinnati • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
WR RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
94
SOS
14
ADP
NR

I love James Conner, but the injury history is undeniable. The problem last year is that there wasn't a true handcuff behind him. Reports out of Pittsburgh suggest that has changed, with Benny Snell taking a giant step forward, shedding weight and looking better as a receiver. Snell was mediocre as a rookie but still scored double-digit Fantasy points in his only two starts. This is a very good offense and if something goes wrong with Conner, I'd expect Snell to be a borderline top-25 running back with upside beyond that.

NFC North
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Irv Smith TE
MIN Minnesota • #84
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
190th
TE RNK
23rd
PROJ PTS
115
SOS
21
ADP
NR
headshot-image
Equanimeous St. Brown WR
GB Green Bay • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
WR RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
50
SOS
31
ADP
NR
headshot-image
Cordarrelle Patterson WR
CHI Chicago • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
WR RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
54
SOS
32
ADP
101
headshot-image
Danny Amendola WR
DET Detroit • #80
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
WR RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
162
SOS
26
ADP
NR

Now we're getting to the divisions where there isn't a whole lot of there there. But that doesn't mean I don't think Irv Smith has upside. In the second half, Smith was outperforming Kyle Rudolph everywhere but the red zone. Now the team has lost Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson has not looked ready to replace him. That's led to talk of Smith lining outside more often and being targeted as a downfield receiver. Smith is best saved for tight end premium leagues, but there's a chance he takes over as the No. 1 tight end in Minnesota and finishes as the second-most targeted Viking.