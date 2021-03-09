Well, we know where one superstar quarterback is going to be playing in 2021. There was never any real worry that the Cowboys wouldn't come to a long-term deal with Dak Prescott, but as long as he was un-signed, the possibility remained, and that left one of the best quarterbacks and one of the best offenses for a quarterback on the table.

But nobody was really rooting for Prescott to leave Dallas, and we're happy to see him return, as Heath Cummings wrote in his breakdown of the deal. This is too good a marriage of QB, receivers, and coaching to break up. Prescott passed for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns during a breakout 2019 in his first season with Kellen Moore as his offensive coordinator and then passed for 1,690 yards and nine touchdowns in his four full games in 2020 after they added CeeDee Lamb. This is a spot where an elite QB is matched with elite weapons and an aggressive, pass-happy coach, which is what we're always looking for.

We want to see a lot of player movement in the offseason because it's a chance for teams to get better, for talented players to get into better situations, and for others to get help. It doesn't always work like that, of course, and we've already had a few of our big free agency dreams dashed with the franchise tag deadline Tuesday. The following players were tagged:

Obviously, Godwin and Robinson are the two most relevant names for Fantasy, and frankly, I confess myself disappointed that they'll likely be returning to their previous teams. In Robinson's case, the reason why is obvious: The Bears have ranked 15th or lower in points over the last two seasons, and it's hard to see things getting much better unless they can find an upgrade on Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky. Robinson does get fed a huge target share in Chicago, so that should remain the case in 2021, but his ceiling is lower here than it would be if he had landed somewhere with more competent QB play.

Godwin, of course, has competent QB play in his corner. The problem is, while Tom Brady was excellent in 2020, he spread the ball around so much that it was hard for any one receiver to stand out. Mike Evans scored 13 touchdowns and still finished as just the No. 16 WR in points per game, while Godwin was 15th. There's nothing wrong with that, but Evans averaged 20.1 PPR points per game in the four Godwin played, compared to just 13.9 in the 12 with Godwin. Brady made the Tampa offense better, but he didn't focus targets to Godwin or Evans the same way Jameis Winston did, and the targets they did see were generally not thrown as far down the field. Both should be solid Fantasy options even if the Buccaneers opt to bring Antonio Brown back as well, but their ceiling would be higher if they separated. I've got Godwin and Evans ranked 19th and 20th at WR in my early projections, and as such, I probably won't end up drafting them.

Those are the only Fantasy relevant players who were tagged by the 4 p.m. deadline, which means the following players will hit free agency: Aaron Jones, Kenyan Drake, Chris Carson, Kenny Golladay, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Will Fuller, Hunter Henry, and Jonnu Smith, among others. We'll start to get a sense of where those big names will end up beginning this weekend, and the Fantasy Football Today team will be right here to react to all of the news as it happens. For now, we wait, and while we wait, we're taking a look at the biggest needs for every NFL team.

On Tuesday's podcast, Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg went through the biggest need for every AFC team, and you can find my take on what every AFC team should be looking to prioritize, and how it might impact the Fantasy appeal of their incumbent players. We'll talk about the NFC team needs tomorrow, and Dave Richard will be here Friday to answer your questions heading into free agency. If you want Dave to answer your questions, email Chris.Towers@CBSInteractive.com and I'll send them his way.

Biggest Need: AFC Teams

Bills : TE -- We'll see whether the Bills opt to re-sign tackle Daryl Williams , but that could be another position of need. If not, tight end is the only spot you can really pinpoint where an upgrade would really make an impact -- their running backs aren't special, but they used them so sparingly in 2020 that it's hardly a glaring need. Zack Moss and Devin Singletary are fine for what the BIlls need them to be, and I wouldn't want to see the Bills try to make the running backs more of a focal point. This offense will run through Josh Allen , and adding another playmaker in the middle of the field could help him sustain his breakout.

: TE -- We'll see whether the Bills opt to re-sign tackle , but that could be another position of need. If not, tight end is the only spot you can really pinpoint where an upgrade would really make an impact -- their running backs aren't special, but they used them so sparingly in 2020 that it's hardly a glaring need. and are fine for what the BIlls need them to be, and I wouldn't want to see the Bills try to make the running backs more of a focal point. This offense will run through , and adding another playmaker in the middle of the field could help him sustain his breakout. Dolphins : WR -- The Dolphins could also use some offensive line help along the interior, but wide receiver looked like a bigger need in 2020. DeVante Parker is a solid playmaker when healthy, but they could use another option. With Mike Gesicki in the middle, that doesn't have to be someone who can stretch the field, necessarily, so someone like JuJu Smith-Schuster could be a solid addition to help Tua Tagovailoa develop. Or they could use one of their first-round picks on one of the stud WR in the draft. Either way, there's room for another WR to thrive in this offense if Tagovailoa takes a step forward. The Dolphins should be doing everything they can to make that happen.

: WR -- The Dolphins could also use some offensive line help along the interior, but wide receiver looked like a bigger need in 2020. is a solid playmaker when healthy, but they could use another option. With Mike Gesicki in the middle, that doesn't have to be someone who can stretch the field, necessarily, so someone like could be a solid addition to help develop. Or they could use one of their first-round picks on one of the stud WR in the draft. Either way, there's room for another WR to thrive in this offense if Tagovailoa takes a step forward. The Dolphins should be doing everything they can to make that happen. Patriots -- QB -- And wide receiver. And tight end. The cupboards are pretty bare here, though the line did play pretty well in 2020. Given the Patriots' lack of success with wide receivers in the draft, it's hard to get too excited about the prospects of them snagging someone with an early pick -- and they would likely have trouble succeeding with the in-house QB situation anyway. This offense looks like one of the least interesting for Fantasy purposes heading into 2021, and they're more than a few players away from changing that.

-- QB -- And wide receiver. And tight end. The cupboards are pretty bare here, though the line did play pretty well in 2020. Given the Patriots' lack of success with wide receivers in the draft, it's hard to get too excited about the prospects of them snagging someone with an early pick -- and they would likely have trouble succeeding with the in-house QB situation anyway. This offense looks like one of the least interesting for Fantasy purposes heading into 2021, and they're more than a few players away from changing that. Jets: QB -- Sam Darnold certainly hasn't looked like the answer thus far, though it's also fair to say he hasn't been put in a position where he could succeed anyway. I could be talked into a situation where the Jets offense takes a step forward without a big investment at QB, and one thing they've got going for them is a solid offensive line core that should make life easier for everyone with a better coaching staff in town. If they don't opt to add a new QB, they could use playmakers at every skill position, so there's no shortage of places they could improve. The good news is, it can't be worse than it was in 2020.

Steelers : RB -- If you wanted to put "QB" here instead, I wouldn't argue -- Ben Roethlisberger looked well and truly washed up last season, ranking 33rd out of 37 qualifiers in PFF grade from a clean pocket. However, Roethlisberger is coming back for 2021, at least, which means running back is the most obvious place Fantasy players should want to see them improve. Benny Snell could be fine as the primary runner and Jaylen Samuels is a solid playmaker in the passing game, but Mike Tomlin has long preferred to have a true three-down option at the position, and there's plenty of potential for one to be very productive in this offense if they find the right option.

: RB -- If you wanted to put "QB" here instead, I wouldn't argue -- looked well and truly washed up last season, ranking 33rd out of 37 qualifiers in PFF grade from a clean pocket. However, Roethlisberger is coming back for 2021, at least, which means running back is the most obvious place Fantasy players should want to see them improve. could be fine as the primary runner and is a solid playmaker in the passing game, but Mike Tomlin has long preferred to have a true three-down option at the position, and there's plenty of potential for one to be very productive in this offense if they find the right option. Ravens : WR -- I like Marquise Brown quite a bit -- he's a breakout candidate for me for 2021 right now -- but the Ravens could certainly use another playmaker in the passing game. Look at what the addition of Stefon Diggs did for Josh Allen and imagine what someone who could consistently win one on one could do for Lamar Jackson . There might not be huge upside for whoever that WR might be, given the run-heavy approach Baltimore is always going to rely on, but it could help take Jackson and the offense as a whole to the next level.

: WR -- I like quite a bit -- he's a breakout candidate for me for 2021 right now -- but the Ravens could certainly use another playmaker in the passing game. Look at what the addition of did for and imagine what someone who could consistently win one on one could do for . There might not be huge upside for whoever that WR might be, given the run-heavy approach Baltimore is always going to rely on, but it could help take Jackson and the offense as a whole to the next level. Browns : WR -- There really isn't a great answer for what the Browns need -- they've got great running backs and offensive line, a QB they aren't looking to upgrade from, and have big money invested at tight end and wide receiver. So this is more about WR being the biggest question mark for them. Specifically, what do they do with Odell Beckham Jr. ? He and Baker Mayfield just haven't been able to get on the same page during their two seasons together, and they didn't exactly miss him. Do they opt to move on this offseason? If so, Rashard Higgins could be a sneaky sleeper for 2021.

: WR -- There really isn't a great answer for what the Browns need -- they've got great running backs and offensive line, a QB they aren't looking to upgrade from, and have big money invested at tight end and wide receiver. So this is more about WR being the biggest question mark for them. Specifically, what do they do with ? He and just haven't been able to get on the same page during their two seasons together, and they didn't exactly miss him. Do they opt to move on this offseason? If so, could be a sneaky sleeper for 2021. Bengals: OL -- They have their long-term answer at QB and RB, and Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins are good enough that WR isn't an obvious spot where they need an upgrade. But they desperately need to get better quickly along the line, which became abundantly clear as Joe Burrow was pressured on 32.2% of his dropbacks in 2020. They ranked 27th in pass-blocking efficiency, per PFF, and we already saw Burrow suffer a serious knee injury as a rookie. Protecting him is priority No. 1 for the organization.