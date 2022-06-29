We're in the middle of what is, historically, the slowest time of the year for NFL news, but this year is a bit different. We've still got a few quarterbacks sitting out there on the trade block in Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo who very well could step onto the field as a starter for any number of teams when training camp opens in the next few weeks.

But neither of those dominoes seems likely to fall until we know whether and for how long Deshaun Watson is going to be suspended for – and we should know about that in the coming weeks, if not days. The NFL is reportedly pushing for an indefinite suspension of at least a year for Watson as a result of allegations of sexual misconduct, and a hearing is currently taking place to determine the extent of the punishment Watson is going to face. Watson's status hangs over the entire Browns offense, and the outcome of that hearing could determine whether Mayfield is traded.

So, we should know more at least before the start of training camp, and it'll shake up the Fantasy rankings when it does come down. We'll update whenever that does happen, but for now, I've got my top-150 rankings ready to go for you in today's edition of the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, with some extended thoughts on the players I think should go in the first two rounds.

If you take a look at the recent 0.5PPR mock draft the FFT crew did last week, you'll actually notice just one omission from my list – I recently moved James Conner into my top 24, pushing Tyreek Hill down one spot. I'm actually surprised to see that I'm in line with at least that one draft, because there are definitely some differences between my rankings and the early Average Draft Position data out there.

These rankings will surely change before the draft season really heats up, and we'll have updated positional rankings for you around the start of training camp, along with updates to Dave Richard's positional tiers and sleepers, breakouts, and busts from the whole FFT crew before camps kick off. And you can send in your questions to Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com to be included in our mailbag next week, but for now, here are my latest top-150 rankings for the 2022 season:

My top 24 for 2022

USATSI

And here are the rest of my top-150 overall players:

25. Tyreek Hill

26. Tee Higgins

27. Diontae Johnson

28. A.J. Brown

29. David Montgomery

30. Keenan Allen

31. Javonte Williams

32. Brandin Cooks

33. D.J. Moore

34. Kyle Pitts

35. Nick Chubb

36. Ezekiel Elliott

37. Patrick Mahomes

38. George Kittle

39. Lamar Jackson

40. Michael Pittman Jr.

41. J.K. Dobbins

42. Justin Herbert

43. Antonio Gibson

44. Breece Hall

45. Cam Akers

46. Marquise Brown

47. Mike Williams

48. Darren Waller

49. Amari Cooper

50. Travis Etienne

51. Josh Jacobs

52. Jaylen Waddle

53. Chris Godwin

54. Terry McLaurin

55. D.K. Metcalf

56. T.J. Hockenson

57. JuJu Smith-Schuster

58. Allen Robinson

59. Adam Thielen

60. Robert Woods

61. AJ Dillon

62. Rashod Bateman

63. Miles Sanders

64. Darnell Mooney

65. Elijah Mitchell

66. Kyler Murray

67. Jerry Jeudy

68. Dalton Schultz

69. Drake London

70. Amon-Ra St. Brown

71. Michael Thomas

72. Jalen Hurts

73. Kareem Hunt

74. DeAndre Hopkins

75. Kadarius Toney

76. Dallas Goedert

77. Gabe Davis

78. Tyler Lockett

79. Damien Harris

80. Dak Prescott

81. DeVonta Smith

82. Elijah Moore

83. Chase Edmonds

84. Hunter Renfrow

85. Tom Brady

86. Russell Gage

87. Matthew Stafford

88. Joe Burrow

89. Jarvis Landry

90. Chase Claypool

91. Chris Olave

92. Garrett Wilson

93. Russell Wilson

94. DeVante Parker

95. Aaron Rodgers

96. Tony Pollard

97. Cordarrelle Patterson

98. Clyde Edwards-Helaire

99. Kirk Cousins

100. Tyler Boyd

101. Allen Lazard

102. Zach Ertz

103. Courtland Sutton

104. Corey Davis

105. Trey Lance

106. Christian Kirk

107. Brandon Aiyuk

108. Marvin Jones

109. Tim Patrick

110. Mike Gesicki

111. Rashaad Penny

112. Kenny Golladay

113. Devin Singletary

114. Rondale Moore

115. Kenneth Gainwell

116. James Cook

117. Melvin Gordon

118. Rhamondre Stevenson

119. James Robinson

120. Derek Carr

121. Jamison Crowder

122. Zay Jones

123. Donovan Peoples-Jones

124. J.D. McKissic

125. Logan Thomas

126. Kenneth Walker III

127. Robby Anderson

128. Cole Kmet

129. Albert Okwuegbunam

130. Pat Freiermuth

131. Treylon Burks

132. Jamaal Williams

133. Justin Fields

134. Alexander Mattison

135. A.J. Green

136. Ronald Jones II

137. Curtis Samuel

138. Mecole Hardman

139. Gerald Everett

140. David Njoku

141. Noah Fant

142. Irv Smith

143. Tyler Higbee

144. Dameon Pierce

145. Hunter Henry

146. Ryan Tannehill

147. Sammy Watkins

148. Julio Jones

149. K.J. Osborn

150. Nyheim Hines