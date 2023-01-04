D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 62 TAR 114 REYDS 878 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.3 Imagine what could have been for Moore if he just had Sam Darnold at quarterback all year. That sounds funny, but Moore has been awesome with Darnold, scoring at least 18 PPR points in four of five starts. Moore is coming off his best game with Darnold in Week 17 at Tampa Bay when he had six catches for 117 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and the Saints have allowed five receivers in their past four games to score at least 13 PPR points.

Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET GB -4.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 14.6 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 60 REYDS 507 TD 9 FPTS/G 11.4 Watson was clearly limited in Week 17 against Minnesota with the hip injury he suffered in Week 16 at Miami, and he finished the game against the Vikings with one catch for 11 yards on five targets. He should rebound this week against the Lions at home, and Detroit has allowed six receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in the past five games. Watson only had two catches for 24 yards on two targets against the Lions in Week 9, but he should destroy them at home in Week 18 if he's back to full strength.

Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -14.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 74 TAR 109 REYDS 956 TD 8 FPTS/G 13.6 Aiyuk is starting to click with Brock Purdy, and has 19 targets in his past two games against Washington and Las Vegas for 14 catches, 182 yards and a touchdown. He has scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games overall with Purdy, and Aiyuk had two catches for 20 yards and two touchdowns on four targets at Arizona in Week 11. Keep an eye on Deebo Samuel (knee) this week, and if he remains out then consider Aiyuk a quality No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.

Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NO -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 67 TAR 107 REYDS 982 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.1 I like the setup for Olave and Rashid Shaheed this week, and both are worth starting in three-receiver leagues, with a slight nod to Olave as the better Fantasy option. Olave hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 11 and missed Week 16 with a hamstring injury, but I hope he's fully healthy this week. And Shaheed is hot right now, having scored at least 13 PPR points in two of his past three games. But the reason to like both of these guys is the matchup with the Panthers, who have been awful against receivers of late and don't have starting corners Donte Jackson (Achilles) and Jaycee Horn (wrist). In Carolina's past six games, 10 receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against this defense. This could be a big game for Olave and Shaheed in Week 18.