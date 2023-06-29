kyrie-getty.png
While NBA free agency isn't the superstar bonanza it once was -- partly due to elite players signing supermax deals and then asking for trades rather than entering the free-agent market -- there are still some marquee names on the board in the 2023 offseason that will make a significant impact wherever they end up.

With the news that James Harden is going to opt into his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers so that they can facilitate a trade, he is no longer on the list of potential free agents. Therefore the top spot now belongs to Kyrie Irving, who finished last season with the Dallas Mavericks and enters the summer as a potential difference maker. Another big name to keep an eye on is Draymond Green, who is expected to rejoin the Golden State Warriors, but will also have plenty of suitors looking to pry him away.

Once free agency officially begins on Friday at 6 p.m. ET, it will be difficult to keep track of all the player movement. That's what we're here for. If someone agrees to a deal, we'll get it on the list below, so all you have to do is keep refreshing to stay up to date with all the latest moves.

Happy NBA free agency, and enjoy the madness.

2023 NBA free agency tracker


PlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Kyrie Irving (31)
PG
Unrestricted
2
Khris Middleton (31)
SF
Unrestricted
3
Fred VanVleet (29)
PG
Unrestricted
4
Draymond Green (33)
PF
Unrestricted
5
Jerami Grant (29)
PF
Unrestricted
6
Brook Lopez (35)
C
Unrestricted
7
Kyle Kuzma (27)
PF
Unrestricted
8
Jakob Poeltl (27)
C
Unrestricted
9
Austin Reaves (25)
SG
Restricted
10
Cameron Johnson (27)
PF
Restricted
11
Bruce Brown (26)
SF
Player option
12
D'Angelo Russell (27)
PG
Unrestricted
13
Christian Wood (27)
C
Unrestricted
14
Russell Westbrook (34)
PG
Unrestricted
15
Harrison Barnes (31)
PF
Unrestricted
16
Dillon Brooks (27)
SF
Unrestricted
17
Max Strus (27)
SG
Unrestricted
18
Donte DiVincenzo (26)
SG
Unrestricted
19
Herbert Jones (24)
SF
Restricted
20
Gabe Vincent (27)
PG
Unrestricted
21
Rui Hachimura (25)
PF
Restricted
22
Kelly Oubre Jr. (27)
SF
Unrestricted
23
PJ Washington (24)
PF
Restricted
24
Caris LeVert (28)
SG
Unrestricted
25
Seth Curry (32)
SG
Unrestricted
26
Grant Williams (24)
PF
Restricted
27
Mason Plumlee (33)
C
Unrestricted
28
Dennis Schroder (29)
PG
Unrestricted
29
Eric Gordon (34)
SG
Unrestricted
30
Josh Richardson (29)
SF
Unrestricted