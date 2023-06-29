While NBA free agency isn't the superstar bonanza it once was -- partly due to elite players signing supermax deals and then asking for trades rather than entering the free-agent market -- there are still some marquee names on the board in the 2023 offseason that will make a significant impact wherever they end up.

With the news that James Harden is going to opt into his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers so that they can facilitate a trade, he is no longer on the list of potential free agents. Therefore the top spot now belongs to Kyrie Irving, who finished last season with the Dallas Mavericks and enters the summer as a potential difference maker. Another big name to keep an eye on is Draymond Green, who is expected to rejoin the Golden State Warriors, but will also have plenty of suitors looking to pry him away.

Once free agency officially begins on Friday at 6 p.m. ET, it will be difficult to keep track of all the player movement. That's what we're here for. If someone agrees to a deal, we'll get it on the list below, so all you have to do is keep refreshing to stay up to date with all the latest moves.

Happy NBA free agency, and enjoy the madness.

2023 NBA free agency tracker