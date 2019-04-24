NBA Playoffs 2019: Bracket, scores, results, series schedules and road to Finals for every postseason team

The second round of the NBA playoffs got a little more crowded on Tuesday night, as the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers all punched their tickets to the conference semifinals. Damian Lillard turned in one of the all-time playoff performances for Portland, scoring 50 points and hitting a cold-blooded step-back 37-foot 3-pointer to beat the Thunder at the buzzer and win the series.

The night's earlier games weren't nearly as dramatic, as the 76ers and Raptors advanced for an Eastern Conference semifinal matchup with blowout wins. They'll face each other in the next round, with the winner advancing to face whichever team emerges from the Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics series.

Additionally, the Denver Nuggets picked up a big home win over the San Antonio Spurs to take a 3-2 lead in that series. Game 6 will be played on Thursday in San Antonio.

Here is a look at the bracket, and each team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.

2019 NBA Playoffs Bracket

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).

NBA playoffs first-round series schedule

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)



Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Golden State leads series 3-1

Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at GS): Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at LAC): Warriors 132, Clippers 105 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at LAC): Warriors 113, Clippers 105 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at GS): Wednesday, April 24, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 6* (at LAC): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

Nuggets lead series 3-2

Game 1 (at DEN): Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at DEN): Nuggets 114, Spurs 105 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at SA): Spurs 118, Nuggets 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at SA): Nuggets 117, Spurs 103 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at DEN): Nuggets 108, Spurs 90 (Box Score)

Game 6 (at SA): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at DEN): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston leads series 3-1

Game 1 (at HOU): Rockers 122, Jazz 90 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at HOU): Rockets 118, Jazz 98 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at UTA): Rockets 104, Jazz 101 ( Box Score

Game 4 (at UTA): Jazz 107, Rockets 91 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at HOU): Wednesday, April 24, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 6* (at UTA): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD



TBD Game 7* (at HOU): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary