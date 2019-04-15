2019 NFL Mock Draft: Russell Wilson traded to Giants for crazy haul, Seahawks land Kyler Murray

Another week, another mock. But this is no ordinary mock. Oh no. This is the last mock before my final mock (a.k.a. real mock, a.k.a. last gasp dart throw mock) which means it's my final chance to do something weird, so let's just go ahead and trade Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks quarterback might want to get dealt, after all. At the very least, the Seahawks don't seem inclined to pay him the contract he wants by the April 15 (today) deadline he gave them. As such they have to at least consider trading him if the right offer comes along, and I think the Giants have the right offer.

In my hypothetical situation below, New York gives up its two first-round picks this year (No. 6 and No. 17) as well as a second-round pick this year AND a second-round pick in 2020 in exchange for Wilson. That's four pretty darn good picks and about as close as the Seahawks will get to the hypothetical three first-round selections they want for Wilson.

Now the good news for the Seahawks is they have a ton of picks. The bad news is they don't have a quarterback. Fortunately for them, the cards fall in such a manner that they end up being able to find one when the Cards go in a different direction at the top of the draft.

With Kyler Murray falling out of the top spot, Seattle finds a willing and able trade partner to move up to No. 3 -- in exchange for No. 6 and a second-round pick -- to land the Oklahoma quarterback.

