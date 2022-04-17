Round 1 - Pick 1 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st It's not quite as obvious this year as it was last year, but the No. 1 pick sure seems like it's going to be the star edge rusher from Michigan.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd There's been a lot of talk about reasons why Thibodeaux might fall. What about the reasons he shouldn't? He's an outrageous athlete who was wildly productive in college, and he plays one of the league's most important positions. He can be a game-changing player for Detroit's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ikem Ekwonu OL NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th Laremy Tunsil is likely not long for Houston, if you take a look at the finances. Ekwonu can come in and play right tackle as a rookie, then slide over to the left side long term.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Plenty of people will make the argument that Sauce Gardner is the best defensive player in the draft. Robert Saleh's defense needs an injection of talent in the secondary, and he can be a shut-down guy.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Evan Neal OL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st New York needs a right tackle to play across from Andrew Thomas, and Neal has already played on the right side. (He's said he can play everywhere but center.) It helps that he's also one of the top three tackles in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Charles Cross OL Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Panthers would surely love to pick a quarterback here... but there just aren't top-six-worthy quarterback prospects in this class. Instead, they address a major need with the best pass-protector in the class.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 7 Travon Walker DL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Walker can be a flexible piece along the front for defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who values versatility. He's a tremendous athlete who wasn't asked to do as much as a pass rusher in college as he seems to be capable of.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Two years ago, the Falcons passed on CeeDee Lamb to take A.J. Terrell, who has turned into a terrific player in his own right. With their pass-catcher corps depleted aside from Kyle Pitts, they land Wilson here, who looks a whole lot like Lamb on tape.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Seattle desperately needs pass-rush help, even after acquiring Shelby Harris in the Russell Wilson trade. Johnson had a breakout season for FSU after transferring from Georgia, and can be a twitchy presence on the edge for new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 10 Malik Willis QB Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st There's a theory that the Saints traded up simply to land a tackle ahead of the Chargers. I don't buy it. They're looking to move up the board again and nab their quarterback of the future. Willis would open up opportunities in their offense that the organization hasn't had in quite some time.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Washington could go receiver here, but Ron Rivera is going to want to fortify a need on defense by grabbing a safety who could make plays everywhere inside the box and match up against tight ends in space.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Stingley has battled injuries over the past couple years, but his 2019 tape was outstanding and the bet here is the Vikings can tap back into that player -- especially after they re-signed former LSU cornerback Patrick Peterson, who can serve as a mentor for his fellow former Tiger.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 13 Jordan Davis DL Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Davis is a player who makes almost no sense, given his combination of size and athleticism. Lovie Smith would certainly love to add a player like that to his defense, which needs help at all levels of the field.

Round 1 - Pick 14 George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 266 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The Ravens love stocking up on edge rushers who can play the run as well as the pass, and while he's not the quickest guy around, Karlaftis can win in a bunch of different ways due to his power and technique. With Calais Campbell getting up there in age, Karlaftis can prepare to take over in a similar role.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 15 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Philly needs another receiving threat across from Devonta Smith, and Olave is a terrific complement. Smith is a burner who can take the top off of just about any defense and create big plays, while Olave is a technician who can also do the same.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 16 Jameson Williams WR Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Williams is coming off a torn ACL, but with the Jets having Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and Braxton Berrios in their receiving corps, they can let him take his time. He can then be the big-play guy for Zach Wilson over the long term.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trevor Penning OL Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 8th The Chargers did pretty damn well with their first-round tackle last year. Let's run it back for the opposite side of the line.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 18 Trent McDuffie CB Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 193 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th The Eagles certainly need an injection of talent at cornerback, and McDuffie can slide in across from Darius Slay and be an immediate upgrade.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 19 Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th With the other pick received in their trade with the Saints, the Jets land an interior defensive lineman who can play an important role in Saleh's defense. Three first-round picks net New York three major pieces.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd Pittsburgh can afford to let Pickett sit behind Mitchell Trubisky for as long as he needs before he's ready to take over. We know the Steelers like taking players from Pitt (see: Conner, James) if it fits a need.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jalen Pitre S Baylor • Sr • 5'11" / 198 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 5th Nobody loves anything as much as Bill Belichick loves defensive backs who can play safety and corner.

From From Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 22 George Pickens WR Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th Think of Pickens like a wide receiver version of Derek Stingley. He might be the best receiver in this class, we just haven't seen it for a couple years due to injuries. Green Bay needs a guy who can develop into a true No. 1 wideout.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Boye Mafe DL Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Arizona needs to get more pressure from the edge. Mafe has great size (which the Cardinals love for their front-seven players) and was more productive with each passing season.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Zion Johnson OL Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 7th Dallas could go with a wide receiver here, but the Cowboys also love being the first team to take a player at a specific position and here they land the first guard off the board. They desperately need a starter on the left side of the line and can land a wideout in Round 2.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Drake London WR USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd With Cole Beasley no longer around to play the slot, Buffalo currently looks set to split the role between Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie. But what if they could get a monster-sized threat man like London, who provides something entirely different than either Stefon Diggs or Gabriel Davis with his size as an intermediate threat with great run-after-catch ability? That seems like it could really help Josh Allen.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans Round 1 - Pick 26 Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati • Sr • 6'3" / 211 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 74th POSITION RNK 5th Detroit sees a quarterback fall within range of its second first-round pick, and moves up a few spots to go get him. There are people who think Ridder is the best QB in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Daxton Hill S Michigan • Jr • 6'0" / 191 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd With Jordan Whitehead leaving in free agency, the Bucs go ahead and select a replacement who is even more versatile. Hill can play deep, in the box, or in the slot, and allow Todd Bowles to do the things he likes to do up front.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Logan Hall DL Houston • Jr • 6'6" / 282 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 5th After (finally) getting Aaron Rodgers a first-round receiver earlier in the draft, the Packers address a need along the interior of the defensive line. Hall can play as a 3-4 end or 4-3 tackle, and even rush from the edge.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 29 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th You think Patrick Mahomes might be able to work with a guy who creates yards after the catch like Burks does? I think so.

Round 1 - Pick 30 David Ojabo EDGE Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 6th Ojabo won't be able to contribute right away for the Chiefs, but this is the kind of pick they should be looking to make for their defense. He likely was not going to be available in this spot if not for his injury, and he has the type of upside that makes a dice-roll worth it. With the Chiefs seemingly taking a longer-term view at the moment, he makes sense.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Kyler Gordon DB Washington • Soph • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals spent most of their time, energy, and money this offseason on the offensive line. But they can't ignore the defensive backfield and pretend the contributions they got from their low-cost corners last season are guaranteed to them in the future. Gordon helps address that area.