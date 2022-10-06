|
Cowboys-Rams Preview
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) The Los Angeles Rams' low-scoring offense has a patchwork offensive line, a tepid running game and few answers for the wave of opposing rushers that has sacked Matthew Stafford 16 times already this season.
Just about the last thing the Super Bowl champs need to see this Sunday is Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and the Dallas Cowboys' daunting defense at SoFi Stadium.
''From the back end to the front end, all of it is really impressive on tape,'' Stafford said. ''Got great players, got a really solid scheme, helps those players accentuate what they do well. They've done a great job getting after the passer, affecting the pocket in the games that I've seen. It'll be a big challenge for us, really on all levels.''
While Stafford and the Rams (2-2) need a win to bounce back from a Monday night loss at San Francisco, the Cowboys (3-1) can cement their solid start under coach Mike McCarthy with a road win over the defending champions. Dallas' defense is doing most of the work, and it could feast on a Los Angeles offense that could be playing third-stringers at all three interior positions on the offensive line due to injuries.
Those absences have affected everything Sean McVay is trying to do offensively, and Dallas' pass rush presents a foreboding challenge to Stafford's health and the Rams' effectiveness.
''Obviously people are challenging our run defense, because frankly they probably don't want to deal with our pass rush on third-and-5 or more,'' McCarthy said. ''So we've just got to really stay focused on our run defense. I think that's going to be our biggest challenge moving forward. If I was playing against our defense, that's the way I would go.''
The Rams might find that difficult: They're 30th in the league with just 68.5 yards rushing per game.
The matchup is a reunion of the first regular-season game ever played in 2020 at SoFi, the multibillion-dollar football palace built by Rams owner Stan Kroenke and championed by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, whose Legends hospitality company manages the stadium operations.
This rematch also once seemed likely to mark the return of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott from a broken right thumb, but Cooper Rush's 3-0 start as his replacement has reduced the urgency for Prescott's comeback. Instead, the Cowboys are expected to face Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey with Rush behind center again and the Dallas defense taking the game on its shoulders.
TOUGH(ER) TIMES
The Rams would fall below .500 for only the second time in McVay's career with a loss. McVay has never had a losing season, and Los Angeles has never been at .500 later than six games into a season during his tenure.
''All you can do is continue to battle,'' McVay said. ''I believe in these players, I believe in these coaches and I believe in people that are resilient and can respond. And every single week is a new week. I want to start seeing some improvement.''
WHERE'S DONALD?
Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott knows all about the importance of finding Donald, the three-time NFL defensive player of the year, before the snap.
''At running back, definitely always got to know where he is, especially in that pass game,'' Elliott said. ''A lot of times this week, you'll be seeing me checking to make sure he's good before I get out on that route. Like two years ago.''
Elliott specifically remembers when Donald ''picked me up off the ground and threw me'' during the Rams' 20-17 victory at SoFi in 2020.
''Still got the pass off,'' said the two-time rushing champion, who has a reputation as one of the league's best blocking backs. ''It was like a 20-yard gain, so it was a winning moment. But ...''.
HOFSTRA PRIDE
Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and his LA counterpart, Raheem Morris, have been tight since their days together at Hofstra. They coached together with the Falcons from 2015-20 before both landed prominent coordinator jobs that could lead them back to head coaching gigs.
''Dan and Raheem are very close, so it's more process than scheme,'' McCarthy said of what the Cowboys can learn about the Rams from that connection. ''The most important component for this week is understanding the play-calling, sequencing and how he looks at the game.''
HEY, OLD BUDDY
Quinn also gets a reunion with Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, one of the stars of the defense he led in Seattle when the Seahawks went to consecutive Super Bowls in 2013-14.
Wagner was the leading tackler for the 2013 team that won the title with defense, dominating Denver in a 43-8 Super Bowl victory. After Seattle's loss to New England the next year, Quinn was hired as Atlanta's head coach.
''Sometimes we talk about, `This is a quarterback who's seen it all.' And so I'd say on the other side of that, that's what you'd expect from Wagner,'' Quinn said. ''He's such a steady and consistent performer that there's just not a lot of things that can fool (him).''
KUPP OVERFLOWS
Cooper Kupp is coming off a career-high 14 receptions against the 49ers, and he leads the NFL with 42 catches in four games. Dallas' pass defense has been excellent, allowing just 171 yards per game, but Kupp has produced three monster games (and one quiet outing against Arizona) in his first year after winning the AP's NFL offensive player of the year award.
When asked for the key to stopping Kupp, Quinn replied: ''Whoo, man. If there was a key, not a lot of people have unlocked that door.''
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|10:45
|15:54
|1st Downs
|5
|6
|Rushing
|3
|2
|Passing
|2
|3
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|133
|200
|Total Plays
|20
|30
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|102
|36
|Rush Attempts
|10
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|10.2
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|31
|164
|Comp. - Att.
|5-8
|9-16
|Yards Per Pass
|3.1
|9.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-52.0
|3-30.3
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|31
|PASS YDS
|164
|
|
|102
|RUSH YDS
|36
|
|
|133
|TOTAL YDS
|200
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Rush 10 QB
1
FPTS
|C. Rush
|5/8
|49
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
11
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|2
|59
|1
|57
|11
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
4
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|8
|43
|0
|12
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
6
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|4
|3
|33
|0
|16
|6
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
N. Brown 85 WR
1
FPTS
|N. Brown
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Diggs 7 CB
|T. Diggs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kearse 27 SS
|J. Kearse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 6 FS
|D. Wilson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 54 DE
|S. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 97 DT
|O. Odighizuwa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 3 CB
|A. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 72 DT
|T. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lewis 2 CB
|J. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Barr 42 OLB
|A. Barr
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
4
FPTS
|B. Maher
|1/1
|33
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|3
|52.0
|2
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
11
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|9/16
|175
|1
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
17
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|5
|3
|84
|1
|75
|17
|
T. Atwell 15 WR
6
FPTS
|T. Atwell
|2
|1
|54
|0
|54
|6
|
B. Skowronek 18 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Skowronek
|2
|2
|18
|0
|12
|3
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
A. Robinson 1 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Jones 53 OLB
|E. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|2-3
|2.0
|0
|1
|
T. Burgess 26 SAF
|T. Burgess
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DE
|A. Robinson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 6 CB
|D. Kendrick
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wagner 45 MLB
|B. Wagner
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Copeland 93 DT
|M. Copeland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 8 K
4
FPTS
|M. Gay
|1/1
|29
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 11 P
|R. Dixon
|2
|45.5
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - DAL 33(3:30 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 67 yards to end zone - Center-M.Overton - Touchback.
|+13 YD
3 & 25 - DAL 20(4:16 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short middle to C.Lamb to DAL 33 for 13 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
2 & 16 - DAL 29(5:02 - 2nd) C.Rush sacked at DAL 20 for -9 yards (A.Donald).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - DAL 39(5:22 - 2nd) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 40 for 1 yard (T.Burgess). PENALTY on DAL-Ty.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 39 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 35(5:56 - 2nd) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 39 for 4 yards (M.Copeland; T.Burgess).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 23(6:27 - 2nd) E.Elliott left end ran ob at DAL 35 for 12 yards (T.Burgess).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - LAR 28(6:34 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 49 yards to DAL 23 - Center-M.Orzech - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - LAR 22(7:11 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to B.Skowronek to LAR 28 for 6 yards (A.Barr).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - LAR 22(7:16 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to T.Higbee.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(7:59 - 2nd) C.Akers left end to LAR 22 for -3 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:59 - 2nd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|+57 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 43(8:10 - 2nd) T.Pollard right tackle for 57 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 27(8:49 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short middle to C.Lamb to DAL 43 for 16 yards (T.Burgess).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(9:31 - 2nd) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 27 for 2 yards (A.Donald; As.Robinson).
|Kickoff
|(9:31 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:31 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|+75 YD
3 & 2 - LAR 25(9:42 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp for 75 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 21(10:24 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Henderson pushed ob at LAR 25 for 4 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 17(11:00 - 2nd) C.Kupp right end ran ob at LAR 21 for 4 yards (M.Parsons).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - DAL 45(11:07 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 38 yards to LAR 17 - Center-M.Overton - fair catch by B.Powell.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - DAL 45(11:12 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup [L.Floyd].
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 42(11:44 - 2nd) M.Farniok reported in as eligible. E.Elliott right guard to DAL 45 for 3 yards (E.Jones - B.Wagner).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 37(12:18 - 2nd) M.Farniok reported in as eligible. E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 42 for 5 yards (As.Robinson).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 26(12:54 - 2nd) M.Farniok reported in as eligible. C.Rush pass short right to M.Gallup to DAL 37 for 11 yards (D.Kendrick) [As.Robinson].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - LAR 32(13:01 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 42 yards to DAL 26 - Center-M.Orzech - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|+12 YD
3 & 17 - LAR 20(13:40 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to B.Skowronek to LAR 32 for 12 yards (D.Lawrence).
|-4 YD
2 & 13 - LAR 24(14:15 - 2nd) C.Akers right end to LAR 20 for -4 yards (T.Hill).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 27(15:00 - 2nd) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 24 for -3 yards (S.Williams).
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - LAR 14(0:35 - 1st) C.Akers right end to LAR 27 for 13 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 9(1:20 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 14 for 5 yards (D.Armstrong - A.Barr).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 5(2:00 - 1st) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 9 for 4 yards (N.Gallimore).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - DAL 39(2:09 - 1st) B.Anger punts 51 yards to LAR 10 - Center-M.Overton. B.Powell to LAR 10 for no gain. PENALTY on LAR-B.Powell - Unnecessary Roughness - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 10.
|Fumble
3 & 5 - DAL 48(2:18 - 1st) C.Rush sacked at DAL 39 for -9 yards (A.Donald). FUMBLES (A.Donald) - recovered by DAL-Ty.Smith at DAL 39. Penalty on DAL-Ty.Smith - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 44(2:55 - 1st) C.Rush pass short left to C.Lamb pushed ob at DAL 48 for 4 yards (E.Jones).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 43(3:33 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 44 for 1 yard (As.Robinson).
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 34(4:10 - 1st) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 43 for 9 yards (T.Burgess; D.Kendrick).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 29(4:46 - 1st) C.Rush pass short middle to N.Brown to DAL 34 for 5 yards (E.Jones).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(5:22 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 29 for 4 yards (A.Donald; As.Robinson).
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - LAR 10(5:25 - 1st) M.Gay 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LAR 10(5:28 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to Al.Robinson.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LAR 10(5:34 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 11(6:18 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to DAL 10 for 1 yard (A.Brown).
|+54 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 35(7:07 - 1st) M.Stafford pass deep middle to T.Atwell to DAL 11 for 54 yards (T.Diggs).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - LAR 30(7:23 - 1st) PENALTY on DAL-M.Parsons - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 30 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 28(8:02 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 30 for 2 yards (N.Gallimore).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(8:43 - 1st) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 28 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence).
|Kickoff
|(8:43 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - DAL 15(8:47 - 1st) B.Maher 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DAL 15(8:51 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to D.Schultz.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - DAL 15(8:54 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to C.Lamb.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 20(9:34 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to LAR 15 for 5 yards (A.Donald; B.Wagner).
|Result
|Play
|Blocked Punt
4 & 10 - LAR 46(9:42 - 1st) R.Dixon punt is BLOCKED by D.Armstrong - Center-M.Orzech - RECOVERED by DAL-D.Armstrong at LAR 34. D.Armstrong to LAR 20 for 14 yards (M.Orzech).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LAR 46(9:49 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to T.Atwell [M.Parsons].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAR 46(9:52 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to C.Kupp.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 46(9:56 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to C.Kupp.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - LAR 45(10:37 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee pushed ob at DAL 46 for 9 yards (J.Kearse).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - LAR 39(11:21 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to Al.Robinson to LAR 45 for 6 yards (J.Lewis) [T.Hill].
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 38(12:07 - 1st) B.Powell up the middle to LAR 39 for 1 yard (D.Wilson).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 29(12:48 - 1st) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 38 for 9 yards (D.Wilson; M.Parsons).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(13:27 - 1st) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 29 for 4 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|Kickoff
|(13:27 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(13:27 - 1st) (Kick formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Anger rushes. ATTEMPT FAILS. Penalty on DAL-B.Anger - Illegal Kick/Kicking Loose Ball - declined.
|Fumble
3 & 1 - LAR 34(13:36 - 1st) M.Stafford sacked at LAR 24 for -10 yards (D.Armstrong). FUMBLES (D.Armstrong) [D.Armstrong] - touched at LAR 23 - RECOVERED by DAL-D.Lawrence at LAR 19. D.Lawrence for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 28(14:19 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 34 for 6 yards (D.Wilson; L.Vander Esch).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 28 for 3 yards (T.Diggs).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
