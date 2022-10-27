|
|
|WAS
|IND
Commanders-Colts Preview
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Sam Ehlinger spent his whole life preparing for this week.
On Sunday, he'll finally be a feature attraction on the NFL's big stage.
The 24-year-old quarterback, who spent more than 20 months as an understudy for the Indianapolis Colts, will make his first career start Sunday against the Washington Commanders. And like any young actor thrust into the spotlight, Ehlinger is eager, excited and, yes, even anxious.
''With every new opportunity there's new nerves, so navigating through those, trying to stay in the moment is going to be the challenge,'' he said. ''I don't think it's weird. I think I always prepared in the way that I was ready for the moment and I'm really glad that I did because here we are.''
His rapid ascension up the depth chart, from No. 3 to Colts starter in less than two weeks, is only part of this week's surprising storyline.
This game had been billed as a matchup between Washington quarterback Carson Wentz and Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, who replaced Wentz in Indy this season. But Wentz went on injured reserve last week with a fractured ring finger and Ryan was benched Monday after separating his throwing shoulder.
Those moves opened the door for Ehlinger and Taylor Heinicke, who led Washington (3-4) to a surprise win over Green Bay last weekend, giving both a chance to prove they deserve the starting job.
Perhaps nobody understands Ehlinger's situation better than Heinicke.
''I've always been told I was too small, not strong enough arm,'' he said. ''So I have to find something within me to make the leap and the grit has been carrying me for a long time. It's definitely a big part of my game.''
Indy (3-3-1) sees similar traits in Ehlinger. Coach Frank Reich says the 24-year-old former Texas star comes with a ''special sauce'' and likes the notion of Ehlinger using his legs to evade pass rushers and make plays outside the pocket. Plus, Reich has been impressed with Ehlinger's improved accuracy and increased arm strength after his offseason work with quarterback guru Tom House.
Colts fans saw what Ehlinger could do during the preseason. The bigger question, of course, is whether Ehlinger can replicate that success on Sunday.
''Well, a young quarterback that has an exciting style of play doing everything he can to move the ball, put points on the board,'' Ehlinger said when asked what people should expect from him. ''Being smart with the ball, getting it out on time, limiting mistakes and playing to our strengths.''
DUELING OWNERS
Last week, Colts owner Jim Irsay made his position about Washington owner Dan Snyder clear. He would rather not defend Snyder's actions and believes Snyder has done enough to warrant removing him as owner.
On Sunday, they could both be at Lucas Oil Stadium - though they may not be on speaking terms.
Irsay has been no stranger to controversy. The NFL imposed a six-game suspension and $500,000 fine in 2014 when he pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
MCLAURIN'S HOMECOMING
While Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin is playing his first NFL game in Indianapolis, he is very familiar with Lucas Oil Stadium. McLaurin grew up in Indy, won high school football state titles on the field and won two Big Ten titles there as an Ohio State teammate of Colts receiver Parris Campbell.
''I would be lying if I say it's not kind of cool to be able to go back to where I grew up, kind of where my affinity of football started,'' he said. ''I grew up a Colts fan, sitting in Section 540 with my dad.''
The fourth-year receiver leads the Commanders with 440 yards receiving this season, averaging 16.3 yards on 27 catches. He also helped ice last weekend's win.
TAYLOR SLOWED
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor hasn't been the same since winning last year's NFL's rushing crown. Despite missing two games with a sprained ankle, he ranks 21st with 386 yards rushing.
But the other numbers aren't even close.
His 4.2 yards per carry average is down dramatically from 5.5 last season and 5.0 as a rookie. He has scored one TD, none since Week 1, after leading the NFL with 18 TD runs and matching Austin Ekeler of the Chargers for an NFL-high 20 total TDs in 2021.
THIRD-DOWN SUCCESS
One key this week: How Indy's offense fares on third down against Washington's improved defense. Green Bay was 0 for 6 last weekend on third down, marking the first time four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers didn't convert a third down. It was the first time it happened to Green Bay since 1999.
''Everybody's understanding their role. ... They're doing their job. That's the biggest thing. When you try to do too much, that's when the big plays happen,'' linebacker Cole Holcomb said. ''So we were like: `Hey, let's just simplify it down. Let's get back to just doing our job, playing with good technique, tackling.' And I think we keep improving every week.''
---
Associated Press Sports Writer Howard Fendrich also contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|13:16
|14:09
|1st Downs
|8
|7
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|5
|3
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|149
|139
|Total Plays
|22
|26
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|46
|93
|Rush Attempts
|12
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|7.2
|Net Yards Passing
|103
|46
|Comp. - Att.
|7-9
|7-11
|Yards Per Pass
|10.3
|3.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-14
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.7
|3-57.0
|Return Yards
|22
|9
|Punts - Returns
|2-22
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|103
|PASS YDS
|46
|
|
|46
|RUSH YDS
|93
|
|
|149
|TOTAL YDS
|139
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Heinicke 4 QB
10
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|7/9
|104
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Robinson Jr. 8 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Robinson Jr.
|4
|19
|0
|7
|1
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|2
|14
|0
|8
|4
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
14
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|4
|11
|0
|4
|14
|
T. Heinicke 4 QB
10
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|1
|9
|0
|9
|10
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
5
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
5
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|1
|1
|42
|0
|42
|5
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
14
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|4
|4
|39
|1
|18
|14
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|4
|
J. McKissic 23 RB
1
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. McCain 20 FS
|B. McCain
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. St-Juste 25 CB
|B. St-Juste
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ridgeway 91 DT
|J. Ridgeway
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Forrest 22 SS
|D. Forrest
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Wildgoose 37 CB
|R. Wildgoose
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mayo 51 OLB
|D. Mayo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Curl 31 SAF
|K. Curl
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 6 K
1
FPTS
|J. Slye
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|3
|45.7
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 15 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Milne
|2
|11.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Ehlinger 4 QB
0
FPTS
|S. Ehlinger
|7/11
|57
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|7
|55
|0
|27
|5
|
P. Campbell 1 WR
3
FPTS
|P. Campbell
|1
|28
|0
|28
|3
|
N. Hines 21 RB
2
FPTS
|N. Hines
|4
|14
|0
|9
|2
|
D. Jackson 35 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|4
|3
|32
|0
|16
|6
|
K. Granson 83 TE
3
FPTS
|K. Granson
|2
|2
|13
|0
|15
|3
|
N. Hines 21 RB
2
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|2
|
P. Campbell 1 WR
3
FPTS
|P. Campbell
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|3
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|
A. Pierce 14 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Pierce
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 OLB
|B. Okereke
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Leonard 53 OLB
|S. Leonard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Facyson 31 DB
|B. Facyson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 26 FS
|R. McLeod
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 5 CB
|S. Gilmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Speed 45 MLB
|E. Speed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Thomas II 25 SAF
|R. Thomas II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 54 DE
|D. Odeyingbo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin 3 K
3
FPTS
|C. McLaughlin
|1/1
|46
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 6 P
|M. Haack
|3
|57.0
|2
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Coutee 15 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
2 & 14 - IND 17(2:43 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger sacked at WAS 22 for -5 yards (J.Allen). FUMBLES (J.Allen) - RECOVERED by WAS-D.Payne at WAS 22.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 13(3:24 - 2nd) D.Jackson left end to WAS 17 for -4 yards (J.Allen).
|Penalty
2 & 1 - IND 27(3:42 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger right end to WAS 27 for no gain (J.Smith-Williams). PENALTY on WAS-J.Smith-Williams - Face Mask - 14 yards - enforced at WAS 27 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 36(4:18 - 2nd) J.Taylor right tackle to WAS 27 for 9 yards (B.McCain - K.Curl).
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - IND 44(4:54 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to WAS 36 for 8 yards (D.Forrest).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 47(5:32 - 2nd) Direct snap to N.Hines. N.Hines right end to WAS 44 for 9 yards (B.McCain - J.Davis).
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - IND 19(6:11 - 2nd) P.Campbell left end to IND 47 for 28 yards (D.Mayo; B.McCain).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - WAS 39(6:21 - 2nd) T.Way punts 51 yards to IND 10 - Center-C.Cheeseman. K.Coutee to IND 19 for 9 yards (S.Toney; C.Holmes).
|+9 YD
3 & 14 - WAS 30(7:11 - 2nd) T.Heinicke scrambles right end to WAS 39 for 9 yards (G.Stewart - B.Okereke).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - WAS 30(7:15 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short middle to C.Samuel (G.Stewart).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 34(8:02 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to A.Gibson to WAS 30 for -4 yards (G.Stewart).
|+20 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 14(8:46 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass deep left to C.Samuel to WAS 34 for 20 yards (B.Facyson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 10(9:24 - 2nd) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 14 for 4 yards (E.Speed).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - IND 42(9:32 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 48 yards to WAS 10 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by D.Milne.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IND 42(9:37 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete deep left to A.Pierce.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - IND 40(10:16 - 2nd) N.Hines up the middle to IND 42 for 2 yards (J.Davis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 40(10:21 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete deep right to A.Pierce.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(10:55 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger pass short middle to K.Granson to IND 40 for 15 yards (J.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(10:55 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:55 - 2nd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - WAS 9(11:01 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to A.Gibson for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - WAS 11(11:45 - 2nd) A.Gibson left guard to IND 9 for 2 yards (D.Buckner; R.McLeod).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 19(12:08 - 2nd) C.Samuel up the middle to IND 11 for 8 yards (S.Leonard).
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 39(12:54 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to T.McLaurin to IND 19 for 42 yards (R.Thomas; R.McLeod).
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - WAS 32(13:38 - 2nd) B.Robinson right tackle to WAS 39 for 7 yards (S.Leonard; E.Speed).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(14:13 - 2nd) B.Robinson up the middle to WAS 32 for 7 yards (Z.Franklin).
|Kickoff
|(14:13 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - IND 28(14:17 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|+2 YD
3 & 15 - IND 30(15:00 - 2nd) N.Hines up the middle to WAS 28 for 2 yards (R.Wildgoose - J.Allen).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IND 24(0:34 - 1st) S.Ehlinger sacked at WAS 30 for -6 yards (D.Payne).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(1:08 - 1st) N.Hines left end to WAS 24 for 1 yard (J.Allen).
|+27 YD
3 & 2 - IND 48(1:49 - 1st) J.Taylor right guard to WAS 25 for 27 yards (B.St-Juste).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - IND 43(2:19 - 1st) S.Ehlinger pass short right to P.Campbell pushed ob at IND 48 for 5 yards (B.McCain).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(2:53 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 43 for 3 yards (B.McCain).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - IND 24(3:31 - 1st) S.Ehlinger pass short middle to M.Pittman to IND 40 for 16 yards (B.St-Juste).
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - IND 14(4:05 - 1st) S.Ehlinger pass short left to M.Pittman pushed ob at IND 24 for 10 yards (D.Mayo).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - IND 11(4:43 - 1st) J.Taylor left guard to IND 14 for 3 yards (J.Ridgeway).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 8(5:17 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 11 for 3 yards (J.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - WAS 45(5:23 - 1st) T.Way punts 37 yards to IND 8 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by K.Coutee.
|+3 YD
3 & 17 - WAS 48(6:00 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short left to J.McKissic to IND 45 for 3 yards (B.Okereke).
|-7 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 41(6:41 - 1st) T.McLaurin left end to IND 48 for -7 yards (K.Moore).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 41(6:48 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 43(7:28 - 1st) B.Robinson up the middle to IND 41 for 2 yards (K.Moore).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 49(8:09 - 1st) C.Samuel right end to IND 43 for 6 yards (S.Gilmore - B.Okereke).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 48(8:47 - 1st) B.Robinson up the middle to IND 49 for 3 yards (D.Odeyingbo; B.Okereke).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 30(9:21 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short left to A.Gibson ran ob at WAS 48 for 18 yards (R.McLeod) [Y.Ngakoue].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - IND 19(9:32 - 1st) M.Haack punts 61 yards to WAS 20 - Center-L.Rhodes. D.Milne to WAS 30 for 10 yards (D.Flowers).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 19(9:37 - 1st) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete short right to M.Pittman (D.Mayo) [M.Sweat].
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - IND 12(10:16 - 1st) S.Ehlinger pass short left to N.Hines pushed ob at IND 19 for 7 yards (J.Davis).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 14(10:55 - 1st) S.Ehlinger pass short left to K.Granson to IND 12 for -2 yards (B.McCain).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - WAS 37(11:03 - 1st) T.Way punts 49 yards to IND 14 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by K.Coutee.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WAS 38(11:38 - 1st) T.Heinicke sacked at WAS 37 for -1 yards (D.Buckner).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - WAS 35(12:15 - 1st) A.Gibson right end to WAS 38 for 3 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 33(12:57 - 1st) A.Gibson left end to WAS 35 for 2 yards (B.Okereke - R.McLeod).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 17(13:36 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short left to A.Gibson to WAS 33 for 16 yards (G.Stewart).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - IND 33(13:47 - 1st) M.Haack punts 62 yards to WAS 5 - Center-L.Rhodes. D.Milne pushed ob at WAS 17 for 12 yards (B.Okereke).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - IND 33(13:53 - 1st) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete short left to J.Taylor (B.McCain) [J.Smith-Williams].
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - IND 27(14:29 - 1st) S.Ehlinger pass short right to M.Pittman to IND 33 for 6 yards (B.St-Juste).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 27 for 2 yards (J.Ridgeway - K.Curl).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
TEN
HOU
7
3
2nd 1:03 CBS
-
NYG
SEA
0
7
2nd 6:54 FOX
-
SF
LAR
7
14
2nd 2:29 FOX
-
WAS
IND
7
3
2nd 3:24 FOX
-
GB
BUF
0
047 O/U
-10.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
CIN
CLE
0
045 O/U
+3
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
BAL
TB
27
22
Final AMZN
-
DEN
JAC
21
17
Final ESP+
-
ARI
MIN
26
34
Final FOX
-
CAR
ATL
34
37
Final/OT FOX
-
CHI
DAL
29
49
Final FOX
-
LV
NO
0
24
Final CBS
-
MIA
DET
31
27
Final CBS
-
NE
NYJ
22
17
Final CBS
-
PIT
PHI
13
35
Final CBS