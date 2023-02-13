A look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft following conference championship weekend in which the Eagles and Chiefs advanced to Super Bowl LVII. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker. The Super Bowl and compensatory selections are all that stands in the way of a complete draft order.

The 2023 draft is scheduled to be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Below, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents.

(Note: There are only 31 picks in the first round since the Miami Dolphins forfeited their 21st overall selection due to a tampering violation.)

Team needs: WR, OT, LB, DT, EDGE

Notable free agents: RB David Montgomery, C Sam Mustipher, WR N'Keal Harry, WR Dante Pettis, LB Nicholas Morrow

Team needs: QB, OG, C, TE, LB, DL, EDGE

Notable free agents: TE O.J. Howard, EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, DL Rasheem Green, TE Jordan Akins, S Jonathan Owens

Team needs: OG, C, EDGE, CB, LB, RB, OT

Notable free agents: EDGE J.J. Watt, WR A.J. Green, OT Kelvin Beachum, CB Byron Murphy, C Rodney Hudson, K Matt Prater

Team needs: QB, OT, CB, WR, EDGE, TE

Notable free agents: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, WR Parris Campbell, OG Matt Pryor, LB Bobby Okereke, LB E.J. Speed

5. Seattle Seahawks (via trade with 5-12 Broncos)

Team needs: C, S, LB, DT, WR, OG

Notable free agents: QB Geno Smith, RB Rashaad Penny, DL Poona Ford, OG Phil Haynes, QB Drew Lock

6. Detroit Lions (via trade with 5-12 Rams)



Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, QB

Notable free agents: WR DJ Chark, RB Jamaal Williams, LB Alex Anzalone, OG Evan Brown, CB Mike Hughes

Team needs: OT, OG, C, S, DL, LB

Notable free agents: RB Josh Jacobs, CB Rock Ya-Sin, LB Denzel Perryman, WR Mack Hollins, EDGE Clelin Ferrell

Team needs: QB, CB, LB, S, DT, EDGE

Notable free agents: OT Kaleb McGary, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, EDGE Lorenzo Carter, LB Rashaan Evans

Team needs: QB, CB, EDGE, WR, C

Notable free agents: QB Sam Darnold, DL Matthew Ioannidis, C Bradley Bozeman, LB Cory Littleton

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via trade with 7-10 Saints)

Team needs: CB, RB, S, LB, WR

Notable free agents: DL Javon Hargrave, CB James Bradberry, RB Miles Sanders, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox

Team needs: OT, OG, WR, TE, LB

Notable free agents: TE Austin Hooper, OG Nate Davis, TE Geoff Swaim, LB David Long, DL Teair Tart

12. Houston Texans (via trade with 7-10 Browns)



Team needs: QB, OG, C, TE, LB, DL, EDGE

Notable free agents: TE O.J. Howard, EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, DL Rasheem Green, TE Jordan Akins, S Jonathan Owens

Team needs: OG, OT, TE, LB, S

Notable free agents: RB James Robinson, C Connor McGovern, QB Joe Flacco, DL Sheldon Rankins, OT George Fant

Team needs: OT, TE, WR, LB, EDGE

Notable free agents: OT Isaiah Wynn, RB Damien Harris, CB Myles Bryant, CB Jonathan Jones, WR Jakobi Meyers

Team needs: WR, TE, S, DT, EDGE, OG

Notable free agents: WR Allen Lazard, TE Robert Tonyan, S Adrian Amos, DL Dean Lowry

Team needs: QB, C, CB, OG, TE, LB

Notable free agents: DL Daron Payne, QB Taylor Heinicke, OG Wes Schweitzer, LB Cole Holcomb, OG Trai Turner

Team needs: OT, CB, LB, DL, QB

Notable free agents: DL Larry Ogunjobi, LB Devin Bush, DL Chris Wormley, CB Cam Sutton, QB Mason Rudolph

Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, QB

Notable free agents: WR DJ Chark, RB Jamaal Williams, LB Alex Anzalone, OG Evan Brown, CB Mike Hughes

Team needs: S, LB, OT, WR, DT

Notable free agents: QB Tom Brady, LB Lavonte David, DL Akiem Hicks, WR Julio Jones, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, S Mike Edwards

20. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)



Team needs: C, S, LB, DT, WR, OG

Notable free agents: QB Geno Smith, RB Rashaad Penny, DL Poona Ford, OG Phil Haynes, QB Drew Lock

Team needs: OG, OT, DT, TE, EDGE

Notable free agents: S Nasir Adderley, WR Deandre Carter, LB Drue Tranquill, TE Donald Parham Jr., OG Oday Aboushi

Team needs: WR, OG, CB, LB, EDGE

Notable free agents: LB Roquan Smith, CB Marcus Peters, QB Lamar Jackson, OT Ja'Wuan James, CB Kyle Fuller

Team needs: CB, WR, OG, LB, S

Notable free agents: TE Irv Smith Jr., RB Alexander Mattison, CB Patrick Peterson, C Garrett Bradbury, WR Olabisi Johnson

Team needs: TE, OT, CB, S, DT

Notable free agents: TE Evan Engram, OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Arden Key, EDGE Dawuane Smoot, CB Tre Herndon

Team needs: CB, WR, C, OG, S, LB, DT

Notable free agents: QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, WR Sterling Shepard, WR Darius Slayton, S Julian Love

Team needs: CB, OG, WR, S, DT, LB, EDGE

Notable free agents: TE Dalton Schultz, RB Tony Pollard, OT Terence Steele, WR Noah Brown, LB Leighton Vander Esch

Team needs: TE, OG, C, DT, S

Notable free agents: S Jordan Poyer, LB Tremaine Edmunds, QB Case Keenum, OG Rodger Saffold

Team needs: OG, OT, CB, TE, DT

Notable free agents: S Jessie Bates III, TE Hayden Hurst, CB Eli Apple, S Vonn Bell, RB Samaje Perine

29. New Orleans Saints (via trade with 5-12 Broncos)

Team needs: QB, OG, WR, RB, S, DT

Notable free agents: DL David Onyemata, EDGE Marcus Davenport, WR Jarvis Landry, RB Mark Ingram, QB Andy Dalton

30. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

Team needs: CB, RB, S, LB, WR

Notable free agents: DL Javon Hargrave, CB James Bradberry, RB Miles Sanders, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox

Team needs: OT, WR, TE, EDGE, S, DT

Notable free agents: OT Orlando Brown Jr., WR Mecole Hardman, WR Juju Smith-Schuster, S Juan Thornhill

Teams without a first-round pick



Cleveland Browns (7-10)

Team needs: DT, LB, WR, EDGE, S

Notable free agents: RB Kareem Hunt, EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, LB Deion Jones, QB Jacoby Brissett

Los Angeles Rams (5-12)

Team needs: OG, TE, EDGE, CB, DT, QB

Notable free agents: QB Baker Mayfield, S Taylor Rapp, DL A'Shawn Robinson, CB Troy Hill, RB Darrell Henderson Jr., DL Greg Gaines

Miami Dolphins (9-8)

Team needs: OT, OG, TE, RB, LB

Notable free agents: TE Mike Gesicki, QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Raheem Mostert, RB Jeff Wilson, EDGE Trey Flowers

Denver Broncos (via trade with 13-4 49ers)



Team needs: C, OG, OT, CB, LB, QB

Notable free agents: OG Dalton Risner, OT Cameron Fleming, S Kareem Jackson, DL Dre'Mont Jones

San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

Team needs: C, OG, S, DT, WR

Notable free agents: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OT Mike McGlinchey, CB Emmanuel Moseley, EDGE Charles Omenihu

