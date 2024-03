The 2024 NFL offseason figures to be chock-full of big-name player movement. All 32 teams began negotiations with pending free agents on March 11 and the official start of the new league year kicked off on March 13.

Where are all the top free agents headed? Who's still available?

Below, you'll find a running tracker of the top 100 free agents of 2024, compiled from senior columnist Pete Prisco's annual ranking of the best veterans available. Check back regularly for updates throughout the offseason: